Questions to the government CV 19 advisers

Monday’s slide show was short and not very informative. They did present a worrying increase in hospital admissions. The rest of the numbers were curiously selected.
There was no published figure for R , no comment on how they are now calculating it and no slide to show how they think it has varied over time, yet R drives their models and much of their thinking. Their argument that we could see a doubling of cases every week for four weeks implies they think R is now high. It would be good to hear more on why they think that and how they compute it.
The first two graphs showed upward trends in daily cases and daily deaths in Spain and France. The two graphs were shown side by side. The death rate scale was one hundreth of the case rate scale, to achieve similar looking graphs. There was no graph for Sweden which followed a different approach to the virus, nor for Germany and Italy where there is not the same growth in cases.
They then turned to England, and changed from daily case numbers to weekly case numbers, meaning higher figures. Their speculation over future trends was then revealed with a demonstration of a big surge in cases were they to double every week for four weeks.
It would be good to have a proper presentation on the death rate so far,with improved data to smooth out the different definitions used over the pandemic to date. It would be good to know the results of the sample testing of the population over time.
They showed a series of numbers for the proportion of the population that have antibodies which may strengthen their immunity to a future attack. What was odd was the 16 August latest figure was considerably lower than the figures from May/June/July. It would be good to have an explanation of this.
Based on this the government has decided on some further restrictions on social and business life and said they are likely to last for six months. It is time for a proper Parliamentary debate on these matters, to tease more out from the advice and to look around the world at what has worked best to contain the disease and keep economies turning. I and others are trying to get an opportunity to explore the options in Parliament.
All I can say is this is extremely worrying. Bringing in the army!!!
I have yet to here a voice from Labour standing up for our freedoms.
All Labour can do is carp from the sidelines and hopefully the public can see that. Boris and this Government are out of their depth and clueless but if we are sick of Matt Hancock’s smug authoritarian manner, one can only imagine how much more authoritarian a Labour Government would have been. It’s bad enough that a Conservative (????) Government is destroying the economy and threatening us with the army. Two socialist authoritarian parties, one just slightly better than the other.
Dear Conservative MPs
We can’t live like this.
We can’t plan anything.
You can’t plan anything for the next day because a rule might change and it will suddenly become illegal.
Your fellow Conservative MPs must be getting thousand of emails from desperate people with their businesses on the brink, with somebody dying of cancer because the weren’t treated while we were “saving the NHS”.
You and you fellow Conservative MPs have to work quickly to remove the Prime Minister from office before he destroys the country completely
Your constituent
John asks for “a proper parliamentary debate”.
Well, his party has expelled all but those of the narrowest of outlooks, anyone who looked capable of real dissent, and you cheered them for so doing.
So with a majority of eighty, I’m not expecting anything radical to be proposed and carried.
probable the military will just be used to guard nuclear and VIP locations to free up the police normally doing that for more public facing duties. still worrying that they expect to need to do this. breaking up groups of seven when we are allowing plane loads of passengers to arrive from virus hotspots around the world is completely disproportionate.
” the single greatest weapon we bring to the fight is the common sense of the people themselves..” Boris Johnson, last night.
He then went on to effectively ignore our common sense and bring in a set of draconian, anti-freedom, social management regulations that communist dictators could only dream about! For why, because he can! BECAUSE WE ARE DOCILE SHEEP, brought up in a dependency on the state mindset.
We are pathetic.
Obfuscation and an appeal to authority seems to be the government approach to the covid issue.
The more information that is teased out, the more questions there are.
An army to keep us down – meanwhile foreigners are ferried in in ever increasing numbers. Most from a culture that has clearly stated they want ours destroyed. Then our govt uses our taxes to ensure they are looked after. It appears that new tvs were delivered to Folkestone barracks the other night. I have to buy mine – AND pay for a license. And pay for the electricity to power it.
What are you more worried about, police repeatedly running away from mobs pelting them with missiles including petrol bombs, or some backup? As I understand it, the army are to be put behind the scenes, not on the streets, releasing more police to the front line.
Unexplained excess deaths at home almost nine times higher than those from Covid
ONS figures spark concern that many are failing to get treatment for serious conditions as coronavirus crisis continues
Daily Telegraph
Unexplained? Wait till the mandatory “vaccinations” start. The govt need the houses for all the new people.
many people on here have been warning in dismay of the horrors of ignored and delayed treatment of cancers and the like. And that doesn’t include likely suicides as a result of some people’s perceived intolerable living circumstances.
HUGO RIFKIND – Britain’s Greatest Optimist
Oh for Goodness sake! Has it ever occurred to you that he could be right? I see nothing wrong in a bit of optimism. Better than the gloom snd doom. No one really knows what the future may hold. We must hope for the best.
Optimist? – I was thinking of a much shorter word.
We have certainly have come through the worst (of Covid infections and deaths that is) but what about all the other problems?
Good morning
Hear hear to that !
I think it is time for parliament to assert its authority. Some serious questions need to be raised as to what the government has, and continues to do. The emergency powers need to be repealed and those providing government with advice questioned.
The selective use of data, as suggested hear by our kind host, smacks of a cover up, or at least backside covering.
People and business cannot stand another lockdown. My belief is, this sham is being used deliberately collapse the economy so that those with wealth and connections can pick up property and business on the cheap. I believe the term for such people is, ‘Carpetbaggers’
Your post would have have worked better without the concluding paragraph.
+1
The final paragraph is a valid point of view
Mark B
“My belief is, this sham is being used deliberately collapse the economy so that those with wealth and connections can pick up property and business on the cheap. I believe the term for such people is, ‘Carpetbaggers'”
And does your prognosis apply not just to this country but virtually to the whole world which is in the same predicament?
MH. Probably.
The government is still preparing for a circuit break lockdown during the half term.
Wee Krankie has as usual upstaged the government.
Boris will look weak when he announces the new measures in 2 weeks.
++1
From Telegraph
A move towards Sweden
Professor Carl Heneghan, director of the University of Oxford’s Centre for Evidence-Based Medicine has been on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.
On Sunday evening, he had a meeting with the Prime Minister and advised Boris Johnson on the next steps to take.
“I think there is a shift in policy emerging here,” said Prof Heneghan.
“We are starting to understand that we are trying to control the spread of the infection as opposed to suppress it.
“What we are starting to see is a move towards Sweden. So for instance, when you look at bars and restaurants, that’s the policy there – they have table service.
“So what I’m hoping we now start to see is a more coherent consistent policy, one that stays in place. So we don’t keep seeing the almost daily changes which become utterly confusing for the public.”
Mark B
Your concluding paragraph is the most important point.
+1 from me.
We are witnessing the biggest land and financial grab we will see in our lifetime.
And the willingness of the uninformed is staggering and depressing in equal measures.
Tooley Stu
Government getting ready to cancel its 15th October brexit deadline and extend brexit transition until pandemic is over
Mark my words
Mark I believe you could be right about the wealthy making a mint from this crisis. That’s what normally happens. The housing market is a prime example when people start losing their homes and the market price drops.
Yeah, because that would put the next election in the bag for the Tories! Not.
Indeed. The scientific presentation was the equivalent of the hockey stick for climate change or the dodgy dossier for the Iraq war. It was a total disgrace to science and they did not even take any questions – pure politics & not science at all. He kept saying it was not a prediction so why give it just to state people & prepare the pitch for Boris one assumes. So what was these scientist real prediction them with upper and lower likely limits?
If you listen to the interview of Matt Hancock by Julia Hartley Brewer he showed that he does not know the false positive rate (he says under 1% but would not elaborate). He does not know how much re-testing of positives had been done to determine the real rate either. But, worse of all, he did not seem to understand what false positives indicated. A 1% false positive rate on 200,000 test gives 2,000 false positives perhaps half of them. He seemed to think it indicated 1% of the positive results thrown up were wrong!
Surely even a PPE graduate should be able to grasp this? Is he really the right person for this task given this appalling ignorance?
This false positive rate could well be further augmented by people testing positive who have fully recovered but are not really infectious at all but have tiny residual traces and by contaminated samples.
Good point. There is, I gather, a $5 saliva-based anti-gen test that gives very quick results (inside 30 minutes) and works well at detecting the infectious. I wonder if we are making too much use of expensive PCR tests.
If you listen to the interview of Lisa Nandy by Julia Hartley Brewer she no clue either.
She had no ability to do anything but “listen to the two scientist” and think every small business across the country could keep going by some mythical “government support”.
Re “pure politics & not science at all” correct, anyone with a scientific education could spot the massive amounts of nonsense in what supposedly top scientists were saying. this would be laughed at as a 1st year undergrad coursework, never mind supposedly the best the country can do.
You have an anti PPE phobia. Not healthy.
its called realism.
The article in today’s CW lists the omissions from the presentation by the chief officers. The first is the effect of false positives and there is a link to the article by Dr Yeadon which explains that the false positives are likely to outnumber the true cases by a factor of ten. There is also a graph showing the corrected number for today’s false positives and the corrected number of cases in the community during the early peak of the epidemic. It gives a totally different picture to the propaganda graph displayed at the government presentations and repeated by the compliant media. Some MPs should copy it and show it to Matty. It would be wonderful to watch him explain or show whether he is able to understand the figures.
The link to Dr Yeadon’s article and graph was also on this blog on 20.9.20. Another interesting comment by Rods has appeared too concerning the wrong interpretation of false positives by ministers and their civil servants.
Here, after Boris “addressed the nation”, making strange contortions with his hands the while(!), we looked at each other…
“Did that make any sense at all?? Errrrr….NO!”
Talk about walking into a bear trap.
Lives or economy?
They chose lives to virtue signal ( actually destroying lives on the way).
And now they will be blamed for ruining the economy.
Boris should have done what he KNEW to be right…HERD IMMUNITY.
AKA common sense!
Lifelogic,
I agree, Mr Hancock does not seem the right person for the job and has not for a long time. He seems unable to hold related concepts in his head or sequence the logic. At first I thought he just needed more time, or was better out of the pressure of the limelight, but even in writing, as demonstrated by his piece in today’s Telegraph, he manages to transmit his failings and inconsistencies. Comparing our host’s calm, neutral and largely self-consistent writing with Mr Hancock’s random, irrational and inconsistent style is depressing. When Sir John writes, one can see the reasoning, enabling one’s own agreement or disagreement. Mr Hancock seems to ‘communicate’ by stringing key phrases together – it as though he is writing to fool early generation automatic essay scoring software.
I hope it is a genuine Parliamentary debate. The Conservative Party has become such a self-obsessed rabble over the past five years that it no longer even bothers to listen to anyone else. Despite the fact that a minority of voters voted for you.
The contempt shown to anyone who may dares have voted for Labour, Lib Dem or Green, or been a Remainer, or be educated, or come from Islington is lamentable. Let alone the appalling way Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and London have been treated.
If the old white men on the Tory backbenches want to moan among themselves then go ahead. But remember that it is the lives of everyone else that your minority group is messing up.
This is a gold plated Andy crap rant. An even smaller percentage of electors voted for any alternative to a conservative government, single party or combined.
The contempt you feel comes from within, and from replies in this diary, you do not need any of the groupings you mention to sustain it. Start producing sound arguement and then you may sound more credible.
The tory back benches are not unduely old, no moe than those opposite. They are a majority of 80 voted for by a majority within every constituency they represent. The constant repetition of such nonesence does not increase its accuracy. It just emphasises that you are a bad loser.
Well, historically that’s what they’ve always been, Andy.
The British Empire began at home. The landed, powerful elite, with the help of the rabble, oppressed anyone here who was a challenge to their absolute power.
They then went on to oppress and to subjugate other races and nations around the world.
They’ve been rolled back on the second bit, but seem to be full steam ahead on the first as ever.
Straight out of the Marxist handbook.
Says Martin living in one of best nations on Earth.
Completely unsubstantiated tosh seen through your window of left facing envy. Most informed commentators are suggesting Labour lost the election because of their contempt for the ordinary voters.
The ‘minority group’ are a few ‘scientists’ gerrymandering their data to maintain their power. The methodology is taught at Common Purpose courses which surely you have attended?
Is Professor Fergusson going to have to abide by ‘no house visits’ from sundry married women, or is he exempt again?
Stop moaning you lost. The Conservatives won a great victory at the last election by promising to do what the public voted for.
The only challenge to the highly questionable conclusions of the official science advisers is coming from the Conservative backbenchers – and of course from many distinguished scientists and statisticians. Starmer and his lot are proving useless. We even had the joke spectacle the other day of the shadow chancellor criticising the govt for spending too much money – when at every stage, every stage, Labour have called for much more to be spent!
Old white men?
REALLY?
Racism edging it’s way into your ageist posts now.
Disgraceful.
Got the message Andy.
I’m not wanted so I’ve cancelled membership of National Trust and withdrawn all other conservative donations.
The tired old cliché of most voters not voting for a Conservative government has been dusted off again. It’s odd how the same argument doesn’t seem to apply when the government is Labour, especially as from 1918 onwards the only party to attract over 50% of the votes in a general election is the Conservatives, twice.
Handling of Covid is with the devolved administrations in Wales (Labour), Scotland (SNP) and Northern Ireland (DUP). Of those Wales and Scotland have done demonstrably worse than England. Northern Ireland somewhat better. As for contempt, well you celebrate the deaths of people who disagree with you politically, so we’ll take no lectures from you on that score.
Andy:
Why do you have to put the words ‘old’ and ‘white’ in almost all of your posts?
Give it a rest, will you!
A proper parliamentary debate would produce little if any change to Downing Street’s (DS) plan. The HoC keeps giving away its sovereignty in primary statutes that allow Ministers to run every thing with secondary legislation from DS.
Parliamentary Select Committees can quiz anybody, the HoC just gets Punch & Judy answers from a politically briefed amateur Minister. It will always be the same until the “executive” is taken out of the “legislature”.
Talking of proper parliamentary debates, does anyone know where I can find the HoC Hansard report on the debate to renationalise the railways? 😉
Where to start with this one Andy?
Well I don’t really know, so I won’t bother.
“appalling way Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and London have been treated.”
What deluded parallel universe are you living in Andy? Unlike England, Scotland, NI and Wales are allowed to make their own separate decisions re. Covid. It is only England, not allowed a voice, which has to follow the draconian measures imposed by the UK Government. It is only England being threatened with the army by this Conservative UK Government. No doubt if parliament does get to debate it, you will have no problems with 117 Scots, Welsh & NI MPs having a say on the way forward for England, them having no say for their own constituents.
If anyone is treated in an appalling manner, as usual it is the English.
We should pay attention to Andy as he is an expert on displaying contempt for other people!
Diane Abbott for PM!
Get a grip Andy. There is NO way Scotland is ever badly treated. Just try living there. The problems come from an antagonistic SNP government.
Your middle paragraph is one of your best for ages!!
Old White Men…can’t you come up with a more original term of abuse? This one is ageist, racist, and sexist.
Are you implying that all the MPs elected in Westminster from Scotland, N.Ireland, Wales and London aren’t doing anything?
Why should the regions have any different decision on the direction of the Country in regard to Covid19 as a voter from the RUK? What specific ‘appalling way’ are you talking about, we see Nicola Sturgeon on the NW news more than we see local MPs (and they are our only spokespeople at this level in England,) why?
I see this current attack line ‘old white men’ on the Tory benches being Labours new go to – it is divisive, the photos shared by Campbell showed a Conservative Asian in the photo.
Not sure what disgraceful treatment you are referring to, but London benefitted hugely from the wealth generated in the Midlands and North during the Industrial Revolution, and it’s now time for London to pay for reconstruction and for clearing up the desppoilation in the Midlands and North.
I’m tired of hearing whining from London, and tired of hearing every other sentence uttered on BBC news programmes, referring to someone or something “in London”.
You talk about other people showing contempt!!! Irony is lost on you. Strange when you consider how ‘educated’ you think you are.
The whole process yesterday seems to have raised more questions than answers. If you on the fringe of government are in the dark where does thst leave the rest of us. Was the presentation just sloppy or are we considered incapable of understanding the detail on which government decisions have been made. Is there a pattern to this second wave flare up that for reasons of PC government finds it difficult to dicuss. If you are unhappy with the quality of information being made available, where does that leave us, apart from having question marks as to the direction we are heading. I hope that an ever increasing level of testing enables us to sustain an ever increasing level of economic activity until such time as a safe vaccine becomes available.
Sir Patrick did let slip that they didn’t want the measures to be targeted as that would seem punitive. I’ve always hated “group” punishment it just angers the innocent ones behaving correctly. Is PC preventing the truth coming out? Totally agree with LL, this is the exact Climate Change M.O.
A ‘safe’ vaccine may well be five years down the road. However, a rushed, unlicensed vaccine will probably be foisted on us either just before or just after the aforementioned six months worth of lockdowns and restrictions is up. I truly am not anti vaccines in general, and happily trot off to have my flu jab every year, but with this Covid vaccine, I will forgo that pleasure. If the drugs companies involved have been told they have indemnity for future lawsuits pertaining to any long term damage which may occur in recipients of the vaccine, my thinking is, thanks but no thanks.
Can we have an analysis of the places in the UK where Covid19 has re-emerged in increasing numbers. Is it random, is it ethnic, is it down to rave tendencies among the youth or is it down to an increase in demonstration activity. What is the common strand that links all the areas where Covid has flared or is there none. That is the question I ask, the answers to which will tell us why a place taken at random like Middle Wallop has seen no recent surge.
Cases have gone up wherever testing has been ramped up.
Why a lockdown – it doesn’t matter if covid-19 infection rate is increasing if 99.9% of cases only reflect mild (no symptoms or cold/flu like symptoms) conditions
We don’t have a lockdown when people start getting a cold in the winter
The associated death rate is almost nil
Baa Baa Baa Baa
That last line is my impersonation of a sheep
precisely what is needed to inform the way forward.
It appears to be worse in the midlands and the north. Down here in Cornwall, despite having a tidal wave of tourists, the rate is still very low yet it seems we are all to be tarred with the same brush. This Government are single handedly destroying the hospitality industry who are responsible for less than 5% of transmissions. Clueless Government totally out of their depth.
Obvious lies and public deceit to justify State ownership of our soul, body and mind. The British State will not be happy until it destroys the fundamental basis of conservative society, the traditional family unit. Target family ties and weaken family bonds. Separate people from each other.
CV19 is the perfect conduit for this catastrophic transfer of power from person to the oppressive State in the name of ‘protecting the health of the public’
Your party in government is a threat to each and everyone of one us but Marxist Labour is an existential threat to our world
Both parties have now embraced authoritarian Marxism. State control of all life both public and private is the aim
Thatcher warned of this many years ago.
Mr Redwood can’t tell it as it is even if he wanted to. Only the CW exposes the poison we have witnessed since 1997 and how both parties have committed to changing the fundamental nature of our nation
I saw the ex-head of the CPS, Starmer, on Sunday in which he declared he’d be willing to submit to all new rules imposed by Johnson. It is obvious both parties leadership are working hand in hand with Starmer thinking he’s speaking to Labour voters and providing them with direction. Starmer speaks for no one.
What is the CW?
Excuse ignorance.
+1
Thanks DOM for articulating what many of us feel.
The last refuge of the tyrant is the welfare of the people.
I thought the Frankfurt School meme was part of the conspiracy theorists storyline, however nowadays I’m not too sure.
So, a C-grade at best.
More positively, I detect an improvement in the workings of government this week. Inviting the First Ministers to COBRA is a good move – and it supports, rather than diminishes, our Union. (I don’t much care if the FMs then apply different counter-measures as we could do with a bit of experimentation.) What we now need to see is the government – at all levels – developing an understanding of local COVID transmission mechanisms.
not just that a completely disorganised set of messages for members of the public to follow. and pointing the finger of blame in completely the wrong places. no humility and admission that the NHS and state has made many massive mistakes during all of this. no admission that many people are being left to die from other conditions by all this diversion to Covid, no analysis of the extra cancer or cardiovascular deaths (which were already too high by international standards) being allowed by non treatment on the altar of Covid preparedness. No acknowledgement of the extra suicides and family breakup all this will cause, and the follow on health problems. No balance in any of that.
The Union has been very much weakened by all this!
Under devolution, constitutional matters are meant to remain with the UK Parliament because decisions affect all four countries, so inviting FMs to a high-level COBRA meeting has simply given them more power to disrupt. The FMs are not elected to the UK Parliament so, quite frankly, had no right to attend; it’s akin to inviting the local franchise managers to a strategy board meeting.
Tactically, it would be far wiser to have a strategy of working through the devolved governments’ elected Westminster leaders to show they’re part of the UK decision-making process. It would force a more cohesive approach and have the added benefit of weakening the (self-inflicted) internal power-struggles, which simply plays to the renegade SNP’s agenda.
What dimishes our union is not having anyone in these Cobra meetings to represent England, there only being representatives from the Scots, Welsh, NI and UK Governments.
Jools. If you ask Andy he thinks the devolved nations are being treated in a shocking way. I don’t see how.
“Inviting the First Ministers to COBRA is a good move”
So Scotland has a representative at Cobra, Wales has a representative at Cobra, London has a representative at Cobra, who is there to represent the North West, the North East, the Midlands etc…
We were the United Kingdom, Blair carved us up – now England isn’t getting equal representation in these committees. When these offshoots were set up did Scotland and Wales lose any Councils – I’d guess not, did they lose any MPs – NO! London? Did they lose anything nationally for their shared decision making.
Changing situations need fresh assessments and varied plans, but the Govt should know what it is doing, and act sensibly with good reason.
Mixing fickle with pickles is a recipe like sardines with lemon curd.
Sardines, lemon juice and egg yolks sounds rather nice to me. Go easy on the sugar though!
All very important questions that need debating and the reason Parliament should take back control on the 30th September to ensure continued scrutiny of the covid19 measures.
Now that the R number has such a control over our lives we are entitled to an explanation of how it is calculated and, more importantly, who is doing the calculation.
Thank you for that summary, John.
I’m afraid government credibility has gone out the window.
Sadly so. To be bamboozled by this chicanery is proof that Government is not capable of assessing its advice. Parliament MUST hold Government to account by removing the emergency powers and demanding proper answers to proper questions from ‘the scientists’.
Government is sick and we don’t believe them.
Parliament cannot go the same way.
@matthu; “government credibility has gone out the window.”
Indeed, after last nights 8pm broadcast by the PM, please Boris, for your own good, ask Dominic Rabb to do the next one, heck even Keir Starmer or Ed Davey!…
99% of centre right newspaper comments agree, yet we are told by Sky that 60% of people want more of a lock down.
There is a huge contradiction here between reality in the comments and an artificial poll.
What is going on here?
Good article in type DT by Tominey setting out Boris’s dilemma, damned either way. Managed to get a completely unsubstantiated pop in against Cummings, no doubt to keep her ‘leakers’ sweet.
Increasing numbers of people have no faith in the government’s statistics (or the opinions of their chosen experts). The suppression of public health information for political purposes was exposed recently in Nashville; it wouldn’t surprise me if that is happening elsewhere, including here.
By all means question things, Sir John.
The rise in “cases” is surely down to the “testing”.
Manufacturers of the testing kits clearly state that the test is not meant to diagnose but is only for clinical reference. The patient needs to be diagnosed by observation with medical history and treatment responses.
Just like you would with a bronchitis or croup prone patient who had a cold.
This whole nonsense has been over engineered maybe by our enemies to destroy us or just by the crass stupidity and pride of our would be “technocratic“, unelected “inner cabinet”.
Nurse Boris is trying to save us from the common cold!
The correct strategy is to isolate the vulnerable groups and to allow all others to pursue a normal life. The reason why hospital admissions are up is because the vulnerable groups were encouraged to lower their guard.
Alison Pearson has written a very sensible article in the “Telegraph” today, which is well worth reading, based on group immunity. I think if Johnson continues as at present, he’ll ruin the UK financially.
Polly
The lockdown is already scheduled. My teacher wife has just been told that from Oct 19 the school will be closed to most pupils – teachers will be coming in to do some live audio lessons via teams. The cynic in me says that before Xmas the ‘beneficent’ Big Brother will lift a few restrictions so we all ‘feel grateful’. Our supine parliament and opposition will continue to do nothing – after all their pay and conditions are safe and indeed expenses allowances have been increased for reasons that are difficult to understand. Our kind host alludes to the clear unscientific nature of the presentation and reasoning, casting great doubt on the integrity of the lockdown reasoning. We are not ‘following the science’ we are are following a highly selective radical narrative from a very narrow group that are so invested in self justification that their views ignore even the most rudimentary consideration of scientific method.
The government, aided by a willing media, is acting like fear on steroids. The exponential chart Witty showed was deliberately rigged for this effect. If he expects us to believe cases will double every week it would have been helpful if his starting week, highlighted, showed that – no, cases actually decreased that week! Yes, positive test results are increasing but how many are those are false positives or cases of such low infectivity that they offer no risk to man or beast?
Remember the summer of love in 1968? Did you know there was a huge flu pandemic going on at the same time. No, nobody noticed. Why on earth all the nonsense this year for something of similar magnitude.
The unofficial term for the presentations is “mushroom management” – in other words keep everyone in the dark and cover them with manure. Many people will be scared by this. Job done.
We are in a very bad place
On a brief visit to a nearby seaside town yesterday, my wife tells me two women, who visited the pubic ladies the same time as her, left without washing their hands.
What chance for suppressing a disease when the general population haven’t got the message about basic hygiene?
Dave, did you forget to proof read?
Mr Redwood
Lockdown Sceptics and Facts4eu have both done lots of research on the subject. I’d say they are more honest.
For some reason Valance and Whitty’s, now known as the professors of doom, seem very selective and fear mongering in their delivery…once or twice verging in outright lies. The statement suggesting that they don’t want the NHS’s smooth running to be disrupted by a rush of Covid cases being one. It’s still not up and running fully since the first lockdown!
Hear hear! Lockdown Sceptics is essential reading and has distinguished contributors from around the world. It is a daily dose to prove one has not gone mad.
I would like to see the data that shows that transmission is in homes between families meeting.
I would like to see the data that shows that transmission increases after 10.00 pm
I would like to see the data that shop workers are transmitting the virus by not wearing masks
I would like to see the workplace transmission data that show we should all “productively” work from home if we can.
I would like to see that data that shows schools should sty open and are not a breeding ground for intra family transmission.
Without seeing this data it does seem to me that any announced measures are akin to waving a pencil around St Paul’s hoping to hit an unseen fly.
When you take into account the fact that on the government website’s list of top killers that Covid is now about 25th on the list – it makes you wonder why the professors of gloom were allowed to terrorise MPs and then the public into believing that Covid should take priority over everything else. The economy; undiagnosed cancer cases; untreated heart and stroke cases; depression from being locked up; single people living and working alone; loss of job and the related issues, practical and emotional. And the list goes on?
Yes the virus can be nasty and in some cases fatal, but if it’s that bad still, why is it now so far down the list of ways of dying?
It really doesn’t make any sense!!!! Are hostiles pulling strings behind the scenes to destroy Brexit Britain’s economy to avoid success? I can see where conspiracy theories arise, people are trying to make sense of a very illogical and self destructive approach to a situation.
Why are we surprised that more people are going into hospital as we move into Autumn? We will see more respiratory illnesses and pneumonia. If so many positive tests are false positives too many admissions will be labelled incorrectly COVID19. And if the patient then dies it will be another false COVID statistic that influences Government policy. Look what damage that is doing to our lives.
I see that Charles Moore, now Baron Moore of Etchingham seems concerned (in the Spectator) that his inclusion in Boris’s nominations list. “I am sorry if my presence lowers the tone”, well hardly he was the only one of 36 who was really deserving of it in my opinion. There must now be about 10 sensible & sound people in the Lords. Matt Ridley, Peter Lilley, Charles Moore and a tiny few others – alas not many out of circa 800.
Matt Ridley should be a minister, given his scientific background. Perhaps he is not considered because he is also an original thinker.
I should have also said Ridley should replace Hancock who, unbelievably revealed last week that he was totally mistaken about what “false positives” actually meant statistically.
He is totally unsuitable to be the Sec. of State for Health and has been spouting nonsense since before Covid.
Why did they not take questions after this very weak presentation? What happened to Dominic Cummings’s correct enthusiasm for US-style red team-blue team exercises. We need much more rigorous questioning of official received wisdom.
Yes agreed, this unverifiable science – no peer review permitted, shows the UK is to receive 50% more infections and deaths from this virus than has been experienced anywhere else in the World to date .
I want to say ‘you couldn’t make it up’ but clearly they have. Is this some Marxist Dictator master plan.
As is quite normal, our host comes up with the points that many are talking about, re CV, that are not being adequately addressed by government.
Yes, an open and honest debate would help – but doesn’t this now call for a full Parliamentary investigation?
I think this is as close as you can come to saying the figures are a nonsense and we all know it. CW has a really good piece on this today, here is the link
https://www.conservativewoman.co.uk/seven-deadly-sins-of-omission-by-the-two-doomsters/
The bumbling buffoon ‘headmasters’ speech just compounds the issue. Lecturing everyone, when it is ‘they’ and the ‘truants’ that are at fault. i.e. the ones not listening, not hearing.
The rest of us are better than that and well on top of this situation and are more than capable of pulling this around. Are they trying to bring us down to their juvenile level?
If this crowd want to call themselves a Government they need to replay the Arlene Phillips version of the presentation. More gravitas, more authority and seemingly a better Tory than those in the Westminster Government. Or take a short cut make her the UK PM, then we can all move on
I really did have hopes for Boris. He was following on from 30years of egotistical failures – Major, Blair, Brown, Cameron, May. Not one of them did any thing positive for Democracy or this Country. So it wasn’t much to ask. We now have a few generations of voters that have never know, leadership, statesmanship or what democracy means and why it is so important.
Meanwhile, panic buying has already begun. It would be a wise move to get the supermarkets to restrict sales of all the predictable panic-buy items, and to devise a way to ensure that those who need get what they need. Covidiots are running wild.
“I and others are trying to get an opportunity to explore the options in Parliament. “
I agree, we need a “Norway” debate, which much the same outcome…
I didn’t watch this but it sounds as though some highly paid presentation manager got hold of the actual graphs and turned them up to increase the fear factor. These should be moderated in the way that published scientific papers are to validate them.
I have no confidence at all in this government or indeed this parliament with a few honourable exceptions. There was always a danger that the government’s “cure” was worse than the disease. That it is became clear months ago. It is appalling that every aspect of life have been so adversely affected and lives lost as a consequence of actions taken by those elected to protect us. We are moving inexorably to a Chinese form of totalitarianism but no few in Westminster seem to care.
The presentation was indeed very odd. Showing a chart purporting to show what would happen if we followed the trend for France/Spain which in fact was much worse than the actual trend for France/Spain. Excluding Italy/Germany – why ? Excluding more recent data from France/Spain from the chart. Presenting absolute cases with no corrections for the increasing numbers tested, or false positives, or population size. No discussion of what extra measures France/Spain have implemented which have apparently not worked. No discussion of what measures Italy/Germany have implemented which apparently have worked. An assertion in passing that “extra” immunity (T Cell I suppose) to anti-bodies is “very small” which is contradicted by several peer reviewed papers. A claim that 17% in London have antibodies which is the same number from months ago – shouldn’t it have gone up (more cases) ? Or down (if immunity fades as they claim) ?
The most interesting thing to ask them would be why they think cases have started to go up. It can’t be a seasonal effect because the weather is still good (here and in Italy/Spain). So what is it and why aren’t they addressing that specific cause ?
We absolutely need objective, rigorous parliamentary scrutiny of the data and responses.
Repeal the Coronavirus Act. Restore domocracy. Overthrow the Covidictatorship.
Edit for typo:
Repeal the Coronavirus Act. Restore democracy. Overthrow the Covidictatorship.
Well said, Sir John. I fully support you on this. Questions need to be asked. Advice to government seems dodgy at best; there are many scientists who strongly disagree with that advice (Heneghan, Gupta, Levitt among many others – Lockdown Sceptics often mention these and more); and government policy seems based on advice that is taking us in fundamentally the wrong direction.
It is time Parliament functioned properly, scrutinising government legislation and asking the hard questions. It is shameful they have abdicated this democratic role in the last six months. Time to right this wrong, and get back to being a functioning democracy.
Keep up the good work; and I hope you can convince your colleagues to do likewise.
Is there any scrutiny of SERCO?
Apparently it not only runs the accommodation in 4* hotels of illegal immigrants but also Track and Trace!
In fact, in my opinion, all they have done so far is wasted time and money running around like headless chickens.
Regards ‘ It is time for a proper Parliamentary debate on these matters, to tease more out from the advice and to look around the world at what has worked best to contain the disease and keep economies turning. I and others are trying to get an opportunity to explore the options in Parliament.’
One word: SWEDEN
Sir John, I am glad you are trying but you are in the minority. The vast majority of Tory MPs will just accept this and the Opposition positively applauds it. I am shell shocked at the wanton destruction of the economy and our way of life and the unprecedented state intrusion in an individual’s affairs. Sadly, opinion polls show great support for this. I am afraid you and Steve Baker will find it quite lonely
It is increasingly obvious.
This is not to ‘suppress the virus’. It is to suppress the people.
SJR,
( It is time for a proper Parliamentary debate on these matters)
Everyone needs to look deeper at the figures, and try to establish ‘why’ we currently have a Government of Occupation.
The numbers do NOT stack up, when viewed.
You are correct to question everything.
Best regards, as always,
Tooley Stu
On its own govt webpage https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/ reported daily admissions to hospital at 134 – doesn’t say how many released, or if the symptoms where mild, moderate or severe…….doesn’t feel like a pandemic that’s killing everyone
Did anybody realise that we had so many professors ?
Sir John
You have taken understatement to new heights with this commentary. The Government’s presentation of the situation both on Monday and Tuesday was completely unsupported by scientific evidence. Vallance is damaged goods. The Government has moved beyond authoritarian to dictatorial. Parliament’s response, and that of Tory MPs, is beyond pathetic.
We need proper powers of accountability returned to the House of Commons as a matter of extreme urgency.
They are of the same ilk as climate “scientists”. Make no predictions, hide the data, hide the evidence. After all if you make a prediction, it can be tested
At last Sir John do I detect the realisation (not before time) that our Government has not been entirely consistent in it’s approach to covid. You being an economist and generally holding sensible views I was disappointed with your reluctance to criticise it’s strategy.
On the restrictions. Not only do you need to abolish those, you need to give back huge swathes of our rights you have removed.
So lets start with some basics. Article 4 of the HRA. Remove the right of MPs to slave labour.
Add in the right of consent.
Excellent. A voice of reason, consideration and openess. We need more of this.
Sir John – BINGO!
You have seen (alone?) through the presentation by the two chief scientists. Even I couldn’t understand the figures. To be honest, my wife, an ex nurse, was horrified because she, like the PM, knows what suffering is. The figures certainly do not justify the scare.
When we were up together – way back – I seem to remember the pubs closing at 10 p.m. anyway? Have I remembered this wrong?
When I go to the doctor I accept his/her advice meekly. I listen to the threats and the forecasts grimly. Then I go out and put about half of it into practice! Now the doctor seems to be the PM and we get punished if we do not obey the medical advice! This is outrageous for such a tiny number of deaths.
Corona virus was not even in the top twenty causes of death in August!
Please get this discussed properly by the people who represent us in parliament.
This government’s credibility went early in January.
What’s going on John? Since mid-June, according to the ONS figures, we are 1,026 deaths below the 5-year average. There is no evidence of a second wave. Something else is happening. Our government is using the pandemic to curtail our civil liberties and turn the country into a draconian, authoritarian state. They have closed down debate and bypassed parliament.
As far as I know, no images C 19 under a microscope have been shown to the public of what C 19 looks like, if you have a microscope and finger picker you can test for yourself, my local hospital tests most of its staff and people living with them every week by finger blood tests.
Anyone watch Johnson? Me neither, I have had enough of him and Hancock.
I see that BJ has gone from his October 15 deadline for a deal with the EU to the end of December today now, it won’t be long before its next June 2021.
Very good article by Dr John Lee in the Spectator on ‘the dangers of a Covid-elimination policy’ – basically, unlike Smallpox, elimination of Covid is totally unfeasible (Canute and the Sea) – we must learn to live with it.
https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/the-dangers-of-a-covid-elimination-policy
These were the questions I was left with following the slide show. Thank you for setting them out so clearly.
“They showed a series of numbers for the proportion of the population that have antibodies which may strengthen their immunity to a future attack. What was odd was the 16 August latest figure was considerably lower than the figures from May/June/July. It would be good to have an explanation of this.”
They seem to have been saying for months now that this sort of natural immunity doesn’t necessarily last beyond a few months, and that immunity from a vaccine may not either.
There might have been an image of C19 on the news but, the thing is I do not watch the media news that much because it does not tell you much about anything and is selective on what it reports.
I refer you to Oxford’s CEBM update for yesterday.
They have re-plotted the infection graph for both England and Spain to show infections by date of test rather than by date of publication of results.
In both countries the increase in positive tests has stalled.
It looks like the apparent increase in infections comes from clearing a backlog of tests awaiting results.
Dr Michael Yeadon has published a very insightful and disturbing critique of the current shambles, which is well worth reading.
“Lies, Damned Lies and Health Statistics – the Deadly Danger of False Positives”
Hi John
Another question that we’d like you to ask your pal Matt et al,
if I test positive for CV19 in a pillar 2 test what is the chance that I’ve got CV19?
Similarly, if I test negative for CV19 in the same test, what is the chance that I’ve got CV19?
Imagine the situation where I’ve met a client in a restaurant, gave my name etc and subsequently receive a ‘phone call from public health England saying that I have to be tested.
Thousands of people are being put in this position on a daily basis without being told the answer to these two simple questions and Bayesian analysis can be tricky at the best of times.
there has been a massed transfer of wealth from freelancers who have been forced to live off their savings to permanent staff who have had their full salary paid regardless of savings, from private sector workers to public sector workers, social manipulation on a grand scale.
far too many gaps, and far too many prejudices and lack of understanding of how the real economy works from those paid large sums to supposedly know.
the starving people in the many gaps in help are going to rebel against this nonsense.
I have just been sent a picture of a woman wearing a crocheted facemask with the implication that it proves that the woman is stupid. In fact she is obeying the current Government infatuation with facemasks whilst limiting restrictions on her breathing. How long before we are told we must wear facemasks at home and police are to be given powers for raids to ensure concurrence? Our leaders ascribe the desired characteristics to the virus in the manner that Church leaders ascribe to God when they say he must ‘move with the times’. This week we have learnt that the virus can tell the time and that it is only transmissible when you stand up from being sat at a table!
My fervent hope, Sir John, is that sooner or later the dodgy science, the manipulation of data, and the blatant selection of data will be exposed, resulting in the trashing of reputations and preferably, the exposure and public sacking of those responsible.
One can but dream.
Why stop the extrapolation at 50,000 at the end of October? Continue it. At Whitty and Valance’s doubling rate, cumulatively, there would be 27 million cases by Christmas. Obviously he stopped the graph in October to avert even more ridicule than he has received.
It is well time that Parliament got back to work attempting to oversee the executive, bring in a little common sense.
How are we supposed to trust our top government scientists when they lie by omission like this. God speed on securing some parliamentary debate but clearly the government are looking for data to justify their plans rather than the other way around – so I won’t hold my breath.
Boris also blamed people who broke the rules for the recent surge in cases – what is his evidence for this?
No mention of false positives too, nor any mention of t-cell immunity which some scientists suggest could mean 30% of the population is effectively immune (in addition to those with immunity due to previous exposure of this coronavirus)
The rise in cases may be partly attributable to an increase in the ratio of positive tests v tests but the simple fact that more tests = more positive tests results remains true.
Once again you are talking good sense Sir John. I despaired at the press conference, the blatant manipulation of data was meant to scare those not complying into compliance but they will continue to take no notice of the Government, meanwhile more sensible people will look at what the scientists said and conclude they are talking rubbish and also ignore them.
The arrogant dismissal of T cell immunity was distressing, I don’t know if it is right or wrong but surely scientists should keep an open mind?
I think the lower number in August was meant to imply Antibody immunity only lasts a short while btw and telling even those who have had it that they are not safe.
Boris badly needs fresh voices to bring a different perspective.
Whitty and Vallance only look at who is doing worse and say we are just behind them, in Spring it was Italy but because Italy is doing OK now they have turned their attention to France and Spain.
A proper personal scientific risk comparison would show, at least by a few examples, the likelihood of say a 60-65 year old with no co-morbidities, living in Wokingham and going about their usual business (not raves or nightclubs) ending up in hospital with CV compared to say a stroke or heart attack.
As an over 65 on these figures one is twice as likely to likely to die from a heart attack as enter hospital with CV. With lack of exercise through cowering indoors, this proportion is likely to increase, not decrease.
The R value published here on the 18 Sept for Covid-19 https://www.gov.uk/guidance/the-r-number-in-the-uk is shown as 1.1 to 1.4 which is still lower than swine flu in 2009 which was 1.4 to 1.6. It does not appear to be having much effect on the general population if any in some cases, except for those who are classed as vulnerable. There are always going to be people in society who have unknown underlying problems and those whose life choices increase risk but that unfortunately is life. But it is not in the realms of the bubonic plague which is the image being created. When people can see that the rules do not make sense support will drop. One thing I heard this morning which I have said from the beginning is the UK as whole should be following the same guidelines. I could go on there are so many contradictions with what is going on.
Good morning Sir John and all .
On Sky news this morning they hi-lighted the very sad case of a young Lady who has brain cancer and due to delays in her treatment is now gravely ill . Her husband clearly in a bad way , bravely remarked that although Covid was serious so was cancer .
450 lives are lost (fact) every day due to this hideous disease , while 1000 poor souls are diagnosed again (fact) . No wave or spike, just every day .No graphs or charts required . I know how he feels as I am sure most of you do, I lost my wife just over two years ago to cancer , she was just 54 . It touches us all , everyone of us .
Covid has been allowed to take over every aspect of our lives . Fear generated by non elected bodies . A media that is having a field day . An elected Government that should have taken the lead but instead decided to follow . A very poor judgement in my humble view .
Sir John , the day of reckoning will come and your party , my party,will be judged on how this was allowed to get so out of control and context and destroy so much , young and old .
I hang my head in despair and utter shame as more idiotic and needless steps are taken .
My thoughts today are with the gentleman and his family and all cancer victims left waiting and needing life saving treatment .
Boris making a massive mistake backing Dido Harding up in parliament.
Heads should be rolling.
The PM should be humble and admit that mistakes it has and is making.
The world seems to be full of people hiding in their pyjamas , trying to force the rest of us onto trains and into offices .
John your efforts to find some statistical conjuring trick are not required . Its not the numbers its the bleeding obvious .More mixing , more contagion , more dead .
Why do you always have to try to make simple things complicated ?
Off topic but current. So in comes the sell out. Brexit implementation period open ended.
Once again the EU and the elites seem to be getting their way.
Probably why they are imprisoning us again.
Excellent questions.
Another I would ask is if this is really only for another six months – we were told that last time. Pandemics normally take two years to work through.
There is going to be nothing left of our economy. Everything we love is going to be ruined. They didn’t tell us that bit yesterday.
The old may survive but there is a good chance they won’t be eating.
Whereas we asked of our vibrant City “Why Frankfurt ?” Frankfurters can now ask of our dead City “Why London ?”
And don’t imagine for a minute that those bright young things who can make things and fix things of great complexity are sticking around. I know of aerospace engineers who are leaving the country now.
There won’t be any quick start up after this is finished.
———
I want to say, on a very positive note, that it seems that a British scientist has been at the forefront of the greatest discovery of Mankind. More to the point an English scientist – a FEMALE English scientist… using unorthodox thought and a telescope based in Hawaii to view Venus and to find compelling evidence that there is extra terrestrial life on one of our near neighbours.
Permit me to be a bit proud of my people for that during period in which we have been under cultural attack.
This discovery would indicate that the universe is teeming with life and should put to bed all the myths and superstitions which are used to intimidate the rest of us and control our politics.
The UK’s problem hasn’t been a paucity of people with technical aptitudes, rather a surfeit of those with PPE, Arts and Law degrees running the show.
And they couldn’t read a graph for toffee.
I see Anthony Browne has just got up to say the majority of the British public agree with the new lockdown restrictions. No doubt a whips patsy to butter up the PM.
In my experience how alarmingly out of touch. No we don’t.
We do not!
And YouGov asks carefully selected people.
I have not been asked one question about the virus and have been getting my £50s for years!
until these so called rules, offered up by ministers under cover of the covid act, are properly debated in parliament they have no legitimacy. Even if they were capable of rational interpretation and hence observance, which Lord Sumption confirms they are not.
It does seem strange that with testing rising from 14K a day back in April to around 240k a day now, that they are finding more people that have had signs of Corvid in their system.
So at 14K a day they found around 5K people having signs of Corvid in their System and at 240K a day they are still finding 5K that have signs of Corvid in their system.
So 1,700% more time and effort looking for a problem and it is still the same.
Maybe these Corvid Police should be let loose on catching criminals. Oh I forgot they are out people counting as they are soft targets for the Chancellors new revenue stream.
I am reminded when speed cameras were installed on the M4 at Swindon (after government saying these would never be placed on motorways) people caught speeding increased in that area.
Am I making lite of a serious situation, but so is government. Showing signs of having had this dreaded virus, but no longer being contagious tells us nothing.
This thing is not going away, a vaccine may reduce the symptoms for some but it doesn’t cure. Logically this means we have to learn to live with it and adjust accordingly. That’s exactly what the greater majority of this country are doing without the ‘headmaster’ speech. Draconian Dictatorial restrictions on a whole population because a handful don’t listen, they are playing truant, doesn’t work and they are still not listening. So value of these new measures less than zero.
Bang on JR. The wisest words I have heard so far. The advisers do need to properly explain themselves. I an fed up with the uninformed debate in the media. Nobody else seems willing to challenge the the reasoning of the experts. They should stop treating us like children incapable of following statistical reasoning.
”President Trump has just signed a full Executive Order abolishing critical race theory from the federal government, the military, and all federal contractors.”
There you go PM Johnson and the Tories. This is what a real, courageous politician does and does it to destroy the fascist left that is using racial identity to de-identify, demonise and silence tens of millions of British citizens