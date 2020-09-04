No need to increase taxes

(A longer version of this was requested by the Daily Telegraph for this morning after I had prepared this blog)
Levelling up is a good idea. It requires tax cuts, not increases. It requires using the planning system to allow more building and construction based investment in the parts of the country that want the extra jobs and money it brings.
The government has just shown how a tax cut can provide a good boost to activity, jobs and incomes. The cut in Stamp duty has encouraged people to get on with swapping their home to a property that is closer to their current needs. It has helped people downsize and upsize, to move from urban areas to more rural areas, or to move into cities from the countryside. It has allowed people to buy extra space for homeworking, or locate closer to schools or workplaces. It has given them more choice.
As a result housing transactions have just exceeded the pre pandemic levels. When people move it creates work for the estate agents, conveyancers, mortgage businesses, removal firms, painters and decorators, builders doing small works and many others. The Inland Revenue will probably be a winner too from taxing all that extra activity as well as getting a Stamp duty boost from more transactions as some offset to the lower rates.
Government works best for people when it respects their wishes, helps them achieve their ambitions and extends their effective choices. We need a series of policies that do just that. Levelling up needs urgent action to bring in extensive freeports to boost industrial and commercial investment. It needs cheaper energy so we make more things here. It requires new farming and fishing policies so we grow and rear more of our own food.
The government cut the top rate of income tax and collected more revenue from the better off. It cut the rate of corporation tax and collected more revenue from business. It offered a meals discount and kick started restaurants. Let’s have some more policies that promote levelling up by cutting taxes and costs for people. That way we will get the deficit down more quickly, from all the extra activity.
Why do your spend your time writing this stuff when you know that the government will do what Mr Gove and Mr Cummings want to do, with no regard for anyone else’s views?
Mr Cummings wants this list implemented.
Who is Mr Gove?
It’s a less tough call than joining and expanding UKIP/Brexit parties would have been. Somehow we voted for these people too, so neither do we have anything to be proud of.
We desperately needed to take that course back in 2010 or even 2019, but somehow both our host and we the electorate were too frightened to step into the unknown.
An opportunity and now a country lost.
Sir John hangs on to the concept (waivering belief?) that common sense and sensible policies come out from Westminster and Downing St.
Well one day they might. No sign yet though. HS2 construction begins today it seems with a promise of 22,000 jobs. If only these people were building something that was a sensible investment and value for money. I estimate about 3 real jobs destroyed for each of these 22,000 – this due to the taxes extracted from other businesses to fund this white elephant.
Why HS2 when we desperately need the best broadband we can get ?
Zoom meetings are the way forward.
Social distancing is going to kill all the things that make Cities worth being in.
London as a global airport hub is looking finished. It’s looking finished as an entertainment, tourist and banking hub too.
Why HS2 when just as many jobs can be created building something we’re actually going to need ???
“It offered a meals discount and kick started restaurants. ”
You should have called it what it was: Eat Now Pay Later.
The government didn’t offer these meals using its own money, you know.
+1. HS2 is an obscene waste of our money. Government pig-headedness at its worst.
Following EU directive.
I had my first face to face meeting in five months yesterday.
So much better
All very sensible. But do we have a sensible government?
Exactly, though taxing people then wasting half of it in admin costs just to give some taxpayers a tiny bit back as a cheap meal out or some vouchers that can only be spent on insulation is clearly idiotic.
We need real stamp duty cuts not a temporary holiday to creat this mini boom and then a bust after March 31st when it goes up by up to £15K. Like the bust we had after Lawson stopped double tax relief foolishly announcing it in advance back in 1988. Then we had the appalling ERM from the idiotic John Major to really destroy the economy and the property market (in starting a bit later in 1990).
Not quite as moronic as Gordon Brown announcing his sale of UK Gold reserves in advance though – at about 1/6 of today’s price I think.
Displacement vs genuinely new activity is a key question.
How many of the current housing transactions are genuinely new and how many are transactions that would have happened anyway, just at a different time?
Much as happened with the 50p income tax rate cut where, as HMRC’s figures on declared income showed, what occured was that people deferred taking income in the last tax year of thre 50p rate and pushed it over to the tax year with the 45p rate. Perfectly rational behaviour for someone who was affected and in a position to engage in such tax planning, but it distorted the real effect of that change.
Good morning
As I have said numerous times here – Less is more !
As our kind host points out, the reduction, and hopefully removal of Stamp Duty/ Tax, will put more money into people’s pockets. Money that can be used in the wider economy. And through personal and business taxes the government gets the money back. It also helps business to grow and create jobs. This means fewer people on benefits. That’s less money for the government to find.
We also need to find these tax reductions by cutting both spending, waste and duplication. Again- Less is more !
You spend your money to get 100% bang for your buck
The government spends your money (tax) they get maybe 75% bang with your buck
Less is more – less taxation translates into more investment, a bigger boost and more efficient use of funds
Totally agree and it is good to begin to see push back against more labour tax policy allegedly being promoted by Sunak as the Treasury’s ‘puppet’ at least trying to remind people the Torys are the low tax party. It will of course be spun that is the direction of travel but politicians are ‘vampire squid’ to their core existing to spend not save money.
Unfortunately you fail to talk about cost saving on the day Boris formally gives the go ahead to the HS2 white elephant.
Government respecting people’s wishes? Ha.
A herd of white elephants
Come to The Chalfonts and see the roads already completed to give access to the massive rail tunnel vent ducts and you would think the dreadful waste of money was already complete.
Off topic but current and very worrying. Logistics companies are saying your arrangements for post brexit birder controls are totally inadequate leading to massive bottlenecks.
I suspect I am not alone amongst your contributors in not being surprised one jot, but you will be far closer to the situation.
Reality not spin reassurance would be welcome.
I’m beginning to think that this government is incapable of conducting early, productive liaison with stakeholders.
The stamp duty ‘holiday’ is just a gimmick because if it is ended as quickly as it began all it will have done is distort the market. Transactions will have been brought forwatd and afterwards there will be a forced fall from the forced high. A more permanent reduction in the tax would be of greater benefit.
Stamp Duty levels must be frozen or dropped. Thousands of homes that have not sold for a decade are selling. Imagine the frustration of the millions of people stuck because there was a rigged housing market for the Corporations and ‘first time buyers’ who don’t start a chain if they buy new.
Allowing the housing market to operate is not a ‘perk’ – its a right!
If this were the Tory Manifesto at the next election I would start campaigning for you NOW!
Indeed and for higher prices properties too. Turnover taxes are very damaging indeed to the economy.
Why did they keep stamp duty so high?
Obviously it was some sort of scam from the beginning since it kept the housing market in stasis.
Did they want to create pent up demand?
And then release the floodgates at a particular pre planned moment in time?
The EU has a directive called “Build Europe“ …every single objective of which Boris appears to be following slavishly.
Apparently the COVID outbreak has underlined the importance of building more and more and more houses…probably to shut us into when they declare the next pandemic..oh no..they are still capitalising on this one!
In London the stamp duty reduction resulted in prices increasing – so making no difference to the affordability of houses at all – the Government reduced their revenue for no benefit at all.
Good Morning,
Excellent Conservative principles; why would the PM and Chancellor be thinking about raising tax rates?
I would add, REDUCE government involvement in our daily lives, reduce the size of government/civil service, we only need a government that does what the private sector cannot do. Before Covid, government spending as a percentage of GDP was around 40%, (what it is now I shudder to think) it should be Government objective to keep it below 35%. (Korea is 30%, Source OECD Data)
P.S. Fisheries: Control of OUR fishing grounds for the benefit of our fishing industry. An Independent Coastal State that only allows foreign vessels, at its sole discretion, is a necessity to keep the Conservative Party in office.
Fisheries: Apparently the proposal put forward by the Government is that the UK fishing “quota” in UK waters should double. So in UK waters in the English Channel our cod quota would go from 9% to 18%. Really taking back control there eh ?
Rishi Sunak seemed unconcerned after his highlighted notes revealed there would be “no horror show of tax rises”.
There should be no tax rises at all mate, especially if you want most of the corona virus loans to actually be repaid and people to remain in their jobs. You could usefully undo you 90% cut in entrepreneurs tax relieve which was completely the wrong signal to send. Then finally keep the £1 million IHT threshold promise from Osborne (the one that made Brown bottle his early election perhaps the only sensible think Osborne did). It is still just £325K even now.
Yes!
LL. the subtlety of it all. IHT threshold can be £1 million for the main residence of a married couple so they would always say that in a way they have honoured the promise.
If you want to ‘level up’ then the digital divide exposed by CV19 is the one you want to sort out.
And as house building estimates indicate an exponentially growing population we need reservoirs and power stations.
All of this can provide Keynsian employment far better than HS2 – which is already obsolete and will result in empty trains sucking out what power is left in our national grid.
UK population absolutely is not growing exponentially.
Its rate of growth is slowing, and expected to slow further. It has been, on average, very approximately linear since about 1950.
I agree with your comments.Does your party agree?You need to convince The government.
A Govt that works sensibly for the people it represents should be normal.
The description presents that as if it is a new discovery.
The Treasury is wedded to tax, spend and waste. You are wasting your breath.
Start taxing electric cars and reduce VED on luxury cars.
No chance.
The cut in Stamp Duty has – a hundred percent predictably – simply caused estate agents to advise sellers to increase their asking price by the amount that a buyer would otherwise have saved.
It has given us all time record average prices.
“Levelling up” is just yet another slogan.
And you prefer the Government to own 15% of UK housing in perpetuity and receiving a regular income each time there is a sale.
PS Taking that sort of share of the U.K. housing stock was a MASSIVE expropriation of private property. Totally unacceptable.
That logic suggests stamp duty should be 100%.
I have made that point repeatedly, market forces at work. John always avoids commenting on this fact.
It does not mean that the buyer has to pay it or that the seller has to accept the buyers offer. It is a free market. Selling prices reflect supply and demand.
I think you will find that levelling up really referred to job opportunities and incomes, though ultimately these affect house prices.
Keep plugging away John, eventually someone who can change things to this more common-sense approach may listen and act.
I can’t see any of your suggestions being implemented John. We don’t have a Conservative government and it would be difficult to find anyone in the cabinet right now with any sensible ideas.
Whilst I’d normally agree, I don’t think there is the stomach for anything like the cuts that would be required
JR You mention that reduction in income tax, corporation created payment of more tax. Hopefully, these recent proof of actions in reducing to promote more that has achieved exactly that, will encourage the government to continue in this vein. So long as an aide doesn’t poke their nose in and advise the opposite be done!
Corporation tax….I missed the word tax
There is a very good quote from the economist Warren Mosler
“If we have any unemployment then we are overtaxed for the size of government we have”.
It may be time to understand why that statement holds and how to use it to best effect.
Before the other side does.
To level it up we could tax the £305 per day the Lords get for turning up and having a kip in the chamber, which if i am not wrong is tax free. better still we could make the Lords a voluntary organisation as it is a very privileged position.
You are right Sir John and there are many examples of this that have worked successfully in the past. At the same time we need to clean out the corridors of government that are cluttered with useless quangos, spongers, and a totally over-maned Civil Service.
The waste is enormous and we are paying for it. Copy the private sector and clean the cupboard out regularly.
Well said
If it is in the Telegraph the government will take more notice of it than if you’d offered these wise words in the House…
If the chancellor were to promise a tax revolution – a tax rewrite, a re-evaluation…, that alone would be of more benefit than robbing us further blind with yet more tax increases.
Cut VAT. It will help more people than pootling around with stamp duty, etc. Probably be cost neutral at worst, and maybe lead to a decent net increase in tax taken.
A gentle lesson in how to govern. ( And hopefully how to stop trashing the economy). Great article.
Personally I would like to see “scruff or the neck“ treatment for those trampling on our souls but maybe the calm, logical approach is better.
I mean the article in the paper.
No more taxes, yes I agree. We’re over taxed already.
However, what is to be done with the deficit and even paying back the ballooning national debt? A decade since the financial crisis and still spending is more than tax income.
There needs to be real plans to reduce government spending, or is it the plan just to pass on this generation’s largesse onto the next?
The apparent spike in home conveyances are merely a pent-up demand over the last 6 months. Covid and Downing St have caused thousands of people to reflect on where they live relative to work, living in close proximity has caused many to want to lead separate lives, pursuit of changes in lifestyle, re-appraisal of future financial ability to live their dreams…
Incredible growth in mental health, anxiety, and depression problems will show themselves as the adjustments begin to happen.
A social meltdown begins following the economic one.
Tory backbenchers must be pretty fed up with the toddler-like antics in number 10.
Boris has got his way with “now unstoppable”HS2 it would seem. Anxious to fulfil some agreement with EU I expect. Bag of toffees in the offing for a good boy?
If it turns out like anything else he has touched we will have acres, miles of churned up land, thousands of wildlife casualties, hundreds of dispossessed Tory party haters and an awful lot of mud. But no railway!
How Churchillian! ( Not).
Never in the history of politics was so much good will wilfully wasted in so short a time.
Work on HS2 starts today! Surely Sir John, you do not mind vast amounts of our taxes being squandered on it?
Reply I voted against
American economist Arthur Laffer was instrumental in persuading the Reagan administration of the advantages of lower tax rates. It seemed to have worked.
https://www.investopedia.com/terms/l/laffercurve.asp
From the Telegraph – ‘Boris Johnson: HS2 will deliver 20,000 new jobs, and ‘fire up’ economic growth ‘
Surely £106 billion spent anywhere would do the same. In all probability that sort of money could create long term jobs were they are needed and lead to real prosperity for the country. Spending it on old dead technology, where the end result achieves nothing, just for the sake of it says a lot about Boris’s intellect.
Indeed JR, it would be if we had a proper Conservative government, but instead, we have a cluster****….
It pains me to see you waste your words of wisdom on this lot. You are casting pearls before swine.
zorro
Surely a Conservative Goevernment should not need persuading of this?
Whistling in the wind – Nigel Lawson is the only Chancellor who knew anything about economics. HS2 building starts today and our bumbling leader heralds it – beam me up Scotty.
Littlejohn in the Mail today is brilliant. He’s highlighting the airline industry and saying that unless this government gets its act together we wont’ have a Great Britain but a Little Britain. He’s right. The quarantine rules are a mess. As he says, you will find it easier to travel on a dingy from Calais and enter Britain than you will on an aircraft into Heathrow. You couldn’t make it up. My general feeling is the British public are very disappointed in this government and Boris is losing the plot.
The government has shown that everything it touches is a disaster. If you want to improve things repeal all the virus laws completely not just in name and don’t reduce particular taxes, eliminate them and stop Boris’s complusion to emulate socialist nanny state policies at every opportunity. Also how about actually getting the job the Conservative party was elected to do and get us out of the Belgian empire.
Refer to my previous comments on Redwood and his sky hook economics
Sir John
I did mention the other day when you consider the amount of revenue that councils make with fines over the country it must run into millions. Put vat on all fines. People are always objecting to paying taxes well if they behave and do not ffllout the law they will not have to. Most law abiding people I would think will not have a problem with it. This government will not scrap all these wasteful projects and keep on with envy taxes , I think it is time to step outside the box and do something different.
As JR says, the priority now is to create economic activity, mend the broken economic cycle and generate wealth – balancing the books is important but can come later.
Then why are extinction rebellion allowed to cause chaos – I see reports that they even stop emergency ambulances. Round the lot up, taser if necessary, strip them of their assets and lock them up – same goes for their financial backers . We need a government that can, not the present bumbling lot.
What’s the point of decent people trying to work hard when we have these XR rebels running amok.
I have just received a leaflet in the post from Wokingham Council asking me to contact you regarding the Government imposed targets for new build housing in this area.
I’m in two minds about this way of spending my Council Tax but please consider yourself contacted.
Of course as a reader here I already know and support your views in this regard.
I will now give my feedback on the three other taxpayer funded internet links they list.
Where is the cash coming from for HS2 and the never ending flood of foreign invaders?
Great comments on the Telegraph article.
JR for Chancellor …should be in Cabinet…only true conservative etc! Good!
Sprigs of Rosemary all round then?
JR – do any other MPs read your blog or if not do you show what comments you get? If so what do they say about the mood of the people? It should shck them, does it?
I hope the Chancellor has factored in that the UK can now keep all of import duties charged and however much it is of VAT both of which we used to send to Brussels, so perhaps tax cuts are a better idea. Increasing limits before tax bands begin and a VAT reduction perhaps.