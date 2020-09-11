How to tackle the virus

The government waited until the virus had fallen to very low levels. It then began a gradual relaxation of controls, essential to economic recovery and allowing freedoms back.
Its policy to control the virus switched to testing people to seek to ensure that all those with it or in contact with carriers self isolated, so the rest of us could lead a more normal life. It added to the measures by still not allowing some sectors to go back to work, and insisting on varying measures of social distancing for everyone.
With more testing today more cases of the virus are being identified, and the graph is going up again, as it has already done in places like Spain and France. So far it seems to be spreading more amongst the younger and fitter, so there are still not so many severe cases and deaths. Some say this pattern will continue. Others think it is only a matter of time before more vulnerable people get it and the serious cases rises.
The government and Councils turned to local lockdowns as a supplement to testing and isolating more people.In places where there was a surge in cases normal life was further interrupted to seek to control the spread. Now the government is moving back to national restrictions again as the cases still increase.
Yesterday the PM said he now wanted the NHS to develop a much faster test so people could get the result shortly after taking it. He would want to see a massive increase in the number of tests, perhaps a fifty fold increase on current levels. The idea is we could go to an event but be tested on the way in. Meanwhile current levels in excess of 200,000 tests a day are not backed up by sufficient laboratory capacity to give quick results, and some people are being told to wait several days or travel very long distances to get a test.
It leaves people asking some questions. Why can’t the NHS test more people locally? When will the current testing system be fixed? Who is now working on a rapid test and how many would it be possible to make when there is one? How will the public react to a prolonged period of restrictions on freedoms? How much more economic damage will be incurred if the virus does continue to flare up?
Why can’t you be tested at your GP?
What’s the point of being tested if you are not ill?
Why isn’t there a massive catch up programme in the NHS for all other conditions from cancer to knee operation?
Why has the Prime Minister become a puppet of Chris Whitty and Matt Hancock?
Why is Matt Hancock still Health Secretary? He seems to believe that one death from Covid 19 is a hundred times worse that ten deaths from cancer and heart disease.
Peru has been on a strict military lockdown since 16th March and yet it now has the highest death rate in the word (after San Marino). Lockdowns don’t work.
Chris Witty frequently says this virus is completely harmless to almost everyone but those about to die anyway, but no one takes any notice and they all plough on regardless.
Churchill:
“We won’t fight them on the beaches because Matt Hancock advised against it”
Why can’t you be tested at your GP ? Because your GP surgery isn’t open.
What is a local GP. Here in Wokingham the abandoned that concept. There are I think the term is locums at a medical center, but no GP’s service.
That is a cynical dig on my part, we have gone from a great service to a get by service. For must purposes turn up and burdening the A&E at the local hospital is a better service.
Good morning
Public confidence in this government is slowly ebbing away. The goal posts have constantly moved, unless that is you belong to an extreme Left-wing organisation. People see this and the harm that this government, first through its inaction, then its overreaction, and the false mantra of saving the NHS without a thought to what that might result in.
This mess is the government’s own doing. It is desperately looking for a face saving way out and I can only assume that its current course it to give the people a dose of aversion therapy. Make things so bad that the people will beg for it to stop or start rioting. That way the government can claim to be acting to public opinion who seem to enjoying the lockdown along with the nice weather.
As I look back on this whole sorry story cum fiasco I truly wish this little virus was on the lines of the Spanish Flu. Now that was a real pandemic, but unlike today’s snowflakes, people kept calm and carried on.
Not uber slowly in my case!
We are obviously heading for another period of incarceration.
Whatever Johnson says we can assume the opposite.
And since they can’t differentiate the virus from flu or colds a very difficult winter is approaching!
According to the Daily Mail:
And so they b***** well should.
They should all be ashamed of themselves.
The untold harm they are doing.
Obviously they have an agenda!
Yes but “every” minister was actually in favour of a “rule of eight” so not really the great rebellion the Mail implies. Whitty was talking approvingly of Belgium – a “rule of eight” country. But they also have a 10pm curfew. So, could have been worse !
We have a “Catch 22” situation in that the more we test the more cases we find, but if we do not test we still have the cases which remain unknown. Better ramp up testing I think.
We should aim testing at specific activities/industries, such as travelling abroad for instance and specifically prior to embarquing on return to the UK, on the aircraft, or at last resort prior to passport control. There should then be a follow up test seven days later.
For more general testing we have GP centres when they are ordered back to normal working, and chemists who are local to almost everyone. Test centres in supermarket car parks would also assist.
What we do, how and where are down to the test itself and it’s availability. There is much in the press on almost instant results tests, but what is the truth. Within the system we need to be able to download a PDF certificate saying we are FFI ( Free From Infection) or to carry such on our mobiles. For those without a mobile the FFI will have to come by post.
We have a “Catch 22” situation in that the more we test the more cases we find
it is not Catch 22, hospital admissions did not go up in Leicester but false positives and people possibly testing positive for previous viruses did. The entire thing is a farce and everyone with half a brain knows it!
I now have an account on that website.
Most illuminating.
More people are dying from choking on chicken legs than this virus. You have all gone mad. Admit it.
Sweden had no lock down and there are only 13 people in hospital with Covid and one death per day. Has anyone noticed their curve is identical to ours yet we had a lockdown.
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/12637173/sweden-covid-patients-intensive-care-one-death-lockdown/?utm_source=spotim&utm_medium=spotim_conversation
And my Swedish friend was most put out because upon being traced she tested negative. Apparently there a positive test is taken as immunity.
No one has ever yet explained why this virus, which seems very little understood anyway should take precedence over ALL OTHER MATTERS economic and medical.
WHY?
We all know it makes no sense.
Everhopeful
You infer gov’t is negligent of all other matters. More likely it just appears that way because of biased media.
We know Boris is just another puppet, it has become glaringly obvious. I am calling on him to resign and the entire process of selecting another Con leader to be re-thought, or we will just keep getting more globalist puppets and commies in disguise.
Boris and co, the game is up.
Be specific, who is pulling Boris’s strings and those of the rest of the government. If it is Globalists on Covid who is it on Brexit. I ask because as reported Globalists don’t want Brexit. So lets hear from a source of glaringly obvious knowledge who these Globalists are and what leverage they have.
The Tory membership must take the power to produce the shortlist. Then their vote is final. The Parliamentary Party cannot be trusted to select the best 3 candidates. To be explicit – they support the candidate who promises them promotion – so they have a pecuniary interest. That disqualifies them from voting.
Remember this nightmare started in March? And it was only going to be 2 weeks? Who here was so naive they believed that?
Come to think of it.
HOW DARE this government deny us the healthcare our forebears PAID for?
And since the NHS has been allowed to subsume ALL other healthcare we have no choice.
AND as I have said before I know that my dentist KNEW before any filthy news rag had even mentioned a lockdown. So how did the virus know the date on which it was due to appear?
Clap indeed!!
I despair, I really do. If the virus was as bad as it is people would be dropping down like flies, they are not and I know only one person who has had it. False positives when you do 200,000 tests a day are very very significant and the sharp rise in positive results in the past few days just doesn’t make sense, it should slowly rise not double in one day. ‘Rule of six’ is a desperate measure and will achieve nothing. The Moonshot test as I understand it does not yet exist and its false positives will mean half the population is permanently isolating. As for Covid Marshalls, I really have lost the will to live.
JR
“…. the PM said he now wanted the NHS to develop a much faster test so people could get the result shortly after taking it”
JR, as I understand the testing problem isn’t the development of tests, or testing methods but rather that the Labs are claiming they can’t cope. Hence the test stations close appointments to suit.