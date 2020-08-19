On line visit to CLASP

Yesterday I spent an hour talking to Wokingham’s CLASP group. They raised a range of issues with me about the response to the virus, service for those with learning difficulties, use of public transport and the role of the Council. They asked me to tell them about the range of work and problems I deal with as local MP. I encouraged them to use this website.
I would like to thank all involved in this charity for the work they do. I promised to take up a couple of matters for them on receipt of the details.
