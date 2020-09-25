Getting the deficit down

I want lower tax rates to boost revenues and encourage enterprise. The best way to cut the deficit is to have more growth which will generate more tax revenues and cut government costs on welfare. There are some in government, however, who want ideas to narrow the deficit. So here are a few that would cut the deficit without damaging UK incomes and jobs.
- Return to charging every visiting foreign truck a fee for using our roads. Many foreign lorries travel on our roads, competing against UK hauliers who usually pay road tax. They often also fill up with fuel away from the UK, avoiding fuel taxes. The HGV Levy to cover this has been suspended and should be reintroduced. Going up to a maximum of just £10 a day, it should also be increased.
- Collect payments for using the NHS on all visitors from overseas as current rules require. Encourage them to insure or to travel with sufficient money to pay for any Dr and hospital bills. There are too many stories of visitors not being asked to pay for their treatment despite the rules.
- Cut the VED rate on new cars to stimulate more new car purchases.
- Initiate an urgent review of the plan for the railways. The government has nationalised the huge losses the system must now be incurring. It needs to design railway services that will be better used in current circumstances with more fare revenue, and with lower costs from running fewer empty trains. It also needs to look at the large investment programmes and concentrate on new technology solutions to providing the capacity that will be needed in the new conditions. Presumably peak travel will be much reduced as more and more commuters work more of the week from home.
- Buy more UK government needs from domestic sources, subject to proper competitive tenders. This will capture more of the value added and tax receipts domestically on large procurement programmes.
3 Comments
Release business form the cost of Brexit- that would be the best Christmas present hard pressed employers could get. Otherwise as we fly past 100% GDP and upwards , the big ticket items will have to be cut . Welfare and the NHS
I wish it were otherwise but it aint
I’m convinced that our kind host deliberately debases his own history to adhere to the prevailing Marxist State orthodoxy. This personal betrayal can be seen across the Tory party and his evidence of a party that in existential crisis
Mr Redwood knows full well but refuses to condone it that to eliminate the deficit the best method is to cut State spending and reform the State’s apparatus and yet in this article he details these puny methods of revenue collection
We need less State spending, less State waste, less capital destruction from a State that is now a parasitic entity for the leeches that are Labour and the unions who see various areas of State activity as their political fiefdom (NHS, Education, Civil Service, Local Authorities, Social Work etc).
It is this lack of honesty from the Tories that it is deeply offensive. Tory MPs know that their party is dead, now just a vehicle for careers and employment. As with Labour it’s purpose is the protection of itself and if that means smashing our capital base, handing power to the unions, politicising our environment then that’s what the Tories will do
This was an article written not by John Redwood MP (ardent Thatcherite) but an article written by a politician that can no longer speak his mind for fear of retribution from his own side
Either way, the die is cast. Johnson will take this nation in a direction that will lead to authoritarianism of a kind we have never seen before and he and his lackeys will use technology to enslave, monitor and control us
Both main parties are a stain on the UK and they know it
The Conservative Woman nails the Tory party to the mast. Kathy Gynell, Perrin, Cadman etc etc know full well what this party in govt has become. We should be all be fearful of a party that is so fearful of being slandered on race and immigration that they will capitulate to any demand to prevent it from happening and that means the majority will pay the price for their embrace of Marxist ideology and CRT
reply I have also set out spending cuts I support, starting with HS2. Not everything is a conspiracy.
Replace VAT with a sales tax.