An independent defence policy

Some have expressed worries that the UK will not be free to run its own defence policy once out of the EU fully owing to alleged commitments to a Common European Defence and Security Policy.
The Agreements entered in to make clear this is not the case. The UK has the option to participate in CSDP missions on a case by case basis, but only if the EU offers and the UK agrees. The Agreement is express is saying “without prejudice to decision making autonomy of the UK or of the sovereignty of the UK”. “The UK will maintain the right to determine how it would respond to any invitation or option to participate in operations or missions”
It will also be important to reinforce these freedoms that the UK organises its defence procurement in a way which allows it freedom to pursue its own policy. There is no binding requirement to go for European weapons systems and supplies. Each procurement can be arranged in a way which protects UK independence. It is important that the UK controls the necessary technologies and intellectual property and has potential capacity to make the weapons it might need.
But Sir John, this leaves the UK’s foot in the door for when we slide back into full EU membership sometime in the future.
And why do we need to be a member of this EU military thing when we have both NATO an the UN ?
My understanding is that the most significant military co-operation between European Union member – and ex-member or non-member – states happens outside of the Lisbon Treaty, not within its institutions, and on an at-will basis. Also that there is more commitment to this among them than to any other idea.
It is therefore not closely connected with trade or other negotiations with the European Union.
What is you problem with this?
Hard to have an independent defence approach when vast majority of planes on your carrier are US marines and not British, is a bit of a joke.
I’d agree with point and add the concern how much U.K. kit is operable and supportable without the USA?
We have had plenty of indications of the Democrats’ attitude to the U.K. and this should be taken as a warning. Indept policy is somewhat ltd without indept capability.
So no change from when we were in the EU, when we had a full veto over all military activities. I suppose you are trying to invent some fictional benefit of Brexit here to distract our attention from reality, which is that Brexit is delivering not only a border between GB and NI but also another one round Kent. This is not what I voted for, and you certainly never mentioned any of this back in 2016. What exactly is this government up to?
Permits to enter Kent! Hey John, has Mr Gove joined the Project Fear gang? Or are you Leavers getting twitchy as what Brexit REALLY means is revealed to the British people? You are going to be held to account, you know
Defence often involves aggression. We need to be free to choose for ourselves how best to act or not react.
Intervening the feuds of others is something we might choose in pursuit of preventing suffering or loss of freedom. The freedom of that choice should always be ours.
What you mean is that the capacity for aggression is generally placed under the euphemism of “defence”.
It appears that you want to live in a generally aggressive country, however.
The wording of the Agreements might be a comfort with regard to avoiding bad entanglements but the options in fact selected by our political masters are unlikely to be.
There is every prospect of the UK pulling the Evil Empire’s chestnuts out of the fire and that would be as damaging as it is disgraceful. Let us hope the current trouble in the Eastern Mediterranean does not provide an early example.
An irrelevant issue compared to the destruction of our freedoms and your party’s embrace of Labour’s racially infused Marxist agenda and their desire to create a nation in which social husbandry becomes the norm
Even Chartwell now has a disclaimer on its website about Churchill’s references to his views on race.
When are we likely to see politicised British soldiers harassing old women going to the shop against their better instincts of course
It is my belief that our Army is the final line of defence against out of control politicians who have now lost all sense of reason and morality. By publicly declaring they will be used in a social setting is an attempt to politicise our armed forces. This is a vile tactic
You must take great pride from belonging to a party whose leaders behave like Marxist Labour poison
I believe the thought was that our military might be asked to guard essential installations like power stations and GCHQ for instance. In so doing ease the load on our police force. I do not belive there was any intention to use them on the high street against ravers or political demos. The latter is a leap of thought to denigrate a government under pressure. A government some do not like.
Are our police forces making enough use of their ‘special constables’, I wonder. Perhaps they should. And maybe it’s time that specials were paid while on duty, in the same way that armed forces’ reservists are.
Our principal alliance is within NATO containing some European countries and that is where it should remain. I would prefer that we shrank back from a roll as a World policeman, except where our interests, NATO’s, or the UN’s coincide. I do not wish us to be dragged in to support EU ambitions to expand their influence, or to support internal wrangles within the EU. In terms of equipment and intellectual property we should look from within. I say this because the nature of warefare is constantly changing and we have been fighting WW3 in terms of a cyber war for quite some time.
Terroism is yet another form of WW3. I hope that freedom from the EU & ECHR allow us to deport the talked of 2000 UK targets of MI5. Why waste their talents sleuthing terrorists we can get rid of. Better they concentrate on the theft of intellectual property at our universities and from within industry. Neither organisations being capable or at times interested in guarding their own.
The first test will come when you place the order for new support ships with UK shipyards.
I’m not holding my breath.
When will the government take action against Spain’s routine infringements of Gibraltarian territorial waters? Why hasn’t the EU issued a sharp rebuff to Madrid? The nature of the EU is crystal clear. The UK should now concentrate on being a ‘best in class’ NATO member. The inevitable requests from the EU, for Defence capabilities that EU members can’t be bothered to pay for, should be declined.
P.S. Your post doesn’t mention command arrangements. I presume that UK forces, on an EU mission, would always be under the command (probably, ‘Operational Control’) of an EU commander, irrespective of the relative size of national contingents.
I congratulate the Brexiteers on the establishment of their new hard border.
Though, should have put it on the otherwise of Kent. You know, the one with the water – not the one which joins on to London and Sussex.
But you get at least two out of ten for trying.
Still at least in 2016 you all knew that you were voting for the garden of England to become a car park and for lorries to require permits to drive into it.
It will be a temporary reminder to us of how the EU is unable to co-exist peacefully with former members who refuse to submit to the will of Brussels. I’m prepared to pay the price.
P.S. I was listening to the BBC on the radio this morning. It was quite obvious that many ‘managers’ of UK businesses aren’t up to the job. The government’s communications regarding Brexit have been, in contrast to those relating to COVID, very good.
The EU effectively ripped up the garden element of Kent.
The last time UK armed forces were used for defence is the Falklands War. Since then, they have just been used for political campaigns of sometimes dubious value.
That sounds good…unlike some reports I have read regarding EUFOR and the UK sending troops to take part, sporting EU badges on their berets. ( Possibly, I know bogus/misrepresentations).
Still..we get the truth on this blog. So great news regarding no EU obligations! Just a matter of UK choice?
But…now the govt. is ready to set our forces against us!!
Presumably a large part of this independent defence policy will be to use the military against the people of Britain as promised by Chairman Boris and the current leadership of the military who so obviously distanced themselves from him will be replaced with more compliant officers that are willing to attack their own people.