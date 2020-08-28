Who is trying to divide the UK?

One of the worst features of the hopeless 2017 Parliament was the way the government with no majority seemed to think it needed to reach out for the Union to the SNP in Scotland and to the Republic of Ireland. In both the Brexit talks and on wider issues the government revealed a fear that the Union was in some way in danger, and then thought it could strike a deal with political forces pledged to break up the Union or following a policy of trying to split it for their own advantage.
It was first strange to think the Union was in danger. After all, as good democrats the Union Parliament had recently provided a once in a generation referendum on Scottish independence to the forces in Scotland that did want to break up the Union. After a long and lively debate the Scottish people decided by a healthy majority to stay in the UK. The SNP themselves confirmed this was something you only did once in 20 or 30 years.
The UK always made clear to the Republic of Ireland that they could keep the Common travel area with us when we left the EU, so they would have a special relationship with the UK. The UK always offered tariff free trade to the whole EU, so Ireland could work with her partners to secure that prize she wanted. All the time the government kept the goodwill of most Northern Ireland MPs – and its own backbenchers – it had a majority. Many of us wanted a more robust approach to the EU’s attempt to force us to a bad settlement by unsettling the Union.
The more the Prime Minister genuflected to the Republic of Ireland and to the SNP the more the EU reckoned the UK was nervous and weak, so the more they held out for unreasonable terms in the withdrawal talks. The EU saw Scotland and Ireland as ways to keep the UK under EU laws., making concessions on fish, budgets and much else. They worked well with those who wanted to break up the UK.
The more the agenda was settled by the EU and the anti Brexit forces, the more the government’s natural unionist allies in all parts of the UK felt sidelined.
The EU of course had much form in trying to damage the Union. It always wanted to play up differences between Scotland and the UK. It promoted lop sided devolved government. It tried to deny the existence of England, seeking to split our country into regions and even experimenting with a region which put Kent and parts of Northern France together.
One of the EU’s biggest mistakes which led to the historic vote to leave was its refusal to recognise England in the way it promoted Scotland. One of the previous governments biggest mistakes was to panic in public about the Union and then deny England a proper place at the table over the EU. As I regularly asked when the UK government rushed to consult Scotland about the negotiations, who spoke for England? A successful union depends on the goodwill of all parts of the Union including England. The more that is devolved, the more England needs her own voice in government to keep the balance.
Again, your party’s been in power since 2010.
Again, Cameron encouraged his own MPs to stand in the Commons and clap for the odious Blair when he announced his retirement
The party you belong to is the threat to our union.
The EU would like to dismantle the UK. The SNP would like to dismantle the UK. Northern Ireland nationalist parties would like to dismantle the UK. Plaid Cymru would like to dismantle the UK. Your party has bent the knee to all of these organisations
The Tory party is the real threat to our nation, our freedoms and our liberties for it has embraced progressive politics, cultural Marxism, feminism and genuflected to both BLM and the………. Stonewall
Now BLM authoritarianism is being rolled out across the entire public sector your leader’s silence on this issue suggests approval.
I for one can see that your party is no longer what it once was. It has have become fraudulent and deceitful in the way Labour still continue to portray itself as the party of the offensively titled ‘white, working class’.
It almost feels the future of this nation now rests with a handful of decent, moral Tory MPs who I believe still reflect the majority view who abhor all that this country’s been turned into by a tiny political class and its vile project to remodel this nation
Your party’s actions and complicity in the extremist developments of what we are now seeing is nothing less than repugnant and an act of the most appalling political and moral cowardice that will eventually lead to the disintegration of our world
Reply I did not join in the clapping for Mr Blair
This continuing dividing and breaking up is going on day to day and has been for many years and it is not just in the EU/GB scenario. Small switches of evidence , reality cause and effect deliberate blocking of exits and entrances is an underhand method of ‘trying’ to take over and gain power.
Who gives their countries over to others deliberately? Only those who cannot perceive that they are being guided by another set of leeches and are happy to fall in and be bled.
You sure as hell speak for me. You speak for a England and we want you on a bigger stage to do that with clout, and I believe you speak for the United Kingdom.
The Regional Government Referendum and the Scottish Independence Referendum say you do!
You ask who and tell us just about everyone. The EU on the principal of divide and conquer. Some in Scotland who historically have chosen to side with the enemies of England. Some in NI because they want a united Ireland. I must add that at times of real strife more have fought and died for the UK. Finally there were Labour, Lib Dems and assorted socialists from Wales who did not wish us to leave the largely socialist EU. Perhaps they feared that the conservatives in England would have the opportunity to become Conservative again. My jury is out on that one.
The most distasteful situation came after the referendum when we discovered, but slowly, that we had a PM and civil service that were actively betraying the referendum result, because they believed we should remain in the EU. The ultimate gesture of arrogance. Opposition by the CBI was understandable, they did not wish to leave a cosy arrangement and find ways of maintaining their bottom line in a new marketplace. Time after31st December 2020 will be the arbiter.
As a PS I would add, who on the socialist left would choose to leave when they were getting their wishes fulfilled by dictat from the EU. Who would want to fight for their ideas in elections or the Commons when the EU was doing it for them.