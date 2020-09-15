We voted for Brexit to take back control. Brexit voters wish to live in a free self governing independent country. Remain politicians thought the vote should be about trade. They wrongly asserted we would definitely be better off in and thought that was all that mattered.
I have always thought sovereignty mattered more. I also think that we can follow policies that increase our prosperity once we restore our full powers of self government.I have set out at some length how we can be better off out. I can no more guarantee that than Remain politicians can guarantee greater income if we stay in. It will depend on how we use our freedoms and how the EU use theirs.
The Remain politicians have used a variety of ploys and devices to try to delay, dilute or prevent our exit. One of their first was the court case to prevent Ministers sending in our notice to quit without further Parliamentary processes, despite the clear referendum vote. The Miller case produced a useful defence of Parliamentary sovereignty in the verdict. I had always urged Mrs May to hold a Parliamentary vote on a one clause Bill to speed us up and was not surprised by the Court decision, even though it was clearly a delaying tactic.
The Judges said
“This is because Parliamentary sovereignty is a fundamental principle of the UK constitution, as was conclusively established in the statutes referred to in para 41 above. It was famously summarised by Professor Dicey as meaning that Parliament has “the right to make or unmake any law whatsoever; and further, no person or body is recognised by the law as having a right to override or set aside the legislation of Parliament” – op cit, p 38. The legislative power of the Crown is today exercisable only through Parliament. This power is initiated by the laying of a Bill containing a proposed law before Parliament, and the Bill can only become a statute if it is passed (often with amendments) by Parliament (which normally but not always means both Houses of Parliament) and is then formally assented to by HM The Queen. Thus, Parliament, or more precisely the Crown in Parliament, lays down the law through statutes – or primary legislation as it is also known – and not in any other way “
This is now very helpful to the cause of Parliament legislating to sort out our border, customs and trade issues for the UK, notwithstanding the EU’s view of the Withdrawal Agreement. The Withdrawal Agreement is only the law because of the Act of Parliament that brings it into UK law. The UK Parliament is therefore free to amend it as it sees fit.
There are those who still seem to think it would be bad faith for the UK to exercise its sovereign powers in this way, and claim it is a breach of international law to do so. This Agreement between the UK and the EU is not some world law enforced by some world court. It is an international Agreement where the two sides disagree about its meaning and each claim bad faith about the other. Such disputes have to be sorted out between the two parties. This dispute could still be sorted by negotiation. Otherwise it will be sorted by the UK exercising its sovereignty over our single market and customs union, and the EU exercising its powers over its own. Doubtless neither side will like the other’s settlement. Each has to respect the powers of the other, as clearly stated in the Withdrawal Agreement itself.
108 Comments
It’s really good to be able to say something positive on here, as opposed to the usual negativity.
I was very pleasantly surprised by the size of the government’s majority last night.
Nigel Farage will also be returning to help with future swamp draining.
Things are looking up.
You can protest until you are blue in the face, about why others should not have a low opinion of you, and why you are so virtuous.
However, you are utterly powerless, and rightly so, to prevent them from being the judges of things which are wholly proper to them, and of forming their own opinions about those.
Millions around the world, and many in influential positions, are doing that right now, and there is not a thing that you can do to stop them.
JR, will the traitors lose the whip or should we expect more shenanigans. If it is good for Mr Lewis to lose the whip then the actions of those last night acting against national interest and for the EU!
Ah, the famous ‘millions around the world’ who, like most people this morning are thinking about breakfast, work, getting the kids to school etc. They are also, apparently, thinking about Britain’s standing on ‘the world stage’. I spend a lot of time thinking about the USA’s standing on ‘the world stage’ and Russia’s too. Millions do too, it seems.
Oh no, hold on, that’s bolleaux. I never think about pointless things or imaginary concepts.
And millions will be saying its good to see democracy working despite the bigots who purport to support it trying to block the process if they don’t like the peoples decision. They will respect such a nation more than they would if we had bent over to the autocratic self serving eurocracy.
Millions of others have lives and understand that we are not playing a game of cricket. Other countries will make agreements with us if they feel they are in their national interest and otherwise not make them, unlike the EU which seems to believe they are entitled to punish us for following the rules to leave.
@MiC; Everything you say is so very true of disgruntled Remain europhiles, oh how you -like the EU- must utterly hate democracy!
MIC rants again-
You are so pompous and righteous too. Give us a break.
The usual British exceptionalism from Martin there, thinking that “millions around the world” are even aware of this issue or could care less. Germany broke international law very recently, millions around the world – including you Martin – don’t even know about it.
Yes Martin, they are once again doffing their caps at the British way of resolving grievances. By a publicly authorised vote. No bombs, stabbing, attacks on police, trade sanctions or tanks involved.
We are once again commanding respect, and there is not a thing you can do to stop it.
Thank God!
Peter isn’t protesting you are Martin.
Where did you get that idea from.
And where is your evidence to claim that “millions around the world”
I had a brief look at some newspaper headlines from “around the world” apart from the Guardian I found very few with headlines about the vote in Parliament last night.
And many millions around the world have formed an opinion about the appalling behaviour of the unelected and unaccountable bureaucrats in the EU.
Ironic that this all applies to you and your inability to accept a democratic decision re Brexit.
yawn……..
Martin, I doubt very much that there are “millions” around the world who are remotely interested. Of the people around the world – probably thousands – who are, the notion that, after a vote to Leave, the EU still insists on controlling what happens within the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland is looked upon as grotesque. Certainly countries will now be much more clearly aware of the vindictive belligerence of the EU.
Just to quote Sir John from yesterday. Nothing more needs to be said Martin.
“The rest of the world would think it bizarre if the U.K meekly accepted continuing EU controls over our laws, trade rules and borders from 1 January. Those countries negotiating trade deals with us want to ensure the U.K is fully in charge of its own markets and laws, so they can sign an Agreement with an independent country with the full range of trade powers. They do not want a U.K. under the control of the EU, or with a split domestic market with issues into and out of Northern Ireland.”
Just stop whining Martin.
@Peter; “[an ex leader of UKIP/TBP] will also be returning to help with future swamp draining.”
Oh I do hope not, UKIP are the last who will drain any swamp, in fact they are more likely to train their fire hoses on the swamp (rather than pump swamp dry), for there lies their only power base. The 2016 referendum was won despite UKIP, not because of their ‘leadership’ (skills)…
Indeed. Nearly it was most unpleasant to hear all the MP speaking against this bill be they Labour, SNP or Conservative. Ed Milliband for example (who gave us the appallingly damaging and vastly expensive Climate Change Act).
Much anti-Trump talk on the BBC about him suggesting better forestry management is the best way to try to prevent future fires in California. This is of course perfectly true. Does anyone really think that lowering the tiny CO2 levels would be a better plan? There is no real evidence it would work and it certainly it would take very many years to have any significant effect even if it did work. Biden & BBC people do seem to have zero grasp of logic, science or reality. Just a belief in the CAGW religion and a hatred of Trump.
Really not nearly!
I am also very positive – I hope and wish that we walk out of EU deal 15th Oct and go WTO, and that covid-19 lockdown is cancelled in all respects
+1
Gina Miller, the gift that on giving.
It is good to see something positive and the government putting Britain’s interests first.
Each time Barnier or any other Brussels spokesperson opens their mouths indicates that we are right to leave.
Just how do Brussels think they are going to stop trade between Northern Ireland and the mainland. Have they got armed patrol boats.
Everything is reciprocal and if they ban food from Britain then we do the same.
There is nothing the EU provides which can’t be got elsewhere.
If it is acceptable for the UK to change its domestic law in order to circumvent an international treaty then it becomes equally acceptable for the EU to do exactly the same after it reaches an agreement with the UK before or after the end of the transition period.
Do you approve of the EU’s attempt to threaten the UK with imposing restrictions on the movement of food from GB to NI? If you were PM would you have allowed that threat to be made without taking some counter-measure?
Well, quite, and if, as John claims, he truly cares about sovereignty, then he would campaign for a review of the appalling, one-sided extradition arrangements with the US, and of their carte-blanche use of British soil for their own national military adventures, surveillance of our European allies and so on. These actual abuses go immeasurably beyond any concessions made to the European Union’s institutions.
No, I think that he rather, uses this argument as a pretext to cause as many residual problems for the European Union as possible, now that the attempt to precipitate its destruction by brexit has so signally failed.
They can do what they like after 31st,December, in the end we will do perfectly well with no deal at all, just like we have with the majority of the world and where with ‘no deal’ we also make a profit from our business with them. We’ve lost billions since the wonderful ‘deal’ we had in the EU, apart from the cost of membership etc.
The EU does that all the time.
I agree. If we attempt to erect barriers to prevent food exports between parts of the EU, the EU must be entitled to circumvent them.
Of course the EU will change anything which doesn’t work for France or Germany.
Look at us naively sticking to agreed 3% EU budget deficits until other countries didn’t think that such a bright idea after all and broke them.
@Tabulazero.
The EU is not a country.
Exactly. That’s why we needed the protection of the new act.
Of course they will – but they still need to be consistent, as whatever they do will effect all of their ‘customers’. Just accept that the EU (right from the get-go) wanted to make this as difficult as possible for the UK. Nothing will change going forward.
Accept this as being a given – but also accept that the more difficult the EU becomes, the faster they will drive down their share of our market – something Europe’s slow growth economy really cannot afford to do.
Who thought they would not do that? But they have authority only over their own jurisdiction, not over us!
Exactly thats what Sovereignty is about – doing your own thing
I don’t care what laws on trade is passed in Chile, Korea or the EU
I’m only interested in the UK
The WA is not an international treaty but an agreement between the UK and the EU which is why it is called a “WA” and not a “WT”.
It is of course perfectly acceptable for the EU to also make changes if it so wishes.
History teaches us that an “agreement” or indeed a “treaty” is not worth the paper its written on unless both sides believe it is fair and beneficial to their own side.
The EU, because it believes its UK supporters will bring down the government and reverse the democratic will of the UK electorate, are still not prepared to negotiate on the basis that the UK is a sovereign country.
Mr. Barnier is still saying that although the UK has sovereignty over its waters it does not mean it has control over the fish caught in these waters!
It has already.
ThevEU first said it would agree to a free trade arrangement then it added the requirements of future state aid control and future regulatory alignment over the UK with only EU courts being the method of deciding any disputes.
Tabulazero, The UK clause is only operational after an EU attempt to carry out its vindictive threat – against the spirit and letter of the WA – to break up the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.
The whole spirit and letter of the WA is to break up the United Kingdom of NI and GB. Theresa May refused to do it. The EU didn’t want to do it. Boris insisted on breaking up the UK, won an election promising to break up the UK and in January every single Tory MP voted in favour of breaking up the UK. If you’re angry, be angry with the right people
Why is it that great politicians like yourself and Bill Cash and the other true British patriots of our great country can see nothing wrong in the internal market bill yesterday, oh I know what it is it’s because Westminster still as bias Eu loving muppets in it, the general election might be 4 years away but we the public are not stupid, so be warned Eu loving muppets we will have our country back to be run by true British men and women and not by foreigners like merkel and macron
Good morning
One of the fundamental reasons I doubt these so called negotiations are more to do with Association Membership than a FTA, is because of the EU’s insistence that we must abide by their rules, even in our own internal market, and that it must be subject to ECJ oversight. No FTA in the world, not even between the EU and Canada does.
The EEC/EU has always been presented to us as nothing more than a trade block. In truth it has has always been about EVER CLOSER UNION and mearly uses trade as both cover and a means to fullfill its political ambition of a united single Europe. This can and will never happen, their is simply no demos for it.
What all this mess reminds me of is how difficult it was, and still is, for former French colonies to gain their independence from France. The French would only allow them their limited liberty at a cost. A cost I might add that those certainly in Africa continue to pay – literally !
The EU is a Franco – German dominated cartel and we, and others, have been swindled.
It is hardly a secret the EU is about ever closer union – it says so in its treaties.
You are right that there is no demand from people for a single United States of Europe.
There may be one day in the future but there is certainly not now and I certainly don’t envisage it in my lifetime.
Not one single country in the EU has argued for there to be a USE – and yet for it to happen they would all need to agree unanimously. And not one single one of them does. France doesn’t want to stop being France. Italy doesn’t want to stop being Italy.
It was always a spurious argument from the Brexiteers that there would be a United States of Europe when there just won’t be.
The Franks have been swindled too. It’s German Europe!
+1
We in the UK are free to make our own decisions.
What people from other countries think or do is a matter for them.
Adam: I agree. We should not pay so much heed as to what other countries/people think of us. Some will always dislike us, and criticise, no matter what we do. We should put this Country first in all respects, and ignore the name calling of others.
That’s exactly what Iran and Russia and North Korea say when they break international law. That it is nobody else’s businesses.
What an embarrassment you have turned our country into.
We really do fool ourselves if we think others care that much about this matter. It’s a spate between the EU and the UK – part of the Poker game going on.
I’ve worked abroad for many years and it’s always been very hard to find out what was happening in the UK from local media. Many years ago, with 50+ TV channels in my Hotel room in San Francisco and none of them covering the results of the UK election that evening (this was pre-internet) – I had to phone home to find out.
A storm in a tea cup – all forgotten within days as the next political “Hurricane” arrives…
+1
We might get some respect by calling out the EU playground bullies.
Trump certainly did.
Agreed, and you agreed to put a border in the Irish sea
Sir John,
Your clarification of the situation is much appreciated.
No doubt some contributors here will suggest that your summary is misleading. I am happy to accept precisely what you say. Hopefully the Internal Market Bill will now proceed, without further interference, to gaining Royal Consent.
2021 will be a good year!
No chance. It is the next stage where all the amendments etc kick in plus whatever the Lords throw at it. Of course the EU will be judging what is likely to happen and flexing their approach accordingly.
They put these clauses in precisely to get the advantage that Boris is trying to over turn but of course he agreed to.
Every time the quislings open their mouths the EU’s hope rise. I can’t help feeling some is driven by personal animus towards Boris.
Once again they are out of touch with much of the country. Withdraw the Whip if that is what it takes. I couldn’t give a fig for their political careers.
+1
Pominoz, I too appreciate JR’s clarity and candour. It is a pity that the government (or rather, Brandon Lewis) mishandled the presentation of our protection clause in the Internal Markets bill. I suspect that some MPs are still getting to grips with how truly nasty the EU can be.
We approach the origin of the specious . Yes Parliament is sovereign and one of the things it can do is enter into agreements with other countries or super National bodies . That ( by an odd coincidence ) is exactly what it did.
Of course it can renege on its commitments, just as any person may cheat steal or lie .
John Redwood`s defence of this Governments astonishing behaviour , amounts to no more than this banal observation.
The interesting thing is that its begins to emerge that the real reason for the whole shameful farce is that when Boris picked up Theresa May`s border into the Irish sea, he did not understand it . Probably didn’t read it
Competence – about the only thing you can get a test for in this country- epic fail
Can you please explain to us why you support other countries’ interference in our single market to the extent that we would have to make customs entries and pay duties on goods shipped from the UK to N.I.? Where would the duties be paid to and what about VAT ? – we would pay to ourselves presumably, so that just leaves the matter of paperwork for paperwork’s sake. That does seem to have the watermark of the EU about it. Is there any other independent country in the world that you can point to that has to put up with this? Does a mistake, if you are right about Boris (and I wouldn’t be surprised) mean that it has to be upheld in perpetuity?
OR, he realised that the tory ranks were too full of remainers and his majority as too small to fight the good fight … and he was wise enough to know that the fight could be engaged on another, more favourable day. Wisdom and competence is there for all to see, well maybe not for certain people.
He did actually say there would be no checks between GB and NI. And so there won’t be. His idea was either a trade agreement would get rid of it or the government would. So it has turned out.
Indeed. It was excruciating watch Ed Miliband destroy Johnson in Parliament yesterday. Could you image the genuine Conservative greats – Churchill, Thatcher – ever sinking into the gutter Johnson inhabits.
I am not a Conservative but I feel great sympathy for the many millions of genuine Conservatives whose party has gone rogue. Mrs Thatcher would be appalled.
Not really – it was because he didn’t expect the EU to act in bad faith by threatening to withhold 3rd-party status for food standards as a negotiating ploy (thus breaking the WA themselves of course). A bit naive of him maybe.
I’m not Boris’s greatest fan (he wasn’t my first choice) but please don’t keep repeating this mantra that Boris is stupid, bone idle, too posh to care et al.
Whatever else Boris is – he’s most certainly not stupid, quite the opposite. He’s not idle – all the evidence is that he works long hours and is well briefed – and he is also (normally) very much a liberal, at least in conservative terms.
So please don’t join in this continuous chorus of “incompetence”.
I suspect the opposite is true. By all means disagree with his decisions and actions but don’t join the continual (left-wing media led) drip-feed nonsense about competence. You don’t have to like him, you don’t have to agree with him – but he’s no idiot.
That simply is not true.
The EU agreed to Clause 38, and Clause 38 is undoubtedly a ”Get Out Of Jail Free Card”.
So there is no ”reneging” because the effect of it clearly allows the British to change their minds if they wish, the EU knew that when they agreed, and at no time did the EU say Clause 38 must never be invoked. If they had, there wouldn’t be any point agreeing to it!
Polly
Newmania, If, by incompetence, you mean a failure to be aware of the vindictive, hostile, and power-hungry nature of the EU, then yes, Boris and many other politicians – and you – are incompetent. Actually I would characterise it as naivety, rather than incompetence, since I am by nature generous.
The alternative to a minor clause to protect the existence of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland from the predatory EU is to abrogate the entire WA (perfectly legal in international law). That is my, and many others, preference. I suspect that the EU is aware of that too, which is why their bluster seems muted, and their indignation synthetic. The EU will get over it. But will you?
Good. The problem I have is that Boris trumpeted his deal as fantastic etc and you trooped into the lobby to vote for it. The commentators at the time highlighted the problem with Arlene Foster saying NI had been sold out and we now see the tautology to justify breaking our word
Of course it is the other side’s fault. No it isn’t, it is yours for signing it and voting for it in the first place.
Personally I think it was a duplicitous political judgement by Boris to sign ‘anything’ to get it out of the way and ‘kick the can down the road ‘sell it big, hoping to use it to ‘con’ the public that it was vastly superior to May s and hope to win an election, knowing he eventually would have sort it or lose NI.
So far that is how it has played out.
The surrender act made it ‘illegal’ for Boris not to sign a deal in some form by the expiry of the UK’s notice period to leave the EU.
No. We had years of delay as Remainers did everything they could go prostrate this country before the EU Boris did whatever it took to ‘get it done’ accepting it would have to be put right later. So, here we are.
The people who told you the Withdrawal Agreement was a bad deal were dismissed as Remoaners. They were subjected to abuse and called traitors.
And they also happened to be right.
Ah, well. Enjoy your lorry parks and internal customs checks.
None of this is a problem when you remember the context. We had to get out, and the Government had to get a working majority. Now it can make amends and should be supported. Just imagine if it hadn’t got a majority. Don’t take it for granted. It is petty and dishonest for the opposition to keep on carping in this way. It was they who tied the PM’s hands so he couldn’t negotiate properly.
Couldn’t negotiate properly and couldn’t walk away either.
Well he was left in an hole due to the appalling actions of Cameron, 9% May, Hammond and the Benn Act traitors. Boris did remarkably well to save us from Corbyn/SNP. Politically it was perhaps the only option he had to achieve this vital result to save us from Venezuela Mk. II.
Listening to the appalling Ed Miliband yesterday makes be very grateful he does not have his hand on the levers of power. Boris is far from perfect but we certainly do not want anything like Ed Tombstone Miliband policies.
Nig1, As you say, commenters here and elsewhere at the time pointed out the numerous flaws of the WA. In an ideal world the UK should not have signed it. I and many other commenters did not even want the Art50 route adopted, instead preferring to abrogate the EU treaties using our own sovereignty.
However Cameron, then May, created an almighty Remain mess which landed on Boris’s plate. Politics being the art of the possible made the option of just walking away at that point immensely risky, not to say illegal given the Benn Act. Indeed Boris is at times foolishly ebullient, but the blame lies squarely at Mrs May’s door, not his.
Excellent summation. I agree with you totally
How comes covid testing in other countries is walk up, no appointment necessary, results the next day?
Why are our tests running with multiple hidden VIP categories who all get preferential testing?
Why is a conservative government endorsing Orwellian some are more equal than others state rationed society?
Two questions for you, Sir John – and it comes from having read Isabel Hardman’s ‘Why We Get the Wrong Politicians’. Would you agree with her assertion that bill committees in the Commons are dysfunctional? And was what needed to happen last night proof that MPs really aren’t scrutinising things as well as they should, as early as they should?
Reply This Bill has a committee of the whole House so I do not think this applies here
Take control?? Certainly not our borders. Just seen that another 168 have arrived – -plus those who don’t get seen – plus all the relatives. of those who claim “asylum”. I can hear them all laughing even up here. It isn’t even a VERY sick joke you are playing on us. This is clearly and blatantly deliberate. ALL get a free life here. Do NOTHING but everything on our taxes. That 168 will end up as over a thousand. Crime is going to rocket – and you in govt should all be done for aiding and abetting by your inaction to stop them – – and failure to get rid of them.
I hope your party aren’t expecting my vote next time.
The reality is there was always going to come a crunch point in the EU negotiations. The reason it is so fraught now is that moment has been postponed for so long due to Mrs May’s predictably useless tactic of trying to bend over backwards to accommodate the EU. Obviously, as in any negotiation, the EUs demands just increased. Specifically they saw a chance to leverage the Irish border to cajole the U.K. into caving into patently ridiculous and unreasonable demands over fish, state aid and the nebulous concept of a ‘level playing field’. The internal market bill will take what the EU thinks is it’s trump card off the table. Paradoxically that will make an eventual deal easier as they will be obliged to negotiate in good faith, should they actually want a deal at all.
The trade deal with Japan is interesting, perhaps you will post on it sometime as it’s received very little coverage in the media especially the BBC?
Specifically, we have been assured for 5 years by continuity remain that the U.K. would not be able to agree Good trade deals of It’s own as 1) no one would sign a deal with the UK until the UK-EU position was clear 2) the U.K. would get worse terms out of the EU and 3) the UK doesn’t have anyone capable of negotiating trade deals as that’s been done by the EU for 40 years. The U.K.-Japan deal gives the lie to all of these. I assume it’s pretty much the same as we would have had had we still been in the EU?
Well it got passed the first hurdle, but should never had been needed if the withdrawal agreement as it stands had not been agreed to in the first place.
The honest thing to do was to walk away from any agreement with which you are not 100% happy, so called compromises included.
Had we had a Prime Minister at the time who fully believed in Brexit, then we would have played hard ball with the original negotiations and either got a better deal than the present one or walked away..
Perhaps with any further negotiations we will look at the small print first before signing anything.
Just for clarification, I am referring to Mrs May and her disastrous so called negotiations, and for calling a general election which she also failed to win due to her appalling stance on Social Care and a number of other policy headlines.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/education-54153376
English woman lives in a van.
Hundreds of foreign illegals get put in hotels.
Is the govt proud of itself?
We would never be better off IN . The EU is leaving a few net contributing countries to support the rest. The rest has become a vast number of poor countries who used to survive by de valuing their own currency.
It also exports its unemployed for the few countries to employ and care for.
Its no good saying coffee pourers are hard workers. They still end up needing in work supports/benefits to live here.. and then they have children…
We are already twice the population this land mass can support. The south east is short of water. Natural resources are finite.
The WA that was signed and agreed was good enough to win a large majority for The Conservative Party in The H of C. Job done.
The WA has faults and last nights vote will enable The UK to either get a better agreement
with The EU or with leave without an agreement.
Once out we can start to repair the damage caused by 40 years of EU rule.
“The Remain politicians have used a variety of ploys and devices to try to delay, dilute or prevent our exit.” – and they are still doing so! The enemy within.
With such Quislings on the loose, why has repeal of the Fixed-Term Parliaments Act not been prioritized?
The Withdrawal Agreement is a bad deal, and like all bad deals it won’t last. Just look at the Treaty of Versailles, which was a catalyst for WW2.
The Maastricht Treaty is also a bad deal. It limits national debt to 60% of GDP, but Italy has theirs at 137%. Member countries may have thought they had signed up to mutual agreements, but no, it’s a Treaty at the discretion of the EU whatever compliant states might think. Not so much pooled sovereignty, but surrender.
The Withdrawal Agreement is only UK law because of the Act. It is binding international law because the EU and UK agreed it – nothing to with UK law. Stop misleading your readers about the difference berween UK law and international law
I did however have some notion of actually being free within my free, self governing, independent country.
Where did the titles of UK “single market” and “customs union” spring from? Are we now copying the EU version, which is a deal between 27 sovereign states. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are not sovereign states.
Are you going to make them sovereign so they can individually have WTO status independent of Westminster? Like you suggested the EU should allow for its member states? “Why doesn’t the EU allow member states and member states companies have direct redress at the WTO for EU non compliance?” (JR diary sept 14th.)
Remarkable that MP’s spend so much time arguing about sovereignty for parliament yet are so utterly unconcerned about personal sovereignty of their voters. One little Act that is a trifle causes hundreds of thousands of words to be written and enough hot air to float ten thousand balloons yet not a word about personal freedoms being removed and lives being ruined or ended by government actions.
So there are still at least 32 tory MP’s that support the EU cause — Why are they allowed to stir up trouble – They are a far worse virus than CV-19, and yet they are allowed to roam free and spread their vile contagion.
In this whole debate – it is most encouraging to see the huge contributions made by our host – Well done Sir John Redwood.
On another topic – when Is the government going to close down the London mayor — His incompetence is legendary, with TFL, bridges and black cabs for a start – But when he starts a process to remove historical statues to appease BLM then he really must go!
Reply No, not 32. Some did not vote for other reasons. Maybe 18 abstained over the issue.
30 Tory abstentions. It gets tight if they decide to vote against in the coming days.
Interesting how many ex ministers going no where but backwards in that group. Personal ambitions gone get revenge.
What is the point of talking about sovereignty when UK Governments of all colours deliberately continue to ignore the rotten deal England gets constitutionally (and financially). Until the anti-English Conservative party (there by the grace of England) and Labour party address both the English Question and the West Lothian Question, England unlink the other nations of the UK and western world will never be self governing.
Off topic. Am I going to snitch on anyone as demanded by this out of touch government. Most certainly not. A contemptible suggestion. Would I consider civil disobedience, most certainly, yes.
Well said Sir! What puzzles me is the total ignorance of many of the MP’s , they seem to act on gossip, not facts. Their main source of information is from the eu supporting BBC.
Sir JR
“Parliament is free to amend it as it sees fit”
“Some world law enforced by a world Court”
The basis of international law has never been based on some world court nor has been based on nations changing legislation after 4 months and not adhering to international agreements.
the basis of international law has always been based on the parties respcting alerady agreed treaties and followed them by implementng them in national legislation.
therefore , using words like world court is totally contraditory to the principles of internaitonal law,(actually it is nonsesnse) which we have broken and unless it is changed in the third reading with detrimental to future agreements with the UK. (a already outlined by Pelosi)
We now read in the DT that the ERG, I guess you were part of that are now focussing on much else wrong with the WDA. To date I cannot recall you mentioning that.
I think we should be told.
Boris’ hubris looks less and less justified and more and more politically a big weight on his shoulders.
Good post with which I agree.
This “international law” concept has always baffled me (e.g. the BBC often uses it). They are just agreements between countries with a good analogy being a “contract”.
Sometimes a contract become quaint, unenforceable or has been written in an ambiguous way.
For this and a host of other reasons, sometimes one party is within their rights to amend or override parts of a contract. All we are doing is ensuring the original intention of the agreement is not undermined.
This is OUR law.
Oh for crying out loud – it’s not that long till Christmas, I suggest the Government tie up N Ireland with a big coloured ribbon and gift it back to the Irish Republic, it’s far more trouble than it’s worth.
Yes John but who are we going to make trade deals with now? who will trust us to keep our word? It’s understandable disagreements over parts of treaties can emerge from time to time but what is happening now is a unilateral declaration to renege and is no different than Ian Smiths UDI in Rhodesia years ago or China’s change of security laws in HK recently – there are plenty of other examples too of rogue state activity- like for instance Russia and Crimea- As I say there are ways to sort differences between civilised parties but this is not the way- there will be consequences.
On Friday 17th September it will be the anniversary of Arnhem whereby 10,000 went mostly to die sadly defending the freedom of many nations sovereignty in 1944. They made the ultimate sacrifice including Polish and Canadian and many other nations fighters. Sovereignty is not negotiable.
It is easy to give it away and difficult to win back.
Britain paid a heavy price but people suffered on both sides and folks forget of don’t even know as it is not taught by default.
What goes around comes around. A perfect ‘own goal’ by the Remainers.
The PM is absolutely right to bring the deadline forward to October 15 to concentrated the minds of Barnier et al.
Regaining our sovereignty is the big prize and those 5 past PMs couldn’t get that right either
Sir John
100% with you on this.
Yes sovereignty matters more. We the people leant our Sovereignty to our Parliament, it is clear those MP’s that think differently should resign and let someone with more dignity, honesty and less shame take their place.
Yes we voted to live in a free country. It hasn’t turned out that way though, quite the opposite.
Sir John,
Thank you for putting things so straightforwardly. I have read this morning an article on the Global Vision UK website which I found extremely helpful and, in it’s way, rather shocking.
I will not ask you to comment directly on it but I wonder if some of your readers would find it of interest.
I think that the Government is right to pursue negotiation with the EU for as long as possible, give the EU every chance to recognise that we are an independent sovereign state and to negotiate (all be it belatedly) in good faith.
If the EU fails to take up this opportunity, the UK Government can hold its head up high while it informs the EU that it repudiates the Withdrawal Agreement in accordance with the Vienna Convention and legislates to that end.
On a personal note, I have now reached the point where I no longer believe that the EU Commission can be trusted to play with a straight bat whatever agreement exists between us.
I am not the one you have to convince, it the pro Europeans in your party this bill will go down in flames next week.
BJ should stick to what under his control which is no deal this bill and others may only pass once the UK has left the EU in full, the pro-European might come round but that’s only a might, what should be happening is stockpiling food and other things, but I see nothing happening on that front.
“There are those who still seem to think it would be bad faith for the UK…”
Yet those very people condone the acting in bad faith of the Eurocrats who never intended negotiations to be anything more than keeping the UK in a stranglehold to their benefit alone.
David
“…keeping the UK in a stranglehold to their benefit alone.”
Can you give us examples to prove your point? And why should ‘THEY’ (whoever they are) single us out for such a treatment?
Parliament has “the right to make or unmake any law whatsoever; and further, no person or body is recognised by the law as having a right to override or set aside the legislation of Parliament”
So, can this now be used to challenge Matt Hancock’s diktats that have now gone beyond the requirements of the Public Health Act 1984 !! If so, I wish a group of MPs/assorted others would do so.