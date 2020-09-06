Where should you work?

In the current debate about the return to the office I have only one firm conclusion. It is not the job of government to tell the private sector how to organise their workplaces or how to run their companies.
It is the job of government to lead the management of the public sector. Ministers appoint the most senior managers, like the bosses of Network Rail , the Environment Agency and all the other nationalised businesses and quangos. Ministers direct the work of the civil service. They do need to make decisions about how many staff need to attend an office, and where that office should be, on the advice of the senior managers.
It is clear Ministers and the heads of the civil service think the core civil service is needed in person in the central offices of the state. The task is now set for civil service managers to bring that about. It is also the case that where public service is falling behind in meeting demand for licences, permits, passports and the rest compared to pre pandemic levels there needs to be an urgent review of working practices to ensure good service levels.
It looks as if parts of the private sector have decided that the five days a week commuting model into a central City office is not a good one for some of their staff. In many cases staff can work from home given ubiquitous digital technology. Many staff are trusted to work from home, and can be monitored in detail by the use they make of their computer, on line conferences, email and phone. Sensible companies want enough good quality output more than they want someone to sit at a given desk for specified hours. Companies seem to be saying they want a new settlement where some people attend the office all the time and some part time. Some meetings will take place by on line call, and some in person around an office table.
For any given individual there is a reward if they have trusted status and permission to work from home some or all of the time. They save a lot of lost time and money on commuting. Quite often employees reward the company by working additional hours or hours not within their formal contract to get the work done well from a home setting. If the employer lets you supervise the plumber or pick up your child during the working day, why wouldn’t you take a call from a customer in the evening?
What has emerged from lockdown is just how much many commuters dislike the travelling part of their old lives. Poor train and bus services that let people down with cancellations and delays, and crowd people on uncomfortably is neither a good start nor a good end to the work day. The collapse in demand for public transport brought on by anti pandemic controls is being seen by many as a bridge to not having to travel daily even after the virus has subsided as a threat.
There remain many employees who do not have the option of homeworking. Most of the much damaged tourism, leisure and hospitality industry requires staff to assist the public at the place of service supply. Public sector offices helping the public may need the maintenance of physical offices with staff to carry out the work, as well as on line options for many to use.
I would be interested in your views on what the new settlement might look like. How much flexible and homeworking will there be in a year or so’s time, assuming the virus threat continues to retreat?
16 Comments
Now the appreciable benefits of flexible and homeworking are apparent and the potential risk of indolent staff is seen to be negligible or manageable, it is less than easy to see a retreat back to pre-Covid work practises.
The sociological impact upon inducting those new to the world of work is yet to be seen but doubtless ways will be found to cope.
The term “Covid Safe” work environment worries a lot. It gives the impression that the virus is so deadly that you only have to touch something or talk to someone who’s not behind a plastic screen and you’re dead.
I have seen videos of mask factories in Indian slums on Youtube. And yet mask these are part of the “Covid Safe” mantra.
What worries me is that so many MPs seem to never question anything outside what they are told regarding Covid 19.
You would think with Covid 19 they would be able to do a huge amount of research outside the Government and its scientists’ mantras and contradictions.
The never seem to work out that you never normally test for an illness when somebody is not ill.
When you see TV images of testing it worries me. If anything looks like it would pass on infections it would be the testing:
Up close and personal with a swab – next please!!
I don’t think that your opening paragraph has it quite right.
The prime reason for which we try not to become infected is so that we ourselves do not become vectors and pass on the virus to other people who may very well die. Yes, self-protection is the next one, but to interpret these socially responsible measures as fearmongering is mistaken on this basis.
Let’s start with the House of Commons.The Government needs to held to account and this is not happening.All M.P’ s must be back at Westminster.
We need to be out of the clutches of Brussels on 1st January 2021.We need the NHS to be back dealing with more important treatments than Covid 19.We need the emergency measure rescinded.
The Government must get back to running the country.
And Nicola Sturgeon?
Agreed. Not much sign of that though as they plough on with their CV19 obsession and media fear creating propaganda. MPs seem to do nothing.
HoC would be an ideal test bed for track and trace, world beating app, regular testing – something for the statisticians to get their teeth into.
Maybe the first matter they could discuss en masse is selective, anti -democratic, outwith law £10,000 fines.
Good morning.
And neither is it correct that government should interfere in wages via the Minimum Wage or set gender and quotas. All of which this Conservative (sic) Government has done !
The day government can do its basic duties properly, like stopping illegals entering my country, will be the day it can have an opinion on how the rest of the population can go about there lives ! Oh wait, silly me, it already does !
You make exactly the right points. People and businesses should decide for themselves how best to work. In the state of the state sector we probably only need about 25% of current staffing levels anyway. Much of what the state do is not needed or is actively damaging. What is needed is generally done very inefficiently too. Any state sector jobs that can be done from home we should consider doing overseas for perhaps 10% of the cost. Thus releasing the UK person to get a private sector job. The tax the ex-civil servant then pays would me more than enough to pay the 10% needed for his replacement. Another win/win.
The main thing we need is real freedom. choice and a level playing field in health care, education, broadcasting, transport, energy. a much smaller state sector and cheap on demand energy.
Extinction Rebellion facing ‘organised crime’ curbs I read. Good, about time too. They should also consider Black Lives Matter and several other organisations and charities. Especially in the deluded climate alarm area.
Tobias Ellwood thinks they had a noble cause – surely this is nonsense they are just deluded dopes with another idiotic religion but the government, academia and the World is unfortunately stuffed with deluded dopes on this issue.
“Shame on Extinction Rebellion. You have lost sight of your noble cause and how to build consensus.” He said.
I certainly do not want to see a consensus for a damaging, expensive and rather pointless war on plant and tree food and nor do most sensible scientists.
….. where doing so if most efficient.
Employers (whether state or private) are kidding themselves if they think that productivity of the WFH lot is going to match that previously obtained. There’s an obvious challenge ahead for those generating GDP statistics.
Next week, retired me will take the train into London to do something cultured and spend some money. We all need to make a similar commitment – or see millions of our fellow citizens made redundant.
I have seen many authoritative reports that have found that the average person working in an office is productive for 60% of the time. From my own experience I know this figure is about right. I know of one public sector organisation that long before Covid had up to 50% of staff working from home. Their IT systems enable detailed reporting on what they get up to – and the people working from home are consistently more productive. This allowed the organisation to seriously downsize offices and hotdesking was introduced at least 10 years ago. Working from home works.
More people WFH, less people commuting and using public transport. Just the time to get on with a hugely expensive and out of control new railway line. Where will work place technology be by the time it is finished?
A huge risky investment in 20th century technology all ready for the mid 21st century.
Focus on the result, not the means.
If a job is done on a computer on the internet I don’t care where the computer is as long as the job gets done safely with respect for data confidentiality.
Tell managers that they have until the end of the year to restore normal service and recover backlogs.
Ban the phrase “We’re not doing that due to Covid”.
The home working subject was discussed on August 29 so we’ve already done it!
I was hoping you would answer “Edwardm” who asked you yesterday….
“For God’s sake, what is going on?”
It’s a fair question considering the extraordinarily illogical and civilization destroying policies of the UK “government”, of which “Net Zero” is one of the most dangerous. Particularly as it assumes Hinkley Point will be successful despite very troublesome technology and relying on Chinese expertise.
So I look forward to reading your explanation and reply to “Edwardm” as soon as convenient.
Polly