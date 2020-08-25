Jaguar the brand

I would like Jaguar to succeed as a UK manufacturer and have been worried by recent news reports of poor sales figures and issues over a possible partner. The value of the brand rests in part on the loyal following of past Jaguar owners which they need to consider as they plan their future products.
The company needs to ask itself why it is selling so few Jaguars. Did it lose past customers by the way it treated them in its search for a new generation and style of customer?
When they dropped the S type and went to the XF they allowed the press to write that they were looking for a new younger breed of Jaguar buyer. To find these new buyers they changed from a car which was clearly part of the Jaguar design heritage in modern idiom, to a vehicle that did not have much Jaguar about it. The shape of the XF was similar to the Vauxhall Insignia which did that design well at cheaper prices. They then decided to make the legendary XJ into a stretched version of the smaller car. Maybe that did not work as they hoped.
Did they do some selling down? Were they seeking to get established owners to buy smaller and cheaper variants to boost the sales of newer products?
In recent years the Land Rover and Range Rover brands have powered far more sales than Jaguar. There the company has managed to preserve the essence of the old whilst creating cars that are clearly new. They have kept more past customers whilst attracting new ones.
I read that Jaguar have decided to delay the entry of their electric XJ Jaguar. I presume they have carried out sales research and decided there are too few potential buyers. They should do a bit more research into what people who have liked the brand in the past might buy, as that could still be a useful reservoir of potential custom.
What some like about the brand is its past ability to harness great British design and to produce the cars in a UK factory. Some are not looking for a clone of the great Jaguars of the past, but a modern embodiment of the design inspirations that made past vehicles iconic and distinctive in their day . The theme was Grace, Pace, Space. It is important that when they launch a new car it has some of the flair and brilliance of the E type or the Mark II Sports saloon. They were radical new cars on launch, but they kept alive the tradition of beautiful lines, good performance and a more affordable price than many luxury car competitors. The ageing XF and XJ do need replacement. Bring on a proper Jaguar. We need that to restore the sales. There is no fundamental reason why Jaguar should be so far behind BMW or Mercedes in selling cars.
102 Comments
I hope Jaguar can make cars with petrol engines indefinitely.
I like cars with petrol engines. Petrol can be bought anywhere and usually only take 5 minutes to fill and pay for the petrol.
Electric car will be very expensive to buy for most people and very inconvenient.
I associate petrol cars with freedom.
Why do so many people who want to force us into electric cars to “save the planet” fly around in private jets and helicopters?
I wonder, to what extent the fall in sales is down to people in the European Union no longer buying them?
And if they are not, then why might that be, do we think?
I mean, after all, Sterling has been hammered by the Leave decision, so it’s not about price, it would appear, wouldn’t it?
In Dec 2008, at which point the leftwing pro-EU federalism Labour govt was “saving the world” sterling dropped to €1.01. From €1.50. Imagine what would have happened in the U.K. had the likes of you had their way and we had been in the euro. Have a look at data from Greece and Italy to get an idea.
Irrelevant,
They seem to still be buying Minis.
@Martin in Cardiff
On the continent Jaguars have been a rare sight for decades, mainly due to perceived reliability. Into the future, “Made in England” may hamper any brand, for Brexit reasons (“not one of us anymore”)
@MiC; I doubt JLR has strong sales in the EU27, people wanting luxury and/or 4×4 capability will likely have been buying BMW, Mercedes or Volkswagen AG products well before Brexit. If I was in the market for a cross-over or full 4×4 luxury vehicle I would be looking at the BMW X-series long before anything from the current or recent JLR stable…
Well my lawyer in Javea has a large Jaguar saloon and expressed great delight in it,both in terms of economy and comfort.
MiC-
Noted the recent 10% difference in the £$ rate from the post referendum rate of around 1.2 to 1.32.
They might make petrol cars indefinitely, they’ll just have nowhere to sell them – as new petrol cars are being banned everywhere soon.
The UK is banning them from 2035 – though I suspect Labour will bring that forward to 2030 if they win an election before then (despite the rigged electoral system).
And I guess most manufacturers will stop making petrol cars at least 3-5 years before the ban as the market for them will collapse.
I doubt you’ll be able to buy many petrol cars by the end of this decade though even that is 5 years too late.
Got a letter from my usual car dealer.
Great expectation that I would purchase their ( new I suppose) electric vehicle.
Started at around £30,000.
Naturally I have ordered two!
What you say may be true but you leave out the negative contribution by government on tax and the stupid worship of green. Your approach to green has been narrow, ill informed, and the total antithisis of what the Jaguar brand once stood for. Who is going to pay £50,000 to £100,000 for a vehicle with a range of 250 miles ,providing you don’t use it at night with the aircon on. This does not even take into account the less than green way of producing electricity. In your response to green you have all the ingredients for a second Poll Tax fiasco. My guess is that Mercedes and BMW do not suffer a government full of lawyers and others who think that achieving a goal is just a matter of creating a law.
Reply You are always so negative. I have written many time’s against the high VED and the attitude of the government to electric vehicles!
The government particularly Hammond is instrumental in the demise of the motor industry.
Tax, tax, tax is their mantra then shock horror when they’ve destroyed an industry.
The last of the coal mines closed last week so we have to import more from Russia and the USA on the same day that Ratcliffe coal fired power station was recommissioned due to failure of wind capacity.
Too many ppe and too few engineers in government.
Making a right hash of things.
Never mind though you’re keeping the hotel industry going housing thousands of boat people. Good for votes I think not.
Indeed and Osborne and Hammond also attacking/killing the property rental industry with tax, tax, tax and endless red tape. 15% stamp duty, taxing profits that have not even been made, the absurd and expensive timewasting landlord liciencing agenda, restrictive bank lending and now encouraging tenants not to pay rent and preventing landlord legal actions. They clearly think landlords are some form of charity they can much at will.
Many landlords simply cannot afford to forgo rents they have mortgages to pay and/or the rent is their income from the job they do in managing the properties.
they can mug at will!
GDP lost in “pandemic”…has to be recouped by shovelling in loads of newcomers!
Dinghy economics!
Why on earth did Boris elevate Philip Hammond to the Lords? The many was a disaster as Chancellor, an economic illiterate (PPE so that is expected) and to my mind was guilty of blatant treachery!
Mercedes and BMW aren’t so rosie.
We are due to replace two cars, we keep them a long time, this is stopping us making a decision.
My husband looked at Jaguar for the first time.
It is government and future energy punishment taxes that is stopping us.
Reply to reply
Rubbish John, the negativity is in government. I am well aware of what you have said in past posts on governments responsibility for the shrinking of the vehicle industry. Sentiments with which I wholly agree.
However while flaging the state of Jaguar which I judge as a bit negative can we have your thoughts on the way they should be going. What technology could they be employing to further sanitize the ICE. Where is the World on the production of cheap hydrogen which could be used in little modified ICE’s. What would you say to Jaguar if they designed and produced something like a Mazda RX5 at around £30,000 max. That might introduce the younger market to the brand were they to ensure it out M’d the BMW M class in performance. The basic key chassiswise is at Caterham ex Lotus.
Your negativity remains with HS2 and I agree. However were HS2 MAGLEV, a la Japanese, I would be less negative. Just think, Birmingham to London in 30 minutes at 500kph, now you are talking. We are tying ourselves to the state of train design in Europe. It is like putting seats in a Lancaster bomber, which Avro did, when we could have Concorde. Call me negative if you wish, but the above is the way I tend to think and wish government was on side. Leaving the EU is an enormous opportunity, are government up for it and thinking outside the box.
Honestly..with the very best will in the world.
There is very little to feel remotely positive about.
Especially from behind a soggy mask.
When Cameron got in I knew something highly unpleasant was ramping up…but never in my wildest nightmares did I envisage anything as truly terrible as this.
Echoes of “Tyburn Fair”… and that strange stoicism, celebration almost, has been expected of us ever since. And we smile to make our oppressors feel better about what they are doing!🐑
agricola-
Besides the fact that one needs to do at least 10k miles p.a.to keep the battery charged, on a typical hybrid anyway, so as to justify the high maintenance configuration and that is before it starts to degrade over the years and then how much is the car worth with the cost of a replacement battery in how many years down the line?
Not forgetting the need to massively increase the electricity grid for the pure battery types and thereby transferring the pollution from the car to the power production and transmission inefficiencies. Also battery material resources, production and recycling etc etc.
A once great British brand falling behind competitors from continental Europe … if Carlsberg did metaphors
I have yet to drink a beer on the continent and think ‘aaahh, that’s nice’. Whereas a nice pint of Doom, Tribute or Palmer’s Gold … I could go on and on and on.
Difference is the essence of existence. Cars were once beautifully designed and different from each other. Many now look as if ‘designers’ had to copy each other’s work instead of thinking outside.
Creativity is inspired in the quest for difference, and research prevents risk of flair for unwanted worthlessness. However, it is often the research which is misguided. The Edsel involved a great deal of research, yet bunglers compromised and created a camel in aiming to suit everyone’s horse power.
Target audience’s needs differ. Selling depends on satisfying those needs, but not with a suits-all ‘solution’.
I agree with Adam, I was looking for a smaller hybrid than my saloon but I just don’t like the models on offer and just don’t know what the government is intending on hybrids, a full electric isn’t practical we have enough problems with battery drainage because of alarms and gadgetry on my car.
Absolutely correct. If you give a computer the same data the answer is a common box wherever you house the computer.
@Adam; “Many now look as if ‘designers’ had to copy each other’s work instead of thinking outside.”
But that is exactly what they are doing, or at least using the same computer modelled data for aerodynamics vs. MPG etc. if govts were less greedy with road fuel taxes and less welded to the AGW agenda….
The fuel restrictions and endless other regulations and red tape and the emissions taxes mean they all end up very similar often nearly identical but for the badge. Often with rather less head room than you need and an underpowered and over complex engine (frequently one that is less reliable and more expensive to maintain).
Jaguar’s are still perceived as niche, cliquey and twee while the German marques have always maintained a Volk persona. Therefore, the target market of Jaguar is tiny compared to the mass market of reliable, dependable and superbly constructed German vehicles.
Jaguar is a prisoner of Jaguar’s history not unlike your party who now appears to be embarking on a suicide mission while taking this nation along with you in your most pathetic, desperate embrace of cultural Marxism
Your party’s silence on the destruction of our freedoms, our history and our culture is noted.
An entire nation sacrificed on the altar of Tory party politics
I hope you take pleasure in the eventual ruination of this nation
I was concerned with Boris’s defence of Land of Hope and Glory “We must deal with the fundamentals not the symbols” (to that effect.)
Oh. That sounds like a surrender to me.
Clearly America has a problem. The sight of George Floyd’s death has disturbed me for life and the recent police shooting in Wisconsin is equally shocking. The BBC are pushing this one, as expected, and we could well see rioting in the UK again.
Where is the Tory politician who is going to defend our country thus:
– our policing methods are nothing like America’s
– our firearms training is much more stringent and regulated than the US’s
– our police operations have saved very many black lives and have been coordinated with the assistance of local black communities.
No. Instead, Boris goes down the route of surrender to Gramscian control and Marxist thought policing.
How long before we are all given psychometric tests for signs of racism in order to “..get to the roots of it” ?
+1 for the last bit since I know nowt about motor cars.
Anyway..the govt. will let the greenies take away our vehicles…absolutely no doubt.
Except for ministerial petrol/diesel guzzlers in the Zil lane!
Well John that should give you something to reply to. Pity it isn’t put that way in the HoC.
The German government helped the German Car Industry.
Germany now has great brands such as VW, Audi, BMW, Mercedes etc – that bring in huge revenues to the country (with spin-offs to related industries), great skills (in engineering and design), high exports, great sense of patriotism in creating high quality and stylish brands that sell well.
I think there’s a lesson to be learned here.
@Dominic; The Jaguar Motor Company started to loose its way in the late 1960s after it merged with that other privately owned British car company BMC (the parent company becoming BMH), and later with the Leyland Motor Corporation to form the still privately owned BLMC. By the time the “Marxists” created “BL” in 1975 the damage had already been done, that is why the govt had to step in and nationalised a very large privately owned conglomerate like corporation that was on the verge of ceasing to exist.
“[the Tory] party’s silence on the destruction of our freedoms, our history and our culture is noted.”
Indeed, and thus we should return to the British culture of the 1950s though to the late 1970s, the post war settlement, the vast social freedoms to associate and organise, both socially and collectively within the work place, and to allow those with similar values to enter the UK from our Commonwealth nations from whom we ow so much to our greatness – oh you didn’t mean that British culture…
Off topic
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8660301/Tory-MPs-call-human-rights-laws-abandoned-help-stop-flow-migrants.html
When are you going to do a piece on the migrant situation Sir John, we are supposed to be a island with a big moat around us yet these illegals still keep being let in, enough is enough they should be taken straight back to mainland Europe the minute they land on our shores or turn there boats back at sea, your party as a big majority so get a law passed to stop this invasion or suffer the consequences at the next general election
Reply I have often written about it and want illegal migration and people trafficking stopped.
Sir John has often written about this and wants it stopped. The problem is how. Looking at how our neighbours deal with this there must surely be some large enough uninhabited islands where we could build large camps to start the process of their refugee claims. Just dumping them back on France is both illegal and would encourage a quid pro quo.
Well clearly helping them cross the Channel and making it very clear that anyone who makes it will stay is an advert. One saying get yourself a rib and come, come, come and come some more bring as many as you can with you.
Why waste you time on a legal applications?
peter “Just dumping them back on France is both illegal and would encourage a quid pro quo.”
Hold on if we returned them isn’t that ‘quid pro quo’? France didn’t bother deporting failed asylum seekers instead it allowed people on their land to assist people to the UK! They were paid good money not to do this, we need a rebate for a start.
During the withdrawal agreement, there is nothing stopping us returning people to the EU, it is not illegal.
These people are your replacements, the New Britons, just as those flowing into EU countries are the New Europeans. The global elite have decided to remove the old electorate and replace them with one which is more pliable. Only Hungary and Poland are standing firm, and more formal methods will have to be found to convert them.
I’m sure ,Sir John, you have written and spoken about it along with some of your colleagues. How about DOING something about it.
They’re in France illegally and they’re being escorted to our shores illegally. Until we treat these people as the criminals they are and not victims, they’ll keep coming and we’ll be expected to keep paying.
The HRA (another Blair blunder) was identified as a huge contributing factor to unlawful migration years ago, so why with an 80+ majority are our lawmakers not doing something to correct it?
I bought my first Jaguar – a jaw-droppingly pretty XE – just under two years ago. A friend swore by his company-car XF and might buy another. My neighbour has just bought a new XF. We’re all doing our bit to support this iconic British brand – unlike the government and the eco-loons on the back-benches. Perhaps you should organise a trip to Jaguar’s HQ for some interested MPs?
The eco-loons are everywhere – only a handful of MPs voted against the climate change act and they are even in the Boris tent it seems.
The less they know about physics, engineering and energy the more eco-loon they tend to be.
Too true!
I bet they don’t give a toss about ecology/green rot etc.
All about £££££s.
Just another heist in the long history of the wicked elite exploiting this country.
I wonder how many French governmental and State bought cars are anything other than French? Same for Germany and Italy?
@SW; “We’re all doing our bit to support this iconic British brand”
Might as well buy a BMW Mini then, as a Tata Motors “Jaguar” then…
Good morning
A very welcome change in topic 🙂
Jaguar are in what may be considered the toughest of the car market. They need to sell on quality, but cannot attract RR and Bentley customers, and they need to sell on price, but cannot compete for Ford or Nissan prices. They really are in a squeeze as to a lesser degree the upper is beyond them and lower segment push up.
I recently mulled over the Jaguar E-Pace, but decided not to as it is not built in the UK. Same too with the lovely Defender from Land Rover. If I am forced to buy foreign I might as well buy Japanese or Korean – Better build and more value. Not too keen on German, and I will not buy anything French ! Italian is nice but I want to drive it not have to keep taking it back to the dealer to be repaired.
Once we had a good car and motorcycle industry. But then, the governments of the day decided to nationalise and combine them into one. The market did not do this, politicians did. And they put people in charge who did not know a thing about industry let alone cars ! Sounds familiar ? 😉
Jaguar, like all private business, will do its homework. If it is to survive and prosper then it needs to innovate and invest. Look into make efficiencies where it can and cut out any waste and duplication. It may even have to relocate some production elsewhere and develop partnerships. All to survive. Something the State Sector feels no need to do when it knows it has the endless reserves of the taxpayer to fund it 😉
Much truth in what you say.
Tata might well be better off selling Jaguar (if they can find a buyer prepared to pay anything much) and invest in areas than cars. As you say caught in the middle just like some supermarkets and shops. Not cheap enough at one end and not prestige enough at the other.
A friend’s got dinged in the car park. Being an aluminium door it needed total replacement at a cost of thousands – hence very high insurance.
For a car that looks like a Vauxhall and you can’t press for performance because of traffic jams and cycle lanes.
other than cars.
But then what do I know – I still cannot work out why on earth Tesla’s market cap overtook that of Toyota’s recently. Cull all the taxpayer subsidies for green crap please.
Mark concur with everything you say, the Jaguar iPace was mulled over by my husband but…..government decisions and dithering is pausing personal decision making we’re not in a rush.
Very true, the only non UK car I bought in the last 20years was an Alpha. Beautiful car but delivered with a broken seat frame and intermittent fault with the wipers. Driving Hondas now but they’re off limits when they shut Swindon.
Not easy for Tata to revive Jaguar and make them desirable again. I think people will prefer buying old classic ones to any new ones they come up with in the current market.
I see that (late switch to remain) William Hague has it wrong again. What is wrong with 98% of PPE graduates? In the Telegraph today he says:-
It’s in the UK’s national interest that Joe Biden wins the presidential race
Under Trump, the US has stopped leading on global issues and shown disdain for democratic values
No William Trump is far from perfect but far preferable to Biden. Above all (unlike Biden & Hague) he is right on energy policies, climate alarmism and rather better on the economy. The last think the States or the UK needs is left wing, identity politics pushing lawyers running it.
Not sure. Trump has done a good job not starting any useless wars, he’s had a great success with the Israel-UAE deal, which is strangely unmentioned in the U.K. and elsewhere, and had a good economic recovery going pre-plague. He’s also doing the right thing calling out Chinese espionage, trade cheating, Wuhan virus lying, Iranian terrorism etc.
But some of his utterances are beyond belief. Reportedly Telling Xi that the Uighur Concentration camps are the right thing to do for example.
Biden would also join the TTP along with the U.K., somewhat obviating the need for a U.K.-US FTA, which is difficult with all the silly nonsense about chlorinated chicken etc.
It would however be very funny to witness the leftist outrage if he did win again. One of the main motivations for US voters to vote Trump must be the opportunity to put two fingers up to woke leftism.
“Biden’s emphasis, they said, would be on mending fences with Berlin and Paris, not celebrating a “special relationship” with London” New York Times.
“7 Aug 2020 – BREXIT trade deals with the US could be on the line if Joe Biden wins the Presidential election, as he is more likely to favour Ireland… Mr Biden has been vocal in his opposition to Brexit in the past so his potential election is reportedly leaving Westminster “unsettled”.”Express
So Biden is allowed to brief against the UK but Hague thinks its in the UKs national interest that he wins.
Back of the queue, Democrats are globalists doing the masters bidding, everyone said Trump would lead them into war it is not Trump that is unnecessarily hawkish.
Biden has declared he will overturn all of Trumps immigration changes and more. He
A car with even less “Jaguar about it” than the XF was the X-Type, which was essentially a restyled Ford Mondeo, the product of Ford’s ownership of Jaguar between 1999 and 2008. The value of a brand does rest in part on its loyal followers, but there are only so many 1950s pipe smoking country solicitors out there. The whole concept of premium car brands like BMW or Mercedes has been undermined in recent years by the ubiquity of PCP finance deals, which puts many people behind the wheel of cars they would not otherwise be able to afford. That loss of exclusivity runs the risk of trashing the brand’s USP in the longer term for the sake of increased sales in the short term. (But as Jaguar sells so few cars, that is at least one problem it won’t have).
Anyone who thinks the NHS is the “Envy of the World” should listen to the whistle blower nurse on the Telegraph Podcast – Planet Normal. Clearly some excellent people work there but in general it is one of the worse systems around for a developed nation. It is killing thousands and making millions more wait & suffer. But no one dares to attempt to reform this dire & giant state monopoly. First step should be tax relief for anyone going privately or taking medical insurance and cull the IPT tax on medical insurance.
Yawn.
You may well yawn. If you dislocate your jaw you will find out just how great the NHS is. My wife has just had another of her regular treatment appointments cancelled and is in severe pain 24/7. No explanation. Just a letter (well 2 identical letters received the same day) saying ‘your appointment has been cancelled’.
Sorry, but the NHS is pretty good in an emergency. Other than that it is far from perfect.
Friends of friends have just made lottery sized amounts selling consumables to the NHS in the past six months.
A £4m house bought with cash.
Poor old Sir Capt Tom.
Listen to it and then see if you are still yawning!
Only 4 out of 22 posts in the first tranche.
Most of the old favourites are covered though, including climate change and PPE graduates.
No chance. I think the Conservative Party might change it’s name as ‘new’ labour did to the NHS Conservatives.
France often tops the league when health systems are assessed and the WHO estimates spending per capita (2015 USD ) as 4026. The less successful UK system was 4356 and the USA 9536. Top of the world ma !
The US has consistently ranked below most developed nations but it’s worse than that. While the US spends a vast 8.8% of GDP on private health care picking up the slack it also spends 8.5% of its GDP on health out of public funds, roughly equivalent to the average developed country .(2016)
So the USA is on the face of it a terrible system
Expensive or both tax payers and Premium payers
Inefficient
Patchy allowing brutal and unfair suffering
Stressful – are you insured for that or not?
It could not be worse and it is beaten into the ground by monopoly public sector providers.Whinge about the NHS by all means but not if your recommendation is that we follow the US model which is a tragedy
I like those ideas in your last sentence. Healthcare in this country would benefit from a thriving private sector.
Lifelogic, you are correct but nobody in the political class is prepared to say the emperor has no clothes.
Actually, many moons ago , Jaguar was the Suburu of its day, flash fast and cheap…how times have changed. and I see why they felt they had to change their old man image . Sadly its a bit like Cliff Richard trying to break into Hip Hop. Embarrassing.
People buy cars because of what it says about them and Jaguar says I have prostate cancer and a dynamic waist support.
As ever John Redwood wishes us to return to a past that never existed.
The E Type most definitely did exist. As a boy they were still in production and much coveted by young lads.
In this post Covid, electric Green era boring is very much the way to go – in fact there is a duty to go that way.
Not even Andy’s beloved Tesla should have the luxury of metallic paint or anything other than minimalist utilitarianism about it. If Vauxhalls have the optimal aerodynamic shape then that’s the shape all cars should be, by law.
Mercedes and BMW should model their cars on Vauxhalls too if that is the case.
And no singing at the Proms.
No jokes at the Edinburgh festival.
But really. Cars as fashion accessories ? Is that acceptable now ???
😂😂 jaguar cheap! And that is the most accurate statement in this little contribution. Every Jag has exuded class, English understated style and sheer engineering joy.
You are well named! Manic, a Volkswagen driver I suppose, whose software engineers set the mpg stats. Oh sorry! That’s IMPERIAL measurement, you no doubt deal in Napoleons measures but we, the English DON’T because we were not defeated by the nasty little man!
Your constant negativity is a daily drain to read.
Toyota created Lexus to attempt to move upmarket.
British made executive cars would find a willing market if government got out of the way. Mini should never have been sold off once its market was re-energised.
Jaguars perform well in reliability surveys while Audi come out near the bottom, yet we see far more Audis on the road despite poor reliability and the company’s reprehensible behaviour over emissions cheating. Is something lacking in Jaguar’s marketing?
The government doesn’t help either. I recall various ambassadors asking for Jaguars to fly the flag and being told in the Cameron era they had to drive Priuses, supposedly ‘green’ though in reality anything but. Then of course we have the crazy forthcoming ban on diesels and petrol in favour of electric cars with their environmentally damaging mining demands which requires capital investment harder for a smallish company like Jaguar than for the giants.
Good point about vehicles for Ambassadors
You sum up the problems as is your solution, relying on some sort of nostalgia for the 50s/60s, the E type was iconic and they never seemed to be able to move on. Questionable quality, reliant on ‘older’ engines etc whilst Mercs, Beemers and Audi soared away to include the AMG and M variants to add extreme sportiness to their company car and luxury ranges.
I have always had the impression they were cash constrained so under investing and we see the result.
Through their build quality etc supported by clever advertising and generally a supportive motoring press, not something that could be said for Jaguar, their brand value grew and grew as Jag declined and it is too late to get it back without a bucket full of money.
In marketing terms, over reliant on cash cows letting them turn into dogs with seemingly no policy/ability to change that and now it is too late.
What is a proper Jaguar and where in an already over supplied mature market would it compete? From where I am sitting there doesn’t appear to be a gap. Range Rover understood the market at the time and where they were positioned. Went in early (First?) into a niche at the right price and quality developing and enhancing their brand and then maintaining that lead/market position. A good case study. Jag is also but for the wrong reasons.
Didn’t the CEO of Jaguar say that he would build the UK’s first electric cars if he was supported by new infrastructure at the Jaguar plant to assist in manufacture / distribution ? Perhaps I mis-remembered ? But what happened to this idea ?
Overlay Jaguar onto the Boston Box. A good lesson in understanding how markets work.
Fundamentally and with todays namby-pamby who cares UK Government, it is the Government that killed Jaguar. The vanity tax they introduced is just that a vanity tax.
It served no purpose other than ruin values in the onward sales secondhand market. That in turn destroyed first owner sales.
“There is no fundamental reason why Jaguar should be so far behind BMW or Mercedes in selling cars. “
Indeed, other than Jaguar not having that ‘German touch’, along with the more modern British industrial illness, not actually being run (ultimately) by a British boardroom, just look at the products of the parent company and you will see why both wings of JLR have gone bad – its BL(MC) all over again, not understanding ones customer base…
Nothing original to add, so I’ll just repeat the standard stuff:
JLR got hit by a weakening parent, China problems and the diesel debacle forcing them to rationalise world production and reschedule development to sort cash flow – the came CV19 political responses making it worse.
Nonetheless the directions are obvious, it is whether the incoming CEO can pull them off when they are obvious to the competitors. With a little tidying the Land Rover and Range Rover brands can stop their partial cannabilising and be successful, most models are profitable. These brands are not at the level of Merc, BMW and Audi, but they do still have wide appeal from the early morning young blacked out window drivers to the upper middle class school runners.
The Jaguar brand can not do the same as the *Rover brands, its only option is to position as luxury electric only as Tesla started. It needs to look at the costs of batteries and software development, but Musk has talked about licensing (but then he talks about many things), so this requires a decisive decision and follow on.
Jaguar went the wrong way under Ford, and has not really recovered.
The XE floorpan was the same as the Mondao, the XF looked like many other cars on the outside, and on the inside they tried the modern look dashboard, again like so many others, at the same time they tried sportier handling with stiffer suspension and bigger wheels, but at the expense of comfort.
Ride quality now not a patch on a Citroen C6 or a Range Rover with their air suspensions.
Take the badge off of the Jaguar and most people now would not have a clue of its make.
Interesting to note that Audi and Volvo are now starting to offer air suspension as an option, indeed it is standard on the latest Q7.
The poor quality of our roads now shows up the failings of cars with stiffer suspension, and big wheels with low profile tyres.
Enough has already been said about Government policy on fuel choice/imposition.
People are buying SUVs not saloon cars. I’m not sure both Jaguar and Land Rover need to produce SUVs.
Jaguars are not reliable enough. Their in-car tech systems lag the opposition. They just don’t make enough vehicles or profit to invest enough in new products. The customers are dying out.
U.K. roads are full of potholes so not much chance of a smooth ride in any vehicle.
There could be a renaissance as an electric brand but that would need vehicle assembly to take place next to a battery plant and there aren’t any in this country are there? They are mostly in China and that’s where all vehicle production is headed. They worked things out well ahead of the Germans so we are nowhere. We lost while you were preoccupied blaming the EU for our failings.
Sir John, you mention BMW and Mercedes as being successful – basically still family owned. There’s a thought.
There is quite a bit of nostalgia and patriotism in the blog. It has its place in society. Over here some of my Dutch friends keep driving old Saabs and even Mark Rutte, when he doesn’t use his bicycle or is driven around, is still in love with his second hand Saab.
Why not go one step further and only sell Jaguars to Englishmen. Apart from saving on foreign marketing it will give the uplifting feeling of “One of us!” when you see other Jaguars and their drivers.
A strange post. In 2018 Jaguar sold more cars than any year since at least 1990. Sales in 2019 were down slightly due to various changes in market conditions and currency impact in export markets. 2020 cannot be compared with any other year. The F type is a great car as is the i pace according to owners I know. Perhaps look at issues of interest to your constituents rather than this niche – I am sure Jaguar management know their business better than you.
I worry about the reliability history and the lack of R and D in comparison with BMW
Maybe they don’t sell very well because they are massively overpriced for what they are.
The point about a ‘luxury’ car is that it needs to be desirable.
And an overpriced old-fashioned gas-guzzler is not desirable to my generation.
Tesla is now the en-vogue ‘luxury’ brand for my generation – 30s and 40s.
Plus, in any case, there is a strong likelihood that Jaguar’s UK operations won’t survive Brexit.
As a UK taxpayer like most of us here we contributed funds to the EU which they in turn spent in undermining the UK.
Jaguar/Land Rover have updated the Defender and opened new production facilities to produce it. The UK as a member of the EU was not permitted to support its production here in the UK. However the UK taxpayer got to subsidies the new factory in Slovakia. The UK taxpayer had to support the UK redundancies and finance new facilities abroad. Lost jobs, lost revenue, lost contribution to the health wealth and infrastructure of the UK. Oh and it is the wealth created by the UK taxpayer that will buy the product, but all contributions to perpetuating that wealth will leave the country never to return, so diminishing our own ability to fund our future.
That includes a neighbor of mine, nice new Defender parked next to his Ferrari
This is where international trade gets weaponized our own wealth is used to undermine our own wellbeing.
The UK government has pursued an unrelently anti car and anti personal mobility agenda for decades. The latest ludicrous “green” fantasy to replace fossil fuels with electric cars is pure fantasy. Boris and chums have now caused the largest depression in history in varying degrees through stupidity, personal gain and ideology. That car manufacturers and particularly expensive, niche car manufacturers are experiencing low sales is not exactly a shock is it? Looking at the current trends of socialist policies, moral cowardice, media lies, attacks on food and other essential production and the almost complete lack of critical thinking everywhere I’ll be surprised if we don’t suffer massively worse than the loss of some car makers. Sadly much of the world is in the grip of the same delusions and stupidity and I can’t even find a safe haven to run to, if I could, I would.
I do wonder why companies are always try to court the young generations into what most youth consider a middle aged persons brand, and there are many fine brands in this category. Do companies not realise that when these youthful customers become middle-aged they too will become customers.
Marks and Spencers is a prime example, they alienated their core customers by selling goods such as dresses that only youthful customers could wear. A particular example comes to mind where the sales rack was surrounded by their core customers searching through unsold stock aimed at the young. No young customers in sight! And no sales either I suspect.
I love Jaguar cars. We bought them in South Africa even though the import duty was 100%. I have always had a Jag – the last being an XF, but I miss the Leaper, I miss the look of the whole car leaning forward and ‘pouncing’. I miss the luxury ‘gentleman’s club’ style inside, I hate the fact they want me to ‘spec my own car’ – so if I forget to ask for something basic like the wing mirrors to fold in, I have a permanent irritant of my own making.
I have not replaced my car and refuse to have an expensive, mundane, useless vehicle.
If we let our own designers loose to produce real Jag, one you recognize from any angle from half a mile, a beautiful car that makes every journey a real pleasure, an economical engine but one that purrs, I will put my order in so fast it might be the only thing to outstrip an e-type!
Jaguar’s plight is much discussed and no-one seems to know how to rescue it.
Issues include:
– Its SUV range is inferior to/less desirable than its Land/Range Rover counterparts;
– Saloon cars have become unfashionable (witness Ford America) and so achieving volume sales is a struggle for many;
– Its preference for aluminium over steel (@ c. 25 per cent. extra cost) for lighter weight has not paid off since more sound insulation is needed (adding much weight back) and presenting unwelcome design constraints (thicker pillars that compromise visibility). (Apparently BMW use composites and magnesium to obtain comparable weight loss for much reduced overall cost.)
– Does Jaguar have the know-how in battery technology to complete with Tesla and others? (It is encouraging that the I-Pace has been well-received, but it is expensive.)
Funny you should choose this post today John. Our Range Rover is in for a service and a tweak of the engine. We have been given a Jaguar XF to drive. The car is lovely to drive but inpractical for us as we have a dog. If you don’t want an SUV then Jaguar offer no choice to suit us. If they could come up with a very stylish, sporty hatch then we would definitley consider buying one. The only problem with it all is the price and the hefty envy tax the government has put on anything over £40k. It’s hard to stay under that price with Land Rover or Jaguar. People are already paying more tax when they buy the vehicle so why tax them more just because of the price? Before the Mike Wilson types butt in, people earn their money and should not be penalised just because they like a nice car to drive. It may be their only luxury in life foregoing alot of holidays etc.. I love both the Jaguar and Land Rover brand but these penalties are putting us off buying another one added to which the debacle over diesel and electric is also a concern to us. My advice to government is stop all this climate change rubbish, don’t force people to drive electric when they really don’t want to and stop taxing our motor industry to death. Butt out!
Sorry John, forgot to add that they do make an estate car but not everyone wants such a large car for the dog.
As a former CEO of the Jaguar importer in a challenging export market, I am saddened to see how few Jaguars are sold there nowadays. They achieve about 10% of Audi sales and 4 to 5% of BMW and Mercedes-Benz. It’s true that Range Rover have taken up the slack with higher sales but substituting for Jaguar market share is not very clever.
The cars now get quite good reviews for performance, ride & handling and economy. Dealers don’t score very well. Personally I feel the individuality of Jaguar has been lost. BMW and M-Benz are immediately recognisable but Jaguars could really be any make from a distance.
Of course the E Type was dramatic and stylish but that’s almost 60 years ago ! Well before the US federal safety and emission regulations made cars uglier and gutless for a while. One chief engineer (MG) said that to design a car you took all the regulations and drew a line
round them.
My personal favourite was the XJC, the now very rare two-door coupe version of the 1970s XJ. I drove the V12 model for many years as a classic car and it was everything Jaguar had ever stood for. Including drinking fuel at 12 mpg !
Off topic again, another assault on our history and culture with the BBC banning the singing of ‘Rule Britannia’ and ‘Land of Hope and Glory’ at the Proms. I’ve just reviewed the lyrics, and silly and trite as some of them are there is no basis to claim they are racist. The claim against ‘Rule Britannia’ is the line ‘Britons never shall be slaves’.
1. Slavery is not owned by ethnic minorities. The Romans took slaves from these islands long before we even knew that BAME people existed, and African pirates raided our south coast to enslave our citizens and take them to Africa. According to American academic Thomas Sowell white slaves were still being traded in Africa many years after the West African slave trade was stopped.
2. If slavery is a bad thing, why is it bad to state that your citizens won’t be slaves?
Good nostalgic piece. I remember seeing the XK120 in a car showroom window for the first time as a youngster and could not believe how amazing it looked. That appeal has long since gone. Innovation in design has declined generally in cars and when it is difficult to name a manufacturer without seeing the badge, which frequently is the only unique feature, then mass production of similar models can only lead to fewer assemblers.
Maybe part of the problem is they were no longer happy with serving their older wealthy successful user base and tried to appeal to a younger demographic and failed and are now missing the cash provided by their former, now alienated, customers. No doubt the Jaguar executives making this decision were old, wealthy and successful themselves and feeling a bit guilty about that. There are many similar examples of this kind of thinking across many sectors who end up alienating their wealthy customers who provided their money – the National Theatre is another.
2 Jags dented Jaguar’s appeal unlike SJR I think who owned 1.
Their USA market may have suffered when their saloon was based on Ford’s Mondeo platform and the expected ‘baby Jag’ market was taken by the classic Rover 75 styling.
Relaunching saloons with powerful diesels was successful until the Govt esp Hammond decided against diesels – Denounced death knell Disruption nightmare for car manufacturers.
The BBC has come up with an eloquent solution to the proms question. Rule Britannia without the words. An instrumental. Brilliant. Those who want to sing the offensive words can. Those who don’t want to don’t have to.
I have found this an interesting debate. I had never thought about how those old songs are actually a celebration of slavery, colonialism and oppression. And it is good to learn new perspectives on things. I am pleased I now know these are upsetting to many and I will gladly hum the tunes and not sing the words. Most of which most of us don’t know anyway.
It is important that when we learn history in schools that we don’t just learn the good bits. Britain has done some wonderful things for the world. And we have committed some inexcusable atrocities too. We must be taught both.
The film Zulu portrays the brave British soldiers defending themselves from thousands of savages. Actually, in Southern Africa, the British were frequently butchers – deliberately starting conflicts. We mustn’t forget that.
Every country is the same. It has good bits of history and bad bits. And we should remember all of it.
The next time a US president visits our shores – hopefully President Biden, President Harris or President Ocasio-Cortez (she is one to watch) – they will be greeted with a rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner. The words to the US national anthem were largely written by Francis Scott Key – as he sat on a hill during the War of 1812 watching British ships bomb an American fort in Baltimore. A war during which we sacked their cities and burned down the presidential mansion in Washington forcing President Madison to flee. After the war the mansion was rebuilt – and was painted white.
The Star-Spangled Banner and the White House survive today. Two symbols of British defeat.
A lot of Europhobes like to claim France is not our friend. They point to a long history of conflict. But our last war with France ended in 1815. The same year that we ended our last war with the United States.
I was reliably informed last year that all Jaguar’s problems were ‘because of Brexit’. Laughable.
Maybe Jaguar could build the Army a replacement tank, capable of matching the new Russian Armata
If anyone doubts the malign influence of Russia on the party and the MoD, wait for the Conservative anouncement next month that in order to streamline the Army and make it “fitter and leaner” we need to dispense with our remaining Challenger II tanks, our armoured warfare capability and another 25,000 troops.
Culminating in the current thinking that to save money we should scrap the Royal Armoured Corps and its associated Jackal infantry fighting vehicles (which are brand new), this will render us defenceless against a Russian amphibious assault on the mainland UK.
In a week when the Admiralty could only send out a couple of patrol boats (with peashooters) to escort no less than 7 Russian naval vessels transiting the English Channel, words fail me at the idiocy of this suggestion as reported in The Times today.