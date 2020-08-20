Let’s see a plan for the nationalised railway

Trains travel largely empty. Losses must be colossal. The railway has all the costs of the pre CV19 era, with the turnover of the post CV 19 social distancing era. Ministers need to seek a new plan and tell us how they will make the railways more useful and less costly to taxpayers.
For a long time the railway has been effectively nationalised. Network Rail is completely state owned and heavily subsidised. The private sector train operating companies have to run a timetable laid down by government, under heavy regulations that leave little scope for innovation or service change. Rail pathways are strictly rationed. It is little wonder many of them struggle to survive as management has little scope to cut costs or boost revenues. Trying to get productivity and service improvements is very difficult. There is a long tradition of industrial action against management induced change.
The railway normally prevents choice for passengers and competition to reduce fares and raise quality of service. Rail operators respond to requirements imposed by Regulators. Their remuneration in part depends on targets, where it may make sense to game the rules. Quite often the train operator fails to provide a reliable on time service owing to failures of the nationalised network operator. The whole system has out of date signalling which limits the numbers of trains per hour. Monopoly providers seek to prevent new challengers competing.
Instead of building a very expensive new line, HS2, the railway should accelerate digital signalling to increase track capacity by around 25%. The railway needs to reconsider what sustainable travel patterns are likely in this new world and adjust services accordingly . It is difficult to see how passengers will be attracted back and better served without private capital and competition in service provision. The nationalised monopoly based model we have been running for sometime is not delivering the services and quality we want. It is now sending unaffordable bills to taxpayers.
I see that we might have driver less cars on our roads next year WHY, if the government put money into a better bus and train system then people wouldn’t need a driver less car,
Quite the reverse with driverless cars why would they need trains. Indeed the cars eventually could even go door to door and link up into convoy trains for the motorway parts of the journey, This is still a bit off but perfectly possible in time. Taxis with no driver could be very much cheaper. Even as cheap as taking a bus especially for more than one person and with far more convenience too.
I think you are correct and it is probably due to Govt incompetence.
If you are hit by a driverless car, who do you sue?
Driverless cars on ‘Smart’ motorways – you couldn’t make it up
In the Netherlands, railway privatisation was never a success. Now the railways (NS) are one company with one shareholder, the government and private operators only run a few fringe lines. It will allow some state support to get the NS through this difficult “pre-vaccination” period.
there should be a comma after government.
People travel because what they need to reach is distant.
Cut out wasted travel & make what is needed more accessible locally.
Indeed make it so that work and peoples homes can be closer. Make it so they can afford to move by getting rid of the absurd up to 15% STAMP DUTY. Also stop the tax attacks on rented housing which is much more flexible for many and aids job mobility.
+1 Easing mobility for British people will allow them to compete with itinerant workers – like Polish builders – who can go to where the job is and have no UK family overheads to shoulder.
The monopolistic nature of rail allows the unions immense power to impose their control
I would presume the ORR is incestuously cosy with the Marxist RMT and ASLEF to the point that you become suspicious that what we are seeing at the ORR and indeed across many areas of State involvement is the strangulation of political control over many areas of financial and commercial activity
Thatcher took on the unions for she understood that it was them and Labour that lie at the heart of the UK’s many problems. We see today the same stupefying and corrosive presence as the union grip extends deep into the heart of the post-Thatcher Tory party that’s now become utterly defunct and without purpose
We see the unions destructive and increasingly malevolent presence in teaching and the NHS and how the Tories bend the knee to them at every turn for an easy, non-conflict existence at our expense
Most Tory voters will now be regretting ever voting Tory and Cameron, May and Johnson. We yearn in vain it seems for another ballsy, defiant Thatcherite with intent in their heart and a belly for the fight. The UK’s descent into the moral abyss was sealed when she was toppled
Indeed and even Mrs Thatcher largely failed to cut back the state sufficiently. It Boris even going to cut back on the endless state waste and red tape that is everywhere? Is he going to get some real and fair competition in education, healthcare, transport, broadcasting, housing? Depressing to read the excellent Allister Heath today:-
Britain is about to be sucked into a catastrophic economic doom loop. Prepare for massive tax hikes to pay for spending rendered unaffordable by the Covid lockdown slump …….
Our economy is too weak to generate enough money to pay for the Government’s huge expenditures, so taxes will go up, damaging growth further, encouraging calls for more state spending, triggering even more tax raids, and so on. It will be a truly vicious circle………….
Does anybody in the Tory party really believe that aping Clement Attlee is the way forward? Does anybody in the Tory party really believe that HS2 or “green” spending are more powerful drivers of growth than low taxes? It’s one minute to midnight: the Government must either urgently get real on non-Covid spending, or plunge head first into an economic doom loop.
They can’t increase taxes. That’s their problem. They are in a catch 22 of their own making.
This idiocy is the Government’s own debt – a ‘Sovereign debt’ and nothing to do with us. They are going to have to cut and squeeze the State to fund the debt out of less tax income.
We have to adapt the Italian attitude – they don’t care if their State is bankrupt, that’s normal, So long as they personally are solvent.
Dominic
Some sympathy for what you say but:
The alternative was ?
“The UK’s descent into the moral abyss was sealed when she was toppled”
Agreed. They toppled her to get an easy life , while she was up for the fight against the EU and socialism, they weren’t, and haven’t been ever since.
lots of justified comment.
Alistair Heath in the DT. The public transport system is bankrupt. We are in an economic doom loop requiring European levels of tax forcing us into minimum growth for decades, a frightening read.
If no one is travelling on trains what’s the point of spending anything? Now is the time to take on the unions. Who cares if they go on strike.
You have been on about this topic for a long time, apparently zero response. Why has no one listened to date?
How much are our taxes going to rise because of Boris’s stubbornness and when do even you think we have to stop borrowing?
Indeed Allister is spot on as usual.
Indeed the BBC and the deluded climate alarmists are fond of telling us how “low carbon” trains and public transport are. This is simply not true, if you take into account staffing, the stations, ticketing, the indirect routes people have to take, the lack of door to door travel, the track maintenance and the end connections. Now that the trains are largely empty it is even less true.
Once again we have a market unfairly rigged by government. Cars and trucks are hugely over taxed and trains are hugely subsidised yet still vastly expensive. Building a new track like HS2 is even worse. If this government cannot even see that HS2 is idiotic what hope is there?
Perhaps now is the time for Norman Foster and his peers to design the perfect working home in various sizes to suit various income levels. With a large segment of the working population operating from home, in homes that are built in quality controlling factories, we could make a significant impact on producing a healthy environment. Think sbout it, Covid19 could be the catalyst.
This was intended as a stand alone piece, not a reply to LL.
Agriola
I heard someone on the radio say, that once people settle to home working, HMRC will come for them. As home is to be their ‘office’ they’ll have to pay business rates. Most people won’t realiase that!
Scrap the trains nobody wants, turn the lovely straight, level track into roads that run into the heart of every city. Provide free parking for small, 4 seater (Untaxed) cars. As a byproduct the unions are brought to heel. Give the people control over their transportation, vouchers for health and education. Stop running peoples lives!
I can understand the dilema of the rail companies. Covid19 and it’s recovery period has destroyed demand and put a question mark against future demand. Until the future extent of home working is known, how can rail companies plan anything.
It would seem that HS2 has become a greater irrelevance than it was prior to Covid19.
Network Rail as a detatched nationalised entity is not the best vehicle for providing for the needs of individual rail operating companies. Rail companies would be better placed to respond to their own needs.
Until the minister and the transport support staff have an accurate measure of the extent of home working how can anyone plan anything. The imperative is to get such information from every government ministry and private company whose employees will be using rail transport in the future. Knowing demand enables those involved to organise supply. Covid19 has highlighted opportunities as well as causing the mayhem it has.
The train operating companies have made huge profits over the years from commuters who are forced to use the railways to get to work – mostly paid out to their shareholders, such as the French government. They should be forced to pay some back and invest in the better signalling – which ultimately will be to their benefit
The incompetent mismanagement under the previous transport secretary Chis Grayling antagonised the railway unions and made things far worse – most of the issues you raise above happened on his watch.
I read your comment with interest, although with a little bit of scepticism, until your comment about a government minister antagonising the rail unions. It is eminently obvious that the rail unions will be antagonised by any tory minister for any reason whatsoever. The problem with the railways is largely down to the trade unions blocking every attempt to modernise the system.
1. HS2 is an EU project which is no longer necessary.
2. Railways like buses are hotspots for the virus – full of metal on which the virus lingers for weeks.
3. The railways are years out of date now. They are heavy, still run by men and women, not automated and they take half a mile to stop. We need to make them more like Docklands.
4. They are far too expensive and inconvenient for commuters who prefer to work from home.
4. They are deeply unionised and traditional when they ought to be modern.
5. At the controls is a monstrous bureaucracy which likes to say, “No”.
I think we have flogged this horse sufficiently here in the past. If investment wasn’t made when trains were bursting, how on earth will it happen when they’re empty?
There are also buses circulating empty here.
It is all dependent on solving the virus enigma.
Quantify and communicate risk, quarantine the sick, let the world spin again.
Travelling today:
West London to Manchester return by train = £230- economy class.
By car: Petrol £40 plus share of maintenance and other costs say £30- total £70-
Tell me why I should use the train again?
Fly?
You should probably look at ticket-splitting. I travel from Birmingham to London and Manchester from time to time and the combined fare is more like £80.
The first change to make is to ensure that the Train operating companies make no money from delays, in fact if they lost money then I am sure service would improve. The passenger is fleeced if the train turns up and fleeced even more if the train does not turn up. All refunds to the train operating companies that are not reclaimed by passengers should go into a reduced fare fund to combat the annual fare rise. The train operating companies should them match fund that excess to encourage them to solicit refunds.
Improved signalling would certainly be a better investment than HS2 as would driverless trains.
Train travel post government imposed lockdown is a lovely experience, although the timetable is a joke) but as you write, there is no way that is can be commercially viable. But why would commuters travel to the office why they can cry “fear of the virus” and claim greater productivity from working at home.
You government’s actions have changed the landscape so scrap HS2 and spend the money on something else.
There is no ‘money to spend’ – simply borrow less!
Where have we got with Crossrail?
Passenger transport may be low.Does that hold true for goods transport?
No Prime Minister in his right mind would support HS2
Two explanations spring to mind total economic and numerical illiteracy in government or huge corrupt paybacks for vested interests, payers of consultancy fees to MPs, friends of friends or party donors. What else?
The even more insane Climate Change Act driven through by the idiot Ed Miliband was voted for by nearly every single virtue signalling MP (all but a tiny handful) such is the quality of MPs we have and the moronic group think they suffer from.
Good to see the new 701 trains being tested on the Reading line this week John. Passenger numbers are increasing but in most areas pitifully low all caused by the over-reaction to COVID, the ‘essential journeys only’ message and the totally unnecessary mask mandate. It is also about time ticket checks were restarted, loads of free-wheelers taking advantage.
Good morning.
No thanks ! The last thing we need is another State owned monolith stuffed to the gills with mates from various political parties and a passenger base held to ransom by the Unions. Just offer better franchises with longer terms. No railway can be made to be profitable unless it is small scale and in high use.
Your governments cowardly failure over 10 plus years to sort out the unions despite the occasional bluster, preferring to kick the can down the road including unaffordable pension schemes, is now coming home to roost.
They not only have a strangle hold on transport but health and as we see, education. You reap what you sow. Typical of politicians ‘getting swimming lessons as you are drowning’
Privatisation of natural monopolies inevitably leads to wasteful duplication, gaps in service, and stifling regulations. Totally unavoidable.
Bring it all back into a single company. Establish simple incentives. Get out of the way.
Look at Swiss Federal Rail.
HS2 remains one of the few, if not only, sensible policies of the Govt. It remains cheap as peanuts for a capital investment over years compared with the not peanuts unethical and ineffective furlough policy of Mr Sunak, the man who believes in fattening Brits up.
The monumental failure of the Govt is its lack of coherence around causing anything but failure – a planning policy for further urban sprawl (pushed away from cities by greenbelt) to house a population increase due to massive low income immigtation, whilst improving the connection between cities, and narrowing suburban roads with cycle lanes … is simply all over the place.
The invisible PM needs to come into the office and sack Hancock, Sunak, Jenrick and possibly Patel, Williamson and Truss. This is a driverless, failed Govt rapidly moving the U.K./ England to a failed state.
further SUBurban spawl
There are plenty of models which can be looked at. Look around the rest of Europe. For an example closer to home, look at TFL.
The current structure exposes too much of the complications of the commercial contracts to the passenger. Involve the private sector, but not at the level at which the average traveller has to deal directly with all the private companies. Define a service and then have the private companies bid to deliver those services to a standard “under the covers” as happens today on the London Underground.
Why doesn’t Sunak come up with a ‘Just Eat’ scheme for the railways, non season ticket subsidies, heavily promoted? Free car parking on production of a ticket. Might encourage people to do something they hadn’t considered. Anywhere local, direct link, town to town is a no brainer considering the cost of parking etc.
If no one takes it up, nothing lost.
With my railcard, very competitive pricing. Indeed up to London today.
Getting everyone working from home is not the answer, what an awful prospect, never leave your house for anything, never talk face – face, but just look at a screen.
You will end up with a Nation of unfit, over weight people, with mental problems and no sense of humour, who will eventually loose the ability to think and communicate properly at all, good grief its bad enough now.
I am all for progress, but some peoples vision is a bloody nightmare.
One power cut and the world stops !.
Successive governments have been blind to the enormous costs related to HS2 – Investigations are whitewashed to ensure it proceeds … You have to wonder what is going on — there is no rational reason to carry on with HS2, and as so many have said, better the money be used to do something about existing services.
Railway passengers will remain low while irrational measures are in place to keep them low.
I, like many, am reluctant to use the railways with masks on — Take away this perverse restriction, and allow people to make up their own way on how they deal with CV … passenger numbers will start to climb back to normal.
Governments and all their policies are failing around the world which is why governments around the world have been so enthusiastic to destroy their economy and make people reliant on handouts. They have been so effective that there will be no return to the old way of doing things and all bets are off when it comes to planning for the future. If people realise what has been done and start to ignore and work around government we might recover and rebuild, if they don’t then railways will be the least of our worries.
If driverless cars are now a possibility, why don’t we already have driverless trains, especially on the tube? And why Oh why, when we are told train companies and transport for London are losing money hand over fist because people are not using public transport, and have no intention to , are we building that monstrous waste of money HS2? It was a gross waste of money before Covid , it is a massive waste of money now.
You write that “It is difficult to see how passengers will be attracted back and better served without private capital and competition in service provision”. We will be attracted back and better served not by a system but by good ideas, thinking how to meet customer needs so people choose to travel by rail. It has to be affordable for customers and viable for the provider.
I do not see that private capital is the only way to achieve that, or indeed the best way. Given the highly complex nature of the “market” – customers with different reasons for travelling, across many different regions -, a well-run national service with intelligent, experienced, efficient leaders and managers is more likely to succeed.
I see now the Government are suggesting they have the ability and capacity to complete mass testing in the hundreds of thousands.
If they do then complete such a scale of tests on a random sample of the population on a regular basis, perhaps then we will all have a better idea as to where we really are in this fight against the virus.