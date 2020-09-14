The UK’s international reputation as a trade partner needs this UK Single market Bill.

As so often the EU establishment puts round the wrong message. They say the UK’s reputation will be damaged by legislating to make sure we control our own single market and customs union. The opposite is the case.
The rest of the world would think it bizarre if the U.K meekly accepted continuing EU controls over our laws, trade rules and borders from 1 January. Those countries negotiating trade deals with us want to ensure the U.K is fully in charge of its own markets and laws, so they can sign an Agreement with an independent country with the full range of trade powers. They do not want a U.K. under the control of the EU, or with a split domestic market with issues into and out of Northern Ireland.
Those who worry about international law or Treaty obligations should explain why the EU does not always accept WTO judgements and rulings when as a signatory to that Treaty it should. Why doesn’t the EU allow member states and member states companies have direct redress at the WTO for EU non compliance?
In the case of the UK why do we not hear more about our non compliance with International human rights over prisoner votes? Why do the worried establishment accept Labour’s limited implementation of the Hunan Rights Treaty, reserving to Parliament the right to override when needed?
The government rightly reminds us U.K law will take precedence when we legislate. They are not yet explaining that the EU is not observing the parts of the Agreement they do not like, presumably because the U.K. hopes they will improve and show a new spirit looking for an Agreement.I fear the EU has dug in and expects the U.K. to crumble. That will reinforce our case that they have not negotiated in good faith and have not observed the WA’s insistence that the U.K. will be sovereign with its own single market, customs union and independent trade policy.
Sir John,
You are absolutely correct. The UK should stand up for itself and it is vital that the UK Single Market Bill is passed.
How utterly disgusting it was to hear predictable voices continuing to work against a true Brexit which will fully restore sovereignty, not least those words of Treason May, which simply seemed to say ” My mate Olly and I had entirely stitched up the UK – How dare you, Boris, try to unpick thing?”
I do feel, despite all the Remainers’ attempts, that we shall, come 1st January 2021, actually get what was voted for.
Thanks for all your efforts to achieve delivery.
Pominoz,
you do not promote Britain nor Brexit by breaking internationl law and agreements.
You are talking nonsense.
Concur with your comments +1
We have left the infested Eu and are now a independent sovereign country so up yours Eu, the people we elect every 4-5 years will now do what we want or will get kicked out of office at the first opportunity which we the people of this great country were unable to do with the Eu, so our MPs will make and adjust old and new laws for our country so if the likes of major Blair and all the other Independence deniers don’t like it then pack your bags and go live in your beloved Europe bye bye you’ll not be missed
They can’t go and live in Europe. The Conservatives took that right away from us all. One of many rights they have stolen.
And the majority here did not, do not and will not vote for them. We just have their Tory laws imposed on us.
Of course they can live in Europe if they have skills that Europe wants or can independently support themselves. It was ever thus.
What they will not be able to do is just pitch up with their hands out.
I have lived in two countries outside Europe by applying for a Visa. It is relatively simply if you qualify.
What nonsense – you can live just about where you want – no ‘freedom’s’ have been taken away — just get the appropriate paperwork done…
…ahh but there again the benefits are still better in the UK
“The right to live in Europe” – a strange concept and not taken away by the Conservatives – nought out of two.
we ( and that includes me) may no longer vote for them ( Tory) due to the Government being so weak. I want some foot stamping and ultimatum voices. Declare the EU continues to refuse to act in good faith, and asap or mid- October we must ‘walk away’.
That’s not what two general elections, an EU election and a referendum say… but who knows, perhaps you are not deluding yourself?
So how did British people manage to live on the Continent before accession? Or anywhere else for that matter?
Mick
Great post.
Yes there has been much pompous nonsense about international reputation, so your points are well made.
However, I take the more pragmatic view that the rest of the world could not care less about amendments to the Withdrawal Agreement. They have far more pressing concerns.
This is just a storm in a teacup.
Of course it is important that the amendment does go through parliament. With an 80 seat majority you would expect it to do so.
However, it might be a good opportunity for further swamp-draining by removing those who oppose it from the Conservative party.
There will continue to be loud protests from Continuity Remain. Some ‘big names’ will also express their concerns. These must be ignored.
It is absolutely essential this amendment succeeds.
But it seems that we ARE following a lot of EU edicts.
Going ahead with HS2.
Reducing max motorway speed to 60mph.
Keeping on and on taking in immigrants.
Building more and more new houses ( as instructed by EU c2017).
Being involved with EU military exercises. EUFOR.
Is our Covid response directed by Brussels?
Surely these involvements and obediences stretch into the future?
How will we get free?
exactly.
We get free by getting a real conservatie party
The UK will never be sovereign nor independent. Heath and indeed the British electorate sold our soul to the devil in the 1970’s and that act of monumental ignorance has brought to this point
I believe the German government will bring to bear considerable pressure on this useless PM that your party has once again lumbered us with. If he can capitulate to the race, sexuality and feminist lobby then he can surely capitulate to Merkel and Macron
The problem isn’t the EU but the British political class including the virus in opposition, the still unreformed EU fanatical client State built by Labour and your idiotic, gutless party that has done so much damage as your scramble looking for ways to protect party interest
Liberal left progressive Johnson could liberate this nation with his majority but he’s gone down a more authoritarian pathway and taken our freedoms with him and embraced a form of politics that purges our civil environment with progressive politics and immerses us in daily propaganda of all forms
A most brigand of PM’s not unlike the previous incumbents that have infected No.10 since 1990
I prefer the informed view of Robert Colville in the Sunday Times. You should read it.
+1
My +1 is for Dom.
Good Morning,
‘No agreement is better than a bad agreement..’ , remember that? Boris was too lazy to heed the warnings and signed up to the mildly amended May deal; now he knows why that was a bad deal.
However, it’s now about real politics; the question is will BJ be able to stand firm and keep his party behind him, or will he bluster and smirk and break, giving the EU the power it craves over the UK.
Interesting times..
The EU see that coming quickly to an FTA makes it look as easy as it is. We are for the moment actually in that situation. Resolving it with an FTA is of benefit to all in the UK and Europe. The EU wish to punish the UK for wishing to leave and in so doing discourage any other sovereign country from so doing before a united states of europe becomes a reality. If ever a USEU is allowed to materialise from the present EU it will be even harder to leave.
Prepare those who export solely to the EU with the necessay information to do so on WTO terms. The rest of industry, especially those in the CBI who are already exporting on WTO terms, should not need any special preparation.
Set mid October in concrete as the cut off date for any further negotiation with the EU. Four years of their provarication has been long enough to resolve matters. The final line should be, come back in 2021 plus if you do not like WTO terms and have anything positive to say. On fishing we only deal with nation states, end of story.
It is not secret that I do not like Brexit.
It is no secret that I think the withdrawal agreement is rubbish.
It is is no secret that I think this is a lousy prime minister and government.
But for those of you who like these things, consider this.
Today your MPs will be reduced to voting to break the law.
They will knowingly vote to break the law. Read it again. It is shocking.
They will probably convince themselves it is a minor breach. Shoplifting rather than murder.
But just look at what Brexit has done to them. It has turned your MPs into lawbreakers.
Shocking. Shocking. Shocking.
There is no doubt this bill breaks the law. The government has said so.
Our European friends – Ireland, France have warned us of the damage to our reputation.
So has the United States, New Zealand.
I know Brexit is a mess.
But how on earth can any of you look at this absolute mess, this total shambles, you have created and not wince.
Is this really what you voted for or are you lying to yourselves too – just like the MPs are?
Parliament is sovereign, Andy, as you never tired of telling us a few months ago. So tough.
If a nation’s Parliament cannot alter the law then we are not a free independent nation.
Parliament is supreme not your EU nor the UN.
As you argued at the time of the Article 50 case.
I realise this is comes as a shock for you globalist EU ultra remainers.
And what answer do you have to JR’s points about the EU’s own breach of the agreement on UK internal market, sovereignty etc? Or is it OK as far as you are concerned for the EU to make absurd threats about banning food imports to NI in a way which would clearly make a nonsense of the UK internal market and the NI peace agreement?
Andy, you have often written on this site in support of the economic migrants who pay criminals to facilitate their illegal entry into the UK, so don’t try to pretend that you are concerned about law breaking.
Andy. If you have read Sir John”s diary today can you explain how you would propose dealing with the NI food supply situation once the EU introduce barriers and indeed how would you then deal with Brussels on the matter?
I’ve reflected on this quite recently Andy – and find myself quite unmoved. I’m not shocked or indeed worried. It’s a game of Poker, with both sides playing the best hands they have. That’s it.
Wow. The last time we broke international law was 2013. In the Finance Act. What ructions that caused. Oh, I may have got that wrong! Surely not!
Fake news Andy rants!
yawn. 2 or 3 lines and I ‘switched off and moved on’.
Save your outrage for the real lawbreakers, France and Germany, and above all the EU.
Yes. My impression is that the country is with HMG on this. The alleged Tory MPs who will vote against need to examine their motives.
As for the one eyed howls of protest, I see now the lawyers have come over all sanctimonious, their original positions as Remainers make it transparently obvious this is an extension of Project Fear.
Blair and Majors’ egos keep telling them they are relevant. Social Media got it right this time, they are not.
Sir JR
By promoting this bill you are losing all the varied credibility you have built up over the years.
We/you are reneging on an agreement you voted for in Parliament on the presumption that it might be sued, whilst breaking international agreeemnts, the ministerial code and the reputation of the UK. (according to Geoffrey Cox former attorney general).
This is a SAD DAY FOR THE UK
Nigl,
the MPS who shold look at their motive are the one’s who will vote for the bill after voting for tHE WA freely and democratically in the first place.
Blair was telling us last night on LBC that Trump should “co-ordinate the world” in the pandemic. Since his disastrous devolution, we can’t even co-ordinate our own country. Quite apart from which, Trump has brought us peace where Blair took us to war four times.
Good morning.
I read elsewhere recently how the then EEC illegally conspired to steal British, Irish and Norwegian fish stocks with the use of the CFP. The Norwegians rightly saw this as an illegal move and chose to have none of it, but the UK government under Edward Heath signed up us to it knowing full well that the EEC had no right to demand such things. Ever since UK governments of all stripes maintained this lie and it was not until Maastricht that the EU was created and that it was no longer and illegal act.
The European Project has always been about theft of other countrie resources. Germany and France realised that to have peace between them they had to divide Europe between themselves and the EEC / EU was a good way of doing it. Now they have come for UK territorial waters and soil, and believe me, it will not end there.
This is war by other means !
Not forgetting the E45 billion ish subsidies for the CAP predominantly to buy farmers (French) votes.
No wonder they hate the threat to their protectionism posed by Brexit.
The future belongs to whoever can tough it out best.
If that’s the UK, great.. but I see no evidence to confirm it.
Polly
I think this is a splendid idea . Instead of agreeing things and then doing them we should dig up some irrelevant false comparisons and ignore the agreement we have just made when it suits us .
This bodes extremely well for the process of begging countries with whom we deal on EU trade terms to roll over the deals ( aka being global Britain). We agree to all the things we want, offer tempting access to the UK in return ,and then( this is the good bit ) simply ignore the bit we don’t like.
I intend to do this in my personal life .I have just told my wife I will tidy up the house and put up a shelf for her today , as I don`t want to I shall pretend I never said any such thing. Problem solved ..its really quite brilliant.
Yes dear…I`ll pick you up after work ( ….pssst …not going to ……)
Like the Parliament of this nation you are free to change your mind.
Your example is flawed.
If your are renting and agreed to put up shelves then you would need to refer to your tenancy agreement which predates your promise to put up shelves. If it is not in line with the tenancy agreement then you can not put up the shelves.
If you own the house then you are sovereign and can do what you wish. You wife on the other hand may also withdraw favors.
What are you talking about most of those deals have been rolled over already and a new FTA has just been signed with Japan. What answer have you got to JR’s points about the EU’s ignoring it’s obligations to respect the UK single market, sovereignty etc?
and was she going to put the washing in the machine, and cook a meal for you tonight? Probably say ‘your turn mate, I can’t be bothered’.
Why would Former Attorney General Geoffrey Cox disagree with you? Is he now part of the EU establishment? I didn’t vote for a government to break the law. I think most people expect any government to obey the law. Why sign an agreement that you know has areas within it that you dislike? Doesn’t make much sense to normal people.
Cox was always a Remainer.
Well nearly every agreement I have signed has some elements in them that I dislike. Usually the fee, the security demanded or the interests rate applicable I would have preferred a high negative one. It is not at all unusual for domestic laws to differ from international ones.
What law?
Cox said last year he was a Brexiteer and a Unionist. Now the BBC is saying he is “a committed Brexiteer”. I am sorry to say I wasn’t convinced last year, despite the booming voice and theatrical manner, and all doubt has been removed now. The PM was presumably not convinced either, because he replaced him with someone who undoubtedly is a Brexiteer and a Unionist.
What is it about these dispensed with AGs that they have to take out their personal disappointment on the country?
With Cox on the attack this morning, there’s a clear need for the PM to do some sensible politicking on this matter. Perhaps some MPs should be called in and given a higher-level briefing than that given to MPs on Friday. (If Boris is taking advice from Cummings, then I wouldn’t expect persuasion to feature prominently in the project plan.) For my own interest, I’ll now do some research as to whether Cox was sacked from his government position, and replaced by someone less qualified, or whether he resigned from it. And then I’ll look forward to some BBC Parliament!
When Cox was selected I had an hour long conversation with him about the BDI and why he should sign it. He was without any question, a Remainer. Still is.
You clearly feel that the end justifies the means. I can respect that even if I disagree with it.
It’s strange how the guilty squeal like a pig because their crimes have not all surfaced — That’s how it appears with the EU.
There are numerous injustices imposed on the UK by the EU, and they will never ‘get honest’ if we do not illustrate them to the wider world.
It is perfectly correct that we should regain our independence in every possible way …. After that we need a much improved contract with Parliament.
If, when this has played out, the EU has any power left to interfere in the affairs of the UK, then Boris Johnson and his government will have failed.
The BBC are plugging this story and attempting to do the maximum harm, as always.
The UK shall do what it knows to be right.
Those who disagree remain wrong.
Wasn’t Cox a May appointment, who was/is a commercial lawyer, “encouraged to resign” in the reshuffle at the beginning of the year because he was not a team player?
Nigl,
the MPS who shold look at their motive are the one’s who will vote for the bill after voting for tHE WA freely and democratically in the first place.
I couldn’t care less about ‘breaking’ so-called ‘international law’. This is just the latest in a long line of lawyer’s tricks to keep us as vassals of the EU.
Parliament, as Gina Miller et al were so keen to remind us, is sovereign. Oddly, the EU shills don’t seem so keen on that idea now.
I didn’t realise Norman Lamont and Michael Howard were part of the EU establishment.
The conclusion of this affair is quite simple: you cannot trust the British government if it reneges on a deal it signed less than 9 months ago.
This lesson will be applied to any future relationship the UK will have with the European Union before of after the end of the transition period.
“You can’t trust the Brits”.
Sir John, you may argue that the UK breaching an international treaty in this “limited and specific” way is far from shocking and the adverse reaction to the bill is all just from an hysterical remain establishment. I don’t agree, but even if this were so, does the fact that it prevents any FTA with the EU or the USA not affect your outlook?
Reply I do not say that because the EU regularly breaches WTO rules and international law we should not try for an FTA with them.
The EU are behaving like control freaks with their fake news and views.
The Marr program Sunday was a disgrace! and the main intent was to undermine Justice Secretary Buckland . Here was the usual Marr trying wheedling, goading and repetitive questions a la Paxman trying to get some admission or other in order to pre-empt his resignation. The Irish PM was much better at fending off (less hostile) questions, reducing Marr to a quivering wreck.
When are we to hear of the Andrew Marr resignation?
Covid testing is still unavailable in Wokingham. The website just says they are too busy, try later.
I’ve caught whatever my daughter has that she can’t get tested for either. Her husband is a key worker and can’t get tested. I’m one of the 4 million or so people contributing to the Kings College / Zoe tracking project so they sent me an e-mail asking me to get tested. They have agreed with the authorities that I should register as a priority to be tested but still no test availability whatsoever.
Reply Yes, there is a shortage. I h ave asked Ministers to do more to remedy Public Health England’s lack of tests. It is government policy to want more and to pay for them.
I think I read that the EU has just been fined $ 7 1/2 BILLION for illegal state aid to Airbus!
Don’t hear Major or Blair mentioning THAT.
If EU had been negotiating with us in good faith as laid down in WA we would not be in this situation.
Not to mention the MPs who are only loyal to an increasingly hostile foreign power.
Why?
Indeed Sir John, Indeed…
Also let us not forget the fundamentals of the UN, even if the UK was acting ‘unlawfully’ in breaking with the terms of the WA, when the EU is trying to shackle the UK to a set of laws the people voted to reject – the UN is very clear, an act of national self determination over-rides such treaty laws.
Are Europhiles really implying that those brave country in the 1990s should have been prevented from breaking away from the USSR, do these Europhiles not understand their bleating simply gives credence to those who claim that the EU acts more like the USSR, the EUSSR!