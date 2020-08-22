Dear Constituent

As we approach the next phase of the pandemic response where all businesses and services are allowed to re-open subject to social distancing rules, I thought I should write to you about where we have reached in handling the crisis. I will start today by looking at the response to the virus itself.
During the last six months I have pressed Ministers to work with doctors and scientists on a better set of treatments for serious cases of the virus. MPs without medical qualifications of course do not offer medical advice, but it is the job of Ministers to ask the profession for results and evidence about what might work. The early response to rely on oxygen, escalating to patients being placed on ventilators left us with a high death rate amongst serious cases. Ministers and advisers have been pressing for controlled trials of a range of therapies. So far this has resulted in the adoption of an anti viral drug which has reduced the time people suffer from the illness and helped recovery in a significant minority of patients. It has led to the approval of a steroid to deal with those patients that have extreme and damaging immune reactions to the virus. It has also led to some doctors considering blood clot busting drugs where there is evidence of clots on the lungs impeding the passage of oxygen into the bloodstream. There are other treatments which are proposed around the world which await conclusive evaluation here by the NHS. This is important, as we all wish to see the death rate down and suffering reduced.
I have taken up the issue of the spread of the disease in hospitals and care homes. Ministers have set policy to avoid the early release of CV 19 patients from hospital into care homes where they might spread the disease. They have also assured me the NHS is imposing strict standards of infection control, and seeking to isolate CV 19 patients and their treatment from other patients and procedures in General Hospitals. This is important not only to cut the spread of the virus, but also to reassure other users of the NHS hospital services that they are not at risk through attending a District General Hospital. My preferred solution of using the new Nightingale hospitals for CV 19 cases, leaving the General hospitals CV 19 free was not adopted, despite the obvious success in creating that substantial extra capacity quickly near the peak of the outbreak.
I have throughout sought to get from the government more accurate, consistent and reliable numerical data about cases of the disease and death rates from the disease. These are crucial to assessing the so called R rate or pace of spread of the virus, and to seeing how successful the NHS is at treating cases and bringing down the death rate as we all wish. Even in the last few days there have been changes to the figures for the number of deaths, as it has emerged again that past published figures were probably overstating the totals. The latest realignment puts the English figures onto a more comparable basis with Scotland by only citing CV 19 where the patient had it within 28 days of death. It still leaves open judgements about whether someone died of CV 19 or died of something else whilst also having had CV 19. The government did decide to seek a more accurate take on the rate of spread by sample testing the general population over time to see how the proportion with the virus varied. This was clearly a better way of judging it than trying to derive it from death rates which were based around changing and not entirely reliable numbers.
As we go forward I trust Ministers will press for more accuracy in data about incidence of the disease and death rates. They need to ensure decisions about local lock downs are well based, and to contain further outbreaks by a good test and trace system. As the Prime Minister has stated, we cannot afford another general lock down and must find other ways of countering the virus whilst allowing business and social life to revive.
Yours sincerely
Your entrusted my party with power.
How’s that working out for you?
60,000 dead.
The worst recession in 300 years.
Care home scandal.
A level fiasco.
Quarantine debacle.
Brexit mess.
Dinghy invasion.
It turns out voting can be dangerous.
I trust you’ll use your vote more wisely in 2024.
Approx 1,600 people die daily in the U.K. obviously if there was a leftwing govt and / or we were in the EU that figure would be zero because everybody would be immortal.
(It is entirely possible 2020 will show negligible excess deaths.)
Some truths in what you say (for once) but the only alternative was an evil Corbyn/Mc Donnell dog with the SNP wagging its tail and a rapid trip to a basket case economy like Venezuelas and no Brexit or real democracy either.
Douglas Murray today sensibly asks:
Didn’t we vote for a Conservative government?
There is still time for Boris Johnson to return to the principles that will save the country from calamity.
Alas not much time and no sign he is going to do so yet. Hampered as he is too with his deluded climate alarmist wife. Sound policies will take time to work only four years until the next election and perhaps less than that Boris. Thatcher won three elections actually four if you include Major’s victory as her chosen man. (Until the public rapidly sussed out what a dire EUphile, disaster of a PM he was).
Left wing Tory PMs in my lifetime – Heath, Major, Cameron & May have all been electoral, political, economic disasters. As one would expect big tax borrow and piss down the drain government does not work. Even more so when combined with expensive energy lunacy and endless red tape.
Boris’ ‘girlfriend’ is of his choosing. Another questionable judgement.
You can’t quantify ‘democracy’. You either can or can’t sack your lawmakers. If you can’t then they do not sit in a Parliament, but an assembly. In the whole of the EU there is not 1 Parliament (def of which is that it can propose, enact, amend and repeal laws).
There is no democracy in the EU no matter how many times people vote. Never will be. That’s why we needed to get out as the first stage of recovering our country. We can now sack Boris who is responsible for this mess… and we will.
More obsession with climate change. Thank goodness no one is listening to you.
I agree and can see no Conservative vision for the future, only meek caving to leftish establishment views. 4 years is a short time and there will be more ‘events’, not just Covid, which will show this government as lacking in strategic direction unless things change very quickly.
58% of us did not vote for a Conservative government – but we are lumbered with it anyway.
Governments in this country are usually elected by a minority but need the consent of the majority to function.
I suspect many of us are prepared to withdraw our consent from this particularly useless government.
Remember, if the ballot box stops working for the majority there are other ways to remove governments.
And I suspect if the electoral system is not reformed – and quickly – to better reflect our country, we’ll reform it for you.
Dinghy invasion?
Dinghy invasion!
I thought you supported the invaders.
How many invaders do you think should be allowed to live in this country?
“Prime Minister has stated, we cannot afford another general lock down”
Well, he should rule one out completely
Unfortunately this keeps coming up. Yesterday only 2 TWO Covid 19 related deaths. Yet the threat of Lockdown keeps looming.
Why? Why ? Why?
Does Matt Hancock ever answer your questions?
Do any of your fellow MPs ever question this lunacy?
I glad you called the “R rate” – “so called”. Most of the media treat it like it’s a fact, something that you can measure with some sort of thermometer.
Are any of your colleagues planning to force the Government to repeal to Coronavirus Act 2020?
Deaths since the 20th June (for England and Wales) have been slightly below the 5 year average of about 9000 PW at this time of year. The bulge in excess deaths (almost certainly almost all caused by Covid) in the weeks before 20th was circa 70,000. Covid death now only about 10 per day (and only about 1% of new Covid cases)
No reason at all not to return to normal life now (with just a few sensible precautions for the vulnerable). Many reasons why we must do too.
Today, number of “cases” continues falling. Yet SAGE estimates that R is 1.1 and presumably rising.
How does that work out?
So now we have government policy that is wrecking the economy, wrecking people’s lives and being determined not by a government manifesto, not by electoral demand but by a so-called R factor that is absolute rubbish and transparently so.
Yes I too am surprised that isolation (Nightingale) hospitals did not become the norm that allows the rest of the NHS to funtion normally. Was it a lack of staff to man them.
(Irrelevant para left out ed)
You make no mention of testing on entry to the UK. I know it is less than perfect, but it could release us from a quarantine nonsense which cannot be policed. When the location enquiring call comes through I could just as easily be down the garden as in the pub.
Reply The problem with relying on a test is the incubation period of the virus
More should be made of this. The Nightingales were built at great expense, not staffed and not used, leper colonies are isolated why not Covid sufferers?
Why is it the healthy who have to isolate and have treatment withdrawn. My daughter has waited 6 months for a dental consultation at our local hospital. We have now referred her to all three hospitals within 15 miles and appointment came there none.
Do I get a tax rebate, do I get a rebate for the tax on my private insurance that I can not use? The insurance companies should be subject to a windfall tax for not paying out claims in this period and distribute it to the users.
If you left out all that was irrelevant you would have a much reduced diary. I suggest you acquire a sense of humour or get from up yourself. I begin to understand why you are still on the back benches after a short trial run under Thatcher and Major.

Reply Bizarre and inaccurate comment. 10 years so far on front bench under Thatcher, Major, Hague and Howard.
Reply Bizarre and inaccurate comment. 10 years so far on front bench under Thatcher, Major, Hague and Howard.
Good morning
Sir John, have you asked how many CV19 patients have, or are being cared for at the Nightingale Hospital ? You know the one, the one that the British Army had to fit out especially for the purpose of keeping infected people away from hospitals, leaving the hospitals able to care for those with non-CV19 illnesses.
I do not expect an answer, but it would be nice to know if all the effort that went into it was worth the media attention.
Reply It was little used and currently empty
And costing £1 million a month in rent! I suppose the Govt, unlike me tenants, are paying that rent?
No.of cases does not mean no. of people admitted to hospital.
It does not even equate to no. of people with symptoms.
And fewer than 1000 a day are testing positive, most of whom are unlikely ever to develop symptoms.
Deaths from Covid-19 are currently only 2 per day.
At the same time, 450 per day are dying of cancer, and this is likely to rise as fewer people get their symptoms checked out.
Dear Sir John–It would be a jolly good idea if all MP’s and, a fortiori, Ministers had Science Degrees. I have said here a number of times, not wholly flippantly, that these days one of the more effective assets in getting elected is a nice pair of legs. Inter alia, so is being proficient at Rhetoric. Neither of these the slightest benefit in making decisions. Personally I have no idea why anybody in this day and age would want to stay with the much vaunted Representative Democracy, which was great when there was no other choice but is now out of date in Spades.
What is the alternative to Representative Democracy? (Which we no longer have – we are trying to reinstate it).
There still appears to be no figure for covid cases per number tested given by the government ot reported in journals. The clearest graphs are on the government daily dashboard and thid shows that in July the number of tests increased. About half were actually analysed and the number of cases rose by a similar line on the other graph. In other words the rising number of cases would be expected because of the rising testing but decisions seem to be taken based on the absolute number.
Another graph shows that England has the highest death rate per head in Europe and that France, Spain and Italy have similar flat increased rate to the UK. In other words, there is little increase in risk of dying when visiting these countries and in France they have also increased testing and increased numbers of cases would be expected, but the decision to quarantine is based on the absolute number.
Are the authorities numerate or sensible?
“substantial extra capacity [- the Nightingale hospitals -] quickly near the peak of the outbreak. ”
I think that should read ‘after the peak’. The Nightingale hospitals are without doubt shining symbols of public sector incompetence – apart from their construction.
Social distancing. The new normal. Guaranteed to bankrupt the country for no actual reason.
Government exerting control over the masses and a tory government at that.
You just have to roll over to Brussels to show just how incompetent you are.
The voters won’t forget, especially the 5 million out of work.
£900 per person per week to home illegal immigrants and you think your doing a good job.
Shame on you.
It’s funny that there’s no money for social care but £10 billion for SERCO to accommodate aliens.
Reply There have been substantial top ups of Council money for social care and other CV 19 related costs this year
I believe a lot of people would agree with the view that all businesses and services should be allowed to open even if they struggle to comply with Social Distancing. The small restaurant or pub for instance. Elderly and vulnerable people can avoid those places and younger healthy individuals can make their own mind up. Rises in infections is irrelevant in the latter. They don’t translate into rising hospital admissions or deaths and spreading the virus in the young and healthy moves us closer to herd immunity.
‘I will start today by looking at the response to the virus itself.’
A few very mildly hopeful treatment ideas, hardly a mention of the slow, ineffective, often horrendously dangerous muddled decisions and about-turns.
No mention or discussion of the evolving timeframe of Covid devastation, panic measures and hopelessly poor 3 televised stooges presented to the country and laughed at by the world.
I expected a better introduction to the 6 months horror story, both of the virus and the Government response.
I’d expect by now to know my risk profile. Without that I’m sceptical about the risk of catching this and then of being seriously ill.
Rather like taking out a life insurance policy, plug in age, health conditions etc and be told you have x% chance of being hospitalised and y% chance of dying in the next 12 months. Compare that with the risk of other accidents in life and we might be in a better position to make informed judgements for ourselves.
Have there been any figures relating to CV19 that have been accurate and reliable? It doesn’t seem so. In all cases it seems the numbers have been inflated to exaggerate the situation and distort the timing of occurrences. The government has been engaged in a brain washing exercise of inciting fear in the public. The consequences, including deaths, of people as a result of government actions in response to CV19 are outrageous and the government must be held to account for them. This state grab of our personal liberty and freedom has gone on too long.
Incidentally, I do not want any of the vaccines that Hancock has purchased – reportedly enough already to give each person in the UK five doses.
Decades growing giant treat-everything hospitals turned patients into careless long queues and jams of confused muddle.
Patients need their own chosen local doctor backed up with local common-need simple routine treatment services.
Separate exclusive Emergency Hospitals should react for EMERGING URGENCY outpatients only, local enough for rapid reach and remedy.
Major non-urgent services should be separated into Specialist Hospitals, more suited to a well-planned stay at a distant location.
England is a country without medical borders, but invisible barriers of authority conceal inefficiency and reduce patient freedom.
Notable that for once yesterday there was an acknowledgement that a particular demographic was more likely to ignore lockdown rules than others.
Hopefully this release from fear of offending racial groups and other minorities claiming special treatment due to their identity will pervade throughout governments. Truisms are worth being said.
Stop trying to counter the virus. As a biological entity it will have its way, no matter what this deluded government does. The statistics are already so mangled that no sense can ever be made from them. Government should stop relying on potentially dodgy vaccines and just get to grips with the treatments that are already available and proving themselves effective.
You can’t stop people dying…no matter what the cause is. There is deeply irrational fear in this country about death and it is causing mayhem. It is part of life, which has many risks.
Get rid of these masks too, they are nothing but social control tools; they are already causing people grief with facial sores, dry mouths and giddy spells. They do nothing to control the passage of viruses, you may as well wear chicken-wire, since the virus’ dimensions are measured in nanometres and will pass through any face-cloth you choose to wear.
Ye gods we never had all this pantomime with flu epidemics in past years, which have killed just as many people, if not more, than CV19. Only people already known to be at high risk should receive extra care and attention; the rest of us, including the fit and healthy elderly, should be set free to live normal lives.