The government’s legal statement

Some constituents have asked about the legal base for the legislation Parliament will consider next week. This is it:
HMG LEGAL POSITION: UKIM BILL AND NORTHERN IRELAND PROTOCOL
This is the Government’s legal position on the UK Internal Market Bill (“the Bill”) which was introduced on 9 September. The purpose of the Bill is to promote the continued functioning of the internal market in the UK after the conclusion of the transition period provided for in the Withdrawal Agreement and the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. The Bill also provides for how aspects of the Northern Ireland Protocol to the Withdrawal Agreement apply in the UK’s domestic law. In particular it ensures that the government will be able to deliver its commitments to protect peace in Northern Ireland and the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement, and to strengthen and maintain the UK internal market.
Clauses 42 and 43 of the Bill give HMG the power to make regulations to (i) disapply or modify the application of any exit procedures that would otherwise be applicable to goods moving from Northern Ireland to Great Britain, and (ii) make regulations setting out how the provisions of the Northern Ireland Protocol on State aid are to be given effect for the purposes of domestic law. The clauses provide that these powers may be exercised in a way that is incompatible with provisions of the Withdrawal Agreement. Clause 45 of the Bill expressly provides that these clauses, and any regulations made under them, have effect notwithstanding any international or domestic law with which they may be incompatible or inconsistent. This ‘notwithstanding provision’ partially disapplies Article 4 of the Withdrawal Agreement because it removes the possibility of challenge before domestic courts to enforce the rights and remedies provided for in the Withdrawal Agreement. The effect is to disapply the EU law concept of ‘direct effect’. This is the case regardless of whether any regulations made under clause 42 or 43 of the Bill are in fact incompatible with the Withdrawal Agreement.
It is an established principle of international law that a state is obliged to discharge its treaty obligations in good faith. This is, and will remain, the key principle in informing the UK’s approach to international relations. However, in the difficult and highly exceptional circumstances in which we find ourselves, it is important to remember the fundamental principle of Parliamentary sovereignty.
Parliament is sovereign as a matter of domestic law and can pass legislation which is in breach of the UK’s Treaty obligations. Parliament would not be acting unconstitutionally in enacting such legislation. This ‘dualist’ approach is shared by other, similar legal systems such as Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Under this approach, treaty obligations only become binding to the extent that they are enshrined in domestic legislation. Whether to enact or repeal legislation, and the content of that legislation, is for Parliament and Parliament alone. This principle was recently approved unanimously by the Supreme Court in R (Miller) v Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union [2017] UKSC 5.
The legislation which implements the Withdrawal Agreement including the Northern Ireland Protocol is expressly subject to the principle of parliamentary sovereignty. Parliament’s ability to pass provisions that would take precedence over the Withdrawal Agreement was expressly confirmed in section 38 of the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020, with specific reference to the EU law concept of ‘direct effect’.
Was this available yesterday Sir John?
If so then Red Ed was just grandstanding and he should be castigated for it.
No, he was spot on.
Even if it were, then as he said, Johnson absolutely Does Not Know His Stuff, does he?
And he is vindicated, by the comments from the nations of the civilised world.
I believe that it was published on Friday Afternoon.
Milliband was parroting the same nonsense about how we ‘must’ have a deal (no matter what the nature or content of that deal). They never tell us what they propose to do if the EU say they don’t want a deal at all.
Perhaps he read the bill in full rather than the digest – https://publications.parliament.uk/pa/bills/cbill/58-01/0177/20177.pdf
He knew he was just grandstanding.
What a disgrace…
If the EU refuse to agree a straightforward FTA with us like they offer the rest of the world, should they then be able to blockade food exports to NI from mainland Britain? Yes or No.
Indeed the EU’s threats against the integrity of the single market of a peaceable neighbour is a disgrace . . .
Good for the Government. The people expect it to “get Brexit done” and the sovereign parliament must do what is necessary.
Oh, so it’s the “sovereign Parliament” and not “saboteurs and traitors” now, is it?
What a giraffe!
Yes, it is a sovereign parliament. Gin Miller saw to that when she went to the Supreme Court. THanks Gina.
+ many thousands
If it is that clear why are there people not agreeing?
Because many are closit remainers. If Bliar and Major are against it then it’s probably the correct course of action.
Nig1, Because they are Remains, and therefore determined to make as much trouble as they can in the hope of halting Leave. What have they got to lose? They lost their honesty and integrity years ago in their quest for EU dominance.
Be Ayse a Government minister stood up in parliament and said they were breaking international law. Why ? That statement was approved by someone at No 10. Who ?
Things have moved on from Brexit, and the UN is winning control of the UK through Net Zero, Build Back Better and the C-19 response.
This is because too many individuals are unable ”to see what lies on the other side of the hill”, and consequently are still engaged in the battle of the 1980s/90s for independence instead of the battle of the 2020s in which they are not engaging at all.
Polly
So an explicit admission the UK plans to breach an international Treaty it signed up to just a few months ago. Shameful. The Kremlin will be overjoyed the UK is doing its work for it by indermining the rule of law
Time for another load of MPs to lose the whip and be de-selected.
Could also be called the Governments illegal statement by the way so many others see it.
Thank you Sir John
As always I agree.
It is embarrassing for the ego trip MP’s that have forgotten why they were elected. Then embarrassing that they have chosen to forget they were only the custodians of the sovereignty lent to them by their Constituents. They have no other real purpose while in Parliament than ensure our constitution and sovereignty is respected.
To think they can barter off something that isn’t theirs, is first order hypocrisy. A total lack of duty to the people of this country, you could even reason they holding onto their positions fraudulently.
The doom and gloom merchants are making much more of this than they should be.
It is clear that there is some doubt on both sides but what seems certain is that there may be parts of the new legislation that would break the treaty between the EU and the UK BUT, ONLY if there is no formal agreement on 31st December AND the EU fails to recognised the UK as a third party country AND we choose to implement it.
In any event, the principle of Nothing Is Agreed Until Everything Is Agreed must continue to apply to the Withdrawal Agreement as it is only a part of the Brexit process.
What is all the fuss about ? More Project Fear ?
Boris is concerned that the EU might not negotiate in good faith sometime ‘in the future’ so he considers he needs to bring in this bill as a backstop- this supposes that they the EU have already being acting in good faith up until now. And given that we have already left the EU on the WA January 31st and are in a transitional phase to another agreement surely then if transition talks fail and break down through no fault of anyone except by disagreement- then nobody is at fault- nobody is acting in bad faith if the talks just stop- it’s just the way it is- ie. we have left the EU- full stop- which is all as we ever voted for as per the WA- UK has taken back control- we then go to trading by WTO Rules- am afraid I don’t know what the Boris Dominic problem is
The government clearly did not appreciate the full impact of the withdrawal agreement t the time that it was agreed.
So perhaps it is reassuring that they attached an explanatory note to the “Rule of Six” (over 9 pages of garbage and legalese) that this time they did not even pretend to have conducted an impact assessment.
Presumably they can’t begin to guess how this new regulation will impact your life, the extent to which it will protect (or destroy) your health or the number of people who will be criminalized as a result.
I notice that most of MPs and Lords who are going on about breaking international laws have broken international themselves over the years by voting through bills in parliament, not leased the middle east wars where a person ended up dying before being able to put the finding of his trip to the middle east before parliament to make sure there would be no war.
I have often wonder to myself why people would vote for people who have blatantly broken the law in this manner in parliament, one can only conclude that voters are of the same mentality and therefore not worth saving.
Thank you for this.
If the government had released this legal statement at the same time as everyone became aware of this new Bill nearly a week ago, then perhaps the Government would have saved itself a lot of embarrassment, media flack, and may indeed have helped the bill pass through Parliament with far fewer opposition opportunities.
The Conservative Party really do need to up their game with PR JR, it has been a shambles now for far too long.
Self explanatory and Boris is quite within his rights to act for the good of the UK. I just hope those Tory rebel MP’S that vote this down are sacked. We have had enough and want Brexit done. A real and meaningful Brexit.