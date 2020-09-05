UK Car market declines – again

August was a quieter month than usual for car sales. Despite the recent exit from lock down, sales fell 5.8% on the month, with an especially big decline in business purchases. Many people and companies remain put off by the aggressive Vehicle Excise duties, and by the continuing spin against conventional cars.
As I feared, present policy is much more successful at dissuading people from buying new diesel or petrol cars than it is at persuading them to buy new electric vehicles. 2020 to date has seen a massive 59.7% reduction in diesel car sales. It is this segment of the market that the UK had done so well in, with large investments in clean diesel engine technology. There was also a decline of 44.6% in petrol cars. There were substantial percentage gains in the sales of electric and Plug in Hybrid cars on a small base. The market year to date has seen all electric vehicles take just 4.9% of the sales, and Plug in Hybrids 3.3%.
If the government cares about the state of the motor industry it needs to review its tax policy, and to reflect on the pace of change to electric products. It is curious that the car industry itself does not seem that concerned about the damage transition is doing to it. Some are still talking about Brexit effects when it is obvious that CV 19 shutdowns and the hostility to diesel and petrol cars has driven a big decline in the market before we leave the EU single market. It is tax and electric car policies that pose future problems.
What would it take to get readers to buy a new car any time soon? And what would you want from an electric vehicle on range, charge times, availability of power and price of car to make it a more interesting proposition? Clearly the public is very underwhelmed by the current offerings despite the enormous pressure on everyone to switch. So far the government is just proving it is easier to destroy successful past investment than to make successful new investment pay. They have put people off new cars but find it difficult to switch them to battery products.
The market should decide whether electric cars work, no Government diktat.
Everything about electric cars seems negative. It’s also hard to see what is green about them.
Civil Service Unions are moaning about having to go back to work.
What part are they objecting to:
1. having to go back
1. having to work
Simple solution – start to lay them off.
480,000 staying at home! How many are in useless quangos that serve no useful purpose? It is easier to have a review than make these redundant.
+1.
If they can do it from home it can be done for perhaps less than 10% of the cost in other countries. For what actually need doing by the state (perhaps 20% at most) do that and release them all to get a real job in the UK and pay taxes in rather than be a drain on others.
In India £2000 will get you a better civil servant worker than £50K will in the UK.
+1 they will be happier (after some adjustment) doing a real job if they can!
Let’s consider some of those jobs that you call real.
Say, those who design, build, maintain and fly aircraft, or who operate technology in hospitals.
What kind of a world do you think it would be, if all of those people operated at the general level of truthfulness, trustworthiness, and reliability of prominent government figures here and in the US?
“Yes, Sir, I did a great job of making certain of this aircraft’s airworthiness”
Really?
You see, when some cynics in high places start to show the world that being diligent, truthful and trustworthy are mugs games, well, it might just start to rub off.
Ask that US plane maker. And it’s going to get worse. And you enabled all this.
They are under the misapprehension that the media & unions are their boss
They certainly don’t follow any orders or instructions from their employer
The real problem is that the senior civil servants are under the same misapprehension
Indeed for most people they are impractical and very expensive. They are not zero emission they are emissions elsewhere. They do not even save significant
(or even any) CO2 in the main.
R&D on battery technology fine – premature roll out by government degree and tax payer funded bribes is idiotic.
But why is the tax-payer bearing any of these costs – car manufacture is still a private business
Your first line says everything – ”no government diktat”
We are not a communist state….stop social & green engineering
In a free market every new idea, product and service can stand and fall on its own merits.
I see a big market in petrol driven second hand cars for the foreseeable future.
So far most people won’t buy an electric car because they have a limited range, and are limited in almost every other way. The only thing that is not limited is the price.
Indeed our foolish politicians think they can change the laws of physics and engineering by diktat.
So idiotic are they nearly all voted for the Climate Change Act and support May’s moronic net zero carbon lunacy.
A plague a’ both your houses
From Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet
But for all those MPs that voted for the Climate Change Act
JR, what do you expect when people read in national newspapers the Blaire Tribute Act govt. plans to bring its electric car plans forward! Even if not true there was no rebuttal! Same for gas boiler renewals.
Economy policy a complete mess.
Brexit already demonstrated betrayal of the nation and Johnson rewards them with extra pension and titles!
Immigration out of control against ten years of your govt lies and dishonesty.
Every policy a complete mess.
Industry is linked to the above- 86% of coal imported from Russia- when UK has 300 years of supply for industry like cement, glass, pottery etc. . 52% of Germany’s energy from Russia then both countries come out last week about an international response to the the the fourth person poisoned by the Russian govt!
Your govt. is the problem. Hammond’s response to Germany diesel emission scandal was to tax UK citizens! Trump fined VW $30 billion and had them agree to swap cars for US consumers! Johnson just rewarded Hammond for betraying the nation’s mandate to leave the EU, betraying promises to get elected to balance structural deficit, destroying car industry and his failed promises on the economy!
Hope, UK governments have been capitulating to the EU for 50 years. They’re used to it. And the EU is used to it. It takes someone like Trump to show how much we remain in thrall to EU corporatism and mercantilism.
Indeed the market should decide most things. How many MPs have even the slightest grasp of energy, engineering, physics, maths or rational economics – 5% at best perhaps. Anyone who voted for the Climate Change Act or the Net Zero Carbon lunacy has shown they do not have a clue.
+1
Good morning.
But I thought we had left the EU ? 😉
—
Moving on.
As I had said in a previous post, I am in the market for a new car. Unfortunately my criteria is such that I have to put off my purchase until things become a little clearer. I want to buy British and I would consider a hybrid, but will probably end up buying foreign and petrol. It is my needs that are guiding my purchase and as government constantly interferes and distorts the market with legislation and poor economic decisions I find myself at a loss as to what to do. Surely I cannot be alone ?
The attraction of personal transport is the freedom it gives you. You can plan your journey, set your time, fill your boot space with anything you need, and just go ! If one has to use public transport you are at the mercy of a system that is complicated, unreliable, costly and with the disadvantage that you are limited by what you can carry. Cars are great ! What is not so great about them is that in major towns and cities they are enemy number one and seen, at best, as a ca$h cow, and at worst, pure evil. And to that end government legislation has taken the jack hammer, in the form of enviro-fundamentalism, to crack a small nut. A more common sense approach would be to promote small electric vehicles like the Renault Twizzy for around town and popping down to the shops and larger hybrid cars for longer journeys. But this government has decided to ban the ICE. Soon we will all be reverting to using horses and carts with their associated methane polluting (horse) power source 😉
As for the car industry. Well it is another revenue stream.
+1
Countries which are not in the European Union – such as Norway and Switzerland, held up as shining examples of prosperity and independence by Farage pre-referendum – have preferential access to its Single Market. The WA placed the UK temporarily in a similar position as a non-member.
No, Martin, the WA stipulates that we must obey all EU laws, not just the single market policy. We are still controlled by the EU. If you know differently then share with us the rules that state the UK now controls our own fish and farming, for example. It should be easy for you.
Or even just our borders!
Your choice of ‘British’ car manufacturers is pretty much limited to Aston Martin, Rolls Royce or McLaren. So you are probably not buying one of those.
My current car is a hybrid. It is a brilliant vehicle – we will never buy a petrol or diesel car again. I don’t understand why anyone would – pointlessly wasting all that money on fuel.
My next car will be fully electric. The problems many of the contributors to this blog invent about electric cars really don’t exist in the real world for many people.
Rolls-royce is owned by BMW.
There speaks the voice of middle-class white privilege – your “real world” is one where the high cost of buying a new electric car “doesn’t exist”. Too bad for those poor people who can only afford a second-hand petrol car, let them walk.
That’s fine, its your choice
Today its your choice tomorrow it will be compulsion
I don’t want our government telling me what to buy, restricting what I could buy and funding something with taxpayers money
It is and will always be about fair choice
It was once a person’s choice as to whether or not they wanted to send their kids to work down the mines. But we rather sensibly limited than choice too. Petrol cars are bad for the planet – we know this. And we need the planet to be here long after you and I are gone.
So your choice is to drive an environmentally friendly vehicle or to not drive. Easy.
a very simple choice – down the mine – or starve.
Andy:
How amusing your ideas are.
The children working down mines nowadays are in the DRC. They are digging out cobalt and lithium for your beloved electric cars.
Andy, But battery electric cars are not environmentally friendly. Their motors, their electronics, their plastics, and their batteries are toxic both in manufacture and disposal. It is absolutely typical that your green ideology depends on slogans and beliefs rather than facts. Particularly since you appear technically illiterate.
Get other people’s kids to mine your battery materials instead !
Typical Andy.
The jury is still out on the role of carbon dioxide
Think big Andy.
Man produces a few percent of total CO2
Cars produce a few percent of mans CO2
The saving by using electric cars will save a few percent of that.
The UK produces just a few percent of global CO2.
If we go zero CO2 China will increase their output by that saving if ours within a year.
I like electric cars in cities for the lack of exhaust fumes.
That’s it.
By the way cars in cities only create 20% of pollution.
Because I picked up my no-tax petrol for £3k and I will run it for at least ten years.
That’s why I don’t want a hybrid or electric.
I bet my car’s full-life carbon footprint is dwarfed by your car’s.
You’re not alone, we’re in the market to replace two cars the interference and distortion are putting us off too because we keep cars a long time 15 years.
Public transport where I live is dirty, old ex-City double deckers running around empty up to 6pm they get busy with school children but after that pointless, they only run because they’re fully subsidised, dial a ride would be better I don’t know how the bus companies get away with it because I bet they’re paid big for the service. Post of the people around here seem to have taxi vouchers?
Mark, plus Blaire Tribute Act Govt scare about Chinese flu and dangers of using public transport! You could not make it up. Johnson’s govt keep shooting itself in the foot as well as betraying promises made to the nation.
I am beyond understanding why anyone votes for them. Truly. I cannot understand why after three straight electoral betrayals over ten years the public has not got the message it is a totally dishonest party and govt and has no intention whatsoever of achieving policy aims made during election. So those on this blog who voted for them, look in the mirror and ask yourself why you were so stupid.
Johnson said in interview illegal immigrants across the channel would be sent straight back. First thing he did in office was to cut immigration targets and he has a long history calling for amnesty for illegal immigration.
Mark B, The government banning ICE cars and Gas for home heating simply cannot work without the alternative fuel (electricity) in place. Work on the basis that the government is as bonkers as the USSR, and plan accordingly.
I thought it was cows that eructated the methane whilst digesting grass.
The car buying public has more sense than any government that’s for sure. they can see that electric vehicles do not provide what they promise. Very high cost only partly disguised by government tax breaks, horrific costs when the battery fails effectively writing off the vehicle, short range and slow recharges. In short they are a con like all the other cons we are being subjected to and I’m glad to see at least a good percentage of people see through the BS.
Perfectly put
Indeed. The latest attempted con by the pushers of these vehicles is to claim you can make money by using the battery to charge up and discharge to store electricity when cheap and discharge back to the grid when expensive. Except do you want to find your car is flat when you need it? Plus the extra depreciation on the expensive battery will almost certainly be more than the fee you can earn.
Plus a typical car battery only stores about £3 of electricity when full. Plus you lose about 75% in the charge and discharge cycle!
The point of electric cars is to deny the general public mobility while telling them that they still have it.
We are being turned into a rice’n’bicycle society which would be OK if we were set up as one.
As it is relatives are spread far and wide because we did better than ‘get on our bikes’ like the Tories told us to. We took on the responsibility of vehicle ownership to make us more employable and less dependent on the state.
Motorway service stations have cars filling up & moving off within 5 minutes. How are they going to cope with cars standing for an hour to get 80% charged? Where is the space for all these cars to be waiting around?
I am not in the market for a replacement vehicle, the diesel engined Qashqai I have has covered 30,000 miles very economically and does everything else I expect of it. No electric vehicle , to my knowledge, can cover 5oo miles, half of it at night with the aircon on, pulling a sailplane trailer. Even if it could recharging times and facilities are totally inadequate. Electric vehicles are only adequate for local shopping.
As to the government putting its oar in almost anywhere these days, one can only conclude that they are unfit for purpose. They spend too much time praying at their green altar to give me any real confidence that they are fit to govern, particularly in this post Brexit readjustment period. Government are the overloaded vehicle on the back of enterprise.
Sorry to be so negative but you do not sound that positive yourself.
This is not true. Electric cars are fine for the vast majority of motorists the vast majority of the time. Most journeys we all make are short – and electric cars have no problem doing those.
Occasionally we will all make longer journeys. You do not travel 500 miles at night with the aircon on towing a trailer every week. And even if you do you’ll have to stop en route for petrol and a wee anyway.
Now, with an electric car you do currently have to plan your journey a bit more carefully than you do with petrol. But, even here, the car will help you. You tell a Tesla where you are going and it will tell you where to stop on the way. It will also tell you how long to charge the car for. And its charging network around Europe is extensive. Plus of course when you are driving to Spain from next year you’ll have longer waits at UK borders anyway. So you can perhaps charge your car while all your paperwork is being checked. You’ll have to return at least every 90 days so you’ll get used to it!
An electric car is fine for you Andy. At least we all know that so long as we are not within a 50 mile radius of your home, we will never bump into you! See – every cloud …
“Most journeys we all make are short – and electric cars have no problem doing those.”
Perhaps so for many – but many live in flats or houses with no where to park and what do they do when they do want to go on a long journey or tow something? Rent a car perhaps or have two cars?
People from the UK worked lived and retired to Spain way before the EU was born.
More nonsense project fear from you.
Edward2
Really? Facts don’t support your argument.
Over 300 000 Brits live in Spain now against just 70 000 in 1998, the only figures I could find.
However. I can’t imagine that many British people chose to live in Spain under Franco’s dictatorship which didn’t end until his death in 1975, just 20 years earlier.
I’ve done a fair bit of power boating and sailing and understand the importance of fuel planning and range anxiety but have never needed a computer to do it for me – thrown in weather and tides… never been caught out.
I see nothing more environmentally damaging, pointless and needlessly costly than leisure travel, so I don’t do it anymore. My ego doesn’t feel the need to have my sorry arse show up in different parts of the world for no good reason. Now there’s the problem of contagion to add to it all.
But each to their own.
Battery technology is inefficient. Range needs to be doubled and charging times halved at the very least to even begin to make BEVs sensible. And even then their sales would depend on misguided incentives. For many BEVs are not a practical option. One day the voting public will wake up to the intent of the campaigners – that is to drive them out of their privately owned cars.
For most drivers electric cars are a perfectly reasonable option. The range is more than adequate for most motorists most of the time. And the charging time is absolutely fine in most circumstances.
In any case you better get used to it because all cars will be electric before long.
Charging time may be fine but what about the time trying to find and then queue for a charging point ? There are six in my street serving maybe 500 cars. Are we going to have, say, 300 charging points here “before long” ?
Every time this subject comes up all I can see is the slave children mining the cobalt for the batteries, batteries which no one has yet told me how they will be disposed of when the are finished.
Hey, Andy !
You have a Chateaux sitting empty in France don’t you ?
Ever thought of opening it up to refugees rather than it being a wasted planetary resource ? The kind hearted French shove these people onto muddy fields where they try to escape your beloved EU. Gawan. Be a sport.
So you get an electric car and a few solar panels and think that offsets your excessive two-home lifestyle ?
You’re exactly the kind of person who caused Brexit.
Range doubled at least, charge times to 1/10 of current at least, lighter and smaller too. Plus the batteries are very expensive up to £20,000 (compared to just £100 for fuel tanks), they depreciate, fail and decay rapidly too and the mining/manufacturing of them is expensive in energy and bad for the environment. They do not even save CO2 not that that is really a big problem.
Battery R&D fine but early roll out pushed by the state is idiotic.
Then there is all the charging infrastructure and generation capacity and the parking places needed while they are charging.
Lifelogic, Indeed, it is not just about the cars but about the entire fuel and fuelling infrastructure. Moreover R&D is as likely to reduce CO2 output in ICE cars as in BEVs.
Absolutely.
And there won’t be many electrics on the road..unless they revive that Sinclair C5 thing.
But that makes me suspicious.
Why was that cheap, little electric vehicle buried so quickly?
Visions of things to come? Like absolutely FLOODING the roads with petrol cars bought on credit ( bankers rub hands…more debt) until the situation is really untenable ( parking, fumes etc).
Then they pull the plug on petrol, there are far, far fewer cars on the road and those that remain will be uber expensive, luxury electric?
And the rest of us on those extremely dangerous scooters.And probably confined to our designated area unless a travel permit is obtained.
Oldtimer – may I suggest a slight change to your post? The aim of the campaigners is to drive EVERYONE ELSE out of their privately owned cars – so the roads are clear for the campaigners to drive on.
Yes why don’t we see these XR people interviewed and asked if they own cars? How many miles a week do they do in them? What purpose do they use them for? Why do they want to ban them exactly who are they intending to put off the roads just the working class so the middle classes can ride around without delay?
Ignore the claimed mileage range figures of electric vehicles. They don’t allow for driving at night in the winter with lights on, heater on, windscreen wipers on, radio on.
Or a passenger, adverse wind conditions.
uphill?
It’s quite simple. To even consider buying an electric car, I’ll need one that has a range of at least 600 miles (while towing a loaded horse box) and can refuel in 5 minutes.
Yes count me in, and £24k new.
Or after they get a few years old.
I have a neighbour with a 5 yr old electric car.
The original range now down by nearly half
So many factors about buying new now are off-putting that I doubt I could be induced to proceed any time soon, even if the Government undid the damage it has done and is doing.
Good article. I won’t be changing mine until it has given me a full fifteen years of service. Battery technology is not advanced enough for me to change my mind. Only when there’s a game-changing advance – graphene batteries? – would I even consider advancing my purchasing plans. So government might like to double-check the state of battery R&D in this country. And in the meantime, it should stop destroying our auto-industry – just like over-taxing business properties has decimated our high streets. If there’s a ray of fiscal sunshine right now, the Treasury might just look at the positive effects some COVID-related tax reductions/breaks are having on certain sectors.
I will buy an electric car over my dead body.
We have two diesel and one petrol car. Our diesel tow car will cost way too much in road tax to replace, so that stays as it. My husband’s diesel Mercedes, he loves and my low mileage petrol car is worth more to us than it’s value now.
Electricity is very expensive and we neither of us think the way forward is electric vehicles. As has been discussed before, new cars are cleaner than ever before, but taxation is too high.
What would be wrong with the Govt choosing the best way of proceeding and taxing the alternatives heavily to prevent them?
They always choose the worst way to proceed, that’s the problem, then they tax the best businesses to extinction! It’s enough to make me consider rebelling!
Talking of government being too slow to react, except negatively, a suggestion. We now have a Covid test that can be processed in an hour but the nearest facility might be at least 75 miles away. For the airline and travel industry the biggest problem is 14 days quaranteen. Jet 2 have just ceased flying to Spain for the second time citing government advice and action.
Replace one air hostess with one person qualified to do the testing and do it on the flight into the UK with processing at the arrival airport and a Free From Infection certificate emailed to every passenger if appropriate. Job done, airlines back in business, and a vast number of people back in work. Leave it to private enterprise in the shape of airlines, just as was done with PPE at the outset. In both cases government has been totally inadequate, so get out of the way.
I have a electric car , I turn the key which energies the starter motor to turn my very efficient Diesel engine and power up, then run for hundreds of miles on a tank of fuel, so you can keep your limited electric vehicles I’ll stick to my reliable diesel any day
Fewer miles are being driven.
New vehicles are expensive.
Vehicles last longer.
The car industry is overdue a contraction.
When I can do 450 miles with lights, wipers and a/c on I will buy electric.
When the power doesn’t seep away at 1% daily I may buy an electric car.
I too buy British but will not hesitate to buy foreign if we can’t meet my needs.
Get out of the way, let us decide.
The electric car is no more than an inner city or local run-about and until the problems of storage of power and recharging times have been resolved they will remain so.
Before the internal combustion engine was invented we were better off with horse drawn carriages than with electric vehicles because you could change horses in a few minutes and carry on with your journey.
This a classic example of a government pandering to an opinion before considering it practically and screwing up the economy. It needs to be unscrambled very quickly.
Sir John
I had mentioned in an earlier post that I have yet to meet anybody who wants an electric car . Few of them have been taken in by the climate emergency hoax. It is clear from Extinction Rebellion and even the UN that it is a Trojan Horse to introduce socialism. I find it strange that the modern, so called, Conservative Party chooses ta align itself with such forces.
Roger
The government should review its mad policy of promoting electric cars. Petrol and diesel engines have never been so clean and efficient, and they are probably more environment friendly than electric when you consider the batteries and copper consumption. Not to mention local councils destroying the environment with their virtually unused charging points all over the place.
The public knows that buying any type of new car is a rash financial move. The price of the new car includes the manufacturers profit, the dealers profit and VAT at 20% (unless the car is for business use) This add up to about 40-45%.
Better to buy a nearly new car with say, 5000 miles on the clock where very significant savings can be had.
If nobody bought new then there wouldn’t be any low mileage second hand cars.
Do keep up
.
In its climate change zelatory it’s what the Government wants. I get the distinct feeling that a policy the Government couldn’t pursue in normal times, now under the cover of Covid , and via benign neglect, gets to where the Government wanted.
The actions and non actions by the Government over the airline industry can only be designed to destroy it . Don’t quarantine areas of other nations , even not exempting islands, and slap a ban on the whole country if they get a local rise, is making taking holidays impossible. Then blank off any proposals by the industry to run a resting system, even though countries like Iceland have shown how to do it.
I won’t buy electric quite simply because the British State expects me to. I won’t have my life and my choices dictated by grubby politicians, rabid activists and parasitic bureaucrats who feed off private productivity to line their own pockets
The political attack on the petrol car is an attack on our freedoms to from A to B in a continuous and convenient manner. At some point in the future every vehicle’s movement will be monitored internally and externally.
There will be no space in our world that will be private except in our own imagination
Your party and those undesirables opposite you share Parliament with now represent a direct threat to the very fabric of our lives
Since 1990 I have watched how a vicious political class have stripped us bare to the bone and dragged our lives under total political and legislative control
Yes!
Dominic, Indeed, the UK political class has “dragged our lives under total political … control”. I can’t work out whether they don’t know what they’re doing, or whether they do, but won’t admit it. Both possibilities are creepy, and cultural marxist, in their different ways.
+1
That they were given an 80 seat majority is good.
It’s revealed them for what they really are. It’s now beyond dispute.
Well personally I WAS planning to buy a new motor.
BUT with this U bendy govt. how ON EARTH can I?
How about if the moment I have handed over the eye watering cost of a new vehicle they bring out a law banning petrol cars …next week??
And they WOULD if they wanted to …never mind any losses experienced by stupid old Joe Public. They’d say they wouldn’t do it and then they would!
They locked us in our houses and have muzzled us…so what’s a brand new car here or there?
Oh and I would not touch an electric car with a barge pole until all the teething problems have been sorted.
Anyway I reckon that the idea is to get as many people off the roads as possible.
Our future no longer lies in motoring freely.
And who wants to drive past acres of housing estates instead of fields?
This country does not belong to us any more and the government has shown its true intentions.
I would argue with your point of view- the decline in sales is much more to do with employment uncertainty, social distancing and Brexit then nonsense about government action. There has been no increase in fuel duty for ten years and electric charging is very cheap compared to a tank of petrol or diesel. The right approach is a mixed economy of petrol, diesel, electric and even hydrogen- that is roughly what is happening.
R
Reasons for not buying:
-already have a reliable car
-2000 miles this year versus 12000 miles usually
-no realistic possibility of continental driving due to quarantine
-being hounded with congestion charges and now road blocks in outer London
-less visits to relatives and friends due to virus policies
-government discouragement with higher and unknown future taxes
-Zoom and Teams
-a feeling that with all the above and the aggravation of driving it’s easier to stay local most of the time
-not really interested in paying money to EU based car companies, and have no desire for others on offer
I can’t think of any reasons for buying. Maybe if a driverless car came along, one would be worth looking at, but rather like the vaccine, I’d be somewhere down the line.
Buying my son his first second hand car revealed to me that second hand costs have gone up since I last bought one.
I would never buy a new car. You have to be either rich or stupid to be prepared to blow five thousand pounds in a single minute, driving off a forecourt.
Dealers have to get real about closing the gap between New and Nearly New prices, the second hand market has edged up a bit in their favour.
The only way I would do such a silly thing as buy a new car is if it was heavily discounted or the government made investing spare money so pointless that you may as well live to-day. And any I did get would go to my kids.
O/T
Gary Lineker needs something pointed out to him.
He calls the English ‘heartless’ but it is the French that are putting refugees in muddy fields and it is his beloved EU that the refugees are now seeking refuge from.
Would he consider his new refugee lodger a Leaver or a Ramainer ?
The inflatable dinghies remind me of his inflatable ego.
Indeed the sensible thing to do for most people is to keep your old car or buy a second hand one if you need to. They are very cheap £1000 is plenty and far better than new electric cars at about £40.000. The depreciation on the battery alone PA is far more than the total running costs of my three cars.
Charles Moore is spot on as usual today:-
The Civil Service has been infiltrated by extreme, politicised ideas about race
Many in our bureaucratic elite are desperate to abase themselves before a creed that despises them.
Newsnight last night was about 60% their usual anti-Trump pro Biden agenda and distorted/fake news. But the initial HS2 discussion was sensible. The government provided no one to defend the HS2 lunacy the best they could find was someone from some civil engineering trade body. I even found myself agreeing with the deluded archeologist Baroness Jenny Jones on this issue anyway. If the government cannot even cancel this what hope is there. It made zero sense even before Covid.
From what I have read in the past few days, if you organised a protest against the Coronavirus Act, the police would have deprived you of £10,000 that you might otherwise have put towards a new car. If, on the other hand, you organised certain other protests of an apparently similar nature over the same period, a new car would be no less affordable. Perhaps the “stonking majority” could intervene to protect the pool of potential car purchasers from being affected in this seemingly arbitrary manner.
I have been in the market for a replacement for my 20 year old 4×4 double cab pickup for the last couple of years, originally purchased new when I had my own business it does not owe me a bean, it still looks good, runs well and is reliable, but its replacement means a huge investment, (investment the wrong word for any vehicle unless its a classic) so I have been holding off.
I no longer need a pick up, but would like the comfort, space, safety and high driving position of a largish SUV.
Would I purchase new, unlikely given the huge depreciation of all new vehicles, and the fact that in 5 years time even a hybrid under current legislation will likely to be hit hard with its then low value.
So I have waited, and will continue to wait until my old truck fails its MOT and is totally uneconomical to repair, before I eventually make a decision.
I have a short list of sorts, but afraid unfortunately none of them are made in the UK.
Next car will certainly not be electric, far, far too expensive and not flexible enough on range and charging times, afraid the cost of replacement batteries would preclude a second hand vehicle of this type.
Would perhaps consider a hybrid, but then they fall into the same “want them banned” Government category as simple diesel or petrol vehicles.
Hydrogen too far in the future for even thinking about it at the moment.
So looks like choice is probably a 3-4 year old petrol or diesel were most of the depreciation has been lost by someone else, and then run it until its life expired.
well the freelancer web forums are full of suicidal people, talk of recruitment stopping completely, the few gigs going being filled by work visa holders with skills already in oversupply being given massive tax perks to undercut locals, IR35, projects going belly up as perm staff are unable to complete. public sector projects being staffed corruptly on the old boys network ensuring that the worse possible combination of completely inappropriate people are lined up, lack of help from the chancellor and his clear pro big consultancy/outsourcer bias.
its not pretty.
London is becoming more difficult for driving.
A whole section of Hammersmith and Fulham is now only accessible to residents vehicles, with fines for others who enter.
Cycle lanes now reduce car space on many roads.
So there is no great advantage in getting a new car for many Londoners.
There are no areas of Hammersmith and Fulham accessible to residents only.
RG. Traffic reduction. If you are not a resident you get fined.
https://www.lbhf.gov.uk/transport-and-roads/sw6-traffic-reduction-scheme
We are not needing a replacement car right now and will not for at least ten years. The battery cars I’ve seen are small dinkie things with limited mileage. OK for towns but no use for driving holidays; and no use for carrying our excess garden waste and other stuff to the local tip. I can’t afford a Tesla. The government thinks it can browbeat us all into going electric by punishing the petrol/diesel user and banning the cars entirely in fifteen years’ time. I believe the carrot at present is low or no roadtax; once everyone had gone electric, they would all return to paying road-tax anyway.
Others have already highlighted the battery technology issues. It’s a non-starter. And as for the National Grid being able to supply said power for all these cars….
I had a plug in hybrid car for 4 years, recently exchanged for a petrol. There were two deciding factors for the change back to petrol. 1, The battery and all the complicated electrics come off warranty at 5 years old so the manufacturer (Mercedes) must think this age of vehicle is going to present them with expensive warranty claims . 2, I want a spare wheel and all electric vehicles, plug in or pure electric , don’t have one. I’ve been caught once with a flat tyre with unrepairable side wall damage which caused me considerable inconvenience. Never again.
The vehicle tax regime is a joke, and the vilification of diesel really unnecessary . A few people in the Treasury have decimated the car industry.
Arthur Wrightiss
People in the treasury are following Goves stupid out burst. That man has almost single handed destroyed our car industry and its support services.
We have considered buying a new car for a while. Currently hesitating watching the political shambles unfold, with much, much worse not just on the horizon, but about to start hitting jobs. Will we need to be the bank of mum and dad?
Electric purchase is never going to happen, diesel also no thanks, we don’t need big engine power to tow anything. So we are thinking smallish engine hatchback, the flexibility maximised. Not French, preferably not EU- what should it be?
John as soon as the Germans have something to offer you’ll see a change in government taxation and promotion. Mercedes have already started to make noises to push their new electrics. Our government is still led rather than leading.
I own a five-year old small petrol (1.4ltr) hatchback that is in good condition and has less than 40K on the clock. I get about 33mpg around town and on a long motorway run can get very near 50. I’ve just filled the tank up (it was still a quarter full) for the first time since February – so have done very little mileage this year (we are not going anywhere) and that is unlikely to change anytime soon.
Why do I need to buy a new car when my existing vehicle is running perfectly well? You don’t need electric vehicles to protect the environment, you need to people to start using and maintaining what they already have.
My diesel Jag xf 2.0l gave me 50mpg.
Government build up big towns out in the sticks at least 40 minutes from nearest Cities that you need a car to get to at convenient times and public transport when it does run takes 1 hour 30 minutes. The teens there get trapped. You have to have a car to do anything because key planning decisions put all resources, entertainment and better paid jobs outside of that area and in the Cities that you don’t want us to drive to!
Government make decisions based on London a City very well connected, you need to speak to MPs that actually live a 30 minute public bus ride away from the nearest train station with only one train per hour!
I feel the better course of action would be to research into the manufacture of synthetic fuels, using vegetable matter, rather than attempting to improve battery technology.
Let the power stations energise the conversion plants and distribute liquid fuel, rather than distributing electricity in quantities the grid currently can’t cope with.
What will we eat if the fields are dedicated to growing car fuel? Coal?
There plenty of vegetable matter in the brains of the zealots trying to force green technology onto us. When you ready about green technology it is never particularly green. It’s usually very ugly and very inconvenient.
Stephen Priest.
Totally correct
In terms of market share, how many people buy cars on the basis of the vehicle being an ‘interesting proposition’ in relation to those of us who buy a replacement car when it actually becomes necessary to do so?
In my own experience, we changed vehicles when circumstances changed, ie down-sizing, less driving done when I became the sole driver, keeping all the operating systems as simple and straightforward as possible and ensuring maintenance was straightforward. Impressing other people with apparent demonstrations via our purchase of personal wealth, taste or green credentials rated zero.
Electric cars powered by distant power points that often do not work, that cost a lot of money to buy new, that depend on massive more generation of electricity which, so we are told, will be provided by wind and solar power.
That is why we are underwhelmed.
I’m not planning on changing my car until next summer at the earliest. And the only reason I’m thinking of changing the car is due to a change in our requirements. My experience is that modern cars, if you chose correctly, are built so well that it is perfectly possible to run one for a decade or longer.
The change won’t be done any sooner due to the economic uncertainty arising from the end of transition and it may not be done next year at all. I checked the VED situation in the range I was considering, nope not an issue.
Perhaps you should take this up with Mr Sunak?
ICE Cars have become far more reliable over the last 50 years. As a result they last much longer and therefore use much less resources from the planet than they used t0.
My current diesel I expect to do 200,000 miles before it needs scrapping. Thats 20 years use.
Electric batteries do not last that long.
I would prefer to buy a UK built vehicle – you should be far more concerned about the destruction of UK owned manufacturing than the problems of foreign owned car makers being being the technology and engineering curve.
We had a graphic example of the behaviour of so-called ethical and law abiding states over medical supplies during the Covid pandemic, what do you think is going to happen when the ever growing global middle classes start fighting for oil and energy.
Why does this government have no policy at all on Critical Materials?
Uber expects that in ten years private car ownership will be displaced by fleets of autonomous vehicles, of various capacities, that will drive themselves to and from pick-up and drop-off points.
Sounds plausible to me. Let them manage the charging etc. So I am not going to invest money on home charging stations and electric cars. I don’t think the U.K. government should either.
I might get an electric bike …
Current Electric Vehicle technology is like the low energy CF lights we were all forced to use. Remember those – dim didn’t last long and were filled with mercury…
I’m going to wait until the equivalent of LED bulbs are available for EVs before making the leap…
There is only one thing which would increase the manufacture and sales of cars
And its simple…..let market forces flourish and not government control
I have been a loyal customer to a certain car manufacturer since the late 70’s. My current car is coming up to 3 years old and, when purchased, it was the only straightforward non-hybrid, non-turbo, petrol model in their entire range. It was also the cheapest which was a bonus.
They have now dropped that model from the UK market and their entire range is either diesel or various types of electric or hybrid. In short, there is nothing in their UK catalogue that I would want at ANY price.
I have found, to my cost, that as cars become more complex they become less reliable. My previous car was petrol but it had a very small 3 cylinder engine and a large turbo, reliability was a nightmare and I got rid of it after the third breakdown and a total of six weeks off the road waiting for repairs.
As the Government roll out more and more so called SMART motorways reliability is now a matter of life and death. Regardless of what Government ministers would have us believe, we all know that you can spend up to 20 minutes waiting in a live traffic lane before you are even spotted and considerably longer waiting for a breakdown rescue. Electric car with a flat battery on a new ‘cheap’ motorway, no thank you!
Could it also be that people don’t relish a test drive wearing a face mask?
It looks as though I will be keeping my current vehicle for the foreseeable future.
My nephew, who works for a Bank, has just handed in his jag on which he paid about £8k pa for an electric car on which he will pay nothing. The car will also be charged at the bank each day, so they pay for the fuel too, it will be used purely for this commute. It will not be used at weekends, when the Velar will provide all normal travel needs: range, speed, comfort and safety.
Those are the only conditions under which anyone would agree to go ‘electric’. Totally free – and you hand it in before the battery starts playing up.
Personally I would not have an electric car even if it was free. Doing as they say encourages stupid politicians (of whom there are many) who delude themselves that they have ‘influenced the stupid population’.
Lynn
Your last para says a lot, especially the last sentence. Talk about ‘cut off the nose to spite the face’!
“Stupid politicians” – “Stupid population”
Really?
Margaret H, As ever you have not understood what’s been written. It’s the stupid politicians who think the public is stupid, not Lynn A. And buying a petrol car is hardly “cutting the nose off to spite the face” is it?
Lynn, hurray for the Velar. I driVE one. Beautiful car. I live it. Shove your electric rubbish.
Fewer cars will be needed because people are working from home permanently.
‘ Despite the recent exit from lock down’
I am not sure that this statement is correct, in the real world at least.
I just wanted to mention that in the towns where we have commercial property, demand is unprecedented!
What would it take to get me to buy a new battery electric car (BEV)? Quadruple the existing practical range; half hour charge time; 15 year guarantee on the battery; real evidence that these toxic batteries can be safely and economically re-cycled.
Above all it would take the government building the power stations to fuel BEVs. Until the government does so (actual building, not waffling) BEVs are a dead duck. And Windmills don’t hack it because the wind is intermittent, so needs dispatchable back up. Nuclear cannot by switched in seconds, so that means Gas fired electricity generation.
Nick:
I agree with your points.
Some people seem to think battery technology must get better over time, a bit like silicon chips. But this is not the case. Battery technology cannot advance in the same way, and we may be approaching the limits of what batteries can do.
I deplore the way this supposedly Conservative government has swallowed the climate change scam hook line and sinker. They can decree all electric cars by 2035, but as you say, without massive investment in electricity generation, the electric cars will be going nowhere. We are facing an economic catastrophe of massive proportions. Unfortunately few politicians seem to be able to think beyond one parliamentary term. Yet 2035 is really not far away, and the actions of this government will bring ruin upon the nation.
Sir John, I offer an example. My wife and I have deferred renewing our one car because of EU and HMG policies and taxes. One estate car does for both of us, this one is diesel-engined at the then encouragement of HMG. EU taxes on manufacturers and the mistaken green agenda has resulted in the new edition of this vehicle having a heavy battery and motor and a small highly-turbocharged petrol engine, which latter is not nice to drive; its purchase price has rocketed, it is caught by HMG’s new ‘luxury’ car tax, and HMG are against hybrids anyway. Several times a year I travel to a business about 120 miles away, on an industrial estate near a small town, park in a communal car park about 100 yards from the buildings for the 1-2 hours of the meeting, typically have two further short trips totalling about 25 miles, then return home. Total up to 300 miles. The car park has no electric recharging facility. We would like a similar-sized new car with a straight six (ideally naturally aspirated if petrol), or a decent turbocharged four if we must, but we don’t want a small or medium electric car with limited range, nor have to hunt for a vacant charging point with a connector that fits the car. At least when we want to put fuel in our present car we don’t have to look for a filling station with a pump nozzle of the right type! Here we have new electric technology pushed upon us and regulators can’t even agree on a common standard recharging plug and socket. So, for now we keep the old car going, which at least provides work for our local garage.
O/T
I abhor but accept that Priti Patel says she can’t deal with illegal immigrants in the channel because the EU is tying her hands. Can you please find out who is tying her hands in removing people who are allowed to block roads in this country to stop people getting their morning papers. There is a demonstration in Dover today against illegal immigration and I will have any amount of a bet with you that these people will not be allowed to block roads. Police horses are already present.
I agree wholeheartedly. Whoever is allowing the climate nuts to commit illegal acts, while preventing others from doing so, needs to be removed.
I’m driving around in a 14 year old diesel because I don’t know what to buy. And because I have no interest in a pure electric car that has no range and refills in hours rather than minutes.
These are all points that you have raised in previous articles.
I am also unconvinced by climate change “science” so I cannot get behind any push towards electric vehicles for that reason, although emissions are of concern for more reasons than that.
What would it take to get me to buy soon? Well, an electric car that can be quickly recharged (5 minutes max) to give it some long distance capability (or a range of 1,000 miles or more in all weather conditions).
However, with the endless discussion about banning diesels by 2040 then 2030 then some other time… I will probably buy a reasonably new second-hand diesel at some stage and run it as long as I can.
So the only thing that would work now is a change of govt policy to allow fossil fuels (with restrictions on emissions, efficiency etc) or to allow for the possibility of highly-efficient hybrid cars. Some of these claim 130 mpg and as they become increasingly efficient with design improvements, the consumption of fossil fuel will drop over time.
The govt needs to drop this carbon neutral by 2030 target – it’s nonsense.
Hmmm?
What a dilemma!
Living in a rural location and not being a city dweller, what should I do?
Stick with my 4 year old, very economical, petrol car.
£30 per annum vehicle tax.
I get in, refuel when I need to (it only takes 5 minutes), and I can go anywhere at will. Truly chilled!
Or
Trade “down” to one of their battery cars.
Pay a fortune.
Give myself unnecessary stress, that I don’t have now, and want.
Always needing to plan journey distances and my recharge options. Being worried as I see the battery level dwindling. Turning off air-con and other accessories to conserve power. Worrying about running out of juice at night on a country road. Oh no! Is that another steep hill ahead. Sweat, sweat, can I make it?
No – I’ll stick at the moment thanks very much.
No doubt some taxation wizard is already drawing up plans to massively increase vehicle taxation for petrol and diesel cars…to force us into their battery cars.
exactly
Sir John you write above about a large decline in business purchases.
As with HS2 might that have more to do with cars no longer being needed as business is hiding from each other and communicating from their kitchen tables by video rather than tax policy, however misguided
What is the new mantra? “I am so much more productive from home”
Something you may be able to chase up better than I.
A few years ago there was a discovery at MIT I believe. A group there discovered that lithium batteries have “bubbles” in the material and that these affect how the battery performs in terms of charging speed, longevity etc. What they found was that the more the bubbles were aligned, the faster the battery charged.
When they made a battery where the bubbles were 100% aligned, the battery charged instantly, didn’t wear out and had no “memory” issues.
I was expecting this to become a commercial reality, so I watched out for a start-up, planning to invest, particularly because USA law allows lecturers to go into partnership with students to take ideas forward and to benefit financially (as happened with Google).
However, years later (5 – 10 years?) I have seen nothing more on this. There is always a possibility that the patent was bought by a battery company and buried (they won’t get rich on batteries that last forever) or that something else has prevented this from making it into production. Perhaps there’s some avenue of exploration that might tell us more?
XYXY, I suspect you have been misled. All battery charging is exponential, so the initial charge rate is far higher than when the battery gets near its capacity. Also you cannot overcome the physics of the transfer of energy – that’s nothing to do with the battery per se. So the quicker you charge the higher the current. Single phase households are limited to about 7kW or around 8 hours to charge 60kWhr of a 70kWhr battery. Even with 3-phase you’d be looking at around 120A per phase (400V) for 42 minutes. That’s industrial levels so difficult enough; but charging in the time it takes to fill with petrol is not practical.
100 Tory MPs apparently want petrol/diesel/hybrid cars banned by 2030 so why on earth would I risk buying one of those now ? Its value would go to zero within a few years and it would be unsaleable long before 2030. Buying an all-electric car is also a big risk at the moment as there is no move to build the millions of new charging points required (or the new power stations to support them) and I have no confidence the government could deliver such a project on time anyway. So I will stick with my very old high-pollution diesel vehicle for as long as it keeps running.
Yep. My brother-in-law who has an aircraft hanger full of exotic cars (which attract no CGT when you sell one and make £8million profit) is now slowly and quietly selling them all. When the internal combustion engine is banned, there go the Model T Fords and the whole history of personal transport too, and no investment value.
There is a confluence of technologies that is set to change transport.
1. Electric cars.
2. Driverless cars.
3. An Uber-style business model.
When you take these three together, you end up with “Transport as a Service” or TaaS.
In this model, car ownership is a thing of the past We have an app on our phones that calls (or pre-books) a “cab”, gives the details (no of passengers, luggage, destination, pick-up point, any return journey details etc)… and an electric “pod” duly arrives, makes its way through the traffic, arriving on time since there are no hold-ups with 100% driverless cars.
Perhaps the govt would do well to spend some of Mr Cummings’ “get behind technology” drive to get behind making this a reality?
It solves the problems of range by taking the problem out f the hands of the individual and into the hands of a company (who can manage the problem by having the right number of vehicles, using logistical algorithms, as delivery companies do now).
These are the options we have been awaiting however they will probably be far too expensive for most.
Where is ‘the confidence’ you speak of?
So today I go to ASDA, after waiting for my auto car coming out of ASDA I wait for another auto car.
I take the shopping home then an hour later go to my mothers(I’m her carer.
After lunch I wait for another auto car to take me home then I have to go to B&Q.
An awful lot of hanging about which won’t be a vote winner.
I will not buy an electric car until 1) it is no longer necessary to mine 200 tons of material for every battery and children no longer risk their lives mining cobalt and 2) there is reliable electricity generation not dependant on wind and sun. California is showing the folly of over-reliance on renewables with blackouts and Teslas stuck with flat batteries. Rolls-Royce are ready with SMRs if only the government would wean itself from obsession with wind power.
Ian Wilson
Wean itself off of wind power?
With the lot we have got at present no chance The power companies are running this country. You will be walking on water before they even consider it’s the biggest con of all time.
I recently pulled into a motorway services and parked next to a new electric BMW which was plugged in, recharging.
When I left, I noticed that the charging station was flashing a warning saying ‘Error charging’. Until problems like that are resolved, forget it.
Besides which, electric cars are very environmentally unfriendly on almost every level. Even a ‘green loon’ friend agrees that this is totally the wrong way to go.
Leave electric cars to rich leftie urban uninformed elites like Andy.
I lined up a few cars to purchase, even test drove some…
Then 75% of my business dissipated overnight.. around March 2020 I recall,
It has yet to return.
As customer confidence in our future has been destroyed by 24/7 media coverage of a ‘not very deadly’ cold with a 99.95% survival rate…
I will not be buying electric-petrol-diesel-or hybrid anything for some time.
Best regards, as ever,
Tooley Stu
What will make people buy new cars ?
Security of income and employment.
Living in Scotland with family in the south of England I need a car with decent range and a quick refuelling time. Electric does not meet that need.
That’s what I find even living in Shropshire with family on the south coast.
I am surprised Sir John that no one has mentioned waiting just a little longer for hydrogen power for the motor car, trucks and buses. At least two global oil companies are involved with vehicle manufacturers with hydrogen power producing water droplets only from the exhaust and covering c.1000 miles on a low cost charge.
Our one car family have supported one Japanese manufacturer for the past 20plus years with a new car every 3 years or so. The model we have is no longer available other than hybrid which is only a stop gap product at best. Therefore we plan to wait and see like many today it seems as the option for electric is a non starter for us given battery powers true credentials.