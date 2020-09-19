Getting our money back

Margaret Thatcher understood the UK had a bad deal out of our EEC/EU membership. At a time when she was battling to get the public finances under control and to get value for money for UK taxpayers, she naturally expected the same of our EU contributions and budgets. She judged the public mood well. Why accept less spending at home if they were wasting so much of our money abroad?
The official government and establishment was shocked by her wish. They did the usual thing of checking with their official continental friends and gleefully reported back that there was no interest in offering the UK a better financial deal, and the UK would be the only state wanting to press the matter. To even raise it was bad taste which would “undermine our position in Europe” or would “marginalise the UK “
Margaret decided to proceed. She said she would threaten to withhold contributions if they did not take the matter seriously and make a concession. This caused even greater official consternation. They pointed out it would be completely illegal to withhold the money. It was owing under our Treaty obligations, enforced by the clear Act of Parliament making us obey the Treaty provisions. If she did so the UK would soon be found guilty by the European Court of Justice which had complete control over us all the time we were members.
She pressed on regardless. To the amazement and consternation of the official advisers the EU took her demands and possible threat seriously. They offered a generous discount on the bad terms we had before. She did not as a result have to carry out her threat to withhold the money. One woman, opposed by the whole EEC and by much of the UK establishment , saved UK taxpayers billions. It shows how will power and not making concessions is essential to a successful negotiation with the EU.
‘ will power and not making concessions is essential to a successful negotiation with the EU’
Yes and also a strong, single-minded sense of conviction. Mrs. May never had that. She just wanted the appearance of change while maintaining the status quo. Boris is not a conviction politician either. He is better than May but that is not difficult.
I listened to a long rather pathetically soft interview by the new woke Iain Dale of David Cameron (Thursday LBC). Few sensible or challenging questions were asked. It was a great shame Cameron was never the Cast Iron, Eurosceptic, “low tax at heart” Conservative he claimed to be. Also his foolish Libya interventions.
He had all the presentational skills, ability and sitting duck opposition in two elections. But he threw the first and decided to be a high taxing, lefty EUphile/Libdim. Coming back with his pathetic thin gruel he should have just left the EU there and then. He could have been a great PM had he done so. Instead he lost the referendum and pathetically skulked off the stage.
Agreed
Cameron was a huge disappointment, who in the end showed a complete lack of conviction, guts, and drive, for doing the right thing.
Let’s be honest. There are very few conservatives in the Conservative party, and none of them stand a chance of ever being supported in the party to become leader. Most appear to be lib dems wearing a blue badge of convenience to gain power & influence. The current policies being trotted out would warm the cockles of Corbyn’s heart.
Small Govt? Nah, Nanny State knows best.
Low taxes? You’re having a laugh.
Sensible spending? Labour’s magic money tree has nothing on the veritable tory magic money forest.
Self-reliance? Insistence on implementing the EU structure (HS2/regionalisation) from magic money forest tells us otherwise.
Party of small business? Crushing small, independent businesses out of business. Those that have just managed through the disastrous & unnecessary ‘lockdown’ will die if a second one is imposed.
Investment? Who would want to invest in a business when the Govt is acting like the Soviet Union?
Law & Order? Equality of law no longer exists. A politicised police farce seemingly enforcing Ministers’ ‘desires'(guidance) not the law, non-crime ‘hate crimes’ & enforcing Order depends on whether the political /cultural views are ‘favoured’.
Rule by fear seems to be the new conlablibdem policy of choice.
Thanks Annette, I am with you all the way. Good summary.
On the money – many of the current Cabinet would sit comfortably with JC as PM.
+1
Yes, the UK could pay a few billion a year for unhindered access to the Single Market and to the Customs Union.
Or it could save that money and not bother, at a cost of probably hundreds of billions in GDP, and of a commensurate fall in living standards. Then there’s that border business to do with Ireland.
The choice is simple and clear.
Martin, the Northern Ireland (NI) border business has been sorted exactly as specified in the NI Protocol in the Withdrawal Agreement Treaty. The EU Frontier will be in the Irish sea.
“A £200m contract to implement Brexit checks on goods in the Irish Sea has been won by a consortium of companies led by Japanese company Fujistu. HMRC announced on Friday that a two-year contract for the new trader support service (TSS) had been awarded to a consortium led by the tech company and its partners, the Customs Clearance Consortium, an organisation run by customs expert Robert Hardy and the Institute of Export and International Trade.”
“The winning consortium, which also involves McKinsey consultants, said it was “very pleased to be the successful supplier” of what will be “a free service available to all traders moving goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland and importing goods into Northern Ireland from the rest of the world, which will help them to comply with new requirements under the NI protocol”.
“Earlier this week, the government gave the go-ahead for a second tender for works for sanitary checks at ports in Northern Ireland.”(Guardian)
PS. It appears previous objectors and fantasy electronic borders disciples have been brought “on board”.
Give it a rest, PLEASE!
Who else in the world is paying billions a year to buy and sell goods in Europe?
Apart from the ignorance of your reply, MiC, the arrogance of the comment ‘a few billion a year’ is absolutely breathtaking
These things are actually always very simple and clear.
The more difficult it is to do business with anyone – the more likely you are to look for alternatives. The Germans will obviously look for other places to sell their cars and the French for other places to sell their Cheese and Wine. No doubt the Irish are also busy looking for someone else to drink their beers too.
(Perhaps, all the US companies based in Dublin and Cork will also continue to run their UK businesses from RoI but it will clearly be a bit more inconvenient to dodge their UK tax bills going forward too.)
We of course are totally doomed, as no-one is ever going to want to talk or trade with us ever again, in spite of this country probably being the most populous in Europe within a decade or two.
So, no more BMWs, no more Champagne and no more Martin (when you finally escape to Spain). I’ll be devastated !
Yes we need another Margaret Thatcher in charge who wasn’t scared of the limp wrested mps in her party or the trade unions or the Eu, but alas there’s nobody in your party Sir John that matches up to her values, so we have to for the time being have to make do with what we’ve got, so get the internal market bill through and stop the mamby pamby approach to the hundreds of illegals landing on our shores or suffer the consequences at the next general election
Who the party members want to lead and who the party top-tier want are often two different things: look at Labour and Corbin.
While we may need another Thatcher for these negotiations, I suspect you will find that most parties’ leadership structures are working as hard as they can to prevent one. It is far more important from their point of view to get someone who will support the leadership and fall in line than someone who may point out its flaws, or worse show them up in the eyes of the public.
They are all battling for the, ‘Middle Ground’ and anyone that is either side of that is an extremist.
Put Tony Abbott in charge of illegal immigration and indeed energy and climate too.
I wish Piers Corbyn well with his absurd £10,000 fine. People and news organisations keep libelling him (like Abbott) as a climate change denier. He is not at all, he is a fairly sensible Imperial College trained physicist. No one sensible denies the climate changes it always has and always will for very many reasons.
The question is how much man made CO2 has any effect, is any “climate catastrophe” round the corner and does lowering man made CO2 at vast expense make any significant difference. The answers are clearly not very much, no and no it does far more harm than good.
Far, far better ways to spent the money as people like Bjørn Lomborg point out.
Mick
stop the mamby pamby approach to the hundreds of illegals landing on our shores
This for the man and woman in the street is the one thing they could turn around their opinion and perception of politicians without question.
Four years ago the ‘visible’ would-be migrants were in camps on the north coast of France and trying largely unsuccessfully to enter by breaking into the Tunnel or attacking lorry drivers. David Cameron warned that if we left the EU that camps could be moved to Dover, and we was rebutted by one ‘John Redwood, MP’. Today camps are being allocated along the South Coast. If Andy were alive he would claim that Cameron was right, and there is an element of truth here. While we were EU members, the ‘de-homegenisation’ of our country could be achieved by ‘freedom of movement’ after migrants were granted EU citizenship, but the potential closure of that door has led to the globalist panic to get migrants across the Channel. of course those that are arriving are not the original residents of the French camps but relatively well-off people who have bought passage directly from their own countries.
Why has Dido Harding not been sacked yet?
I once took an account out with Talk Talk many years back they mucked up appallingly, caused huge inconvenience and their customer service what almost non existent. I eventually got some derisory compensation from them. Posh girl with PPE Oxon I note.
So little or no science, logic or numeracy I assume.
So little or no science, logic or numeracy I assume.
That pretty much describe the whole Cabinet.
Angela Merkel, like Margaret Thatcher, is a chemist. How many ministers have a degree in STEM ?
Frau Merkel is not running health. 16 Minister Presidents are. She has even less domestic power than the US President.
Even the ones with economic degrees seem not to understand real economics.
If I remember correctly, Dido was responsible for the introduction of screw top wine bottles in UK Supermarkets.
When will she wave her White Flag?
Failure brings its own reward in government.
From one disaster to another but never sacked.
It’s only taxpayers money.
Margaret Thatcher the last real tory leader.
Local printers doing leaflets for NHS and Government.
Lockdown 11th October for 14 days.
What have you to say to that John. Furthet trashing of the economy for a flue dose.
How does the virus KNOW? It knows the date?
Why does an “emergency“ not require immediate action?
An air raid will occur at 3pm on the 5th??
Have masks caused this “resurgence”?
Let the PSYCHOLOGIST who insists on them prove that masks have NOT caused it!
Lockdown to coincide with government surrender to EU?
I have wondered that.
Could be the plan.
Even she was not a real Tory. She closed very many ecellent grammar schools, failed to get real freedom and choice in health care, education, broadcasting, failed to reform the BBC, failed to cut taxes and the bloated state sector down to size, buried us further into the dire EU, was forced into the ERM (after she foolishly appointed the appalling John Major as Chancellor). But she was I agree far better than the appalling others we have suffered under Heath, Major, Cameron and May.
+1
She didn’t shut the grammar schools: local authorities did and some never did which is why there are some grammars left.
She couldn’t take on the teachers, lawyers, and doctors at the same time as Galtieri, the IRA, and Scargill. She did take on the unions but ten years was not enough as she was only too aware.
Margaret Thatcher holds the prize as the Education Secretary who allowed the closure or mergeders of the most grammar schools for a comprehensive alternative.
The point of comprehensive education was to upgrade ALL schools to grammar standard.
Thatcher instead set about downgrading them to secondary modern standards, thereby de-emancipating ordinary people.
That is Toryism to perfection.
Why indeed, was she ever given a job, any job!
No doubt because the tories, virtue signalling as ever, liberal lefties that they are, wanted to have the first female PM.
As I said yesterday, she knew the difference between right and wrong. A characteristic sadly lacking in many who surounded her. It is sad to reflect that it has been remain in its death throes both in and out of Parliament that has cost us so much over the past four years in EU contributions. Not to mention the immeasurable amount it has cost to work within the EU system of law , red tape and other restraints. They should reflect on what their abuse of democracy has cost the UK.
I hope that the cut off point of mid October remains firmly fixed in Boris’s mind , and the lack of a clear FTA on trade and financial services put an absolute end to any obligation to pay a divorce bill, last set by the EU at £39 billion I believe. The sorely pressed UK taxpayer has been over milked by the EU and their remain “quislings” for long enough.
The EU should be repaying us the support deposits we have at the European Central Bank and our share in their property portfolio to which we have contributed over the years. I would also tax all those who currently receive tax free pensions from the EU. They have no moral arguement for not paying their UK tax obligations at the same rate as everyone else residing in the UK.
Beware, the EU will agree it 90% up to mid October and plan to use the remaining 10% to squeeze whatever last minute concessions they have in mind to 31st December. Do not be fooled, cut their umbelical on 15th October by closing the door on them. Boris’s credibility and that of the suspect conservative party, not to mention the future UK hangs on it.
£39bn has already been paid before the end of the transition period. The payment schedule was front loaded and that is no coincidence.
I think that by now you should stop assuming that the EU Commission is staffed by dumb people: of course they would have made sure that the UK pays what it owes before it leaves.
Did you know that the UK was entitled to ask the return of the £7bn of capital inside the EIB but that Boris literally gave it away in his haste to conclude the WA last November… the same WA that now he says is not fit for purpose ? £7bn… blown just like this because he needed an oven ready deal to win the GE.
Well add that to what we’ve thrown into this failed institution over the years. Now it has to stop.
I think that your last paragraph is not quite right.
Boris may have negotiated away that £7bn but not for the election, I believe that was in the bag. The reason that a deal had to be negotiated was that 31st January was fast approaching and we were not ready for a WTO departure.
Why not? Because of the foot dragging by the previous PM.
Factually incorrect, Tab. The £7bn was actually given away as one of the very first acts of Ollie Robbins, on the instruction of T May
agricola
Your last paragraph sums it all up very nicely.
The woman who said Britain must be at the centre of Europe, not on the fringes, and who insisted the UK should NEVER break a Treaty
But who later realised that all they wanted to do was take, take, take, and never give.
The political class and the Establishment have allowed the EEC / EU to take the British people for fools for far too long.
Well, many of you have proven than you are fools.
Thatcher would not had voted for Brexit.
She may have been surrounded by idiots, but she wasn’t one.
One of your more ridiculous posts Andy.
The idiots that surrounded her were the pro EU fanatics. who conspired and engineered her downfall.
…………yet she was the founding President of the Bruges Group.
The way not to break a treaty is to sign only the good ones, not the bad ones that won’t last.
If the Withdrawal Agreement was a treaty it would be called the Withdrawal Treaty.
As Sir John’s post makes clear – unless you have some facts to disprove it? – Margaret threatened to break treaty obligations and therefore ‘break international law’. That’s how she got the result she achieved. Any other party – or any other Conservative PM at the time – would have failed to do that.
Indeed only to have much of it given away again by Blair in 2005.
Boris follows globalist orders as we can see with the plandemic, Margaret did not.
………
everyone after Thatcher was a traitor
Or alternatively the world may have changed since Thatcher. Who knows ?
Unquestionably, for the worse.
When the wrong of a heavy burden is bearing down people are right to undermine it in reach of freedom.
Margaret Thatcher worked out what was right and enacted righteousness relentlessly. She was right and her way made us better.
We must be prepared (and be preparing ourselves) to leave under WTO. It’s possible something better would emerge, but only after we’ve gone down the WTO route.
There is nothing better than WTO from the U.K. point of view.
+1
agreed
The Eu will only bend after we have left, and the consequences for them is starting to bite.
An uplifting lesson. I take it also as a message that we are on the brink of another but bigger negotiating success. I am one of those though who does not want any compromise. I even fear that a FTA may have its hidden weak areas where the EU retains a toe in the door – we can be sure if that is the case they will push the door wider, especially as we will let our guard down amid self congratulation. One of our intrinsic weaknesses. The fifth column will help them.
We have MPs as good as Thatcher but the Blob keeps them away from power. The Membership must assert itself. The Parliamentary Party and Central Office have just about destroyed the Party.
The point you seem to be missing out is that Margaret Thatcher got all these concessions specifically because the UK was then an EU member and that the other EU members thought it was in their interest to keep the UK.
This is no longer the case. You won. The UK left. The EU seems to have realised far more than the Brexiters what leaving means and has moved on.
What happens next good or bad is all your legacy. Good luck.
Fair point about the EU feeling that keeping the UK as a member was in its interests @tab.
Since then we have become more intertwined so it is even more in the EU’s interests to keep us close. That is what we are offering minus contributions, fish and jurisdiction. Still in their interests I feel if you remove the politics.
Can they keep us close? I think it unlikely as they are too worried about the project and less so about their interests.
We haven’t left.
Negotiations are still ongoing.
…and we’re still paying them £1bn+ every month
A logic that does not stand examination. We were members when Cameron returned from his negotiation with the seat of his trousers hanging out. I would point out that we are still members and have been during the last four years while the EU acted the way they have with a UK negotiating cabal that was intent on staying in.
You are not members. You left last January.
The EU has had enough of the Conservative Party’s epic Europe-whinge.
Get on with Brexit – we can all experience for a handful of years how much worse it is than EU membership – and then we will undo it.
Easy.
Yawn.
I see Jeremy Hunt is complaining about the £1 bn cost of NHS maternity blunders. More spend on compensation than on doctors and nurses. Well why did he not do anything about it during his long period as health secretary. The solutions are simple:-
Make people agree to standard no fault compensation if they use the NHS or take out addition compensation insurance if they want to. Then reduce the mistakes by running a more efficient service and by open reporting of mistakes and measure to stop them as with aircraft incidents. I am all in favour of cutting the parasitic lawyers out.
Also charge those who can pay for the NHS and get more real competition in the system.
Time was when there was Crown Immunity which did not allow for all the litigations which now exist if you stub your toe in an NHS corridor. Then politics was invaded by lawyers who saw a golden goose ripe for the taking and we became like America. If you want NHS treatment, take it on your own risk and insure or not as you suggest if want (I wouldn’t) . The system we have has cost billions in payouts and doctor’s insurance premiums, plus of course when you get insurance companies involved the doctors are so hamstrung they would rather do nothing for you than take any risk. Insurers don’t like paying out which is why it is essential they are kept away from the NHS or we will get nothing done and at greater cost.
Good morning.
It was our money that they were wasting and the one and only thing the EEC / EU are really afraid of, is ‘we the people.’ They hate democracy ! And when you have a PM and a government that has the support of the people, the EU or any other external body simply does not stand a chance. The EEC new this. It knew that the PM had our support and, if push came to shove, fining the UK would further damage them and their reputation and make us want to LEAVE. In the end, it was all the bad deals and treaties we got from the EU via successive governments and PM that did it, and all it would take is a simple IN or OUT referendum. In 2016 we got that chance and took it. They, much like the Bourbons of France, have learned nothing ! The more they try to spite us, the more we despise them and wish to LEAVE. PM Johnson needs to understand this ? He needs to understand that it is, we the people, that put him and 649 others where they are, and it is we, the people, that his and their loyalty lay and not Brussels. The Civil Service are just another Fifth Column.
The EU have walked all over us from even the time before we joined – Except for the time Thatcher was in number 10 – She knew how to stand up to bullies – She was magnificent, and knew how to run a country.
The establishment drives too many things, and they are ripe for re-formatting. How is that going with the civil service? Any action from Cummings on this?
Some of the worst of the bigwigs have gone, so I’d say he’s getting on with it.
Thatcher didn’t talk to the public directly, my biggest regret of her.
Boris needs to take back over the daily briefing, no questions as there is no time but a clear message he delivers to the different postcodes he is taking action with that day. A link to a gov.uk website..
There needs to be a covid response website with one simple button , type in the post code where you live, type in the post code of your place of work. It should then tell you what Alert your postcode is on then linked to clear protocol.
You are on code A alert – this means…
You are on code B alert.
The journalists can’t understand it so they’re making hay. Local politicians and Mayors are making political statements almost hourly and confusing matters.
The testing station fiasco, if you type in your home postcode and that you can’t travel more than 20 miles from this testing station why on earth are they suggesting testing stations hundreds of miles away? Because people are lying about their home postcodes perhaps?
Blackpool is open but Lancashire is closed – so can the residents of Lancs visit Blackpool this weekend or should they stay away?
I wonder if all these people had to pay £10 per test if it would reduce the worried well? The money could be used specifically for the NHS to treat COVID.
Margaret Thatcher, unlike many who came after her, came from a more simple family background where you gained success only through determination, hard work, and application, and she followed and applied those principles to the top job, never being afraid to stand her corner, even in the face of fierce opposition.
In order to sustain your position you need to surround yourself with people of a similar character, and she did that well until the last few years when she lost a plot a little herself, and allowed weak people to be more involved around her.
+1
Through Lord Frost, Boris must shut down the nagging discussion on UK fisheries and state aid NOW. Stop ‘pussy-footing’ around and tell the EU there is a trade deal to be be done by October 15. After that, it is WTO rules from Jan’1.
Give industry and commerce a clear signal so that we are fully prepared on Jan 1. We will not go short of food or medicine as we are a huge market right on their doorstep. Don’t worry about lorry parks as over 50% of the trucks returning home across the channel will be urgently needed by the EU states to ship more goods here.
We celebrated the 75th anniversary of VE day in May so let’s give our children V EU day to celebrate, when yet again we have been able repel those in Europe who wanted to invade and control this country
What a silly post.
Another armchair Captain Mainwaring seemingly unaware that the war is over.
Another Baby Boomer who never fought for anything but who falsely claims the glory of those who did.
They fought so our country didn’t become what you have turned it into.
Well said Andy.
My late father saw some of the bloodiest fighting in WWII.
He was overjoyed at the formation of the European Union, and at the peace, friendship, and civility that were its foundation.
She didn’t get us out though did she? And she agreed to the Channel Tunnel ( Treaty of Canterbury).
In 1986 Mrs T. signed up to the Single European Act.
Was she a bit bamboozled by Kohl and Mitterrand ( who excluded her from talks) but so eager to get the Single Market ( deregulation etc) in place that she made a lot of concessions?
Apparently unwittingly she and Lord Cockfield laid the foundations for future treaties/integrations.
They say that when she realised what had happened she turned against the EU.
Did “I want my money back!”, “We have not successfully rolled back the frontiers of the state in Britain, only to see them re-imposed at a European level” and “No, no, no!” mean any more than “Brexit means Brexit” etc etc ad nauseam?
I concur about the desire to complete the single market blinding Mrs Thstcher to the other risks.
There is still no single market in services where we excel.
Actually the EU has gone significantly further in creating a single market for services than anywhere else. No other trade deal comes close. The UK will not sign any deals which come anywhere close.
There are many practical considerations. How, for example, can you have a single market in lawyers when law is completely different in each country? Indeed, the UK doesn’t even have a single market in lawyers as English law and Scottish law is not the same.
What you can do though is have free movement of people – enabling people from one country to live, study in that other country and to learn to become a lawyer there.
That said many professional qualifications are recognised across the EU allowing people in those professions to take their services anywhere. Teaching, medical qualifications, driving or flying qualifications, architects, musicians. A favourite of mine – skiing instructors. France in particular was very protective of its skiing instructors – so much so that Britons and others are excluded. It took an ECJ ruling against France to establish this.
But it’s irrelevant now. You left and, as a result, Britons in none of these professions have any rights at all to offer their services in 30 other countries.
Consult your own experience; are we the florid lout at the bar. He gets served only
so he goes away ? That was Margaret’s position, not ours.
Have we have left a club still wishing to use its facilities sometimes. Such arrangements are common amongst friends. Sadly no
In fact we have barged into the big office, told the boss to stick his job up his hairy fundament, insulted the Company, his wife ,and his dearest dreams, promising to join a competitor and stick it to him soon.
Then…clad in the Rhino skin of self absorption … we have crawled back asked for a reference and some part time work to tide us over . That is where we are . It is embarrassing.
Is it a club or an employer ?
Your analogy is confusing. Two extremely different things.
Three ..three images . One, two three .
I think I may have located the source of the confusion…..
Too much descriptive licence or put the way of the left, too many word and little substance.
Dear Mr Hancock
From an NHS website, it seems you bought the above tablets, which have now been trialled in many countries and found to be efficacious if used at first sign of Covid. When will you hand over the tablets to the GPs in this country, so that they are prepared for a second wave of Covid infections?
I would rather take a treatment for Covid which has been tested, than have to wait for a vaccination which will be produced too quickly to be safe. Prevention is better than cure, and this drug can also be used to prevent catching covid. Surely you can come out of the vaccine contract as it has been shown to be dangerous in the current trial.
The big pharmaceutical companies will be able to produce something that may be useful in the future, but whether it will be for Covid is doubtful.
If you persist in ignoring the results of trials around the world which are shown to be trustworthy, on a drug which has been around for a long time, you are sentencing people to death for the sake of what? Tell the public the truth, supply the GPs and doctors with this drug at the correct dosage with zinc , and you will, even at this late stage, be hailed a hero.
Please think carefully before you go along with another lockdown, which will not help anyone, as the treatment for the virus in the UK is this medicine. Covid will still be there this winter along with flu and we need to have the treatment ready.
Please discuss this with all the scientists who have spoken out, including SAGE, so that you get the full picture before it is too late.
Better to give any such pills to pharmacists to dish out. They understand drugs better than any GP who has to consult Google to prescribe and at least they are available. GP’s seem to have been furloughed.
O/T but shocking!!
Rumour regarding smart meters.
The Great Reset?
SSE now applying for the power to switch off electricity supply to manage peak demand!
Suggesting that there isn’t much confidence in renewables after all.
And why the Hell WOULD there be??
When the wind don’t blow…the country won’t GO!!
I’m not sure you understand how renewable energy works. Solar panels, for example, generate electricity when it is not sunny. Amazing eh? They work on daylight, not just on sunshine. Wind turbines do not actually need it to be particularly windy to generate power and they are put in places where wind patterns are predictable.
The European Wind Energy Association is working with countries across Europe to develop a Europe wide power grid too. So when the wind stops blowing in the North Sea, it can be balanced out by power to the grid from the Bay of Biscay. Solar will also be a part of this mix. (Don’t worry you will not be a part of this, you left).
Plus, of course, thanks to EU law our homes and our products are now significantly more energy efficient than they used to be. So year on year we actually use less electricity. Finally, batteries are a large part of the solution – large scale ones are already online in this country.
You will not even notice the moment most of your power comes from green energy sources. Indeed, when figures are released early next year we will probably find that 2020 was the year that most UK electricity was generated from low carbon sources.
When we have regular power cuts in a few years you may start to change your mind.
Demand for electricity is predicted to increase.
But generating capacity is not.
So why then on a cold still short winter’s day is the output of renewables so low? You’re the expert, pls explain to us thickies.
Funny then that they didn’t stick with windmills the first time round!
Everhopeful. I don’t know why people will be surprised at this news. Ever since smart meters came about people said watch this space. It will give the energy companies the power to switch you off at any time they feel like it. These meters were never about giving the customer the ability to monitor what they are using. You use what you use. If you are careful you don’t need a meter to cut down. This has always been about control of peoples homes. Another big issue are solar panels. We have bought a house with panels on the roof left by the previous owner. The system is only 4 years old. The guarantees on the inverters and panels only cover the first owner. The inverter has already broken down which means no power from the panels has registered on the meter so no payment for us. The call out charge from the company who installed them is £325 and the actual inverter is around £500. By the time we have paid the engineer to fit the thing we will be looking at a bill of around £1k. Hardly a good investment. We are seriously thinking about taking the whole lot down and not bothering. There are homes going up in our village with solar panels installed and I wonder how many young families will balk at the cost when they go wrong? The renewables game is a rip off.
Utter rip off!
Yes agree and have resisted the trap of smart metre several times.
Much pressure though.
Will they say “No smart metre…no supply” soon?
Plus storing electricity is very, very expensive and wastes lots of the energy in the process too.
Much better to generated as and when needed from natural gas. Get fracking.
@LL; A slight qualification; Pumped-storage hydro-electricity does not waste lots of energy in the process, it uses off peak power that would otherwise have to be wasted.
Pumped storage still wastes 20% minimum of the energy in the process. Far better to generate as and when needed.
Mrs. Thatcher worked extraordinarily hard for the interests of the nation. She was on top of every detail. She refused to contemplate the U.K. being marginalised. She kept her word and never broke any treaty.
Boris Johnson is her opposite in every way. He is lazy, uninterested in detail, and utterly untrustworthy. Mrs. Thatcher would not have tolerated him in her cabinet for a minute. I’m sure you can imagine how she would have dealt with him.
When are you going to apply that lesson and get rid of him?
This is a very different negotiation. Back then they wanted the UK to be a central part of the EU. Now they want to punish the UK and make an example of us. It’s a pity we didn’t leave straight after the referendum. By now we would have had a US trade deal whereas we have no chance if Biden gets elected.
An element in the Conservative Party treats Mrs Thatcher as if she was a goddess who could do no wrong.
Actually, she was one of the worst post war prime ministers.
She was divisive. She was dismissive. She was bossy. She always thought she knew best – consequently we ended up with appalling policies like the Poll Tax and Section 28.
There was a significant constituency in the country which loved her. But an even bigger constituency which loathed her. I mean properly loathed. Not merely disliked, loathed. I grew up on an estate in London – and we all hated Thatcherism. I remember sitting in an A level class when we heard that she had resigned. How we all cheered. She was not our prime minister.
She also set us on a disastrous course with Europe. She created the poison in the Conservative party – and it is just in the Conservative Party – towards Brussels. Based on a false post-war vision of a glorious powerful Britain which actually never was, she set out country on a course to be the international embarrassment the Conservatives have turned it into to.
Perhaps we should look at why Mr Blair is, by far, the best prime minister we have had since the war?
Oh Dear!
Joker and agent provocateur as usual back to front propaganda…..
@Andy; Open your eyes man!
Blair is quite possibly the worst PM we have ever had post WW2, even eclipsing Eden’s and Heath’s follies (Suez & EEC respectfully), after all the UN is still looking for evidence of those Iraqi WMDs that Blair openly claimed could have hit the UK within minutes, whilst the ‘war on terror has simply bread even more acts terrorism…
You say you detest Thatcherism but appear to celibate Blairism, which was mostly just slightly watered down Thatcherism, sold as “New Labour” to the young and/or gullible! Blair was just as dismissive, he was bossy, he always thought he knew best (and still does).
jerry, Blairism was certainly not celibate, as witnessed by many of us.
Mrs Thatcher was a giant and stood up to Dictators against Britain and the enemy within.
What a great opportunity we have now and how she would have relished sending Barnier and his gravy train packing!
She survived the Brighton bombing and was in Parliament next morning to defy the IRA.
Only 4hrs sleep per night was her modus operandi.
She stood up for Britain and small businesses as she respected hard work and enterprise having worked in her parents humble shop.
It was a badge of honour to be called “Madam (I want my money back) Thatcher” by French media as the Frugal Four countries are called today.
“Margaret decided to proceed. She said she would threaten to withhold contributions if they did not take the matter seriously and make a concession.”
So being a good compliant europhile then, by not threatening to pull the UK (unilaterally) out of the block, unlike the then main UK opposition party was proposing. Both Mrs T and the EU knew the UK govt could not have carried through our threats for the reasons given.
“It shows how will power and not making concessions is essential to a successful negotiation with the EU.”
The time-line of historical dates appears interesting, UK rebate being adopted in May 1985, SEA signed by the UK on the 17 February 1986, quid pro quo perhaps, given this was also during the tenure of one Lord Cockfield [1], who, as the UK’s Commissioner (for Internal Market and Services) 1984-’88, was responsible for the creation of the Single Market.
As I said yesterday, the UK, especially the right-wing, have been useful fools for the Euro-fanatics, and now we appear to be considered useful fools of the eurosceptics, perhaps some are, in select circles! If it wasn’t historical fact many would dismiss the above to be an anti Mrs T conspiracy theory no doubt…
[1] nominated by the UK govt. lead by Mrs T
Reply The Single market was not a UK creation. It was part of the EU’s continuing power grab.
Johnson is leading us headlong into a disaster. Further borrowing to give the limited life elderly, like me, a few more months/years and completely wreck the economy especially as there is no contingency for even a small rate rise is criminal malfeasance.
It is time for a the real Conservative MPs, maybe 25, to leave the party, negotiate with the opposition parties for a GE on a single issue – to abolish FPTP for PR. Another Boris flippany commitment – repeal Fixed Term Parliament Act – I have missed the Bill?
I’m guessing that you’re not a ‘real Conservative’.
So many of your loyal readers post questions about what is going on in the UK, and why.
There’s so much anxiety and concern and yet very little explanation, despite your words ”incisive commentary on today’s issues and tomorrow’s problems”.
Almost all your reader questions are easily answered, and it’s very surprising to me that you don’t give them the explanations they seek.
Polly
Margaret Thatcher understood the UK had a bad deal out of the EC and so did the rest of the member states. It was obvious from the start but neither Heath or Wilson sorted it. Fortunately, Thatcher was good at arithmetic, being a Chemist, and in 1984 sorted it.
80% of the EC Budget in the early days was spent on the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP). That suited the French and other members very nicely. France was and still is, one big farm, the UK was a very small farm by comparison and got little back from the CAP.
The CAP has been coming down to circa 37% of the budget recently. Hence, back in 2010 the EU was saying the UK rebate was no longer justified. Blair had given some back previously to avoid a row with the new member states. The rebate was circa €5 billion in 2018.
BTW. The UK became a “third country” in EU terms on 01/02/20. It is no-longer a member state of the EU. The UK relationship with the EU is now governed by the Withdrawal Agreement Treaty. The Agreement does not contain any provision on its termination. In the absence of such a provision, it is not possible under international law for a party to withdraw from the Agreement unilaterally. (Cm 9747)
The HoL’s is due to try it’s hand at disrupting or killing off the Internal Market Bill, but what I’d like to know is where were their concerns each time the government introduced more stringent measures in relation to CV?
Non-existent, is the real answer
….but the same appears to be true of Parliament —- The government is allowed to do whatever it wants when it comes to CV…. so what about a little real examination of what is going on – That’s what parliament is supposed to do, left or right – To hold the government to account.