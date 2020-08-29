Returning to work?

To many people working long hours at home to do what they used to do from an office it is strange to be told now is the time for them to go back to work. It is even odder to be urged back by the Head of the CBI who then concedes that she has not herself been working from the expensive HQ of the CBI in central London in recent weeks. She may decide to work just two days a week from the London office from next month to show willing or to get through the obvious interview questions about her advice to others.
Something has changed in the mood of both employers and employees as a result of the CV 19 crisis. Yes, the immediate reason for the mass exodus from city centre offices was a combination of government instruction and fear of the virus. As the virus has receded and as companies and transport systems have tried to reassure about safety other issues have come to the fore that were there long before the pandemic hit.
More people were seeking and gaining flexible contracts which allowed them to work just part of the week in the office and have more time off work for family and domestic reasons, or to work some of the time from home. There was a growing expectation that employers would allow parents to take time out of a working day to attend school events or care for their children. Employers became more flexible about everything from dentist appointments to weddings and funerals, and from sports sessions to shopping. They allowed some of this to fit into the working day. Office computers were used by staff to plan holidays or buy items on line, so staff were not always working for the employer when at the employer’s premises.
The lock down crystalised a couple of things for employees. They found in many cases they could do all their work from home given on line technology and an office in the cloud.It was a huge bonus to save the large amounts of time and money taken up by the daily commute. They could punctuate the working day at home with the drinks, meals and domestic chores of their choice. They could extend their working time into the travel and home time of their old lives to compensate if they took some of the day time for a personal need.
It also surprised employers. They found that many employees worked just as hard or even harder when trusted to work from home. Many of the employers themselves came to value the freedom it gave them in their own personal lives, no longer under under observation from employees of how much time they spent in the office. It could lead on to economies for the company, though most so far are paying the rents on the largely empty offices and delaying big strategic decisions about how much space and what type of space they will in due course need.
Of course there are issues that need managing with a workforce more at home than in the office. Those who gamed the system in the office can game the system more easily when at home. Good managers stay in regular touch with homeworkers and assess their contributions and send sufficient work to them. Meetings and informal discussions can be an important part of resolving problems, innovating and improving service. People have to be encouraged to pick up the phone or the on line link as regularly as they had informal talks in the office. In practice in offices colleagues increasingly talked to each other by email anyway. Teams need to get together in person as well as on video link , which managers can decide and supervise.
Homeworking and the virus should not become an excuse for reducing service levels or building inconvenience and delay in for the customer. Some of the most competitive businesses, like the on line retailers, have shown you can raise service standards and take on more work even against the background of the virus and enforced social distancing.
It is difficult to forecast what might now happen. Some think there will be a gradual return to five day office working and we will restore the rush hour, the five day commute and the busy city centre in due course. Some think employers and employees will over the next few months evolve new ways of getting the work done and dividing up their time, with on line emails, conference calls and video meetings playing a permanently larger role in our lives. If sufficient businesses decide to allow substantially more homeworking in the mix then we will see lost jobs and lost businesses in city centres, along with lower office rents and some office conversions to other uses. There will also need to be big changes to trains, buses and tubes as they adjust to the two or three day week season ticket and the staggering of hours.
Meanwhile the parlous situation in city centres for small businesses is also the result of continuing social distancing rules, the absence of tourists and the cancellation of many events and entertainments.
How long before people working from home find there jobs outsourced to another country?
Unless the Government end ALL restrictions they will never get people back to work.
Macron not ruling out another full lock down. Parisians interviewed in saying they agree with the new law saying masks must be worn outside. Ordinary people being terrified into conforming.
How long before people working from home find ** their ** jobs outsourced to another country
This disaster to business is of the govts own making. Destroying the economy more than it thought possible. Of course people will not return to work, business will adapt because the Fake Tory govt cannot be trusted to stick to any policy or course of action. Who can plan a business on that basis!
3/10 for the spin JR. Stop papering over the govts disasterous effects on the economy. When will the strap line or narrative appear we have a hotel crisis- all filled with immigrants ? Much better off than pensioners, they even get free TV without a license!
‘Terrified into conforming’? A very conspiracy-theorist statement. Mask-wearing reduces infections thereby allowing people to get on with their lives. I’d happily take the mild inconvenience of simple hygiene measures over another lockdown.
We were told masks were pointless by scientists. No research has been done to change that. If you can smell through a mask a virus will go through as mask.
Total Covid 19:84 related deaths reported in all Europe yesterday: 339 out of 741,400,000 people. (worldometers website)
The second ripple is clearly over.
Indeed and with perhaps 30,000 daily deaths from all causes in Europe.
Meanwhile, head in the sand, Government ploughs on with its £100+ billion HS2 programme, which has become ever more uneconomic.
Indeed HS2 was completely idiotic already now it is totally insane. Government ministers like to defend these projects by saying “people are against these project until they are finished and then they like them and use them”. Well yes if you build something worth perhaps £2 billion at a cost of £100+ billion people will use the £2 billion asset you deliver. No one sees all the sensible investments of the £98 billion that were cancelled due to excessive taxation to fund the insane HS2 project. Concorde the Millennium Dome, much of space exploration, most renewables grants and other green lunacy, hundreds of these mad vanity projects and agendas.
Time to update the excellent book “The Bumper Book of Government Waste: Brown’s Squandered Billions” perhaps?
The masks you see people wearing aren’t designed to stop a solitary virus. Their purpose is to stop him and his mates hitching a ride on a globule of spit. And that down-tick you – and I – see on Worldometer, much of that will be down to mask-wearing.
Ever tried the “vape test” with a mask…or several types even?
The vape escapes every which way…every time.
And considering that a virus is filterable through the finest porcelain….well….
“ Listed buildings? Oh no sorry, that’s Sharon. She’s working from home. But she’ll be back in the office Friday.” Click. Silence.
No conspiracy theory. Just the facts.
Whoever really promoted the term “conspiracy theory “ ..some say CIA ..but disputed …what a useful thing it is for those in charge.
Just dismiss justified questioning as bonkers! And shut down all inquiry.
Agree much of the problem has been created by the governments project fear strategy and their useless test and trace system dissembling vast meaningless numbers as are the statistics, again often wrong peddled mercilessly by the press.
Grant Shapps, the person who ludicrously had to lobby against his own rules in his constituency embodies the whole governments uncaring and lacking common sense, when he suddenly announces a 48 hour period before quarantine for people coming back from some countries.
Why didn’t he look at when most people return, a Saturday? And give an extra 12/24 hours. What difference would it have made to our infection rates. next to zero. What difference to thousands of people, hundreds of pounds etc.
Does your government think or care, sir JR. Not a jot. Shapps, Hancock, Williamson have shown they are not fit for purpose as many ordinary people I know, think, totally lacking common sense, certainly not having the ability to foresee the ‘Unknown’s’ that should be a basic requirement.
Has anyone got any confidence that post Covid they could do any better. No.
Headless chickens have more brains.
the ridiculous chickens eventually stop, but the guilty ministers don’t.
That boat has sailed.
Based in my experience in IT and Telecommunications, that has been the case for over twenty years. UK senior management embraced outsourcing
of work massively.
Change happens because people act according to what others do. Some decide by choosing a better path first, and lead.
I know two people who, pre-crisis, were allowed to WFH on Fridays. Both of them routinely short-change their employers on working time. Neither seem to be more productive at home than at work.
My neat neighbours are having a whale of a time.
Both in the public sector and suckling on the taxpayer teat.
Cheques unwashed by the council after 4 weeks so it’s difficult to budget.
4 weeks for an MOT because of stupid social distancing rules.
High Street shops emptying do to lack of customers.
Well done a Tory government for trashing the country for a few elderly sick. I’m 75. You didn’t do it in my name.
The question isn’t always how long they work, it is whether they get the job done. If they do not, then the WFH priviledge should be revoked.
Also, unless you see their entire timesheets, you don’t know if they are shortchanging their total contracted hours. After seeing HR complain that someone in that exact situation was only doing six hours on Friday and have to shoot HR down because – as the manager who ran the designer’s timesheet – I knew they were doing virtually their entire week’s hours in the first four days and were one of our more productive employees, I take these complaints with a grain of salt.
Management need to put in control systems to monitor your friends WFH. If they cannot be trusted the ultimate sanction is a P45. And the company concerned would be better off without them.
I have worked from home for 30 years as a software developer. Always worked hard. It is easy these days to use technology to find out how many hours people are logged in and to monitor what they do. If they have a client facing job involving lots of telephone calls, again, using a cloud based phone system you can see exactly what people get up to.
No you cannot forcast the business office future, but it is time for a major rethink by all concerned who have tasted the possibilities.
If carefully thought through there are real gains to be had in increased productivity, lower office costs and requirements, an unburdened transport system, a healthier lifestyle when not ingesting the filth of the city.
On the other side of the coin, service industries in the city will have to adapt to less office cleaning, pubs restaurants and gyms being no longer viable.
Every company and employee are different so they need to sit down and work out how they might operate in the future. Government cannot lay down any rules of operation, but they could be on the lookout for abuses and block them. Government have there own ministries to put through the same process. All organisations will need to look seriously at security of communication. Trade unions will need to consider what positive contribution they can make because working from home will lessen their input to the workplace.
All in all a lot of positive work needs to be done so lets crack on with it. My last observation is that in ten years time it will be interesting to see what impact it has on the health of the nation.
The minister for transport has realised that when he told us to use the car instead of the train and then closed half of the roads, the trains would have less income and the CBI have come to the end of their profitable furlough scheme. The big landlords of city offices are up the creek and redundancy of sandwich makers looms.
My Mrs is producing more work at home and will not be able to continue if she is forced to go back to commuting three hours a day, wearing a mask. She has just been successful in obtaining a refund for thousands for her unused LT season ticket.
Perhaps Shapps has also realised that his precious HS2 white elephant will be even whiter with no need for personal presence in meetings.
There’s an obvious need, post-crisis, to revisit the HS2 investment appraisal. I trust that some MPs will be putting Shapps on the spot at the next Transport Questions in the Commons.
Why should anyone return to work when your Ministers are showing they are petrified by continuing this pathetic habit of conducting interviews over Zoom etc
Get them back into the studios. Why am I not surprised by lack of leadership from the CBI. It’s been given too much credence for as long as I can remember.
Nigl – I was surprised too, until I looked at who has been leading the CBI for the last 5 years. Carolyn Fairbairn’s previous employers consisted mainly of the World Bank, the BBC, and US consultants McKinsey and Co. Obviously someone with a deep- rooted background in British industry – not.
Totally agree. The irony was lost on Grant Shapps yesterday who was all over the airwaves telling people they should be thinking about getting back to the office whilst he himself was zooming from home. You just couldn’t make it up. I keep saying it but our clueless useless politicians should be leading by example. They should have cancelled their summer recess and got back to parliament and then ordered all 6- 7 million state workers to do the same. Or is it just the wealth creating private sector they want to encourage back whilst they all continue to skive/work from home on their 100% salaries and 100% protected jobs?
but can you really imagine the BBC willing to do broadcast of an upbeat messsage from Shapps saying ‘we need to get back to work’ ?
Not on their agenda.
Every time the TV is turned on I seem to be looking up the nostrils of a face filling the screen. It’s totally put me off a career in ENT.
However, just in case I have to be interviewed from home, I have acquired a large English language version of Homer’s Iliad and Odyssey to place in a bookcase behind me so that I come across as an intellectual.
Another consequence of the shift to home working is that employees can live where they want to. It will be very appealing to high earners to leave the UK and work from home in a low tax country..
“If sufficient businesses decide to allow substantially more homeworking in the mix then we will see lost jobs and lost businesses in city centres, along with lower office rents and some office conversions to other uses. ”
If these unused offices can be converted to residences, then perhaps the on-going building over the greenbelt can be slowed down. Lower rents also make it easier to take premises to start new businesses – providing finance is available.
However while jobs in city centres are falling, our local highstreet has new shops opening for the first time in two years, and the majority of cafes have signs outside for more employees. It does appear to be a transfer of wealth out of London to the regions, and that is not entirely a bad thing.
I wonder when will Len McCluskey give his permission to this PM for a return to work for the unionised public sector or his Johnson still pandering to this Marxist’s daily whims?
You’d think it was McCluskey who was in government and had ownership of the public purse.
I need my driving licence renewed but the DVLA is still stretched out in the garden soaking up the rays. But eh, who cares about our lives just as long as this PM and his party can keep Len from bringing the nation even further to its knees
I bet rested and tanned State employees expect Tesco and Waitrose to be open for their daily shop? Hypocrisy
JR: “Homeworking and the virus should not become an excuse for reducing service levels or building inconvenience and delay in for the customer.”
They already have. So many organisations, like banks, have reduced opening times and trying to contact any of them by phone involves very lengthy holds at the beginning of which you are lectured about not calling unless absolutely essential.
The government have dug a great hole and don’t seem to know how to get out of it and some such as Hancock clearly don’t as he seems to relish his role as little dictator.
A great business opportunity to create a bank dedicated to serving it’s customers. One that answers the phone after two rings, one that has email contact direct with your branch or higher if necessary. The present situation pertains because you are dealing with a monopolistic cartel whatever bank you choose. The disease of none contactability exists throughout, above the corner shop level of business. It is endemic but it suits monopolistic business.
the worst we know of are GPs and NHS in general.
My son has voluntarily returned to work in central London twice a week. He eagerly awaits the 3-day season ticket so he can increase it to 3. He worked very hard from home but people are social animals and he was lonely. He is exempt from mask wearing. He feels completely safe and relieved to be getting his life back on track. It’s time to end anti-social distancing and mask wearing and to realise that the risk of becoming ill with Covid 19 is about the same as winning the lottery. My other son is finding it very difficult to find a job and is despondent about his future prospects.
WFH may now be part of a sea change in UK working practices and actually is a culmination of the possiblilities of the dot.com revolution. Using software such as Zoom, email and messaging apps etc means companies can effectively operate as before, but without the face-to-face contact.
Many companies will increase profitability by not having to subsidise their employee’s commuting costs and by reducing their headquartering spend. It reminds me of the productivity increase associated with the three day week imposed as a result of the miners strike in 1974.
The downside to all this is that employees have lost the opportunity for social interaction at work and that the small businesses centred around railway stations or town centres will loose out, as they have lost their customers.
Of course, for some industries such as construction, where project engineers and management need to be on site to effectively manage their sub-contractors and make sure that progress matches the agreed programme, not much has changed. Except its now more difficult to get something for lunch, though consistently getting a seat on the train in is a bonus.
What a bundle of fun today’s blog is! You’re painting a picture of doom and gloom, alongside a picture of ‘work’ that bears no resemblance to my life.
Years ago when we were all commuting to work by train, we passengers would read a book, a newspaper or – shock horror – we even talked to each other. That all went by the wayside as eyes became stuck to screens, and headphones blocked the senses.
We had fun in our place of work too, not often seeing ourselves as ‘staff’ slaving away for a Dickensian ’employer’ cracking the whip to improve productivity. We were a team. Trusted to carry out our work to the standards set by our training and by the discipline of teamwork. No authoritarian regime in sight. No game playing either. A weekly departmental meeting was all it took to iron out any wrinkles in the fabric of our reality. The whip-cracking you seem to crave is a more recent arrival.
Teamwork is what you need to encourage. Teamwork, wherever the place of work. Fun. Individual responsibility. Trust. Not the current ‘living by government instruction’. Not the current ‘do as I say’ game that government is playing, with the rules changing daily almost, for no good reason. Nobody trusts government these days. Project fear has had its time. Project teamwork must emerge now.
My most clear memories of a few decades of work are: endless traffic jams, expensive and irritating train journeys into cities with endless excuses why, hanging around airports hoping the cattle class was thin on the ground or busy and I might get upgraded, mindless gossip at the coffee machine, disturbing insight into how people avoided doing any work, worrying that the ‘corporation ‘ might demand I unload staff next quarter, or ask why I hadn’t recruited already to meet unexpected demand.
I convinced myself work mattered and put off retiring until 65, then within 2 months thought why on earth did I not take the plunge several years earlier.
The world of lifetime of work – needs a serious overhaul.
I worry about my childrens’ future and how my grandchildren will deal with the work/income prospect. Having brains and a work ethic doesn’t seem to improve the odds of being secure and happy anymore.
Perhaps Brown was right – pay excellent benefits and let the suckers pay the bill.
I’ve been retired for some years and live in the country so am out of touch with today’s commute and work realities.
I would imagine that if a vaccine becomes available and mass vaccinations occur in the next six months there will be a return to old ways in the majority with some permanent change for the rest. If not then ways will be found to make home work more permanent.
How many homes however lend themselves to change though? People can’t work at home permanently if they are using the kitchen table.
Who will pay for the building of extra space, and will workers/homeowners be paid a rent by their employers for the workspace if space is fully converted or built? Will people want their homes changed? What if planners don’t allow it?
Will work use be allowed in residential buildings without a major bureacracy being created to monitor it? Will insurance companies allow it without raking in in big fat premiums? Are waivers in place during the transition?
I hope this is being worked on.
Lord Hall today in the Telegraph calling for wider diversity of opinion at the BBC. Do they have any that they can start to widen. On the EU, climate alarmists, big government, high taxes, the need for an unfairly subsidised state broadcaster there is none and they are wrong on all of this too. He repeated his “right creative decision” nonsense over the Proms.
When he refers to diversity he means more more black, Asian, female and minority voices around the table as he puts it. But they must all have the above wrong headed BBC think opinions. The other day the world at one gave us the “Renowned Poet” Benjamin Zephaniah for what seemed like half the programme. He seemed to have nothing sensible to day.
Martin Luther King’s speach 57th anniversary. “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character”. It seem the dire woke loons now want the exact reverse of this. They want only to be viewed by the colour of their skin, sexuality, religion, ethnicity or other identity politics grouping and then get positive discrimination on that basis.
Working effectively from home depends utterly on the internet being available – a primary risk factor in itself. Prolonged disruption or loss of internet over a wide area brought about by, say, a foreign agent could bring about an economic crash. Has anyone thought about that?
Reply Modern office working is also very dependent on the internet
reply to reply …..and more and more industrial processes, delivery workers etc.
Hancock warning about a second wave, Government wanting people to go back to work
Mixed messages again JR.
a lot of us want a second wave – – to Hancock saying bye bye.,
Lift the inane restrictions and allow life to be as it was – The potential for some jobworthy to be able to fine someone for an infringement is enough to put anybody off travelling to work, etc, if they can avoid it
Judging by the amount of propaganda being dished out about masks, it is not hard to see how people can be so confused – Masks should be used when at risk, not as a matter of course…
Germany & France are now insisting masks are worn at all times … This is beyond rationality and demonstrates where these countries want to go, which is not a nice place.
When you cannot trust the statistics you cannot trust government directives.
It is easy to see through the fallacy of masks for protection against CV – Simply inhale from a cigarette, put the mask on, exhale and watch the smoke go through the mask – that’s exactly how the virus would ignore such alleged protection.
Employment law and contract law may need attention. Some employers may provide IT and other kit to staff working from home; but others expect staff to use their own kit for office work. The latter is ok to a point, but where is that? For example: phone and broadband contracts for private households may limit business use; house insurance and temporary storage of confidential business papers at private addresses; data protection and its application to business information stored on a staff member’s private computer.
Is modern society so obsessed with electronic communications that it is unable to see that:
you can’t fix a plumbing leak with your iphone
you can’t mow a lawn with a laptop
you can’t remove a cancerous tumour with a Zoom call
you can’t prepare, cook and serve food via Twitter
and finally, the more you isolate human beings, the more depression and other mental health problems you foment.
I get the feeling that working from home works best for those jobs that don’t need doing at all.
People who’ve worked from home regularly will tell you that they are no less productive at home. Sure, they will work differently. They may, for example, pop out for half an hour in the afternoon to collect their kids from school. But because they haven’t spent 3 or 4 hours commuting lost time is easily made up at the end of the day.
The fact is that the pros of working from massively outweigh the cons for many. You save huge amounts of time and money on commuting. You get to spend more time with your family. Even the dog sees you more. The stuff you used to get done in the City – haircuts, nails, beauty treatments – are done locally instead, benefiting local businesses.
Well paid ‘City’ lawyers and bankers can now base themselves much more permanently in their second homes and will spend more of their money in those areas rather than the City.
Companies will, ultimately, find they can save vast amounts by massively reducing the amount of office space they need. This will eventually make them more profitable –
money they can hopefully share with their employees as well as their shareholders.
Best of all working from home will drive up productivity. This has long be the reason why our economy has lagged here. Incidentally, MPs should make themselves more productive by finally adopting electronic voting. How ridiculous in 2020 that you are still all traipsing through doors and hallways when you could be pressing a button – while helping your constituents instead.
Of course the big problem is what it does to City centres. They will clearly suffer. So ministers need to act. It must be made much easier to turn unused office space into residential accommodation. And, perhaps, there should be significant financial incentives for property owners and developers to do this. Just think – you could solve the housing crisis, the productivity crisis and empty cities in one go.
Secondly, all planned office development should be frozen for 12 months until we know where we are. Buildings under construction could be completed but sites where work has not started should be mothballed. We do not want even more office space if we are not going to need office space.
Finally, we should pedestrianise swathes of our city centres. Most cities are quite small and are easily walkable – cyclable. Cars makes cities unpleasant places to be. Let’s get rid of the cars and make people the focus of our cities once again.
A couple of points from this and one other.
Glaring hypocrisy from the likes of the business secretary and the CBI lady to try to get others back before them and their staff. It shows how out of touch these people are.
People will do what suits them. They won’t take any notice of the government or CBI lady. They have been pushed to stay at home and if that has worked for them and their employers, then it will remain. I’d expect 50% of this to stick. Many of the young and those needing social interaction will return. People in labs and production have to. Sales people will get back to travelling a bit more but mix it with Teams and Zoom. Travelling will be almost universally for social and pleasure purposes.
Local lockdowns if imposed must be strictly geographically focussed. Locking down most of Leicester, the North West, Oxfordshire etc., is unacceptable when the sources of infection are very localised.
As for Pert a Manger etc closing down, this type of shop sprang up in the past 30 years to fill a need. If the need isn’t there now, move on with the farriers and blacksmiths. There are bigger, better and more productive tasks out there than selling sandwiches.
Good morning.
There has been a gradual shift from working in a large, usually expensive office, to ‘hot desking’ to now more home working, and this has been going on for the last +20 years. Better hardware, software and internet speeds allow the once dream of working from home a reality. The only stumbling blocks were, resistance from employers who needed to have their employees at work, and the employed who may not necessarily like the change. Clearly the need to both stay in business and employment during the lockdown has forced the Private Sector to innovate and adapt. The Public Sector, who have no such concerns have just seen and taken this a paid holiday, although as other contributors have commented, not all.
Land prices are key here. If land, especially in a sought after location, is scarce then clearly the rentals for any business is going to be a major cost. A cost that has to be passed on. Allowing some working from home reduces the need for space and therefore the cost to the company, with the employee effectively subsidising the employer by allowing them to use there own home to carry out their work.
What the knock on effects of the reduction in office and retail rentals, footfall for other support business is anyone’s guess ?
Starmer has only 5% of his work force in the office while telling everyone to return to work. Between 1-7 and 1-10 civil servants are back in the office working! Says it all. Once again, the govt has catastrophically messed up big style.
A trend towards more home working was already happening. It was inevitable given modern technology.
I think we should let workers and businesses decide these things themselves and things will work out.
One good thing will be some revival of local towns, shops and businesses.
PS. Quite right to encourage us to keep our posts short. I love this forum and appreciate and often agree with your words but please don’t forget that readers here are often busy as well and you may wish to take some of your own advice Sir John!
According to today’s Mail Tory MPs are worried about the PM’s performance but they still have ‘tremendous goodwill’ towards him too.
With 41,000 dead from Coronavirus, the worst recession in 300 years, the care home scandal, the A level fiasco, the quarantine mess, the dinghy explosion and Brexit debacle – the rest of us are worried about his performance too. But we have precisely no goodwill towards him and want the incompetent oaf gone as soon as possible.
Why do you insist on emphasising your unsuitability for replacing our PM with everything you write.
Interesting list. The Wuhan plague death rate in the U.K. has almost certainly been exaggerated – we’ll have to wait for excess death data in a year or so. There’s recession everywhere, caused by the plague and policy reactions to it. Quarantines a nonsense I agree, but it’s happening everywhere, and you leftists were arguing for more lockdown etc not less. The dinghy problem is caused by evil people traffickers and French incompetence. It’s too early to say whether or not Brexit will be a success.
And opinion polls continue to show goodwill towards and support for Boris. So I think as the recovery gets going you’ll be in for a frustrating few years. And, based on Starmer’s non-existent impact so far, you’re going to get another drubbing in 2024. It’ll be funny.
Home working is not a matter of wafting around the house , fitting in a little opining between leisure pursuits. The working population currently faces a stark choice between unemployment or exploitation, and employers have found that separated unregulated and terrified workers suit them nicely.
Life behind Britain`s closed doors is not a carpet picnic as anyone who knew anyone involved would tell you.
Being ” in touch” is an MP`s job. If I fail in mine , there are consequences .
It has long been apparent to any thinking employee that the time, effort, discomfort and money spent travelling to and from work are totally wasted. It has now been proved beyond all reasonable doubt that in all non-manual or mechanical employments an awful lot of work can be done from home without adversely impacting the result and freeing up at least two hours of time every working day.
People are therefore going to be very reluctant indeed to go back to old ways with a daily commute, though there will still be the need for face to face meetings of many kinds.
As you say this will result in big changes in management techniques and of course in usage of property and premises with major implications for urban centres and what goes on in them. The sooner people start planning for them, the better, because they will happen.