Tax rises would slow the recovery and increase the deficit

The Treasury should be told that tax rises now would be bad economics and worse politics.
The deficit has soared because government anti virus policies created a huge and fast downturn. In a recession public spending soars and tax revenues fall. Cutting the deficit needs a fast and strong recovery, so Public spending falls and tax revenues rise. In this downturn public spending was massively boosted by taking 9 million people onto the state’s wage bill whilst their jobs were prevented by lock down. We need to get them back into private sector jobs to remove the cost to the government and to get more tax revenue in from their better pay and overtime.
Far from needing tax rises we need rate cuts and tax holidays to promote more activity and jobs. The temporary cut in Stamp Duty is leading to many more housing transactions which will protect or create more jobs and increase tax revenues on the Activity in the housing market.
The Treasury has always been reluctant to accept that often the way to get more tax revenue is to cut rates to stimulate activity. That is what is needed now.
First the took our freedoms.
Then the took our money.
Slick and clever.
But what would you have done in the case of Covid? Would you ( be honest) have had the guts of the Swedes who didn’t do anything much?
Yes !
It was quite obvious from the outset that CV19 was not the plague and that potential victims were easily identifiable and shield-able.
Now we have restrictions until a vaccine (sometime never) in order to save face and the prospect of that vaccine being given to healthy, young people at no risk in a rush.
Anyone heard of Gulf War Syndrome ?
*A ten thousand pounds fine to Piers Corbyn objecting peacefully to CV19 measures but none to BLM rioters.
I was against the lock down.
The deaths that were happening in Italy were not worse than the deaths they had from flu 2 years previously.
The hospitals were overflowing and the epidemic was over a short period. There was no known cure or vaccine. Covid affects the patient in more serious ways than flu. If they had followed the advice of the nudgers and let it rip without any measures, the 60,000 peak excess deaths would have been higher.
The political police now have the legislation to fine non political activists like Piers Corbyn, especially as he is an independent thinker and climate change denier who is a qualified physicist, and allow marxists and hysterics to organise mass demonstrations while ignoring the covid legislation and rioting. Cressy and the Kneelers apply selective law.
Yes…it was the sensible course.
The Boris government had no idea of the economic damage lockdown would cause.
“The Boris government had no idea of the economic damage lock down would cause.”
Not a good advert for Eton and Oxford. Close down the whole economy and not expect a disaster.
Yes.
majority of 80, whole term to go.
Hancock and Sunak (who the PM insists on keeping) have destroyed 10s, maybe 100s of millions of life years
Reap what ye sow.
Now we have a PPE stuffed Treasury wanting to remove more money from the private job producing private sector.
It’s time Cummings sorted these idiots out.
A start would be to get the Appledore shipyard to build the 3 support ships using British materials and labour.
Well I would have encourage sensible but more rather more flexible precautions about 10 days earlier than the government locked down. I would have encourage the use of masks (at the same time) on public transport and crowded places. I would not have pushed infected people out of hospitals into care homes (which was clearly gross negligence and killed thousands). Not should the NHS have refused to treat or admit people for care homes as they did.
I would not have (as the foolish dope Sadiq Kahn did) told people the tubes were perferctly safe and being cleaning with hospital grade cleaners!
We now only have only about 10 deaths a day from Covid under 1% or overall deaths. The infections is largely over, we just need to get back to work and back to normal. Other than for a few elderly and who have other risk factors who need to take special precautions.
Infected people should have been kept in issolation centres. All blindingly obvious without any hindsight.
The UK could not have tried the Sweden way.
The NHS is such a political hot potato that the first hospital to be overwhelmed would have brought the government down.
NHS funding and delivery must be reformed urgently so that future health care surges become operational decisions not political ones.
I was against the lock down.
The deaths that were happening in Italy were not worse than the deaths they had from flu 2 years previously.
We get the flu every year and do not shut down the country.
I was passed the following:
“Please just take politics out of it and read this with an open mind using common sense.
Anyone out there who can tell me what our end game is with the covid 19?
What is the magic formula that is going to allow us to sound the all clear?
Is it zero cases?
The only way that will happen is if we just stop testing and stop reporting.
Is it a vaccine?
It took 25 years for a chicken pox vaccine to be developed.
The smallpox inoculation was discovered in 1796 the last known natural case was in 1977.
We have a flu vaccine that is only 40 to 60% effective and less than half of the UK population choose to get one, and roughly 20,000 British will die of the flu or flu complications.
Oh, you’ll mandate it, like other vaccines are mandated in order to attend school, travel to some foreign countries, etc.
We already have a growing number of anti vaxxers refusing proven, tested, well known vaccines that have been administered for decades but aren’t necessarily safe!
Do you really think people will flock to get a fast tracked, quickly tested vaccine, whose long term side effects and overall efficacy are anyone’s best guess?
How long are we going to cancel and postpone and reconsider??
What if October’s numbers are the same as August’s?
You moved football to summer?
What if next March is worse than this one was?
When do we decide quality of life outweighs the risks?
I understand Covid can be deadly or very dangerous for SOME people, but so are peanuts, strawberries, and so is shellfish.
We take risks multiple times a day without a second thought.
We know driving a car can be dangerous, we don’t leave it in the garage.
We know the dangers of smoking, drinking and eating fried foods, we do it anyway.
We speed, we don’t fasten our seatbelts.
Is hugging Gran really more dangerous than rush hour on the motorway?
Is going out with friends after work more risky than 4 day old petrol station sushi?
Or operating a chainsaw?
When and how did we so quickly lose our free will?
Is there a waiver somewhere I can sign that says, “I understand the risks, but I choose a life with Hugs and Smiles, and the Community Fair and Concerts and Parties.”
I understand that there is a minuscule possibility I could die, but I will most likely end up feeling like crap for a few days.
I understand I could possibly pass it to someone else, if I’m not careful, but I can pass any virus onto someone else.
I’m struggling to see where or how this ends.
We either get busy living or we get busy dying.”
Yes! They do that every year re flu!
It is called Control. do as I say not as I do I am your Lord
Correct – not a single MP is in fear of losing their job …in fact remember they all get a £10k covid wedge
Horrible echoes of what the EU did to Greece.
The freedoms relating to Covid19 can as appropriate be reversed. It is the major freedoms, way before Covid19, that need to be reinstated.
Freedom of Speech. It only exists in the HoC. It’s limitation should be the laws of libel.
Political Correctness. The most incidious religion invented yet to disguise the true sentiments of the population. Goebells would have loved it.
Health and Safety. Behind a real need on rigs, mines, the fishing and farming industry an empire building medusa of officialdom has arisen designed to cover tombola at a village fete. Draw a line after essential protection of workers.
Population growth that limits our aspirations for housing , education, health care, and transport.
Human Rights legislation that has been used to further the freedoms of criminals, and therebye limit the freedoms of the law abiding.
That should keep the HoC out of the bars for a while.
I really hope that large numbers of your fellow Conservative MPs can see the follow of continuing these Covid 19(84) policies.
I fear too many of them just follow the herd.
It’s a pity that the Government did not go in earlier, faster, and harder, as begged by Italy and by WHO.
The problems which we now face would have been the less for that, and many would still be alive who now are not, it appears.
“many would still be alive who now are not, it appears”
To whom? On what evidence?
The overwhelming majority of people who have died had other complicating co-morbidity factors so there is absolutely no reason (other than political) to suggest they would still be alive had we had a normal flu outbreak this year rather than COVID-19.
Evidence from US is now suggesting that up to 90% of PCR testing – the most widely used diagnostic test for COVID-19 in the US – is too sensitive and people who test positive have insignificant amounts of the virus in their systems and very likely not to be contagious.
Sounds more and more like we may have considerably overreacted rather than been too slow to react.
But Martin.
Who could outwit this virus?
It is powerful enough to shut down the world.
Maybe so, but lets not be too wise after the event. Many things were done well and many very poorly. Lets highlite it all so that we have a much better plan A for the next one. For sure Covid 19 will not be the last challenge.
Apparently there was a plan made in 2016, but it was ignored because no-one thought it would happen and they didn’t want to spend money preparing for something they thought impossible. Where have we heard that before?. Next, they listened to the ‘experts’ and followed their advice. I said in a post at the time there are no experts when something completely new comes along. They were looking for political cover, but the government not the experts seem not to be getting the flak so that backfired.
When the UK had only a few cases.
Would the people have accepted or understood the need for a lockdown at that time?
It seems Germany France and other major nations acted similarly to the UK.
But for you it is all about your political desire to criticise the Conservative government.
MiC – you have absolutely no evidence at all for that assertion. Lockdown was a ridiculous response and is the cause of all our economic ills now
there is no evidence for this its just assertion. there appears to be no correlation between how hard lockdowns have been and death rates. the US states with the hardest lockdowns have had the highest death rates. some of the states which have been criticised for light lockdown have had lower death rates. same with countries. other factors have been critical – such as the NHS standing policy of chucking old people out of hospital and into care homes without testing.
Of course the vast majority of MPs just follow the herd. That means it’s easy to change the direction of the many, just need the leader to turn about.
Low tax enables freedom of movement of work. Heavy tax weighs down its own ability to generate more.
Likewise, less Covid controls (given targeted early therapeutic intervention for severe cases) mean higher population immunity sooner, and reduction of life-damaging consequences overall.
For people interested in those things and to somewhat widen the political perspective, could I recommend reading the speech ‘The Privilege of Public Service’ by the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster on 27 June 2020, and the one by the Chief Secretary to the Treasury “The New Radicals: How the Treasury can Drive Government Changes” on 28 June 2020, both on the http://www.gov.uk website.
Thank you for both.
Both speeches create a sense of optimism that there are individuals in government putting forward such radical thinking – and yet so little of this gets through to the general public. Perhaps because traditional media are so resistant to change.
But if that were to change and this process were perceived to generate success, politics and division could change for generations.
The only change the treasury should be driving in government is lower spending and taking less tax from us.
The days of bottom line spread sheet accounting driving businesses are thankfully behind us and successful businesses are service and income generation.
thanks for the links – recordings of both are available on Youtube – search for the same titles
Largely agree. We must create a business base that is highly attractive to overseas investors, mostly in the hands of Ricki Sunak. A business base that gives existing UK enterprise at all levels the confidence to invest and expand their activities, and the general public confidence to consume. Again down to Ricki Sunak.
Then government as a whole must give maximum support to Ms. Truss to get those worldwide deals done. I want to see a string of them ready to sign by January 2021. The lawyers of the Commons can get on with unpicking imposed EU legislation on the UK statute book that is detrimental to all the above and works against the notion of us as a sovereign state. Misguided and abused by the legal profession, human rights legislation that is preventing Priti Patel from cleaning up the immigration situation and removing the thousands of undesirables that the legal profession would have us live with, providing it is not next door to them.
Agricola, very constructive suggestions, to which I would add on the tax issue, Government must SPEND LESS!
Government needs to look hard at cutting handouts and wasteful investment, and release unproductive assets to the private sector. We all know the large wasteful projects in train.
It wasn’t long ago that our host was asking for suggestions as how to spend our ‘surplus’ tax take; how times have changed. Not a penny in the rainy-day fund it appears.
Agree totally and thank goodness for some common sense from our host. It demonstrates the management illiteracy of Secretaries of State, their Spads and Sir Humphreys that they are unable to make efficiency saving in a massively bloated and wasteful monopoly.
Does anyone really think that whacking up corporation tax, thus deterring new entrants and sending other large employers away, somehow helps?
The cynic in me thinks that this the Treasury’s who hate Brexit, way of keeping us aligned to the EU/reducing our attractiveness by staying a high tax regime.
The question was asked at the week end. Didn’t we elect a Tory government. Answer to date. Very much no so why not give Starmer a go?
Peter Wood
Agree. SEND LESS and CUT OUT ALL THE WASTE and some.
Ministers have to step up to the mark and if not prepared to meet the demands on them then step aside . There is more than enough experience and expertise cast aside on the backbenches capable of making it happen. Every position will under the microscope no matter who or what you are , that includes the PM. The country has got to get moving and it is now a case for all of us to, sign on or ship out.
Let’s just see what Mrs Patel does when the Commons returns. She needs a damn good interrogation as to her analysis of the situation and of her plans for solving it. Legislation needs to be part of the answer – and that needs putting in place by the time our MPs want to go skiing.
We already have an attractive base to overseas investors. They can operate here whilst squirreling their profits into tax havens, whilst UK companies find themselves at a competitive disadvantage through corporation tax. I favour an environment that encourages British people to start businesses and taxing multi-national companies fairly.
Who would want to start a business with all the taxes involved? Should they become successful and need to employ people, all of a sudden they can find their prospects wrecked by difficult employees and inadequate remedies to deal with them.
Why? ‘Inward investment’ means we have sold more of our own businesses and assets to foreigners’. Let’s keep something for Gods Sake, including our own massive investment capital.
But we are two trillion pounds in debt now.
Even so, Sir John, you are right. If people can see the carrot, they will run all the faster. If it is taken away, the stick just won’t work.
And then there are all those State employees waiting for their hand-outs…
Mike Stallard
+1
The absence of any reference to overdue State and public sector reform in this article reveals the Tory political mindset. It is a mindset wedded to the avoidance of conflict and is in direct contrast to the mindset of MT who always understood that to invoke important change agreement will always be in short supply.
State vested interests that feed off the taxpayer and from which they derive their un-elected political power will fight to the death to maintain their seat at the table either by hook or crook
It shouldn’t surprise anyone that this PM intends to throw cash at the now Socialist union-Labour power base that is the public sector while smashing the private sector with higher taxes of all forms. It’s the act of a despicable charlatan.
I’d like to see this PM take us to the brink on removing all of our freedoms and our wealth to fund his political capitulation to the large State authoritarian left and then maybe the majority will wake up and realise the trap they have walked into and have been walking into since 1997
Dead right. I assume yesterday’s stories on this were leaked deliberately to soften up the public and Conservative supporters. But it’s extraordinary that politicians of the expressed views of Messrs Johnson, Sunak, Gove, Raab etc can be allowing any discussion along these lines. If this is really the advice of senior Treasury officials, as reported, then the Treasury itself is a place for some cuts and certainly some changes. Outsource the advice to the private sector, maybe even get it for free. It would be a nonsense to go down the road of tax rises to pay for the govt induced recession – nor as you point out will tax rises succeed in doing that.
In 2024 the electorate will be asking whether on balance Brexit has been a success. Labour will continue to hedge and face both ways on it until the answer is clear. For the Conservatives to have any chance, the answer needs to be an unequivocal yes. That means growth and recovery and outperforming the eurozone. Forget polling the red wall each week, of course polling will always show tax rises for other people are popular. Focus on the main issue and keep sights on the horizon of the 24 election.
I would say the Red Wall want what everyone else wants, that’s why they voted Tory this time. Labour are no longer representative of many people at all! Neither are Lib Dems.
Which is why many people are puzzled by the left behaviour of the the Tories.
Despite the hysterical screams of the the ‘woke brigade’ the vast majority are very much not woke .
Re taxation, I agree JR, low taxation to encourage people to work and innovate, not deter them from even bothering! And if tax is high, people find ways to avoid paying it at all! If it’s low, people don’t mind (as much) and will get on and pay it.
By 2024 nobody will be asking whether, on balance, Brexit has been a success. They” mostly be wondering why it is not what they were promised. By then they’ll have seen the lorry parks, they’ll see the higher prices and they’ll endure the extra bureaucracy. Plus the opposition parities will be able to show pictures of the real hardships Brexit has caused – and will be able to accompany them with the boasts of Brexiteers about how wonderful it would be.
Of course the real extent of the Tory pensioner Brexit damage will only be clear 10, 15, 20 years from now. But hopefully some of the perpetrators will still be around to face justice.
Get rid of foreign aid, disaster relief only.
Reform the Motorbility scheme as it’s being abused by thousands.
Get rid of HS2 and cut VED on expensive vehicles.
That’s a start.
+1
JR: “Get rid of foreign aid,”
Foreign aid is nothing less than an ‘jizya’. We pay foreigners to stop them invading us. Well, we’re paying foreign aid and the foreigners are invading us.
Divert the danegeld, because that’s all it is, into in shore patrol boats. And intercept all ‘refugee’ boats in English waters. and escort them back to French territory or international waters.
What !!!!! we still can’t be funding foreign aid, that would be utter madness with the state of our own economy…..oh wait a min
Ian Wragg
Totally agree with your comments.
continue VED on expensive vehicles, increase on lower cost diesel ones.
Rubbish. VED is costing jobs. Increase tax on fuel so user pays.
Won’t happen because it makes sense.
Ah yes, the motorbility scheme. A licence to defraud the taxpayer.
The BBC must be privatised. I read that this PM intends to abolish the licence but then allow the BBC to be funded directly from general taxation. That would be intolerable and utterly unacceptable. It would be rewarding an authoritarian organisation that has become a brutal political animal psychotically obsessing over racial identity and gender differences with the express aim of social conditioning and demonising anyone they disagree with
In Johnson we have another May.
When will patriotic people understand that a vote for Tory or vile Labour is a vote for the destruction of their world, their freedoms and morality?
Dominic
I agree! Putting the BBC under general taxation would be intolerable considering why we want to end its licence. (For the reasons you state)
If the BBC were impartial, maybe…but they most certainly are not. So this would be rewarding bad behaviour, permanently!
@Sharon Jagger; “If the BBC were impartial, maybe…”
I agree, the BBC is certainly batting for Boris and his back to Schools
maddenssorry… mantra at the moment, rather than simply being impartial reporting the news, barely a mention of the new medical research out of South Korea via the USA (published by JAMA on Friday) that shows children can carry the live Covid-19 virus in their noses for up to 3 weeks whilst being asymptomatic.
The only circumstances under which it would be acceptable to fund the BBC out of general taxation would be if it were cut down to a core news, World Service, national sports and education brief.
The BBC should not be competing for peak-time ratings with commercial providers, nor for local news of radio with local providers.
@Northern Monkey; Becoming a Public Service Broadcaster again in other words and what I have suggested for years on this site! That could be done by retaining the License Fee but cutting it by at least 2/3rds, this would remove any risk should a future govt wish to use a further threat to its funding as a way to get the BBC ‘on-message’ in the run up to a general election.
This is the problem with the ‘de-fund’ BBC campaign. The commercial companies already struggle for advertising and in one case, a small niche station I watch struggles so much that it has put out a call during the ad breaks for crowd funding, whilst the BBC sails on serenely putting out all sorts of rubbish. The current commercial stations would be hit the hardest and it is no good just saying rely on subscriptions – even Sky don’t do that, they charge a big whack and still we have to have the adverts. Surely what is needed is not to put adverts on the BBC but to clear out its management and ensure it fulfills its charter. Good programmes, no bias, no bad language, no chasing the ‘yoof culture’ (who don’t watch anyway) and maybe people would be happy to pay.
+
Oh for a real right of centre party that understands that emulating socialism is but a slow death
Surely its a lot worse than that. The BBC is writing the narrative that Government must follow and they do as the obedient servants they are. It wasn’t the people that elected this Government it was their leaders they must obey in the media.
I just hope we have ALL learnt our lesson that probably 90% of those in the HoC have no interest in doing good for the Country but to pander to their own egos and the their minority media buddies.
I challenge any one to name those in the HoC that put the Country above ego. A starter Sir John Redwood, David Davies… now I am stumped, surely there are others. It is easier to name those that hate the UK
At least we would then be able to call the BBC the State broadcaster.
Don’t anyone then deny what way this country is going.
It does not report the news, it sets the agenda. It does not educate, it indoctrinates. It does not entertain, it censors.
May was devious, Johnson? possibly just incompetent.
I perfectly understand that and have done for a loooooong time.
Trouble is Liblabcon always nobble any opposition, just with words..like racist.
And more to the point the sheeple AGREE with them and bleatingly vote for them.
Like the worst thing in the world is to be thought to fit a stereotype not to lose everything you hold dear.
I think too that “I’m all right Jack” comes into it.
“It won’t affect me”…until it does that is!
Seen it so many times.
Look at the power the sheep have handed them.
I suppose though that has always been the purpose of the BBC…propaganda wing of govt.
So govt. is going to pretend to relinquish it whilst strengthening it?
Cameron, May, Johnson.
Final Death Knell for this country.
For my money the BBC News and Current Affairs department should be detached and made to survive in the commercial world that pertains to all other news organisations. I will believe what Boris thinks when he stands in the HoC and expresses his thoughts. At times the media report what they would like to happen.
The MOS front paged a soon to be created new news channel. Designed to be everything the BBC is supposed to be, but patently is not. Impartiality will be the key to balance a BBC which has become a political party in everything but definition and at taxpayers expense. The only media organisation with tax gathering powers. It is quite unbelievable what our representatives in Parliament have allowed to happen.
I wish the new media venture well and await a real solution to the BBC.
The only chink of light is the possibility that the elections for Police Commissioners may produce a European Parliament result. FPTP is very close to a one party system.
Agreed. They can’t be bothered to send out a paper license now even if you do pay their TV tax. Cheque cashed 12th August but no sign of the license.
Might have to give up on television but on the plus side I won’t have to listen to the ramblings from Johnson & Hancock anymore.
I agree Dominic, it would be an utter betrayal.
Here we are, being stirred up by the media who are totally averse to ever publishing good news. Thank goodness these defeatist editors were not around during the last war. If they had been we would have invited Hitler to lunch!!!!!!!
We are getting back to work, we are getting used to working round this virus but we have still quite a long way to go. We don’t need to start paying the debt off just yet, we need to do everything we can to get the economy growing. As you rightly say, Sir John, as the economy grows so will the tax receipts.
2 trillion in debt so far! That’s a million pounds a day borrowed every day for the last five and a half thousand years. Surely that is enough debt.
I agree entirely with this post.
Every time I come into contact with public services I see waste and inefficiency.
Budgets need to be cut across the public sector and key performance targets should always include efficiency savings.
Businesses do this all the time and regularly prune waste from their operations. The government and public sector must have cost cutting etched into their mindset.
The Government is looking to raise greater revenues with tax
rate increases. This will fail to raise any significant revenue.
Their first priority must be to kick start the economy. To do so requires tax rate reductions not increases.
Raising tax rates will defer economic activity to a future where tax rates are reduced. Any Current investments project’s will be driven abroad.
Boris needs to shake off any lingering symptoms of COVID-19 otherwise the UK will be heading in the wrong direction.
I think Boris needs to shake off hopeless advisors and damaging socialist actions!
Utter madness to consider tax rises in any form.
As I said in yesterdays post, the Conservatives will be committing political suicide if they do.
Do they really think we all work and risk our own investment for the benefit of Government, or for ourselves, because they want to seem to want to take most of the profit but not the losses, unless of course you are a government department or employee, then it does not seem to matter.
Who dreams up these crazy ideas.
If the Government did not want to be in so much debt, then it should not have spent the money, simples !
The only way to go is to cut government and go for cheap reliable energy. There is so much fat to be cut. So much of the state sector does nothing of value and much that is actually damaging. Taxes are far too high and over compex already. Even the floating of these suggestions is hugely damaging and shows the people in the Treasury are deluded fools. Business is already loaded up with debt and liabilities for late payment of taxes.
Yet this tax borrow and piss down the drain government have not even killed HS2 yet. An excellent set of suggestions for saving money from someone from the TaxPayers’ Alliance in an article yesterday.
Sunak should denounce all these tax increase suggestions, fire all the people responsible and get control of the endless waste in government. He could start with his idiotic insulation voucher scheme, HS2, all the grants for “renewables” and electric cars and his dinner vouchers!
It seem the Transport Department have plans for green triangles on plates for zero emission cars. Except they are not “zero emmission” they are just “Emmisions Elsewhere” Cars. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps (business and finance HND Manchester Poly) said: “A green recovery is key to helping us achieve our net zero carbon commitments while also promoting economic growth.”
What a deluded plonker he is. We should abandon the climate change act and May’s moronic net zero carbon lunacy to actually promote economic growth.
Five useless quangocrats at 200k fizzed out the door = £1 billion, find 50 and their is your £10 billion. Quangos cost £200 billion plus.
And the Treasury thinks it is right I should pay for this bloat. Time for the axe.
Million?
I disagree. Let’s have some sound fiscal stuff. Let’s cut wasteful spending – ‘investment’, Boris will call it – and only raise taxes if absolutely necessary. For a few years, while debt-servicing costs are low, we can be relaxed about the the added debt. But there’s no way we should contemplate a second national lockdown. Any further lockdowns should be very carefully targeted at the communities, age-groups and behaviours causing a spike.
P.S. I’m often critical of the government but I’ll commend it for having substantially increased penalties for those organising COVID-spreading events. And I’ll commend the police for their prompt actions over the weekend.
Ah! But what constitutes a COVID spreading event?
Why are tens of thousands of people in Trafalgar Square engaging in legitimate protest treated differently from tens of thousands of people on the beaches or tens of thousands of people engaging in BLM protests?
so you commend more control measures, and raise taxes if absolutely necessary.
How will you judge when necessary?
Good morning Sir John.
Thank you, though to with any one with half a brain it is all to obvious. The problem is this is an out and out Socialist Government, it is not about what works but how do you control. It is not what is best for the Country but what keeps Government on message with those writing the agenda in the media.
We have a Government that lacks strength and character, also lacks trust in the people that put them their.
I can only agree with you JR.
I thought the idea of massive tax rises and an attack on pensioners had been put to bed, but not according to the media rumours…
Shouldn’t the chancellor be leading the Treasury, rather than the other way around.
Our lives are already painful enough without us being robbed of ever more resources.
The government needs to know they will get a very bad response from voters if they increase taxes…any taxes!
Good morning.
We need to get rid of HS2 and start cutting out waste and duplication in the Public Sector.
We need to get rid of IR35 which will be an inhibitor to new business which, like green shoots forming after a forest fire, will grow into the next large business that will provide jobs and spur on our economy even further. I know Sir John you have argued against IR35 but I think your case is now much stronger.
+
What we really need to do is to wind the clock back a good 20 years to remove all the oppressive legislation that started with Major and especially blair — Our nation would be so much more rational and in much better shape without that and the UN treaties we have signed
I see Grant Shapps was at it again in the last few days equivocating about safety on public transport.
You might like to remind him and other motor mouths that if they cannot say anything positive, they should keep quiet. Trust is in short supply as it is, they are only making it worse.
We are £2 trillion in debt. I doubt there is much appetite to buy more U.K. debt.
We risk collapse.
Meanwhile bank lending for perfectly sensible & very low risk investment in the private sector is still very expensive and rather limited.
Yeah…WHO pays….WE do.
For whatever cock up, whatever ludicrous plan, whatever lies, whatever mistakes.
We pay!
We pay!
This is not a government it is a tyranny.
I am inclined to agree.
Sheriff of Nottingham springs to mind
We were sold this spending binge on the basis of the lowest interest rates for 3 centuries which meant borrowing was extremely cheap.The story seems to be changing.
Surely they are following the EU blueprint for subjugation?
John, are you ( almost ) advocating a Singaporean type strategy ?
A number of comments from your Scottish Dividend article appear relevant to today’s article. If we don’t want to end up with higher taxation then we should cut out the self evident waste and vanity projects.
Reduce the civil service, I believe the UK cs is vastly higher than Germany’s cs. The UK has periodically been able to achieve this so from an historical basis then it can and should work. Save multiples £10 billions
Claw back the Scottish, Welsh & NI dividends that the poor English pay . Save £33+bn.
Cameron promised to cut Quangos and Committees but it’s not happened. £ – billions
HS2 is a costly joke. It’s already 20 years behind other countries and outdated. Save £100+ billion
To be fair to the vast majority of standard rate tax payers reduce tax relief on personal pension contributions to 20% for everyone. At the moment higher rate tax payers get relief at 40% and 75% of the tax relief paid by the Govt is at this rate. Save £10+ billion
Foreign aid. The longer I live the more appreciative I am of living in the UK. However, we do need to be able to offer extremely expensive medical assistance to those of our fellow nationals who need it now. Its life and death to them and I am thinking of some cancer treatments denied to UK nationals. I believe the UK is the second highest contributor of foreign aid in the world ( after the USA ) and dwarfs the EU contributions. We should be helping our own people first – that is the first priority of any Govt along side security. Reduce and spend it more wisely. I would suggest that one way of ensuring that the aid is spent wisely is to employ UK engineers, UK construction companies, etc,etc to go out and construct whatever is needed in poorer countries. More control over how the aid is spent rather than it being syphoned off to gangsters and corrupt politicians. Some monies would be recirculated within the UK as UK individuals and companies receive payment for their services by being paid in the UK and that money spent in the UK. Save £ ?
I forgot to mention the savings available by reducing the over bloated Lords and reducing the Commons from 600+ MPs down to 450 ( still seems high at that figure )
All the reports I’ve read or heard this morning, bar your article, mentions a possible rise in Corporation tax, you simply mention taxes, and of course many will take that to mean personal taxation, either income, IHT and VAT, but with any short term rise in Corporation Tax wouldn’t companies simply reduce theirs and their shareholders tax liabilities by investment, thus aiding growth and thus the recovery?
With many of the worlds leading economies traditionally having far higher Corporate taxation rates than the UK nor is it a given that high taxation means low growth.
No more taxes, I agree, we’re already over-taxed.
Reducing spending is the option I would favour. Cancelling HS2 would be of small help, but to really make a difference you would have to target the big ticket items. The massive NHS bill could be significantly reduced by exempting it from the obligations of treating lifestyle diseases (obesity, smoking, drink and drugs). Ration pensions and benefits according to how prosperous the country is.
However, political expediency favours carrying on borrowing, so I expect this is what government will do. Pass the debts to the next generation, how kind.
Could a perverse outcome of a tax raising Conservative Government be that the Labour Party, in the interests of opposing, becomes the party of low(er) taxation?
It is reported in the Sunday newspapers that HM Treasury is considering tax rises; capital gains tax and inheritance tax are mentioned.
It is obvious that such rises would have a cooling down effect on the economy and entrepreneurial activity when precisely the opposite is required. Tax reductions would not only give a much needed boost but would also likely increase the overall amount of tax raised.
Please resist these proposals for CGT and inheritance tax rate increases.
For as long as inflation is expected to carry on at historically low levels the government should continue and if necessary expand its programme of quantitative easing to give much needed support to the economy. A higher tax burden is not what the country needs.
Well a Tory government that has managed to eviscerate the uk economy, i.e. compared to other leading first world (are we still that?) countries other than Spain. Complacency, incompetence and laziness – that is johnson, the english first minister and his cronies.
Have always believed in hard work and intelligence and strategic use of capital. I do not think that johsons bigly ginormous we are the greatest blah blah bluster is really going to help us nor sunak misdirection.
When are going to get a grip and sort the mess out?
There is too much waste in Government.
Boris seems to do the opposite of what the electorate want. We want a reduction in the House of Lords but he increases it. We want the Electoral Commission abolished. We want the BBC reformed. We want Foreign Aid reducing. We want control of our borders and a reduction in net immigration. We want the legal aid system reformed.
I’d also do a review of charities that seem to have become cushy jobs for ex politicians, royalty and the rich. Do you think people believe a person is worth paying a six-figure sum for giving a short speech? We are paying for lawyers and do-gooders to fleece our own country.
But what do we hear? Talk of increased taxes on the hard-pressed middle classes and a hit on pensions, CGT and inheritance tax.
Boris has lost the plot, if he ever had it. If you continue to take off the hard working people of this country there will be an uprising.
Spot on. There is honestly no alternative.
Scrap all taxes that stop activity.
stop robbing by taxing the same money twice
stop taxing imaginary profits (CGT)
Stop giving foreigners a tax advantage over native Britons.
This probability is in line with the knee knocking by Boris & Co this year. The national debt has to be managed long term thanks to Covid, maybe the only benefit of the virus. A war loan strategy needs to be implemented. This, however, will only work with bold economic plans, principally making the country more self sufficient, less reliant on services, vastly reducing the number of politicians in central and local government etc etc.
Absolutely right Sir John. To quote Sir Winston Churchill, “I contend that for a nation to try to tax itself into prosperity is like a man standing in a bucket and trying to lift himself up by the handle.”
That would be the conservative view, unfortunately there is precious little of that in our Government, so, instead, we will be made to pay for their utterly wrong lockdown with all the disastrous consequences and socialistic spending, borrowing and money printing (all ongoing) by taxing us all to death and beyond.
The number crunchers in the Treasury have nothing but contempt for the self employed and small investors who have up to now beaten their system er managed to gain a decent pension and nest egg. Two million BTL landlords have refurbished a few or more houses each and are sitting on perhaps £200bn of gains, largely driven by government money printing. Many are over twenty or more years and inflation reduces these gains to half in real terms. But Brown’s treasury took away the indexation, which was very simple, in order to ‘simplify’ CGT and cut the rate. Then Cameron put it back up to 28% and now they want to increase it again. This has gone hand in hand with the yearly tightening of legislation on letting which has been very costly and the taxing of non profits, which amounts to theft. Tories no longer represent small entrepreneurs. They look after big businesses , banking and the civil service, then get jobs with them. Sunak was a banker with GS and his predecessor with Dutchebank. We need a new political party to protect anyone who is not on the global corporate gravy.
Cut rates and cut expenditure. Reduce costs for everyone. Aid cut to 3 billion
That’s 12 billion saved. Make up the aid budget by publishing a donation scheme so that those who complain can pay – a lot of them are ‘let’s you and him share’ types. Cancel EPR building. Tax away windfarm and solar subsidies +the big ones, not those on individual’s houses. Cancel HS2. Extend the gas grid and supply it with UK fracked gas. Etc
Lots of ways to save money before raising taxes.
Cheaper energy means more jobs. I’ve a post on Independence Daily about this.
JF
Why are you even commenting on this John ? There has been no announcement from the Treasury or the Government they are even considering corporation tax rises so why discuss it ?
Well, we know – there have been leaks and secret press briefings by Treasury civil servants and/or ministers to the newspapers. Just once I’d like to see someone fired for leaking to the press. At the height of the Cummings controversy someone tweeted an anti-Government message from a Government Twitter account. Given the small number of people and phones with access to the account it should have been easy to identify the culprit and fire them. An update a month later indicated no-one had been found. Now it has been totally swept under the carpet. In the private sector that wouldn’t be tolerated – why is it in the Civil Service ?
Off topic I see Labour are calling for next year’s school exams to be delayed two months – wouldn’t it be wise for the Government just to U-Turn and agree to this now rather than leaving their cave-in to the last minute ?
Ref your last paragraph.
Why not limit the Christmas holiday, in the USA people get one day. Then curb Easter and half terms. You could also extend the day, supervising homework in school as is probably the case in public schools. Then of course there is school on Saturday morning which I experienced for seven years. Let headmasters and mistresses decide what is required for their school and then let them get on with it free of government dictat. The exam results will be the arbiter.
OT I see that a man was fined £10,000 for organising an illegal protest against lockdown.
As we are yet to see fines imposed on illegal marches let alone charges brought against people committing criminal damage and serious assaults on police officers, is there one law for some and another law for others?
Bet the fine is never collected…
Put simplisticly, yes there undoubtedly is. Were I to detail it our host would rush to wipe it from this diary. This shows you just how far this duality of law observance / prosecution has gone and why we are a fragmented society in many respects. We have also seen how society can act as one for good, ref applause for the NHS. The duplicity is in the leadership of the country , less so among the people. I find it bizaare that the people have an instinct for what is right but our leaders are too often all at sea.
+1
We have legal apartheid.
Increase tax on plastic bags to save the environment
”we just don’t believe you”
Are Plastic Bags the problem. Isn’t the truth there are just a few(the same few as elsewhere cause problems elswhere) people that you could reason are slobs, don’t give a sh…. about anything or anyone that are the problem.
Plastic bags are lighter than other forms of packaging so less fuel is required to deliver them, they are reusable and infinitely recyclable. So in the round plastic save commerce and us a fortune.
It is suggested that the plastic bags that are dumped in the sea are a problem, I would agree they are. The EU knows how to organize stripping the sea of fish and decimating breading grounds, so it should be a less costly doddle for them to do the same for any plastic at sea.
Or is it we have a Government so guided by the narrative set for them by their bosses in the media when asked to jump the ask how high.
What ever way you want to shape it is not plastic that is the villain
+1
We need President Trump’s economic/trade team here. They would transform Brexit Britain into the envy of Europe.
We are failing because Boris espouses the globalist model, which is heading towards one world goverment. No coincidence that OWG is based on Marxist ideology. The Chinese Communist Party must be laughing their heads off. No need for them to attack us militarily. We are doing a splendid job of destroying ourselves from within. That is what infiltration is all about.
Sir John, lots of sound advice and good thinking on your blog today.
For my two penneth. Most UK Companies and households have paired back and are running what is called a ‘lean operations’ and have been doing so for some time. So to get punished, then punished again for getting on with it and making things work is more than disingenuous, its…….
Now is the time for the State Institutions, Government, Quangos etc. to step up and do the same. We don’t need the Quangos, they are unaccountable to the taxpayer, likewise the House of Lords. There are far to many MP’s and the Civil Service is beyond bloated. In other words those that rely on their pay from the taxpayer should at least be expected to demonstrate the same ‘lean credentials’ of the rest of us, before saying ‘Give me’.
Government needs to get the structures and expenditure of those under its direct control on track before even ‘hinting’ that someone else has to pay for their wayward spiraling ego trips.
with less taxes people will get more money and they will only bank it-
with more taxes Government will have more money but will waste it
it’s a question of either/ or
Lower taxes will at any time increase demand ceterus paribus , but for John Redwood the answer is always more spending less taxes and more debt . He has, after all , said on numerous occasions that printing money does not create debt ,leaving inflation as the only discipline on the unlimited supplies of free money .
If only this were true. We are like a weak swimmer floating out to sea with the tide of borrowed money.Yes ,getting back to shore will require prodigious effort for slow small gains but all the time we drift the shore gets further away
John Redwood`s only concern is to create a demand bubble to disguise Brexit , the same political needs lie behind almost every poor decision made by this blundering government.
Reply A deliberate misrepresentation of my position on all counts.