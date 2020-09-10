The reason for the Single market legislation

The government’s Single market Bill is a necessary piece of legislation to ensure the smooth running of the UK’s single market and customs union, and to provide the base for our independent trade policy after leaving the EU single market and trade policy on January 1. At the time of the Withdrawal Agreement and Political Declaration the EU signed up to two important propositions. They agreed that the core of our new relationship with them would be a free trade agreement with no tariffs, and they would respect UK sovereignty. If the EU keeps to its promises there will be no need for the arrangements envisaged for the Irish border in the current legislation. If they do not pursue these promises then the UK government has the right under Clause 38 of the EU Withdrawal Act to establish control over its borders and trade, notwithstanding the Withdrawal Agreement. This is expressly recorded in UK law. It was also clear to the EU at the time when we legislated in this way that was the UK’s understanding of the Withdrawal Agreement, as we put it into primary legislation.
About John Redwood
John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, and graduated from Magdalen College Oxford. He is a Distinguished fellow of All Souls, Oxford. A businessman by background, he has set up an investment management business, was both executive and non executive chairman of a quoted industrial PLC, and chaired a manufacturing company with factories in Birmingham, Chicago, India and China. He is the MP for Wokingham, first elected in 1987.
John’s Books
Email Alerts
You can sign up to receive John's blog posts by e-mail by entering your e-mail address in the box below.
The e-mail service is powered by Google's FeedBurner service. Your information is not shared.
-
Map of Visitors
65 Comments
Indeed.
A period of science from Theresa (9% Support) May would be most welcome. And her ilk.
I strongly support what the government is doing here.
And all the people squawking about it, conveniently forgetting the EUs elasticity regarding their rule of law, are people desperate to find anyway to continue our subservience.
Indeed, a lot of bluster about this.
Would Joe Biden accept Mexico telling it to put up Customs posts where Texas borders with neighbouring states because it was worried about possible future problems on the Texas-Mexico border?
Why is Government defending ‘breaking international law’ if we are not?
We can usually rely on our host to be 100% correct in what he posts and, if this is indeed the case, I wonder why a Minister confirmed that the measure would be breaking International Law and Conservative colleagues were making such a fuss in the House only yesterday ?
By enacting this measure, either we would be breaking International Law or we would not be.
If not, this is no issue.
But which is it ????
Sir John
There is an old saying “justice must not only be done but seen to be done”. Unfortunately this Govt has not been very clever in the way they have explained or informed everyone either at home or abroad. It has got itself into an unnecessary quagmire and needs to extricate itself pretty quickly. The Govts approach to PR over coronavirus has been less than good.
It could start by using the http://www.facts4eu.co.uk article to finally disrespect the EU the way they have disrespected the UK as well as using the contents to explain why the UK has adopted the approach it has done in the Internal Markets Bill. The world is entitled to know.
I have been aware of this report for some time and I really cannot understand why we have meekly accepted the megaphone anti-diplomacy from the EU. Barnier is absolutely crass and the EU has no shame. The British way of quiet diplomacy can only take us so far in this game and a more forthright and aggressive rebuttal ( so the rest of the world knows )is more in keeping for the EU in particular and give the way the world is changing in this respect a stronger approach is needed for the wider wolrld as well.
A statement from the PM outside No 10 would be a good start.
Thank you SJR for your insight.
As you point out this was done in letter but more importantly in the spirit of the law based on goodwill on both sides.
So the EU has no reason to complain.
Good morning Sir John
The EU Commission as we know are not respecters of any one out of their sphere of control. These negotiations come over as nothing to do with getting on with the neighbors, nothing to do with trade, nothing to do with mutual respect. Everything to do with do as I say and remember always we will always be in control, and we will say what is right or wrong. We are your Ruler don’t forget it. One way or another we will gain control over your lives.
Some that have hit the MsM in the last few days have needlessly stoked up ‘project fear’ without ‘hearing’ what was being said. All the official announcements I have heard say it exactly as you have repeated this morning.
That is why the UK voted for a ‘clean break’.
It that respect the EU cannot say they respect our sovereignty, when it is conditional on the UK accepting their laws and control of what we do. To anyone other than the EU negotiating team that is a clear illustration of the EU negating the WA with no intention of following through on the PD – nasty, nasty people. I feel sorry for all the peoples of Europe having to endure such a corrupt system of rule.
I remember back a year ago and before on this site, when the argument at the time was about the Withdrawal Agreement, was it good enough or not.
At that time I said the EU could not be trusted to negotiate the trade deal in good faith, so simply put in a clause before the WA is signed, that Nothing is agreed until Everything is Agreed, as that was what everyone was saying/suggesting was the case at the time, so it should have not been a problem to either side, had it been TRUE.
Had that simple statement been put in, we would not be where we are now.
If the EU had rejected that simple statement request, then it would have been proof that future negotiations were not going to go well and we would have known their position and where we stood, before signing up to anything.
Sorry John but this mess/complication has been caused by your government not being honest and upfront with itself, its Mp’s, and the people.
Instead of playing politics, the government should have been setting out is real backstop/backup plans/guarantees, and covering its/our backside at the same time.
Arguments and different interpretations can happen all the time with any sort of contract/agreement, that is why the use of simple words, phrases and statements are best.
I am confident that our government will manage to mess Brexit up to our disadvantage.
Stop messing about and just go for a WTO deal
Thanks for that, we proceed with a clear concious. I look forward to M Barnier’s take on it.
And the Lords will nod it through? Mmmmm?
Off topic.
Doncaster race meeting fans blocked after one day. The Crucible fans for the snooker cancelled after one day. Both in S Yorkshire. Anyone would think that your party is still kicking the region in revenge for the miner’s battle from years ago.
The St. Leger is not what it was these days thanks to the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.
You might just as well blame the French.
It is all to predictably noticeable that the broadcasters are censoring this piece of information. It could not be clearer, or more rational, but it doesn’t fit the smear they are peddling on behalf of the EU.
So why did Brandon Lewis say what he said yesterday? It was reported he said, “a new bill to amend the UK’s Brexit deal with the EU will break international law”. Is Brandon Lewis a trained lawyer/barrister? He went on and conceded it would go against the treaty in a “specific and limited way”.
How has a withdrawal agreement with no actual ‘end deal agreement’ specifically broken international law?
Many of us looked on in bewilderment when Boris picked up the pile of ordure left by Mrs May, aka the W/A, and proclaimed as an ‘oven ready deal’ when it should have been ripped up and pronounced dead.
I wonder what other horrors will be revealed in the course of time.
JR, perhaps you could explain to most of your commenters exactly what the Withdrawal Agreement Treaty is meant to produce, one product being a possibility of a trade agreement in some form but no guarantees.
Also explain why the the UK as a ‘dualist’ country, international treaties are not enforceable in the UK legal system unless there is an Act of the UK parliament to make them so or otherwise. Hence,the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020. There is no equivalent requirement for an EU Act. Treaties have “direct effect” in EU law and can be enforced by the Courts.
You have to wonder why any country would want to sign a treaty or a trade deal with a dualist state that can unilaterally renege on it.
Sir John,
My thoughts too.
Do you have any concerns on legality.
If so, how do you think they should be dealt with.
Frankly, after the coronavirus shambles, I have absolutely no confidence that the Johnson Regime can deliver a successful Brexit.
I suppose the Norway option is out of the question!
This is accurate information well recorded.
That is a very helpful entry Sir John, together with your sovereignty article of a couple of days ago, and I welcome them both.
I infer from them that the UK Government is working entirely within the terms of the treaty we signed last January and, therefore, are not breaking international law. If I am correct in this, was the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland incorrect in stating otherwise at the despatch box on Tuesday? How should he have answered the question put to him? On the other hand, if Mr Lewis was correct, could you set out the specific and limited ways in which the treaty is breached and how we should explain that this is acceptable to sceptical friends?
It must be correct because of the squealing from Brussels and the remainiacs.
It’s OK for Brussels to protect It’s single market but not other countries.
As you say if there’s a deal it doesn’t matter so it will now flush out their real intentions. I don’t believe they were ever going to agree a deal.
Well done government.
Not so well done on latest coercive lockdown measures. Your sailing very close to the wind.
Part of the reason for this Bill and some of the clauses was because the EU, acting as ever in bad faith, threatened to withhold ‘third country consent’ for UK standards, thus making it impossible to send some goods in Northern Ireland from the mainland. Northern Ireland is a part of the UK and as such the writ of UK Law must run there, whether the EU likes it or not.
Agreed!
Thank you for clarifying the matter Mr Redwood.
It’s the remoaners as usual who are stating otherwise.
If the EU behaved honourably, there would be no need for this legislation. What does the EU expect us to do when they threaten to with hold 3rd country status in an attempt to bully us (yet again) into doing what they want. It’s about time they learned that we won’t roll over and give in.
It is disappointing to see the usual British suspects, who tried to thwart Brexit in the first place, lining up to take the EU’s side in this. Have they no patriotism?
Having tariff-free, quota-free access to the EU27 internal market comes, quite reasonably, with obligations and expecations. The current position is that the UK wants such access without being prepared to accept the commitments that come with it.
Pure cakeism and cakeism is, and always has been, an undeliverable pipe dream. The EU27 are not going to allow a third country access to their internal market on preferential terms that they don’t have themselves.
I very much doubt that the UK will agree to FTAs with third countries that grant better access to the UK market than UK-based companies have, although at times I have concerns that this government just might.
Problem is all of this should have been clarified before we signed. The Tory manifesto at the time of the election made it out to be the best deal ever- it’s hard to know what’s real anymore?
OK but why weren’t the problems with the WA made clearer at the time by Brexit supporting MPs?
I hope Boris isn’t bluffing with this as that won’t work. He needs to be prepared to walk with no deal. If not it would be best to cave in now and forget this piece of legislation. I suggest you try to check that out privately if you can – it will look very silly if this legislation goes through and then he caves in!
Thanks for that, would it be possible to provide a link for this bit -”
At the time of the Withdrawal Agreement and Political Declaration the EU signed up to two important propositions. They agreed that the core of our new relationship with them would be a free trade agreement with no tariffs, and they would respect UK sovereignty. “
Good speeches John and thank you Bill Cash for Clause 38.
Thank you Sir John for your clear explanation
What concerns me is that a minority of Tory MPs do not appear to understand the facts surrounding this issue
There we have the truth of it – the UK government has acted to prevent the threat of Brussels blockading Northern Ireland from the rest of the U.K.
Why should that be controversial to those voted in by Tory supporters ?
Congratulations to whoever drafted Clause 38.
The WA is an International treaty to allow UK depart from the EU in an orderly fashion while the PD is an aspirational document about future trade arrangements but is not binding. For clarity the two should not be conflated.
The BBC and certain MP’s who have always worked against the UK’S best interests need to get to grips with this John and stop making out laws are being broken. The EU are always breaking the rules to suit themselves and in paticular to be advantageous to Germany and France. They say jump and everyone asks how high. We don’t want that anymore.
Sir John. You seem convinced that we are acting legally. I hope we are as I have had my fill of constant threats be they from the EU, the USA, or our own 5th column. What you have said makes sense to me so why so many threats with legal action.
Dunno what EU has promised and what has been their understanding of FTA etc.
But necessarily no laws have been broken, no breach of contract.
So it is bit so and so do we have the right to break the law – if it really is that we are breaking it.
Hopefully government knows what it is doing.
Superbly explained Sir J; no surprise the MSM have gone into hystrionics and cast HMG as the baddie again, project fear III, yawn.
I commend the last para of WA Clause 38 with the thrilling foresight of our negotiating team, to our dear readers “(3) Accordingly, NOTHING in this Act derogates from the sovereignty of the Parliament of the United Kingdom.”
Always brilliant and factual content, unlike the anti-UK media outlets. We true British appreciate you endeavours thank you
If is requires us to break the law in order to avoid having customs within the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland then the law is an ass.
I am happy for it to be challenged.
Reading that clear, non-alarmist explanation would have made me so happy a year ago.
I would have felt that we had some future despite all the terrible articles in the press.
And that we really would be free of the EU.
But it has all been ruined by the present terrifying shenanigans.
For which there seems to be no rational explanation.
One example of political Sophistry is using one argument in a loud or agressive way in the hope of disguising true intent? But what if sophistry fails? What if it can be seen through by your opponents and we find ourselves in the wilderness without friends? Today I read that the EU has given up on this UK government and is only playing the game for legacy purposes- they want a FTA but have decided to wait until there is a new government in place? I wonder
The provisions contained in the bill are needed so that the UK works as a whole and we avoid differences between the four nations which would not make for a sensible United Kingdom.
The Government should press on and achieve a complete 100% escape from the clutches of the EU
I hope there will be a 3-line Whip and that any Conservative MP who votes against will lose the whip and follow Dominic Grieve and Phillip Hammond out of the Commons at the next election. Let it be the Labour party that is split and whose MPs stand against the wishes of the electorate.
Dear Sir John–I am hardly pro EU but how could anyone have agree to put in place an FTA without its terms having been agreed?
John. I am delighted the Government has taken this course of action; it removes a negotiating hold the EU believed it held over the UK. However, it’s the EU’s contention that by simply publishing the law we are in breach of the revised Withdrawal Act. Is this your position and does the Government agree with your analysis? many thanks. Roger Teague – Conservative Member in South Cambs.
I’m having trouble deciding if the destruction of our civil liberties announced yesterday is an attempt to distract from the Government admitting it would be breaking international law ….. or if the admission that the Government would be breaking international law was an attempt to distract us from the destruction of our civil liberties.
Perhaps John could give us his opinion.
Perhaps Matt Hancock should be encouraged to grow a small black moustache and adopt a comb-over, so that he looks the appropriate part to go with the Brown Shirts we can expect to see “marshalling” us in our towns and cities.
From your post the situation seems to be quite clear and uncontroversial
Why then did Brandon Lewis stand up in the HoC and say that we were proposing to act illegally? Is there something I am missing?
A welcome comment from you Sir John and a sensible insight into the issue.
I am not a lawyer but I have taken a keen interest in the legislation that you mention and I was aware of the Government sensibly taking the advice of Sir William Cash with regard to Clause 38 of the EU Withdrawal Act.
The EU can hardly claim to have negotiated in good faith nor can they demonstrate that they have made best endeavours to reach an agreement (both requirements of the Withdrawal Agreement), not least because they have consistently failed to demonstrate that they accept that we will be a Sovereign Nation.
Could someone please have a quiet word with Lord Howard and the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland?
Concise as ever and consistent with what Bernard Jenkin said on Newsnight last night after protesting at the inevitable interruptions by Emma Barnett. The silent majority of voters are right behind you on this and the Remainer protestations by the usual suspects are revealing. We have left the EU yet they would still like to prevent us flourishing as an independent nation. I fully expect some more of them such as Messrs Heseltine and Blair to be given much (uninterrupted) coverage on the airwaves starting today. I really think more people will be aware now of an FTA being the agreed basis of our future relationship with the EU and that the EU has indeed been negotiating in bad faith as an FTA could have been agreed by now.
The Minister told Parliament yesterday that the UK is deliberately violating international law. No Conservative Prime Minister – Macmillan, Thatcher, Major, you name it – would EVER have even considered such infamy. Dominic Cummings is laughing behind the Conservative party’s back as he turns the UK into a rogue state
National law cannot alter an international Treaty. No Treaty would be worth making if it could. So you don’t understand the first thing about it. And next time China, Russia etc breaks a Treaty, if the UK criticises, it will be told to shut up. So you have thrown away any influence we used to have. Shame on you and your party
Better to bin the WA and walk away. WTO is fine so long as no control whatsoever is ceded to the EU.
From what I picked up from listening to someone on the radio the other day, the Irish border issue revolves around the EU being concerned that we could provide state aid to industries and that, as a result, artificially cheap goods could cross into the EU across the border. (Quite why that would not be an issue going through the tunnel, or any other way of moving goods into the EU, was not explored.)
Surely the answer to this is simple. If goods have received state aid, they will be subject to tariffs. If no state aid, no tariffs. Our government is not exactly famous for bailing out and aiding businesses.
What’s all this about breaking International Law then and the trashing of the Good Friday Agreement? Nothing to it? That would be good news but no one else thinks so.
Perhaps I’ve got this all wrong.
Sir John,
A simple and straightforward answer to hypocrisy and cant being hurled by various characters with axes to grind . I trust that the malcontents within the Tory party will be dealt with .Flogging round the fleet canes to mind
.
Whatever way you dress it up there is no legitimate reason for this legislation. We are way out of line and I suppose that as a tactic it is a feint move- but it was never going to work.
Oh, “the easiest trade deal in history” to negotiate, is it?
They are not negotiating in good faith by insisting vassell’s state in a number of area’s and keeping our fishing grounds for nothing. Outrageous. It’s time to walk away from the WA and everything else. They simply cannot be trusted.
” If the EU keeps to its promises there will be no need for the arrangements envisaged for the Irish border in the current legislation.” The EU are upset – it would be reasonable to assume they did not intend to keep their promises.
John are you conflating the withdrawal agreement (legal document) with the Political Declaration (a gentlemen’s agreement on how everyone will behave).
Your argument still seems to be flawed as it requires the EU to break the WA for you to be able to justify the proposed govt legislation.
The EU haven’t broken the WA therefore there is no need for the legislation.
I thought Conservatives were against legislation for the sake of it?
UK pop.68 million; today death 14
Marshal Law, send in the army, alert the UN that the UK is closed for business
Martin Howe, Chairman of Lawyers for Britain, also states that the Brexit bill is ‘perfectly justifiable’ and ‘will not breach international law’. (Daily Telegraph 10/09/20).
So let the legal shenanigans begin.
Loss of face for either side has been considerably ramped up by various statements.
I have absolutely no idea how it will all play out, but – at the moment – it looks favourable for those who just want to leave on WTO terms.