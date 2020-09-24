I have today received this letter from the Chancellor:
I am writing to set out our Winter Economy Plan, the next phase of our planned economic response to coronavirus, following the Prime Minister’s address to the nation.
There are reasons to be cautiously optimistic: thanks to our comprehensive and generous response in March, we have seen three consecutive month of economic growth, millions of people have moved off the furlough and back to work, and consumer spending is returning. But the resurgence of the virus threatens our recovery. And now it is clear we have to live with coronavirus for months to come, this means the economy cannot return to exactly as it looked in March and the economic rationale for the next phase of support must be different to that which came before.
So today, we are focussing on dealing with the problems businesses face right now – supporting viable jobs through a time of depressed demand.
Job Support Scheme
Now the economy is opening up, we should target support on those businesses that need it most: companies that have been impacted by coronavirus, and helping them to keep staff on reduced hours rather than laying them off, and to protect people’s wages. Our aim is to protect viable jobs in businesses who are facing lower demand over the winter months due to coronavirus.
So we are launching a new employment scheme – the Job Support Scheme. The company will continue to pay its employee for time worked, but the burden of hours not worked will be shared equally between the employee, employer and government, a third each way. The Scheme is focused on viable jobs, so employees need to be working at least a 33% of the time, and this % will move up over time. The Scheme will open from 1 November, and run for six months until the end of April 2021.
All businesses, not just those who used the furlough scheme, will be eligible. Larger businesses (not SMEs) will only be eligible if their revenue has declined. Furthermore, there will be an expectation that large companies using the scheme will be constrained in their ability to make dividend payments or capital distributions to shareholders, and employees will not be able to be made redundant or given notice whilst on the scheme. Employers will also be able to use the Job Support Scheme as well as claim the Jobs Retention Bonus.
And to ensure parity between employees and self-employed, we will also provide a further grant for self-employed small businesses who used the existing SEISS scheme. Eligibility criteria will be refined to check whether the self-employed trader is still viable and trading and is suffering lower revenues as a result of coronavirus. The grant will match the average grant of the Job Support Scheme, and represent 20% of three month earnings, for November to January.
Greater support for business’ cash flow
We have also acted to minimise the strains on companies’ cashflows so they can focus their resources on supporting employment:
• Greater flexibility for repaying loans through our new ‘Pay As You Grow’ scheme. We recognise that many of the one million small businesses who have benefitted from our loan schemes have never borrowed finance before. That is why we want to give them greater flexibility to repay these loans over a longer period and in way which suits their circumstances. All borrowers will now have the option to repay their Bounce Back Loans over a longer time period by extending the term of BBLs to ten years – this will reduce their average monthly repayments by almost half. On an average £30,000 loan, this reduces the monthly payment from £532 to £309.
Businesses will also be able to move to interest-only repayments for periods of up to six months – or to pause repayments entirely for the same period. It will have no impact on a business’s credit rating if they take up any of those options. And we will also allow CBILS lenders to extend their loans to ten years as well by extending our Government guarantee, providing more flexibility and support for businesses.
• More time for businesses to access our range of loan schemes. Over 1 million businesses across the United Kingdom have already benefitted from over £57 billion through our business loan schemes. But we are giving them even more access to support by extending the deadline for new applications until the end of November for the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme, the Coronavirus Large Business Interruption Loan Scheme, and the Future Fund. Along with our Bounce Back Loans, this means all four loan schemes will now expire at the end of November. We will work with businesses and lenders to introduce a new loan guarantee scheme from January 2021.
• Extending our temporary VAT cut for tourism and hospitality. To continue supporting the 150,000 businesses and 2.4 million jobs in tourism and hospitality, we are extending the temporary 5 per cent rate of VAT until the end of March 2021. When we announced this in July, this was originally due to end in January 2021, but we recognise that the tourism and hospitality sector has been severely affected by coronavirus.
• Deferring repayments of VAT to support businesses during this period. Over half a million businesses have already benefitted from being able to defer Q2 2020 VAT payments until March 2021 – worth over £30 billion to over half a million businesses. But we don’t want businesses to face large bills for deferred VAT just as the economy is getting back on its feet – which is why we are launching a new scheme to allow businesses who want extra time to pay back the VAT they owe in smaller equal monthly payments, interest-free, until the end of March 2022. On average, this means turning a one-off £60,000 payment into 11 payments of less than £6,000.
• More time for self-assessment businesses to pay back. Around 1.5 million businesses who pay through income tax self-assessment benefitted from our Self-Assessment Tax Deferral, deferring an estimated £6 billion to be paid in July 2020 to the end of January 2021. But to help them further, we are upgrading our Time To Pay service so that all 11 million self-assessment taxpayers will be able to create a 12-month payment arrangement for up to £30,000 each, and extended under the end of January 2022 – that’s an 18 month deferral.
These measures build on the enormous amount the government has already done to protect people’s livelihoods and support businesses directly, through a package of loans, business grants, business rates relief and wage support already worth £190 billion. Our Plan for Jobs in July set out how we will go further to protect, support and create jobs as we get the UK economy back on its feet.
RT HON RISHI SUNAK MP
Well, let’s stand back from this, and – whatever the justifications – consider the fact that the taxpayer is picking up the losses of the private sector in the bad times, while the bosses enjoy the profits in the good ones.
Finally, people may accept that there needs to be a proper debate in this country – and in many others – about what a sensible structure to the economy should be, about what resources should be devoted to proper contingency planning, and not least about tax collection from the giants.
These pandemics are a fact of life, and only likely to become more frequent. We are indeed fortunate that this virus is not especially lethal.
Are you the same Martin that went on and on in many postings here – that lockdowns, slow and delayed measures were required to eradicate this ‘especially lethal’ virus?
You changed your tune!
About ten times more lethal than flu is indeed “not particularly lethal” compared to say, ebola, Fred, and I never claimed otherwise, as you wrongly state that I did.
The £379 billion is interesting though. It’s pretty close to the UK’s annual revenues from commercial ties with the European Union.
So who cares about a No Deal?
It’s also the same Martin who told us we should follow Japan’s example in tackling Covid which, I should remind you, involved no lockdown, no school closures, next to no testing, followed by panic, a partial lockdown, but still next to no testing.
It is true that the State provides the security and the infrastructure in which the privateer can thrive.
But ‘losses’ means people, doesn’t it.
And profits are such a tiny TINY margin of turnover that the vast majority of us do not take the bother much less the risk.
Pandemics a fact of life.
Ho hum. I suppose so. In a globalised world. (Not that I’m against)
Meet me half way, Martin. Let’s discuss the ‘C’ word – and its connotation.
(Lefties ban half of the conversation to win the argument.)
Rishi Sunak warns: ‘I cannot save every business, I cannot save every job’
But he is closing every business, losing every job.
MiC,
I agree with points 1 (though bosses should be bosses & owners) and 2 (there should be a proper debate).
I will repeat my position that fiscal UBI is neither right nor left wing but ameliorates many problems. It allows many needs based benefits and regulations to be removed and increases mobility (whooppee on the right), given a sufficiently high level and funded primarily by a progressive consumption tax it increases (with some redistribution) total social welfare (whooppee on the left, whooppee for the greens). There are problems of transients in implementation but we have seen how much printing and debt Sunak had available, so a seriously missed opportunity. And repeating my other position, monetary UBI (a Douglas social dividend even if Keynes didn’t grasp it) is a fairer monetary tool than interest rates to bridge the in period gap between supply and income.
The private sector IS THE TAXPAYER. I despair
Solution 1
Repeal lockdown in its entirety
Open all business and get people back to work
Cancel Employer NI payments for 6 months
If employee is tested with covid-19 provide statutory sick payment for 2 weeks plus employment return guarantee
Only ever test anybody for covid-19 if they have the symptoms
Start today
Solution 2
Stick with what our government presented today
+++
Solution 2 = full lockdown followed by economic ruin
Indeed.
I’m sure millions would appreciate a refund of the part of NI contributions that pays the NHS £140bn a year for services at GP practices that no longer exist.
I ‘d like a refund of Council Tax spent on no Libraries this first half of the year, and for the road narrowing and signage measures taken without any consent, also the ‘working at home’ or simply not working staff.
Our Borough has spent £120k on ordering private services to test their staff for Covid from October. Is that a political judgement on acceptability of Government promises to do the same? Sir John would you comment, please?
Solution 1 is the ONLY solution, preferably under new management.
It seems students in Scotland are going to be imprisoned by law in their often tiny university rooms or households and not even allowed to go home. Up to about £25,000 or so in fees and rents for this “service” – at least a normal is provided prison is free.
Most getting a rather worthless degrees for their £75,000 too. Most would be far better off getting a jobs and studying part time as appropriate. Or deferring entry until next year at least.
Well what a disgrace the chancellor is. The big picture being a massive transfer of wealth from freelancers to permanent employees, and from private sector workers to public sector workers (& long term unemployed), massive wealth redistribution as undeclared social engineering as we know the chancellor does not like freelancers (as demonstrated by IR35, and his lack of understanding of those issues too).
Freelancers regularly swap between different umbrella companies, and between umbrella and personal service companies, or even between short term PAYE employment direct with employers and back to umbrella or personal service company. Often with large gaps between engagements. Any of these styles of working are getting completely no help whatsoever, just spend your savings until you qualify for universal credit, leaving your kids in poverty, no swimming lessons for them and all the rest of it.
While at the same time perm staff are being bailed out massively regardless of their savings (many far richer than average freelancers), many public sector workers are on full pay sat at home doing nothing, and the long term unemployed have had financial increases.
Conservatives seem to hate micro-biz, hate freelancers, hate entrepreneurs, hate people with the balls to take a chance. They love the public sector, they love mega-corporations and they love the drones who work for them, farmed for tax.
Freelancers are just being left to spend their savings until they qualify for universal credit, many suicides will come from this. Conservatives and civil service (and big consultancies and CBI advising them) clearly don’t understand how freelancing really works.
In the same way that the Conservatives have helped the big outsourcers flood the country with cheap foreign labour to undercut and displace freelancers (and perm staff) this is not looking pretty. The freelancer message boards are alive with disgust.
This is no small matter as freelancers are core Conservative vote, and are being left to starve, this is not going to end well for the Conservative party.
Freelancers are a massive % of Conservatives core vote, to display yet again how comprehensively Conservatives don’t understand freelancing and completely unfair lack of help compared to other parts of the workforce is a massive mistake.
The political class, and especially the Conservatives in parliament, are really in trouble now. Who exactly are they expecting to ever vote for them again? As our friends are made into the new underclass forced to live on universal credit having been the most productive part of the economy… its not going to end well for the Conservative party.
I know what you mean this conservative government are indeed the new labour party
Indeed. A transfer from the efficient & productive sector to the largely parasitic government sector in the main (nearly all “working” from home on full pay and pensions). We see this too with the pension apartheid.
For all my shitty comments someone needs to take Boris out for a good drink and a man hug.
He really has copped the most god awful gig.
Indeed and get him to promise to ignore his greenish wife and cull all the climate alarmist lunacy & subsidies. Plus get back to an agenda of small government, freedom and choice. He can still be an excellent PM perhaps the best since Churchill if he start to deliver this. What is holding him back?
I can think of another formerly popular chap in exactly the same situation and I’ve been there myself.
It’s not easy.
Maybe the thought of hundreds of thousands of dead, if he messes up really badly?
Scotland not very happy about budget cancellation.
Demanding more devolved powers to set own budget.
Another step towards Union break up?
Horrible name Winter Economy Plan..rather like Winterval..yuk!
Winter Wonderland?
Well, I suppose someone is trying to be inventive – He gets marks for trying at least.
Government CV advisors please take note and stop making the chancellor’s job impossible — You need to think even further outside the box.
It would truly cheer the country up if the chancellor announced a tax revolution — but that’s asking too much I guess
Lower & far simpler taxes, cheap on demand energy, halve the size of the state, cull all the green crap subsidies and all those worthless degrees (about 75% of them) that people get into large debts for and a huge bonfire of red tape, abolition of HS2 – it is obvious exactly what is needed but no sign of delivery.
Policies to kill parasitic jobs and grow some real jobs.
That would really help, for a start …
I want a total rewrite of the confounded tax bible — it couldn’t get more confusing and incomprehensible… It doesn’t need to be done all in one go – but FGS let’s make a start
Change PAYE to a company tax and do away with 50,000 non-productive jobs…!
Remove VAT from basic items so that we end up paying out less benefits
Alas Boris came out with even more green crap today in his speech. Can we put Lord Peter Lilley and Matt Ridley in charge of it please.
All fairly welcome stuff but we really do need to protect the vulnerable and just get back to normal now. The sooner the economy adjust to the new normal the better for all. The new measures and the six months warning is absurd and very damaging. At the end of the day it will be the solid businesses that will be repaying all this debt in repayments and extra taxation and also the debt of the duff businesses that go bust and fail to repay their loans.
No budget from Sunak either perhaps as well – his last one was a massive attack on entrepreneurs relief, and no reforms for the self employed, pension pots, landlords, tenants, jobs, house buyers and the private sector in general. He could usefully undo nearly all that he did. His temporary stamp duty cut was welcome buy why temporary and so limited.
Universities going back for freshers weeks and we already have 124+ infections just at Glasgow University all rather predictable. It seems therefore that government has decided it is better to go for herd immunity for students at universities in this way (perhaps the right way to go for the young). But if so why lock the infectious the down? Surely if they are going for herd immunity they surely want them to spread thus giving young people free vaccinations. But perhaps they do not know what their policy is?
If they are not going for this then why are the student going back when most could easily study from home at far lower risk?
Full 2 week lockdown coming October 11th that’s why wee krankie introduced it to get one up on Boris.
Ruled by idiots.
Voted in by morons
What on earth do the Scots see in wee krankie and her dire National Socialist Party of Scotland? Ian Blackford is almost worse still.
no full lockdown in Scotland….fake news
If a job needs government subsidy then it is not ‘viable’.
We are not getting real about how we are dealing with this crisis. Yet more PPE baloney.
We are told that shielding and isolating the vulnerable is not feasible but nor is this.
It could well be the case that we have to endure another 18 months of duck-and-cover (possibly more going by the historic lengths of pandemics) and to get out of it we have to administer a rushed vaccine into healthy bodies that don’t need it.
This is the first time this century the Treasury has had to use the Magic Money Tree to bail out the Household Sector of the economy. Not only do the numbers look big, they are also fairly public. Unlike when the Tree had to bail out the Banking sector back in 2008, amounts which would make your hair curl but are never talked about.
It’s looking like the C19 bailout will require about £400 billion to be created by the Tree (budget deficit) for this fiscal year; that is grants and loan guarantees etc. That is about one fifth of what was eventually created by the Tree, to bail-out the Banking Sector in 2008/10.
Worry not, the Tree (The Treasury National Loans Fund), will eventually get all its created money back via taxation and similar. It can wait till the end of time to get it back. You are not going to pay it all back in your lifetime; your children are not going to pay it back in theirs; neither are your grandchildren.
What Rishi is doing is straight out of the MMT playbook. MMT is simply a fiat currency accounting system that allows an economy to maximise the use of its natural and human resources. It is not “socialist money printing”. It applies regardless of political ideology.
To cut a long story short. (1) The “national debt” you obsess about, equates to the penny, the national savings in the private sector of the economy. (2) The Treasury does not have to “borrow” its own sovereign monopoly fiat currency from anybody. (3) It does not have to issue Treasury savings bonds (Gilts and Treasuries) to finance its spending; it could stop issuing Gilts to match its spending tomorrow. (4) Taxation does not finance government spending either. The Treasury spends its created money long before it gets any of it back in taxation.
So far so good … except… um…
This is – like – the most socialist government I’ve every experienced ?
Foisted upon us by a Communist government that we’re not allowed to talk about ???
So fine, that’s what he’s doing for the next six months – what’s he doing for the six months after that, and after that, and after that ? Their policy is permanent suppression until a vaccine is available so why only six months ?
By the way, have they asked the behaviouralists how many people will actually agree to have the rushed-through vaccine when it arrives ? Just the high risk group I expect, so that won’t end it either.
No point in repeating my opinion of Sunak’s policies so I’ll just ask a question, in the penultimate sentence how is one to interpret ” already worth £190 billion”.
Hancock assists Apple sell their mobiles – – I kid you not.
Perhaps the Government might like to pay?
The Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, has told BBC Breakfast that people may need to “upgrade” their phones in order to access the government’s new NHS Covid-19 app.
It follows criticism after some people with iPhone 6 and older versions of Apple’s handsets said they couldn’t download it.
The contact-tracing app instructs users to self-isolate for 14 days if it detects they were nearby someone who has the virus.
Here we go, crater the economy for absolutely no valid reason, claim credit for awful bailouts that will be just as devastating in the long run and expect that nobody has the wit to put two and two together. Government and big media is entirely and completely responsible for every death by lack of treatment or suicide, every job lost, every business closed and every child without education. Every single MP should be thown out and banned from public office forever. Lets see if they can survive on bailouts and benefits.
To be honest John do this government give you hope or inspiration? To date all our problems we have the PM coming out with his super green plan which in reality as always is wide ranging and a desperate attempt to keep all the plates in the air to try and please everybody. When we see the big polluters of the world implementing such draconian policies then maybe we should fall in line. As usual no mention how it will be paid for and by whom. When the ship is sinking concentrate all your efforts on what is causing the most damage. Climate change is the least of our worries at the moment.
I get a sense of Déjà vu, it feels like 1980 all over again, many otherwise viable businesses and people are having the rug pulled from beneath them through no fault of their own. Businesses and people needed “A New Deal”, not the failed, reheated, economics omni-shambles from 40 years ago…
Will the employee have to claim this job support top-up scheme or will employer, how will it be paid by HMT, direct to the employee or to the employer, if the latter what checks will be in place to stop a rouge employer from expecting a full days work from their workforce whilst only paying for 1/3rd of it themselves, will checks be made on turnover vs. the number of people on the payroll, if the company really is only working at 1/3rd capacity surely turnover will be 1/3rd?
OT; The new T&T mobile app, what a (very poor) joke, typical of products from those who work(ed) in the IT or mobile telecoms industry who think the world revolves around having such a device glue to ones ear or at least palm.
Will this app stop me catching Covid-19, no. Will it tell me that I have been exposed to the virus, no, although it will tell me my phone has, the two the not the same! I could have been elsewhere, my phone in my jacket on the back of my desk chair, in a locker, at a gate-house, in my car, whilst I was elsewhere (perhaps in a meeting or location where phones are not allowed); will this app tell me that someone in that meeting or location has suspected Covid-19 – or that I might have infected others.
This app is dangerous, “my phone says I’m not infectious”, it’s Friday night and I’m off to the pub/restaurant…
“They who can give up essential liberty to obtain a little temporary safety, deserve neither liberty nor safety” – Benjamin Franklin
Guess there was a ‘magic money tree’ after all! Who would have thought that a Conservative government ( a Conservative government!) would have taken the country so far towards economic ruin and taken away our liberty because of an obsession over a virus and in the process caused premature deaths from other illnesses, stored up more premature deaths because of lack of treatment and diagnosis, increased mental illness and suicides and put back children’s education? What an outrageous record.
The perpetrators deserve nothing less than lengthy incarceration in prison.