A new fishing policy

There was no slot for me to speak in the fishing debate yesterday in the Commons ,such was the understandable pressure from MPs for fishing seats to speak.
What I wanted to say included the following
- The government must not sacrifice our fish for the sake of some wider deal. The UK feels very strongly that we have been badly treated over fish from the original entry terms onwards. The Common Fishery Policy has been bad for our fish, bad for our fishing industry and bad for the marine environment.
- When we take back control we should greatly expand the amount our own fishing fleets can catch, and require most if not all of the fish from our fishing grounds to be landed in the UK. We need to build a bigger fish processing and retailing industry.
- The government should ban the ultra large predatory trawlers which damage the sea bed or the wider marine environment when scrambling to catch more fish, and attract too much bi catch as they do so.
- We should strengthen our offshore protection vessel fleet to enforce our fishing rules, protecting our marine environment and managing our fish stocks well.
- The new fishing policy should encourage a rapid expansion of our fishing fleets, with government help with the financing of suitable vessels and encouragement to the banks to lend for the purpose.
- The new fishing policy should be part of a wider policy initiative to encourage far greater food self sufficiency and fewer food miles.
Exactly – but I imagine out fishing industry will be sacrificed for the wider deal.
If that happens then Nigel Farage should select candidates to fight the next election in all fishing constituencies.
Fishing is a tiny part of the UK economy, and employs a commensurate number.
However, like seeing a crowd sing Rule Britannia on the BBC, it is emblematic to the type of person who is susceptible to notions of belonging to a national tribe, and deluded about their present-day greatness – even if such an entity did exist, and if it did, whether they would be valued in the least by its leaders, both of which claims would be rather dubious, I think.
Meanwhile, material matters, like the education of our young, the survival prospects of businesses trading with the European Union, and our standards of living, are being thrown to the dogs
It is now – it’s been ‘given away’. We want the huge fishing industry back. And if it’s so irrelevant, why are the EU so determined to have it?
Agree – this goivernment would sell our british soul to get a deal,,,then tell the people its the best deal in history
JR, you miss the central point to Brexit. Your points might be how you wish fishing policy to delevop. That is not a matter for the EU it is a matter for the U.K.! Why not ask other nations who want a trade deal how much of our territorial waters they wish to control. It is absurd and not negotiable.
The bigger issue is the U.K. Determines what happens in its territorial waters, that is taking control of borders and taking back sovereignty where the U.K. Determines the rules of fishing in our own territory not the EU.
Once the U.K. Determines what its needs are and what it wants then it can discuss if any neighbour would like to fish in our waters, how much they are allowed to catch, what size and what species.
That is what we know and were promised by Brexit. Not Traitor May lying, deceiving and conniving to keep the U.K. in the EU in all but name- not only a bad deal but the worse deal in history that no self respecting nation could ever agree. The WA and PD exhibit A that needs to be repudiated as the EU has not negotiated in good faith.
The French appear to know the exact position of the border to the millimeter when it comes to escorting boats of illegal immigration!
And if Scotland got there Independence they would give the fishing rights back to the Eu
Muppets
This is a point that the likes of Gove need to imprint on the minds of all Scots. Some do a good job of this in the Commons but the message needs taking north of the border every now and again. Seizing back full control of our fish should be a ‘Decisive Point’ on our ‘Save our United Kingdom’ campaign plan schematic.
That’s one of the reasons they won’t vote for independence.
Plus the £2000 per head bung from ENGLAND.
No, the Scots would negotiate collectively, as part of the European Union, for a sensible arrangement, which is simply what most of the members do over almost everything in the remit.
They are not part of the EU. You just live ‘Collectivism’ don’t you?
And accept unlimited “Migrants” who would NOT stay in Scotland, but just head South into England.
And before then, no doubt the UK Government will hand over some of England’s waters to Scotland.
Nope. They would pool their resources with the EU, so they would get more lucrative export markets for their fish than would be on offer in Scotland alone and the EU27 would get a wider choice of fish. WIN WIN! As opposed to your bonehead Brexit where the UK kicks out foreign boats only to find that the biggest export markets (by far) for its fish are now behind big expensive tariff walls because you flounced out of the EU customs union and single market without ever understanding what they are. LOSE LOSE
Good morning
I fully expect a fudge on this issue. The government must surely know the public mood and see this as the ultimate test on BREXIT. The EU must know this too and are probably using it as a stick to beat us with knowing that the UK Governments real desire for EU-LITE/ Association Membership rests on them giving in. In short. The government is between a Roc and a hard Plaice.
And with that, I’ll get my coat 😉
No Point in building new fishery protection vessels if the government do not have the courage to enforce the new rules, whatever they are going to be.
Just look at the farce with the rubber dinghies. We are escorting illegals and helping the criminals.
Even from within their little bubble, the Government must see the public mood on most things Mark but as usual they ignore them.
Ban pulse fishing too.
That were funny😂
The govt. will be even more kippered than it is already if it fails on fish.
It carps on about this Covid nonsense using it as a red herring to divert us but we are watching and more warily than before as Boris flounders around.
If they had the slightest care for our health would they have denied us a staple such as fish when the rest of Europe gorges on it? Lack of iodine = goitre.
Wonderful seafood platters in Dieppe and most of it from our waters!
The UK isn’t sovereign and it won’t be even after Johnson completes the charade that we are now witnessing between UK and EU negotiators. On that basis alone and knowing as we do the nature of Tory leaders especially one so transparent as Johnson we can expect little change on this issue and foreign trawlers will still be allowed extensive access to UK waters
The cancerous, Anglophobic political class of the C21st that now controls this nation that they so openly despise will do all they can to ensure we remain as weak as possible at all levels. I include Johnson in that condemnation. He wraps himself in the flag but we know his true nature
It isn’t fish the Tories fear but the shadow of a speech from decades ago
Ref your last paragragh.
Yes they feared it because it spoke the truth which has now materialised to the power of ten. It also highlighted their ignorance of the english language and the use of allegory. They were proved politicians of the basest level. Pigmies in a growup world.
Such bile on a nice sunny morning. I always prefer the latter. Great comments by the way Sir JR. I trust they reflect what you have said privately and often.
Unfortunately like other correspondents I have for months thought that we would be ‘soled’ out.
UK politicians do not deliver on manifestos or promises.
Yet a small nation like Hungary (and now Poland) can tell the EU it will govern as it wishes – and do so without fear.
The government will say what the public want to hear and then fail to deliver. Illegal immigration is a classic example. There is no desire to curb it – just a need to stop the growing public complaints.
I am not sure what will happen on Brexit, though I fear a fudge. Fishing might be addressed by UK having technical control but giving fishing rights to foreigners for a very small fee.
Brexit as a whole might be completed as if by a magician, using sleight of hand and distraction techniques. A second wave of corona virus would be a useful distraction. Clever wording in the small print might be the sleight of hand.
Even then that speech only exposed the true intent of the ruling class and that is what they feared, not the racist attitude that is alleged to have been in it.
They couldn’t stand working class people having the vote, let alone the upper hand when it came to supply and demand for labour – so they started the mass importation of competition for jobs, housing and services to fill shortages… in a baby boom ! They could not let the post WW2 working class advantage stand. Its unwinding began almost immediately (1948)
People were prepared to drive buses, just not at the wages the government had set for them.
Wiser working class people emigrated to New Zealand, Australia and Canada and to this day Wanted Down Under shows people raving about the work-life balance enjoyed there and where they are not despised by their own ruling classes. The way a nation treats its soldiers is a clue as to what it thinks of its working class.
The most symbolic thing for me has been the centenary of WW1. It was originally marked with the silhouette of a British Trooper – soon to be accompanied by the silhouette of a suffragette.
Suffragettes were upper-middle class women campaigning only for the enfranchisement of upper-middle class women (working class men couldn’t vote then either) and were responsible for sending thousands of men to their deaths – men who had already been injured in the trenches shamed to going back by being given white feathers.
+1
Agreed.
+1
Please God some of the MPs who spoke made a couple of those critical points.
Yes that is how we have felt from the very start – cheated! The foundation for Brexit was laid by the cunning and ruthless ‘Common Market’ and Heath stealing our fish and control over our ancient fishing grounds, which they basically destroyed. Hence the ‘quotas’.
Our fishing industry is relativly small beer in financial terms. It is however emblematic in terms of an honest full Brexit, and very important for all those who work in the industry or could be working in an expanded industry. So, despite its size, it is politically of utmost importance in signaling oue true intent re our return to sovereignty.
Something Fishy.
Am the only one who thinks there something fishy about Piers Corbyn getting a £10,000 for an Anti Lockdown protest when Black Lives Matter and Extinction Rebellion protesters don’t get fined?
What kind of justice system fines an individual £10,000 without trial?
This unbalanced justice is going to put the whole UK Justice under a microscope soon enough, jail time for someone that urinates next to a police plaque put in place within a week, the girl that burnt a flat on the cenotaph not even faced justice yet and when she does it will be hoped it is all forgotten so she can be given a tap on the wrist.
A woman in Liverpool stealing £95,000 from British benefits let off with just a bit of community service doesn’t have to pay back the money?
Umm.. Stephen,
I think that’s because if your grievance fits the governments agenda as does BLM and XR, you are free to go about your business unfettered by the law even if you’re causing criminal damage or a public nuisance.
However if you’re not agitators but ordinary members of the public fearful of your loss of liberty and freedom you’re expected to “put up and shut up” so Mr Corbyn has duly been made an example of.. Amazing also how fast it was processed!
Sounds very fishy..
Agreed
I saw this on Toby Young’s Lockdown website:
” I met a teacher last night who was at the Trafalgar Sq. demo on Saturday. No – really! Very passionate. Like I was, she found herself photographed and in some of the meeja. One of the parents at the school recognised her and fired off a complaint to her headmaster. Term starts next week here, but she won’t be going in as she has now to isolate from the school for a fortnight. She said the headmaster was good about it and her job is not on the line – yet.
First they come for you if you don’t kneel, now you’re not allowed to campaign for the freedom others use to try to get you sacked. A reckoning must come. “
The corrupt sort!
On the bright side it will probably attract more to his way of thinking.
He debunked “climate change “ very effectively which is partly why we are seeing what we now see. Covid is the new thing with which to terrorise us!
Piers obviously isn’t very popular with whoever is actually in charge.
It is a well known fact that BLM and Extinction Rebellion protestors are mysteriously covered by a bubble which would prevent any infection, whereas any other horrible protestor who would dare traduce the bonafides of our Dear Leader Kim Jong Son and his faithfully brilliant comrade ministers would spread unspeakable microbes and viruses throughout the country and so are well deserving of Exemplary punitive fines.
Zorro
Or it could be that they are ‘useful idiots’ for a greater purpose….
Zorro
Isn’t this due to the fact that they can prove he was an organiser of the event, whereas the others get around legislation by not appointing formal organisers. I get the feeling Mr Corbyn was rather enjoying his “martyr” status, anyway!
I find myself in agreement with all you wished to say. I would add the following. Do we scientifically know what is going on in our fishing grounds in terms of resident species their average maturity and which ones might be endangered. With such information we could make decisions on what is allowed to be caught,in what volume, and most importantly by what method. Choose the right method ie line as opposed to trawl and you can control the maturity of fish taken. Living in Spain I know very well their addiction to fish and almost everything that comes from the sea. However it is also obvious that they have little consideration for the maturity of fish they take. Turbot the size of plaice and cod no larger than sea bass. We need to ensure that this stops.
A revitalised UK fishing industry will largely be an export industry as we in the UK have a very limited taste for fish and at the retail level knowledge and outlets are very limited. In Worcester there isn’t a fish counter worthy of its name. A serious tip, if for instance the French in particular embargo fish imports in a tissy fit, as is their wont, we should fly refrigerated cargoes daily to Tokyo where the desire for seafood is as great as anywhere on the continent of Europe. Glasgow to Tokyo is around ten hours for some of the best langostinos and scallops you will ever taste and the price is right.
Finally there is almost cerainly room for responsible controlled fishing in our wsters for some continental boats. Licence them, make sure they know the rules, and police them with fishery protection that understands all the dodges.
Fish is excellent for health.
In combination with the healthy eating drive perhaps Mr Rashford could encourage children to get a taste for it.
Also super trawlers are probably OK according to Remainers so long as they are EU super trawlers.
My family and I all eat lots of fish, more so than meat.
This is a problem with schools not teaching proper cooking any longer, and chefs that they show all the time not cooking using the produce from the largest supermarkets that most people use to see just how restricted choices are – possibly because people don’t know how to cook them.
In his six-point manifesto for fishing, our host rightly finds room for a requirement to generally reduce food-miles. While I admire your entrepreneurial spirit, flying cargo to Japan is certainly not going to meet that test. Bad luck.
It is not true to say that we have no taste for fish in the UK, fresh fish has simply been priced out of range of most pockets since 1972. It is true though that the number of outlets has reduced massively, to the point that it is virtually impossible to buy such value staples as fresh herring and mackerel.
I believe Mr Johnson is aware that our fishing industry will be a powerful symbol of our exit from the EU.
Remain supporters will not be comfortable with such a symbol.
As a remain supporter – or should I say a rejoiner – I genuinely do not care about such an irrelevant industry. Of course it will be a shame when many in it lose their jobs because of Brexit. But they mostly voted for it. I am not too bothered if people who voted for Brexit lose their jobs because of Brexit. It was, after all, their choice. And fishermen, farmers, hauliers will all lose out big time.
The reverse of course is true. You have the consistency that a golfer would admire – always 100% off target though.
Mollifying the Brexit majority is the bigger worry.
Fishing was the most dangerous occupation in the country, in terms of lives lost and accidents at sea.
Suitable vessels and capable manpower will not be instantly available.
So that might be used as the excuse for granting continued European access on very lenient terms.
@Oldwulf; If Mr Johnson wants “a powerful symbol of our exit from the EU” he (and our host) has picked a wrong’ne by picking up and running with the UKIP lies with regards our coastal fishing industry, after all Brexit will not change UN maritime laws nor the numbers of fish in the sea, or were the fish are found…
The PM might have been better to try and patch up the many problems our EEC/EU membership caused the Commonwealth, now that would be a powerful symbol of our re-entry onto the worlds economic stage.
O/t Due to a local lockdown that was imposed last night in Glasgow and East Renfrewshire I cannot meet my daughter at her house. Bizarrely it would be lawful to meet her in a pub, as the pubs are authorised to remain open. How crazy is that? Does it make any sense whatsoever?
Coercive Control
Isn’t that against the law now?
Where are those World Class Human Rights Lawyers Cherie Blair and Amal Clooney when you need them?
It makes as much sense as MPs’ bars being shuttered in Westminster and our MPs then having to cross a road to find a smaller, more cramped one. (Expect coverage on Guido today.) Amazingly, PPE courses – attended by so many of our ministers – focus on ‘logic’ in their first year!
All this “hand sanitiser” nonsense.
9:05 “Oh dear I’ve touched something – I must sanitise my hands”
9:11 “Oh dear I’ve touched something again – I must sanitise my hands again”
9:16 “Oh dear I’ve touched something again – I must sanitise my hands again”
9:21 “Oh dear I’ve touched something again – I must sanitise my hands again”
9:23 “Oh dear I’ve touched something again – I must sanitise my hands again”
9:29 “Oh dear I’ve touched something again – I must sanitise my hands again”
9:34 “Oh dear I’ve touched something again – I must sanitise my hands again”
9:45 “Oh dear I’ve touched something again – I must sanitise my hands again”
9:46 “Oh dear I’ve touched something again – I must sanitise my hands again”
9:48 “Oh dear I’ve touched something again – I must sanitise my hands again”
No. But then top down, one rule fits all, government dictat/rules never do make very much sense. We have only about 10 UK deaths from Covid each day slightly less than are killed or seriously injured while cycling each day. Daily deaths are running at about 1,350 per day (about normal for this time of year).
Can we please now get things into perspective and get back to normal. Childen cycling and walking to and from schools (as encouraged by the government) are taking larger risks in doing this than from Covid19.
I have a similar instruction at work.
Should someone be tested positive I too will have to isolate if I have only been 2 metres away from them for 15 minutes. 14 minutes and 59 seconds is ok but an extra second and it all changes apparently. It seems that this is following government advice. I can follow sensible but I have a real issue with stupid.
If the pubs are open and restaurants no that doesn’t make sense. You would take more care of food and drink preparation in your home than a publican and could clean anything she touches or the toilet if she used it.
No.
Our son, who has special needs, spent the first 3 months of lockdown living with us. After that, he returned to his own flat which he shares with another person with special needs and where he enjoys some support.
He is now allowed to travel to Reading, visit pubs, go to shops, go to the cinema and meet up with his friends. But he is no longer allowed to visit his family home.
This is all for a virus for which only a very small fraction of the population test positive, most people experience no symptoms at all and evidence suggests that 90% of those who do test positive are not contagious is any way.
What is this doing to people’s mental health?
Sounds ideal in Glasgow. I thought you all met in pubs anyway. I see Nicola has put the most covid free country in Europe, Greece, on the quarantine list because some tourists came back to Scotland with it. Perhaps they took it out and spent too much time together in the taverna without a mask with a straw through it.
The overwhelming majority of positive tests that the government are putting forward as justification for local lockdowns and restrictions are asymptomatic – and the NHS has said that the test is not reliable unless you have symptoms.
The government is knowingly using unreliable data to enforce local lockdowns and draconian restrictions. They are also restricting people coming back from holidays and not even bothering to test any of them to assess the effectiveness of these measures.
Because they are not interested in justifying their actions?
NO!
Absolutely none whatsoever.
Sturgeon is politicking.
Jayem, at least that’s something that cannot be laid at Johnson’s door. This time it’s Sturgeon that’s got it all wrong.
No it does not make logical sense. You cannot lock down an area on the pick or mix basis you describe. Thinking nationally, I would want to know if there is anything that links these disperate areas around the UK. Is it the people in them, the way they behave, or types of industries in these areas that gives us clues that would enable us to take precautions in so far unaffected areas. Knowledge enables sensible decisions to be made.
Of course not, why should it make sense?
Zorro
Stewart Jackson in the Telegraph today says:- The right man to reboot the Civil Service
The Simon Case I know has all the qualities he will need to reform our clunking state bureaucracy.
Well looking at Simon Case’s CV if does not inspire much confidence:-Private School, History at Cambridge then a PHD in History (under Peter Hennessy) then entirely state sector employment. Let us hope he is more like JR than someone similar to (for example) Lord Debden (Gummer).
Maybe you should look at Stewart Jackson’s CV and wonder why he does inspire your confidence?
I still wonder what qualified him to be David Davis’ taxpayer funded chief of staff. (6 figure salary).
His politics qualified him. He was one of the first signatories of the BDI (British Declaration of Independence), in 1999.
You know nothing about him, just the usual obsession about qualifications in early 20s to the person many years on. Stewart highlighted his achievements which are stellar.
Political sophistication is not your metier, but I would suggest of relevance is SJs comment that he will quickly be briefed against and then read Camilla Tominey, who is the DTs go to person for such briefings, when she reports precisely that.
How does an Oxbridge history degree rate vs PPE ? How about Classics(Boris)?
Can you rank them in an order for us?
What are the views of this Case chap on greencrap(sic)?
What happens to EU companies that have legitimately bought UK quota? Are they honoured, compensated or do they just lose their investment?
Tough.
They will be treated like our fishermen were in the 70s
Nothing is for ever.
Pay them off I think, unless under a new arrangement they are allowed to continue as I have already outlined.
If quota has been purchased, and is going to be taken away, then the purchase price should be returned. British fair-play would see to that. The sensible approach in all this is to run-down the EU’s access over time, aligned with the notional life of a fishing boat, say thirty years. As the EU quota goes down, the UK’s share of our resources would go up. But the EU would still have to pay for every fishy it takes.
I look forward to seeing you express some concern for British fishermen.
Dave, can you explain, did they buy the UK quota for a lifetime? How much did they pay for that? Who did they pay for that?
The same as to the UK fishing fleet when Iceland chucked them out, presumably?
If you have legitimately bought UK quota, you have a legitimate right to it, but if the quota reduces, the value of your right diminishes. I don’t suppose anybody invested assuming they were entitled to a UK quota in perpetuity.
I imagine that any legal contracts will be honoured but also they will be finite – e.g. time limited not open ended – so will end over time.
Maybe EU fishermen should get the same compensation from Brussels as our fishermen got from Brussels when they they lost their livliehoods.
The EU refunds them if they bought UK fish beyond our Referendum. They have had 6 years!
So you weren’t going to suggest that the EU should pay handsomely for access to our fishing grounds, like any any country would?
P.S. OFFSHORE patrol vessels – not ONSHORE. No to that; we have enough and recapitalisation of the fleet is in progress. A further expansion of the OPV fleet would probably come at the expense of warfighting naval capabilities, of which the Royal Navy now has too few.
Fishing is, of course, a largely irrelevant industry. Worth just 1% of the UKs economy. Imagine if Brexiteers had spent as long fighting for services or pharmaceuticals or creative arts or hauliers as they did for people who catch fish? Anyway….
Brexit causes multiple problems for the fishing industry – none of which the Brexiteers have been honest about. This lack of honesty is a theme.
Firstly, it is not just EU fishermen who catch fish in our waters. A significant number of our fishermen catch fish in their waters. Those British fishermen will lose out if a deal is not made.
Secondly, most of the fish caught in our waters is exported to the EU. It turns out that we don’t like to eat the things that live here. Brexiteers are making it harder to sell the fish we catch to, by far, our biggest customer. That won’t end well.
Thirdly, herring – one of the main species caught here – spoils easily. The extra Brexit bureaucracy the Tories are creating will sure lead to truck loads of it going off. Still a lorry sat in a Brexit bureaucracy centre full of rotting fish would at least sum up Brexit.
Fourthly, most of the fish we buy comes from the single market. Brexit will not change this. Nobody will really be ordering herring and chips anytime soon.
Finally, the UK is under a legal obligation to consider historic fishing rights. This is international law and nothing to do with the EU. We have been fishing in each other’s waters for centuries – and the UK government will end up in court if it ignores this.
Plus, we mustn’t forget that many of the foreign fishermen are now there because they bought the rights to fish in British waters from British fishermen – who were allowed, by the Thatcher government, to sell those rights.
I don’t eat fish so I really don’t care about this irrelevant industry. But it is quite clear to anyone who has done even a modicum of research that Brexit will cause is as much harm as good – and will possibly finish swathes of it off permanently.
At present time more than 60 per cent of fish landed from UK waters is caught by foreign boats but it’s not just about where fish is caught it is also about where fish can be sold. This is very important because currently most of the fish landed by British fishermen is exported to EU countries while most of the fish eaten here is imported.
So how will things be when foreign boats are banned from UK waters? looks like tariffs will apply for imports/exports and consequently there will be a huge contraction in the whole of the UK fishing industry both at sea and onshore until we can get new boats built and train up more of our young people to get active in fishing work again. Thereafter the industry should grow apace to a level where we have enough catch for home consumption and some for wherever we can find markets- we will have to get used to the idea again of eating fish we don’t usually eat in large quantities like shellfish herring and mackeral so then big changes on the way but I have my doubts
Boris must not cave in of Fisheries or anything else. We need to leave without a deal. Any deal which is now being called a treaty will require the ECJ to adjudicate with future issues. The ECJ interfering is also a definite no. If he caves in to either Boris will commit political suicide. We have waited since 2016 for this freedom from the EU, being stabbed in the back all the way, unfortunately by our own 5th column who cannot and never will accept the democratic vote the U.K. in 2016.
Keep going Boris and don’t give an inch. Walk away from the negotiations. The EU objective is to control the UK after this year through a complicated treaty that will have the U.K. in the ECJ for decades.
O/T I read yesterday that when we finally cut all ties with the EU in December,that although the ECA72 becomes void, deal or no deal, The Extradition Act 2003 is separate. If it’s not amended or repealed it remains in place. Can you tell me if this is correct, please?
What else needs repealing separately and more to the point, will they be?
Agree with all your points.
Also, we need to ramp up our R&D on marine resources as Agricola outlines above but also on a wider scale. Seaweed offers valuable materials for energy, food, pharmaceuticals and medical applications yet we have virtually no activities in that area.
Good morning Sir John – I also agree with you.
It was reported recently that ‘Green Peace’ had been monitoring the actions of ‘the ultra large predatory trawlers’ in the breeding season ripping up everything they could find on the breeding grounds. If true that is self defeating destruction by those that wish to be seen as friendly.
If there was pressure for more MPs to have their say on such an important matter, why was the debate not extended?
We have seen from the May-Robbins approach to negotiating with the EU that once you cave in one one thing they will push on another area.
It seems to be the case that the EU has a political objective to achieve a deal with the U.K. which involves legal and political subjugation. We should not worry about that or complain about it – it is entirely up to them to set their priorities, mistaken as we might think they are.
But we should be clear that in all areas, fishing, state aid, dispute settling mechanism etc, we will gladly sign up to similar arrangements as exist in other sensible FTAs, like the US-Australia, US-NZ, EU-Japan deals etc. But we will under no circs and in no area agree to be An economic colony of the EU.
Let’s make sure we have enough gun boats to chase off the thieving continentals that will continue to steal our fish …
JR
It was EU fishing regulations that save cod from virtually dying out and has now restored supply to a sustainable quota.
It was our government that opposed restrictions:
“Britain will oppose proposals to curtail cod catches in the North Sea next year. Environment minister Richard Benyon last week pledged to vote against moves to make further restrictions in the time that fishermen spend at sea, and promised to oppose moves to reduce North Sea cod quotas.”
Guardian 2012
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2012/dec/16/britain-fights-eu-cod-restrictions
And it was many of our fishermen who chose to sell their allocated quotas to the highest bidders for a quick profit rather than long term investment as Spain, for instance, did.
Surely you remember that?
If this government actually manages to do anything right it will be a miracle. The US Centre for Disease Control has admitted that 90% of alleged covid victims actually died of something else and that 90% positive tests are wrong. The whole lockdown hysteria is at the very, very most generous a gross miscalculation and at worst the biggest scam in history. Any politician, bureaucrat or journalist that has promoted it should resign from office immediately and be cowering in their home awaiting the knock on the door and the sound of handcuffs being made ready. The present ruling class in Britain (and most of the world) is incompetent, greedy, corrupt and criminal and will most probably get away with it again because our population suffers from government education and systematic media indoctrination.
I fear for my childs future.
The UK will only be free when it through its own Parliament completely controls what happens inside its own territory. Any fudge on this will be the ‘salami slicing’ of democracy to a foreign power. Lets not forget the EU is a foreign power that is leveraging an advantage for its self (I was going to say for its people, but their rulers don’t care about the people – just personal power)
What happens in the EU by UK organisations dealing with the EU is the responsibility of the EU. Those heading in that direction should respect that and comply. What happens inside the UK is the domain of the People of the UK, anything else is the surrender of a whole people.
Rest assured the EU hierarchy has to chip away, undermined all peoples and nations outside their protectionist cabal.
One illustration of this, which is very subtle is the so-called EU Human Rights. EU Citizens are given permission and approval to do things by their rulers, no approval and you are breaking the laws and rules – operating illegally . Under what was termed English Law, you don’t get permission as everything is permissible, unless your Democratically Elected representative has taken it away. Meaning everything is legal unless by democratic means it has been removed, this then can be amended and repealed by your democratically elected representative. Very subtle but it is the difference between a Free People and a subjugated People
It is this difference the EU Controllers don’t understand, any laws, rules etc inside the UK can and are made, controlled, changed by the people of this country, so outsiders can never dictate as to what they should be. If the people don’t like the way things are they change the government and then any outside influence is dropped.
It may be implicit in your point 3 & the banning of the oversized trawlers, but there needs to be an explicit ban on ‘pulse’ fishing in our waters which is devastating the fish & environs. The EU does have a ban on this, EXCEPT (there’s always an ‘except’ in the EU) for ‘research’ purposes. They recently increased the numbers allowed to do this by 25%. This smacks of a workaround their own CFP.
There will be a group set up, no doubt, to monitor & manage our fishing waters. May I suggest that their remit is wide & includes ‘other’ impacts on sealife in our waters. I do not know if there’s ever been a proper study of the impact of sea wind farms. We know that they harm flying birds/bats etc but also that many sea mammals are led astray due to sound/vibration. Do they also impact the fish in some way?
I do not get any pleasure from knowing that the French fishermen might be put in a very difficult place by both no-deal and an agreed trade deal but I cannot feel any sorrow for them either because their success evolved from a managed decline of English fishermen by the greedy EU.
The French fishermen in particular ( no doubt supported by their Govt if only through non action ) have threatened blockades and to continue fishing. The UK govt could take the initiative by publishing a list of deterrents for fishing vessels that break the UK’s maritime fishing laws so that foreign vessels know what to expect. Fines and penalties should be draconian.
Errant fishing boats should be escourted back to the UK ( I am assuming the involvement of the UK navy ), the vessel impounded until fines are paid but if the fine is not paid within 6 months the the vessel could be auctioned off after 6 months to pay the fine. There may be alternatives to impounding but legal recourse may be difficult if foreign nationals just ignore the fine and hide somewhere in their own country. Fines may be 50K for smaller vessels, 150K for average sized, 300K for super trawlers, 500K for any vessel fishing in designated protective zones ( no fish areas ). For a second offense just triple the fines ( a 2nd offense would include different vessel but same ownership ). It would not take many captures to deter others.
To reduce the effect of French actions in blockading ports then use Rotterdam, etc and air freight to reach final destination. Cost may be a factor ?
We do need to be firm and have a robust strategy and that should be set out soon to show that the UK means business. Theft is theft.
Sir John I agree with your every single word
I just wish we had a firm policy in place and it wasn’t up for negotiation
The EU, by demanding that we must subject ourselves to their laws, policies and standards adjudicated by their political courts and give up our sovereignty over our assets (fishing grounds) in order to obtain a trade deal, is in blatant contravention of UN Resolution 3281 Article 32 which states:
“No State may use or encourage the use of economic, political or any other type of measures to coerce another State in order to obtain from it the subordination of the exercise of its sovereign rights.”
Will we be in the European Defence Union or not ? Anne Widdecombe says Boris won’t answer the question.
All good points, Sir John.
I would have added more to point 4) in that 30% of our seas need to be strict ‘No-take’ zones (the zones have been mapped and listed already, but current protections are very weak, still allowing much fishing in these zones). – See ‘Feral’ G. Monbiot 2013 – Chpt 13 ‘Rewilding the sea’.
We also need to make explicit that boats engaged in illegal fishing will be confiscated. On the first offence. (If the captain doesn’t like the risk she doesnt have to fish close to the U.K. waters and risk accidentally ‘getting lost’). The crew will be offered the option of returning to their own country (not where the boat is registered) or become privateers added to the U.K. patrol fleet, with prize/commission for catching other offenders. If not enough of the crew volunteer as mercenaries, then just scuttle the boat.
Trawlers can be easily spotted from planes or satellites. They move very slowly when fishing. You don’t need fast navy vessels to catch them. Just the determination to enforce the law
Providing that small French boats are licenced by the UK and comply , this would be acceptable. The rapacious Dutch and Spanidh mega trawlers should definitely be banned and confiscated if they are found sneaking into British waters.
We need a navy to do that. We can’t even keep RIBs out and the people on them are treated like royalty, whilst our vets and tax payers make do with the streets.
The merchant marine, once the backbone of Britain is now flying under all sorts of flags. A convenience flag allows you to fish off Africa, for instance. And strip the sea.
I do hope that all fish have to be landed here so that this internationalism is restricted. Spanish fleets of “British” ships too are another problem.
I am not at all sure how much regulation the farmers of the sea need either. How far can our own fishermen be trusted (like the Norwegians and Icelanders) to look after their resources?
Edward Heath is now history. Are there any fishing families left to pass on the trade?
Did any MP speaking in the debate disagree with any of that ? Did any of them want to give the EU the same access they have now in perpetuity as they are demanding ? What is Starmer’s position ? As Starmer sets government Covid and Education policy it would be interesting to know as Boris will presumably U-Turn to accommodate him on this matter too.
What’s happened to the Free Ports ideas ? Swept under the carpet to keep the EU happy ?
Boris is a political busted flush – Dominic Grieve’s opinions keep resonating.
Its Fisheries Policy has always been one of the worst aspects of the EU with all its waste and damage to the environment. Any compromise on it by our Government would be fatal. I just do not think that Boris can afford a fudge on this one.
I heard George Eustice speak at a rally in Plymouth before the Referendum and I hope he is as effective in Cabinet as he was at a meeting in a fishing constituency.
Land as much fish as you like in the UK, 80% of sales go to the EU27 and unless you sign up to the EU rules you will pay tariffs and wait at the border while checks are carried out, which will make UK fishing uneconomic. You voted for fantasy, now you’re getting reality
Oh, has the fishing thing been agreed now then? Must have missed that.
Banning predatory super-trawlers would be a good start given the massive increase in time spent fishing in protected waters in 2020 over 2019. May I ask if you intend to sign the open letter on banning supertrawlers, currently signed by 82 MPs, and which seems to be gaining more and more cross-party support?
As certain fish fetch lower prices in the UK, requiring most if not all of the fish to be landed in the UK would reduce income for the industry. So long as the fish are caught by British boats, or if licences are available then by properly licenced boats, why not allow them to be landed where most profit can be made? If the EU choose to tarrif the ports to make landing fish in the EU uneconomic, then there’s more fish for the UK and that is simply be the market in action.
Fully agree with your post today John. We have had our fishing industry trashed. We must get much of it back. The biggest concern for me is the large factory ships coming into our waters and depleting stocks at an alarming rate. They do immense damage to the ocean floor and other species of marine mammals. I just hope Boris is serious about Brexit because it could be the last chance the Tories have of getting many traditional votes in the future. We have had the wool pulled over our eyes too many times.
Fisheries have nothing whatsoever to do with trade deals, and we must refuse to link the two. Offer the EU a take it or leave it Canada deal with a deadline, and when the deadline passes walk. We already acquiesced to the EU’s insistence on completing the Withdrawal Agreement before discussing future relationships, and got shafted as a result. I’m not saying by the way that we should be unsympathetic to the EU’s coastal nations in allocating quotas, just that we should stand up and stop being bullied.
New insights into the way that Covid 19 affects the body have been generated by supercomputer analysis.
https://elemental.medium.com/a-supercomputer-analyzed-covid-19-and-an-interesting-new-theory-has-emerged-31cb8eba9d63
It gives further backing to the importance of taking Vitamin D now that summer is over. Why have we not heard from the Health Secretary about this – or did I miss it?
If our government or their negotiators give so much as an inch on fishing they will have failed to get Brexit done because to have any involvement whatsoever from the EU in the allocation of fish quotas will put us back under the jurisdiction of the ghastly ECJ.
There is absolutely no problem with existing quotas as they can be allowed to expire as no quota is longer than two years and one year will have passed since last allocated.
There is nothing that the EU can offer us for any part of the control of our borders, waters and fish stocks
What would
“with government help with the financing of suitable vessels and encouragement to the banks to lend for the purpose”
actually entail?
Mr Sunak has turned down several billion in stamp duty in his unethical timing of this holiday to run the housing market hot prior to an increase in unemployment. The overdraft facility with BoE was expanded, rates were reduced to allow the Govt to balloon debt and pay resources inequitably to not produce, to stagnate. All encouragement to take personal responsibility to plan and save for a rainy day have been removed. Mr Sunak has borrowed to fund meals out, irrespective of health (though this does align with Hancock’s kneejerk destruction of PHE).
Under the unethical, destructive, central controlled actions of Mr Sunak, I can understand one might ask him to bung for a few fishing boats; but the destruction of the market economy, the destruction of the mixed economy, that Mr Sunak has carried out must surely stop somewhere.
Will you make quotas issued to UK boat skippers non tradable, so they can’t be sold off to large modern foreign boats? Otherwise, the UK/EU fishing scene will look very similar to what it is now. Quotas must be use them or lose them.
Firstly, we must leave the Common Fishing Policy in its entirety. This means that all quotas must be declared null and void; the buying and selling of quotas, especially by favoured continental fishermen is a pernicious practice as pernicious as the buying and selling of carbon credits under the SavethePlanet scheme to destroy Western Civilisation.
There have been claims by English-haters that the fishing industry is not important, economically: take a bow, Brussels.
Firstly, our fishing industry has been grievously damaged by the CAP as our fishermen were not awarded sufficient quotas to engage in fishing economically and were then encouraged to sell their quotas and receive grants from Brussels (our money) to scrap their trawlers, whilst Spaniards were given generous grants for new trawlers (our money again).
Secondly, fishing is a primary added value industry that not only assists our balance of payments but also supports local businesses including boat-building and chandleries and their suppliers.
Would it not be nice to see our ancestral fishing ports and hamlets thriving again rather than being many of the most depressed areas of the country? Let the fishermen catch fish according to their schedule, not one inflicted on them by Brussels.
The discussions with the EU must be about mutual trade not continuing to thieve our fish.
Once our ancestral fishing grounds and our fishing industry are recovering, the government needs to promote the health benefits of eating fish and cooking it other than in Canola oil.
The North Sea is grossly over fished and needs radical measures to restore fish stocks and the Marine ecology. The EU and its CFP has been a disaster for the seas, as you can witness if you travel to the Mediterranean which is virtually as barren as a brick. Also note how the EU after the Brexit vote vastly increased the Danish quota for sand eels which are now being decimated as a result.
As the EU will not be sensible and play nice we should use the Law of the Sea to set an ‘total allowable catch’ so low that it matches the UK fishing fleet. We should require all trawlers to be flagged here, crewed here and land here, and have a majority UK ownership.
I agree with all that but there is a lack of determination and expression of forcefullness. The word ‘should’ ought to be replaced with ‘must’ in 2,3,4,5, and 6. ‘Must’ only appears in 1.
Why?
Have just listened to PMQs, great emphasis by the government and the BBC on “”U” turns. Covid 19 is a war. When you start taking incoming from a new direction you respond to silence it. Seems to me that the opposition and the BBC are clinging to this latest “U” turn phrase like it is the new Poll Tax. A liferaft to carry the opposition through a period when they are incapable technically or logically to contribute anything of substance. Talking heads the lot of them.
OT but amusing from Guido, BBC U-turn “viewers will be “free to sing along at home”
Edited/truncated for a bit more humor
Yes if Bo Jo was the man he should be , well he would’ve pulled the plug on this farce, with the EU.
What about these over Large trawlers coming over here killing the grounds , it would be too much ask if we are doing anything about that ?
Exactly the same for all the illegal immigrants ?
In other words, read by a blind man , O No, we only do as the E U tells us.
This is simply because the Whole Establishment are Remainers .
Just like the civil service, the whole damn lot is working for the other side, has been for decades no mystery, just the usual Treacherous behaviour