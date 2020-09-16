Saving lives and livelihoods – the policy dilemma

The government is accused of mixed messages and shifts of policy in response to the pandemic. It is in practice trying to achieve a precarious balance between bearing down on the virus and allowing the resumption of more normal economic life.
There are now two strong camps in the nation. There are the freedom lovers who think more of the special restrictions and measures should be lifted. They do not think the pandemic is that serious and want to see liberties restored. They point out the death rate as puboished is now very low and the pressure is off intensive care. There are pandemic fighters, who want every measure of control taken that can help bear down on the virus and go on to eliminate it. They resent any moves to more normal lives and worry that all relaxations come at a heavy medical price. They argue it is only a matter of time before the current upsurge in reported cases of the virus finds itself into the Care Homes and homes of the vulnerable and raises the death rate.
The government itself reflects these divisions in society. The Chancellor argues the case for more economic relaxation, whilst the Health Secretary puts forward the case for more restrictions based on official advice from the medical and scientific establishment. Policy tries to do a bit of both.
In order to inform public policy better and to influence the many people who feel both impulses, there need to be some further improvements in the data and approach. We need to have better numbers collected over a sustained period for how many cases as a proportion of the population, how many serious cases needing intensive care, and how many death wholly or largely attributable to CV 19. Some of the back numbers are unreliable, and there have been various changes in definitions.
The officials of NHS England and Public Health England need to take the government’s policy of increasing testing, and the substantial sums of money Ministers have made available, and show how the large demand for tests today can soon be met. The NHS needs to concentrate on getting its staff back to work in every surgery and ward to start to reduce the backlog of other treatments and to stop avoidable deaths from causes other than CV 19.
b>It is clear that the Prime Ministers decision to go into lockdown in March was the worst decision ever made by a British Prime Minister.
It was not done based on any science but on pure panic based on press hysteria. The consequences for the economy, people lives (cancer deaths don’t seem to matter), and freedoms have been disastrous. The reported deaths from Covid have risen and fallen in much the same way around the world, whether or not lockdowns have been on place. This has been no worse than a bad flu season.
Peru has been on strict military lockdown since March but has a far higher death rate than no lockdown Brazil.
What is shocking is the policies have been copied directly from the Chinese Communist Party, the most murderous organisation in history. Every new lockdown policy is cruel and unnecessary. They based not based on science but based on loaded questions in opinion polls and focus groups.
“Would you stand on one leg and fine anyone who didn’t stand on one leg if it stopped a deadly Second Wave?”
From the start there have been large number of reputable doctors talking out against the Lockdown for example Dr John Lee in the Spectator. (Dr John Lee is a former professor of pathology and NHS consultant pathologist.) The PCR tests for COVID have not been peer reviewed and show many false positives. I would recommend his interview with Ivor Cummins.
Sir John,
This virus is never, even with a vaccine, going to be eliminated. Mankind must, therefore learn to live with it.
The economic catastrophe is already much greater than the health problem which, even without a vaccine is causing vastly fewer deaths, possibly due to sensible precautions by individuals and/or more appropriate treatment of case based on experience.
If the UK wants a first class example of what should NOT be done – simply look at the worlds most severe restrictions imposed by an incompetent State Government in Victoria, here in Australia. The general public will comply with modest loss of normal freedoms, but will resist in a potentially unpleasant way when government measures are considered excessive.
‘Two strong camps in the nation’ ?
There are also a considerable number of non believers of various opinions. Piers Corbyn is one example.
When they protest they get clamped down quickly – unlike BLM or Extinction Rebellion,
Good morning
I see the divides as thus. Those that want to be led (sheep), and those that want to remain independent (goats).
The sheep see no economic harm and the only threat to them is this virus. So naturally they want the government to look after their interests. The goats just want to get on with their lives. They are informed and question all put before them. They, like the government claim, are led only by the science and that is telling them that the risk to them is low and falling. It also shows that the government and its advice is increasingly at odds with said science and even common sense. We understand that the government must act in our best interests but it should stick to advice and not try and micro manage our lives.
The Freedom lovers are clearly right and the Pandemic Fighter approach will clearly do far more harm than good and this way will even produce more deaths in the end from other causes, failures of the NHS in other areas and huge economic damage too. Just 88 covid deaths in the last seven days from perhaps 11,000 or so under 1%. The NHS is not remotely overwhelmed there is clearly no justification for the rule of six whatsoever. It is not remotely enforceable anyway.
Lord Sumption seems to think it is probably illegal anyway under the recent covid law anyway as it is not specific enough for such huge controls on freedom. The government could have used the Civil Contingency Act but chose not to due to the parliamentary oversight provisions he seem to think.
The pandemic fighters “cure” is not a cure and clearly does far more harm than good. Rather like the climate alarmists’ non “cures”.
Caught a bit of an interview Robert Halfon MP this man is clearly a socialist and in the wrong party. Can someone explain to him just how dire the state monopoly NHS and state schooling/universities generally are? Also the benefits of real freedom and choice and of having a level playing field in these and indeed many other areas.
Perhaps he should look at how much better the German health systems coped with Covid. 113 deaths per million population rather than 613 in the UK by official figures. The real UK figure is actually over 1000 Covid Deaths per million.
There is also a disregard by much of the media and the epidemiologists about Sweden. The eventual Inquiry will no doubt skate over their approach and results.
Dear Sir John–It is obvious and unarguable that a balance has to be struck and modified as the position changes– a continuing judgement call in the face of extreme difficulty and uncertainty, not to mention phenomenal expense. Comments along lines (Telegraph Letter) ‘where is the evidence supporting six’ rather than seven beggar belief.
Andrew Cadman in today’s Conservative Woman writes eloquently about the horrors awaiting this nation and its moral majority now your party’s embraced Cultural Marxism
Your party through its cowardice and its collusion with Marxist Labour are laying the foundations of a nation that can best be described as a ‘dystopian horror show’.
This is YOUR party’s doing. Its inaction and refusal to protect our most basic freedoms to protect itself from the fascist left and their accusations
The real ‘social housing waiting list’ in England is 500,000 households bigger than official figures suggest, new data has revealed. In a report by the National Housing Federation.
Well is you give away half price housing of course you get a waiting list. You also rig the marked and kill other competition. It become another state monopoly like the dire NHS. You need to help the few people who do really need help to pay the market rents and relax planning to increase supply.
Let us pause to appreciate the efforts of Health Secretary Hancock, made all the more remarkable as he has so often to overcome where he is able the duff advice from “experts”.
Until we have a vaccination, the current restrictions are the only weapons we have. CV19 seems to increase rapidly in geographical areas where social activity has been precipitate in ignoring the risks. At times it has an ethnic content, at others it is the idiot young or the demo addicts who flaunt the rules of common sense. All should be dealt with within the law.
The government have made mistakes in the past, perfectly understandable, but they are now trying to practice containment. It won’t suit everyone or the economy but in the latter case personal choice should come to an end. The most disgraceful choices seem to be coming from the most pampered in this crisis, elements of the civil service who have been fully paid throughout. Pictures of empty car parks at DVLA say it all. I suspect they are just an easily identifyable example. Those not working effectively at home should be told, return or collect your P45.
Looking ahead we will have the vaccine deniers, happy to put at risk their own families and anyone they have contact with. Providing government takes every step it can, ready proven steps, to avoid a second Thalidomide, then I think it is the responsibility of every citizen to take it up. Personal freedom of choice is only acceptable to the point where it impacts on other peoples freedom.
Daily Covidgraph
“Fears for Europe’s hospitals as Madrid death toll grows. Hospitals in Europe’s Covid-19 hotpots are close to saturation point, with admissions to intensive care units increasing”
Sweden – only 4 reported Covid deaths yesterday
100% proof that lockdowns don’t work.
It seem much of the increase in tested positive cases is false positives, the result of more testing and people who have already had covid and fully recovered but still have some small record of the virus in their systems. We should ignore it and just look at currently very low covid deaths and the hospitalisation of serious cases.
Think of politics as a game, and , ( just for fun), lets imagine that politicians are not concerned about the truth . In any game you try to win right ? Wrong. The best tactics are often to spoil defend and delay. A draws ground out against Liverpool is worth much more than a goal-fest against Fulham ( sorry Fulham fans ).
John Redwood wishes to prioritise the economy so as to have more borrowing power for the Brexit bill . He faces the overwhelming view of the people that ‘not dying’, is the first priority, and he has no argument he dare repeat .Answer , go for the draw
He invents an argument between two ‘camps’ ( one of which does not exist) and aims at a fictional middle ground. Its not what he wants but a draw is way more than he could possible get by coming out to play
You will find this game playing concept explains much Brexit propaganda . It was quite impossible to, win the economic argument …so they just pretended there was one ….and went for a draw . They got their big won of blaming immigrants for everything but that draw on the economy , against impossible odds, was worth more .
Of course , it is not game for you and I , that’s the problem .
I’m becoming concerned about the cost of PCR tests. Many countries demand PCR testing as a condition of entry – so this is, in effect, a barrier to air-travel. The NHS, rightly, for now, views this as none of its business. The air-traveller is, therefore, driven into the arms of commercial testers, who are charging ca. £150 (or up to £500 for an express service). Those charges look like price-gouging. Perhaps an urgent investigation should be started and the DoT begin to show an interest in the issue. The economic consequences of the ongoing collapse of the air-travel industry will be severe – and the government doesn’t seem to care.
If the Government had gone in fast and effectively at the start, as begged by Italy, by the WHO, and by others with experience of this virus, then both lives and livelihoods would have been saved already, and very many of them.
This is going to be the biggest con trick ever practiced by government.
Hospital wards are empty. Staff are lounging about with nothing to do.
They have been threatened with dismissal if they go on social media.
Less than a handful of deaths daily and an economic trashed.
Who’d have thought it from a tory government.
Well said. Very sensible.
The virus can be mild or deadly.If we can believe the death numbers it has killed about the same numbers as flue viruses.
The NHS has not copped well. The seriously unwell have been put back from being treated.
The Covid virus is a danger to certain sections of the population.They should stay indoors and receive no visitors.The rest of us should be allowed to get on with our normal lives.
Tremendous damage is being caused by the governments actions.
Maybe we should start by asking Mr Hancock what he is trying to achieve. Originally he said it was to stop the NHS being overwhelmed but obviously it is something different now as the NHS is not only not overwhelmed but is actually partially shut down with cancer treatments and so on postponed and GP surgeries closed. It is also apparently not herd immunity as he is implementing lockdown measures to prevent an increase in cases predominantly amongst young people who are not at risk. It is also not elimination of Covid entirely because he has lifted the full lockdown needed to even approach that impossible task. So what is it ? My best guess is that he wants to suppress cases enough to stop the scaremongering newspapers screaming at him and to maintain that for a few years until a vaccine may possibly be available.
Basing policy on something which may never exist is unusual strategy.
Even if it were possible to “eliminate” the virus entirely from the UK (and it’s clearly not, how could you know you had won?) couldn’t anyone on a dinghy from France (who may indeed be in a boat with more than six people) just re-introduce it? Then what?
Very strongly on the freedom fighter’s side, this has now gone far beyond common sense. We are now living in a country which is utterly depressing and gone is any sense of a normal life. Indeed any reason to live at all. I consider myself a reasonably healthy and sane person but many mornings I awake wanting to cry my heart out with this never ending nonsense. I have to remember there are many others in a far worse situation than me. I hope I don’t become another of the increasing suicide statistics. This cannot go on John, please do not allow the COVID bill to be extended later this month.
Testing is good an yes lots of it. The contradiction is it is only good for that moment in time. Tomorrow is another day and todays test results have no meaning.