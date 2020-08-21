Borrowing and printing money

When the government decided on a lock down of the economy which was bound to produce the biggest fall in output and incomes any of us had seen, I argued that the government did need to take big and quick action to offset the worst consequences of the collapse in activity.
I argued here and elsewhere for generous furlough and income support schemes for those who were prevented from working by laws and guidance. I supported the idea of a big surge in public borrowing , and a further programme of Quantitative easing to make sure the government could borrow a large sum at low interest rates. These policies were adopted, unemployment stayed low, and many people got through lock down with help from government support schemes.
I also argued that you can only do this once, for a few months. There is no magic money tree to pay millions of people wages for doing nothing. There is no magic money tree to pay any losses any nationalised activity like railways runs up, year after year. The more features of economic life the government controls and interferes with, the more likely we are to suffer shortages, falling productivity, and financial problems.
If we look at an extreme example of Magic Money tree thinking we turn to modern Venezuela. Their resort to excessive and continuous printing of money has given them a massive inflation and chronic shortages of basics, with a domestic currency that has little value to buy imports. This country with the world’s largest oil reserves decided nationalising their golden goose would finance their governments wild excess. Instead under government control their output has slumped from a fairly poor 2.5 million barrels a day five years ago to a bare 400,000 barrels a day now. Their wells are run down or do not flow, and their oil transport system is in decay. Without the private sector to invest, produce and market they have almost lost their entire oil industry. The UK government understands western governments including itself need to stay well clear of such thinking and actions, as they wish to maintain the relatively high living standards people have worked hard to achieve.
From here the government is right to say we need to get back to work and avoid any further general lock down. They are right to ask the NHS to offer a full range of services, treatments and consultations again now the CV 19 numbers are much reduced. They are right to say we need all the schools back this September. They also need to start to rein in public spending and therefore borrowing. I have set out some of the ways of doing this, and will talk of others in the days ahead. The way to run a prosperous country is to allow people and companies the freedoms to make choices and supply needs given the demand and technology available.
144 Comments
Govt should assist folk in times of difficulty and enable them to look after themselves when they are fit and well enough, not pay them merely to exist at others’ expense.
Consumers and business can sort the rest out, and Govt can takes its moderate cut from those.
Somebody needs to ask the government why masks are mandatory in shops when all the mask packaging says: “The masks won’t protect you against Covid 19”
Mask will mandatory for all schoolchildren over 6 in Italy when schools reopen. Even Mussolini didn’t go that far!!!
It’s worse than that, Stephen.
I don’t even have to wear a face covering that has been assessed as a mask at any level of its production.
This assault on liberty is to save the faces of politicians who have refused to face down Marxists.
You can wear a mask you can see through for all they care – it really doesn’t have anything to do with stopping the virus.
And believe me. If we were in the grip of a real plague I’d be the first wearing the best one I could get !
A mask may not protect the wearer, but a wearer might protect others.
Children wore gas masks here when deemed necessary.
Stephen, Someone needs to ask the government why masks are mandatory in shops now, when they weren’t in February, March, and April.
This kind of mask is worn to protect others, not the wearer. It is to prevent the wearer expressing germs towards other people, not to protect them from breathing them in.
An authoritarian left wing headmaster in this country who has an obsessive hatred of the PM is making the wearing of masks obligatory at his school for all pupils over six. They are also obliged to change into a different type of mask during the day.
Il Duce has nothing on Our Dear Leader Kim Jong Son!!
Zorro
“Govt should assist folk in times of difficulty and enable them to look after themselves when they are fit and well enough, not pay them merely to exist at others’ expense.”
Nor just continually ferry in people who are clearly not penniless, living rough
( judged by how clean they are getting off the BF boats ) nor starving, as 6ft+ well built young males arrive for their share of our taxes keeping them in hotels.
‘ask the NHS’?
Is this where we’ve arrived when the elected government of the day has to ask a public service to perform its most basic duty rather than ordering the NHS to perform its basic duty?
This does reveal the prevailing mindset of the contemporary Tory MP. It reeks of acquiescence to the socialist, unionised organisation that now controls the actions of a Tory government
What we are seeing is a party that no longer is driven by principle and a desire to protect the UK’s most important social and cultural values but a party that is now openly abusive and contemptuous of the rights and freedoms of the majority population that they would go as far as to impose limitations on their ability to act as fully functioning British citizens
You have taken our freedoms. You have set the State against us and imposed ever greater restrictions not just on our incomes but on our freedoms to express and to enjoy an environment in which we are not used as political capital in your party’s cultural war with the authoritarian, race obsessed Marxist thugs
Thanks John for turning our nation into a Marxist dystopian cesspit. You were once the future, a true libertarian now sadly another giving way the new politics of propaganda immersion at every turn and the pernicious use of social conditioning to warp our world
Sir John is polite. His turn of phrase is that of a powerful man man who asks – or else. He does not need to even say ‘or else’. He is our hope. Maybe our only one.
Lynn Atkinson: “He is our hope. Maybe our only one.”
Then we’re lost!
Have you asked yourself why – really why – John is not in the Cabinet?
I don’t think that it is down to any lack of experience, nor of insights on his part into such positions, do you?
Wonderful judgement. I bet you voted for Boris as well.
Carrots, carrots, carrots, give me more carrots.
More pay please to go back to work properly. Higher grades for our students. More money for our universities.
Reminds me of David Copperfield ‘Please, Sir, I Want Some More’.
When is the Government going to insist on terms with the EU, ending HS2, repealing recent meddling laws, restructuring NHS and the dozens of health and Education organisations who demonstrate inability to succeed holding a booze up in brewery!
When is waffle and sound bites going to be replaced with a PM who clearly states what needs to be done and insists! Boris is quietly claiming parental leave, or on permanent holiday at a time with multiple issues becoming crises.
Dominic, You are right. Then there is the further dystopian vision where you won’t be able to leave your home, or partake in actions freely, unless you have an anti-Covid vaccine.
Strong points, well said, they do need to be said.
Exactly – no shortage of government waste and pointless expenditure that needs of culling. Yet no sign of this government starting to do it. They have not even culled HS2 yet. No shortage of pointless red tape which binds and strangles the wealth creators and damages their ability to compete either. They even tax people (then waste much of the money in collection and processing) then give it back to people – but only if they buy insulation or meals out (but only on Mon-Wed) with it!
All this furlough cash, the grants, the covid loans will need to be repaid. The good businesses will repay their own loans and also have to pick up the bad loans of others in higher taxes and higher taxes again for all the new government debt.
The appalling Philip Hamond was yet agains going on about low productivity and the “productivity problem” the other day. But the man is so stupid he cannot see the he (and too much government, too much taxation, the EU, too much red tape and the mad expensive energy agenda) are the main cause of it.
The real productivity problem in the state sector what of any real value or quality do they actually produce or deliver? Very little given the huge amount they tax and borrow. They should deliver defence and law and order and not much more. 20% of GDP is plenty for this. It would of course be a far higher GDP of course as some many more people would be productive.
+1 10% tax please – that is what SA levied and few of us were able to employ the masses so they did not starve. I understand Hong Kong levied 10% too.
I think that “the masses” might prefer it if their starving or not were not in the hands of “a few of us”, rather than in all of theirs.
According to the 2019 OECD figures, the most productive countries in the world were Luxembourg, followed by Ireland, then Switzerland and Norway.
Perhaps the reason for the UK’s productivity levels lies somewhere other than where you suggest it does.
Quite right. And lest we forget (from http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2020/05/22/public-spending-6/ ): –
“It is not right to waste public money or add to the burden of the debt with marginal or unwise spending.
So I renew my list of spending reductions that are even more needed now, given the state of public finances.
1. Reduce overseas aid spending. It will exceed the 0.7% of GDP legal requirement this year given the fall in GDP unless it is reduced. Start by taking £1bn off plans.
2. Improve collection of the charges for use of the NHS by overseas visitors. It is a National, not a Global Health Service. Possible £400 million extra.
3. Cancel HS2 saving up to £100 bn over a period of years
4. Toughen enforcement against people trafficking to cut the costs of illegal migrants.
5. Insist on leaving the EU at the end of the year with no further payments to them. Savings of £1bn a month thereafter.
6. Stop Councils building property asset portfolios based on low cost public borrowing.”
The Government has had this advice for three months and is doing a fair job of sucking its thumb.
In terms of government spending:
1. Overseas aid is a negligible amount.
2. Health tourism is an even more negligible amount.
3. HS2 is a capital project. Cancelling it is a bit like cancelling your mortgage to pay for your weekly groceries.
4. The costs of illegal migration is negligible. Asylum seekers are not illegal. Nor are dinghys.
5. The Tory party has already signed the UK up to the withdrawal agreement. A legally binding international treaty which sees payments to the EU continue until 2064.
Meanwhile not a word from you about pensioners – who account for fully half of all government spending.
Add together all these negligible amounts and you finish up with some pretty serious money.
The government is A star in the wasting stakes. A knife needs taking to wasteful public spending.
Is it true John that next year pupils will be marking their own papers.
+1 Well said Ian. I love the Andy types who always go on about the small amounts. Obviously Andy’s abacus isn’t working today.
+1
1) How many people would you allow to move to this country.
2) Your statement that pensioners account for half of government spending is nonsense.
and should pensioners stop spending their lifetime pension savings the economy would collapse beyond your wildest dreams, Andy.
Andy probably doesn’t pay National Insurance, or if he does he doesn’t know what it is for.
Andy speaks for the civil service and all of the other guardian reading incompetents who run everything that tax payers pay for. We need to get rid of them.
Andy Pensioners have paid for all of this. When you have paid your share, then you have the right to speak.
However I’m happy for those who want to pay all the ‘negligible’ amounts to opt into a special tax.
To achieve significant budget costs requires many measures, small well targeted amounts with minimal impact on the UK populace which in the aggregate add up to the total to be saved. So your “they are small amounts” whine is naïve at best.
£13 billion is not a negligible amount, it would pay the furlough costs (that many want extended) for a month and a half.
Your repeated pleas for action to be taken on pensioners are as valid as anyone else calling for education or health to be scrapped as they have not functioned over the last five months.
Taxpayers are fleeced by the government and expect some return, defence, law and order, health, education and payment of (paid for in advance) pensions are among those areas expected to be delivered in return.
A good troll doesn’t come across as a fool.
“The costs of illegal migration is negligible. Asylum seekers are not illegal. Nor are dinghys.”
They are illegal if they’re queue jumping from a safe country. There is a process to go through.
You make up crimes as you go along, Andy.
Racism is a crime. You call old people racists all the time.
Yet the French somehow aren’t racists and they put up refugees in muddy forests.
Today the eviction ban ends. We are about to see English taxpayers turned out on the streets while queue jumpers are put up in *** hotels.
Wrong as usual on almost all the point you make.
1 No not negligible and much is wasted too.
2 No
3. “HS2 is a capital project. Cancelling it is a bit like cancelling your mortgage to pay for your weekly groceries”.
Except you are not buying a house just an expensive white elephant and giving the money back as tax cut would be a hugely better investment.
4 Not negligible
5. Not as high as you suggest well under 50% and much of this is pensions they have bought with a lifetimes NI contributions and taxes. Most are still paying taxes in too and will pay 40% IHT on death on top.
“Asylum seekers”
Even the BBC now describes them as migrants and they are mostly young males. They are coming in illegally therefore they are illegal immigrants.
Anyone counts except voters who hold a conservative opinion and who are older than Andy – like a mortgage tracker rate. 4.5 years older than Andy (whatever his age happens to be at the time) is the cut-0ff for enfranchisement.
It was rather silly of your crowd to have been throwing its weight around *before* disenfranchising the population.
What did you expect would happen ?
Well, Andy, what percentage of govt spending have pensioners paid in their lifetimes?
HS2 barely passed its investment appraisal when the cost was projected around £40 bn. It will now cost at least twice that – and I can’t believe that business travellers, newly expert in VTC, will be hitting the rails as much as they once did.
Curious how he didn’t mention crime, which costs more than that lot added together according to reputable analysis.
One diligent, well-grounded study puts the cost of UK fraud alone at £193 billion a year, and crime overall at 7% of GDP.
The UK’s pro-rata rate is about twice that of the European Union’s twenty-seven nations on average.
If it could only be reduced to the same rate, then that would save more than all of that. It doesn’t whistle the dogs though, does it?
changing the subject again, Martin?
MiC, please provide a link to the crime study that you mention.
MiC, I’ve found it, so ignore the request for a link.
Which “diligent, well-grounded study” is that?
Dog Whistle.
Well actually it’s been The People blowing it.
The Tories had to be dragged to the Brexit position.
Leading Remainers caused Brexit. They lied about the direction of the EU. They lied about what was responsible for mass immigration and crime, as it happens (ruling Remainers were responsible, not the EU.)
Fraud in the public sector is worth £193 billion annually Marty?
I know the wages paid are significantly over market value but 1/4 of the whole budget? Unlikely that we can make that much saving out of the public sector budget.
+1
Cancelling HS2 would save a bit, the rest hardly anything.
Here’s another idea – decide how much you need to spend on law and order, education, health and capital projects, put some by for debt repayments above the interest that has to be paid, then ration pensions and benefits out of what’s left.
Concur with your assessment and all points
Indeed all good points. But there’s very little sign this is the way the govt are thinking. We are being warned of tax rises – attempts to extract even more money from a sharply shrunken economy in order to shore up enormously wasteful extravagances such as HS2. An exceptionally foolish suggestion, at a time when we desperately need innovation and investment, is a hike in capital gains tax. There is a fatuous proposal to put a tax on online sales to try to force people to go to physical shops, which they’d rather not do. There are absurd quarantine rules for travellers, which have very little capability of being enforced.
On top of the official confirmation that the death rates from the Covid 19 have been exaggerated in the U.K., which has been clear to many experts for months, we now have it announced that hospital admissions from the condition have also been exaggerated. And the average person believes the actual death rate from the virus is 100x what it is. The baleful role played in all this by shrieking leftists, and unfortunately by the BBC, is some explanation. But it shows profound failings by state entities and by ministers.
We really need Boris to get a grip and start governing in the way he said he would when we chose him as leader of the Party and elected him PM. Otherwise we will have to conclude that Gove’s 2016 reservations were right all along.
Gove’s reservations have been amply justified already. Personally, I am fed up to the back teeth with people saying that “Boris” should “get a grip”. He never has and he never will. Even the election was won for him, by a combination of Levido and Corbyn.
We need a movement to cull parasitic jobs which are everwhere – both the state sector and the private sector (in complience with the endless red tape, employment laws, complex tax lars, OTT health and safety, OOT building and planning regs, landfill rules etc, etc.).
I hesitage to suggest a department for the Destruction of Parasitic Jobs, given how totally ineffective (indeed very anti-effective) Osborne’s Office for Tax Simplification has been over the past ten years.
“compliance” and “I hesitate” and “tax laws”.
According to Winston Churchill in 1909, the most parasitic of them all was that of landlord.
I’m in agreement with him there.
We need to end the lockdown immediately.
Covid 19 is over. It was always overrated.
Repeal the Coronavirus Act 2020.
No HS2 or any other pointless grandiose schemes
Scrap the Climate Change Act. This non pandemic has proved how “the Science” is not settled and so often gets it wrong. We can’t keep crashing the economy based on “the Science”.
Give us back our freedoms, and enhance them.
+1
Lockdown kills too – as we shall see.
So will a mandatory vaccine jab for all people over 55 as was mentioned recently. It would free up a lot of houses – needed for the continued flood being put up in hotels. Foreigners treated better than the people whose taxes they are living on. What a country this has become.
@Stephen Priest; Covid 19 is over. It was always overrated.
Tell that to the USA, Brazil, India, or to the 40k odd families here in the UK who have lost relatives to the virus. The only thing overrated is the hard rights opinion that they always know more than science.
You should speak to those who have lost relatives due to the dispersion of elderly patients to nursing homes as a policy.
More people died from flu just 3 years ago and the hospitals were overwhelmed. This time there was something like 35-50% occupancy, the “Nightingales” were barely used.
The constant fear propaganda disseminated from the government and the media was very effective. We now have Stockholm Syndrome without the benefits of the Swedish policy on Covid-19.
the scientists presented to us have shown what an inconsistant lot of ‘facts’ can be given from national experts.
There is a lot of cynicism about the way governments are dealing with the pandemic on the extreme left too.
It was worth taking measures to restrict the spreed of the virus in the early days so the NHS was not overwhelmed. They did this about ten days too late as I said at the time. The dopes kept saying they were three to four weeks behind Italy when the figures said 113-14 days!
They are rather better now at keeping people alive and I suspect the virus is now less deadly. Only about 10 deaths a day now. All very sad but we have about 1,500 every day from all causes. Get back to work otherwise more lives with be lost from the economic damage.
Jerry, Since when did “science” claim that it always gets it right? The idea that today’s science is 100% true and complete is peddled only by people who don’t understand that science is a process, and never settled.
Give it a rest with the “hard” right Jerry, haven’t you noticed that modern “progress” is according to the “hard” left gospel of opinion over fact, science and evidence. How could you have possibly missed it with such an active priesthood on the streets and the BBC.
As we’ve seen over the last 5 years, left wing and right wing do not address the real needs and aspirations of people in this country. They are diversionary tactics, simply labels for lazy people preoccupied with tribalism and power.
Just because a large number have died does not make it any more virulent than say previous sars or flu viruses indeed there are a growing number of doctors, immunologists and the like starting to speak out to this effect whilst at the start it was somewhat of an unknown entity and the steps taken necessary, some that should have been taken such as face coverings and the quarantining all arrivals and shutting the borders to the non indigenous did not happen, which is what makes a mockery of what is happening now. Those professionals speaking out have more to lose by doing so than not IMHO.
++
+1
Covid is indeed largely over – circa 10 death a day now so well under 1% of daily deaths and under 1% of new cases too. Far more lives could be saved through people eating, drinking, smoking and drug taking rather less. Perhaps 10 times as many QALYs. could be saved in this way. Saves money too and improves the quality of life.
+1
The freedom to be treated exactly as an equal, in the twenty-seven most cultured and civilised countries on Earth?
Yes, that would be a most welcome return.
+1
+1
My +1 is in agreement with Stephen Priest , in case there was ambiguity
There are appears to be a magic money tree to pay for your Brexit.
All those lorry parks, pen pushers, extra forms and replicated regulations don’t pay for themselves.
As for unemployment staying low, let’s see what happens over the next year.
Suffice to say they this Tory Brexit recession is likely to be the worst of our lifetimes.
And the bottom line is that we need the tax dodging billionaires and multi-millionaires and the big corporations to dig deep to help us out. And if they don’t we should dig deeper and just take it anyway.
Under the regime I have suggested, this contribution earns a holiday in The Isle of Man of 1939 vintage.
Agricola, I think that your post must be a record, for the greatest number of embarrassing admissions about oneself implied by the fewest words.
Yes I see that’s it’s conclusively proven now that the Wuhan plague – the cause of the global recession everywhere – wasn’t caused by leaks out of a Chinese virus lab or by a wet market in Wuhan offering bat’n dog stew for lunch but was in fact caused by Brexit. If only people had your understanding of the world.
The deluded fools at the BBC would probably put it down to Brexit, Trump, the far right, white hetrosexual men and the Climate Emergency (& probably all landlords too & Murdock/Boris/Farage or Thatcher).
They are always blamed for everything bad!
@Andy; “Suffice to say they this Tory Brexit recession is likely to be the worst of our lifetimes.”
Well that might be the case for you Andy, after all there has only been one, that which followed the banking crash of 2007. On the other hand some still remember the “EEC joining recession” of 1974…
Actually the ’74 recession was cause by the OPEC “oil shock”, whilst the current and on going recession is caused by the global pandemic, not Brexit.
“And if they don’t we should dig deeper and just take it anyway.”
Something EU law would prevent, should your wish come true, the cancellation of Brexit!
You forget the Thatcher recession of the early 80s. And the Major recession of the 1990s. Now we have the Johnson recession of 2020. Three out of the last Tory PMs have delivered significant recessions. Maybe they are not as good at economics as they think they are?
Jerry – 𝘈𝘤𝘵𝘶𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘺 𝘵𝘩𝘦 ’74 𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘸𝘢𝘴 𝘤𝘢𝘶𝘴𝘦 𝘣𝘺 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘖𝘗𝘌𝘊 “𝘰𝘪𝘭 𝘴𝘩𝘰𝘤𝘬”, 𝘸𝘩𝘪𝘭𝘴𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘶𝘳𝘳𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘰𝘯 𝘨𝘰𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘪𝘴 𝘤𝘢𝘶𝘴𝘦𝘥 𝘣𝘺 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘨𝘭𝘰𝘣𝘢𝘭 𝘱𝘢𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘮𝘪𝘤, 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘉𝘳𝘦𝘹𝘪𝘵.
. …..the ’74 OPEC oil shock ……was instituted by the globalists.
Similarly the PLAN demic.
We all need to prey that Donald Trump wins the 2020 election otherwise it is curtains for ALL.
Nothing to do with CV19 then.
There has been no recession and no Brexit Andy, so you are running entirely true to form.
A recession is an economic event. We have had a Cessation of economic activity by Order of the Remainer Boris.
Lynn
“UK falls into recession as GDP tumbles 20.4% in April-June – as it happened
Britain’s economy shrank by a fifth in the last quarter, much worse than the US or the eurozone”
12 Aug
Brexit is a huge economic and democratic advantage to the UK it will pay back many times over if done properly. GDP per cap Switzerland is double the UK’s and we have the advantages of being larger, having sea ports and not being surrounded by the EU. Also we have the disadvantages of far, far too high taxes and a bloated, misdirected and largely inept government.
But we can hopefully sort these issues out in time.
Ll
” GDP per cap Switzerland is double the UK’s and we have the advantages of not being surrounded by the EU.”
Seeing that Switzerland IS surrounded by EU countries surely your argument that non EU membership is to its advantage doesn’t hold water.
I’ve said it before and urge again, please don’t respond to Andy. He is encouraged to submit more. Ignore him.
Andy, these fat cats at the top (and Universities, NHS and qangos are just as guilty) are the people who gave us the web and its user friendly interface, the advances in transport (electric and self-drive cars) now, the clothes we wear, the food we eat and the delivery of the same.
Hit them and they simple move.
And you are going to be very hungry, cold and unsmart when you go out for entertainment of one sort or another…
That sounds ok in theory but the reality is that while the UK government might accept there is no Magic Money Tree….. they devoutly worship the Great Green God.
That is why the UK wants to ”Build Back Better”, which in reality means ”Destroying Everything Which Works”, by constructing more huge wind farms, more huge solar farms, more power plants like the impossibly troublesome Hinkley Point (which requires Chinese expertise)…. and then a huge amount of finger crossing hoping it will all work.
”Build Back Better” as it stands cannot work. All it will do, without as yet uninvented new and viable technology, is ruin the UK economy totally.
Polly
Fully agree: the greenery stuff is now sooooo last year. I do not think the planet is coming to an end, just that the climate (as it always does) is changing. We also get winter and summer…
Good post Polly.
Polly, Given the poor build quality of China’s dams – and many other goods – I suspect that Hinckley C is unsafe to run at all.
Spot on, Polly. Does Boris (or is it Carrie?) want to go down in history as the only person to wreck our economy twice?
I guess being able to trade hassle-free and seamlessly across a 400mm market which happens also to be the biggest consumer market in the world could also help.
If the 400m are bankrupt how does that help? You measure a market by turnover not participants, if participants counted the African Union would be the one to join – do you fancy holding all you assets in the Afro (their mooted single currency)?
It isn’t hassle free and seamless now Tab.
I found very little difference in buying and selling in Europe to non EU countries.
The amount of paperwork required was almost the same.
I lost count the number of times goods were delayed by industrial action in Europe, especially in France.
Especially if you didn’t have to pay £billions for the privelege, Tabu.
Tabulazero, Wrong. The economy of the EU empire (ie considered as one state economy), ex-UK, is smaller than the economy of the USA. And, no, it was far from “hassle-free” – it required a huge amount of bureaucratic compliance which was often either irrelevant or counterproductive, and cost us a lot of money. Above all the EU stole our sovereignty.
1. It’s not hassle free
2. It’s not seamless
3. It’s not a 400 m market, you have to sell to each country separately unless you are selling to the EU itself
4. It’s not the biggest consumer market in the world – not even close, and besides, it’s not one market
Otherwise, your comments would seem to be spot on
‘ They also need to start to rein in public spending …’ Indeed. The deficit this year, according to the Beeb, will be somewhere north of £350 bn. That’s a lot, but given very low gilt rates the cost of servicing that is no drama. But Sunak needs to cut wasteful and unpopular spending before he even thinks about increasing taxes – he already takes more than enough – or cutting things like the Defence budget. It’s time for him to live up to all of the hype. Pension contributions relief for the rich has to go. HS2 has to go. Foreign aid has to be substantially cut. Financial support for asylum-seekers has to go – and they have to leave their 4* hotels. I could go on, but you get the picture. You do, don’t you?
Judging by the letter I had from a local hospital to cancel my appointment, I am left with the impression that the NHS has no intension of getting back to normal any time soon.
If they relied on you to pay their bills I bet they wouldn’t cancel your appointment ? And that is the problem with the State Sector – the government, and not the individual is writing the cheque. So all they have to do, is ignore you and pressure the government via the MSM and the Labour Party, for more cash. Simple !
Yes indeed the NHS shows no signs of returning to the previous service. When will patients ever stop hearing “We’re not doing that due to Covid”? It will take a little more than “encouragement” from the Government.
NHS always randomly cancelled appointments. Whats new?
Well GPs used to provide appointments, with some difficulty and persistence required.
They gradually stopped and A&E became the ‘go to ‘.
Now the Government frightened their serfs into submission, even A& E has become quiet.
My husband had to go yesterday and said the hospital was like a ghost town. Nurses and staff just sitting around chatting.
You are surely far too generous about this government intentions in your penultimate paragraph. Government control is increasing towards Venezuelan levels what with Net Zero etc gradually killing off a flourishing car and other industries and creating the very warehouse economy that Nel Kinnock warned against.
We are strolling unconcerned into the greatest depression in British history and letting politicians claim it was because of a virus. A virus that is less deadly than flu. Mr Redwood, you and your colleagues have removed freedom, ruined millions of businesses, wrecked lives, caused more death through lockdown than have died (even with the faked figures) of the virus, threatened us with being tracked like slaves, threatened to force us to take untested vaccines made by companies with records that would make serial killers green with envy, divided friends and caused untold fear in the simple minded.
They are many people that see through the constant brainwashing and recognise the ruling class for what they are – exploiters, charlatans and enemies of the people.
The day you start forcing vaccinations there are those that will refuse and will come looking for the guilty. If you take away everything then they will have nothing to lose. I wonder if the enablers of this evil are ready for that.
I believe that there are those with funds and access to power that will be quite happy to see a lot of private property come onto the market at very low prices. All the better to put illegal immigrants in and get a nice wedge from the government.
😉
Top comment, Keith.
Next month, the emergency powers are up for review, for a 2 year extension. How will Tory MP’s vote?
I see little difference between ourselves and Belarus at the moment, except that large numbers of their citizens are protesting about the dictatorial government, unlike the currently Covid-cowed population of the UK. It was amusing to see the BBC reporter in the crowds in Minsk. He was the only one wearing a mask.
+1, and heartfelt
“Just take it anyway” say the person who recently defined his politics as a liberal conservative.
That was meant to appear under Andy’s post.
The furlough scheme was wide open to fraud. Many laid of workers who are able to home work have been paid at public expense and been preparing to return with projects finished or quietly sorting out administration or legal machinations for their employers. Other businesses have benefitted by taking over work from those forced to close. Home workers have saved money and would save even more if allowed to avoid paying for next year’s season ticket. The UK will lose productivity by going back to commuting and expensive offices in the dump. Capital gains tax without inflation relief is already so high that it prevents sales. It’s the highest in Europe. Tory politicians work for the treasury and the banks.
This is happening a lot in my industry. And as for fraud well, I know a few people who claimed Furlough money whilst still working. And for the record I have not claimed a penny from this government and wouldn’t.
Sir John
Your tweet referencing reining in public spending was, predictably, attacked as a return to austerity (which never existed other than tax increases).
I assume that you still support the infrastructure and spending budget that you exhorted earlier in the year so you must be referring to the additional public spending necessitated by your government’s shutting down of the economy to save the NHS.
To be heard you need to be clear about this otherwise all we will hear from opponents is “austerity, austerity, austerity”
As an aside, I see no reason why we can not just print the Covid money. Demand has stalled so there will be no inflationary pressure especially if we remove that money again when the economy picks up again by reducing banks’ options to lend or calling in CCFF debts (there are companies using CCFF who are still paying dividends and bonuses).
JR: “The way to run a prosperous country is to allow people and companies the freedoms to make choices and supply needs given the demand and technology available.”
Your colleagues in government have taken away our freedom and choice in many areas based on computer models and statistical manipulation which have exaggerated the direct effects on public health of CV19. This was either done deliberately to take more power to the state or in error which won’t be admitted and more harm will be done to cover the jobs and reputations of those concerned.
This quote from George Orwell’s 1984 is again prescient:
“There will be no curiosity, no enjoyment of the process of life. All competing pleasures will be destroyed. But always—do not forget this, Winston—always there will be the intoxication of power, constantly increasing and constantly growing subtler.”
Should be compulsory reading for all schoolchildren.
+1 Nicely put
Yes, the country needs to get back to work….. SO, Let’s:
– stop prioritising medical decisions that will ruin the economy;
– stop the drivel and the constant PR we get on TV, from adverts to news that just emphasises this terrible thing that is attacking us – Time it was more realistic;
– roll back those decisions that are harming the country.
With the 2nd wave predicted/scheduled to kick in shortly, to make lockdown permanant, we have to make up our minds if we are going to die as a country, forever living in the shadows — OR truly confront the evil behind this virus.
We need to confront the fact that the threat from this virus has been grossly overstated – that is where (and why) the ‘evil’ will be found.
There is likely to be a resurgence of Covid-19 in the Autumn as the colder weather arrives; unfortunately, the person who has been put in charge of the Institute for Health Protection to mitigate this is someone with a PPE degree which is simply a highfalutin Politics degree. Why does the government believe that people like themselves will be successful at anything never mind something way outside their sphere of competence.
Sir John, I wholeheartedly agree with you. However, the government’s continuing lockdown threats and continued lockdowns in certain areas maintains the unjustified fear amongst the populace and that is also a major factor behind the lack of productivity in both the private and public sectors. This is the true scandal of the past few months
Villaking. Absolutley right. I am frightened to plan and pay for anything at the moment for fear of it being cancelled and monies lost. I despair.
villaking,
I believe the London centric Govt will continue to pursue and indeed enjoy random lockdowns of other parts of the country that may be recovering. This is another clear indication that it does not support levelling up. It will happen until the Govt has London looking like its old self.
I see the country going down the same path as Venezuala, with the electorate habitually voting for borrow and spend governments. The Labour government lost control of public finances in 2008 and the coalition and Tory government since has failed to close the deficit.
Ancient Israel had a good way to deal with the debt. They had a Jubilee year every 50 years when all debts were cancelled by statute.
Dear Sir John
You wrote on this blog on 25th March that ‘The only justification for the economic misery is that the measures save lives’.
Well, now we know. We’ve had proportionally almost the highest death count in Europe and pretty much the worst ‘economic misery’.
You are now able to say that lockdown measures are not justified.
Sir John, I write this as a lifelong Conservative (with a couple of short breaks) from a deeply Conservative background.
Is Boris fully recovered? He is not doing the things which he is extraordinarily good at: being optimistic, appearing on t.v. effectively, handling the press, choosing excellent people to work with.
And he has not been doing it for a very long time.
I realise that Q Fabius Cunctator (to a classicist like Boris) and his absence during the 2011 rioting are decent precedents for inaction.
I guess, however, that Covid floored him and he has not yet got over it.
Please do tell me I am wrong.
Forget the magic money tree this government has found the mystical money forest
Let face it, in these difficult times if we can still fund foreign aid, HS2 and unknown billions to the EU …we must be the richest nation on the planet
“rom a fairly poor 2.5 million barrels a day five years ago to a bare 400,000 barrels a day now”
But Greta says this is good.
And p.s.: do not ask the NHS to produce a full range of services: TELL THEM! Just who is running this country? The Govt or the NHS?
Have the goal-posts changed, have you noticed that the government and media are talking about infection not deaths anymore – maybe because the deaths recorded are now so low – yesterday deaths UK 6 , France 12, Spain 16, Netherlands 10, Germany 10 and Belgium 7
Why are we still in lockdown ?
Sir John, nicely timed as always.
Lots of interesting views by your contributors as always. But as you should well know by now we have a fully fledge Socialist Government in power, their idea of how a country should be organized is to wait for the next narrative to come out from the MsM and then bend to it.
Everyone(Chattering Class, Woke Community the Cancel brigade) but Government or for that matter the People of this country, get to create the agenda we are governed by.
The UK would be running and achieving more ‘IF’ only the Government trusted the People.
JR, MMT is no more than a state run Ponzi scheme for the whole economy.
I’ve been invited to renew my Conservative Party membership, in my view the Tory Party no longer exists….. what should I do?
Any advice would be appreciated!
JR: “and a further programme of Quantitative easing to make sure the government could borrow a large sum at low interest rates.”
You mean insane and rampant inflation.
JR: “If we look at an extreme example of Magic Money tree thinking we turn to modern Venezuela. ”
It’s too late, we already are if not Venezuela, then Italy before the Euro. Today, I bought a packet of crisps. One packet of crisps – for 100 pennies.
A similar packet in my youth would have been perhaps 2 pennies and you could have bought half a hundredweight sack of Potatoes for £1.
On the question of borrowing its being reported this morning that Liverpool City Council borrowed £25million to build nursing homes last year and engaged Shaw Healthcare under lease to operate the homes is set to shut after less than a year of operation, leaving 83 families scrambling to find homes. Shaw Healthcare told staff and families this week that it would be closing both homes due to an increasing number of vacancies since the start of the covid-19 pandemic.
Local councils shouldn’t be allowed to borrow money, the local tax-payers still having to repay £25m
How far has US sanctions stymied Venezuela’s economy? The UK has sequestered its gold and is probably sanctioning it too. Some leaders don’t like a few individuals like Castro, Maduro, Saddam, Assad etc. but don’t mind crippling tens of thousands of innocents in their need for food and medicines, some to death. We are so wonderful.
I have heard that in the past week Israel has bombed Gaza every night for that week. I have heard nothing of it in the media – so has that happened or not?
No better place to start getting back to work than politicians cancelling their summer recess and returning to parliament immediately. Lead by example. Then do not ask but TELL the six or seven million who work for the state to get back to their offices. Of course they will carry on working and skiving from home on their full salaries and perks and pensions. As usual it is the wealth creating private sector who will be the net losers of the lockdown and this Government’s incompetence.
It’s decision time for the U.K. EU negotiations. Boris previously said he didn’t want talks extending past June and then end of summer. Failure to walk away now will be interpreted in Brussels as a signal that the U.K. will always back down in the end and encourage their intransigence. British business needs certainty as to trading terms in January in order to make final preparations. That is infinitely more important than chasing a will of the wisp deal that the EU will enjoy pulling away at the last minute.
Why keep on about railways ???. The vast majority of people want railways – the balance is how to mange. Your inference suggests rightly or wrongly you don’t like railways and would sooner cut the track capacity massively.
Railways are part of the economic recovery solution and without them the economy will not fully recover. They are the life arteries of this country.
Criticism of cars and traffic jams would be better.
Cutting public expenditure is not a way to keep voters – especially those in working class area who elected the Conservative majority.
The Government have caved in on
1 Charging foreigners for the administration costs of processing their applications for permanent residence
2 Charging foreigners a contribution towards their use of the NHS
3 Free food for children in the school holidays
4 Teachers’ assessments of their pupils’ work
5 Banning evictions
I have probably left out a few more. All these things add up to a large cost on the public purse, besides discrediting the Government in the eyes of responsible people. I don’t suppose any of the beneficiaries of this weakness will vote for the Conservatives as a consequence.
Oh and on a totally different subject, Ive been seeing press reports about the PM away on holiday during the current series of problems.
The reports make it seem as if he has left the country for some hot climate and sipping Tequila under palm trees.
The reality appears to be that he is sort of camping in Scotland and braving the elements, Im sure he is well aware of events and in daily contact, he has not even left Britain just London.
Some times I don’t understand the press – there are more important stories than the PM camping with his family in Scotland
Sir John, I too wholeheartedly agree. It was Big Bang deregulation that transformed London into the financial powerhouse that helped to drag the country out of the doldrums of union power and strikes of the 70s and early 80s. We need similar blue sky thinking as we leave the EU to transform the country. Deregulation of many of the EU rules that specifically favour German manufacturers and French farmers could help to revitalise those businesses outside London and drive the level up agenda. Stop wasting money in the great infrastructure money pits in London. There is plenty of great talent in the country just waiting to be unleashed.
Also don’t forget we need to fund a “fit for purpose” national education system to help develop young talent to achieve for themselves and the country!