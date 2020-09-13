Why I support the UK Single market Bill

I have stated why I think this Bill is necessary and legal. Let me remind those who write to me to complain about the draft legislation.
The EU Withdrawal Agreement left open a solution to the borders and customs issues in Northern Ireland. The Irish Protocol is at best ambiguous. There is no single interpretation or right understanding of it, as it sought to bridge differences and leave a further period of negotiation to settle the future relationship in a way which would deal with the outstanding issues. Many of the problems would fall away were the EU to accept the UK Free Trade proposal which is included in the Political declaration signed by both parties.
Thus the Protocol is introduced by a series of propositions which include
“Nothing in this Protocol prevents the UK from having unfettered market access for goods moving from Northern Ireland to the rest of the UK’s internal market.”
“”Underlining the Union’s and UK’s shared aim of avoiding controls at the ports and airports of Northern Ireland to the extent possible in accordance with applicable legislation and taking into account the respective regulatory regimes”
“Recalling that Northern Ireland is part of the customs territory of the UK and will benefit from participation in the UK’s independent trade policy”
“Having regard to the importance of maintaining the integral place of Northern Ireland in the UK’s internal market”
So the Agreement accepted the UK could diverge in regulations, and there would be no barriers to trade between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK, which is what this Bill seeks to implement. The Agreement also put in various Union requirements which they now wish to highlight at the expense of these UK protections.
In case there is doubt, as there are some conflicts with other aims and clauses in the Agreement, Section 38 of the UK’s EU Withdrawal Act provides for a UK Parliamentary override of the provisions if necessary.
Mrs May and her advisers would not accept such a UK provision, as they thought it meant we would not properly implement the Agreement. The EU sustained no objection when this crucial safeguard was inserted and passed. They must have known it meant conditional or qualified implementation. Nothing is agreed until everything is agreed was a sensible mantra. I would not have voted for withdrawal without the crucial sovereignty override as I made clear at the time. I also made clear I expected we would need to use it if the EU did not proceed to an FTA respecting our sovereignty.
I also now have confirmed that the UK government also thinks it is acting legally.Speaking in the House of Lords, Lord Keen a Law Officer in the government said: ‘I continue in post and continue to advise, encourage and stipulate adherence to the rule of law – understanding that, from time to time, very real tensions can emerge between our position in domestic law and our position in international law.
‘It is not unprecedented for legislation passed by this parliament to cut across obligations taken at the level of international law. In those circumstances, domestic legislation prevails”
Both the Lord Chancellor and the Attorney General stay in post and have been party to the discussions on the draft legislation. The statement by the Northern Ireland Secretary is not a view shared by many, and is not as significant as the clear understanding of the Law Officers that the government is behaving legally.
Exactly right. But why did the minister say it did break international law a bit? Perhaps he should now correct himself. At least to point out there are different views on this matter.
I see that Theresa 9% Support May, John ERM Fiasco Major, Pension Destroyer, Gold Seller and Massive Economic Bust Producer Gordon Brown plus War on a blatant lie Tony Blair are all against it. So surely it is the right thing to do.
Though I never personally agreed with signing this treaty myself. But perhaps the appalling political mess left by Cameron & May meant Boris felt he had no choice.
Left by Cameron, May plus of course all the appalling MPs who voted for the blatant treachery of the Benn Act.
It is not whether John “thinks it is legal” that matters.
It will be – if it comes to that – whether judges in a court do.
Reply The coURT here is Parliament. We reject ECJ control over this Agreement
Brandon Lewis stated that it did break international law because it does. No credible legal authority has disputed this position.
Well Lewis at a minimum should be made to explain himself.
Any minister stating that the government of which he is part is about to break the law should resign unless he can come up with a very good reason why he shouldn’t.
I believe that the Withdrawal Agreement is subject to ECJ jurisdiction, this means that EU bureaucrats felt confident that in the event of any dispute the ECJ would come to the rescue. The EU believes their law is superior to national law and ignored Sir John’s Article 38.
Sir John’s penultimate paragraph will be tested if this cannot be resolved.
I support what the government is doing here. And I was pleased to see that an assault on HR legislation is planned too. The final agreement with the darned EU should, of course, make NO reference to the ECHR. Human rights in Britain should be a matter for Parliament alone. I trust my MPs to set a sensible balance between the rights and obligations of its citizens. (OK, that’s a stretch. It’s truer to say that I trust them more than European politicians.) Perhaps the Conservatives should now go the whole hog and put a commitment to withdraw from the ECHR in the next general election manifesto? It would please many and upset all the right people!
As a founding member of Human Rights in Europe after WW2 , I would agree that we have a right to leave its current manifestation the ECHR if we feel that it has taken a wrong path. It is almost an inevitable property of any organisation created for a specific purpose that it expands like a baloon to encompass aspects beyond its original purpose. Health and Safety and Political Correctness come to mind as further samples. It is a means by which they gain questionable credibility and fatter salaries for those involved.
Which of our human rights do you object to?
ECHR – good suggestion for the next stage, asserting the independence we have recovered.
I really hope this works out.
We’re leaving Brussels on one hand but copying Belgium regarding Covid. What part of Belgium having the highest death rate in Europe does Chris Whitty not understand?
Well, to be fair, when you have a bad problem – as both the UK and Belgium did – but can see how someone else has dealt effectively with it – while you struggle on the other hand – then isn’t it only normal to see how they did this?
I fully support the UK Government’s actions on this.
– and have so written to my own M.P..
It would seem on the part of some in the UK Parliament as a last bite at the remain cherry. The EU would, it would seem, always wish to follow any path that denighed us full sovereignty on leaving their control. If for no other reason than to demonstrate to all members of the EU how onerous a task it is, lest they should wish to follow us.
The solution as you say is to sign an FTA, desirable to both sides, but the EU would not wish it to look that easy. Who in their right mind can negotiate from firm ground, the existing trade arrangements, to a bog ,unless they desire both sides to be seen to flounder in said bog for reasons other than continuing sensible trade arrangements between sovereign partners. A period of WTO rules trading begins to seem preferable to continuing life with the shrew. There are many more attractive members of the World harem as our trade deal with Japan demonstraits. Japan, I believe holds the key to sensible, sustainable personal and commercial transport, just for starters.
I recall Lord Trimble saying Brexit would not impact on the Peace Treaty. Read an excellent article by Dan Hanson in the ST about how the Irish and the EU came up with the clause about the hard birder etc believing it could keep,us tied to, the EU to protect our Union and were amazed when Theresa May crumbled and agreed.
This problem has shown how ‘traitorous’ she was.
Once again the Blair, Majors etc are showing their contempt for the Leave Vote.
John, Where is your democratic mandate to amend the Withdrawal Agreement. You were elected in 2019 on the basis that you committed to implementing the WA and not just the bits you like or the bits that Johnson tells you he likes. Parliament is only Sovereign to the extent that it has a mandate from the electorate. It will shame you if you betray the trust placed in by the electorate that you would fulfil your promise and that you would implement the Withdrawal Agreement.
Reply Read my leaflets and website prior to the election. That is my mandate, and it is as described again here.
Topic drift. I see Boris allegedly is going to repeal Human Rights act to give More freedom to deal with illegal migrants.
If true, excellent news and I am sure it will find favour in many parts of the country.
Cue more handwringing and outpourings from the Remainers as another one of their edifices is torn down. Dan Hanson alleges that a few MPs actually worked with Brussels to thwart Brexit.
They should be named and shamed.
I wish Mrs.May would now disappear into obscurity, or at least keep her mouth shut about Brexit.
I also agree with the government’s approach. I would go further, like others, and simply tear up the Withdrawal Agreement.
It is great to see the government holding firm, standing up to threats and explaining that two can play at that game and that EU producers can be made to suffer if there is any suggestion of a trade war.
However, it’s not over until it’s over. We don’t want to look back on empty words and broken promises – but so far, so good. Rather better than that in fact. The government seems to have grown a backbone.
This shouldn’t need so much justification — This bill clears up some of the mess created by May as well as redefining what it means to be a sovereign state.
That the EU and remoaners are making so much fuss over the bill illustrates all too clearly that the EU had set several traps to ensure we remained under their control.
How can anyone have anything but disdain for the way the EU has behaved — they give normal treachery a good name
If what you say is true JR and I have no reason to doubt you, why have the government not outlined this to the media and more importantly the EU, instead of sending out the unclear mixed messages.
Another PR disaster which has to be unpicked
Sooner we we go WTO the better. Boris’ WA was not good, not least because of this additional year of hell under EU law, but I agree that the provisions in it that we’re entrenched in law were well worth having.
The fact that the failed Remain PMs are all against helps cement the nation together in support too, left, right and centre want their country back!
I see that the BBC are reporting this in their usual unbiased way !
I support you fully john. Have you any idea why Brandon Lewis said what he said ?
Might is right as always and the law is mere confetti to be picked up and sprinkled when it suits as we have seen since 1997. And this bill? Johnson’s attempt to appear patriotic and defending the national interest of the UK. An act of politics not of principle.
Johnson’s a liberal progressive more suited to New Labour than the rotting corpse that is the Conservative Party
Our voice has been taken and all parties are party to that most appalling crime
Many thanks for clarifying the reality of the situation SJR.
As Charles Moore also made it clear that history shows it can be messy getting sovereignty.
As De Gaulle insisted for years “Non” No to join the EEC..
Now Barnier insisted for years “Non” No to leave the EU
While Germany frets so it threats smaller countries like Greece, Ireland and UK again.
Daniel Hannan also sums up the last few years nicely in DT
“The EU is not acting in good faith. It’s time for Britain to walk away from this mess
If Brussels won’t engage, then, instead of arguably welshing on one part of the treaty, Britain should give notice and nullify the lot”.
Oops !
“Let us hope that we will NOT be forced to repent at our leisure.”
If the EU stick with their ultimatum the whole of the WA should be repudiated. The country has lots of things to spend £40bn on than giving it away for nothing to hostile countries That want to disrupt food supplies to NI.
The EU is refusing to negotiate on the details of a trade agreement until and unless there is an agreement on fishing rights (which they apparently will only agree on their own terms). Is that “acting in good faith”?
Concur with your argument and comments Sir John
Make no mistake we’re still in a fight
It is not prudent for non lawyers to give legal opinions in parliament unless they are carefully briefed beforehand.
The WA contains provisions which undermine the unity of the United Kingdom and gives the EU jurisdiction in the UK. This is unacceptable going forward.
Parliament can put this right and to suggest its hands are tied is wrong.
Seems clear. What a pity Conservative MPs persisted so long with the hopeless Mrs May in post! It would have been better – not that it’s much help to point it out now – just to have moved straight to an FTA in the first place with no ‘divorce agreement’ transition period etc. The EU should have been invited to choose between that and WTO terms. Neither should the UK have got particularly exercised which option they took.
Thank Blair and Major for the home run. When they are anti it is no contest. Only Remainiacs and there still some on the Conservative virtual benches would align themselves with that pair’s disastrous political history.