‘At peace with our past?

I remember showing a visitor from the recently liberated USSR around Parliament. He remarked that it was a pleasure to see a country “at peace with its past”. For he saw in the statues and paintings, the memorabilia and the stories, all the nation’s past represented – good and bad, insiders and outcasts, establishment and rebels. They are on display for all to see. We cannot change the facts that they lived, held their own views and made their own impact. In his crumbling superstate the government told you what to think about the past, and threw out the statues and paintings of people and events they disliked.
Few of the figures from our past would have shared our preoccupations or held similar views to our present consensus where it exists. Some will look at the statue of Cromwell and see a tyrant and a butcher. Others will see him as the embodiment of a rebellion to tame the arbitrary power of the monarch and to give the generations to come a say in how they are governed. He is still part of our present as well as our past, as we still react today to both the good and the bad of his legacy.
Some will look at the great merchants and business people of the eighteenth century and see there generous donors of civic improvement at home. They will acknowledge their contribution to the betterment of many in the UK who gained employment and advancement from their enterprise. Others will dwell on those that made money out of the slave trade and rightly condemn that source of wealth.
It is true in a way that the past is a foreign country. Many attitudes and assumptions were different then. It is also true there is considerable continuity. Some of the past is an important part of our being a community. Tradition means enjoying what was best about the past and learning from what success our ancestors had in promoting a better life for many. Just as we celebrate our own landmarks of birthdays and anniversaries, so nationally we celebrate or remember important events in the life of our nation. Our nation above all made great breakthroughs for democracy and freedom at home and abroad.
Living in a great democracy means we all need to show some tolerance to each other and cut some slack to our past relatives who had different views from us. It is best to study them in their full range, and accept we will find things we do not like as well as things that showed they cared about us, the ones who came after. The thinkers of the Enlightenment thought they were “dwarves on the shoulders of giants”, who could see further because they could add to the visions of the ancient philosophers and scientists before them. Today too we should accept that we can see further, enjoy greater prosperity and assert superior morality to the past partly thanks to what they achieved and passed on to us.
I have got used in politics to the gross discourtesy and aggressive personal abuse adopted by some on the left. I assume that is because they have such a bad case. I do not like to see the same style adopted by people who I might otherwise wish to agree with.
It is indeed because they have such a bad & totally irrational case. One that has been proven time and again not to work and to do huge harm.
Andrew Roberts was right yesterday in the Times.
The woke war on British history must not be allowed to succeed
Tearing down the heroes of the past risks creating an atomised society that is more divided than ever.
Matt Le Tissier sacked by Sky. I have never seen him on Sky.
If it’s because he a rubbish football analyst why do the BBC keep Alan Shearer?
Or is it because he criticised the Black Live Matter movement?
Is this another reason? Le Tissier became an outspoken critic on the reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic in the United Kingdom, with several tweets in which he criticised what he deemed to be an ‘overreaction’ from the government and media, among others opposing lockdowns and mask order.
Stephen Priest
Football pundits Charlie Nicholas and Phil Thompson have also been dismissed by Sky Sports at the same time as Le Tissier.
Perhaps you omitted their names because their dismissal doesn’t fit in with your conspiracy theory.
It is clear the Fake Tory govt.’s, who promised a bonfire of left wing quangos years ago, has failed over ten years at the cost of our society, culture, values and beliefs. Dominic is so right.
12 policy U turns in six months. Is this a record of incompetent inept bungling indecisiveness we have ever witnessed. Now the Fake Tory govt. following Sturgeons policy leads! While shoveling her billions of English taxpayer money to squander on her constituents to make them love her more!
British museum has taken down a statue of its founder. Who appoints foreign people to uphold and promote our culture, values and history without the remotest passion to do so?
I suspect you are right about his thoughts on COVID 19. Let’s see who replace them, As everything appears to be inextricably linked.
zorro
Guarantees rather than risks, but otherwise spot on.
Not The Times but The Telegraph!
‘At peace with our past?
I think a growing number prefer a Year Zero approach to history, culture and traditions.
Indeed Andrew Roberts is absolutely correct that there is a concerted left wing attempt to rubbish and besmirch British history. Sir John is indeed correct that the gross discourtesy shown by the radical left is most likely due to the absence of arguments and facts on their side. We see this in the cancel culture – an attempt simply to avoid debate with people on the other side of the argument.
And it is true there is also discourtesy on the other side, unfortunately.
Who is up to rubbish and besmirch all other country’s history – can’t be difficult just needs the knowledge or research time which I don’t have but many here I am sure can do it. Let’s have a level playing field,
Absolutely LL.
The irony is those that quickly condemn our past have been more than happy to follow the policies of Xi Jinping, the world’s worst dictator.
When the Chinese Communist Party, one of the most murderous organisations in history, imprisoned, sorry “locked down”, Wuhan Xi was widely praised for his swift action. Italy followed suit and the the rest of us went down like dominoes.
Those who imposed the lockdown – the Government with an indefeasible Commons majority – are not the leaders of the recent movement to review our honorific monuments etc.
Rather, they have tended to misrepresent their aims and to discredit them where they can.
Why do you make out that the reverse is the case?
Martin in Cardiff – Your freedoms are being crushed. It affects you as much as anyone else.
Go to the Worldometer website and click on the Europe tab. Yesterday there were only 377 reported Covid related deaths in Europe out of a total population of over 740 million people. And for this our economies are being destroyed, people being forced back from their holidays at great expense to themselves because of unjustified UK government quarantines.
Until recently we were constantly told by Government experts that masks were useless against virus and could help spread the virus. Now they are slowly but surely becoming compulsory everywhere.
Perhaps there were only 377 reported Covid related deaths in Europe out of a total population of over 740 million people because there have been lockdowns and mask wearing, no?
Those that quickly condemn our past – Andy threatening those who supported Brexit with imprisonment (Jan 22, 2019), you threatening those you dislike with withholding of medical ventilation at a time of need (March 31, 2020).
You seem to have overlooked the fact that the lockdown was imposed by an incompetent, right wing Tory government (without a parliamentary vote) and not by those “who condemn our past”
Villaking, Half the country’s GDP run by government makes it “right wing”? The Tory government may be “right wing” in your opinion but it is hard left to me.
But NOT Sweden!
BOF, True. Martin, Andy, Margaret H, etc, don’t like to be reminded of Sweden.
Off topic but I had to repeat this insightful comment about working from home.
Who’d have thought those shiny towers of Canary Wharf would so rapidly go the way of the docks they were built next to?!
They could always turn them into 4 Star Hotels. They seem to be in quite demand these days 😉
Many a true word spoken in jest. It could be all part of the Plan.
I really think that is the plan.
Our city centres will become eco towns with composting loos, veg in window boxes, bikes etc. Greener than green and filthy with it.
And of course vast crime rates.
Indeed. The occupants need to be called on, again, to get their staff back to their offices. And government needs to set an example. The small businesses around the office blocks are hurting. And the larger ones are kidding themselves if they think their employees WFH are productive. I am losing track of the number of admin actions missed by companies I provide custom to.
Indeed. And politicians need to set an example by getting back to Parliament asap and ordering civil servants to return to their offices along with the millions of public sector employees, none of whom of course have seen a penny drop in their incomes or felt their jobs at risk so are in no hurry to get back to normality. Maybe then the private sector will follow.
Yes everything is going awry. Nobody seems to know what is going on because people are not communicating properly as some are in the office and other at home. And what the gell5has happened to the post? Some letters are taking over a week to arrive and others are going missing altogether.
Someday soon a generation will look at the shiny buildings and condemn the generation (us) who wasted their inheritance.
Let’s hope they have the capacity to put our decisions in the context of our times and problems, and the tools which we had to hand, e g no track and trace which is pretty basic and certainly not ‘rocket science’.
Let’s also hope they like the Angel of the North, and other monster statues erected all over the country mostly by Councils rather than public subscriptions which paid for so many of our historic monuments, because they have no narrative or contribution to make to the History of the English Speaking Peoples so they better darn well be beautiful!
Net immigration 331,000 over 12 months. Not bad considering we’ve been locked down for 5 months.
Record non EU immigration.
No wonder Bojo scrapped the 10s of millions, he wants 100 of millions.
Not looking good for the next election.
Agree about election. Tories will lumber us with a totally commie govt. yet!
A report re BBC licence.
That it will be scrapped but replaced with a compulsory household tax..that rises in line with household income!
This to save the BBC the trouble of pursuing non payers.
Long interview with Tony Hall on the media show it seems Patten got him the job. He refuses to tell us if he voted remain! Was anyone in the slightest doubt about this? Needless to say he was not asked anything sensible like:- Why should the BBC be unfair, tax payer subsidised competition to other broadcasters? Why is it so one sided and totally wrong on all the woke lunacy, climate alarmism, Trump, the EU, lefty big state politician and the likes. Why is it such poor value for money? Why are so many second rate staff so hugely over paid? Why do nearly all the front of house staff have the same “BBC think” views. Why are the BBC so keen on diversity other than when it come to diversity of opinions or politics that is.
Why is a BBC comedy so absurdly left wing & BBC think and almost invariably lacking in anything remotely amusing?
Hilarious!!!
Good morning
The Left are motivated by dogma. Their failed ideology can never work so it must be imposed, by force, if necessary. For them to succeed and byild the furure they want, they must try to alter or bury the past, destroy institutions and undermine the family unit, and replace it with the State. It is dystopia mascurading as Narvana.
Sadly they have grabbed the levers of power and through the skilful use of politically correct language, backed up by legislation, silenced any chance of any opposition to this. We are slowly being led to the same point those of the former Eastern Block would recognise. For a little comfort and some safety and protection from the State we have conned out of our freedom.
BREXIT was the only true democratic vote this nation has ever had. The Establishment will not let that happen ever again.
Alas much truth in this. The left certainly seems to have captured the BBC, Channel 4, ITV, most charities, the Lords, most MPs, universities, schools, most of the civil service, all the QUANGOS, all “The ARTS”, the state virtual monopoly NHS, the climate alarms “industry” and most of the (largely parasitic) legal industry.
Then we need to attrite their ‘replacements’ – and that means a reduction in funding (through fewer student loans) for arts degrees. One can’t work Marxist indoctrination into a Physics degree.
Mark, Brexit is about democracy. Read Tim Bradshaw concerns in Con Woman today. Treasury, ministry of defense and Defra still rogue. WA turns EU farm regs into U.K. Law at end of vassalage! Democracy, sovereignty, my foot.
I’m not so sure….
Perhaps not but they do get Marxism into so called “Climate Science” indeed climate alarmist is one of their main tools.
UCCA points similar to three Ds at A level are the median entry. This year we have 25% grade inflation too! So the old one E standard might suffice.
Up this to 3 Bs at least, fund only sensible subject (perhaps 30% of them at best). Let the rest resit, get a job and study part time or pay for themselves. Has student loan “debt” (most will not be repaid) hit £200 billion yet cannot be far off?
We still have one supreme politician remaining who recognises this and through the power of his logic and rhetoric can strike to great effect, witness the last EU election. When he senses the realisation that much that is written in this diary is in fact the thinking of the majority of the electorate, he will strike. It is almost inevitable because there isn’t anyone on the ersatz right that is prepared to call it as it is. At best they rumble like a rectonic plate but disdain the tsunami.
Sorry, Tectonic.
Sycophancy – my, you have got it badly.
Not at all Marin, I look at the facts and make a judgement. I find it better than twisting the facts and espousing a load of propaganda. Some might call it crap.
Gosh yes!
Quite a burden for JR.
Great Expectations?
pot, kettle, black……China?
Big business also feels it has to go along with this agenda as they so often benefit from Crony Capitalism and anti-competitive red tape.
Alas the reason is Blair’s legacy, “Education, Education, Education” – fix all three levels of our schools, colleges and universities with a leftist mindset then hire from those places, hire the hirers and interviewers for future jobs and bingo you create probably the West’s greatest (worst) example of Groupthink
If only he had said ‘WORK, WORK, WORK’.
Now we see the BBC giving £10 million from their Children In Need charity to black only projects. Who’s speaking up for the poor white children in this country or don’t they matter and can be left further behind? When people freely gave their time and money I’m sure they didn’t intend it to become a focus of discrimination. Where’s the outcry? Can you imagine if it was the other way around? This institutional racism against white people is being allowed to infiltrate all our institutions. Our Government should put a stop to it but I doubt they have the backbone.
100% correct MarkB.
Your last sentence is so true
I care not one jot about the past. We are today under attack by the forces of the racist left. For the left the past is their armory which they use to draw examples to corroborate their assertion that the indigenous population is innately and inherently evil. Your party has embraced this stance by passing legislation to support the authoritarian’s left claim and you have done it to idiotically protect your own party from harm. You have exposed us all to the most appalling discrimination
And today, the authoritarian left is in complete control of events for not only are they on the rise without the State they have also infected the body politic and are now on the inside and dictating events throughout the socialist Client State.
Marxists using racial identity to construct their victim narrative and drive criminal hate have proven far more effective than the entire Tory party. Indeed your remain silent about Labour’s and their allies throughout the progressive movement who are using ethnicity as a political weapon to crush opposition and to crush the identity of the indigenous population. In effect, to weaken and then silence any opposition to their project
Phil Davies did try and stand up and confront this bigotry but faltered under pressure from the turncoats that now run the coward entity that is the Tory party
But this political extremism for it is extremism will create the conditions for deep rooted resentment and no doubt this will give the left even more reason to call for even more oppressive laws against the indigenous population.
The Tory party have been in government since 2010 and their desperation to distance themselves from Powell is directly responsible for what we are now seeing. You have sat back and watched these developments and now they have taken hold you raise your voice.
Well, it’s too little, too late. The damage has been done. Our freedoms have been taken. We have been criminalised and demonised by Parliament and by the left’s activism that is now afforded assistance by their own kind now employed by the State at my expense
Thanks for destroying our nation and all that we hold dear
Well it is never too late for a dose of reality to be brought into view. Our forefathers built and defended the country against invaders. Now we welcome them in with handouts. Instead of having respect for our ancestors who largely built the country with their own hands, (not via slaves) incomers accompanied by the left actively rail against them, just as earlier invaders would have done had we given them the opportunity.
Get real.
While we can house some temporary guests in our house, and help those in need in their own countries, we cannot and should not house and feed the world who then feel they have a right to take over our inheritance. This will become the snake eating its own tail and end badly unless we take control properly- the essence of June 2016.
Yours is a side issue. You miss Dominic’s point and spoil it somewhat.
I think that Dominic’s “point” is missed by anyone who doesn’t share his – frankly apparently seriously disturbed – outlook on things.
No, Martin, hating your own country and its people is a “frankly apparently seriously disturbed outlook”.
“Our forefathers built and defended the country against invaders.”
True – now we have multi billion pound air and sea defences – that can’t even stop ( self-censored true word John doesn’t allow ) in dinghies . Then they get treated better than the people whose taxes they live here on forever after bringing as many of their family their ( UK taxpayer funded) lawyers can get here.
Wow- very well put Dominic. As usual, you are spot on.
Dominic
Fantastic! Exactly, completely on the mark…as ever!!
Our so called conservative politicians nearly trip over themselves to embrace any tiny scrap of wokeness.
“Thank goodness” they exclaim “I can virtue signal with THIS!”
And how the woke LAUGH at them for their stupidity.
Never mind our history…the future is on the brink of being trashed.
Henry Ford “history is bunk” maybe too far but we as a nation we are too bound up in it and the current slave trading agenda has taken it into a new cause, which is divisive rather than healing divisions. The obvious point about who provided the slaves to the shippers I had not seen in the media until a few days ago. Times radio interview with a Nigerian academic and author who has written extensively on the history of African slavery – worth finding.
Back to the future – abolish HoL, sell off PoW and locate the parliament elsewhere a la Nightingale. Spending billions on a decrepid, unremarkable building for the government of the UK, which is riddled with flaws makes HS2 look good.
Well said Dominic.
Well put, Dominic.
Really great post Dominic.
Review of the past can only get you so far. What are your recommended practical and proactive steps to counter the rot.
Simply voting UKIP/BP/whatever it calls itself, if that is your proposal is not enough. The canker within the civil service, other elements of the government and public sector that the politicians have to work through are the problem.
Simply calling the general voter “naive” is neither helpful nor constructive.
So what exactly are you proposing?
Dominic,
I agree for the most part but think it is also important not to try and rewrite our past, but to know it and learn from it. Those such as BLM trying to rewrite the past need to be stopped from doing so by all means possible. They conveniently forget the participation of the slaves own people in their enslavement.
Discourtesy and aggression from the Left isn’t just in politics.
Daring to defend Thatcherism can result in a smack in the gob and intimidation.
Never mind Margaret, what about Enoch Powell.
Enoch shall have his revenge, because he was right and all his life used his great ability to defend us rather than to enrich himself. But he was not a politician, I’m praying to God that JR is.
Enoch Powell was right, but what we are witnessing is the slow grinding down of British values and rights by the left, plus policies of population replacement (enthusiastically adopted by the Conservative party) so that many are hardly aware of changes.
Could you please cite a court case over alleged violence under such circumstances?
Thanks.
Another boring and wrong headed MacTaggart lecture. They really will have to try hard to find someone for next year who is more tedious, woke and wrong than the last few. Are all the people in the “Arts” or rather “entertainment” industry really as dire, wrong and tedious as this? It rather seems so.
David Olusoga, Dorothy Byrne, Michaela Cole, John Snow …….
Sorry Coel.
History is history and should be judged in the context of thinking and circumstances of its time and not have any new morality imposed upon it. We are what we are, but history is there to be learnt from lest we all too easily repeat the mistakes of the past. Those who at the moment subject us to such forensic criticism should ask themselves why they are here, if they find us, our alien to them thinking, and our history so unacceptable. One of the greatest mistakes in marriage is to wed the person of the moment and then to spend the rest of the relationship trying to fundamentally change them to something one thinks one would prefer. A recipe for disaater and divorce.
I think a lot of the trouble is that some people think that bad is bad and that it has to be elimininated in case it corrupts us. Hence no platforming leading to cancelling. Hence words leading to deeds. Hence statues and people being cancelled and destroyed.
One tiny detail left out can corrupt the lot – one bad apple…
Hegel thought that opposites (aka “bad things”) create progress as they affect the present (thesis) with the antithesis. This leads to a synthesis of the best of both.
The intellectual youths of the universities and the left do not accept this although Marx, their patron saint, certainly did.
Maybe they ought to study the Communist Manifesto.
It appears to me that both the hard left and hard right are guilty of discourtesy and personal abuse.
I’ve completely lost track of the number of times I am told I am a traitor or I’m called woke or a snowflake or told to go and live in my beloved EU – all because Tory Brexit is going, quite predictably, disastrously wrong.
Andy
This time I totally concur
The “Tory Brexit “ is perhaps going disastrously wrong….for the EU.
Arthur Wrightness
Please, kindly explain?
but the voices have a point – you do go on and on about that group of countries, yet appear never to have felt the need to relocate. Rather like the loud supporters of causes protesting about behaviour yet doing the exact opposite themselves.
You’re called those things after you’ve insulted people and used hate in your posts (which is nearly every one of them.)
Indeed you should not be told to leave the Country because you are opposed to Brexit, not should you be insulted.
But neither should you write in demanding the imprisonment of people you don’t agree with, the confiscation of their property, the removal of their right to vote, the removal of healthcare and pensions from old people etc.
I don’t recall anyone here calling you a traitor, Andy. It is an interesting point though that those who moan about how wonderful it is in the EU and how they are losing their ‘freedom of movement’ don’t exercise that freedom and go and live in the EU. It’s almost as if they are frightened of finding that they made a big mistake. The only things that have gone wrong with the Brexit that both Labour and Tory voters demanded so far is the damaging delay caused by Remainers in the Rotten Parliament, and the refusal to ‘cut bait’ with these so-called negotiations and walk away.
How can you take offence at advice which will make you happy? Question is will your beloved EU have you? Can you speak another European language? You never answer any of these questions and simply use your ‘love for the EU’ to belittle Britain.
I probably prefer my house to yours, after all I chose and bought it, but as a visitor I would not point out all the points which I hate about your house. I would simply go home.
You should go home to the EU.
You only ever display personal abuse so what do you expect? You attack the elderly in the majority of your posts. Many of these people have worked a lifetime and you and your generation have reaped the benefit. You should show more respect for your elders, I certainly do.
I so want to agree and support your position however the opposition (those that lost the vote) should realise and fully admit they lost and allow the winners to implement the wishes of the voting majority….and the same is true if positions reversed
Five years to implement the will of the people. Thats not just an historic political disgrace its an epic monumental disgrace which the opposition still doesn’t apologise for….It also believe this government should apologise for the whole brexit farce of their making
Andy, personal abuse? That’s rich coming from you.
Who have I personally abused? Precisely none of you – despite the fact that many of you abuse me quite regularly,
I object to the system which favours the elderly – and believe pensioner perks need scrapping. I do not hate individual old people. I hate the system which massively favours old people at the expense of everyone else.
You can disagree – and most of you do – but few of you attack the message and most of you attack the messenger. Many of you have grown up knowing that most of our country’s problems are caused by other groups of people. It is a shock to you all that any of us recognise that the group of a which you are mostly a part is mostly to blame.
Anyway, did you notice that how – despite the fact that you all think I am ‘Woke’ – I don’t actually take offence. And many of you do? Ironic.
No it is much worse than personal abuse.
You Andy abuse all old people.
Every single one.
It is irrational discrimination of a particular group.
Once you say “all”
You abuse us collectively every day. For being British and living it, for working a lifetime and receiving the pension for which we paid.
You have no objection to billions being spent in people who are not and never will either be British or contribute to the NHS and pension fund.
I left my family to come home. Right decision. I’m advising you to go to where you are happy, in your case you assure us it’s your ‘beloved EU’.
The far right are the first to complain when slavers’ statues are thrown into the dock. “Don’t erase our history” they shriek. And when it is suggested that such statues have plaques added to explain just how these “benefactors” came by their wealth, the far right are the first to complain – suddenly they are very keen to erase our history. It’s nice that Britons never never shall be slaves, not so nice that Britons spent over 200 years making fortunes by enslaving black people.
You nail the very heart of it – thank you.
But it’s not stopping at statues is it !
You lost every single vote so now you’re subverting democracy and using a pandemic to do it.
And Britain spent fortunes eradicating slavery.
Slavery existed in Africa and the Middle East too.
Fortunes were made there out of the trade.
You need to go away and read about the bigger picture of slavery Raul
11 million slaves traded from Africa into the Middle East never mentioned.
The West Coast traders capturing, collecting , incarcerating ,selling and making a fortune from the slave trade were their own leaders, Chiefs, and Kings . Strangely never mentioned.
Why not ?
Amusing. How come the far right are actually those with far left views.
The point you conveniently forgot is Britons bought their slaves from the ‘Black’ slave traders, who had been plying in the trade of enslaving their criminals and enemies for the 300 or 400 hundred years before a Briton set foot on their territory.
I know 2 wrongs don’t make a right, but hiding one inconvenient truth doesn’t bolster the other.
Please name the people that are the ‘far right’ who have complained about plaques added to explain how benefactors came by their wealth?
It was the black kings of Africa who enslaved their own people. Africa is the continent of slavery, African pirates came to the south coast of Britain and took our people as slaves, and an MP was despatched with a sum of money to try to ransom them. Those slaves who were bought by companies run by the likes of Edward Colston were the lucky ones, the ones sold to the Arabs were castrated and have no descendants to complain on their behalf. As for the plaques, there was a perfectly sensible one lined up for the Colston statue but it was blocked by quibbling by Bristol’s mayor and the iconoclasts got there first.
They also complain that plaques, explaining how the people sculpted in statues made their money – that is, more history – are also somehow “erasing our history” too.
It’s all a bit obvious really.
Apparently, the people of Bristol were asked if they wanted the statue removed and said no. The thugs decided to ignore democracy and proceeded to vandalise and tear down the statue depositing it in the creek.
What were other people doing in those 200 years? Have you discussed these issues with the descendants and benefactors of the African chiefs and Arab slavers who were the key links in the process. Don’t forget to visit and berate the new Ottoman empire who happily enslaved white Europeans at the same time. Don’t stop there, there must have been slavery before then, surely.
And you accuse all Britons so why no consideration for the abolitionist movement, of Britons, and all those Btitish tax payers who have been paying off the cost of manumission and a significant anti-slaver naval fleet up to the end of 2014.
Good morning Sir John, catching the mood of the silent majority once more.
The only issue with your thoughts, ‘is that we live in a democracy’. It cant be a democracy when power can be dominated by a few. The fault is BIG Government trying to be popular with the nosy cancel culture. In a Democracy our Government would reflect the majority, that means defending our Society against those that wish to tear it down.
That is not to say Government should ignore those with opposing views, some times they can have a point. But being manipulated daily and bending to those that hate what is possible, dislike and want to destroy, is a Government in serious trouble.
+1
Catching the mood of a few hundred fixated right wing commenters more like.
I think you prove Ian’s point.
Um.
You lost the votes and the court cases ?
We keep winning a majority though don’t we?
Why don’t you and Andy just get a room?
we have a rather funny sort of democracy. However, most people seem content with what they had, and make little protest at the sliding away of freedom of choice.
Where do you live? Everyone is hopping where I am!
+1
Like the profession of Quality Manager for a major construction company, you need a thick skin to be a politician. My view is that you must be effective at what you do to attract such opprobrium
In the immortal words of Ovid “non sit nothi tere vos usque” – don’t let the bas***ds grind you down
‘Noli illegitimi carborundum’ is the usual cod Latin for ‘don’t let the b******* grind you down’.
or even ‘whatever’.
It is true that moving through the events of our history made us what we are today, every positive attitude — except for one thing…. The left.
The left grew out of liberalism, an effort to improve the lot of the working man, which started as a good thing, but due to the inherent hatred the left had of the rational institutions – those things that made us a great country, the left have perverted their own morals to retain that hatred. The left are now the traitors from within.
Now the left is bent on total destruction of society to achieve that holy grail of equality. By that they require total commonality, everything and everyone has to be the same, no choice except what is imposed by the left elite who will live like kings, while the rest take what remains.
If the left had any common sense they would know that true equality is earned, not imposed — unfortunately they do not
Very true.
Great piece John arguing sensibly for an awareness of wrongs yet not the destruction of historical evidence which is there to create a contrast and a signpost to a changing future.
Life is mutable; tastes and cultures now are many varied and there are far more offending and current displays of inhumanity around the globe than we will ever allow and we musn’t let certain groups dictate an uneven progress in any one way except that which is beneficial to all,
“I do not like to see the same style adopted by people who I might otherwise wish to agree with.”
Wait. Does this mean that you do not read the tabloid press ?
I would assume you do just to be kept abreast of the mood of the country
Again, I agree with all you say, Mr Redwood.
The trouble is, these lefties don’t care about any of our history at all. On the whole we are still a great nation, with the potential to do great things in the future. The globalists don’t want that, they want to destroy all of it along with our confidence and self worth, so we will comply with their ideologies.
Most people are at peace with our past and are proud to be British. Unfortunately, due to a lot of indoctrination through the universities over recent decades, there are a lot of these ex-students in places of authority serving as ‘ useful idiots’ to the cause.
The left, who rarely are voted in, seem to yield an enormous amount of influence over our country. This is why Boris got such a huge majority last election, the vast majority of people had confidence in the Conservatives, not the LiDems, not Labour…and this is why people are surprised and yes, disappointed that the Tories haven’t been more assertive.
True, the left when voted in without exception bankcrupt the nation leaving the disadvantaged even more so. The Torys are left of centre, only right of centre in rhetoric. They have one chance as of 1st January 2021 to prove me wrong when they are free of EU constraint. If I see an explosion of reform I will acknowledge my lapse of judgment. They could begin with the deportation of 9400 convicted foreign criminals who the legal profession hang onto for financial gain, and the left would hang onto like Rupert Bear.
agree
Well said Sharon.
Agree. Surely it is obvious that tge vast majority want this party to stop pandering to the minority woke and start acting like proud British Conservatives. Come on Boris. Show some metal.
the only thing he’s working hard at is losing the belly.
And failing there too …
I agree in principal of your comments however be careful using the word ‘lefties’ unless you’re referring to ultra left wing politicians and not the traditional labour voter who in general are very patriotic and condemn the change of history and our culture
In a nutshell
Much easier to shout and criticise others, than do a good deed for others yourself
Much easier to destroy the past, than it is to build for the future.
Much easier to complain about your lot, than work hard to move forward.
Many many more examples.
In short protesting is easy, that’s why a growing number seem to want to do it.
There is goodness in everyone, yet badness in some attempts to change our history to be nearer to their lower standards. People should raise the quality of their behaviour.
Achieving merit above equal is open to everyone in several ways. Attempting to reach equal by lowering the foundations of Britain’s summit below that point raises nothing worthy.
Being polite and respectful did not benefit Sir Rodger Scruton , the Conservative Government was more than happy to throw him to the wolves. The rabid left and hyperbolic media have seen that being aggressive and insulting works, for there is no spine to be found in the Tory party.
In all the BLM stuff not once did anyone from the Government try to defend our history, culture or values, no we were all supposed to get on bended knee. The British establishment might be fine with their long retreat on everything , but I am not, being confrontational works for the Marxists, so if that means rolling up my sleeves and getting down in the gutter to fight my corner, then that is what I have to do, for one thing is certain I can’t look to the Conservative party to conserve anything.
Well said. They betray us each day.
And again off topic from me…
So, those that are already receiving state benefits will get £13 per day if they have to self isolate. Does this include those that are on benefits but unlike many of us actually went away on holiday?
What about the self employed and those on Zero Hours Contracts?
Once again it’s benefits on benefits….
A nice blog as ever. I’d like to endorse in particular the last paragraph.
The vast majority of those protesting against symbols of our history have their own agenda which has nothing to do with that issue.
They are left-wing agitators who are bent on driving us towards a socialist future which everybody else knows, has never worked in any country in which it has been tried.
The problem is that the moderate lefties are not man enough to stand up to them and so get swept along with the tide. This is potentially dangerous, however, the usual checks and balances within the UK have been working and the latest attempts by the crypto-communists to take over the Labour Party failed, their offering having been rejected by a sensible majority of the electorate twice in successive elections.
As a result, Corbyn is back on his allotment, where he should be, although his puppetmaster, John McDonald and Momentum could still be a longer term threat should Starmer fail to make progress.
(Nice piece Sir John)
As I implied yesterday in my rant about law and order (and the New York example), removing parts of a system gradually weakens its integrity.
The Jenga effect is real and that is what is happening to the U.K.
John, as you are someone who studied modern history as your choice of degree I suspect you have a keen interest in the past. My history lessons at school were poor, my children studied history which gave me a burst of information but they were taught the usual Tudors and on to The American West and Modern Medicine and World War history not anything about Africa and the old empire.
The messages about our past are constantly negative this past year. We are taught positive messages about the Romans for example: they gave us new towns, plants, animals, a new religion and ways of reading and counting. Even the word ‘Britain’ came from the Romans. When the Romans arrived in AD43 apart from sanitation, medicine, education, wine, law, public order, irrigation, roads, a fresh water system, public health… BBC and on it goes.
So what did the UK do for Africa? Why do we only hear the negative, in areas of Africa where the UK had no part in how do they fare? Egypt was built with slaves do people suggest tearing down pyramids? I’m frankly just fed up of all these one-side presented views.
Steadily we allow very minority ‘chip on the shoulder’ opinion to become the majority so we MUST bow down and apologise for what was done, said, made money out of, often 2 centuries or more ago.
It is very strange how the BBC can discern no wrong in the Roman Empire but sees it as a model of multiculturalism. Yet our empire was all evil apparently.
I believe that one particular group did threaten to tear down the pyramids..after destroying countless and priceless artefacts!
I have been hearing for the past 10 years or so from people who have studied it that the pyramids were not built by slaves.
I have no doubt that in 200 years many people will be saying “how could we have allowed this to happen way back in 2020”.
Yes, we are probably doing things now that many will see as heinous acts in years to come.
What could they be?
Perhaps, incarcerating our elderly into prison “care homes”?
Perhaps holding our children in open prison for 6 hours every day (school)?
Perhaps not allowing adolescents to work, leaving them idle and feeling worthless?
Perhaps riding on the backs of horses and assuming they somehow enjoy it?
Perhaps keeping animals as prisoners in jails (zoos) or homes (pets)?
Perhaps displaying semi naked women on posters in the street and on buses?
Perhaps allowing state run organisation to eat up our resources?
Perhaps allowing the unelected to have so much say in our democracy?
Perhaps allowing the neo Marxist to infiltrate our institutions (quangos/charities/BBC/civil service etc/legal profession, education, police etc)
Perhaps pushing neo Marxist propaganda and forcing people to pay for it (BBC)?
Perhaps promoting mass movements of people around the world, thus unbalancing societies?
Perhaps promoting the atomisation of families through emigration causing loneliness?
Perhaps allowing continental Europe to once again be taken over undemocratic forces (EU)?
Off topic Sir John but I hope you’re as delighted as I am that Highways England have decided to revert to the previous (and usual) design for most motorway exits at the A329(M) /M4 West junction, so that drivers may continue towards Reading, past the exit slip road, from the inside lane. Unsurprisingly there have been numerous crashes and near-misses with the current design that only benefits the makers of white hatched paint markings.
Reply I pushed hard for change at this junction
Any driver who uses that junction would have said at the proposal stage – NO!
Excellent column today Sir John. What a shame today’s dwarves, rather than seek out yesterday’s giants, cower instead behind other dwarves.
‘Others will dwell on those that made money out of the slave trade and rightly condemn that source of wealth.’
I have a slightly different view on this and I think those people should understand that values and sentiments at that time were entirely different. Life was also much harder then, without the cosseted luxury of today or the largesse of the welfare state. They also need to understand the role of the RN in bringing the slave trade to an end.
Two things came to mind whilst I was reading your excellent comment, Sir John. First, that airbrushing the past is indeed a totalitarian habit and reaches absurd proportions very easily; consider, for instance, the figures of Russian Communists made to disappear from group photographs when Stalin turned against them. Second, that sensible people in normal societies will recognise that history is – at best – a patchy tale of progress, full of dead ends, deviations, retrocessions and arguments about the route. Recording, recognising and celebrating that history means we remain in touch with our humanity. As a man of Royalist temper and Catholic sympathies, I tend to regard Cromwell with hostility; but with time I have come to appreciate his capacity, his stature and his contribution to British power. In other words, accommodating the sinuous road of history allows us to broaden our minds. I hope, very sincerely, that this message gets through to the young, currently in hot and heated pursuit of an airless, narrow Utopia.
If a statue commemorates someone whose actions, such as trading in slavery, were acceptable at the time but not now, why not just add a plaque to this effect?
I wonder how those calling for statues regard John Newton. A tough sailor who mocked Christians until calling for God’s help in a storm, was captain of a slave ship until poacher turned gamekeeper and he became one of Wilberforce’s main supporters in abolishing the trade, later in life writing some of our best-loved hymns, including Amazing Grace the words of which summarise his life.
I do believe that our three traditional political parties have always been, just like our indigenous population, at peace with our past
This new fad of attacking our past, apologising for historic behaviour, endorsing a culture of division and blame and rewriting the history books is due to governments since the Blair reign which put the views of the media and the lobbyist before that of the voting majority
It’s a disgrace what this government has allowed to happen
Appeasement is what Tories do best. They do it to protect themselves. The party must survive. Every value and principle can be sacrificed to ensure it does. Even the country its sovereignty and its defence.
Apparently the British Museum has removed the bust of its founder on the grounds that his father-in-law was a slave owner, and intend to provide plaques for its exhibits linking them to ‘exploitative British colonialism’. The part played by black slavers will of course be nowhere to be seen. Isn’t it about time that Boris led a fightback against this selective and destructive woke narrative? He could start by ordering the BBC to commission a series on slavery by American academic Thomas Sowell, who has made a substantial study of the subject.
A brilliant and fascinating overview, Sir John.
Context is vital, to understand the past, and we will not understand it fully even then, without divine revelation: which I believe is acknowledged in the beautiful murals in St Stephen’s Hall, House of Commons.
The prophet Amos spoke of a time such as this, when there was a famine, not of bread, but of HEARING the word of God.
The key to being at peace with our past is to be at peace with our present, no?
Sorry Sir John but with respect I think your last paragraph is the hight of party political hypocrisy quite frankly, when living in a glasshouse it’s best not to start lobbing stones at your neighbours houses in case they start returning your own stones the way then arrived!
Why is it OK for those on the right, for example, to call Mr Corbyn a “Marxist”, when he self-identifies as a Socialist, but it is not acceptable for those on the left to make the same ‘mistake’ when identifying the true politics of their opponents?
Reply I did not call him that
I’ve came to the conclusion that we (the people of this time) do not have the authority to alter, change or amend anything our forefathers did (the people of their time)….else all our current history can be so changed in the future
You judge the people of our time using our principals and so we should judge past events by those past principals
To make peace with the voting public this government needs immediately to stop all immigration for a period of 12 months
John Redwood’s comments on how we should perceive history are spot on.
Another way of expressing this would be to say that just as it is not the case that
no every one in our electorate voted for the institutions, laws and practices that prevail today nor did they do so as regards the past.
Our current set of “standards” has been endorsed by the current electorate which is not qualified to determine either past or future standards , only the present.