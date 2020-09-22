Dealing with crime

I reproduce below the Lord Chancellor’s letter to MPs setting out his new proposals, as I think they are good.
A SMARTER APPROACH TO SENTENCING
I am writing to inform you that the Government has laid before Parliament a White Paper entitled ‘A Smarter Approach to Sentencing’.
This paper sets out the Government’s proposals to deliver on manifesto commitments to crack down on crime and protect the public by ensuring dangerous criminals are kept in prison for longer.
Our current sentencing and release framework is failing to give victims and the wider public the confidence they should have in our criminal justice system. Too often the time offenders spend in prison does not match the severity of the crime, with some of the most serious criminals being released after serving only half their sentence.
At the heart of this paper are reforms to the sentencing and release framework in England and Wales, which will see certain sexual and violent offenders serve longer jail time, while new measures aim to tackle the underlying causes of criminal behaviour and improve the rehabilitation and supervision of offenders in the community.
Keeping dangerous criminals in prison for longer
Our white paper sets out plans to make whole life orders the starting point for child killers, as well as allowing judges the discretion to hand out this maximum punishment to 18-20-year olds in exceptional cases (where, currently, only those aged 21 and over may receive a whole life order). We are ending the halfway release of offenders sentenced to between four and seven years in prison for serious crimes such as rape, manslaughter and GBH with intent. Instead they will have to spend two-thirds of their time behind bars, like those serving determinate sentences of more than seven years already do following the legislation we brought in earlier this year. We will also introduce a new power to prevent automatic release for offenders who pose a terrorist threat or are a danger to the public and are serving standard determinate sentences. We will also legislate to increase the time discretionary life sentence prisoners and certain sex offenders must serve in prison before they can be considered for release by the Parole Board.
Tougher community sentences which tackle the underlying causes of crime
The white paper includes plans to make community sentences stricter, better monitored and more targeted at cutting reoffending by tackling issues associated with criminality. More vulnerable offenders who do not pose a risk to public safety will be diverted into treatment programmes to recover from these serious issues, such as mental health, alcohol or drug addiction programmes. This will help them lead crime free lives, ultimately helping drive down reoffending rates alongside strengthened supervision to ensure compliance.
Community sentences will be made tougher by doubling the amount of time offenders can be subject to curfew restrictions to two years for more serious criminals. Courts and probation staff will be given more flexibility to use those curfews to support rehabilitation. For example, by having lesser restrictions Monday to Friday to keep offenders in work, but stricter curfews of up to 20 hours a day on weekends. The robust measures aim to provide strong but rehabilitative punishment in the community.
GPS tagging for burglars
Meanwhile, for the first time, GPS electronic location monitoring will be used to track burglars, robbers and thieves when they are released from prison. Reoffending rates among these offenders is amongst the highest across all offence types, with individuals convicted of theft who reoffend doing so on average five times over their lifetime. The technology will allow probation to monitor an offender’s whereabouts and where appropriate share this data with the police to support them investigating and prosecuting these crimes.
The move builds on Government’s plans to make greater use of electronic tags to cut crime, following the rollout of GPS monitoring over the last twelve months and plans to begin using so-called ‘sobriety tags’ to tackle alcohol-related offending.
Reducing Re-offending
There is more that we, across Government, need to do to address reoffending. Reoffending weakens public confidence in the criminal justice system’s ability to deal with offenders. It also has a significant financial cost, not only to the criminal justice system, but to wider society. This paper introduces cross-government work underway to develop ambitious plans to reduce reoffending, focusing on employment, accommodation, and substance misuse. An important first step is supporting ex-offenders striving to turn their lives around through work by reducing the time in which they are required to disclose certain convictions for non-sensitive roles.
Alongside this, work is underway to boost education in prisons. Ministers will deliver on the manifesto commitment to develop a Prisoner Education Service, focused on work-based training and skills. It will build on recent reforms that have already enabled Governors to commission education services that meets the needs of their prison populations and local economies. The ability to improve prisoners’ functional, vocational and life-skills is key to support wider rehabilitation and reduce reoffending on release.
Next steps
The Government will bring forward legislation next year to deliver on the proposals set out in this paper.
You can view the White Paper at https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/a-smarter-approach-to-sentencing.
Good morning
All good but can you add the “Three strike rule” ?
Commit 3 crimes and go to jail for life.
I put this on your blog yesterday.
“Criminals being let off by the police to ease pressure on the courts, Telegraph investigation finds“
Meanwhile law abiding citizens are being threated with arbitrary £10,000 fines.
Riot police are charging into lockdown protesters without provocation, while they allow Black Live Matter and Extinction Rebellion to deface Churchill’s statues with the word RACIST.
Please, can all Conservative MPs end all these lockdown restrictions now. This Government is destroying this country. We must write to all our MPs, before it’s too late.
We know the two main parties couldn’t care less about harm to people, crimes rates and reoffending. The lack of political action to halt the horrors we have seen since 1998 is the evidence the public needs to confirm our suspicions that you only act to protect the interests of both main parties and the protection of the Tory-Labour Parliamentary status quo
When is Patel’s report being published?
When will Labour be exposed?
Why does the Tory party protect Labour from political harm?
Good morning Sir John
Not forgetting there will be early release because of Corvid in some metropolitan borough, and the cancel brigade will dream up a scenario that causes this Government to bend and get down with it.
All good sensible realistic and practical approaches with be stymied by the WOKE fraternity and the MSM that has this Government under its control. Then factor in the unrepresentative unaccountable Lords. There is no chance of anything playing out in practice
That’s why lockdowns don’t work and we haven’t got our ‘Clean Break’ we voted for from the EU.
Best of luck with that!
These thoughts on crime and criminals are no more than that, even when the legal framework changes to accommodate this new approach. The greatest deterent to commiting crime is getting caught. The police force are the supposed catchers, but a more limp wristed collection of knee takers it would be hard to imagine.
The same bunch of social engineers that are currently telling those in Parliament how to think have already knobbled our police force. A process which started way back in the sixties. I relate a true story.
Many years past my neighbour was a retired Assistant Chief Constable who over dinner one evening recalled his experience of passing through the police staff college at Bramshill. The lecturers were almost 100% social scientists, hardly a thief taker amongs them. You went along with the thinking or failed the course. The product of this thinking is now running our police force to no great effect as far as crime is concerned. Until there is a seed change in the upper reaches of policing the current situation will continue much to the chagrin of all the law changers in Parliament. You do not alter the current situation by changing the rules, you do it by catching criminals.
The thinking in present police attitudes to crime must have its roots in the Home Office. That is where the tsunami must first occur, moving via Bramshill to senior policemen. Given leadership the police on the street would I am sure relish getting on with the job unencumbered with the PC crap that governs them.
For those who do not like what I say I would point out that detection rates leading to a prosecution have fallen from 9.1% to 7.8% in the UK. What greater incentive could a criminal have than a 92.2% chance of success.
One element I have omitted in the fight against crime are the judiciary. We need them to be 100% on side and free from social engineering.
A step in the right direction, if a small one.
Now do something about police arrest and conviction rates.
Always looks good on paper. It will get a few headlines which is its main objective but the resources to make it work effectively will not be provided. Does anyone truly think community gadabouts are punishment or that there will be anything other than a ‘lick of paint’ provided for the mentally ill etc. If so looking at past history they are deluded.
We allegedly already have a strikes policy with knife crime, the police do their utmost to let people off with the lightest caution possible to reduce their work and not that long ago, a prisons minister was telling people to let out or reduce the so called less dangerous because the prisons were over capacity.
I don’t believe you.
Since crime is credibly estimated to cost seven percent of GDP – and contingent costs even more – this is not before time.
This absolutely dwarfs expenditure on European Union membership, overseas aid, etc.
Furthermore, since our crime rate is about twice that of the Mainland’s pro-rata, if it could only be reduced to the European average then that would represent huge savings.
However, that would mean a radical restructuring of UK society in a way which would not suit the wealthy, ruling, elite, British Establishment, which John’s party epitomise, so we’re probably stuck with it.
But carry on wailing about sing-songs in the Albert Hall and such matters instead.
From: 1 Jan 2021:
COMPEL every male offender to wear a conspicuous Govt-issued black & yellow zig-zag kit displaying his Risk Barcode ID.
PROTECT us with Risk Bar scanners in designated safe areas to activate police alarm & photo capture.
AUTO-SENTENCE anyone not wearing their kit to 4 years imprisonment.
TREAT women equally, with feminine kit.
The prisons are full and the help to prevent re-offending is over-stretched.
What we need is less criminals, and initiatives to achieve that aim.
Phew – an improvement but no longer required since Parliament took the power to impose full life solitary confinement sentences on us all.
Is this Bill called Lock Down Too?
Prison works.
At worst it keeps offenders away from non-offenders
Why sentence a criminal to 7 years if that really means 3.5? Why not just sentence them to 3.5. I could understand letting a criminal who has demonstrated good behaviours out 6 months early on a long sentence but not after half to two thirds of their term. That just means that tariffs sound tough but are not.
If we are letting criminals out early because we don’t have enough space then build more prisons and deport foreign criminals and pay for their incarceration in foreign jails.
We do not need to worry about the conditions faced by those serving whole life terms as they should not get out and do not need rehabilitation. They can suffer horribly in prison, I am partial to dungeon style incarceration for these types.
Why is the murder of a child worth a longer sentence than the murder of an old lady?
Premeditated murder or murder as a consequence of other premediated actions that could have harm as their consequence should all carry a full life tariff with no possibility of getting out.
An eye for an eye.
I think crime committed by minors needs to be addressed. Someone aged 10 knows the difference between right and wrong. We should certainly set the legal barrier at 13. No minor aged 13 or over, and who is found guilty, should have the luxury of having their name withheld from the media. We also need to review lenient sentences being handed down to some minors, most especially where it is a repeat offence. Sentences which are far too lenient are an affront to the victims.
“Vulnerable offenders who do not pose a risk to public safety” need treatment programmes in a safe environment, such as – dare I say it – a mental health hospital, the kind of establishment so vehemently rejected by psychiatric profession since the 1960’s.
There is no mention of the cost in this article.
One of the great things about the American system is the lengthy jail sentences for criminals and the worst recidivists in particular. I don’t know how they finance it- whether it is at state or federal level. This country should try to follow their example though.
However, I have always thought that cost-cutting was one reason for the light sentencing policies we find in the U.K. A cynical interpretation of the letter, based on previous experience, is that it will be all fine words to mollify voters but nothing fundamentally will change.