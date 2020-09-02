Housing numbers in Wokingham

I am making the case for a slower rate of development for our area as the Council moves to prepare a new local plan. I am responding to the government’s latest consultation on planning issues and will follow up my written submission with a meeting with the Minister.
About John Redwood
John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, and graduated from Magdalen College Oxford. He is a Distinguished fellow of All Souls, Oxford. A businessman by background, he has set up an investment management business, was both executive and non executive chairman of a quoted industrial PLC, and chaired a manufacturing company with factories in Birmingham, Chicago, India and China. He is the MP for Wokingham, first elected in 1987.
John’s Books
Email Alerts
You can sign up to receive John's blog posts by e-mail by entering your e-mail address in the box below.
The e-mail service is powered by Google's FeedBurner service. Your information is not shared.
-
Map of Visitors