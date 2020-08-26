Freedom now

The BBC’s wish to avoid singing “Britons never never never shall be slaves” speaks volumes about how hostile to freedom many in the establishment have become.
There is nothing colonial nor racist in this iconic chorus. It is a paean to the liberty of the British, a reminder that we sided against continental tyrannies and opted for the course of freedom.
It records the success of the British against Spanish invasion and planned conquest, and against French expansions. Later we were to offer the same resistance to German attempts at the unification of Europe by military force.
Today our liberties are under pressure. Government in the name of tackling the pandemic has made unprecedented inroads into our personal freedoms for peace time.Now the threat is much reduced and medical understanding of the virus increased, it is time to relax the controls further and restore more dignity and judgement to us all.
Schools should make more of their own decisions about how to keep their staff and pupils safe, and not expect a detailed government blueprint about how and where they hold classes. Businesses need to set out their own approach to hygiene and safety, explaining it to customers who can decide whether to go there or not.
Local and national government places more and more restrictions on people getting about in cars in ways which sometimes make town and city centres more dangerous for all involved as well as more frustrating for pedestrians as well as drivers.
Government is in danger of taking too much to itself. Leaving more to a free people and their private and public sector institutions beyond central government is the right way forward. It will produce better answers, a more prosperous society and see off the threat of a new slavery.
Thee trouble is once intelligent newspapers are coming out with complete nonsense.
“August heatwave fuels rise in deaths, as Covid-19 fatalities fall to lowest level since before lockdown. Deaths involving coronavirus have been steadily falling
By Laura Donnelly, HEALTH EDITOR Daily Telegraph”
Our freedoms are being eroded for no obvious reasons.
Soon masks will be mandatory outside.
Soon tests will mandatory, even though testing looks like the best way to spread the disease. The tester gets close to you using the same gloves that have been used to test all the other people .
Next you will have to have a vaccine.
It never seems to end. I fear it never will.
According to Worldometers there were only 400 Covid deaths reported in Europe yesterday out of a population of 741.4 million.
There must other MPs waking up to this. I hope so.
Good to see Greta Thunberg back in school in mask free Sweden.
Did you ever think you’d see the day when Sweden would be Public Enemy Number One for the Guardianistas?
“Social Democrat” is now “far right” in the eyes of the Guardian.
Sweden’s government went their way.
They may yet be vindicated, but it’s simply too early to say.
They appeared to be taking risks which many scientists, following the Precautionary Principle as they all are bound, considered unacceptable, no more.
Your last line is complete nonsense.
It’s too early …. poor Martin. Opposing the first ‘feminist’ pro-open borders Sweden.
I guess that is how Cromwell, a Royalist, felt when he had to cut off the Kings Head.
Well, you perhaps knew what you meant by that, but I have no idea.
They took the long view.
Other countries ran with the herd and took the short-sighted view. It was always the case that eventually they would have to come out of hiding and then, amid the ruins of their economies, they would have to face the Wuhan virus without a vaccine.
JR, your govt. has had ten years to sort out the BBC. Like All other policy issues strong on rhetoric and always fail to deliver.
Economy, the same.
Immigration the same.
Law and order, the same.
Criminal justice and punishment, the same.
Leave the EU, how many cancelled deadline dates.
All your blogs have the same theme, like your govt., all talk no action. A con to keep people on your side. The left looses elections but their policies are enacted!
There is no such thing as “the” precautionary principle.
Oh, some people seem to think that there is
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Precautionary_principle
everything is denied, or challenged somewhere in the world – often in this diary!
You can take a precautionary “approach” but there is no single “principle”, set of rules whatever you want to call it.
Sweden is not imprisoning its children in useless masks. Their curve is completely flatten. They did not panic Captain Mainwaring.
Meanwhile in Lockdown Britain & Italy the Lunacy continues:
From the Telegraph:
“Italy fears ‘catastrophe by October’ as tourists vanish”
“Travel news: UK to ‘lose £22 billion’ from missing tourists”
” The Government has done what the German U-boats couldn’t – it has stopped Cunard from sailing”
“Politics latest news: Government attacked for making U-turns ‘three days after Nicola Sturgeon’ by 1922 committee vice-chairman”
“The Government has done what the German U-boats couldn’t – it has stopped Cunard from sailing2
The U.K. is in tourism deficit, we spend a lot more than 22 billion abroad. So keeping British people in the U.K. to holiday is financially beneficial.
Clearly, you’re no scientist (any more than the sociologists the BBC gets on air to parrot the term) or you’d know that the ‘precautionary principle’ relates to not intervening medically before proof is provided that it may cause more harm than the illness or infection it purports to treat.
For example, “a government may decide to limit or restrict the widespread release of a medicine or new technology until it has been thoroughly tested.”
Martin, You’ve got to admit that Stephen Priest has a point when he said: “Did you ever think you’d see the day when Sweden would be Public Enemy Number One for the Guardianistas?”
And since you’ve spent the last months making didactic pronouncements about how wonderful other countries Covid19 responses have been, it’s really awkward for you that Sweden didn’t lock down and has protected its economy. Isn’t it?
Some people criticise the decision by the Swedish government, but there is the world of difference between that and their seeing them as “public enemy number one”.
I read the Guardian. I am as interested as you in the outcome of the Swedish government’s approach, but bereaved families there may be understandably aggrieved when they compare their position with people’s in Denmark, in Norway, and in Finland.
So no, the post is putting silly words into people’s mouths as ever.
Quite right too Martin.
And we must all follow that principle when we are offered a rushed, not fully tested vaccine.
Don’t you think?
Well, you must not be forced on that basis, certainly.
It would be for people to weigh up their own position against any risk.
No, scientists are not bound to follow a precautionary principle. They pursue truth by enquiring about the facts. To advocate something as ‘a precaution’ is not science. Whether a lockdown significantly alters the spread of a virus, or whether masks do, are questions to be investigated objectively, not with an agenda of ‘playing safe’.
What I mean is that they cannot advise a given course of action as low risk if it is not proven to be so by the scientific method.
It you get a chance watch Dan Wootton from Talk Radio interview Denise Welch on YouTube
Title “Denise Welch I am not prepared to listen to the mainstream media narrative on coronavirus”
It should be a real eye opener
The powers, that apparently leave you a quivering heap, already exist and more, under Notifiable Diseases law, and have done for a very long time.
However, they are limited by the Human Rights Act.
Be rid of that if you like, eh?
Rubbish Martin in Cardiff – READ THE CORONAVIRUS ACT!!
zorro
I’ve never detected anyone in a quivering heap on here MARTIN. Frequently driven to repetitive nonsensical blame accusations yes, a few of you, but us quivering? Not on your life.
They are either waking up or totally complicit.
There can be no third way.
Children in masks!!!
My God…the connotations.
You apparently have no problem with their having been sent up chimneys and down coal mines at one time – Britain’s Glorious Past – so your self-provoked outrage over this protective measure seems a little odd.
And what can you do to prevent children going up chimneys in 1839, Martin?
You apparently have no problem with the state imposing complete control of its citizens.
See? It’s easy to write nonsense about other people.
“Complete” control?
You mean that we all lie there, paralysed in our beds, until activated by the Government?
What a funny thing to say.
Oh…you agree that the English have a huge and true claim to historic victimhood. Good.
Well we do not want to allow the mistakes of history to be repeated…do we?
Masks are unnecessary, psychologically damaging and no protection against anything except breathing properly.
Governments used to sweep children off the streets of London and sell them into slavery…now they want to terrify them into subservience.
What hysterical baloney.
Good to see that Marcus Fysh is telling Our Dear Leader that enough is enough re muzzling….. That does Surgeon have on Our Dear Leader, JR?
Why does vote Tory mean voting for SNP leadership in practice??
zorro
The BBC’s wish to avoid singing “Britons never never never shall be slaves” speaks volumes about how hostile to freedom many in the establishment have become.
The bbc should remember who pays there wages, and it’s not the easily lead leftist rent a mob brain washed snowflakes, if people don’t want to be patriotic and listen to it being sung then turn your bloody tele off , I’m sick to the back teeth of hearing the rantings of the young who sometimes don’t have a bloody clue why there protesting about but it’s fun to be a part of it , but hopefully one day the penny will drop and they’ll come to there senses, but until then shut it
My wife listens to the Today programme in the morning. She hates the BBC so it must be like torture.
The small amount I hear consists the BBC reporters showing their unquestioning worship the new Covid God.
Well, if the BBC’s new god is Covid19 (and that seems very likely), then I say it’s an improvement on their previous gods of the EU and of CAGW.
It’s no wonder Barnier believes Boris will capitulate to the EU in the end, when he sees Boris capitulating to Covid19 hysteria on a daily basis.
I’m glad you didn’t use a full stop at the end of your post, Mick, as that would have offended a few more sjws and snowflakes!
You’ve saved me typing by your excellent post – thank you!
The lily-livered wet lettuces all appear to be on the Right these days Scrobs, turned into ashen-faced, quivering jellies, at the mere thought of wearing a bit of cloth on their faces in enclosed spaces, usually for an hour a day tops.
wet lettuces, infeasible, quivering ……been on a creative writing course, have we?
Martin, It’s not the “bit of cloth”, it’s the sheer pointlessness of it, the unnecessary nannying since Covid19 has died down, and the very disturbing authoritarianism. But then you are an authoritarian so it’s no wonder you won’t understand.
No, I’m not.
It’s just that I can tell the trivial from the materially important.
Like hearing “land of hope and glory” on the BBC is so trivial as to be utterly irrelevant, as is wearing a mask in a shop.
Losing the right, to be treated absolutely as an equal to the other citizens in twenty-seven other countries is an egregious loss of material standing in law on the other hand.
Gosh
How clever you are Martin
As you tell us with your posts
Many which start with
No I’m not..
I can do this or that
I am…
Maybe self assessment isn’t you’re strong suit,
Because we know the face masks are part of a lie and Boris has handed you yet another thing to beat us with.
(I’m having to wear one for a LOT more than an hour a day.)
True, where are CND now.
I am sick of the old who are permanently outraged by everything.
Genuinely, it is like you have all turned into Victor Meldrew or Basil Fawlty.
I’m 3 years old
Perhaps it is people like you who have made us that way. I know for certain, that even if (I say if) I am Victor Meldrew now, I certainly never was when I was in my forties. You have a 30 year head start on me.
Andy if anybody is Meldrew, with a daily whine, it’s you! Apparently only you are blind to that! (PS Meldrew is a socialist too – maybe that’s enough to make anybody whine!)
Come on Andy.
I’m old.
I’m outraged by this degenerate government, and by the general niggardliness which led to the Leave vote, and by everything which followed from that.
I couldn’t care less about missing the out-of-date, embarrassing singalong, which thankfully won’t happen for once this year though.
It is easy to be generous with other people’s money – but honestly, I fail to see how you equate people who simply wish to be independent of the political EU with being niggardly.
Pray tell.
Martin, What “general niggardliness which led to the Leave vote”? Leave is based on the absolutely fundamental principles of liberty and self determination. We voted to regain British people’s sovereignty, and because the EU is a corrupt, hostile, vindictive, artificial foreign power.
Better to be poor and free, than rich slaves of the EU. Yet history shows that foregoing liberty in order to become rich results in neither liberty nor riches. Rejoice for our children’s sake that we are leaving the rotten EU empire.
What a load of woolly, undefinable waffle, of nostalgic, sentimental button-pushing for suckers.
Oh dear, oh dear, oh dear.
Yet you seem content with the Welsh assembly which was created with a tiny majority vote.
Andy – – we have all realised you ‘are sick of the old’ — many of us realise you are just sick.
I identify as a KFC and I’m 10 years old.
A much better exemplar for this site would be “Till Death Us Do Part”. Elderly patriarch Alf Garnett was a reactionary white working-class man who holds anti-socialist views.
BTW. Last evening number crunchers estimated that Boris has done at least eight, probably eleven policy U-turns so far, as he now appears to be following Nicola Sturgeon (NS) on virus control management.
So we have started a sweepstake on how many more U-turns, from today, he will make before he follows NS on Brexit.
Acorn, And a much better exemplar for you is Dave Spart.
Andy
Stop at “I am sick……” no need to waste space further.
Clearly your irony detection sensor needs replacing. The bloke who posts on here many times a day – constantly outraged by the government, the old, the Brexiteers, the Tories et al – is sick of the old who are permanently outraged by everything.
The words ‘pot’ and ‘kettle’ leap to mind.
Thank goodness Boris has ‘told’ the BBC that the words of Rule Britannia will be sung next year.
The argument that an empty Albert Hall this year would make singing the words ‘artistically difficult’ sounds phoney. Strong political leadership is required so that the BBC do not, this year, get away with their attempts to change years of tradition to satisfy their internal anti-patriotic sentiments.
Certainly the comment about making singing the words ‘artistically difficult’ is weird, given the 1000s of soloists who will have performed in the Albert Hall most successfully, but it appears that the hysteria over the ‘slave’ element was fomented by The Sunday Times and was then stupidly mishandled by the BBC in its response.
Yes the BBC are the servants of the people, not another tax collecting, unelected political arbiter of the lives of people.
Agricola, Hahaha – good one – the BBC are the servants of the people. Have you heard them explain why they keep us in the dark about the stuff of which they disapprove? Corrupt though the BBC is, I suppose they are less so than their idol the EU.
I’ve thought this through and have decided that at the next sign of BBC bias, or of its hatred for this country, I’ll be switching off my TV and cancelling my licence. My protest won’t be a long-term one – maybe a month or two – but its the only thing I can do to adequately convey my visceral hatred for the Beeb. This is my freedom. I am disappointed that the government has failed to act sooner.
You won’t be missing much. Most TV is available for free on catch up services. There is less live sport on terrestrial TV now anyway.
So unless you like talent competitions, bakery shows, soap operas or reality TV, it’s no great sacrifice. News is available elsewhere.
I identify as a KFC and I’m 10 years old. Cancelled mine right after the referendum. Couldn’t stand the constant remain bias.
Sea Warrior, Give it a couple of months, and you won’t go back. Why give the BBC over £150 every year to undermine our country?
I think that it was the BBC, which informed Johnson of the fact.
What? The BBC “informed” someone about something? Wonders will never cease!! Usually they just peddle propaganda: in favour of the EU, promoting the theory of CAGW, and whingeing about how terrible is Covid19. That’s when they’re not slagging off Trump and Leave voters, or slavishly promoting Merkel, Macron and Biden.
Tony Hall, Baron Hall of Birkenhead also suggested it was for “artistic” reasons who does he think is fooled by that? Not many. PPE Oxon chap yet again they get everywhere. An appalling choice for DG – almost as bad as when Cameron chose Lord Patton to chair the BBC trust. A decision that told us for sure that David Cameron was a pro EU, lefty, fake Tory.
Under Hall the BBC has become even more woke, more left wing, more pro EU, more one sided anti-Trump and more one sided climate alarmist more Marxist Black Lives Matter supporting. They are wrong on almost everything. They do not even produce decent programmes anymore perhaps just one or two once in a while. They are obsessed with diversity but have no diversity of politician opinions or on the above.
Andrew Roberts is surely right today in the Telegraph.
The woke war on British history must not be allowed to succeed
Tearing down the heroes of the past risks creating an atomised society that is more divided than ever
The BBC was always anti-British and pro-EU. Before WWII it kept Churchill off the airwaves (it had a monopoly at the time) for 28 consecutive months.
He had to go to a ship in the Channel to broadcast.
A leopard NEVER changes its spots.
Defund the BBC! Unilaterally. Stop paying.
If you pay, stop whining!
Interesting but not quite in agreement with ‘Who tried to silence Churchill’s 1930s warnings about Nazi Germany?’ by Richard M. Langworth 05/06/2018 @ winstonchurchill.hillsdale.edu
My source is correct. Norris McWhirter. He never got any detail wrong.
Hall told us the other day the BBC can represent us after Brexit! (As a way of getting more money out of us.)
It is all part of an agenda to tear down points of reference so that the subdued population looks to them for guidance and what to think….
zorro
Phoney in the same way that we were told Big Ben could not be rung to celebrate Brexit because of the cost. You call it phoney, I call it bull***t
Indeed
Boris the appeaser talks tough but in the end always caves in. This Government under his watch have done so many u-turns already, they are an embarrassment.
His next speech should contain the following phrase.
“U-turn if you want to. The gentleman has already turned.”
😉
or ‘been turned’ as Frederick Forsyth might venture to say.
An 80 seat majority.
I dread to think what an appeaser he would have been without and how bad things are going to get.
The Government aren’t appeasing anyone.
As you say, they have an eighty-seat majority.
So they are doing what they want to do, and no one can make them do anything else. The U-turns are because they change their minds as to what that is.
Actually, usually to a less silly position than their first, to be fair.
They should perhaps carry on in that way.
My point wasn’t in defence of the government.
Plenty of time,
Four years until the next election.
Sir Neal Starmer is the ideal leader of a far left party with few policies.
JoolsB, Yes, it’s no wonder Barnier thinks Boris will cave in. We have nearly 50 years experience of capitulating to the EU. Given Boris’s U-turn track record, all Barnier has to to do is wait and issue dark warnings, and Boris will buckle.
‘artistically difficult’ .
What absolute claptrap……been in there listening to various types of singing without being aware of it being difficult.
Sir Issac Newton showed for every action there is an equal and opposite reaction. It appears one of the consequences of lockdown is 10 million people have got off the hamster wheel and are much happier working from home. You cannot socially distance on trains and I have spent many winters watching over half the train carriage coughing and sneezing. Offices and trains are perfect super spreader locations. The Government “nudge unit” is a perfect example of trying to achieve a goal without thinking of the consequences.
Now the public have seen a full scale revolution is the way we work is possible they will realise that large scale revolutionary capitalist driven changes are possible. The nudge unit turned out to be a revolutionary unit but not an authoritarian one as they hoped. The people will realise if 20th century ideas like commuting can be changed over night to every bodies benefit then the BBC can be removed to every bodies benefit. The BBC has followed the neo-Marxist agenda of fermenting revolution by undermining civil societies traditions. It is anti-Conservative.It is an authoritarian left wing propaganda broadcaster. It needs to go.
The nudge unit doesn’t just turn out to be the Department for Revolutions, it turns out to be the Department for Unintended Capitalist Revolutions.
If the entire 20th century railway commuting can be changed overnight then stopping the BBC licence paying funding is a minor change who consequence will be the return of Conservative values.
Agreed. Also we can get rid of the House of Lords, which no longer serves any function.
Those who attempt to restrict the freedom of others should be detained themselves.
The BBC deserves sentencing to several days suspension on detention for each offence.
The nostalgia for Jaguar gave us so much fun yesterday and now we have to get back to reality again. Littlejohn in the DM sail it all yesterday on the BBC, a guest Finnish conductor and Rule Brittania. I wonder why all those foreigners who hate our partial history keep falling over themselves to come and live in the UK. What are we getting so right for them that we could put an end to and solve our immigrant problem.
Personal freedom is acceptable to the point where it limits the personal freedom of others. There is a positive/negative thought you can debate John. I do know that limiting peoples freedom for health and safety reasons encourages extreme reactions, like free climbing and base jumping. In the bad old days in mountain rescue it was the ill clad incompetent day trippers, not those who came to grief in our own sport, who used to piss us off. The extreme performers were only killing themselves. At the other end we have the freedom, given and taken by some cyclists that cause mayhem and death on our pavements and roads in large cities. That is the unacceptable aspect of freedom.
The great weakness in the UK is the total lack of anyone policing the boundary between acceptable and unacceptable freedom. I have been here six weeks and have yet to see a policeman. This contrasts very negatively with the sense of greater freedom where I live most of my time and the number of policemen I see by the hour.
In the UK the finger pointers reign. Ask for volunteers to run a radar trap and they fall out of the woodwork. In its official form they sift your garbbage to ensure it is all correctly positioned, then dump it all in landfill. Why are the “Its more than me jobsworths” such mindless idiots.
National governments are more interested in political infighting, they leave the interaction with the public to a lower level of control. Inevitably their concern is money grubbing at every opportunity, not the well being and freedom of those they are supposed to serve. I come back to my principal doctrine. Personal freedom is and always should be acceptable to the point where it limits another persons freedom.
I agree but lest us not forget our host was a loyal supporter of Thatcher who using sport as a political weapon pressurised the British Olympic Committee into not going to Moscow in 1980 albeit they bravely stood up to her with some concessions. My sport run by old colonial farts let its athletes down by not going.
That was a gross restriction of our freedoms that you now support, politics allowing you to face both ways.
It was a gross mistake because it denied the Russian people the opportunity to see 1000s of people from the west, joyous unthreatening etc allowing the Russian leadership through the press to categorise us as anti Russia, prostitutes, spivs etc and could have hastened the changes that came later. In fact it did the opposite of what was intended and reinforced the soviet bloc. They also won more medals against weakened teams again reinforcing their system. It was a gross act of political stubbornness.
As for singing, the BOA agreed that if we won gold a ridiculous European anthem dirge would be played. In fact on those occasions we sang the national anthem so lustily that we could be heard on the podium. The magnificent Daley Thomson heard it and turned to us and pretended to conduct.
When the Albert hall is full again no amount of BBC censorship will stop people singing. It only needs a few to start.
I think the problematic line has more to do with « Rule, Britannia! rule the waves« but the whole issue is a complete storm in a tea cup.
That’s how the poem was written in the XVIII century (1740 ?).
The timing of it.
They are using CV19.
Wicked.
Rules the waves?? – -we can’t even stop RIBs from Calais !!! but then again our govt clearly do not want to. “Roll up Roll up – free houses, cash, healthcare and everything else – no work or contribution needed “.
Wrong – we can stop the RIBs we just choose not too
Bigneil, Just so. More empty promises from the government; then when the fury abates they roll out the welcome mat again.
Defund the BBC.
It’s a quasi Marxist organisation and should be soley subscription.
It’s constant drip of bile against the government and ramming racism and global warming down our throat makes it unfit for purpose.
Putting the lefty Nicky Morgan in charge is absolutely diabolical.
It’s time that the BBC license fee payer had a say over how the corporation is run. It should be treated the same as a limited company where the shareholders get to vote on the appointment of the management, their pay and how it is run. What happened to no tax without representation? Making the BBC accountable to its viewers would soon end the wokist, leftist brigade’s indoctrination of the population. Our Government must put this in place immediately but I doubt they will do anything the majority of the population want. I often wonder who it is they think they work for. Heaven forbid Boris puts forward popular legislation.
Like always this and every government says they will have the debate at the time of charter renewal……ie please forget about it
The problem with Rule Britannia is not the chorus – the only bit any of us know anyway. It is the rest of it. It is actually a pretty grotty depiction of the worst aspects of Empire and colonialism. And it is important that we constantly reevaluate our past.
Britain has done some great things for the world. But we have also done some monstrous things too – and there really is nothing wrong with accepting both. Yes we were instrumental in the defeat of Hitler. But, yes, we also failed to act to mitigate terrible famine in India and we literally ran concentration camps and murdered people in Kenya. Both of these things in the lifetimes of many of you.
It is important we constantly evaluate our history warts and all – and the BBC is spot on to ask whether in this year, when people will not be in the Albert Hall anyway, it is time to think about these things in a more considered way. Though obviously it outrages those who are outraged by everything. But who, ironically, always accuse everyone else of being outraged.
I am not particularly offended by Rule Britannia. I am offended that even daring to talk about it creates a chorus of outrage from those who accuse everyone else of being woke or snowflakes.
You really all need to get better at debate and worse at outrage.
You are just a blatant liar! ‘ literally ran concentration camps and murdered people in Kenya’
I am less bothered about the temporary curbs on my freedoms to help fights the pandemic.
I am get more concerned about the mass of permanent freedoms this Brexit government has removed.
Until January I was free to choose which of 30 countries I wanted to live in. I can now choose just 1 – thanks to a failed government elected by a minority.
Removing our freedoms to try to appease an angry minority of mostly elderly white men.
What are you talking about – all over the world there are people of one nationality living in another country . Eg there are more Britons living in Australia than there are in the EU. You don’t need the UK to be in a political union in order to live in another country. Have you ever run into an American living in the U.K. eg?
He nearly always talks a load of bollocke.He could move to Scotland, Wales or NI. Even the 27 countries of the EU would accept him if he could fulfil their financial requirements. Aurevoir et bientot.
Richard1
But who wants to live in Australia or America? Only Europe will do for educated, cultured people.
oh that’s why the boat people from Somalia, Ethiopia, Afghanistan are pouring into Europe! Because they are ‘educated cultured people’!
What a silly comment.
And you can also go and live in Europe if you like, either in an EU country or a non-EU one. Just meet the criteria, as with anywhere else.
What a strange view.
Two wonderful countries with good standards of living.
They are high on the list for people who want to emigrate there.
Although there are some good places in Europe too.
Only Europe will do for partly educated, deluded people.
One day maybe, you will actually write something truthful.
We can only hope that the one you choose to live in is not this one, the U.K.!
What makes you think that they are temporary? The WHO is already hinting that the ‘temporary’ measures must remain even if there is a vaccine. Do I need to remind you that there has been a flu vaccine for years but people still die of flu currently at six times the COVID rate…. They want muzzling FOREVER!
zorro
you’ve had years to follow your dream to live somewhere else. Missed the boat? Strange that.
Andy
I agree with you….it is very sad you can’t live in another country…most here would most probably assist your immediate departure with glee!
Andy. You are talking a load of codswallop AGAIN. Nobody is stopping you going to live in the E.U. Or anywhere else.
The further away the better as far as I’m concerned.
Signed VICTOR MELDREW MARK ‘X’
Andy, I lived and worked in Kitwe for 3 years and Doha for 20, I also owned property in Cyprus and worked in USA. Nothing to do with EU. membership all to do with my skills and willingness to travel.
Get your kids a decent apprenticeship and the worlds their oyster.
My husband went to live and work in Germany in the ‘60’s, of course he is fluent in German and could lecture economics at Mainz University. He is now an ‘old white man of course, so attracts your daily abuse (#bekind; #chooselove). So if you are what Margaret calls ‘an educated cultured person’, many countries around the world Have always and always will compete for you.
Has no country invited you Andy? Are we stuck with you because you started here and we had no choice?
Surely you are not like Kohl and Heath and only speak your own language? How many languages do you speak? You internationalist children can give us all such a lead!
Andy, Your problem is that now those 27 countries have the right to reject you, which they didn’t have before. Are you afraid they will? Is that what this is all about but you’re too afraid to say?
Good morning.
The line is an act of defiance against tyranny. So no wonder the Marists loathe it !
I wonder what Auntie thinks of those poor people being made to work in sweatshops in the UK for below minimum wage ? But as usual, they will not go near it. Too embarrassing.
The Big Three oppressors of ordinary people are their employer, landlord and lender.
But the ZHC worker, sat on unpaid standby 24/365, waiting for his boss to call, to run scurrying at the drop of a hat – whatever else he might have been doing – to do a shift of any length anywhere need not worry.
John is campaigning for his FREEDOM. That is, to listen to generations out-of-date songs being sung on his television, broadcast by the BBC.
All is well with the world, and God is in His Heaven.
Mr Redwood often has to ask for no more than one contribution to his blog on any given day and of one paragraph preferably. Your patronising moral superiority means you ignore this. Please try learning some courtesy and politeness and cease the tiresome repetition of views and slurs about others who don’t share your world view.
Martin in Cardiff says,”the big three oppressors of ordinary people…”
I don’t know if you realise, Martin, this is exactly how Marx saw things; the oppressors and the oppressed.
Life is not black and white, there are many shades of grey.
Sharon – – oh he realises all right.
Right, well, how does a borrower oppress his lender, an employee his boss, and a tenant his landlord?
No, the wealthy don’t feel it as much as the poor, but let’s consider someone who does.
A borrower defaults and bankrupts his lender.
An employee withdraws Labour, works to rule etc etc
A tenant occupies property and refuses to pay rent. It costs £5k and sometimes years to evict. The landlord has to continue paying mortgage etc or he loses te property and his investment.
Thanks – I needed a chuckle this morning.
It’s “Sir John”, by the way, or just “John” if you want to be more relaxed, as I was taught.
Martin, Has it ever occurred to you that you’re not entitled to decide how JR should be addressed? That the right belongs to JR and not you? Silly me – of course it hasn’t.
As I said, I was conveying *what I was taught*, nothing more.
Like the miners the Tories are now being urged by their voters to take on the BBC and defund it.
I expect we’ll end up paying for it through direct taxation but at least it won’t be able to hide from the fact that it’s a state broadcaster.
It will also expose the Tories and Boris for what they really are.
My employer is not my oppressor.
It appears from your many postings, MiC, that you would prefer a system in which there is only one Really Big Oppressor: the State.
I’d prefer NO oppressors.
So, Martin, you’ve finally decided to endorse our escape from the oppression of the EU? I am amazed.
I suppose that if you want to oppress people, but the European Union stops you from doing that, then in turn, from your personal perspective, you are being oppressed, yes.
And jolly good that is too.
Phew
No Lenders so no credit or mortgages
No Employers so no jobs
No Landlords so no home or shop
And that is preferable to having a job, having a home and paying it off over 25 years with a mortgage?
‘Out of date songs’.
It is tradition – do you want the Changing of the Guard and their 200 year old uniforms done away with in favour of khaki and Fidel Castro caps?
It is amazing that you still choose to live in Britain, MIC. If you detest our culture with its “out of date” songs and other musical events, why don’t you relocate elsewhere, an option that is open to any individual who is offended by all British culture, statues, songs, and so on? That option is freedom in itself….freedom to leave the country, rather than trying to bend it to fit what you want.
I don’t detest British culture at all. Much of it is marvellous, and we each have our own personal relationships with it. I find our humorists throughout the ages hard to beat, for instance.
However, I think that those particular songs are from another era, and reflect attitudes which most of us no longer have. As music they’re pretty mediocre too.
So they’re at the low end for me, and even though they don’t offend me, I won’t miss them.
Those particular songs are from another era, and reflect virtuous attitudes which a few no longer have. There, fixed it for you.
OK
But we *vote* on these things !
You don’t just abolish them or take them by force !
They are old songs of tradition and form part of our history.
Like you might have a quiet liking for the Red Flag song which is chorused at every Labour party conference.
you’d prefer that classy ‘keep the red flying here’ I suppose.
“Deutschland, Deutschland über alles, über alles in der Welt” ?
The Russian anthem praising the mass murderer Stalin?
Keep going Fred.
You’ll find one I like eventually.
Actually, as national anthems go, the Welsh one’s among the better, I think.
There’s lovely, wonderful to sing bach, isnit?
We can agree on that.
Also enjoy Bread of Heaven.
Was it all a sort of exercise in seeing how far left leaning, international bodies via compliant national govts could push us? They’d tried it before with swine flu, Ebola, SARS etc etc. I actually thought they’d given up! Very confusing.
By the by it has handed Scotland a unique lever…“We’ll breakup the Union, if you don’t impose this and this ….“ And with ODL it seems to work every time.
They have their answer…we can be pushed a long, long way with the help of the Left.
Johnson will not recover politically if he puts children in masks.
And why the Hell should he?
How cruel and destabilising this has all been.
And so it continues. The worst COVID figures in Europe, utter chaos in our schools, looming barriers to trade at all our ports in January and Northern Ireland split from GB, and you try to distract our attention with a phoney story about a song. Shameful, but no more than we have come to expect from Mr Cumings and his willing puppets
Belgium has a higher per capita death rate than us and Spain, Italy and Sweden have similar rates to ours.
https://www.statista.com/statistics/1104709/coronavirus-deaths-worldwide-per-million-inhabitants/
Utter chaos in schools is down to lazy teachers, barriers to trade will be due to EU intransigence and NI can determine their own future democratically.
Tony Gee, No, the barriers – if any – will stay exactly the same for nearly 88% of our GDP. Shameful, but no more than we have come to expect from you Remains.
Good Morning,
I do hope we will be able to rejoice in singing this hymn to freedom come 1st January 2021.
Our Laws, our land and waters, our future. Will it be so?
“Today our liberties are under pressure.”
Understatement of the decade….
Yes, government does need to roll back its reach – it has become intolerant, inward looking, defensive and now borders on irrational control of the masses at any cost.
Please remind the government that we are not cattle!
We also have to stop the following of those that claim ‘this is the new normal’ — Far from it – It is the normal that the Authoritarians want to impose on us.
TV adverts are also repeating that same message, effectively that we have to deny our own future, and do as the ‘experts’ demand!
Hear hear. Well said Bryan.
I agree. No to the false ‘New Normal”
Bryan, I agree: no lockdown; no face muzzles; and back to school without restrictions.
It was so refreshing to hear a little bit of the old Mr Johnson shine through yesterday, giving us a glimpse of the incisiveness and instinctive leadership qualities he appears to have had knocked out of him. Tellingly, he remarked that, “They’re trying to restrain me from saying this.” Who are “They”?
I agree with your post – for too long (the last 6 months) we have been lectured too and brow-beaten by the governmental equivalent of Middle Management guff and box tickers and it has been blooming depressing!
Much more is now known about this ‘killer cold’ virus and it’s about time that Sir Johns’ colleagues get on the front foot and declare that everyone get on with their lives, save for those who should take the necessary precautions. This has gone on for far, far too long
It’s way beyond the point of sheer obstructionism, pessimism and annoyance
I agree with absolutely all you say, Mr Redwood.
Many more people are openly criticising the organisations BBC, NT etc for their Marxist/woke behaviours…even Nigel Farage used the word Marxist yesterday which he’s never done before.
That said, why oh why are the government behaving in the same way as these woke organisations? Is it the mandarins, Permanent Secretaries encouraging it? But that doesn’t explain Boris’ responses!
The latest response being the wearing of masks in schools – I really feel the world has gone bonkers!
What can be done for your suggestions of allowing schools and individuals and business to make their own decision?
I know if Boris told the country to sort itself out a lot would ‘kick off’’, but a bit of tough love needs to come into play, tell people,”you’re an adult, I know you can work out for yourself what is best for your school/business/family.”And let them get on with it. And ignore the remainiacs who will undoubtedly ‘kick off’ without hour by hour instructions.
I have just heard Gavin Williams on Talk Radio.
Wearing of masks in high school is only mandatory in schools in areas of lockdown! The rest of schools, it is up to headteachers to decide. That makes a world of difference, but shows the papers and news to be out of date.
How come, if they are sooo concerned about our health, govts have ignored and “buried” terrorist attacks?
Their only concern being that the victims do not complain.
Why is it that being attacked randomly by people brought here by successive governments is not more concerning than a corona virus?
Why is there no need to “Save the NHS” from terrorism?
I’d rather catch the flu than be blown up!
Totally support your post, Sir John.
Well said! There needs to be collective effort from government and people of influence to get these messages across before the Country is ruined completely. Currently we seem helpless in the face of everything that’s going, we need to get a grip!
Time now for the usual silent majority to start speaking up and make their voice heard loud and clear me thinks.
The British people have been far too accommodating to the fake rage minority who have no sense or idea of our long history, for far too long.
Another u turn on masks in Schools after the BBC deliberately muddied the waters yesterday giving a huge amount of air time, and using some rather pathetic teachers non views to stir it up.
The BBC are winning at the moment John so beware !
Indeed the idiotic BBC do seem to be winning but then they have income greater than many small countries GDP do not have customers to serve and so can do whatever they like. They suffer from wrong headed group think on almost every single subject. Almost all the front line staff are dimmish lefty, art graduates in the Paul Mason, Andrew Marr or all the Newsnight presenters mode.
Do you seriously think, that the people who care about hearing this way out-of-date delusional nonsense on their TVs – like it affected their LIVES 😆 – are a “majority” these days?
There might be enough of them for their votes to matter in marginals, but that is something else altogether.
So there is a hidden agenda behind the disease.
I don’t remember anyone winning an election on a manifesto to abolish our culture.
Let’s rewind a bit.
A foreign police officer killed a black man 4000 miles away and you use this to create great upheavals in our nation during a pandemic.
The trial of the US police officer has not started so it is not clear if Floyd was unlawfully killed or not. The PM findings and toxicology report have not been adequately discussed in the media (yet).
Any excuse to create chaos and a socialist dictatorship.
I think that you have shot off at a tangent, and at Escape Velocity, apparently.
Martin
A tangent ? Really ?
We wouldn’t be discussing Land of Hope and Glory were it not for the abuse of this incident.
You always react when the words hit home.
Yes. Labour members, Momentum activists!
Sorry to disappoint you. But you are neither silent nor the majority.
The Faragists are a minority which is just very good a whinging.
Yet 52% (that’s a majority, Andy) endorsed Farage’s main policy. And Remains weren’t aware of it – so “silent majority” seems a pretty good description to me.
Do you read Guido Fawkes Alan, he has a blog post that says these BBC ‘teachers’ are also a left-wing Labour activist and a Socialist Worker writer.
correct
A tracy
Yes I do, but I am going from personal knowledge and experience, having had our own Children and Grandchildren go to a variety of Schools.
Also involved in PTA many years ago, although teachers were not so emboldened then.
Government has proved itself to be the biggest threat to life and liberty for the whole world. Far too many people refuse to see the danger in reliance on government because they lack any knowledge of history. Any critical examination of the past immediately shows that government is the cause of war, famine, genocide and repression. Central planning and public acquiesance to it are the prelude to disaster every single time it has ever been tried and we see that here in Britain. The country has seen a continuous decline in personal wealth disguised by women entered the workplace and hugely increased debt. In the 1970’s it was perfectly possible for a man to support a family and buy a house on the average wage. He could buy an ounce of gold easily with an average weeks wage. Neither are possible now. Central control has allowed the destruction of the currency’s value and the rise of finacial elites and this year it has allowed the removal of freedom on the largest scale in history based on a fraud. Government is the enemy of the people.
I agree with much of that.
Lawson’s economic “miracle” was to replace the confidence previously based on job security with that based on lax credit secured against the very property bubble which that created.
The precipitous plunge in the cost of electronic, electrical, other manufactured goods, and air travel, also concealed dreadful inflation when measured in the more consequential terms as you cite.
So what type of government has the UK mostly had since 1979 then?
what type?
Weak, indecisive, deceitful, duplicitous, inexperienced, full of ‘old boys’ even if relatively youthful.
Not sure Sir John who doesn’t fit with any of that will want to publish, but he knows it to be true.
That was the ERM. Lawson has repented!
Whether Labour or Tory seems to make little difference. One credit boom after another. Relentless increases in property prices making life very difficult for young people. In case you are trying to blame the Tories for everything … in 1997 the new Labour chacellor, Gordon Brown, said:
https://blogs.thisismoney.co.uk/2010/04/brown-i-will-not-allow-house-prices-to-get-out-of-control.html
We then had the dot com bust and interest rates slashed. Property prices boomed – and he did nothing to stop it. The debt bubble inflated and inflated and finally burst in 2008 after the run on Northern Rock who had been lending 110% mortgages bases on massive salary multiples. Labour, of course, tried to blame it on ‘America’ but our problems were grown here by a government that was so up itself it thought it had abolished boom and bust.
So, they are both as bad as each other.
I agree with that Mike
Mike W, Indeed so. In housing policy Conservatives and Labour are as bad as each other, as you say. So well said for that. But there are other policy areas where they do differ – hopefully leaving the EU will be one of them.
Yes, there are some fair points there, along with your own particular emphasis.
Interesting, that in 2010 Nigel Lawson said that the 2007/8 problems in the UK were an unintended consequence of “Big Bang” though, isn’t it?
Hear hear.
Well said, Jeff.
And, as a further general observation, it seems the bigger the government the more colossal their mistakes. Small is beautiful. Diversity of Governments, systems, opinions, cultures, languages, and ways of living make for an interesting world, and is an insurance against catastrophe.
No to globalism; no to the EU.
The slavery to the Main Stream Media is the most offensive.
It has managed to brainwash people to the extent that you can be beaten up in a pub for stating that you would vote for the side that actually won a referendum (Brexit) or an election (led by Mr Johnson or Mr Trump).
If the winners won, it is because they spoke for the views of the true majority.
If you don’t like democracy, go and live in an authoritarian state by all means, but please don’t turn the UK into one.
Did you notice Mrs Trump was censored last night, right across our media? If it had been Mrs Obama or Mrs Clinton addressing the American nation, it would have been widely shown and commented on. I suspect this means Mrs Trump did rather well.
Jack, it has already happened.
I don’t recall Owen Jones ever saying those things in the pub, according to reports.
Are you sure?
I wonder whom Mr Hutchinson was saving a victim of violence from.
Martin, Your mind is wandering almost as much as Bill Brown’s.
Martin’s mind is firmly fixated on an agenda.
Thought you might have noticed?
All I can say Sir John is that the draconian legislation under which we now live should be immediately repealed and all restrictions lifted. I see no other way of getting the country back to some sort of normality.
Allison Pearson in the telegraph is the most important read of the day. I doubt there will ever be a more shameful episode than this fraudulent, imo, pandemic.
Well using a billion year old phenomina called climate change for a series of political ends takes a bit of beating. I wonder how long before someone turns tidal movement into a political issue.
Surely the time has come to relax ALL the controls and restore ALL our dignity and judgement?
Muzzling our young people? Disgraceful and unhealthy on so many levels.
Get a grip.
Relax all controls??? NEVER say the govt. They want every person fully trackable (except themselves and their pals obviously). Microchipped will be coming soon. Unable to enter places unless your chip has the right signal. Already tracked by Credit or debit card use – – by mobile phone masts – – – ANPR – – – “Assist” on new cars which cannot be turned off because the car won’t work- – A cashless society – – TOTAL CONTROL – – – except for illegals from Calais of course.
Once power is conceded you have to fight like hell to get it back, unless of course it is too expensive to retain.
Society and the economy needs to be free to recover and this means being free of Hancock and Sunak. If Conservative MPs continue to support the P.M. whilst he has ministers actively destroying the country, and in Mr Sunak’s case pursuing unethical policies then the U.K.’s society and economy will be constrained in its recovery.
It is time to be free of Hancock and Sunak; every minute the P.M. continues with these people and their policies is (presumably knowingly) divisive and destructive.
My major objection to the deification of Sunak is that he is as fiscally incontinent as Johnson, is just another politician who thinks that any amount less than £1 bn is small-change. My disgust with the un-Conservative Party is now so strong that I have had to re-join, to save it from itself!
If Sunak continues £1bn will become small change.
I am a believer in HS2, I believe in UBI, I believe in a monetary not just fiscal part of a UBI, I believe in a progressive consumption tax, etc. there are many areas where I suspect I am very different to you Sea Warrior, but nonetheless I also conclude Mr Sunak is incontinent in the wind.
Wonderful the way the left have chosen this issue, it shows supposedly ‘moderate’ liberal leftists up for the far left cultural Marxists they really are.
I haven’t been to the last night of the proms and I haven’t watched it for many years. But lots of people get enjoyment out of it and the words of the songs celebrate freedom. The woke leftists at the BBC will turn it into another event by and for people like them. And the audience will plummet accordingly. It will become a sort of cultural newsnight.
The whole thing is another argument for the abolition of the license fee. First thing should be the Keynesian tax cutting measure of cutting it in half. Let the BBC sell it’s services in the market place if they can. Otherwise let people spend their money on something else.
Last para, absolutely correct. However I suspect that our government are in effect the same genre as the BBC and will not kill off their own kith and kin. The one positive is that the government will become so divorced from their electorate that said electorate will revolt, as in the last Euro election. While government accumulate a deficit with the electorate Nigell will produce a credit agenda.
The Liberal Left establishment, with the BBC at its epicentre, detests our freedom. Its bigoted agenda cannot be sold to the British people through argument or persuasion, so it must be dictatorially imposed. No longer able to control us through its beloved totalitarian EU, it is now engaged in a war of attrition against everything that the British people hold dear. The Last Night Of The Proms diktat is only the latest sortie. There will be many more.
And they have been empowered by government to make us pay for it.
Cuibono, Unfortunately you are probably correct.
It is indeed a local responsibility for schools to decide on measures taken against CV alongside the help but not dictat of local public health managers, much as it would be in the event of any other infection.
It seems that masks are going to be mandated in school corridors based on WHO guidance. The P.M., Mr Hancock and Mr Williamson need to appreciate that WHO advice is not always context sensitive and does not always consider spillover effects.
In many schools it will be impossible for pupils to wash their hands for 20 seconds (or even correctly sanitise with alcohol) before putting on a mask and after taking it off, between every lesson change. Masks are likely to become less hygienic through the day, and most pupils, particularly those from low income families are unlikely to be able to provide a newly sanitised mask each day.
This is a bad move.
The last 0-19 age group CV19 death in England and Wales hospitals was 15th June. In the period from the first to last death (to date) there were 20 deaths in total over 90 days.
(There might be an argument for protecting older / vulnerable teachers in corridors during changeover, or indeed not having them present. There may also be an argument for teaching children to cough or sneeze into disposable tissues, and how to wash their hands.)
Caterpillar, Schools did not even provide soap in their toilets for pupils in the 1990s and 2000s. It was something I raised as an issue with the teachers when I saw them on parents’ evenings. I got nowhere.
Recently Boris has called people ‘nuts’, ‘stupid’ and ‘wet’.
He needs to take a long hard look in the mirror.
If he did, then the man’s a fool for doing so. Because only a fool criticises his employer.
I just waiting for Boris to capitulate to the EU. I hope he won’t, but that is hope over experience. The UK has capitulated to the EU for nigh on half a century, and Boris must be dizzy with his U-turns.
I think he was looking at the green benches at the time.
“see off the threat of a new slavery.”
Mr. Johnson had no scientific qualifications to bring to bear on COVID-19, but he is well-known for his classical education. I imagine he is aware of the ancient Athenian practice of ostracism, whereby potential tyrants could be sent into exile in order to protect democracy. Now is the opportunity for Mr. Johnson to apply similar reasoning to the benefit of our nation by introducing term limits on the power to make “unprecedented inroads into our personal freedoms for peace time”.
JR: “Government is in danger of taking too much to itself.”
This has already happened. Who would have thought how easy it would be for a government to subjugate the population in peacetime? The last 6 months have seemed like living in a weird mixture of George Orwell’s 1984 and Alice in Wonderland given the removal of our liberties and the nonsensical reasons for so doing – not to mention the almost constant government U-turns but still infringing people’s liberty and freedom.
Labour and Conservative are two cheeks of the same arse and it’s sitting on my face.
Free from law and order?
I am concerned that the Govt seems to want the U.K. to be free from police patrols to prevent crime; the policy seems to be one of de-escalation, limiting stop and search etc. The Govt (and Ms Patel) should look very closely at what has happened in New York recently, with three decades of improvement thrown away in one month, though it has built towards this failure over a few years of reducing policing options.
Policing needs to be focussed on where criminal activity can and does take place, and they need to have teeth in these situations. The U.K. approach is to absolve some groups from responsibility and instead create new activities for the police (as we saw this year where sunbathing was a no-no, and are now seeing with the response to face coverings). I would suggest a focus on violence, weapons, drugs etc. is more important for people’s freedoms. These areas destroy individuals and communities (if a community is relatively homogeneous then obviously tackling the issue will not look proportionate in the statistics, but the silent majority will be better off).
The U.K. is clearly on teetering on the edge over which New York has fallen, the call for police to be able to release bodycam footage so as to get a fair public hearing shows the U.K. is about to fall.
The P.M. needs to stop his political waffle in this area and Ms Patel needs to begin to make a positive difference.
Let’s take a step back and ask ourselves: Are the words of ‘Rule Britannia’ still valid, and if they aren’t, can they truthfully be sung?
‘Britons never never never shall be slaves’
Really? Since March, Britons have accepted diktats that have deprived them of livelihoods and their children of the right to be properly educated, have deprived them of the freedom to go about their business as they please, to travel freely, to worship together, to wear or not wear what they please, deprived them of the right to vote, etc. etc. etc.
And Britons mostly don’t seem to mind too much, or so the polls say.
Maybe the BBC is just recognising the facts of where we are now?
Indeed.
The EU brought us ‘modern’ slavery.
Yes, workers need to be set free from the terrible bondage, of being entitled to refuse to work an average of more than forty-eight hours a week, or to return to work the next day after a break of fewer than eleven hours.
Their gratitude will know no bounds.
“You have nothing to lose but your chains !”
Your EU allows it.
Not only does Rule Britannia celebrate our freedom from Continental tyranny, but the Navy which is being extolled was the very one which extended that liberty to others by stamping out the slave trade right across the Empire. Now the Empire has gone and Britannia no longer rules the waves, the slave trade is back in a big way.
The very people who are now censoring our songs used to be the sort of people who sneered at Thomas Bowdler. What they are doing now is a hundred times more philistine. There is no question of jingoism or imperialism being expressed. These sentiments went out with the 19th century, if they were ever as widespread as is now made out. The songs are period pieces, like the music. They are sung now with tongue in cheek. It is the same as with Gilbert and Sullivan. People are all too painfully aware that their navy has been drastically reduced.
Sir John, thankyou well stated and on message with the majority. Never give up the cause.
The BUT, is why doesn’t this Government understand that they themselves are the slaves to a leftish agenda and do what ever they can to enforce its tyranny.
Sir John it’s possible we no longer have the right to sing ‘Britons never never will be slaves’. We were enslaved to the EU for 47 years (we had no control over our present or future) and now it is acknowledged that there are thousands of slaves in the U.K. a new phenomenon.
Perhaps before we can hold our heads up and sing again, we need to stop the slavery? Deal with the slavers? Bring our law-makers to heel?
Dear Mr. Redwood,
I sometimes wonder why the UK has so many intractable problems. After all, there are a few, very regular contributors to your blog who believe they have the answer to everything. Some of them posting up to 16 times a day in order to share their unique insight.
I often wonder what it is like to be so marvellously gifted that one is able to provide such commentary, with complete certainty of knowledge and total assurance, on such diverse subjects as the British car industry, the way in which the COVID pandemic is handled, the running of public services, not to mention children’s education, the UK’s place in Europe and the way in which banking and finance should work.
How wonderful it must be! And how gratifying it must be for them to know that so many readers of your blog look forward to their daily contributions.
Indeed. They must have their contribution stored in a Notepad file, ready to cut and paste ad nauseam.
You omitted to mention ‘green crap’ and the need for us to burn as much oil and coal as possible.
Mike W, Why burn “as much oil and coal as possible”? Why not just burn what is necessary? And with Gas as the prime source of energy for electricity generation that won’t be much. So coal and oil are only necessary for chemicals, plastics, and petrol.
Alan Joyce, So you know so much you can pronounce what other people are allowed to discuss? How amazing is your self regard.
Let’s bring life back to normal by getting rid of the dangerous anti-social street barriers in Wokingham. I’ve witnessed an accident, and there have been others. What are they supposed to be achieving?
Reply I have asked the Council to save the money on hiring these.
Sir John, I absolutely share your sentiments on the overriding need to restore personal freedom in this country. However, let us not forgot who stole those freedoms without even a parliamentary vote, even overruling rights we supposedly had under Human Rights legislation and the Magna Carta. It was not, as many of your contributors suggest, an attack on freedom led by the liberal left or the MSM, It was an unpreecdented attack on freedom by an incompetent, right wing Tory government. Playing to the galleries with a populist comment to the press about supporting the singing of Rule Britannia does not negate that
Villaking, Your revisionist theory that it was all the howwid right wingers’ fault lacks all credibility. Typically it was avowed right wingers who have led the sceptical criticism of the authoritarian pandemic policies, and the hard and soft left who have called for more, and harsher, measures to restrict liberties. But then facts were never your strong point.
Thank you for this post. I had been worried about you going soft in recent months, along with most of the rest of the nation. We must get back our sense of proportion and resist the authoritarian policies being pursued, as well as the destructive and divisive progressive movement.
This is the product of the British establishment failing to defend our culture or history over BLM, their silence has encouraged these Maoist cultural revolution activists to come for more of our culture, rewrite more of our history and take offence at our existence. A bit of spine at the beginning would stopped all this, but all they found was decedent self loathing rot which encouraged them.
The offence taken against the lyrics of Rule Britannia center around ‘Britons will never be slaves’, the outrage that we aren’t being inclusive of others, odd that considering great offence was taken by the same people when it was felt ‘All lives should matter’ not just a small demographic. The essence of the whole spat though is not about a line in the lyrics, for that is just something they can hang their offence on, what they object to is an uplifting song about our country, that is their target.
Coming back to defending our country, we still await the outcome regarding the person who tried to burn the Union flag on the Cenotaph. We saw the outrage the British establishment heaped on the drunk fool caught short in Parliament square compared to the silence against the flag burner. Every year the British establishment make much play of saying ‘We will remember them’ , well we will see if this translates into action. I am not sure if the British establishment realise it but it’s not just the flag burner who is on trial.
Nature abhors a vacuum. It is the same with human nature and its prevailing ideology.
Last night, Melania Trump spoke so graciously to a nation bearing the same Seed: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/election-us-2020-53914757
‘Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord’ (Psalm 33:12a).
This is complete nonsense, why do we continue to fund the BBC through a mandatory tax, they do some really great programmes but they should take a look at the BBC mission summarised by Lord Reith as to inform, educate, entertain…it doesn’t say to rewrite history, push a warped view of British history and culture at the audience and make people afraid to say anything which doesnt align with a narrow point of view espoused by the metropolitan left. The line in Land of Hope and Glory says “Britons never will be slaves” not white Britons – ALL BRITONS. Until the PC brigade at the BBC got involved I am pretty sure no-one other than maybe a few academics with a chip on their shoulder had any view that this was some sort of racist chant.
Reply Great contribution. I will encourage the PM to build from his recent statement about the BBC.
Reply to reply
I agree Sir John. Well said Pauline.
Lol !
A nice little civic nationalist lifeline ( worthy of Blair) to rescue JR from all this jingoism!
The BBC does not “wish”, it is individuals hiding behind aunties skirts who are the players in this farce.
I suggest that these individuals within the BBC be identified so their opinions and actions are clear to all and the public can choose to support and pay for such, or not.
If you wish the BBC to remain as an institution I suggest the fee be dropped, the organisation moved to a normal commercial subscription and control of the back catalogue move to a separate organisation. I also question whether the present anti-British organisation should really be allowed to retain the title “British”.
I wonder if the “British” Library ought to experience the same refreshment as well.
What more can you say about the BBC; its senior management is beyond dreadful and this government is as weak as its predecessors in not privatising it. Apparently 10% of all magistrates’ cases are for non payment of the tax.
Freedom is something which mustn’t be taken for granted and fought for everyday
If left alone it gets eroaded, weaken and manipulated
This government doesn’t/isn’t doing anything to build upon our freedom…..apart from taking – not good enough
So who’s in control of our freedom – in pecking order
1. The Media
2. Lobby groups
3. The Scottish parliament
4. UK government
5. The EU
6. The UK indigenous people
Don’t forget the UN in that list.
Excellent post, today. I couldn’t believe what I was reading!
‘Today our liberties are under pressure. Government in the name of tackling the pandemic has made unprecedented inroads into our personal freedoms for peace time.Now the threat is much reduced and medical understanding of the virus increased, it is time to relax the controls further and restore more dignity and judgement to us all….
Government is in danger of taking too much to itself. Leaving more to a free people and their private and public sector institutions beyond central government is the right way forward. It will produce better answers, a more prosperous society and see off the threat of a new slavery.’
‘A new slavery’. Thank you, Sir John, for recognising where we are – a very important base from which to set out. (Have you been talking to Lord Sumption by any chance?). The question is what can we now do about it? It seems we need a new government, one with much more common sense, one that recognises that the cost of these measures (both financially, and healthwise) to see off a flu-like virus has been a disaster, and that we must go back to the ‘Old Normal’ immediately.
Are you, Sir John, going to advise the government to change track immediately; or to go, and good riddance? Can you and your colleagues bring about such a change?
[Note: a few days ago SAGE adviser Prof Mark Woolhouse has admitted Lockdown was a “panic measure” but admitted it was the only option at the time because “we couldn’t think of anything better to do”.
“Lockdown was a panic measure and I believe history will say trying to control Covid-19 through lockdown was a monumental mistake on a global scale, the cure was worse than the disease.
I never want to see national lockdown again. It was always a temporary measure that simply delayed the stage of the epidemic we see now. It was never going to change anything fundamentally, however low we drove down the number of cases,…”]
https://www.express.co.uk/life-style/health/1320428/Coronavirus-news-lockdown-mistake-second-wave-Boris-Johnson
Yes absolutely and about time to – enough is enough.
Zorro
‘couldn’t think of anything better to do’…. well, they could have enacted the existing continuity plans to deal with such an occasion, and follow a more enlightened Swedish model. They didn’t even do a proper risk assessment of what they intended to do, which is criminal in itself and has led to far too many unnecessary deaths due to a lack of diagnostic/operational medicine being undertaken.
They always think that they need to do something when sometimes not doing it is the right answer.
Zorro
Agreed, Zorro.
More often than not, the best thing a government can do is to NOT interfere – to stay out of our lives.
+1 Zorro,
The other quote that shocked me was the suggestion to expand the committee to include other ‘experts’ in economics, education etc. Well these things were quite obviously not considered, but why neither the Chancellor nor Health Secretary didn’t have the gumption and morality to compare with the effect of the GFC on halting increases in life-expectancy – something that is common knowledge – is beyond me.
There is no need to expand a committee to more members; we have clear evidence that existing members who wish to serve on such committees cannot see past the end of their noses, this ability will not change by adding more people who cannot construe each others’ world model.
James Bertram, A thoroughly good comment.
Re-set the BBC to broadcast only the news; to do it briefly, objectively, modestly, at a few set times during the day, UK and World Service; and fund the small cost of this reformed BBC direct from HM Treasury. Abolish everything else: the potentially worth-while people, parts and programmes will be picked up by the private sector; the rest will not.
Good thinking Walt.
I think there would need to be a complete clear out of the editors and many of he journalists. The news is no longer news, but devoted to the BBC’s agenda, omitting anything it doesn’t want to talk about.
“Britons never never never shall be slaves”
We already are – WE have to work and pay taxes – which is then used to provide illegals with better lives for doing nothing. And you are doing NOTHING to stop them.
Actually I understood that line was related to Barbary “pirates” who captured Cornish fishermen and other vessels and enslaved them. Perhaps it’s both / all.
The woke lefties trying to get their way once again, even though not elected to much of anything.
Their modern approach seems to be: If you can’t get elected, get appointed.
And then shout loudly enough and get people to do what you want out of fear of reprisals.
The CORONAVIRUS ACT must be repealed immediately, there is no justification for it. I have previously mentioned the old crime of PRAEMUNIRE in relation to those who advocate the primacy of the EU over the UK. I am now convinced that there are people in government who are actively conspiring against this country to put it into subjugation of a foreign power which seeks to banish our freedom forever.
There is a march on 29/08 in London to protest against this outrage. Please do all you can to support the struggle to win back our freedom and banish authoritarian laws from this land.
zorro
zorro
There has been revolution since the mediaeval period, and it is no longer a crime to oppose HMG, fortunately.
Friendly, mutually-beneficial relations with other countries, cemented by treaties is not “subjugation” anyway.
You seem to have a few difficulties to me, Zorro.
Well how about simply respecting a vote when it doesn’t go your way ?
The idea of defunding the BBC is now well and truly mainstream.
Martin, Opposition to HMG is not a crime, but revolution is. As is treason. The EU is a legal entity in its own (self-appointed) right, but not a “country” (though it is technically an empire). Friendly, mutually-beneficial relations with other countries, cemented by treaties, is not subjugation, but being a sub-state of the EU is.
What a load of utter nonsense.
Quite right.
Yes, repealing the Coronavirus Act is essential. MPs will have the opportunity to vote to continue with this Act, or dump it, this September.
Make sure your MP knows your views on this matter ahead of the vote.
Make clear to them that they are either for Freedom, or for Tyranny.
There is no Third Way, sit on the fence, on this – a boot stamping on a human face forever.
No justification for lockdown or our freedom – but 16 people died out of a pop. of 68 million today….what more justification does this government need?
In your final paragraph you assert that central government too often accepts responsibility for outcomes that might otherwise be the responsibility of individuals, private companies or other public sector bodies. I agree with this. But to change this situation will be unpopular and will demand real courage on the part of ministers. Implicit in the concept of individual freedom is individual self-reliance: an acceptance that although central government may be able to offer help in times of need, it has no obligation to do so. Individuals are free to succeed but equally may fail.
I don’t think most voters are ready to accept this. It has become a cultural norm for people to complain to or to blame the government for bad outcomes. How often we hear people asking “what is the government going to do about it?”. Perhaps we are overdue a difficult national conversation about where the responsibility of central government stops and voters are on their own – for better or worse.
Ministers and the civil service seem to have been infiltrated by an alternative force which is taking the covid epidemic as an excuse to implement UN agendas, in which the population will be concentrated in cities and use public transport and bikes with cars summoned for communal use using robot driving.
When Grant Shapps told us to use cars to avoid infection instead of public transport, he also announced the spending of millions on so called temporary cycle lanes created by closing roads. Footpaths would also be widened. Councils which normally would have to consult on closures quickly claimed the money and closed main roads, in some cases out to the suburbs and in the busiest parts of cities.
I cycled into town in Brighton and along the sea front for a mile. Cyclists were continuing to use the old two way cycle path away from the queuing traffic and the new wide path taking up the inside lane of the A259 was empty.
We took twice as long to drive out West along the old A2 because of the cycle lane taking the inside carriageway and only half the vehicles being able to get through the many traffic lights. Councillors and officials ignore compliants and tell us to use bikes. Needless to say, there are hardly any bikes on the new path as they prefer the existing seaside path half a mile away.
How has a Conservative government allowed every green zealot in the councils to waste so much time and money while increasing pollution from idling engines?
Looking at the Google traffic map, the cycle lanes at 11.30 am have caused queues of traffic going back a mile up the now single lane towards London and half a mile East along the A259. I will have to use the back roads like most other drivers.
You are very right to bring this up. In one respect though, the BBC has done a good turn in making this error over Rule Britannia in that it has made itself look ridiculous even to some of its usual supporters.
The things I find most worrying are the and the inability of this apparent preference of a huge number of people for a nanny government, and the inability of this Government to stick by and justify any of its decisions when opposed, as we have seen with ‘A’ level sand GCSE and now face masks in schools. Or have these decisions been made without any thought or rationale in the first place?
Rule Britannia https://www.classicfm.com/discover-music/rule-britannia-lyrics-composer/
I have read people tweet that it is jingoistic, I had to look up the meaning of this, I don’t understand how the song is extremely patriotic in the form of aggressive or warlike. Why are people trying to make being British/English is a bad thing?
Just look at Oliver Dowden’s twitter feed responses.
There is one person who said that ‘this proposal was put forward by a single journalist and absolutely no-one was seriously suggesting’ it.
I think that what these haughty tyrants who would have us take a knee really don’t like is the verse
Thee haughty tyrants ne’er shall tame;
All their attempts to bend thee down
Will but arouse thy generous flame,
But work their woe and thy renown.
SJR,
Wow.. I think you ‘smashed this out the park’ today.
To be applauded, loudly.
We are currently watching (in real time) a totalitarian tip toe under the guise of Health and Safety.
Total Govt control of every aspect of peoples lives.
But.. the wheels are coming off the Covid 19(84) story, and it is actually embarrassing to watch sometimes. **Yet the pantomime continues**
If there is any members with honour in Parlmt, then they need to act.
And be pretty quick about it too.
Regardless of party politics or left/right leanings.
Best regards,
Tooley Stu
My thoughts exactly, TS
At last a member of parliament who is starting to question the government response to all of this. Please make your voice heard amongst fellow M.P.s and bring the government to account.
What an inspiring piece, JR. As usual your intelligent and reasoned analysis stands in stark contrast to the flapdoodle one reads elsewhere. Thank you.
He really should be a minister.
Frankly..he is the only one who should be!
Not surprised to see our comments get past the Mod!!!
PM
Absolutely.
I have commented here previously that I want to see Conservative politicians start making a fuss of patriotism. I have said this because we won’t have a nation without both a sense of our history and a sense of pride in it; and because the dominant cultural ethos of our time is to treat this things with contempt.
I hope some in the Party now see the importance of doing this and are prepared to use their power to adjust this.
Stop providing funding for research into critical race theory at university
Change the charter of the BBC so it has to provide balance to commercial output – if commercial output is dreadfully woke, the BBC must commission output of the opposite slant (and indeed vice versa)
Make it much harder to sack people for saying things that the woke disagree with, particularly at university
Promote patriotism through schools – I heard kathy birbalsingh say her kids support whichever football team they consider to be “most black” (whatever that means) until she knocks some sense into them
And much else
If we don’t start doing these things whilst we’re in power, eventually the country will adopt this new woke line out of fear or out of ignorance of anything else and then we’ll never be in power again. Do it before it is too late.
Anthony, Well said.
Sir John. Everything you say in today’s Diary is Right and True.
Our Government have used the ‘pandemic’ as an excuse to turn Britain into a DICTATORSHIP.
Every single one of the laws, diktats, regulations, or whatever they are, should be ended now. Let Britons or at least the English be FREE to make their own decisions and look after themselves.
As for the B.B.C. It has long been quite wrong that we should be forced to fund it in order to watch other channels. The Television Licence should be abolished A.S.A.P. Meanwhile, what happened to the promise to De – Criminalise non payment of the licence fee? It was promised early in B.J.’s administration and never done. If the BEEB were forced to go through Civil Courts for every ‘offence’ wouldn’t that make it ‘NOT worth their while’ to collect this ‘TAX’?
It is bizarre that we are forced on pain of imprisonment to pay for the right to watch any TV but the funds go entirely to one channel, the BBC. It is like being forced to buy the Guardian
before being allowed to read any other newspaper. Obviously this has to stop as the BBC is now run entirely for the satisfaction and benefit of a small cabal of woke pests, namely those who work for it. Just like all the failed nationalised industries of the past.
The muted Tony Abbott idea must be good it upsets Ms Thornberry,
There’s a very good you-tube clip about freedom and covid-19 from Alan Jones Sky News Australia…..well worth a watch 8mins long titled
‘’the public are waking up to ‘alarmist politicians’’: Alan Jones
Absolutely right John. The present hysteria must end. All restrictions should be lifted and we should be treated like adults. The BBC keep ramping up the fear when the data is clearly indicating we can return to normal. The virus should now be treated like any other illness and the NHS should get their act together and urgently tackle the massive backlog of postponed operations and consultations.
OT, but very relevant right now. In the media, Huw Merriman, the Tory MP for Bexhill and Battle and chair of the transport select committee, said masks in schools would “further downgrade the learning environment. Like every other risk in our daily lives, we need to embed Covid and proportionately live with it.”
The Tory backbencher Marcus Fysh said: “Masks should be banned in schools. The country should be getting back to normal not pandering to this scientifically illiterate guff,” he said. “It is time to end the fear. And keep it away from our kids thank you very much.”
What do you say, Sir John?
Well done gents – over to you JR!
zorro
Freedom? It is being stolen, we are being intimidated by the Establishment.
I have just been informed that the British Library is requiring its staff to contribute money and provide other support to Black Lives Matter. Some may say its a worthy cause, others will say that is extremely doubtful and that it is an organisation which is politically and culturally revolutionary, but either way employers have no right to demand that staff bend to their will.
We must all resist and demand a withdrawal by the British Library.
The BBC were at it again last night.
The One Show “The debate is raging about the racist names of pubs”
Well it wasn’t until the BBC put it on the agenda in its daily muck rake. And why now, in the middle of a pandemic ? And why keep pushing the Wisconsin incident ?
When are the Tories going to counter with how good our police are by comparison ?
When are we going to defund the BBC ?
Well, I won’t go in the White Hart. No way. As for the Black Boys Hotel – unbelievable. Why don’t they change their name? I’d shut them all down.
Anon
“When are we going to defund the BBC ?”
Doing so would require a patriot and man of his word in No 10.
I recall Boris Johnson some months ago saying that the licence fee would be abolished. We are still waiting.
Correction – Boris Johnson said he would decriminalise licence fee non payment.
But we are still waiting, or was it that he lied ?
The BBC is actively and knowingly and deliberately provocative and subversive and that will not change. It is actually becoming worse by the week.
Auntie’s mask has slipped. The reptile revealed has no right to funding on the current model.
The time has come to face facts.
Let’s have a referendum on the BBC Licence.
Yes please
Thank you for drawing attention to the unprecedented liberties which this government has taken with our liberty. Many of us are looking to parliament to put an end to this ‘Government of Occupation’. I am a teacher, but I will certainly refuse to teach in any classroom where the pupils wear masks. We appear to be living in a post scientific age where facts don’t matter.
Dr Walton
“Many of us are looking to parliament…”
Except that most people don’t have faith in Parliament either, given that the brexit fiasco exposed it as nothing short of traitorous, corrupt and downright cowardly.
Advice to anyone fed up with this government has to be ; ‘bide your time, wait until the next general election – then vote them out. It’s called democracy.
I can’t wait, bring it on, please.
Sometimes you just know that you’ve bought a lemon. It has no chance of getting any better.
That is what I see and that is what I believe. Johnson is as irredeemable as Major, May, and Cameron.
Interesting piece Mr Redwood. Unfortunately you’re talking to the wrong people. You’d do better to be seen attacking the establishment you cite as robbing us of our freedoms and history.
You only appear to be saying what we’ve been saying for years. Action is what’s needed.
An example is Boris allegedly lambasting the BBC for dropping patriotism from the proms. What good does he suppose that will do ?
The BBC DG should be sacked immediately, the institution defunded and thoroughly purged.
Showman’s words are no good go us, as Boris risks finding out at the next election.
The Sun calls for defunding of the BBC today.
It’s a poisonous institution.
Great post today John.
+1, thank you
Face mask policy – we just don’t believe you
5:10pm going through rail station almost everyone wearing mask, on the train almost no one wearing a mask
5:25pm walking down shopping centre no one wearing a mask, in one of the larger shops only about 20% wearing a mask
5:35pm just past two pubs with open front, no one wearing masks
So whats the point of this governments new regulation for school children – quite ridicules and against the mood of the country
This government needs to grow a pair and realise that the covid-19 pandemic is over
All we need is the freedom to carry and use a handkerchief
It is merely trying to placate nervous teachers, and to remove union ‘why should we work at all’ complaints.
Hear hear
I have changed my mind about the BBC in recent months and the over-blown coverage of the Black Lives Movement and the furore over the traditional Last Night content have, for me and millions of others, been the final straw. If the Finnish conductor, Dalia Stasevska, didn’t want to respect the traditions of the event, she should have been replaced.
When compared with a Sky TV subscription, the BBC has always been an incredible bargain, however Netflix and to a lesser extent, Amazon, have proved that it is possible to produce high quality drama without all the left wing/Liberal dross that inevitably comes with an organisation like the BBC or Channel 4.
Government should act to reduce the public service broadcasting element of the BBC to just news and carefully monitored current affairs, with Offcom given a stronger remit to eliminate all bias. That would be inexpensive and should be funded from the Aid budget, as an add-on to the World Service, which is already funded by central government. Everything else the BBC does should be on voluntary subscription.
All the lefty, Guardian-reading luvvies can be made redundant and set up their own little production companies, bidding to make programmes that new subscription services might buy. What a delicious irony : overnight they will all become budding little capitalists !
‘When compared with a Sky TV subscription, the BBC has always been an incredible bargain’.
Not remotely true if you follow any sport, and wish to watch the rich number covered and the channels devoted to it – worldwide.
Lots of BBC airtime is purchased from various companies making the shows, the serials etc – – it is not produced by BBC employees.
I don’t know about your theological views (maybe your PhD thesis would make them clear) but PRAISE GOD you’re saying it like it is. Why is the Telegraph telling us that sage is suggesting ANOTHER. NATIONAL.LOCKDOWN?? Are these people completely insane? Why is this even being suggested? Is the aim to completely destroy the country? Britain’s can no longer realistically sing, “we shall never be slaves”. Lockdown surely amounts to Salem witch trials on an international scale. “Those whom the gods wish to destroy…” Or far better still from a source that the country has, to it’s own detriment, rejected: Daniel 4:28-33!
Censoring a factual post does not solve the situation. Other than burying your head in the sand what is your answer to such abuses of freedom. If they are not dealt with first time out they get repeated year on, as is the reality. Where are you after years of neglect when a political party offers the electorate solutions to the problem. All you can say is we did nothing.