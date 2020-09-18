Negotiating with the EU

The only past UK Prime Minister to have conducted a successful UK negotiation with the EU was Margaret Thatcher. I wish the current PM every success in pursuing a Free Trade Deal and a full assertion of UK powers over borders, trade, money and laws.
All the other PMs failed to stand up to Brussels bullying or failed to engage to get the UK a better deal in the first place. Mr Heath needlessly sacrificed our fish in a last minute panic to get into the EEC, setting up a running sore about our membership. His terms over money were also feeble.
Mr Wilson attempted a renegotiation which gained practically nothing back from the EEC, but did allow him to force his very divided party into accepting the EEC after a referendum. The pro remain referendum campaign told us we were just joining a Common Market with no loss of sovereignty.Over the years instead successive governments surrendered power after power to the EU institutions, making self government impossible.
Mr Callaghan accepted the Wilson settlement. He lost the election owing to poor economic management, partly triggered by the large balance of payments deficit with the EEC created by the adoption of EEC trading rules and tariffs.
Sir John Major signed the UK up to the Maastricht Treaty which split the party and country. He did not use the big EU push for more integration to secure a less intrusive model for the UK, though he did get the important opt out from the Euro. Sir John lost the General election heavily thanks to the enormous economic damage done by the European Exchange Rate Mechanism which he forced the UK into.
Tony Blair promised a renegotiation of the Common Agricultural Policy and stupidly surrendered part of of our cash rebate to get it. The Reform never materialised as wanted by the UK.
Gordon Brown did not try to get anything back for the UK.
David Cameron went in for a major renegotiation. He travelled the EU asking what they would give, and got the answer very little. He asked for very little and did not even get that. He failed for example to restore control over our benefits system. One of the many Remain lies over the years was this was a red line issue which meant we would stay in charge. His failure led directly to the referendum outcome, with many otherwise loyal Conservatives backing Leave. Mr Cameron had to resign owing to his EU policy.
Mrs May constantly gave in to pressures from the EU ,leaving her with an unacceptable set of terms for withdrawal which led directly to her exit from the job as PM.
Tomorrow I will look at how Mrs Thatcher carried out the very successful negotiation to get a substantial rebate on our onerous membership terms.
16 Comments
Conservatives have been misled since the loss of Margaret Thatcher.
Absolutely. The Tory party died when Tory MPs brought her down. Today, the Tory party is a stain that tarnishes our nation even more than that excrement in opposition.
Indeed the party is stuffed with Libdems pretending to be low tax Conservatives before elections and turning it to high tax, red tape spewing, climate alarmist, pro EU socialists once elected. Easier to get a seat that way than standing as a Libdim. Some of these people even voted for the treachery of the Benn Act yet remain as “Conservative” MPs.
@Adam; Make that since Macmillan, probably the only post war Tory leader who actually understood the working class.
Sadly the current Conservative never do that. The never argue for free markets. The Government “levelling up” policy seems to include putting northern England on a semi permanent lockdown
Mrs Thatcher would not have let the country be run by Chris Whitty.
According the the Daily Mail : “Government could utilise emergency powers to give the general public an unlicensed vaccine – with midwives and SOLDIERS trained up to administer it”
If true that is truly frightening.
The evil Adolphe Hitler is said to have described negotiatios with Generalisimo Franco as akin to having teeth extracted without anaesthetic. Negotiating with the EU and Barnier is similar because their stated intent after the 2016 referendum was to punish the UK for having the effrontary to leave. To date there has been a complete lack of sincerity in their behaviour towards the negotiation. They should reap the benefit of such duplicity. Boris should stick with his time ultimatum of mid October completion with no loose ends or we leave on WTO terms. Only when the EU have had months if not yeas to enjoy the benefit of such insincerity should a re- opening of trade talks be considered.
They want to discourage any others from having the effrontary to follow the UK. They will surely fail in this.
Both Socialists as well. El Duce was Editor of the Italian Socialist newspaper Avanti! AH and BM had much in common with modern Socialists of today
It’s a travesty that the media and Anti-Socialist politicians refuse to expose the evil nature of Socialism
A hatred of Capitalism. A hatred of individual freedom. Anti-Semitic. A hatred of democracy. An adherent of all powerful State. It all sounds so very familiar today
There’s a political group at the moment running around with the consent of the authorities that holds similar views. Humanitarian they are not. Extremist political animals, they are
Indeed and she was perhaps the only PM to actually have cut overall tax rates too – though certainly they were not cut sufficiently nor was red tape plus she fell for the climate alarmist agenda too. Though after 98% income tax from the silly billy, economic illiterate Dennis Healey that is the only way you can go. We currently have over 100% tax rates in many areas thank to Osborne. Hammond and Sunak has as yet done nothing to correct these.
I assume the CV test labs are already doing some mixing of samples and batch testing? So long as you have sufficiently large test samples then one can take say a small part of say 256 samples then split into 128X2 mix and do two tests. Then if one tests negatve all 128 are negative. Then split again any postives into 64X2 and repeat. You can then perhaps find circa 3 positive in 256 samples with perhaps 14 test processes rather than 256.
This depending on the level of positives in the samples. Currently only about 1% are positives, though how many of these are actually just false positives?
An excellent article though I contest your suggestion that Theresa May and indeed other PM’s before her ‘gave in’ or capitulated under pressure from the EU to secure EU agreement on those issues that affected the UK.
I would argue that their pro-UK stance was in fact a deliberate and cynical deception of the British electorate. Their true stance was always pro-UK in public but pro-EU in private negotiations.
Only PM Thatcher, this nation’s greatest ever PM, stood up for the UK and our nation’s fundamental rights though even she to her discredit refused to promote the idea of the UK leaving the EU.
There is no doubt in my meagre mind that every PM since Heath have deliberately tried to conceal the fundamental nature about the UK-EU relationship. It is the gross act of deceit that I find unpalatable
It is telling that it required the intervention of a politician unrelated to the Parliamentary cesspit to get this nation to this point
We have nothing to thank Boris Johnson for or indeed any other Tory MP who now tries to take credit for the positive developments regarding the UK-EU
It is Nigel Farage we should be thanking. Yes, the man who No.10 under PM Johnson described as ‘an unfit person for high office’.
The collective British political class aren’t fit to tie the shoe laces of Farage
Certainly May’s agenda was one of leave in name only – clearly a deliberate attempted deception and a betrayal of the voters.
Thatcher was certainly far better than Wilson, Heath, Brown, Bliar, Major. May and Cameron but it is a very, very low bar indeed. Thatcher made many errors, failed to cut taxes and red tape sufficiently, closed many grammar schools, did little or nothing to get real freedom and choice in education and health care, fell for the climate alarmism scam and worse of all appointed the fool John Major and let him take us into the ERM and then replace her.
Plus she buried us further into the EU trap. She also fail to sort out the hugely damaging lefty propaganda outfit (and unfair competition) that is the BBC.
“The only past UK Prime Minister to have conducted a successful UK negotiation with the EU was Margaret Thatcher.”
That might been because what Mrs T really wanted was what the eurocrats in Brussels dreamt of, Mrs T and her ideas turned out to be the biggest boost to the dream of a single Europe since the signing of the Treaty of Rome! Yes she got ‘our money back’ but she ended up giving much more away just a few years later, to use a retail analogy (and no pun intended), the EEC simply engaged the principle of a ‘loss leader’, give something away that then assures the customers current & future loyalty.
Every single comment in the Daily Mail headline basically angry with a shambolic, clueless Government. That should worry you.
In a nutshell! The EU are not honest brokers and their way of doing business is one way only – their way or no way! We’re now wasting our time, but they need to be blamed for once, not us. So we need to continue getting our ammunition and safeguards in place. And once that’s done, walk out the door with our head held high. Chess mate!
They are no better than a high ranking criminal who speak their threats in a very pleasant way and then shoot on your way out of the door, once you’re no longer useful. I’m thinking of ROI.
Margaret Thatcher had clarity as to what was right and wrong, witness the Falklands, even though she had her failures, ultimately brought about by the duplicity of some of those who surrounded her in government. Nobody since Winston Churchill has come within touching distance of her. If ever a contender for greatness has been sorely tested it is Boris Johnson. Time will resolve this outstanding question and I wish him well.
A bit unfair to John Major who did negotiate successfully at Maastricht to get opt outs from both the euro and the social chapter. (the social chapter opt out was also subsequently given up by Blair). Was it really Major who forced us into the ERM? Thatcher was PM at the time we joined, if she thought it was as terrible idea as it turned out to be she should either have vetoed it or resigned. The policy was of course supported at the time by the entire political and business establishment, and even by such subsequent enthusiastic Brexiteers as Nigel Lawson!
But the general point is correct – almost all attempts to negotiate with the EU since Thatcher have been a failure. Most egregious of all I think was Brown signing the Lisbon treaty, putting on a silly charade of reluctance and denying the British people a vote on it as the Labour govt had promised.
Reply I opposed joining the ERM at the time, as did Nicholas Ridley. When I tried to dissuade the PM she explained she was being forced into it by the Chancellor and Foreign Secretary . Sir JM wished to show he had the votes in Cabinet to force her hand, which he did.