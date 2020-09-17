The public sector and derivatives

I have highlighted before Network Rail’s use of derivatives. In their last annual accounts to end March 2020 they report progress with winding down foreign currency futures, as they gradually eliminate the foreign currency borrowings previous managements had taken out.
They still had in place£12.5bn of hedges, mainly for interest rates. At year end the notional loss was a gross £895 million and a net £484m.. Why does a company that is entirely owned by the taxpayer and borrows with a state guarantee need to take out derivative contracts on interest rates? Why do we rarely see them making overall profits on these activities?
The BBC too has some of these derivative contracts. They also reveal unrealised losses on their foray into this complex market at their last balance sheet date. I haven’t heard BBC journalists asking questions about any of this.
14 Comments
I’m simply astonished as to why two state owned enterprises have interests and staff employed in the arcane derivatives markets. It’s in the same irresponsible area of city and county council highly paid idiots parking the tax payers’ hard earned cash in iffy Icelandic banks fifteen years ago. Is there never any level of accountability for such behaviour? Premature retirement with a £50,000+ annual pension doesn’t really seem to be much of a sanction. The tax payer is still coughing up for them as long as they can manage to cough. It’s not fair, and a sense of fairness must be a key component of any and all public sector institutions. If we get things wrong in the private sector, especially in the SMEs which are the backbone of our economy, we pay a price. Why should state owned companies, and their staff be immune from this?
Absolutely right Richard, and you can imagine what fun they had playing and gambling on these markets with other people’s money at no cost to themselves.
JR, somwhat has useless Shapps done about it or previois ministers like Grayling, or Villers? Your govt. has had ten years!
Good morning
Solution ! Make it illegal for government bodies or organisations that are in receipt of taxpayer money to conduct such activities.
After all, you seem to be banning much else 😉
How about local authorities investing in foreign banks during the crash and losing our money!
How about the NHS wasting £34 billion on a computer system that did not work! It just wasted £11.8 on NHX for a failed testing app! The man in charge still in post not qualified for the job just a mate of Osborne!
It looks as though there might be similar issues outside the UK ?
https://www.nortonrosefulbright.com/en-no/knowledge/publications/39b4dcd8/derivatives-mis-selling-claims-by-public-authorities-in-italy
It’s only taxpayers money.
Jail those involved then watch it stop.
Derrivative contracts protect the balance sheet from fluctuations in interest rates. It is hard to conclude anything simply from the headline number.
And yet YOU and your party never call for the dismantling and privatisation of the BBC. This tells its own story and reveals the true nature of the Tory party and their duplicity with and embrace of the BBC’s political mission to destroy identity and turn people into mere entities
It is my belief that you and your party have ‘signed off’ (subtle acceptance) on a Devil’s Pact with this most vile leftist organisation that is now pursuing a most vicious propaganda project against the majority population.
The Tories have become part of the problem, not the solution to the threat most now face from this most vicious of human, cultural and ideological assault on our world
My identity is white, heterosexual and male.
Possibly because it’s “exciting and clever ” and people can pretend to be a master of the universe rather than the tedious and difficult business of helping trains to run on time
Much of the BBC has been dumbed down and should be dumped.
Basically this is gambling with public money.
They’ve been doing it for years and JR has been warning about it since at least 2017 ( prob before too). The losses put up fares!
Isn’t this similar to what local govts were found to be doing when the 2008 crash came?
Some years back the railway, civil service, local govt., schools were encouraged to become like businesses and lot of of inept-in-the-market-place people got ideas above their station.
They thought they could “thrust in the market place” and “make a difference”and “embrace change” and much other rot.
Well they couldn’t. They were not city “whizz kids” and they lost £££millions ( of other people’s money).
To me it is an indulgence in gambling activities with public money. As such are there no rules as to how they conduct themselves financially. In the case of the BBC it does not seem to affect the enormous salaries they pay to, in many cases mediocre people. The appointment of a new Director General has seemingly little effect, was it just a smokescreen excercise to damp down the enormous disquiet there is with the BBC.
Perhaps one of the biggest uses of derivatives in the public sector is the Low Carbon Contracts Company, whose losses on CFDs are compulsorily insured by the electricity buying public.