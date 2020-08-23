Slaves to R?

With stories circulating that some think we need a new national lock down because R may be over 1, we need to go over old ground on these inaccurate numbers. Sage updates us on R, a measure of how many people someone with CV 19 will infect, and on the growth rate in infections.
The latest SAGE Report says the R figure is now in the range 0.9 to 1.1, a 22% spread. The Report admits R “cannot be measured directly so there is always uncertainty”. They tell us different groups work R out in different ways. Some use hospital admissions and death rates data. This used to be the main way which I criticised in the past. They now concede this data may have a lag of 2-3 weeks in it. There are also the issues over how reliable the death rate figures are as some of the CV 19 ascribed deaths are people who had had the disease well before death and had other serious medical problems. Some use contact pattern surveys of people’s behaviour. This relies on people providing accurate returns, and leaves open big judgements about how it relates to the spread of the disease. The third identified system is the one that should produce more accurate results being based on the consistent and regular testing of a sample of the population. This should in particular give more accurate figures for growth or decline in the disease which would be a more useful figure than an estimated R.
SAGE blends the results from all these different methods , arguing they should draw on all of them as “there is uncertainty in all the data surveys so estimates can vary between different models”. You would have thought instead of this consensus blended approach they would identify the most accurate ways of calculating relevant figures and create consistent and accurate data to do so. They give us these ranges, and then add qualifications. They point out where the incidence is now small the data may be more unreliable.
Because they are combining results from a range of ways of computing R, all with their problems, they present it as a range. They assert that “The most likely true values are somewhere towards the middle of these ranges”. Why? What if the sample testing result was at one of the extremes? Shouldn’t this be taken more seriously as a better indicator of growth rates and therefore of R? They also stress local areas can have flare ups which are not representative of the surrounding region or local government area.
People deciding to lock down places and areas need clear and reliable data that there is a real problem with a surge in the virus and its spread. These generalised stories based on national R estimates are not the way to settle whether the economy can recover or whether we can have some of our lost freedoms back.
45 Comments
The media treat the “R” as an indisputabile fact. It’s just a statistical estimate. The sort that Neil Ferguson is keen on.
When you look at people being tested on TV it looks like the most likely way to spread infections. They get close, put one swap in your mouth and then one up your nose. Are all the gloves & other PPE changed after each person’s tested? No
This is on the BBC website: “Coronavirus pandemic: Children aged 12 and over should wear masks – WHO”. Of course a couple months ago they were pointless.
The media and political class act as if they want to keep this going no matter what.
The R number is completely bogus.
It’s a pseudo science figure designed to scare us.
It’s from the same playbook as the climate change statistics. Doesn’t stand up to interrogation.
And yet even now, after all we have witnessed, policy-makers still attend to what SAGE has to say? I am disappointed but not all that surprised.
And yet even now, after all we have witnessed in October 1987, interested parties still attend to what the Met Office has to say? I am disappointed but not all that surprised.
I imagine that SAGE comes up with the nonsense answers the govt. WANTS
Why else use people who have got it soooo wrong in the past.
As in needlessly slaughtering 6 million cows.
Great wonder they didn’t cull us to save us.
Oh…..
Yes, as they will need a Scapegoat to blame. Look at what has happened to PHE and DfID. They are gone, or are going but, no one will be sacked, just shuffled along to somewhere else. The government and politicians can just shrug their shoulders and say; “Wasn’t me guv’, I was only doing what they (above) told me.”
See how this works ? 😉
To put things in perspective deaths in January & February (England and Wales) each year are usually about 13,000 a week compaired to summer weeks at circa 9,000 probably worse still in cold Scotland. So just in those two months circa 36,000 extra deaths (many of which could have been saved by cheaper energy and a little more care and help for the elderly). Yet we are destroying the economy for just 10 covid deaths a day (and below average for this time of year anyway).
Systems that encourage people to eat, drink and smoke a little less could save many more QALY lifes than the Covid measures. This at a net negative cost to the economy too and a net negative cost the people not buying the excess food, drink and tobacco etc.
Well the economy is not going to hang around waiting for those in government to argue about various figures and the accuracy of R. Those who produce the wealth in the UK need clarity not continuous indecision, rule changing, and resultant chaos. The practical effect of quarantine after overseas travel will be that it is ignored by those whose livelihood depends on their work. When the call comes through from Big Brother they will have been down the garden on subsequent investigation.
You infered earlier that airport testing was a waste of time. I would say not if it identifies the infected, and for those that carry but don’t show on entry a second obligatory test a week later maybe would. Why stop the economic activity of those returning from holiday for a few possible cases. The areas you have failed to do anything about from day one are visitors from China, India, Pakistan, and Africa. Their routes in should have been closed on the grounds that data from such sources are finger in the wind at best.
The only original thinking has derived from Rishi Sunak and welcome for many it was. His largesse cannot go on for ever so now that you are begining to get the means of a relatively safe return to work the country must do so.
Implied rather than inferred perhaps. It is alas not largess from Rishi Sunak even though he has married into money I do not think he is quite that wealthy. It is largess from taxpayers to taxpayers. He is picking you lefthand pocket to put it in your right hand pocket (while doubtless creaming off about 40% of government admin costs!)
Oh ..they want people to keep coming in so they can be put into 4 star hotels whilst waiting for their houses.
It is just us who must be corralled.
I believe they take temps outside hospitals and clinics etc…so why on earth not airports?
The stupidity of the new self isolation / quarantine procedures is crazy. If one arrives from an infected area, you first have to fill out a form. You arrive in the UK (eg Heathrow) and then have to go straight home to self isolate / quarantine. But ! To do so you have to use various public transport routes with others and, those silly muzzles / face coverings, will not stop the spread. The lack of any critical thinking and just plain old common sense can only come from those who have lived in the rarefied air of upper education and little or no contact with real people with real, ordinary everyday lives.
I see Boris Johnson is on holiday again. His third of the year. Along with his extended sick leave and paternity leave we really picked a winner there.
Still, on the plus side, his Cabinet are at least as incompetent as he is so we have plenty of people to mismanage things in his absence.
If you think he is incompetent (as you seem to) it is surely better for you that he is on holiday.
Hopefully he will read Douglas Murray, A Heath and James Bartholomew types and come back having worked out that we need a much smaller state, a bonfire or red tape, cheap reliable energy, tax cuts and zero green crap to recover rapidly and win then next election.
Four years is not long for sensible policies to begin to yield results so he needs to start them now.
Carefully stage-managed holiday snaps.
Our Dear Leader, windswept, woke, nu man.
Yeah!
He was wearing a big woolly hat in August. Positive proof that there’s no Global Warming.
Yes, lack of trust creates a ‘we don’t believe you’ scenario which is not healthy. Crying wolf springs to mind. Also ask Sage where are the infection spikes from the Bournemouth and Brighton beach gatherings that were allegedly so dangerous?
In any event and to the splutterers yesterday alleging loss of freedoms, apparently we are one step away from Stalins Russia, apart from a mask, distancing and hygiene, clean trains, good lunches, my local pub, easy access supermarkets, various flights booked, my sport is back playing, means my life is getting back to normal.
Still a way to go but the dystopian view from some people says more about them than the view ‘from my balcony’.
Cue more faux outrage.
Nigl
You sound a little nettled.
The FREEDOM people like myself allure to, is the FREEDOM to choose. The government has imposed its will. A will that has not passed the proper scrutiny of parliament and the people.
PS
Give your friend Andy all the data on the nuances of R. He can come up with anything you might want to prove with a few spurious figures and percentages.
So Andy is wrong and you are correct? Somewhat arrogant if I may say so.
Ps I don’t agree with him on much but he has as much right to be listened to without being derided, as you.
I listened to “The Reunion” on the ERM fiasco (BBC iplayer) it was quite amusing listening to John Major and all the many other fools involved in this predictable and predicted disaster that destroyed so many businesses, lives and homes so completely pointlessly. “If it is not hurting it is not working” the idiots liked to say at the time.
Ken Clark was asked if the ERM was a political and economic mistake? “With hindsight” he replied “yes”. Hindsight was not required at all mate just people with inteligence, ability and sense and not suffering from state sector group think lunacy of the time. Many pointed out the stupidity of the ERM and EURO at the time. We need people like this now to kill the current Climate Alarmism religion too and the ever larger state agenda.
I suppose we needed “hindsight” to see that pushing people with covid out of hospitals into care homes was not too clever, that cladding tall building in flamable insulation and sending people back to their flats long after the fire was clearly out of control was a serious mistake, or pushing electric cars onto the public before they are practical and cost effective also needed “hindsight”.
No mate hindsight was not needed at all. You just need bright and honest people who understand reality, physics, engineering and logic and do not suffer from moronic group think. Alas given that 9o odd % or of MPs voted for the climate change act and support net zero carbon we are a very long way off sanity in government.
It was also obvious that the OFQUAL and the Dept. of Education exam grading system was idiotic and would be a disaster too. It is still hugely unfair with some pupis pushed down by teachers (due to pressure put on them to match past years (effectively applying the algorithm) at that school in that subject and many others (at less honest schools) getting one or two grades higher than they deserved as the algorith for them was lifted.
The survey method is also unreliable as Carl Heneghan explains because of the large impact of false positives when prevalence is low and because few of those with positive PCR tests are actually ill and infectious.
Well said, Sir John!
You are one of the very few people who dares to question the statistics. Oh yes,they look so convincing and it is so easy to say that we have one of the highest death rates in the world, or that the second wave is now emerging when nobody really knows.
“O let us never, never doubt, what nobody is sure about…”
57.8% of people agree with this.
Surely the hospital admissions and deaths are the most reliable method, and those are now at rock bottom levels. The PRC test is unreliable with an unknown false positive figure and in any case only tests for the presence of the virus and not whether someone has become ill with CV19. Lockdowns in Oldham and elsewhere seem to be based on very low infection rates, already declining, and lower than in some other areas – there is no basis for these local lockdowns. The R figure is a theoretical figure, it cannot be actually measured.
Look…they are changing the rules/interpretations as they go along.
For goodness sake!
There are elements that WANT another imprisonment.
They want to bring us even further to our knees.
Can’t anyone in govt. see that?
What the Hell does it matter if a few people get ill. ( Use the Nightingale…God how cross she would be with Boris!!)
( Did the virus ever really spread like “ wildfire”? If it had the whole of govt. would have succumbed..what with all the hot air and spittle in Parliament).
I see the BC tv company …no longer called British…is using Covid as an excuse to destroy Last Night of the Proms!!! Rule Britannia!
More testing = more disease found = less harmful than we were told
It absolutely amazes me how little the medical/scientific community seems to know about Covid at this late stage.
I think the “R” number is really nothing more than representative of the noise they make when they farsically feign profound knowledge and understanding on being quizzed by the journalists: something like the “Arrrrh, Jim lad!” in a fifties film about pirates.
So many experts, so little useful information. Now they just sound as futile as the economists and financial analysts in the post-2008 slump.
“People deciding to lock down places and areas need clear and reliable data that there is a real problem with a surge in the virus and its spread. These generalised stories based on national R estimates are not the way to settle whether the economy can recover or whether we can have some of our lost freedoms back.”
These estimates do certainly seem unreliable. And to shut down an area or even contemplate shutting down the entire country is frankly, irresponsible and dangerous. The country needs to return to normal.
I was just thinking of people I know who have had the virus… I know of, five and I personally know one of those. None of these, apart from the family member ( 22 year old male) live near my area. Are there really that many people who have had the virus?
I think it’s time for this obsession with shutting down areas to stop. Apart from anything else it creates alarm. Reminders on hand washing and not being in too close a proximity to crowds should, surely be sufficient now! Alerting others if you get symptoms…basic common sense. It’s more important now to get a sense of reality and work to recover the economic health of the country.
Shocking figures from NHS England.
Ask people how many died of Covid in England. Now tell them the real figures.
6 covid deaths in the whole of August. 5 over the age of 80. 1 over the age of 70. Remember these are people who were tested with covid in the past 28 days, not because of covid. The UK Gov has stopped publishing the figures.
These deaths were prior to mask wearing. What is really going on here?
Source: NHS England.
https://www.england.nhs.uk/statistics/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2020/08/COVID-19-daily-announced-deaths-22-August-2020.xlsx
Your third paragraph says it all, Sir John, and I very much doubt that you can ‘blend’ these differently based and calculated results together mathematically. Consequently the range of interpretation is endless and can be used to support almost any story or theory. Then there is the final ingredient, the constant search for a headline by a whole bunch of national news editors.
The whole ‘R’ factor charade needs to be taken with a gigantic pinch of salt!
R is a measure of the problem not a measure of the solution. This leads to complex and unworkable measures to stop the virus.
Think of R as water coming into your home during a flood. You will spend your time sealing and botching your home when the real problem lies back at the river that is flooding.
Surely accurate numbers of hospital admissions and deaths are all that is needed to assess the situation? The daily reported deaths are very low and I understand admissions continue to fall and hospitals are relatively empty even in hotspots. Isn’t this good news? Why bother with R – it doesn’t seem to be telling us anything useful.
Why not just lockdown SAGE?
It seems to me that much time effort and MONEY is wasted and exchanged in the process of philosophising this virus.
Why not (since it is so serious) direct ALL resources towards finding a treatment/cure?
I mean..good luck with that… since there is no cure even for its older brother…the common cold.
But govt. just loves the Chuck OUR money around and at least shut in their labs the “scientists” might just LEAVE US ALONE!
Oh…and come to think of it…NO payment or funding until a proven cure is found. I bet that would dampen their ardour.
This is no longer about CV19, this is about preventing total State control of our every waking hour. We are all responsible and culpable for allowing ourselves to be deceived by those who told us they had the nation’s best interests at heart when their real driving force was the preservation of the party political status quo
Freedoms removed or given back when a number moves above or below one. What a wonderfully designed system of Marxist oppression.
Of course what comes out is based on what goes in and I suspect what goes in is flawed data with the aim of achieving a figure over one affording an instantly recognisable figure for all to understand
A political class including John Redwood are directly responsible for the situation we now find ourselves. Since 1990 the fundamental principles of freedom underpinning our nation have been buried deep to be replaced by State control for the majority population using all forms of techniques and legislative tweaks
Random mass testing is the only sensible way to get sensible results.
I thought the Government had said now it has the capacity it was going to carry out a series of 250,000 tests on the general population shortly.
If the above is the case and they do such on a regular basis, then we should be able to get rather more sensible, meaningful, and realistic results.
Not in favour of diy home swab testing kits, as many people will not go deep enough to the back of the throat or up the nose. We really need a trained operative to properly complete the tests on the public to be sure an accurate sample has been taken for testing, otherwise you may get many false negatives.
Confidence in R is no different to the spurious level of confidence attributed to how high world temperatures will go by 2100 if nothing is done to combat climate change.
Neither has any semblance of robustness. No scientific methodology. Simply a political judgement call voted on by all the snowflakes in the room.
“People deciding to lock down places and areas need clear and reliable data that there is a real problem.”
You’d expect this to be pretty easy to understand and implement — Why isn’t it?
In all of this we should not empower those with authoritarian tendencies to control what happens — We have already seen far too many examples of excessive use of powers…. FGS – If we are to be treated like cattle, then at least make the rules transparent and easy to follow
Good morning.
“There are lies, damned lies, and then there are statistics !”
I recently watch a short lecture on statistics in which the lecturer warned of various ‘biases’ contained in the data. For example. If we are testing for CV19 we will find more cases. The bias to be aware of here is, “Confirmation Bias” in which the data is read in such a way to confirm a strongly held view. More testing does not mean more CV19, it means that you have found more.
This is why it is very, very, very important to be aware of statistics and treat them as a form of hard science. The same ‘science’ (sic) that was used to justify the actions of the government and its barmy policies. Policies that are going to have serious ramifications in the years ahead. eg Election time 😉
What we need is less science and more common sense. We need to understand that this virus, although not particularly nice, especially if you either have it or at high risk, is nowhere near as bad as Spanish Flu, the Black Death, Smallpox and the like. All of which claimed a heavy toll of human life but, somehow, mankind has survived.
We need to put our ‘man pants’ on and carry on with life. We cannot start believing that, if just trust in the all mighty powerful government, we can cheat death. If you really want to know what death looks like, I suggest those who can go and visit the Natural History Museum in London. There you will find the fossilised remains of creatures long since passed who lived on this earth far longer than we have.
You only get one life, so live it as best you can.
The ‘R’ number. Another contrived statistic by the government and its advisers to instil fear into the population. The government have dug such a deep whole for themselves that they either cannot or don’t want to get out of it. Some good news – I hear Whitty is reported to have said no vaccine before winter of 2021. Not sure what Hancock is going to do with the 350million doses of different vaccines he has boasted about purchasing.
It’s hard to imagine just what a mess this country is in and the clowns in charge carry on regardless with all the consequential damage to people’s lives, health in general, mental health, education, unemployment, national debt and a trashed economy. Many will never forget nor forgive.
There are highly political reasons why the SAGE committee “blends” the figures from the three sources mentioned in your interesting blog this morning.
For example, the data being produced by local authorities on their “test and trace” effort is far superior to that produced by the private sector effort, because they manage to trace a much higher percentage of contacts
Each of the three sources has highly paid specialist jobsworths who’s sole function is to periodically collate the data available to them on spreadsheets, apply their prefered algorithm and produce their “R” value
The SAGE committee is interested in all sets of data, regardless of how accurate they may feel each set is. Preferring not to get involved in office politics, they use all the data available to them to “blend” their final “R” value.
Clearly, all the data show that the number of infected persons is on the rise in some areas as the public relaxes and interacts with each other. A short total lockdown may be necessary to bring the virus under control again before the winter flu season starts.
Thank you, Sir John, for this much needed reminder. One of the primary lessons of the last few months must be that as a nation we have lost the plot on presentation and interpretation of statistics. This has affected CV projections, economic forecasts, exam results, but most worrying of all, global warming, where the self-delusion is on a staggering scale
We went to a pub last week and because we are vulnerable to covid we are careful about infection. As we entered, I was asked to sign my name and telephone number so that we could be contacted if another customer had caught the disease and actually knew that they had it. We had to use a biro which everyone else in the pub had used. There was gel available to wash hands but we didn’t see anyone using it. The waiter sprayed and cleaned the table top but didn’t clean the plastic arms of the chairs. To go to the toilet we had to go out and come back in in a one way system in case we got near to other people. The urinals had been taped over in case we stood too close and I had to pick up the seat of the WC and use the flush handle, then I could use the tap and basin to wash my hands. But then I had to touch the tap again and use the door handle to exit. In order to be certain that I had no viruses on my hands I had to use my own gel four times in order to buy half a pint for £4.50. Still, my wife enjoyed it.
Why was it necessary to explain R in such an impossibly complicated way?
I’m quite sure a significant portion of British society were left convinced that R stands for “Relativity” and is as hard to understand as Einstein’s theory or a paper by Stephen Hawking.
It is a real dilemma for the government. They are damned if they do and damned if they don’t. Sadly, we appear all too often, to be governed by media and a group of shouty single issue fanatics.
I think there is a general consensus that, for the large majority of people, the Covid19 virus presents little real danger but for a minority of people, it can prove fatal. The latter group were asked to shield and this was very effective.
It strikes me that the common sense approach would be to reintroduce shielding for the clinically extremely vulnerable and free everyone else.
Knowing that viruses are so small that, other than very specialised masks, most masks and face coverings are pointless but, hey ho, thanks to the media and the shouty types, the government had to be seen to be doing something.
The government’s biggest obstacle is that so many people no longer believe anything they say. There is a real distrust of the state by the general population and that is not healthy.