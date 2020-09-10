Qualifications for the class of 2021

Yesterday I raised in the Commons some questions about how exams should be set and marked and how standards of our main educational qualifications should be upheld for the class of 2020.
Ofqual has come up with ways of modifying the exams for next year to take into account the interruption to education experienced by pupils in some schools who did not teach a full timetable from March to September by on line means. It has also changed arrangements for field work and oral exams to respond to CV 19 social distancing rules.
As a result pupils will be offered more choice in content for the exams in History, Geography and Ancient History. In English literature pupils will be able to take three of the four blocs of work for the exam. Fieldwork in Geography and Geology will be dropped and the questions on it in the written papers. Foreign languages and English will no longer have a formal oral or spoken language requirement.
It is important next year that we get back to an exam based system. Ofqual and the Exam Boards are still considering what is best to do on dates of exams. Should they be a bit later to give schools more time to make up for lost teaching time this year? How much later can they go without jeopardising University entrance procedures?
I hope they work out a system which is fair to all students and upholds the standards established in past years. Next year they have to span the range from pupils who got a full education for the full syllabus between March and July to pupils who got very little formal education during lock down.
11 Comments
The best system is just to publish the position of each student relative to others. Grade 1 for the top 5% and grade 20 for the bottom 5%. Remove the ability of the exam boards and politicians to fiddle the systems and devalue the grades.
It seems that the grade inflation for A and A* grades 2020 compared to 2019 was huge at 50%. Clearly a sensible person assessing 2020 students should largely ignore these teacher assessed grades and just look back at their GCSE results. Or set their own exams. Medical schools should probably just use BMAT and UKCAT results.
It clearly will be very unfair to compare the hugely inflated 2020 results directly with 2021, 2019 or other years results.
That wouldn’t work because how would you compare schools with each other? And how would you exclude the fact that an average school had an exceptional year?
A headteacher I know explained to me why there was grade inflation this year. She said that in every class there will be a clear number of A grade students. A clear number of B grade students. And so on down. But there will also be a significant number of A/B students. Students who – if they have a good exam – will get an A. And if they don’t they will get a B. In any class there might be several of those students who sit between the boundaries.
So the predicted grades show what a student could have got – but what they do not show, because they can’t, is which students would have had a good day and which would have had a bad day.
I can confidently predict Liverpool and Manchester City will be the Premier League’s top two this season. But what comes next is an educated guess.
I feel sorry for the kids and the teachers. Decent employers will cut them some slack. In any case when you have a degree, A levels don’t matter.
This year’s exam results have no value as they are based on guesswork.
Money has no value anymore it the Daily Mail headline is corecct:
Freedom has no value
What’s the point of having members of Parliament if they don’t protect their constituents form an overbearing Government.
By now the Government must know that lockdowns don’t work.
Peru went into lockdown 16th March – 911 deaths per million (the highest death rate in the world after San Marino)
Brazil – no lockdown – 602 deaths per million
Only 8 reported Covid death in the UK the day Boris Johnson decides to become Oliver Cromwell and threatens to ban Christmas.
No doubt we should call his Covid Marshal social distancing clowns Oliver’s Army, but that sounds too friendly.
This is is the result of your party and your party’s capitulation to the parasitic public sector unions who saw CV19 as a means to reshape their world for their benefit will sacrificing the futures of those outside in the real world
An incompetent government led by a politician who has royally deceived the electorate into believing he was the antidote to the authoritarian Left. How mistaken we were. He is Blair, Cameron and May on acid and then some
I pray that at the next GE the electorate kick your party and that slime in opposition so hard that they implode into a black hole never to be seen again. Both parties have infected our nation with its leftist, authoritarian poison and left us exposed to State hate
Good morning
As the government has subcontracted out its role in education can we now please make all those working in the Department for Education redundant, and that includes the minister ?
The justification for the initial lockdown was to prevent the NHS being overwhelmed – so what on earth is the justification for this new one? We have had only 80 Covid deaths over the past week, out of perhaps 11,000 total deaths for the UK. Far more now appear to be dying from appalling failures of the NHS in other areas than from Covid.
Allister Heath is surely right today.
Britain’s second lockdown will be more terrible than the first
Schools may remain open, but new rules will be especially devastating for the country’s social fabric
CV 19 nor the social distancing rules do not prevent oral examinations for candidates in foreign languages. It is true though that the oral element of the exams has been thought to be a dissuading factor in students’ choice of subject to study.
This looks like more nonsense from Ofqual that will undermine the worth of qualifications in the mind of employers and other third parties. It deserves credit though for knowing its market: Millennials will be quite happy so long as they are told they have done very well, are fantastic, and can be really proud of their achievements, however hollow.
School children at present are not millennials they are called something else.
Other than that, completely agree.
An important topic but on a day when we have had the greatest attack on my personal liberties, when I have done zero wrong, much as a result of your governments sclerotic approach and failings, without any parliamentary scrutiny, indeed announced via Robert Peston with Hancock hiding, I would have preferred you to exercise your oft stated love of democracy and stood up for your voters, most of whom similar to me having slavishly followed your rules, and are now being shafted.
Reading the above I am shocked.
We have been led to believe that home working teachers and their online teaching methods had worked. I understand how field trips may have to be changed but surely everything else should be the same if teachers have been productive.
Could it be that there is merit in physical presence in all areas of society and we need to get back to a common sense normal as soon as possible?
To help pupils catch up from a lack of formal education I would suggest where necessary the compression of holiday breaks and the delay of the start of exams by one month. Schools that do not already do so could utilise Saturday mornings to increase term time. In addition the BBC could be directed to offer education channels to broadcast lectures on a range of subjects at sensible times on Sundays.
To those who might suggest that the above would be indigestable I would point out that life beyond education produces similar challenges. Not responding to them is an additional way of sorting out the good from the less so.