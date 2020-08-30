Sterling rises again

All those who think sterling will fall every time there is no progress on a Brexit deal need to think again.
Over the last month of reports of no progress in talks sterling has risen by 3% against the dollar and 2% against the Euro. Over the last year of talks going nowhere sterling is now 10% higher against the dollar and 2% higher against the Euro.
So why no rush by the pro Remain forces to express pleasure, when they are so ready to rush out misleading releases wrongly blaming Brexit every time sterling dips?
47 Comments
From £1.64 to £1.11 in twenty years – wonderful achievement.
All whilst we were in your EU empire, too, Margaret.
Yes indeed. We have benefitted greatly.
Factually false again, M H. You have been told before but prefer just to repeat your false news
The pound has been lower against the Euro – and that was before the referendum.
JR, You already know why there is no rush by Remains to express pleasure – they want Brexit Britain to fail. They won’t lend a hand to promote their own country. Instead they revel in any set back, and deny any success.
Indeed Andy believes his own propaganda so much he has constructed a fantasy world where our economy tanks because of Leave; all the 17.4m angry Tory pensioners are dead; we crawl on our knees to the EU begging to be let back in; and Brexit politicians such as Farage, Hannan, etc, are jailed after show trials by “young people”.
Thought for the day ; In 50 years time will the pound sterling still exist ? In 50 years
time will the Euro still exist ?
Jacey, All these currencies – GBP, Euro, Dollar, etc, are fiat. And they’re all pretty much the same thing. In 50 years time we’re likely to have a world currency – also fiat – and all of us will be chipped like dogs and only able to buy and sell if we are.
@Jacey: In 50 years, both might have dissapeared but I won’t be around then.
For the moment, the euro is the world’s second reserve currency, so there must be some confidence in it (outside Britain).
Let’s face it, Pro-Remain will criticise Brexit both if sterling falls (using this is a barometer for the claim that the UK has somehow lost worth and status by leaving the EU) and do exactly the same if it rises (this time on the grounds that it must surely spell doom for our exports and increase our reliance on imports from the EU).
It’s a bit like house prices in the sense that you can always find an excuse for any significant movement heralding bad news, whether this should involve a rise or a fall.
Naturally Pro-Remain will look to highlight the less sanguine angle for any such news as part of their mission to play “we the aggrieved”.
Indeed but it will fall if we have idiotic economic policies like those floated by the Treasury. These moronic suggested tax rises and a higher risk of socialist taking over in four years time. Merely floating the idea of increasing these taxes from their (already absurdly high tax rates) is hugely damaging. It shows that Sunak is another tax borrow and piss down the drain fool as one has come to expect of PPE Oxon people.
Capital gains tax up to 40%! (it is already 28% for many sales and this is often 28% of profits that are not even real profits without inflation indexation). It would give people and businesses less to reinvest damaging the economy, jobs, wages, productivity and deterring investment in the UK thus damaging the future tax base,
Increasing corporation tax gives business less to invest in capital equipment, creating new jobs and for expansion again it deters investment and damages productivity.
Pension mugging is idiotic too. Brown, Osborne and Hammond have already largely destroyed private UK pensions. The only pensions than need addressing are the bloated state sector ones for the largely parasitic sector.
All these tax increase would also reduce the tax take of other taxes like Stamp Duty, VAT and income tax. Where is the TEA partly we are Taxed Enough Already – indeed taxed far too much already.
Also as we have come to expect of nearly all recent Labour and Conservative Chancellors. They seem to think their job as one of endlessly raising more taxes for governments to waste (and making the tax code more and more complex and idiotic another tax in itself). Their real job should be to stop this endless government waste and growth that is suffocating the economy and real jobs so badly. Get the state back to doing those rather few things it can do better than the private sector.
Rishi was chosen to be a media darling and possible future PM from the outset.
Of course, Gordon Brown also had a long spell of favourable coverage despite selling off the gold reserves and destroying pensions. He also benefitted from a victim hood line that he was being denied the prime ministers job by Tony Blair failing to keep a promise. It was only an unguarded remark to Gillian Duffy that did for Brown.
Rishi will destroy those who tried to be prudent. Capital gains tax and inheritance tax raids on their assets are highly likely. Elites will avoid these measures as is always the case.
Only two posts out of twenty two in the first tranche Lifelogic. That’s less than ten percent. While you do refer to PPE graduates, there is no mention at all of greencrap(sic).
Could do better.
Lifelogic, What you say is true. That’s because Tory politicians, in general, are consumed by anxiety, rather than being confident in their own world view. They dare not do what they know is right.
No focus on Brexit.
Inflation expectations in the US, virus expectations and money printing in the Eurozone.
I think it’s accepted that in a short term minus 10% GDP environment, plus or minus a smidgen due to Brexit is lost in the noise.
Move on. Look at real issues.
There’s still a large contigent of the establishment who want to keep attached to the EU.
There is still time for an 11th hour capitulation on state aid, lpf and fishing.
Stand firm John the public won’t stand another betrayal.
Yes there view was tosh and indeed never understood the benefits or misled an unknowing public.
Making exports less competitive and reducing value of dollar earnings, dividends etc the last thing we need but the days of pulling interest rate levers are long gone. If the chancellor raises taxes, reducing demand in a low growth economy and the pound rises further, it will be even more detrimental.
Surely the £ has not risen, just the $ etc. has fallen. The £ in your pocket has not increased in value, probably fallen in these times !
I do suppose American chicken would be a little cheaper, if shopkeepers adjusted their prices?
Otto, You prefer UK Halal chicken instead? Each to his own.
What is this “pro Remain” nonsense? WE HAVE LEFT. Whatever happens now, good or bad, is NOTHING to do with the EU, everything to do with the UK. Start accepting responsibility and stop inventing fantasy “Remainers” to shift blame on to
Carlo, What is this “WE HAVE LEFT” nonsense? You think that by capitalising, it makes it true? The only thing we’ve “left” is the EU treaties (TEU and TFEU) but we immediately signed up to the WA treaty instead which continues EU control over the UK.
Why do you suppose we cannot sign any trade deal until 1st January 2021? Why do you think we still have to obey all EU laws? Why do you accept that the EU still controls UK fishing grounds? Why is the ECJ the highest court in the land? That’s right – because we haven’t actually left yet.
Carlo Nash, You are Andy, and I demand my £5.
I get a sense of deja vu with this post.
A rhetorical question, but ‘Remain forces’ are unlikely to ‘express pleasure’ in something that undermines their outlook.
Some good news for Londoners. TfL trains now go to Reading on the new Elizabeth Line and are free to those who have a Freedon Pass (cue indignation from London haters).
The Freedom pass does not work automatically at station barriers and staff have to open the gate. Worse still, there are no toilets on the trains. The excuse given is that it would cut passenger numbers by 600 an hour and there are toilets at some stations.
This is nonsense. Station toilets are often closed – particularly in the evenings. A journey of that length should provide all the necessary facilities.
A further point is that you have to make sure to board a TfL service. GWR trains to and from Reading are not free.
Still -Good news that Freedom Pass now goes beyond Zone6 West Drayton.
Many have never lived elsewhere so do not appreciate the UK for what it is and what it offers, few will ever make the choice to move and live in any Country in the EU, which is surprising given they say they prefer most things EU.
Finding fault gives them something to do John.
All many ever want to do is criticise, its so easy and takes little effort, but to be fair the Government of late has made it easy for them given so many U turns.
There are plenty of empty dinghies at Dover for the many Jeremiah’s on here for the return journey. Will they be as welcomed by the French as the departees were when escorted out of French territorial waters?
Sir John,
Sterling has not risen, the US$ has fallen, look at the US$ index, US.DXY.
Stop underestimating your readership.
Currencies will always be going up and down against each other, also this being a particularly difficult year for all concerned it will be after the US November election and after Brexit final transition date 31st December before we might know how things are really likely to be. Chances are that Covid will also drag on for some time afterwards to complicate the murky picture so I wouldn’t be so quick yet at grabbing credit for our good fortune of being independent ex-brexit or anything else for that matter
Great news – but don’t expect the remoaners to appreciate it — they only deal in bad news
Ot, but really – from the DT
“Historic tax grab will see Treasury push for a raid on capital gains, pensions, internet sales, fuel and inheritance”
!!
I would happily see a tax on internet sales. But this must be offset by a reduction in business rates which leaves the take, at worst, the same.
The other taxes suggested are insane. I did not ask the Chancellor and government to shut down the country to politically save the NHS. I do not expect to pay for it. Print it do not raise it through extra taxes.
There were good arguments on both sides of the referendum debate. Having now decided to leave, and having re-affirmed that decision in the general election, it is essential either that there is a sensible FTA similar to those signed between other sovereign states, or that the U.K. moves to WTO terms and we’ll just have to see how it goes. If Continuity Remain are correct, and WTO terms means economic disaster for the U.K., with dis-investment, recession and clear underperformance vs the eurozone then we will have to go back with our tails between our legs, run up the white flag and accept full euro-federalism, euro and all. Perhaps Starmer will stand on such a platform in 2024.
If, as is more likely, WTO terms don’t make much difference one way or the other, then the success of otherwise of post-Brexit Britain will all be down to policy decisions made here. That being the case, I suggest the Conservatives focus relentlessly on the need for the U.K. to be super-competitive. The talk of huge tax hikes on business and investment is not a good sign. We need to tax the things we want less of, not the things we want more of.
Richard1, A first class assessment. Especially: “WTO terms [w]on’t make much difference one way or the other, [so] the success or otherwise of post-Brexit Britain will all be down to policy decisions made here”.
Hmm, I thought we were talking about the Union.
Great question, Sir John! The truth about sterling will help restore healthy travel and hospitality to the U.K.
Good news, be it only a very modest increase.
In my view too small to suggest that the financial markets are hoping for a no-deal.
After the referendum devaluation, the pound hasn’t moved much.
PvL, I realise one of your specialities is damning by faint praise, but one of the objectives of Tory chancellors 2010-2016 was to devalue the £GBP. So now we are where previous governments wanted us to be. Let us hope they knew what they were doing, but the reality is they – the “experts” – probably didn’t. Going by the example of their inaccurate and pathetic predictions of Brexit doom, that is.
After the worst OECD country performance (according to the objective trading economics . com website the UK Year on Year GDP fell 21.70% !) I really don’t mind some good news for the UK.
Oops! I see that Spain now scores -22.10%, so let’s change OECD for G7.
Hmm. I’ll think with my investment strategy of internationalising my portfolio, to guard against the FTSE’s underperformance against other indices and Sterling’s long-term decline. I’ll stick with that strategy until this Conservative government takes a serious interest in our economic performance. Spurring the development of manufacturing capability would be a good start.
Very sensible.
I recently read that S&P500 has a bit more than 20% of its holdings in tech companies, the FTSE100 less than 2%. Given the push that Covid-19 has given to everything computer-related it is not surprising that the US indices after the initial drop in March have recovered and are as high as ever and that the main UK one after a big fall mid-March has not moved much in almost six months. And that might be more relevant than Sir John’s Sunday musings.
Could someone in “Government” kindly remove those presently engaged in destroying the British Library and deliver it into safe hands?
Very glad Remainers have been proved wrong.
Can we have our liberty back now please?
Time to reset – and instruct the banks to issue 2019 dividend
Investment needs a reward otherwise no one will invest
According to a report in today’s Mail Liz Truss is asked to ‘beef up toothless new trade body’ to avoid selling out British farmers in the rush to secure post Brexit deals as it offers limited protection against cheap, low quality food imports flooding the country.
Brexit keeps on giving!
The Fed’s recent announcement that it will seek to achieve an average inflation rate of 2% over periods of time (enabling it for the first time to run inflation higher than this if that offsets earlier periods with inflation below 2%) is the most convincing explanation of these shifts in the transatlantic exchange rate.
Sir John
I believe it’s called collateral damage or friendly fire but your colleges in government are like drunken drivers of tanks mowing down small businesses in all directions while firing £50 notes at the same time. Not a good recipe for re-election with Farage & his Angry Brigade watching this debacle from the side lines. And don’t count on him & his supporters standing aside a second time for Johnson, if he’s still there when the election comes around..