No need to increase taxes

By johnredwood | Published: September 4, 2020

(A longer version of this was requested by the Daily Telegraph for this morning after I had prepared this blog)

Levelling up is a good idea. It requires tax cuts, not increases. It requires using the planning system to allow more building and construction based investment in the parts of the country that want the extra jobs and money it brings.

The government has just shown how a tax cut can provide a good boost to activity, jobs and incomes. The cut in Stamp duty has encouraged people to get on with swapping their home to a property that is closer to their current needs. It has helped people downsize and upsize, to move from urban areas to  more rural areas, or to move into cities from the countryside. It has allowed people to buy extra space for  homeworking, or  locate closer to schools or workplaces. It has given them more choice.

As a result housing transactions have just exceeded the pre pandemic levels. When people move it creates work for the estate agents, conveyancers, mortgage businesses, removal firms, painters and decorators, builders doing small works and many others. The Inland Revenue will probably be a winner too from  taxing all that extra activity as well as getting a Stamp duty boost from more transactions as some offset to the lower rates. 

Government works best for people when it respects their wishes, helps them achieve their ambitions and extends their effective choices. We need a series of policies that do just that. Levelling up needs urgent action to bring in  extensive freeports to boost industrial and commercial investment. It needs cheaper energy so we make more things here. It requires new farming and fishing policies so we grow and rear more of our own food.

The government cut the top rate of income tax and collected more revenue from the better off. It cut the rate of corporation tax and collected more revenue from business. It offered a meals discount and kick started restaurants. Let’s have some more policies that promote levelling up  by cutting taxes and costs for people. That way we will get the deficit down more quickly, from all the extra activity.

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

77 Comments

  1. Grimsby Cod
    Posted September 4, 2020 at 5:06 am | Permalink

    Why do your spend your time writing this stuff when you know that the government will do what Mr Gove and Mr Cummings want to do, with no regard for anyone else’s views?

    Reply
    • Lynn Atkinson
      Posted September 4, 2020 at 6:33 am | Permalink

      Mr Cummings wants this list implemented.
      Who is Mr Gove?

      Reply
    • Sir Joe Soap
      Posted September 4, 2020 at 7:06 am | Permalink

      It’s a less tough call than joining and expanding UKIP/Brexit parties would have been. Somehow we voted for these people too, so neither do we have anything to be proud of.

      We desperately needed to take that course back in 2010 or even 2019, but somehow both our host and we the electorate were too frightened to step into the unknown.

      An opportunity and now a country lost.

      Reply
    • Fred H
      Posted September 4, 2020 at 7:16 am | Permalink

      Sir John hangs on to the concept (waivering belief?) that common sense and sensible policies come out from Westminster and Downing St.

      Reply
    • JoolsB
      Posted September 4, 2020 at 9:14 am | Permalink

      +1. Exactly.

      Reply
    • Lifelogic
      Posted September 4, 2020 at 11:30 am | Permalink

      Well one day they might. No sign yet though. HS2 construction begins today it seems with a promise of 22,000 jobs. If only these people were building something that was a sensible investment and value for money. I estimate about 3 real jobs destroyed for each of these 22,000 – this due to the taxes extracted from other businesses to fund this white elephant.

      Reply
  2. Anonymous
    Posted September 4, 2020 at 5:11 am | Permalink

    Why HS2 when we desperately need the best broadband we can get ?

    Zoom meetings are the way forward.

    Social distancing is going to kill all the things that make Cities worth being in.

    London as a global airport hub is looking finished. It’s looking finished as an entertainment, tourist and banking hub too.

    Why HS2 when just as many jobs can be created building something we’re actually going to need ???

    Reply
    • Anonymous
      Posted September 4, 2020 at 5:13 am | Permalink

      “It offered a meals discount and kick started restaurants. ”

      You should have called it what it was: Eat Now Pay Later.

      The government didn’t offer these meals using its own money, you know.

      Reply
    • BeebTax
      Posted September 4, 2020 at 6:54 am | Permalink

      +1. HS2 is an obscene waste of our money. Government pig-headedness at its worst.

      Reply
    • Everhopeful
      Posted September 4, 2020 at 8:33 am | Permalink

      Following EU directive.

      Reply
    • Narrow Shoulders
      Posted September 4, 2020 at 9:06 am | Permalink

      I had my first face to face meeting in five months yesterday.

      So much better

      Reply
  3. oldtimer
    Posted September 4, 2020 at 5:20 am | Permalink

    All very sensible. But do we have a sensible government?

    Reply
  4. Lifelogic
    Posted September 4, 2020 at 5:27 am | Permalink

    Exactly, though taxing people then wasting half of it in admin costs just to give some taxpayers a tiny bit back as a cheap meal out or some vouchers that can only be spent on insulation is clearly idiotic.

    We need real stamp duty cuts not a temporary holiday to creat this mini boom and then a bust after March 31st when it goes up by up to £15K. Like the bust we had after Lawson stopped double tax relief foolishly announcing it in advance back in 1988. Then we had the appalling ERM from the idiotic John Major to really destroy the economy and the property market (in starting a bit later in 1990).

    Reply
    • Lifelogic
      Posted September 4, 2020 at 7:06 am | Permalink

      Not quite as moronic as Gordon Brown announcing his sale of UK Gold reserves in advance though – at about 1/6 of today’s price I think.

      Reply
    • Peter Parsons
      Posted September 4, 2020 at 7:47 am | Permalink

      Displacement vs genuinely new activity is a key question.

      How many of the current housing transactions are genuinely new and how many are transactions that would have happened anyway, just at a different time?

      Much as happened with the 50p income tax rate cut where, as HMRC’s figures on declared income showed, what occured was that people deferred taking income in the last tax year of thre 50p rate and pushed it over to the tax year with the 45p rate. Perfectly rational behaviour for someone who was affected and in a position to engage in such tax planning, but it distorted the real effect of that change.

      Reply
  5. Mark B
    Posted September 4, 2020 at 5:28 am | Permalink

    Good morning

    As I have said numerous times here – Less is more !

    As our kind host points out, the reduction, and hopefully removal of Stamp Duty/ Tax, will put more money into people’s pockets. Money that can be used in the wider economy. And through personal and business taxes the government gets the money back. It also helps business to grow and create jobs. This means fewer people on benefits. That’s less money for the government to find.

    We also need to find these tax reductions by cutting both spending, waste and duplication. Again- Less is more !

    Reply
    • glen cullen
      Posted September 4, 2020 at 8:51 am | Permalink

      You spend your money to get 100% bang for your buck

      The government spends your money (tax) they get maybe 75% bang with your buck

      Less is more – less taxation translates into more investment, a bigger boost and more efficient use of funds

      Reply
  6. Nigl
    Posted September 4, 2020 at 5:37 am | Permalink

    Totally agree and it is good to begin to see push back against more labour tax policy allegedly being promoted by Sunak as the Treasury’s ‘puppet’ at least trying to remind people the Torys are the low tax party. It will of course be spun that is the direction of travel but politicians are ‘vampire squid’ to their core existing to spend not save money.

    Unfortunately you fail to talk about cost saving on the day Boris formally gives the go ahead to the HS2 white elephant.

    Government respecting people’s wishes? Ha.

    Reply
    • glen cullen
      Posted September 4, 2020 at 8:53 am | Permalink

      A herd of white elephants

      Reply
    • Geoff not Hoon
      Posted September 4, 2020 at 10:54 am | Permalink

      Come to The Chalfonts and see the roads already completed to give access to the massive rail tunnel vent ducts and you would think the dreadful waste of money was already complete.

      Reply
  7. Nigl
    Posted September 4, 2020 at 5:42 am | Permalink

    Off topic but current and very worrying. Logistics companies are saying your arrangements for post brexit birder controls are totally inadequate leading to massive bottlenecks.

    I suspect I am not alone amongst your contributors in not being surprised one jot, but you will be far closer to the situation.

    Reality not spin reassurance would be welcome.

    Reply
    • Sea Warrior
      Posted September 4, 2020 at 8:39 am | Permalink

      I’m beginning to think that this government is incapable of conducting early, productive liaison with stakeholders.

      Reply
  8. The Prangwizard
    Posted September 4, 2020 at 5:49 am | Permalink

    The stamp duty ‘holiday’ is just a gimmick because if it is ended as quickly as it began all it will have done is distort the market. Transactions will have been brought forwatd and afterwards there will be a forced fall from the forced high. A more permanent reduction in the tax would be of greater benefit.

    Reply
    • Alan Jutson
      Posted September 4, 2020 at 6:20 am | Permalink

      +1

      Reply
    • SM
      Posted September 4, 2020 at 6:31 am | Permalink

      +2

      Reply
    • Lynn Atkinson
      Posted September 4, 2020 at 6:37 am | Permalink

      Stamp Duty levels must be frozen or dropped. Thousands of homes that have not sold for a decade are selling. Imagine the frustration of the millions of people stuck because there was a rigged housing market for the Corporations and ‘first time buyers’ who don’t start a chain if they buy new.
      Allowing the housing market to operate is not a ‘perk’ – its a right!
      If this were the Tory Manifesto at the next election I would start campaigning for you NOW!

      Reply
    • Lifelogic
      Posted September 4, 2020 at 6:50 am | Permalink

      Indeed and for higher prices properties too. Turnover taxes are very damaging indeed to the economy.

      Reply
    • Everhopeful
      Posted September 4, 2020 at 7:47 am | Permalink

      Why did they keep stamp duty so high?
      Obviously it was some sort of scam from the beginning since it kept the housing market in stasis.
      Did they want to create pent up demand?
      And then release the floodgates at a particular pre planned moment in time?
      The EU has a directive called “Build Europe“ …every single objective of which Boris appears to be following slavishly.
      Apparently the COVID outbreak has underlined the importance of building more and more and more houses…probably to shut us into when they declare the next pandemic..oh no..they are still capitalising on this one!

      Reply
    • Roy Grainger
      Posted September 4, 2020 at 8:22 am | Permalink

      In London the stamp duty reduction resulted in prices increasing – so making no difference to the affordability of houses at all – the Government reduced their revenue for no benefit at all.

      Reply
  9. Peter Wood
    Posted September 4, 2020 at 5:54 am | Permalink

    Good Morning,

    Excellent Conservative principles; why would the PM and Chancellor be thinking about raising tax rates?

    I would add, REDUCE government involvement in our daily lives, reduce the size of government/civil service, we only need a government that does what the private sector cannot do. Before Covid, government spending as a percentage of GDP was around 40%, (what it is now I shudder to think) it should be Government objective to keep it below 35%. (Korea is 30%, Source OECD Data)

    P.S. Fisheries: Control of OUR fishing grounds for the benefit of our fishing industry. An Independent Coastal State that only allows foreign vessels, at its sole discretion, is a necessity to keep the Conservative Party in office.

    Reply
    • Roy Grainger
      Posted September 4, 2020 at 8:29 am | Permalink

      Fisheries: Apparently the proposal put forward by the Government is that the UK fishing “quota” in UK waters should double. So in UK waters in the English Channel our cod quota would go from 9% to 18%. Really taking back control there eh ?

      Reply
  10. Lifelogic
    Posted September 4, 2020 at 5:55 am | Permalink

    Rishi Sunak seemed unconcerned after his highlighted notes revealed there would be “no horror show of tax rises”.

    There should be no tax rises at all mate, especially if you want most of the corona virus loans to actually be repaid and people to remain in their jobs. You could usefully undo you 90% cut in entrepreneurs tax relieve which was completely the wrong signal to send. Then finally keep the £1 million IHT threshold promise from Osborne (the one that made Brown bottle his early election perhaps the only sensible think Osborne did). It is still just £325K even now.

    Reply
    • Everhopeful
      Posted September 4, 2020 at 7:25 am | Permalink

      Yes!

      Reply
    • miami.mode
      Posted September 4, 2020 at 8:14 am | Permalink

      LL. the subtlety of it all. IHT threshold can be £1 million for the main residence of a married couple so they would always say that in a way they have honoured the promise.

      Reply
  11. Anonymous
    Posted September 4, 2020 at 5:58 am | Permalink

    If you want to ‘level up’ then the digital divide exposed by CV19 is the one you want to sort out.

    And as house building estimates indicate an exponentially growing population we need reservoirs and power stations.

    All of this can provide Keynsian employment far better than HS2 – which is already obsolete and will result in empty trains sucking out what power is left in our national grid.

    Reply
    • Martin in Cardiff
      Posted September 4, 2020 at 6:23 am | Permalink

      UK population absolutely is not growing exponentially.

      Its rate of growth is slowing, and expected to slow further. It has been, on average, very approximately linear since about 1950.

      Reply
  12. Bob Dixon
    Posted September 4, 2020 at 6:00 am | Permalink

    I agree with your comments.Does your party agree?You need to convince The government.

    Reply
  13. Adam
    Posted September 4, 2020 at 6:07 am | Permalink

    A Govt that works sensibly for the people it represents should be normal.
    The description presents that as if it is a new discovery.

    Reply
  14. Ian Wragg
    Posted September 4, 2020 at 6:09 am | Permalink

    The Treasury is wedded to tax, spend and waste. You are wasting your breath.
    Start taxing electric cars and reduce VED on luxury cars.
    No chance.

    Reply
  15. Martin in Cardiff
    Posted September 4, 2020 at 6:17 am | Permalink

    The cut in Stamp Duty has – a hundred percent predictably – simply caused estate agents to advise sellers to increase their asking price by the amount that a buyer would otherwise have saved.

    It has given us all time record average prices.

    “Levelling up” is just yet another slogan.

    Reply
    • Lynn Atkinson
      Posted September 4, 2020 at 6:40 am | Permalink

      And you prefer the Government to own 15% of UK housing in perpetuity and receiving a regular income each time there is a sale.
      PS Taking that sort of share of the U.K. housing stock was a MASSIVE expropriation of private property. Totally unacceptable.

      Reply
    • Caterpillar
      Posted September 4, 2020 at 7:39 am | Permalink

      +1

      Reply
    • A.Sedgwick
      Posted September 4, 2020 at 8:26 am | Permalink

      That logic suggests stamp duty should be 100%.

      Reply
    • Roy Grainger
      Posted September 4, 2020 at 8:31 am | Permalink

      I have made that point repeatedly, market forces at work. John always avoids commenting on this fact.

      Reply
    • agricola
      Posted September 4, 2020 at 10:25 am | Permalink

      It does not mean that the buyer has to pay it or that the seller has to accept the buyers offer. It is a free market. Selling prices reflect supply and demand.

      I think you will find that levelling up really referred to job opportunities and incomes, though ultimately these affect house prices.

      Reply
  16. Alan Jutson
    Posted September 4, 2020 at 6:23 am | Permalink

    Keep plugging away John, eventually someone who can change things to this more common-sense approach may listen and act.

    Reply
  17. Fedupsoutherner
    Posted September 4, 2020 at 6:28 am | Permalink

    I can’t see any of your suggestions being implemented John. We don’t have a Conservative government and it would be difficult to find anyone in the cabinet right now with any sensible ideas.

    Reply
  18. Hank Rearden
    Posted September 4, 2020 at 6:34 am | Permalink

    Whilst I’d normally agree, I don’t think there is the stomach for anything like the cuts that would be required

    Reply
  19. Sharon Jagger
    Posted September 4, 2020 at 6:36 am | Permalink

    JR You mention that reduction in income tax, corporation created payment of more tax. Hopefully, these recent proof of actions in reducing to promote more that has achieved exactly that, will encourage the government to continue in this vein. So long as an aide doesn’t poke their nose in and advise the opposite be done!

    Reply
    • Sharon Jagger
      Posted September 4, 2020 at 6:40 am | Permalink

      Corporation tax….I missed the word tax

      Reply
  20. Lucan Grey
    Posted September 4, 2020 at 6:44 am | Permalink

    There is a very good quote from the economist Warren Mosler

    “If we have any unemployment then we are overtaxed for the size of government we have”.

    It may be time to understand why that statement holds and how to use it to best effect.

    Before the other side does.

    Reply
  21. BW
    Posted September 4, 2020 at 6:45 am | Permalink

    To level it up we could tax the £305 per day the Lords get for turning up and having a kip in the chamber, which if i am not wrong is tax free. better still we could make the Lords a voluntary organisation as it is a very privileged position.

    Reply
  22. George Brooks.
    Posted September 4, 2020 at 6:47 am | Permalink

    You are right Sir John and there are many examples of this that have worked successfully in the past. At the same time we need to clean out the corridors of government that are cluttered with useless quangos, spongers, and a totally over-maned Civil Service.

    The waste is enormous and we are paying for it. Copy the private sector and clean the cupboard out regularly.

    Reply
  23. Bryan Harris
    Posted September 4, 2020 at 6:54 am | Permalink

    Well said

    If it is in the Telegraph the government will take more notice of it than if you’d offered these wise words in the House…

    If the chancellor were to promise a tax revolution – a tax rewrite, a re-evaluation…, that alone would be of more benefit than robbing us further blind with yet more tax increases.

    Reply
  24. BeebTax
    Posted September 4, 2020 at 6:58 am | Permalink

    Cut VAT. It will help more people than pootling around with stamp duty, etc. Probably be cost neutral at worst, and maybe lead to a decent net increase in tax taken.

    Reply
  25. Everhopeful
    Posted September 4, 2020 at 7:08 am | Permalink

    A gentle lesson in how to govern. ( And hopefully how to stop trashing the economy). Great article.
    Personally I would like to see “scruff or the neck“ treatment for those trampling on our souls but maybe the calm, logical approach is better.

    Reply
    • Everhopeful
      Posted September 4, 2020 at 7:10 am | Permalink

      I mean the article in the paper.

      Reply
  26. Dave Andrews
    Posted September 4, 2020 at 7:13 am | Permalink

    No more taxes, yes I agree. We’re over taxed already.
    However, what is to be done with the deficit and even paying back the ballooning national debt? A decade since the financial crisis and still spending is more than tax income.
    There needs to be real plans to reduce government spending, or is it the plan just to pass on this generation’s largesse onto the next?

    Reply
  27. Fred H
    Posted September 4, 2020 at 7:22 am | Permalink

    The apparent spike in home conveyances are merely a pent-up demand over the last 6 months. Covid and Downing St have caused thousands of people to reflect on where they live relative to work, living in close proximity has caused many to want to lead separate lives, pursuit of changes in lifestyle, re-appraisal of future financial ability to live their dreams…
    Incredible growth in mental health, anxiety, and depression problems will show themselves as the adjustments begin to happen.
    A social meltdown begins following the economic one.

    Reply
  28. Everhopeful
    Posted September 4, 2020 at 7:23 am | Permalink

    Tory backbenchers must be pretty fed up with the toddler-like antics in number 10.
    Boris has got his way with “now unstoppable”HS2 it would seem. Anxious to fulfil some agreement with EU I expect. Bag of toffees in the offing for a good boy?
    If it turns out like anything else he has touched we will have acres, miles of churned up land, thousands of wildlife casualties, hundreds of dispossessed Tory party haters and an awful lot of mud. But no railway!
    How Churchillian! ( Not).
    Never in the history of politics was so much good will wilfully wasted in so short a time.

    Reply
  29. BOF
    Posted September 4, 2020 at 7:23 am | Permalink

    Work on HS2 starts today! Surely Sir John, you do not mind vast amounts of our taxes being squandered on it?

    Reply I voted against

    Reply
  30. Oldwulf
    Posted September 4, 2020 at 7:39 am | Permalink

    American economist Arthur Laffer was instrumental in persuading the Reagan administration of the advantages of lower tax rates. It seemed to have worked.

    https://www.investopedia.com/terms/l/laffercurve.asp

    Reply
  31. Ian @Barkham
    Posted September 4, 2020 at 7:50 am | Permalink

    From the Telegraph – ‘Boris Johnson: HS2 will deliver 20,000 new jobs, and ‘fire up’ economic growth ‘

    Surely £106 billion spent anywhere would do the same. In all probability that sort of money could create long term jobs were they are needed and lead to real prosperity for the country. Spending it on old dead technology, where the end result achieves nothing, just for the sake of it says a lot about Boris’s intellect.

    Reply
  32. zorro
    Posted September 4, 2020 at 8:17 am | Permalink

    Indeed JR, it would be if we had a proper Conservative government, but instead, we have a cluster****….

    It pains me to see you waste your words of wisdom on this lot. You are casting pearls before swine.

    zorro

    Reply
  33. William Long
    Posted September 4, 2020 at 8:22 am | Permalink

    Surely a Conservative Goevernment should not need persuading of this?

    Reply
  34. A.Sedgwick
    Posted September 4, 2020 at 8:31 am | Permalink

    Whistling in the wind – Nigel Lawson is the only Chancellor who knew anything about economics. HS2 building starts today and our bumbling leader heralds it – beam me up Scotty.

    Reply
  35. fedupsoutherner
    Posted September 4, 2020 at 8:37 am | Permalink

    Littlejohn in the Mail today is brilliant. He’s highlighting the airline industry and saying that unless this government gets its act together we wont’ have a Great Britain but a Little Britain. He’s right. The quarantine rules are a mess. As he says, you will find it easier to travel on a dingy from Calais and enter Britain than you will on an aircraft into Heathrow. You couldn’t make it up. My general feeling is the British public are very disappointed in this government and Boris is losing the plot.

    Reply
  36. Steven
    Posted September 4, 2020 at 8:54 am | Permalink

    The government has shown that everything it touches is a disaster. If you want to improve things repeal all the virus laws completely not just in name and don’t reduce particular taxes, eliminate them and stop Boris’s complusion to emulate socialist nanny state policies at every opportunity. Also how about actually getting the job the Conservative party was elected to do and get us out of the Belgian empire.

    Reply
  37. Newmania
    Posted September 4, 2020 at 9:10 am | Permalink

    Refer to my previous comments on Redwood and his sky hook economics

    Reply
  38. turboterrier
    Posted September 4, 2020 at 9:18 am | Permalink

    Sir John

    I did mention the other day when you consider the amount of revenue that councils make with fines over the country it must run into millions. Put vat on all fines. People are always objecting to paying taxes well if they behave and do not ffllout the law they will not have to. Most law abiding people I would think will not have a problem with it. This government will not scrap all these wasteful projects and keep on with envy taxes , I think it is time to step outside the box and do something different.

    Reply
  39. Edwardm
    Posted September 4, 2020 at 10:11 am | Permalink

    As JR says, the priority now is to create economic activity, mend the broken economic cycle and generate wealth – balancing the books is important but can come later.

    Then why are extinction rebellion allowed to cause chaos – I see reports that they even stop emergency ambulances. Round the lot up, taser if necessary, strip them of their assets and lock them up – same goes for their financial backers . We need a government that can, not the present bumbling lot.
    What’s the point of decent people trying to work hard when we have these XR rebels running amok.

    Reply
  40. John E
    Posted September 4, 2020 at 10:25 am | Permalink

    I have just received a leaflet in the post from Wokingham Council asking me to contact you regarding the Government imposed targets for new build housing in this area.
    I’m in two minds about this way of spending my Council Tax but please consider yourself contacted.
    Of course as a reader here I already know and support your views in this regard.
    I will now give my feedback on the three other taxpayer funded internet links they list.

    Reply
  41. bigneil(newercomp)
    Posted September 4, 2020 at 10:29 am | Permalink

    Where is the cash coming from for HS2 and the never ending flood of foreign invaders?

    Reply
  42. Everhopeful
    Posted September 4, 2020 at 11:39 am | Permalink

    Great comments on the Telegraph article.
    JR for Chancellor …should be in Cabinet…only true conservative etc! Good!
    Sprigs of Rosemary all round then?

    Reply
  43. Dennis
    Posted September 4, 2020 at 11:41 am | Permalink

    JR – do any other MPs read your blog or if not do you show what comments you get? If so what do they say about the mood of the people? It should shck them, does it?

    Reply
  44. jane4brexit
    Posted September 4, 2020 at 12:04 pm | Permalink

    I hope the Chancellor has factored in that the UK can now keep all of import duties charged and however much it is of VAT both of which we used to send to Brussels, so perhaps tax cuts are a better idea. Increasing limits before tax bands begin and a VAT reduction perhaps.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Your email is never published nor shared. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

*
*

  • About John Redwood


    John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, and graduated from Magdalen College Oxford. He is a Distinguished fellow of All Souls, Oxford. A businessman by background, he has set up an investment management business, was both executive and non executive chairman of a quoted industrial PLC, and chaired a manufacturing company with factories in Birmingham, Chicago, India and China. He is the MP for Wokingham, first elected in 1987.

  • John’s Books

  • Email Alerts

    You can sign up to receive John's blog posts by e-mail by entering your e-mail address in the box below.

    Enter your email address:

    Delivered by FeedBurner

    The e-mail service is powered by Google's FeedBurner service. Your information is not shared.

  • Map of Visitors

    Locations of visitors to this page