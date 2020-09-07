Mrs May had the right approach and the right slogan when she first embarked on negotiations over the UK’s exit from the EU. “No deal is better than a bad deal.” If she had stuck to that we would now either be completely out with no deal, or more likely out with a Free Trade Deal to protect EU tariff free entry to the UK market and vice versa.
Once she dropped this important statement and revealed a continuous wish to give in to most demands the EU made she left the UK unable to get any kind of decent deal. The EU perceived the UK as weak and willing to recreate many features of its membership without the votes or voice. This was all much chronicled here as elsewhere, as delay followed concession and concession followed delay.
UK voters showed their massive disapproval in the European elections which should not have been needed had we simply left as planned, and went on to confirm their clear wish to leave the EU with or without a Free Trade deal in the General election of 2019.
The new government has rightly insisted on three things . They do not wish to stay in the single market and customs union which we are still in during transition. They are not trying to recreate something like membership of the EU through a comprehensive partnership or Association Agreement. They will leave without an agreement if the EU does not want a Free Trade Agreement. As they say in vivid language, they do not want the UK to become a vassal state. The UK is not seeking any special privileges from the EU and and is only suggesting similar trade arrangements to other independent countries like Canada and Japan.
It is crucial to success that the government adheres to this sensible position. It was rightly reminding the EU of it in statements by both the Prime Minister and the Chief UK negotiator this week-end. Brexit means taking back control of our laws, our borders, our fish and our money. The UK is offering a Free Trade Agreement which is of more benefit to the EU than to us, though both would benefit from it. Instead of continued posturing and refusal to discuss this issue the EU should take advantage whilst the offer is still there. The UK government this time does have to get on with No deal if the EU does not want to talk about proposals that are mutually beneficial.
I am glad to see the government has drafted unilateral U.K. legislation to amend the Withdrawal Agreement. We need to remove bad features of that if they do not agree to by negotiation. The EU has not negotiated in good faith so we must get on and establish full U.K. self government as we wish.
Lower taxes are better than higher taxes.
The productive side of the economy, the private sector, has been bashed by the the Covid 19 measures.
The government plan seems to bash the private sector with more taxes.
Wouldn’t it be a good idea to have permanently lower business taxes than the EU?
Necessary to compete, not just a good idea. We need to be able to pull the considerable R and D incentives across from Ireland. We need to reduce the cost of production space to that of Germany and its eastern and southern neighbours. We need to suck in skilled immigrants, not boat people, whom we should be sending straight back. The EU are treating us as fools, just as they have for 40 years. We need finally to respond economically.
Tradingeconomics.com ‘List of countries by Corporation Tax Rate’ will show you that there is no such thing as a EU corporation tax and the UK is already in the lowest quarter for such tax among EU countries. Only Croatia (18%), Romania (16%), Lithuania (15%), Cyprus (12.5%), Ireland (12.5%), Bulgaria (10%), Hungary (9%) have a CTR lower than the UK’s (19%).
“Level playing field” anyone??
The amount of piss takers I am seeing who won’t go to the office because it’s too dangerous yet are behaving normally at parties, the pub and beaches, parks, cafes…
Johnson already caved in several times by extending dates after do or die promises. Johnson latest date was end of July. That passed without a murmer. He also sold out N.Ireland and broke his promise to the DUP. JR, did you think the EU did not notice? How about all the current policy U turns, do you think the EU might have noticed?
If I were the EU I would wait for him to cave as May before- 29/03/2019 108 promises to her own party to leave by that date. Though she never had intention of acting on her mandate, she was a liar. May was one of the Clarke, Letwin, Rudd, Gauke, Hammond(s) types. They should be punished not rewarded. This will cause harm to your treacherous Party.
Hope, Harsh but true. There will be a last minute cave in, I have no doubt: it’s what the UK establishment does (at least for the last half century to the EU). We will just have to wait and see how bad it is.
The reason for the need for higher taxes is because the Chancellor and most Conservative MPs did not stand against Hancock’s kneejerk prolonged lockdown and thus the obvious damage it would do, destroying lives. The Chancellor then ran an unethical, resource immobilising furlough scheme (newspeaked as job retention scheme) and Conservative MPs did not stand up and call for a fairer, more effective and more rational approach(e.g. UBI). The Chancellor went along with Hancock and Johnson’s kneejerk policy and then kept shaking the magical money tree (with unethical policies) behind it. Covid19 was not an existential threat, the in perpetuity ZIRP response (even if there is future inflation), war time length (without war time solidarity and pent up demand) repayments is a misplaced and continued future destroying argument. The country is in a mess that politicians on all sides put us in.
Well, you correctly imply that many things are relative, such as good and bad.
So yes, no deal is better than a bad deal, but that is meaningless without more.
A deal could be as bad as you like, e.g. the UK has to pay a hundred billion a year for access to the Single Market, and John would be correct that no deal would be better than that.
However, paying a modest fee, and aligning with common sense product standards etc. would be a good deal, whether or not fanatics and puritans described it otherwise.
This is the all-important distinction which the latter never make.
But Theresa May MP was not a lone, she had a lot of MP’s, like Letwin, ready to work with Labour to thwart BREXIT. She never kicked them out of the Tory Party as they were clearly doing her, and the EU’s, bidding. And as Sir John alludes to, she would never have left had it not been for NF and the BXP. It was very clear after the Europarl elections that the electorate wanted out of the EU.
It was the Tories that took us in, and is the Tories that are trying to keep us as closely aligned as possible. The EU now see this and all that is happening is a tug of war between how much integration there is to be. The EU want, and are extracting, the maximum as is to be expected. They know the Tories do not want to walk. It has taken the UK more than twice as long to gain her freedom from the EU than that that was granted to India, Pakistan and Bangladesh.
Nothing has changed since the day BEFORE the EU Referendum. And nothing will until we have a total clear out.
Indeed. Betrayal and treason at the highest levels. Boris giving Knighthoods to our serial betrayers, Clarke, Hammond, his own brother, sums up the smell from this Government. May and Oilly thinking they were so clever with their Chequers BRINO. As if no one keeps an eye on the detail. We’re not all politicos!
The former Conservative Party are in the last chance saloon.
I tend to share your cynicism. We are fed with, next weeks EU discussions are the end game, but next week never comes nor will it until all round failure in December. Failure because we compromise our sovereignty or failure because we are totally unprepared for no deal. One way to get a good deal is that it be known that you are totally prepared for no deal and WTO Rules. We and our exporting industries understand WTO Rules because 60% of our export trade is conducted under them. It is our transport industry and those who have only ever exported to the EU who need to be made familiar with them.
Your last sentence is very profound
I am still surprised that not many more MP are shouting about the enactment period of the referendum
Don’t want to go over old ground but we didn’t vote for a deal we voted out
Mrs May’s deal bad. No deal better than EU’s deal. Recognition of UK as a sovereign state with no dilution and a deal on trade and financial services sensible for both sides. No deal equals trade on WTO rules and therefore changes to the information supplied with goods by electronic means, and duties payable. As there was a large inbalance of trade in the EU’s favour before Covid19 we win on duties payable. The only factor holding it back is political. The EU does not want a successful UK departure because it might encourage other members to follow us. End of story and EU in its present guise.
The EU has acted in bad faith and the U.K. has just accepted it and kept paying our taxes to them! Johnson claimed a deal had to be reached by end of July or would would walk- still there, still willing to give away military, still paying, still in vassalage!
But you said we hold all the cards. Doesn’t look like it.
Reply We hold the crucial card of access to our highly lucrative market. The EU has to decide if it wants to face tariffs.
The EU play politics, not cards.
So desperate for control that they get bitter and twisted by it
The EU bureaucrats negotiating have their own vested interests that in the main do not at all accord with the interest of the peoples of the EU members.
Our market is about one-tenth as lucrative as the EU’s. That is why they hold all the cards. That is why all your Brexit promises are going up in smoke. Iit must be very humiliating for you
@Conradin …Where is the smoke exactly?
Of course the EU has a bigger market, because it covers most of the European mainland — The point is and has always been, that collectively they sell us more goods than they allow us to sell to them.
If we go with a no-deal, a good sized tariff on imported BMW’s will soon get the EU begging for a real deal….. If only our politicians can continue to be strong.
Reply to Reply :
The EU has made that choice long ago. The EU trades internally 6 times what it trades with the UK. Safeguarding the integrity of the Single-Market therefore trumps all other considerations. The EU will not therefore let the UK take advantage of itself.
You knew that of course but did not see fit to tell the voters.
Tabulazero, Having a trade deal does not jeopardise the EU’s single market. Obviously. Because the EU has major trade deals already. You knew that of course but did not see fit to admit it.
We do. It’s just that loads of bubble dwellers spent more time trying to stay in then get out! They think we don’t watch them and don’t understand what they’re doing! Its like watching children.
Reply to reply
Well. We were ‘fantasy island’ to the EU until the Tories tanked the car industry. That’s a lot of leverage gone.
Grimsby, It appears that you Remains need to misquote and misinterpret quotes to make your (false) points. JR actually said “Getting out of the EU can be quick and easy – the UK holds most of the cards” (Guardian) – “can be” and “most” is neither all, nor a promise that it will be easy.
It clearly depended (depends) on the EU being a good neighbour and at least as friendly to the UK as the UK was to its ex-colonies. I never thought that was possible. I was convinced the EU would be intransigent, vindictive, dishonest, and grasping. But you Remains told me I was wrong. You can’t have it both ways.
An agreement will be reached at 2300 on 31st December when everyone can claim victory but no one is satisfied.
Renege on Brexit and as a serious party your finished.
No one will lend you votes for a second time.
Last two paragraphs absolutely correct even if an alternative has to be created.
They are importing a second electorate.
The UK needs personally to keep up its training to be fit, healthy and strong. We value our independence and pursuing better to help ourselves and others.
We do not need a bunch of carers deciding what they think we ought to like, or insisting that we should do what they think is better for us, while they seek power of attorney to secure control of our national assets for their own purposes.
HS2 might draw the EU closer to Scotland, but HS2 is not the sort of training Britain needs to be fit for better purpose.
Correct – at 2359 on the 31st December, this government has 4 years to plan for being in ‘opposition’
We believe the ‘Monster Raving Loony Party’ more than the ‘Conservative Party’
It would be better if you were truthful. We found out last week that the UK is asking for a LOT more than Canada or Japan – eg on hauliers rights
Canada and Japan do not truck goods, we and the EU do. It would make sense to keep it easy as possible.
What reason does the EU27 have to grant cabotage rights to truckers from a third country? Is the UK going to allow EU27 truckers to make money delivering goods from Bristol to Birmingham, or Newcastle to Nottingham after Brexit?
The UK is also seeking a completely quota-free, tariff-free deal, which is also something neither Canada nor Japan have.
Indeed and in both parties interests anyway.
It’s not cherry picking… it is just the UK trying to be helpful out of the kindness of its heart.
There is no RoRo trade between either Canada or Japan and Europe
Len Peel, It would be better if you were truthful. Hauliers don’t have “rights”, they have permissions. The EU and the UK could give each other those permissions in a fair swap. That is not asking for more.
The very nature of this article suggests a sell-out is on the cards. Our kind host does like a degree of front running being an insider himself though it shouldn’t surprise anyone considering this PM’s history
Johnson endorsed BLM’s politics. He’ll also endorse UK vassalage to the EU. Betrayal is what the Tory party’s been doing since they threw MT to the wolves as though the greatest PM this nation’s even seen was nothing more than a carcass.
The greatest danger to this nation’s laws, future and sanity is from within not without. All main parties have worked and continue to work hand in hand to strangle our nation in a web of oppressive laws to silence our voice to protect the two main party duopoly in Parliament
What matters to the Tory party and indeed the the virus in opposition is the protection and promotion of their own party’s future. The UK is a mere conduit for that purpose.
I hope the EU does expose Johnson for what he is and maybe then the British people will vote for a party that rejects the two main parties that have been responsible for the rise of a vicious authoritarian culture in which freedom of expression is targeted with oppressive laws and State propaganda feeds through to our every waking moment
Your reasoning is correct, but it is wishful thinking to believe things can improve, they will not. From where will an alternative party come? Farage lost all trust that he will follow through when he stood his party down at the last election. The only alternative party may be an actual offshoot from BLM, just more of the same.
I hope Boris carries through and exposes this is more angry tosh exposing once again your railing against the whole political system. As ever no solutions. Easy from the comfort of your own computer.
‘The very nature of this article suggests a sell-out is on the cards.‘
Certainly the sentence ‘It is crucial to success that the government adheres to this sensible position.’ suggests to me that there is a worry within the Conservative party that they may not do so.
Another hit the nail on the head post Dominic. If Boris doesn’t delivery a true Brexit then the electorate will never believe anything a Tory MP says again. I hope Farage does not back down and give way at the next election. I want another choice.
There is no sell-out Dominic. Thank God they are beginning to understand that nobody can negotiate with an Oligarchy. We are about to achieve, against all the odds, the Greatest of all Victories. No other war was about regaining Britain.
The most worrying thing I read this morning is ‘ Meanwhile, there were hints … that Johnson & Co didn’t yet grasp how much they had already signed away on Northern Ireland.‘ Boris also did not understand what he was doing when he ‘locked down the country’. He has no political economy, and he did not realise what he had done on Communist China 5G, he does not realise what he is doing on HS2, etc etc
Now don’t blame Cummings – he’s not the PM, and his has bust a gut to deliver a clean Brexit which is what the country voted for 7 times. He’s delivering thanks be to God! Christopher Howarth is another low profile hero, and the great MPs on all sides of the House who never wavered. Thank you John. Whatever else you do for us, and I hope it will be much, that limbo war was the most dangerous, critical period.
You appreciate what a massive life and death battle this has been? We have been fighting for our lives for over 60 years (before the dire Heath did the very dirty deed). It’s a tremendous victory. And it’s one that tolls the bell for the EU, AU and OWG (one world Government); because we had to give up our families, nations, and countries as the stepping stone to that hell.
A deal is not Brexit. Johnson like Cameron and May will betray democracy.
‘His latest article, ‘Countdown to endgame on a Brexit deal’, opens with this statement: ‘When the Taoiseach Micheál Martin met Boris Johnson at Hillsborough Castle on 13 August, the British prime minister signalled he wanted a Brexit deal.’
He did not want a no-deal exit but a deal. So we now have this for a fact, that he has apparently given away the threat of no deal. This, I suggest, is confirmed by the reported sloth of UK officials in making practical arrangements for a no-deal exit, revealed in the hauliers’ complaint that they have not been consulted on no-deal preparations, that the necessary IT work is not being done, and that preparations are just not happening. ‘
https://conservativewoman.co.uk/tcws-brexit-watch-is-johnson-being-steered-towards-betrayal/
Well let’s see. Changing the stupidity of May’s agreeing to customs checks between Wales and Northern Ireland is a step in the right direction. It’s not going to work to have either EU or UK customs officers checking benign goods travelling within the UK. Nor would UK Customs be in a position to do this.
Surely, as a newly re-envigorated and sovereign country then a FTA is best for the UK, as long as it is a well balanced trade agreement offering advantages to both parties, and in general FTA are best for the World. So says the WTO and it would appear reasonable as long as there are defences against dumping, etc. A FTA is not undermining Brexit as long as the above comments apply.
A newspaper report on what may have been said at a meeting between two leaders can hardly be taken as gospel as many jounalists are less than precis and somewhat biased, pushing their own agenda. Showing a preference for a FTA is not the same as wanting a FTA at all costs. We will need to wait and see but progress so far has been comforting thanks to Lord Frost.
It has been well documented that the continental hauliers have more to lose than the UK hauliers and that Michael Gove has been working flat out to ensure that the UK is ready for trading on WTO rules. However, a little more detail (without giving the game away on the UK’s WTO strategy ) would allay the fears of the many who attempt to follow proceedings as well as exporters and hauliers who are at the sharp end.
And it appears that our involvement in EUFOR carries on apace.
Correct – we’re definitely being sold a lemon
I am concerned that here will be a ‘deal’, with some substantial concessions on the UK’s part, very close to 31 December leaving insufficient time for Parliamentary / ERG scrutiny. Boris Johnson took a long time to come down in favour of leaving the EU which may come to haunt us in the end.
Boris is not really in favour of leaving the EU, never has been. But he does understand that he is PM because he promised Brexit. So he has to deliver that. He has had to learn personally, that,you can’t ‘negotiate’ with a Dictator. Apparently they all do… Cameron, May, on and on.
I remember a Labour Victory and the new Agricultural Minister setting off to sort out the CAP in high hopes, because he was a Socialist so they would deal with him. He can me back, tail between his legs to announce that they would not hedge because we were British (and not because we were Tory as he thought he had understood!).
JR
I’m glad to read that the zUK are writing in legislation of the WA’s bad bits. Caroline Bell (pseudonym) Civil Servant suggested that idea.
One thing that is never mentioned is taking back control of our armed forces, and I notice you didn’t either. Why not? Currently our Paras are out under instruction of the EuroGenfor according to Frederick Forsyth. Are we not planning on taking back control of them?
You say, “The UK is offering a Free Trade Agreement which is of more benefit to the EU than to us, though both would benefit from it.”
Why would we offer a FTA that is of more benefit to the EU that to ourselves? That’s sounds rather odd and irrational.
Having just read Dominic ‘s TCW link…
JR – your blog does seem rather carefully worded in places. The areas I mentioned in my other comment being one or two of them,
Agree – and reading between the lines in the article our biggest concession will be in ‘state-aid’ …..forget fisheriers that has already been sold off behind our backs
It’s more beneficial to the EU because they sell us £90 billion pa more than we sell them. If we trade on WTO terms, they will have to pay us £13 billion for access to our market. Our Govt should deploy that ‘profit’ by repaying our exporters any tax they pay to the EU on their exports.
Then we get free trade exports because the EU pays for it.
Peter Lilley and I cottoned onto that very early in the game.
That is why I pray for no deal of any kind.
Sir John, from the above comments, and no doubt many others from elsewhere, may I suggest you inform your PCP senior colleagues that trust in the words of the PM and the Party is all used up. It’s now imperative that performance, full and complete exit from the EU, is what’s required.
If you fail to deliver, the leader of the opposition is looking rather more competent than yours.
Agreed – but we are in the final stages of a campaign and I hope that the government has a campaign plan for those stages. Two ‘lines of operation’ (LOO) need to be in the plan. First, a ‘Constitutional’ LOO, of which the legislation you mentioned is but a part. This needs to incorporate liaison with Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales. Yes, they might kick-off, but liaison should attempted nevertheless. Second, there should be an ‘Internal Politics’ LOO, aimed at forestalling any actions by the Remainer element of the Conservative Parliamentary Party. To that end, the government should avoid ending talks with Barnier & Co. Better to keep them running, to no great effect, than to walk out of them and give Remainers another stick with which to beat us with. So far, I would give the government an ‘A’ for the handling of these negotiations. It would have got an ‘A+’ if it had been even firmer on fishing.
It sounds like we are at the point where no Deal would be better in order to have a clear justification for dis-applying the EU’s very broad interpretation of the WA. Then we will have to see how it goes and focus on signing comprehensive FTAs with countries which don’t have a political objective to teach the UK a lesson, as the EU appears to.
It will probably be easier to get a deal after we are clearly out and can negotiate as sovereign equals and after we have got FTAs in place around the world including membership of the TPP.
I don’t want a 1970s or French style dirigiste industrial policy in the UK. But The danger of the state aid rules seems to me to be the potential for political mission creep- EU courts could decide that almost anything – tax policy for example – constitutes ‘state aid’.
No Deal, Clean Break is all anyone voted for.
All this charade of a negotiation suggests to me is that this is more about an internal struggle within the Conservative party.
At one point after the referendum it became clear that the Conservative party no longer actually stood for anything and was, in the words of Mr Hammond, a “broad church”, which was a phrase employed to describe what had slid into the status of a party without a clearly defined path that sought to appease everybody across a wide and internally incompatible spectrum.
It took the threat of Mr Farage and his Brexit party to jolt the Conservative party into the realisation that it needed to implement the people’s mandate instead of fudging and faffing, and basically pulling the wool over the eyes of the electorate.
If Mr Johnson now falls at the last instead of going through with walking away, then the Conservatives are finished, which would be a terrific shame as the party once stood for a set of values that I consider laudable.
The EU, through its negotiating team has shown it is not a respecter of the UK being an independent sovereign nation.
If any trade anywhere is conditional on the UK’s internal affairs being ruled by others, that is capitulation and surrender to a rule by dictatorship.
The only people that can make laws, rules and regulation that govern the UK are the people of the UK. We are a poor shadow of a democracy at best, making it worse will demonstrate haw really bad our political class is.
A deal based on free trade that safeguards existing relationships without requiring annual fees or adherence to anything other than product standards would be the best solution.
This should be easy as the relationships already exist and want to be protected. Non agreement will be political.
The only way to get this is to be prepared to walk away so yes no deal is better than a bad deal.
As with others here this morning I have the worst possible feeling about those that are in power. Simply, the demands by the EU of them staying in charge of how we run our lives means they don’t get it. After 4 years of delay and hindrance from the EU means any sensible person with a real interest in the UK would have walked and stopped further delays long ago.
For this ‘Clean Break’ not to have happened by now suggests game playing by government against the people of the UK
Your last sentence says it all
No deal has always been the best deal and Boris promised if we didn’t have a free trade deal by the middle of the year he would pull out of talks and go no deal. Here we are in September and we find that Boris has let us down and we are going over all the tired old arguments again. The question is will we be betrayed again? Since I never believed in the Boris BS I will not be surprised. Angry but not surprised.
I still wonder why Mrs May switched from “no deal is … ” to a “close relationship with our European friends”.
Did she never mean the first – along with “Brexit means Brexit”, was she always just using the phrases as a smoke screen? Did she genuinely change her mind – if so, why? Was she pressurised to a new position? I wonder if we (the public) will ever know?
Whatever it was, it certainly all blew up at Chequers.
Mrs May always was a Rampant Remainer. She used the slogan to become PM so she could betray us. She thinks she’s clever 😂😂 and we would end up grateful that she had saved us from ourselves.
” The UK is offering a Free Trade Agreement which is of more benefit to the EU than to us, though both would benefit from it.”
The MsM yesterday was suggestion Ursula von der Leyen was withholding the full combined text of the agreement so far from the 27.
Suggesting she was freighted of the truth and it was always about the commission staying in control of the UK as a client
“I am glad to see the government has drafted unilateral U.K. legislation to amend the Withdrawal Agreement”
More information, please! I have not seen mention of this extremely important move in the MSM.
If only we had a government with a shred of capability and competence. I’m stocking up.
I hope you are right. However on the basis that Gove was the first out of the block to praise what Mrs May achieved and continued to support it plus other quislings, until her patronage turned negative when they jumped on the next horse which just happened to go in the opposite direction, I have zero confidence and will wait until I see ink on paper.
What Gove has proved is that achieving personal ambition is more important to him than what is good for the country.
Johnson signed a new or amended version of the withdrawal agreement heralding it as meeting or our needs when we all knew he was dissembling and you have now confirmed that.
If he hadn’t been a vassal at the outset we wouldn’t be in this mess.
All the Eu want is to keep Britain tied one way or another to there rotten corpse so they can get us back into there clutches later , Boris should walk away with no deal, we will survive we are British and if the remoaners can’t handle that tough go live in your beloved Europe
What do we buy from the EU? It would be helpful to have a comprehensive list in the event of no deal – so we can be ready for shortages.
Cars. No problem. Plenty of British made cars and Korean.
Food. Tasteless tomatoes from Holland. French cheese (yeuk). What else?
Electricity?
White goods. I like Bosch stuff but as I only buy a washing machine, tumble drier, fridge or oven once every 10 years or so, I can stomach them being a bit more expensive.
Electrical goods. Apple or Samsung phone. Sony TV. HP computer. Bose speakers.
I can’t think of much I buy that is made in the EU. What do we buy from them? Is it mostly cars?
For 3 years we have now tried to negotiate, gave in, pay up, surrender, with a whole range of sneaky proposals.
Good grief we even gave the last so called negotiator a knighthood, who then we are informed defected to Belgium.
Have we now at last realised the EU do not do trade agreements, they do politics, the whole idea is to control the people and trade inside, and as much as possible those outside as well.
We started off with a trade agreement 40 years ago, it was called the Common Market, then it changed little by little into a European Union, so they have form.
We must not compromise any more.
They have not been negotiating in good faith, so walk away, and no £39 Billion.
Indeed – but will they really do it? I am not convinced.
Well said John. It’s high time we stopped pussyfooting around and got on with leaving and establishing markets elsewhere. I can’t get my head around the fact that the EU still demand access to our waters to fish using their enormous fishing factories that are doing so much damage. Their inability to come to a friendly free trade agreement shows they are concerned we just might do better than they would like us to and encourage others to walk away too.
Perhaps once out we could sort out the illegal, economic immigrants.
The UK has asked the EU to pretty much continue trading as it did as a member, tariff-free and quota-free.
The EU has answered that this was indeed possible but would mean that the UK would pretty much have to continue following the same rules, rules which by the way apply to all member-states and make the thing actually work by ensuring that there can be free and fair competition inside the Single-Market for its participants.
Mr Redwood is now advocating that the UK renege on an international treaty its government signed less than 12 months ago and that he himself as a MP voted into law after refusing that Parliament spent time reviewing this so-called “oven-ready deal”.
This would mean that the British government’s word is not worth the paper it is written on. Good luck negotiating any agreement with anyone after this.
Had the referendum offered a choice between no deal and remain ;remain would have won .It was , as you may laughingly recall , to be the easiest negotiation ever. Theresa May could simply have achieved nothing at all without all huff and puff ,a long time ago , so we see that everything since has been a waste of time .
Congratulations on delivering the total failure you told us was not possible
The UK electorate voted “Leave”.
It did not vote “Brexit”.
The term “Brexit” was designed to obfuscate, which it successfully achieved.
“No deal is better than a bad deal.” How many billions has May’s failure to stick to this and her pathetic dithering cost the UK? A shame we cannot bill her for it or at least stop her I’ll deserved gold plated pension.
She has not even had the decency to resign as an MP and stand as the LibDim dope she is and always was. Her even more moronic net zero Carbon Agenda will cost us far more still unless it is dropped now.
Ill deserved – stupid tablet!
No, it is not that simple, one week blame the French, one week the Germans, one week the Commission. You have to make sure of varying the pleasures.
At the end of the day, the EU is unwilling to throw out of the window the legal order it took 50 years to build and on which depends so much trade, jobs, peace and security on the continent simply to placate the whims of the middle-aged Brexiters and their nostalgia of imperial grandeur.
That is the inescapable truth of the negotiations.
Now, we could all save some precious time by skipping directly to the end when the Brexiters such as John Redwood blame it all on the French. Can we get there now ?
Look here, not there. The art of the con.
As we move into the final Act of the current farce in play for us plebs, we see the stage being set for the last minute ‘miracle’ deal pulled out of the hat by ‘magic’ Johnson. Just like the trap-laden, atrocious ‘turd’ (but with glitter) of a WA/PD that he signed. Except this time it won’t wash. This is all about how few bones/scraps they can throw the people to keep them quiet and not notice the behind the door dealing. An illusion of independence, just as we have the illusion of democracy.
There is always one thing missing from the statements about our independence. Our taking back control. There is absolute silence from MPs regarding it. Think that we don’t notice? It won’t wash this time.
Defence & Security. May signed us up to these (bar one, but the rest is effective EU control) AFTER we voted to leave. She failed twice to inform the House about its implications (see Facts4EU articles).
We currently have troops under EU Command & Control.
Non-inquisitive MPs are being misled by Civil Serpents intent on giving the EU control via the back door. We have seen the attempts to create a ‘business push’ to stay.
As with all takeovers, it starts with ‘procurement’. This gives the ‘in’ not only on product specification, but ‘influencing’ working practices, H&S, environment and many other work related ‘regulations’. These of course, will need to be widened to encompass anyone who ‘may’ become involved in the ‘business’. The usual thin end of the wedge.
The silence regarding the atrocious WA/PD, which needs to be ripped up as a VERY bad deal.
The silence regarding the (obvious to a blind man) EU’s continued bad faith dealing.
The silence over our future Defence & Security.
The silence about the failure to walk away as promised for 30th June.
All very telling.
There is a reason why the EU is so adamant that everything must be in legal text (binding) BY 31st December. I wonder why that is? Could it be that it isn’t in our favour at all?
Where are our Brexit MPs in the House?
We’ve talked about this so many times it now goes beyond anger and frustration – towards a dull ache in the stomach.
Why does anyone think we can trust the EU in any fashion, or work closely with them? Collectively they are like PIRANHA, taking all they can, and leaving but a corpse behind — Certainly that’s how it has always seemed.
It is now good that we appear to be taking our own line as regards the EU — Let this be an example, that we can think for ourselves – that we do not have to follow any trend like lemmings do…. For this to improve we need to work on how we evaluate situations….. Especially global decisions, UN treaties, and Viruses
We want full restoration of our sovereignty.
We would like a free trade agreement but it is not a necessity.
Irish and mainland European commercial vehicles cross our country and our commercial vehicles cross their countries, so measures to ease their passage would be sensible for all parties. But, if such measures cannot or will not be put in place, we will have to cope with whatever border checks are imposed on us and we should apply the same in return.
We voted to leave- we did not vote for another trade deal with them- then what’s so hard to understand? so looks like this week will tell a lot- if Boris has the ball’s to walk the walk?
It seems the EU side has already decided that if talks cannot be concluded this side of October then there will be plenty of time next year or the year after so maybe that’s what’s needed now-
I look forward to our all becoming free together, GB and NI. The EU notion that NI could be taken as the price for Brexit must be dispensed with as early as possible.
Dear Sir John,
I think it’s incumbent that old students (or whatever formal term is) of Oxford and Cambridge form a society now to preserve the old parts of these cities whilst coming up with exciting new plans to develop the new parts.
These great cities must expand. They don’t have to be ruined at all. The opposite. But they must have new buildings inspired by the old, as well as modern architecture (in the new parts not the old parts) that are in keeping with classical-style, charming architecture.
Trinity College Dublin isn’t ruined by the fact that it also has many beautiful Georgian buildings built for the aristocracy, gentry and merchants. As well as many of Dublin’s beautiful bridges and other architectural structures. Plus, the Guinness Factory adds interest to the City.
All these extra things can add interest and vibrancy to an old city. They don’t have to take away from. Now is a great opportunity to turn Cambridge and Oxford into the UK’s Second and Third Cities. Wonderful destinations for people in business to reach. Wonderful destinations for companies to set up offices and for people to come and work in them.
But it requires careful and inspired planning. Let’s have a central square like in Prague (but not so big).
There are lots of really smart and well-off people who went to Oxford and Cambridge. But it needs people planning and coordinating for all this now.
Government helping to develop Cambridge and Oxford as the UK’s Second and Third Cities would be much cheaper and much more economically beneficial to the country than HS2 (and much more interesting).
(And by developing, I don’t mean improvement in travel and general housing, but helping to create beautiful buildings (not necessarily housing) in the new parts of the city – buildings that would add to the cultural landscape of the city, helping to give it a ‘cool vibe’. There is a lot of evidence to show how the atmosphere of a place is crucial to attracting business to a place.
If a new Birmingham is build on the outskirts of Oxford, then the development plan has failed.
‘ I don’t mean improvement in travel and general housing’ – well I mean that as well – but far more than just this.
I would VERY HAPPILY work on a very rough draft plan about how the government can prepare for Cambridge and Oxford to be the Second and Third Cities of England. Why. And how to do it.
For Queen and Country
It looks to me as if M. Barnier is trying to milk maximum drama from a straightforward statement from Boris of the position as it stands.
My instincts are increasing that a lousy deal will be agreed with the usual Johnson bluster.
It’s quite simple – the EU’s primary aim is to enhance its own power (“ever closer union”, etc). Yet the EU has nothing to add of its own, because it started off with nothing. So, inevitably, in a sort of ghastly zero-sum power game, the EU can only steal power from its constituent sub-states. Thereby making them vassals. Consequently “no deal” (ie no comprehensive trade deal) is the only method of escape for the UK. And always was.
“Mrs May had the right approach and the right slogan when she first embarked on negotiations over the UK’s exit from the EU.”
I’d suggest there is very little evidence at all that she ever had the right approach.
I think on the whole we should just walk away on WTO terms, restrict access to fishing, and then next year or the year after resume FTA negotiations with the EU.
I think the title to your article encapsulates perfectly how M. Barnier and his team are thinking about the proposition that Mr Frost has made to them.
Exactly.
And why are masked ( so it is recent) British Paratroopers acting under EUFOR command?
The masks bore the EU badge!
Thatcher vetoed UK acting under EU command. Has that veto gone?
To act under EU command makes us no longer a nation.
So how can we be leaving??
Sorry.
That was an answer to Dominic.
Oh my…wasn’t that the mantra 5 years ago
Wasn’t true then; isn’t true now
This government will sell its soul to secure an EU deal
We just don’t believe you
No learning is better than bad learning.