Levelling up and planning

The government wishes to see 300,000 house a year built, largely by the private sector. This would amount to an annual investment of say £50 billion in their construction.
We have held the debates before about migration and numbers. Today I wish to discuss the issues the government is consulting on. The consultation is not about migration and just assumes large house numbers.
The issue is where should such a large number of homes be placed? The government has recently issued a couple of Planning policy documents. I wrote about the main one here, eliciting little interest.
The second one is a series of proposals for immediate rather than longer term reform of our planning system. It sets out a new method for calculating housing need which in turn would inform housing targets for each Council in the country.
The base position seems sensible, suggesting a 0.5% increase in existing stock in each Council area each year. This would provide a reasonable number of new homes everywhere allowing some flexibility to home buyers. There is then an added “affordability” formula or algorithm to increase these numbers, as 0.5% leaves the country well short of the government’s own 300,000 target.
The adoption of this proposal produces a strange result.Instead of adding to the housing stock in the places where the government wishes to level up, their numbers are cut. Instead of reducing the flow of more investment and better paid people into the areas that are already well above average in prosperity and employment, they are scored to need many more. The estimates of the impact suggest Sussex would see a 127% increase and Surrey an 83% increase whilst the North East would have a fall of 28%.
I suggest the government thinks again lest this algorithm proves as troublesome as the exams one. We need a levelling up one, where more homes are built in those places which want the investment.
45 Comments
Reducing the increasing population would solve most of the problem.
We can all see the logic of your statement, but unfortunately well beyond the ability of our political class to make the connection.
We will never level anyone up unless we end all the pointless restrictions.
393 reported Covid deaths in Europe yesterday
Population: 741.4 million
SOURCE worldometers
For that European economies are being destroyed.
“Piers Corbyn, the elder brother of Jeremy Corbyn, the former leader of the Labour party, was given a penalty without trial of £10,000 for his part in organising a rally in Trafalgar Square calling for the repeal of the Coronavirus Act, passed in March, which gave the government sweeping powers.
The £10,000 penalty was imposed under a statutory instrument, not passed by parliament, but brought into force on 28 August by the Health Secretary. Two organisers of a rave in West Glamorgan, attended by about 3,000 people, were also given fixed penalty notices for £10,000.” Source – Spectator
In other words the night before the protest
What is going on with this Conservative Government?
Indeed about 230 people killed on European roads every day. Far more are killed by hospital negligence every day too.
Yes – what happened to the Human Right To A Fair Trial?
That is the more worrying thing here, I think.
The Met seems to think that BLM protests where rioters chase the previously kneeling police and desecrate war memorials is a political meeting and therefore does not attract a huge fine. But a meeting calling for withdrawal of a political Act is not and the fine can be imposed immediately without any political oversight.
The conclusion is that the Commissioners will decide what is political according to their own political views.
This has only just started — France has introduced a totally opressive law that makes owners and directors of companies responsible for making sure everyone in their employment is forced to wear a mask – with horrendous penalties…
How long before this gets imposed in the UK???
Meanwhile BLM marchers get a police escort – -and those here celebrating Pakistani Independence day were driving along hanging out of car windows – so the police left the area. Racial discrimination anyone?
But as far as I am aware BLM and EXR have got away with fines.
More to the point: what would have happened it Labour and Mr Hindsight had been in charge. You are obviously a left leaning remainer.
Good morning
So the government want more homes. Why, does the government intend to live in them ? If not, then let the market decide. Stop interfering ! Stop setting quotas. Stop telling private business what and where they can invest their capital. Just make good on the promises that you have been making for the last 10 years and leave the rest to us.
Who, if not government, is going to buy these homes ? Many are going to be well out of the price range of former Pret workers. You have just tanked the economy and you are carrying on like the band on the Titanic, totally oblivious to the rising water around you.
I read somewhere that Alexander Johnson MP has less than 6 months. If true, and he does go, please do not mess about like last time with the TV nonsense. Just get on with it and elect a new party leader. Preferably someone with a background in the real world.
Your point is well made, I sometimes wonder, with concern, about the way some of Sir John’s posts appear; they have a definite socialist tinge, and he’s supposed to be on the right of the PCP!
Here’s an idea, let the local authorities suggest how many and where to build, and make them qualify their applications with infrastructure capacity.
+1
Well yes the government does de facto buy them by their schemes, low interest rates imposed pushing shared ownership schemes etc. This pushes 20 year old houses down the desirability list.
Mark,
Interesting how the Blaire Tribute Act govt. will set targets for housing but cancelled the target to cut immigration which is the center of the problem! Priti Pathetic, as she has become known, spouting a lot of hot air to appease the masses but taking no action, like her predecessors over ten years.
We have a hotel crisis they are full of immigrants!
The govt. is complying with EU directive.
https://buildeurope.net/news/build-europes-eu-policy-recommendations-to-face-covid-19-crisis/
Even down to lowering stamp duty!
Are we leaving?
The govt need more houses – – because the govt know that they are going to allow millions more invaders in. They just won’t admit it.
MarkB Yes, and not Gove as he has proved to be untrusworthy and is a green lunatic.
Can we please have someone who at least knows how to play with an abacus.
Leave this to the private sector. Council and State involvement will surely mean more disasters as a result of empty headed local and national politicians promoting policies that elevate political advantage above economic viability and material need
Politicians and their kind have become a wretched, poisonous presence in our world.
@Dominic; It has been left to the private sector for the last 40 years, the private sector has failed, that is why the UK (even without inward migration) faces a housing shortage. It is in the interests of the private sector to limit new build because, as with all things, a shortage of supply increases the value of the ‘commodity’.
How can they leave it to the private sector Dominic they want the homes for people who arrive here with nothing. Who then go on to complain they don’t get enough.
Indeed. Meanwhile Sunak tell MP they much be honest with the public about taxes well that would be a first.
It seems Sunak intends to increase stamp duty hugely on 31 March by up to £15K per property. Also to increase taxes yet further – CGT rates up to 40% , income tax on pension contributions (directly against the promise not to increase income tax), corporation tax to 24% and perhaps dividend tax too (yet another income tax increase in effect).
He seems bizarrely to think this will distinguish the party from Labour by showing they are the party of “economic competence”! Well hardly – increasing taxes and destroying the economy is what Labour do every time. The books need to be balanced by halving the size of the largely parasitic state sector – much of which is currently doing almost nothing (or even positive harm) and with most on full pay & sitting at home. Not by killing the recovery with extra taxation.
Sunak needs to have a bonfire of red tape, cut and simplify taxes, go for cheap reliable energy and cut all the green lunacy and HS2. That would be economic competence for a change. From the current (hugely over taxed and regulated position) raising tax rates will not raise more revenue and will kill the tax base and economic growth you silly PPE plonker.
But since ERM John Major onwards the party has not been remotely economically competent. They have been a party of tax borrow and piss down the drain just like Labour in essence. A party and Chancellor who has not even cancelled HS2 yet clearly has not got a clue about economic competence.
Another repetitive obsessive zero contribution to today’s topic.
Half price meals were never sold as what they were. Buy Now Pay Later meals.
Instead Mr Sunak postured as the Great Giver and was lauded as such by swooning bints in the tabloids who should be old enough to know better.
I voted Tory to avoid Corbyn but got Marx.
Absolutely spot on.
No more development, more English meadow please, and woodland. Turn off immigration, maintain good education and the UK population will gradually decline.
A previous Housing Minister – I forget which, they come and go – has decreed that Norfolk and Suffolk has to allocate land for 250,000 dwellings by 2030 which means an increase equal to the current population of Suffolk.
We can’t go on like this.
JF
There is a story about some architect hired to design some campus buildings, he laid out the buildings but didn’t specify any paths.
He came back a year after the campus had been built and looked for the tracks where people had walked and had the paths laid there.
You don’t want an algorithm which spreads out supply evenly and tidily, you need a means to determine where legitimate need and demand is then address that.
Very simply the homes need to be in the areas where people want to live. That should be easy to determine by looking at prices. If a given type of housing is more expensive in one area than another then that area needs more of that type of housing.
You will note that the desire for profit would drive developers to do this without any planning.
Simply abolish planning (but not building regs) and the problem will solve itself.
Why?
reply I have often urged lower numbers of migrants and homes
The idea that Surrey apparently needs more housing and the North East needs less smacks of stupidity and incompetence. Who would have expected that from this government? Bring back May eh?
I do think, Mr. Redwood, that it is time you stopped dodging the question and responded. Why does your party in government allow a net increase in our population of THREE HUNDRED THOUSAND people a year?
The government should be in the supported flat/hostel business to help people in need
The government should not be in the house building sector leave that to market forces and investors
No mention of the infrastructure to go with the 300,000 homes a year.
This isn’t about making the British people happy is it.
These are Tractor Stats to go with the BBC’s morning 2 Minutes of Hate*, aren’t they !
(*Trump)
Problem. Reaction. Solution.
How can we discuss this “problem” with no reference to how it was and is being caused?
Why should we have any interest in a solution to government’s self- inflicted “crisis” which will only upset our lives even more!
Sort out the cause and you have the solution.
But that isn’t what any politician wants…is it?
Sky News in the guise of Kay Burley trying to suggest that the views of Tony Abbot ex PM of Australia disqualify him from discussing trade with the UK due to his supposed views on women and homosexuals. Views if real that have nothing to do with trade. What is wrong with anyone having views on any subject. Kay Burley Big Sister implying how we should think. PC gone mad.
Good luck to any Tory MP in soon-to-be-concreted-over leafy idylls.
Watch the support drain away as constituents see their lives ripped into even more tatters.
Still I very much doubt that “democracy” is the future.
Look how easily the local elections were swept aside!
If more people want to live in Sussex and Surrey then why shouldn’t they ? Build where market forces dictate and stop NIMBY locals moaning about it.
Interesting. Snipped for commenting about the excessive housing targets for East Anglia. Perhaps this is too sensitive a subject.
JF
It looks as though housing development will continue as usual. Expensive consultations which are then ignored and the houses rammed in anyway.
So let’s save some money and leave the legislation as it is. Just carry on building unsustainable amounts of housing without the appropriate infrastructure.
I believe Wokingham has been told to build 1600 homes every year for 10 years?
Wokingham population is roughly 170,000 – how many homes? 100,000?
At 0.5% increase : 100,000 x 0.5% = 500 homes ADDED.
Any comment to make? Do planners expect the population to triple over 10 years?
Sir John,
I think Wokingham has had enough of regeneration followed by the constant building of massive estates.
What’s the point of attempting to plan anything with your party’s shambles of a government? Nothing said can be relied upon, retractions or reversals follow after a day or so.
And our borders are completely open – the south coast in particular. Thousands of illegal immigrants are welcomed.
What about the true people of England? Where do we fit in Pretti Useless and globalist Boris’s grand scheme of doing nothing about it? They speak words but take no action.
Remember Sir John, you are judged by the company you keep.
OT, I see the Globalists have unleashed their attack dogs on Tony Abbott. Sky News initially referred to Australia’s ‘controversial’ (i.e. successful) policy on illegal immigration and then Kay Burley tried to pin Matt Hancock into agreeing that Abbott was a ‘misogynist’ and a ‘homophobe’ who should have no place in government. They tried the same line with Nicola Sturgeon, who just ignored the line of questioning altogether. Surely the globalists aren’t concerned that Abbott might influence government policy on trade deals which may occur IF Brexit happens.
The government is importing over 300,000 extra people each year. Just stop doing it!