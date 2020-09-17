Growing more at home

One of the big wins from current changes should be more home grown food. There is a big opportunity for farmers as we leave the EU and as people respond to environmental and pandemic concerns.
I was therefore heartened to read of the large investment in glasshouse capacity in Norfolk and Suffolk. The combined investment could produce 12% of U.K. demand for tomatoes and sweet peppers. They will be heated by waste heat from a water plant.
It makes little sense to truck so many fruits and vegetables hundreds of miles from Spain or to ship them from Holland when we can produce them for ourselves. It was the vagaries of the CAP, subsidy and tariff policy that led to a sharp decline in U.K. market share in our own market.
I look forward to other similar announcements.
14 Comments
Good morning
It is not just home grown produce but, cheaper sourced produce from non-EU countries. No longer will the UK shopper be tied to a rigged market, we can get things at a lower cost thereby increasing our spending power especially for the less well off.
We should, wherever possible, encourage people to grow more of their own food. More apple, pear and cherry trees and vegetables.
Dig for Britain 😉
You are welcome to dig.
I’ll be going to the supermarket, but thanks for the offer.
Victoria Plums, cobnuts, fresh walnuts, loganberries, tayberries, sharp bilberies, red/black currents and damsoms plus lovely crisp & sharp british apples please.
Also gooseberries, chicory, celeriac, leaks, garlic and garlic spears, parsnips, beetroot, asparagus, decent waxy and salad potatoes like ratte and pink fir apple please. Things in season & not cira 12 months old like many supermarket apples can be – where possible. Plus more interesting and tasty salads.
That’s a relief, cheap peppers. Now when can I get to see a NHS specialist to check out my cancer growth or maybe force the DVLA to issue me a new licence or maybe get a doctor’s appointment for my epilepsy drugs. Eh, just as long as we get have access to domestically grown cheap peppers. Now, all is well with the world
The Labour controlled, unionised public sector holding people to ransom, we pay their wages but the Tory party cheers at the prospect of cheaper peppers
Your party needs to look at itself cos you have become utterly redundant in what this nation now needs
The British people do not exist to serve the needs of your party and that malignant presence in opposition
Once more JR fails to to explain the policy issues that his govt. are pursuing through the relevant department, DeFRA. He also fails to say what he and his Govt are going to do to rid itself from ties to the EU to be a true independent sovereign nation state so that consumers can have choice of good quality cheap food as promised.
Is Johnson on the verge of another two U turns? One for Brexit-fish and level playing field the other IMB?
Close, simple and efficient food growth is better than having a far worse twisted CAP that obstructed our capability to see sense.
If it was cost effective to grow tomatoes here we would be doing it now .
Personally I like the wide variety of cheap and tasty food we import from Europe . If some of you wish to pay twice as much for a BRITISH tomato, you are welcome to do so right now.
Do it for ourselves sounds nice but, the Good Life was just a TV show.
The Good Life was made by the woke Maxist snowflake BBC.
Defund them because of something about Gary Linekar and Emily Maitlis.
12% of UK demand. Wonderful.
The other 88% can starve as their food will rot in lorries.
Of course, even after growing this fruit we still need people to pick it.
I notice attempts to use Brexiteers have not been too successful.
I personally like the sun-ripened tasty varieties of tomatoes suited to outdoor cultivation in warm countries.
I’ve had enough of the pale orange, tasteless, watery stuff grown under glass, thanks.
There’s also the small point of farmers not being able to sell their better stuff in the European Union thanks to regulatory non-alignment – never mind tariffs – and also their competing against cheap US food dumped here for the other end of the market.
As even your pet economist Minford said, farming, like manufacturing in the UK, is on its way out thanks to your brexit.
There was an article several years ago, “The Greenhouses of Almeria”, which carried a photo of a sea of poly greenhouses in Spain producing more than 50% of EU fruit and veg.
Seems no different from the UK and Nederlands really, the issue is availability of energy.
We will be able to import European foodstuffs if the U.K. glasshouse veg is too expensive.I buy my bananas from my weekly market. They come from Honduras and Costa Rica.The quality is far superior than supermarket bananas.
Absolutely agree with your last sentence, the South West would be an ideal place for such expansion. Thanks to climate change there is much that can be produced in the back garden or window box for those with the inclination. Not to overlook the potential for wine production thanks to our changig climate, long may it last.
Never mind “Great Reset”.
Without Chinese cheap goods and the EU takeover of our farming we need the “Great Relearning“.
We need to learn how to grow veg again. Horticulture as a subject in secondary schools again. Flowers too…stop importing them.
Everything used to be possible in greenhouses heated with solid fuel. Pineapples, grapes etc etc.
It took manpower but there will be plenty of that I imagine. Not us on the dole and immigrants manning the glasshouses I hope.
Such a shortsighted shame about all the acres of glasshouses that have been demolished at great expense.
Much like the railways really.
We have always had greedy, small minded governments though.
Quick buck and never mind the future.