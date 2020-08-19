Letter to the Education Secretary

Dear Gavin
You were right to warn us that grade inflation can cause problems for universities allocating limited places to the best candidates. Grade inflation leads to demands for more discriminating higher grades, as with the introduction of the A* to offer some distinction between a large number of students who all came to qualify for an A grade.
It is important that next year the Examining Boards and Ofqual re establish a sound process for awarding grades to students that commands general confidence in the qualifications and allows universities to select the best students for the courses they offer. I am glad to hear that we will be returning to an exam based system. Awarding grades determined by the pupil’s own teachers places the teachers in a difficult position of having to defend the grade, and leaves open the worry that some teachers take a more generous approach to their own students than others. An exam is professionally marked by teachers marking the work of other people’s students, removing the chance of judgement being influenced by personal knowledge and relationship with the pupil. The grade arrived at is recognised as independent of the pupil’s own teacher and school.
Next year the Examiners and the Boards will need to ask themselves how to pitch the standards and the grade boundaries. Should they return to something like the level of 2019, or should they incorporate the grade inflation of 2020? It is an important issue because it will send out a message about how the Examiners see standards. If the best universities and courses stay with similar numbers of UK students between the two years it merely determines how high a grade any given pupil needs to achieve to get to the best institutions. If there are roughly the same total number of places grade inflation has an impact on grades needed to get a place at all.
There will also be questions to resolve over what to expect of A level candidates who lost some months of full time education in school this spring and summer. The Boards will also need to consider what impact if any complying with CV 19 guidance on social distancing will have on their education in the 2020-21 academic year. Will there be any adjustments to practicals, events in subjects like music and drama, foreign language conversations and other elements in some A level assessments? The Boards both need to be fair the class of 2021 and ensure that nonetheless they attain good standards that are comparable to other years.
One thing it should be possible to agree. Getting all exam year pupils back into school and offering them full teaching and good curriculum from here is essential for their education and for maintaining standards. I would appreciate details of your approach to the teaching and standards of exam for 2021.
Yours
John
I wonder if you’ll get a reply to this letter.
Did you get a reply from Matt Hancock to your previous letter? It would be interesting to see it published.
Please ask the Government to explain why they are not telling the country that death rate from (or with) Covid 19 is now very low compared to summer flu and pneumonia. Both summer flu and pneumonia deaths are lower than normal according to ONS figures.
Tell them the best way to get schools back is to announce that we are returning to normal, not some Orwellian New Normal. They should end the Lockdown immediately and repeal the Coronovirus Act 2020.
I agree! Hear, hear! The Corona Virus Act should be repealed immediately. It’s all way over the top now for a virus which is either asymptomatic or mild!
When there are 2 million fewer shoppers since the mandatory wearing of face masks – I think that’s telling us something! People aren’t happy. In time nervous people will venture out, but why deter those happy to go out?
Nice letter, Sir John. Not too sure you will get a reply to the last bit about getting students back. Those Public Sector Unions are quite emboldened by this governments weakness.
Either he gives them notice or he should give his notice.
I saw a picture of Matt Hancock with a “Save the NHS” face mask this morning.
1) This is the same Matt Hancock who told us face mask were useless “based on the science”. Jonathan Van Tam and Jenny Harries said that same.
2) The NHS is there to save us, not the other way round.
+1
Grade inflation at degree level is also a problem.
Ps it is vital you release the communications between you and Ofqual showing you challenged the validity of the algorithm and their assurances and subjected it to independent testing. Of particular importance is the evidence why you ignored the findings of Halfon’s committee.
Regrettably unless it is clear that there was nothing further you could have done, you need to consider your position because the public will have zero faith in you and therefore the government.
Equally if you were put in an untenable position it will be expected that those responsible in your department and Ofqual suffer the consequences of their actions.
Merely blaming officials without the evidence being published will reinforce a view that you are trying to hold on to your job at their expense.
With you on your letter.
The feeling is that what has become a politically motivated teaching service and not a profession will have a tendency to pat themselves on their backs at the expense of their students.
All to often what we call teachers go off and create a narrative related to their political beliefs rather than give their students the skills to learn, investigate and form their own opinions. Is teaching really about telling. Or is it about creating the ability to learn.
Without failure there is no learning. Give every one the same grade and they are your followers not tomorrows explorers.
May I suggest that the easiest counter to grade inflation is for the Department of Education to mandate clear limits to how many awards at each grade can be awarded, for both A-levels and GCSEs. For instance, A-grades would only go to the top 10%. (A*s can be done away with; they were only necessary because there wasn’t any grade-discipline being enforced.)
P.S. And the very low pass-mark requirements for some courses – as low as 17%, I believe – needs lifting. Why? Because some universities allow students in with just one ‘E’ – and its immoral to load such students with debt and unfair on tax-paying me to subsidise them while they enjoy an emotional development-pausing ‘experience’.