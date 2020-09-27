Mind the gap

One of the dangers of a political world that expects absolute loyalty to fixed views of the world and roundly condemns dissenting or sceptical voices is it creates a bigger and bigger gap between what people say they believe and what they imply they believe by what they actually do. This can be particularly true of the many politicians and senior officials who lecture us on climate change and the virus.
Today we see this in the long term issue of green transformation, and in the shorter term issue of how we should respond to the virus. Polls show a high degree of agreement with the Green movement propositions that climate change is real and a serious threat to our lives and livelihoods. There is also agreement with governments pursuing policies to lower carbon dioxide output. People do not want to be seen to disagree with the establishment consensus.
This makes it curious that most people are not rushing out to buy an electric car or to trade in their diesel for a bicycle. There are no queues to replace the gas or oil boiler in the home with an electric system based on renewable power or heat pumps. Those who do take up cycling – and many do – are usually doing so as a leisure or keep fit activity, not as a way of getting children to school, going to work or picking up food from the shops. Prior to the virus many MPs and others were happy both to tell pollsters something more needed to be done about climate change, whilst continuing to book their foreign holiday jet flights, renew their internal combustion engine vehicle, continue with a meat and dairy based diet and buy products that had been shipped half way round the world to get to them.
I remember the ultimate irony when I went to a pre CV 19 meeting in London to hear the case for more electric cars. I asked the leading advocate about his own car buying habits. Without any sense of shame he told me he had not got around to buying an electric vehicle and had no plans to.
All this suggests that people do not think the threat of climate change is so great that they need to make much if any change in their own behaviours.
The polls on CV 19 show that 71% of the UK public are concerned or very concerned about CV 19 for themselves, and 87% are similarly concerned about CV 19’s impact on the country as a whole. There has been majority support for lock downs, quarantines and early closing of hospitality venues.
Yet the recently released Kings College London study of public responses to the measures from March to August shows that only 18% of those suspecting they have the virus did actually self isolate, and only 11% of those contacted by Test and Trace to alert them to recent exposure to the virus stayed at home as requested. The study concludes that many people just find the need to stay at home with no ability to go to work, go to the shops or see friends and relatives too difficult. It may not be affordable, it may prevent looking after the people they care for, or it may be too stressful. Clearly whilst acknowledging CV 19 is a threat they do not think their own chances of getting the serious form of the disease are high enough to require them to comply with the isolation guidance.
Fish rot from the head.
Lying politicians have set a bad example. Egregiously when they stand on a manifesto that they do not agree with and do not intend to support.
This should not be just a case of being sacked as an MP. It is a criminal deception, voter fraud that should lead to fines and imprisonment.
Giving up the party whip before voting against a manifesto commitment is not sufficient. They must not vote against, or risk criminal prosecution.
+1 Trust and credibility has gone that is if it was ever there in the first place
JR, it is called group think.
MSM helping creating fear- like the govt taking out front page adverts in every paper!
Govt was content to let 18 million people fly in during lock down, plane loads from virus hot spots without test or trace because it claimed it made no difference. It makes an absolute mockery of its decision for local lock downs!
One poll you might be interested in is Labour ahead of Fake Tories.
Give people the facts and let them choose, it is called democracy.
Excellent cogent analysis by Lord Sumption today. It would pay your govt. to read it and act upon it straight away.
1984 Health Act was designed to quarantine infectious people. Not lock up healthy people. This act is in accord with historical practice.
The govt is deliberately using the wrong legislation to avoid accountability.
Yes, Giles B, and worse still is Tory MPs apparently standing by while the transformation of our society by the Left, in the person of Boris Johnson, is being effected. The MPs should be fighting to repeal the Act, not just tweaking it. They should stand firm against this grab by the Left of our freedoms and rights, and against the agenda (which is well under way) to completely transform our lives/way of life.
Do not be fooled and think because Boris Johnson is labelled “Tory” that this takeover of our society is not happening, and, critically, that it is not planned. It is, and very swiftly, and we have got to take action. Write again to MPs before Wednesday, as Hitchens in his excellent M o S article suggests:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-8776033/PETER-HITCHENS-Boris-great-idea-Burn-house-TWICE-rid-wasps-nest.html Excerpts below:
“Johnson was never compelled to strangle the economy and turn daily life into a crime. He chose to do it….”
“His actions make nonsense of his words. It was the same when he said: ‘I am deeply, spiritually reluctant to make any of these impositions, or infringe anyone’s freedom.’ No he is not. If he was, he would have listened to the many brilliant experts whose wise counsel he has ignored from the start, such as Sunetra Gupta, John Lee and Carl Heneghan….”
Indeed.
You say “Polls show a high degree of agreement with the Green movement propositions that climate change is real and a serious threat to our lives and livelihoods.”
Well of course “climate changes” the climate has always changed and always will do and it can be a serious threat to our lives and livelihoods. As of course can many other things volcanoes, earth quakes, asteroid impacts, viruses and bacteria …….Who could disagree with this? I certainly do not? But this does not mean that mankind is the main driver of it and that a climate catastrophe is round the corner. Still less does it mean that spending £billions on renewable, electric cars, heat pumps and the likes will make any significant different and is sensible. These think will not even make any significant change to CO2 levels.
We are currently actually in a dearth of CO2 by historical standards. Levels have been up to 10 times more than current levels.
Of course climate changes (and of course black lives and indeed all lives matter). But the agenda behind these slogans is very different indeed and often profoundly damaging and evil. There are far far more sensible ways to spend money than an idiotic war against plant food.
See “How to Spend $75 Billion to Make the World a Better Place by Bjørn Lomborg for some sense on this. Though even he is rather too taken in the alarmists idiotic agenda in my view.
But perhaps he is just playing along for political reasons to have more effect?
Better still read “False Alarm” by Bjorn Lomborg.
Brain wash people enough they believe anything. Emperor’s clothes! Hence govt disgracefully brainwashing children of tender years to believe a man can be a woman! Scientifically impossible but your govt. is brainwashing children exactly that. Those who disagree will be punished!
Get out of office, your govt not fit for purpose. To go along with it makes you equally responsible for this disgraceful conduct.
Lifelogic, I believe it will not be that long before the whole global warming/climate change agenda will be revealed for the scam that I think it is – a massive money generating and laundering exercise to enrich the PTB and to finance their one world government/new world order agenda, and a method of controlling the populace who they will regulate heavily and tax mercilessly. With UN Agenda 21 and 2030 the people will be pushing bikes up the hill, in the name of sustainability, while those at the top will have those extra fancy unaffordable electric cars.
China (CCP) very much has an interest in the one world government agenda of the globalists and it is not coincidental that they have apparently effected significant infiltration of/influence on our society and government departments. I suspect they ultimately have plans to run the one world government themselves (see the degree of CCP influence over the WHO, one of the global governance organisations that the globalists promote). The CCP funding and influence on the WHO is apparently mainly why P Trump has stopped funding the WHO).
Questions have to be asked of our MPs.
When is Johnson going to firmly and irrevocably remove Huawei from 5G (I do not refer to vague promises).
Why is Huawei apparently still being allowed to go ahead and build Imperial College technical hub, installing 5G?
What is the influence of the CCP on parliamentarians and the civil service? What are the activities of that special group of (Tory Mps apparently) who are apparently pushing hard to get CCP far more involved in industry and technology and education in the UK?
If you do not have any qualms or do not believe how the CCP operates through infiltration, see the wonderful speech by USA Secretary of State Pompeo to State Governors about the infiltration of American society and government and education (and Hollywood) by the CCP. He quoted from a document which had been drawn up by a CCP think tank of all the State Governors, categorising them according to their degree of amenability i.e how “cooperative” theywere with the CCP. Pompeo was basically saying he knew which Democrat and other State Governors were apparently working with/for the CCP, or could be recruited. It is a great speech, with key remarks at 3.28 approx.
Youtube video entitled:
“US States and the China Competition: Secretary Pompeo’s Remarks to the NGA”
Feb 8th 2020
It’s like the polls in America people won’t openly admit to supporting Trump. People we all know who work particularly in the public sector don’t admit to voting Conservative or their offence of being continually fed a diet of LGBT propaganda.
People understand the climate changes and realise that windmills don’t work and electric cars are useless except for short commutes.
We returned from the south coast yesterday. 482 miles round trip, and still indicating 84 miles left in the tank.
What’s happening with Covid is a naked power grab by politicians trying to force through unpopular policies.
There will be insurrection before Christmas and you deserve all you get.
Ian,
Same for university lecturers who will not admit to vote to leave EU or be conservative, it is a job protection not to say your views. The anti liberal bunch smear, name call and derived anyone who does not share their view.
I suspect the same culture exists at the BBC.
The wholesale swallowing of the Green Nonsense is simply means of exerting an unacceptable level of control over us. Those enforcing it would be more at home in a communist dictatorship, along with their globalist pals.
Peoples actual decisions on the electric vehicle are logical. It is expensive to buy, batteries are not green, recharging is slow, range is inadequate, facilities for re-charging are scarce, and overall a scheme dreamt up by the usual bunch of scientific and engineering illiterates in Psrliament and the civil service. There are viable sensible alternatives.
Climate change in the UK is a positive thing. A more agreable outdoor life and a greater range of home grown produce. Once we accept that climate changing is normal and not a doomsday new religion, life can adopt to it.
Unconnected with CC is the way we treat the planet. Much can be done to stop fouling it and to clean it up as the Japanese are begining to demonstrate. Mans wonton behaviour is more likely to destroy the planet than any shift in nature such as climate. The sun drives climate, man fouls the environment.
Indeed a typical electric car might only use circa £3,000 of electricity during its lifetime even less before the fist battery needs replacing. Plus this There is almost certainly more fossil fuel energy using the manufacture or the vehicles and batteries. For most people with current technology and costs they make very little sense. Keep you old far more flexible car until the politicians force you to change. Just as the fools tried to do with condensing boilers and those horrible compact florescent lamps.
They are not zero emission they are at best emissions elsewhere vehicles. In the manufacture, the mines for the battery and other materials, from the tyres and at the power station.
Keeping your old vehicle is nearly always greener too.
and MOT being one of the best measures to protect us.
Agricola – well said, thank you.
“overall a scheme dreamt up by the usual bunch of scientific and engineering illiterates in Parliament and the civil service. “
When the Minister for Energy and Climate change doesn’t realise that electricity has to be stored if it doesn’t get used straight away – yes, really, I saw it with my own eyes – and those proposing a hydrogen economy don’t understand that it would be about as safe as a smart motorway, then you get some idea of the science deficit in current mainstream politicians. There are a few exceptions but the rule seems to be that history, classics or (above all) PPE trump any STEM subject.
“There are viable sensible alternatives. “
Indeed there are. For example, convert large vehicles like buses, HGVs etc to run on compressed natural gas – minimal NOX, vanishingly small particulate emissions and the fuel is under our feet. Too sensible?
JF
Agreed.
The problem we now have (in the UK and much of the world) is that governments, charities, the BBC, the foolish Greta, Lucas, Attenborough, Carney and Prince Charles types, the hypocrites, do as I say not as I do dopes and actresses and the many bent or deluded “climate” scientists have convinced much of the largely unscientific public that a war against CO2 is a sensible thing to waste £billions of tax payers’ money on when it clearly is not.
Politicians then have to play to this deluded crowd as we saw with the lunacy of the climate change act, Paris accord and the net zero carbon agenda. One good think this virus could do would be to kill this misguided religion dead.
Get Charles Moore, Peter Lilley, Matt Ridley, Paul Dacre types to sort out the BBC propaganda outfit on this and their many other issues. They are wrong and hugely biased on almost everything.
Does anyone really think that the best way to stop forest fires is to cut manmade CO2 emissions by a tiny amount in world terms. This rather than managing the forests better? If I lived near one I certainly would not be remotely impressed by the former. Even if it worked (which it won’t) it would take very many years.
Great post L/L. I watched Boris going on about how Britain was going to be a leader in green initiatives and become the Saudi Arabia of wind power. I’ve heard that for years from Alex Salmond who was a keen advocate of wind power. Wind power in Scotland has caused so much heart ache for people who have no choce but to live near the damn things but they have also been the cause of bankruptcy for some. Scotland still imports a lot of power from England when the wind doesn’t blow. We need gas power stations to be able to ramp up when necessary. Without them the lights will go out. Climate change is happening but nothing we can do will change it. All Boris is going to do is bankrupt the economy and push people further down the road into poverty. Yes, we would all love to think we could control nature and stop some of the consequences of climate change and so we all nod our heads to the fantasy but the reality is that most people wont’ be able to afford the changes the governments wants us to make to our lives. We moved into our house which is old just over a year ago and we have just put in a new highly efficient oil boiler. We don’t have gas and my husband is dead against electric boilers which are not as efficient as oil or gas. Our electric bill has gone up twice in the space of a few months and changing doesn’t reallly make that much difference to the price. Everyone I know is concerned about their electric bill and although we have solar panels we haven’t got £1k to fix them at the moment so are having to pay a larger bill. It’s all stuff and nonsense John and during a time like this where we are having to worry about tax rises and job losses then I’m afraid green issues are the last things on most people’s minds.
Message from Peter Hitchens. Daily Mail
It’s time for MPs to do their jobs
ON Wednesday, Parliament must vote to renew or ditch the dictatorial Coronavirus Bill, which it enacted in a sort of mesmerised trance, without a vote, half a year ago.
It should scrap this nasty, despotic thing. And you can help. You need to email your MPs now, in large numbers. Do not try to reason with them.
Be polite, brief and acid. Say you have noticed that MPs have ceased to do the job for which they are paid more than £80,000 a year.
They are not representing you. They have let hundreds of thousands of jobs be destroyed without a squeak of protest.
Indeed. But destroying real jobs, creating parasitic ones and damaging overall living standards is what politicians and government have been doing for many years. All done by excessive taxation, a bloated and largely unproductive state sector, endless misguided red tape, unfair competition and virtual dire monopolies in health care, schools, universities, the BBC …. they should spend 20% of GDP not waste nearly 50%.
Can the police really still retire on 60% of full pay after 30 years (perhaps at under 50) for perhaps another 20-60 years living off other tax payers?
Totally agree. The state sector needs a huge cull including politicians. And definitely time to end early retirement and over generous tax payer funded pensions. Let them be subjected to the markets the same as those of us in the private sector. I agree it’s ludicrous that policemen can retire in their 40s after having served their 30 years but don’t expect any changes from this pathetic useless spineless Government too frit to stand up to the unions. Far easier to pick on the wealth creating private sector instead.
get writing to your MPs
get writing to your MPs
ok
Who will probably take no notice and just pull a blanket reply out of the drawer as usual. That’s if they can be bothered to reply at all. Their loyalty is to their career paths and their party, certainly not their constituents.
Repeal the Coronavirus Act 2020.
Go to https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/313310 and click on ‘Sign this petition’ if you want the Coronavirus Act 2020 to be properly debated in Parliament next Wednesday.
As I write, the petition has only 59,051 signatures – an increase of about 18,000 since last Tuesday, but still not enough. Tell all who value democracy.
It is down to Speaker Lindsay Hoyle to allow the debate.
100,000 signatures are needed for it to be considered for discussion in Parliament.
Funnily enough, I sent this email to my Guildford MP a few days ago:
‘I note that you are not one of the 40 Conservative backbenchers who are signatories to the Brady Amendment on the repeal of the Coronavirus Act 2020.
For a further 6 months are you content as our elected representative not to do the job you are paid for – to uphold the workings of democracy, and to subject government legislation to robust debate and scrutiny? Is it that you do not have the courage to visibly support this amendment that strives to return democracy to this country? Do you intend to keep your head down and sit on the fence over the most important issue of our lifetime – a free nation? Please explain.’
I shall publicise widely how she votes on the matter (vote this Wednesday?)
Peter Hitchens is a MUST read today.
“Boris burnt the house down twice in order to get rid of a wasp nest, then stands in the ashes and blames everyone else.” Great stuff.
It transpires that people have been dying in large numbers doing their duty to avoid CV19.
One suspects the usual Tory blanket ban rather than target those clearly breaching lockdown. Everyone gets hit with a sugar tax, for example.
(Even I’ve been doing my bit with CV19 despite not agreeing with it and hating having my face covered.)
Good morning.
Governments should not be run via opinion polls. This is a Blairite concept. The only opinion poll that matters is the one where we all get a chance to vote on the pledges made by all the parties. YOUR party won Sir John with a handsome majority. Its pledges included, cutting immigration and getting BREXIT done. It did not include banning ICE vehicles and hybrids.
If one was to conduct an opinion poll on Public Services and ask; Q1 “Do you believe the government should deliver better Public Services ?” I am sure than answer would be an unequivocal, “YES !” Then if you then asked the same people; Q2 “Would you support government spending more on Public Services ?” Again, I am sure than answer would be an unequivocal, “YES !” Then if you were to ask them; Q3 “So you support tax rises and are prepared to pay for it ?” I am sure most people would not, and that is the same with Climate Change and all the other guff. Nice and easy to support all these so called good causes, that is until you inform people of the cost. And that last bit is the part of the equation or the question that is never discussed or asked. Our screens are filled with loaded images of Polar Bears on ice block and falling lumps of ice, or people in hospital corridors and pictures of crying children etc.
It is easy to sit here behind a keyboard and be a cynic, much harder for an MP with constituents to please and reassure, this I admit. But an MP has the position of being able to hold the government to account and it is that that is so crucial. Currently, this isn’t, and never really has, been happening.
In this information age it is becoming harder for governments to fob people off with stuff like; “A pound in your pocket.” from the late Harold Wilson. See link below for an example of what I mean. It’s from the Commons Library 😉 People back then could be bamboozled, not now. Only the ignorant and, sadly, there are far too many of those.
PS My elderly neighbours who I pop in to do some gardening for are beginning to suffer mentally. They have hardly been out since this all began. I am certain there are others. Sir John, this must stop !
https://commonslibrary.parliament.uk/pound-in-your-pocket-devaluation-50-years-on/
As to the gap, it is increasing between the governed and those who would govern. A fact well demonstrated by Nigel Farage in his none parliamentary career. He was everywhere but parliament, but he conducted proceedings with a talent that shook the establishment to the core.
Until there is greater democracy in the way we are governed the gap will increase. I see Extinction Rebellion and the flag wavers outside parliament as a symptom of the weaknesses. They thrive because of the brake on democracy. Do you see the present system of vested interests allowing further referendums after the trauma caused by the last one. Yet Switzerland lives by referendas on major questions and thrives in every sense. Whether we accept it or not, we a travelling through a period of great political change occasioned by the ever increasing information available to all.
We are travelling through a period of great political change. Sadly it’s mostly due to the ever increasing amount of disinformation available to many.
Far too many people now confuse opinion with fact.
Have a look at some facts on extinctioclock.org
A problem is the increasing misinformation available to all, and the lack of education in how to distinguish between facts and fiction. The majority can thus easily swallow propaganda on issues such as climate, and reinforce their beliefs because they find a handful among those who do not swallow climate propaganda appear to have swallowed some other propaganda, like the idea that the moon landings never really happened.
There are also huge gaps within populations on what they believe about the issues mentioned and also what they do. One of my sisters is terrified of the consequences covid might have on her husband’s health. As a consequence she is shielding and fearful of what she sees as the lax behaviour of others.
Yesterday in Trafalgar Square there was a large gathering of people who do not believe covid is a major threat to health and ignored official health advice about social distancing and wearing masks.
In the case of covid the government not only expects ‘absolute loyalty to fixed views’ but rigorously enforces it with police intervention to forcefully arrest, disperse and fine protesters.
Other protests are not forcefully policed. On the contrary, the establishment openly displays sympathy towards them. Mobs are allowed to vandalise statues while police look on sympathetically or kneel down before them.
None of this will end well.
Peter
“Yesterday in Trafalgar Square there was a large gathering of people who do not believe covid is a major threat to health and ignored official health advice about social distancing and wearing masks.”
Water cannon would sort that out. Or just simply lock them down on the spot and make them stay where they are for two weeks.
They’re really kicking off because they don’t like a tory government and they don’t like brexit, both of which exist because of democratic majority vote.
‘Stop brexit’ gobs moved onto the latest anti-tory cause, is what they are.
I’m not sure that you are correct, Steve.
I like both Brexit (no deal, for preference!) and a conservative government.
I don’t like an authoritarian, interfering nanny state which has vastly overstated the danger of covid-19 to the healthy majority of the country and which fails to protect adequately the vulnerable – the elderly and those with co-morbidities including disease of the immune system and lungs, and is prepared to let many others did without treatment so that facilities can be maintained in a state of readiness for a second wave of deaths that is not coming.
I particularly don’t like a government that has lost sight of its identity.
O for a conservative Conservative government!
Steve: As London mayor, Johnson bought water cannon vehicles from Germany for over £320,000. Like you, he obviously felt that that was the right treatment for people who might disagree with him.
Then he discovered too late that their use was not licensed on the UK mainland. They had to be sold for scrap in 2018 for £11,000.
Good to know the country’s in the hands of someone like that, isn’t it? ‘Not diligent’, as Lord Sumption rightly called him.
seems a long time since we had a Tory government – haven’t they noticed?
wot! not published?
Some of the most ardent Brexiteers are against the lockdown and the loss of our liberties. They see the nonsense of most of the Government’s policies and the long-term damage being done to our economy. It’s as if we are being prepared for a Brexit sell out with powers being put in place to quell the civil unrest that would ensue.
Where is your evidence for this ill-informed rant? Were you there?
I don’t see the Trafalgar Square demonstration as being part of an anti-Tory or anti-Brexit Movement.
Unlike other demonstrations that the police have ignored this one does not attract funding from globalists. This demonstration would hinder policies that increase control over populations.
The fact that there was no pre-planned violence made it easier for police to break up. However action generates reaction. There was a photograph in the media of a woman in a tweed suit(not typical antifa attire) being knocked to the ground by police. I have been unable to find the related video. Protesters say they get removed from YouTube.
The Sun has already taken sides. ‘Cops’ v ‘Thugs’ in the shorter words they think suitable for their readership.
There has been no real debate on covid measures just high handed instructions from a government that seems as if it is not quite sure what it is doing.
Covid was always going to draw criticism for any government. It is just a question of how much criticism, how long it continues and whether it builds. The omens are not good.
“All this suggests that people do not think the threat of climate change is so great that they need to make much if any change in their own behaviours”.
You are an intelligent man Sir John and know perfectly well that electric cars are at best a niche product and that replacing a quiet small gas boiler with a large noisy heat pump on the exterior is expensive, inconvenient and ugly. You are being a bit disengenuous.
The ‘Green’ product offerings have too many disadvantages. They may get better over time but possibly not. Government may force up the price of convenient things like fossil fuels but realistically many people cannot afford to change.
The snag is that science has not come up with any good and affordable alternative to fossil fuels, this is not science’s fault, to do so may be impossible. In which case going Green becomes a political problem and so far going Green is not in the self-interest of any politician – hence you blame the self interest of ordinary people.
Your government is offering households money to ‘go greener’ but no money for the one thing that would make a difference – a new boiler. Government plainly thinks the threat of climate change is not so serious as to help with something useful.
It’s not just the boiler – for heat pumps run at low constant temperatures and need larger radiators, electric boilers need the old water radiators removed and replaced with glorified electric storage heaters – they were a disaster the first time they were mooted. I had them and chucked them out in favour of a wet system . But the real kicker is that whatever we do in the UK to ruin our lives and our economy, it won’t make the slightest bit if measurable difference to the world. China and Asia will carry on dwarfing our output. It is all virtue signaling of the worst kind and any MP suggesting these drastic measures should be voted out. Problem there is that our young have been indoctrinated with this stuff and so it won’t happen.
Yep. They also always say that taxes should ‘go up’ in polls, because it makes them look kind. But they always vote for lower taxes.
I am ruthlessly honest with myself, and find that my really honest responses give me a pretty good idea of how other people feel and will vote.
That’s why a secret ballot is critical and must be defended at all costs, with postal and proxy ballots severely limited.
And we find even the ‘red wall’ like conservative politics so long as it is not called Conservative – or if they are desperate, even if …
People often do want higher taxes but usually only for everyone earning more than they do.
Politicians nearly always promise lower taxes before elections (for all the but top 10% or something) and promise better public services. Post election they invariably deliver higher taxes for nearly everyone, even worse public services, more expensive green crap and more and more red tape just for good measure.
Indeed peoples’ humbug is extraordinary. Some of the most strident ‘greens’ I know spend much time (or did pre Covid) flying around the world, drive large gas-guzzling cars, and generally make no changes at all which would actually impact their lifestyles. In a way it’s heartening as it shows their revealed opinions, as opposed to their stated ones, to be that apocalyptic end of the world is nigh climate warnings are BS.
The EV issue is a question of cost and the lack of charging infrastructure. Many ex-labour voter families rely on a cheap petrol “run-around” to do the school run, go shopping or get to work.
Bring the cost of an EV down and instal the charging infrastructure and people will buy.
Sakara Gold
“The EV issue is a question of cost and the lack of charging infrastructure. ”
More the fact that the entire concept is practically useless and inhibits freedom.
“Bring the cost of an EV down and instal the charging infrastructure and people will buy.”
I’d only buy if it was a gas turbine hybrid. Though in my opinion EV is doomed to distant memory as was LPG.
When they work people will buy them without the government ramming them down their throats. People happily buy led lighting now.
A shame governments & the EU foolishly rammed those horrible and mercury filled compact florescent lamps on to everyone!
A re-heated Avon as used in the Lightning should make a nice school run vehicle.
JF
In reality LPG was supply driven. There was plentiful supply from the North Sea oilfields and a need to develop markets for it, with chemical demand for chemical derivatives (polypropylene, SBR rubber, etc.) being limited. It has the benefit of being cleaner burning than petrol, but the penalty of lower mpg and the cost of converting your engine and installing a large tank in the boot. It pays off for high mileage drivers who don’t need a boot.
Of course it attracts a much lower duty rate – about half that on diesel and petrol if I remember correctly. I passed a station advertising it at 79ppl, compared with 112ppl for petrol recently.
The EV development must be a private concern – not a penny of taxpayers money should be used – we don’t fund petrol forecourt stations…….not a penny
So Boris is giving the WHO more money, excuse me while I throw up. The government is clearly hell bent on making itself more unelectable than labour.
another in the long, long Covid damage done to brains.
Poor Boris who is likely to be castigated forever after ignominious defeat, resulting from succumbing to the mind altering virus.
I think it’s the mind altering ray that seems to exist in Downing Street. I’ve said it for years – every PM goes in with good ideas and soon succumbs to it. It’s a true old adage, no matter who you vote for the government gets in – i.e. the civil service stopping things they don’t like and promoting their agenda. Better to have a complete clear out every election of MP’s and advisors and senior civil service. Promote a few of the lower orders based upon talent rather than accent, school or university or degree studied and get rid of the knighthoods for doing a well paid secure job.
I have got to the point of thinking that Johnson is not ill but succumbing to the power/influence of the globalists and doing their bidding. I think he has always been a globalist, despite purporting to be a fervent Brexiteer, but he has changed and he looks hunted almost and as though he is reading a script. This is not original Boris that we are seeing.
The globalist deep state, call them what you will, operate through pressure on politicians. Could it be that they had enough on Boris to be able to pressure him to change course in the early days from herd immunity policy to lockdown (and to continue now with lockdown, maybe for 6 months, seizing people’s rights and freedoms, and ruling by ministerial decrees, with no scrutiny by Parliament)
I’m sure there’s a good reason the USA is stopping funding to the WHO – are we saying they’re wrong (its not corrupt or in league with china)
Earth’s tilted axis causes climate change.
Extinction Rebellion supporters would have more effect if they all went to the North Pole and leant the other way.
Instead they create hot air, but at least they have to breathe in first, which might help filter some of the toxic fumes.
@Adam – Nice one
I keep asking when the ruling class will wake up to the lies behind climate change … Yet they still buy seafront properties — perhaps they know something after all
+1. Just them by they actions not what they say – rather like most politicians.
Adam
“Extinction Rebellion supporters would have more effect if they all went to the North Pole and leant the other way.”
If I had my way I’d send them to the North Pole, then put them in lockdown.
Millions of things and many complex interactions cause climate change in various directions. C02 is merely one of them and a rather minor one. Anth. CO2 an even more minor one.
Furthermore CO2 has several very beneficial effects in greening the planet. On balance probably it is a net positive to have some more CO2. The world overall will not agree overall to reduce CO2 anyway so we will find out how positive or otherwise it is anyway.
Listening to R5 this morning, I was struck by a report from inside one of the locked-down student halls of residence that stated that students were treating the whole thing as the opportunity for a big party, with social distancing cast aside as some were trying to infect the uninfected. That only reinforces my belief that university, for many, isn’t a maturing process but more of a delaying-maturing process. There’s an obvious need for more public hygiene advertising – aimed at the young. I saw one TV ad, produced for the Scottish government, that was very good.
Back to cars: on the excellent ‘Five Live Science’ this morning, a report on how hybrids don’t live up to the hype, as many drivers stay in petrol mode and then lug a battery and electric motor around, unused. I believe Clarkson exposed the poor performance of one particular hybrid about a decade ago.
The environment needs conservation – not grand schemes.
If we practised conservation:
– re-using instead of recycling;
– heating people and not buildings;
etc
…we would save money while protecting the environment.
Good environmental policy should align with good economic policy and should not require any coercion.
Instead of listening to Greenpeace’s grand schemes and the weird propaganda on the BBC, we should practice conservation.
Agreed – I feel much more strongly about plastic in our Oceans than any concerns about Carbon emissions.
We live in a consumerist age. If you really want to limit carbon then start to re-pair and re-use, rather than re-cycle. We used to make things that lasted but now design things to have a limited lifetime. Do I need to scrap a perfectly good car because the ECU fails and cannot be replaced, or a washing machine because the bearings are gone but cannot be replaced (because the body is spot welded around them)?
Good environmental policy is following the wishes of the majority voters and not the minority lobby groups – there’s a reason why the green party only have one MP
We tried to.
We told the Tories time and again that we wanted a smaller population with smaller families.
Major threw the borders open and they haven’t been closed since.
They have ignored the mandates they have been given repeatedly. Always saying when they are elected “Ah. But now we must think of the people who didn’t vote for us.”
Labour never reciprocates when they win.
Like glass bottles instead of plastic
Dear Sir John–An individual decision on say an electric car is obviously not going to make even the slightest difference to what, if it exists at all, is a global concern. Till electric vehicles become compulsory there will be no change on that front.
When I joined the Royal Marines nearly 30 years ago, I knew that there was a risk of death or injury. I knew because I learned about what RMs did and I accepted that risk. I didn’t have to – I could have chosen a safer profession. But having accepted the risk I exercised appropriate caution when necessary and in many cases was – quite frankly – lucky. I have also made sure I didn’t expose my colleagues and subordinates to unnecessary risk by taking sensible decisions based on knowledge and fact. As a result I’ve enjoyed a long, successful and enjoyable career.
If I had a serious physical ailment which I know would be acerbated by contracting CV-19 (a virus which I now know about in terms of risk of transmission etc) I would have the choice as to whether I took the risk of socialising, going to crowded areas, and so on, and if I chose to take those risks I know the mitigating actions to take in order to minimise them.
What the PM is doing is locking all his troops in barracks (not the ones used by illegal immigrants I hope) during a benign conflict, because he’s terrified that one of them might get hurt. And in the process he’s destroying morale, causing angst amongst the troops, and wasting away their lives when they’re itching to get out and get on with it and are aware of the risks and dangers (and have made the choice to take the risk).
I am hoping that you and your backbench colleagues can bring some sanity this week and persuade the PM that the two boffins who seem to have hypnotised him into a fearful trance are not offering balanced advice. Rather they are skewing scientific data in order to lock the country down and destroy lives in order to eradicate a virus which is not only harmless to the vast majority but which is unlikely ever to be deleted.
Have a lovely Sunday.
Earths climate has changed many times over millions of years without any imput from the human race.Are we responsible for the mild winters we are experiencing for the last 20 years?
We need to change course on Covid restrictions before the economy is ruined beyond repair.
The Romans were growing grapes as far north as Leicester. Think about it!
Indeed. I can remember scientists warning of an impending Ice Age, about thirty years ago.
A bit of a mixed message, but some points to agree with.
If so many agree with imposed restrictions, why do they break them so easily? Perhaps it is because they see CV as a threat, but the remedies imposed are unreal to them, despite having some agreement with them?
My position is:
a) the virus is very real and a threat to life;
b) there are steps one can take at a personal level to reduce that threat;
c) were I to get CV symptoms, I would isolate, but I’d also increase the use of remedies open to me that the government is not talking about;
d) likewise, if I die due to CV then it will be my own responsibility.
The ceaseless news and adverts about CV are enough to make anyone question what is going on — WE all know how fake the BBC is with it’s own agenda, making most believe that CV is over-hyped.
Either the government is confused or working with wrong data/advice, or they are deliberately using this virus to get us ready for what is to come — We should have a poll on those 3 possibilities.
Perhaps even, people don’t like being dictated to by an authoritarian regime. Yet when simple asked the majority will heed advice.
Those that are at the forefront of spreading it just don’t care, it isn’t them, and if by accident should it come their way it is for the state to look after them. Some one else is always responsible for their care and wellbeing.
Good to see The Telegraph and David Davis expounding the virtues of taking Vitamin D as we head into the Winter months. Studies have shown that it cuts the complications from COVID dramatically.
So you say some people say one thing but do another?? – – -like politicians ” promising ” to reduce immigration? Then flooding us with foreign financial burdens who hate our culture,
Then we are told we cannot criticize them – or else. Then put up our taxes for them to sit here and breed us (eventually ) out of existence????
That sort of thing?? Say one thing and mean/do another John? – – we have had good teachers for decades – a Westminster full of them.
There are always thousands of Batman and Robin types only too willing to spout the painfully obvious nonsense contradicting common sense. We get it daily on here.
I hope there will enough shy trump voters (currently saying to pollsters they will vote for Biden or abstain) who will in reality vote for Trump.
Enough to really annoy the BBC and ensure more sensible climate, energy and economic policies at least for the USA.
+10
It is clear from previous posts on “green” issues that many, indeed most, of your respondents are knowledgeable enough to see through the climate change hysteria. They recognise that CO2 is not a serious threat – how could it be when there were ice ages and life thrived at a time CO2 levels were 10 – 20 times those of today?
Many contributors also recognise that electric cars are far from green with the environmental damage from mining battery minerals, far worse than oil extraction. Then there’s the dreadful use of children working in dangerous conditions mining cobalt. Why aren’t ministers addressing this scandal instead of promoting it? I won’t consider an electric car while this persists.
Finally, you have expressed concern at damage government action has done to our car industry. So why does our transport minister of all people kick our car makers in the teeth by driving a Tesla?
Why not encourage our car industry to start making really “Green” cars – something like the Morris Minor for instance. A small petrol-engined car that anyone could service and repair because it is simply built. A car that is designed to last at least 20 years plus and where the main components are easily and cheaply repairable but can also be replaced at small cost.
No need to be self-driving, stop-start or air-conditioned. Limit the brake horsepower and top-speed to 70mph. Define a weight limit for non-commercial UK vehicles and tax commercial ones accordingly. Once you’ve got a really great design, sell it to the rest of the world (as they won’t be able to afford or run Teslas)
Grant Shapps (business and finance at Manchester Poly) clearly know nothing about energy, physics or transport. He even thinks (and often says) that electric cars are zero emission just to prove this.
JR
Re your first para:
No. We just have to box clever to win the game against PC, remain, woke, only BLM etc.
Re the rest:
Largely a matter of trust. Most people except virtue signalling idiots know they’re being had over with this green / EV rubbish.
I am of the view that climate change is man made and due to the industrialisation of China and to a significant extent other asian regions.
Why should we on our tiny island be paying the price for China stinking the planet out ?
Shut China and other asian regions down, stick with current vehicle technology since engines these days are actually very clean. Build what we need in our own country.
Perhaps you never visited the West End of London in pre congestion charge days?
The air quality in the West End these days is way improved compared to the bad old days.
You can’t win the game when it’s only being played in one half of the field.
We are not allowed to mention that there is a feral culture in our midst. Gangsta culture and the music that goes with it. Music that promotes violence, misogyny, theft and low cultural aspiration – yet we ban Land of Hope and Glory and are then told we must venerate Gangsta.
Then there is the religious ideology which has been twisted out of shape. We are told to venerate that too.
And on who is being violent to whom… simply count the bodies.
Climate Change is not man made. Man may cause local upsets through pollution, but that does not drive climate. The sun drives climate. Just investigate World climate before the industrial revolution. Account for the ice ages, shifts of continents and the the earths input with volcanos, tectonic plate shifts, not to mention asteroid and meteor strikes.
Man is the great polluter and is begining to realise that it is unnecessary. In fact the waste we throw away can and is, in Japan, being turned into hydrogen to run hotels and transport. The result of burning hydrogen is water. In time by following the same path , we in the UK could reduce heart and respiratory disease, take that load off the NHS and ultimately the tax we pay. I envisage enormous factory ships harvesting all the plastic from the places it collects in the oceans, using solar to generate electricity at sea, and using said electricity to process the waste plastic into hydrogen that can then be compressed and delivered in smaller ships to coastal store stations. We can then fuel all personal and most other road trsnsport. All it requires is science and engineering. Lets go for it before others realise the potential of all our rubbish.
I cannot support measures regarding climate change. Not until we start at the beginning. World population growth. Two people who have produced 10 children, and some do because we pay them to do it, will be requiring 10 more cars, houses, gas boilers etc in 17 years time. So population growth is the biggest issue facing the planet, and it is hardly ever mentioned.
It’s always amused me to hear green campaigners talking about their travels and conference attendances in far flung places. The same campaigners who berate me for having a 20 year old petrol car (which is driven less than 20 miles per month). They are good, I am evil. Such is life.
The Kings College Study Sir J quotes is surely misleading? It seemed to lump “concerned” and “very concerned” (of Covid) people together. I’m « concerned « but I’m not “very concerned”. My “concern” is minimal, I’m happy to mingle down the pub, go to the shops (without a mask if I could avoid a fine), and see young people in big groups having a nice time. So I shouldn’t be counted alongside those paralysed by fear of the disease.
I’m equally amused by the ramblings of the newly annointed Environmentalist-in Chief, St David of Attenborough. Despite once declaring, “I just wish the world was twice as big and half of it was still unexplored”, this is the man who has spent his very long life travelling thousands of miles, much of it on old, pollution-spewing planes, to parts of the world the majority of us never even knew existed……..until he made it his life’s mission to single-handedly introduced us to its delights. Does he see the inconsistencies and hypocrisy in his “enlightened” position? I doubt it.
“One of the dangers of a political world that expects absolute loyalty to fixed views of the world and roundly condemns dissenting or sceptical voices…”
I would be interested to know whether or not you, as a legislator, propose to do anything to protect us from a political world such as you have just described. For example, I wrote recently that, with Piers Corbyn apparently being singled out among organisers of recent protests in being issued with a £10,000 police fine, “it seems that the public’s freedom to react to a prolonged period of restrictions is among those freedoms currently being restricted”. I would like to know your position on this matter and on the police’s conduct at yesterday’s protest in Trafalgar Square.
I would also be interested to know your position on the Rule of Law (Enforcement by Public Authorities) Bill, which I believe is due for its second reading at the end of November.
People won’t buy electric cars because:
1) They are too expensive
2) The range is not good enough
3) They take too long to charge
4) The mining of the battery components is environmentally damaging and children are being used as miners
5) There is no joined up thinking from government. If we all bought electric cars there would not be enough electricity generating capacity.
Apart from those issues, they seem like a great idea.
I’ve just replaced my gas boiler with a new gas boiler. Gas is one sixth the price of electricity.
If we all threw away our gas boilers and started beating our homes with electricity:
1) It would cost 6 times more if you just used electricity to power convector radiators in each room
2) Storage radiators are basically useless
3) If you have a gas fired combo boiler, you’ll need a big plumbing change and need to find space for hot water storage
4) Air source heat exchanger installation is very expensive
5) Ground source heat pump systems require a massive garden and a lot of money
6) If we all changed to electricity to heat our homes there is nowhere near enough electricity generating capacity
Again, no joined up thinking from government. It would be nice if they got someone intelligent and knowledgeable to put together a 30 year costed plan, told us what it was and stuck to it. The headless chicken approach currently used really doesn’t work.
Talking about politicians saying one thing and doing another, Ed Davey currently on Marr saying they need to listen more to the people.
Everything about the LibDems tells me they are only interested in the people listening to them. They don’t want to learn from the people, they want to educate the people that they are right.
This isn’t just a problem with the LibDems, to be fair.
Weasel words on their part!
They may listen but they rarely act.
That 70% of people go along with the Green agenda and even respect Charlie’s opinion is a sign that this political movement, although with only 5-10% of the vote, has captured the media and civil service. They are ruling beyond authority.
The only place where the public can find the true expense and feasibility of the zero carbon agenda is on a few internet sites and little known books. The GWPF have published properly researched papers by highly qualified engineers and academics which show the actual work on the housing stock and infrastructure and with realistic estimates of the materials required, world resources and cost. These show that the plan purposed by the Climate Change Committee and accepted by the government will not be possible ovetall without forcing two thirds of us onto public transport and not owning a car, paying three times as much for heating and for £80,000 or more for works to our houses. And even then we will face power cuts and cold houses, with many deaths from hypothermia.
But the politicians have swallowed the Green propaganda wholesale. Even Boris, who was thought to be independent minded. has been brainwashed.
Students locked in dorms by Government Dictates
Concentration Campuses.
Mr Redwood, in your final paragraph you say:
“they do not think their own chances of getting the serious form of the disease are high enough to require them to comply with the isolation guidance.”
Isn’t this a fundamental misunderstanding of the reason for isolation? If you are asked to isolate, there is a significant risk you have the virus, so your fate is already determined. The reason to isolate is to reduce the risk of giving it to others. If you do not care about others, or cannot afford to isolate, then you will ignore the request. A your figures suggest 18% of the population are in those categories.
The gap between polling results and how people vote and act is a direct consequence and a measure of the bullying tactics of the Left to end free speech.
This is led by the BBC and its embarrassingly over-paid presenters who use the BBC’s guaranteed funding privilege and their unsackable celebrity privilege to promote their ideas.
My first car I used to park overnight on a nearby hill giving the option of a rolling start if battery not up to it. No such option with 100% electric.
Hybrids are akin to a motorised horse.
It concerns that so many people are willing to be so compliant with guidelines and opinions, abandoning reality and common sense in the process.
A few weeks ago we had some government ‘initiative’ about increasing the use of bicycles and here in my little village miles from anywhere this was taken up by the Parish Council. I dare say they felt it necessary to be seen to be ‘doing something’, and virtue signallers and others in their group were given a chance to shine.
They decided that a cycle lane should be created for the use of young children on a section of about 300 yards of road running along the main road to school. It would be created initially with cones. This, as I pointed out, was ill conceived as, amongst other impracticalities the road is potholed, the children would need to pass house driveways, some hidden, just around the time they were most likely to be in use and they would also be hemmed in, a slight mistake clipping the kerb or cone would lead to an accident. It was also to exist only on one side of the approach to school and on the way back from school they would need to ride towards traffic flows.
The whole thing was a dangerous nonsense but was driven by ideological council members and they were following ideologically driven higher leaderships. It is not known if there was any opposition.
So far it has not happened, I’d like to think my letter to them caused a change of heart but as you might imagine I’ve had no reply.
More of us need to oppose more the many dangerous ideas in all manner of subjects that are coming at us these days, speaking and writing clearly, challengingly and unambiguously. The problems being forced on us are too serious and by people who are far more political than in the past. We must move away from the practice of giving the benefit of the doubt.
Interesting seeing the vocal protests from the snowflake students in lockdown at a number of our universities due to the high rate of covid amongst them.
After 2 days they are pleading for it all to end, worried about supplies of food and drink, and now want to go home to mummy.
No thought about the old and vulnerable who have been in self isolation and on their own now with no company for nearly 6 months.
What a pathetic spectacle, and they are supposed to be the brightest youngsters we have.
God help us if ever these people get to positions of power and influence.
Harry & Megan spring to mind on climate change jetting around costing a fortune too!
CV19 is invisible too and doesn’t apply to VIP s.
Hence folks think “If it’s good for the goose…..”
I gather the coldest autumn temp on record has been recorded in the UK last night , on the basis of the hysteria we get when we get a hot day, which is cited as proof of global warming, I expect today we will be treated to weeping and wailing about the onset of global cooling.
More immediate than the onset of global cooling is the damage Boris Johnson is going to do to our economy with his new found green zealotry ( not something on display when he was reviewing Aston Martin Vantages, Ferraris, and such like as a car journalist ), and in light of the money he is bunging at the WHO etc, you can’t be anything but concerned at what economic crippling grand gesture he will make to the UN on climate change . Already there are worrying hints with his desire to tear out our gas and oil boilers, as well as banning us buying petrol or diesel cars .
Too often Prime Ministers like to make virtue signalling gestures on the international stage which come back to haunt us, I hope the parliamentary Conservative party have a clear idea what undertakings Boris is going give the UN on climate change , for these undertakings end up as legally binding obligations.
101 marketing – know what your customers want
101 actors – make your customers feel good
101 public servants – provide what people need
101 politicians – understand the people
101 ministers – provide what your voters asked for
The great disconnect between the people and the elite continues
1) Aviation – The free market has made jet engines more efficient.
2) Cars – a small turbocharged petrol engine is a good idea. As for oilers they should be dumped.
I think too many see things as binary – that is the gas guzzler fans or the green fanatics. Working the percentages is a better idea. A government or multinational push can help. A classic bad industry is shipping. Profitable with dirty diesels. No governmental push to get them to reduce emissions.
Furlough and continued state employment is what has created the support for the present CV19 measures.
When the money dries up. When Rishi Sunak delivers his first, second and third emergency budgets… all hell is going to break loose. That’s why Mr Sunak delayed his budget this week – too terrifying.
And as it is taboo to even mention the CCP (much less blame them) then the British Tory Party must shoulder all of the blame. ALL of it.
People are prepared to fight wars – with worse odds of surviving than this disease – in order to avoid such tyranny. So why are they cowering now ? Because they’re being paid to, that’s why.
I asked my U3A Science group when they considered the country should go carbon neutral.The universal view was that it should be soonest.
I worked out the cost per capita for each of the timescales and asked them how much they would be prepared to pay per month for this to happen.
None of them were prepared to pay anything.
This whole project is just wishful thinking.
In our country we heat our buildings for 6 months of the year to suit our modern wish to be warm indoors without wearing outdoor clothes.
The principal effect of this Global Warming is to give us milder winters.
How is that an emergency!
This is why Government should not make policy based on polling. When it comes down to it individuals know that the sacrifices from going green will make little difference to the climate. There’s a lot of people making a lot of money out of the subject of climate change. Common sense tells you that it’s the rise in the human population that is the biggest danger to our planet but that’s a taboo subject that can’t be discussed.
The biggest problem electric cars have as yet they are not the answer to anything.
For every plus point there is an equal and opposite negative point. Recharging? replacement battery cost. Real-world pollution due to weight impacting on tyres and brakes. Then Governments are not Honest, the pollution to produce electric vehicles and then distribute them to market is grater than all the CO2 they produce – but they dismiss that.
When did you get your social science degree?
I was very annoyed that Boris has given more of our tax money to the WHO at a time when our country is in extreme debt. This organisation caused the spread of the virus by not declaring it a pandemic back in March even though following its own guidelines it should have. Trump was right to defund it. What is wrong with Boris? Every decision he makes seems to be the wrong one.
Perhaps you could yourself lead by displaying a readiness to embrace new ideas?
I imagine you could afford an electric car for example.
The polls on CV 19 show that 71% of the UK public are concerned or very concerned about CV 19 for themselves, and 87% are similarly concerned about CV 19’s impact on the country as a whole. There has been majority support for lock downs, quarantines and early closing of hospitality venues.
……
The polls are rigged, heavily.
Why have successive govts. either actually encouraged the divisive politics of identity and divide and rule or consistently allowed Marxists to roll them out?
We were once, for a while, a homogenous country, the only divisive politics being fairly mild and class based.
We also had a proper Christian Church which ( whatever one’s views) did act as a social glue as did the traditional family which govt.s have also ripped asunder.
All of this government stupidity, liberal pandering and probably pandering for gain has had the obvious effect. Terrifyingly destructive polarisation.
There is now fear and shame in stating an opinion. Once again jobs can be lost for holding a political viewpoint. What has been done is disgusting beyond words.
More Isherwood’s “The Berlin Stories” than the oft referred to dystopian novels.
You need to be more honest and explain the trade offs involved with these issues. It is not a simple case of extremists versus skeptics. Be more open with publishing supporting analysis. Where it does not exist, commission it even if you think it will produce awkward results.
“Yes, as things stand decarbonising the economy will cost £1 trillion over the next 30 years. But by being clear with our intentions, investing in new technology and supporting the market costs will halve. Our approach will help the UK get ahead of our competitors creating our future wealth.”
“With Covid there is a trade off from protecting you from the disease. Against this we want to avoid long term damage to your health and the economy. This means reducing risk where we can and spending less time with your friends and family. We have to make these decisions on the fly, but are getting the balance right.”
Your opinion pollsters can then ask the public more honest questions. Differentiate yourself against your political rivals who have more extremist views.
Finally, Boris can communicate this better than you and me. He must find time from his other duties to write one of his ebullient articles explaining it, as it is to the nation. Bring the sensible majority of the public with you.
I think switching to electric cars is a good idea in general – it shifts pollution of various types to a smaller number of locations (power station, lithium mines etc.) where it is easier to mitigate.. I’d estimate there are 500 cars owned in my street the large majority of which are parked permanently on the street (no garages or font parking areas). There are 5 on-street charging stations. If someone installs about 195 more and ensures there is enough electric power generation to supply them then I might buy one, if the price is low enough. Boris apparently thinks this will be by 2030 so presumably the extra power stations are already under construction ? .
Agreed, Sir John: ‘They do not think their own chances of getting the serious form of the disease are high enough to require them to comply with the isolation guidance.’ But also, the survey suggests they don’t think that they themselves pose a real infection risk to others.
We think the risk is only to other people, and only from other people! (Catch Covid? Not from me, guv.) That’s what the survey suggests we really believe, based on our behaviour.
Those opinion polls are no more reliable than other opinion polls in the past. Remember, Remain was going to win? Ipsos Mori polled 52% Remain just before the vote.
Sir John you have never been afraid to advocate views that differ from the party line. or even the general consensus, is it now time for you to speak up against the loss of our freedoms, the rule by decree, and the lack of parliamentary appraisal?
I have noticed that all the lockdown zealots I come into contact with are very keen to tell me how vulnerable they are and to criticise and accuse others, especially young people, of reckless behaviour. But then they ALL admit to not sticking to the rules themselves! Funny that. They also love to bore you with the details of their health problems but never want to take responsibility for their own health. That’s someone else’s fault too!
The green movement is just a globalist money spinner.
The Great Reset will make £squillions for the 1%.
What do they care for the environment? They never have before!
And we are being chucked head-first into it ( until they cull us that is).
The left are the “useful idiots” who will hand yet more power to those in control and diminish the lives of the many ( back to pre-industrial times but with no upside).
And every single thing they want to do is being helped by the ramped-up fear of Covid!
The Lefties support all Covid restrictions because they know the measures will destroy capitalism. Does govt. not know how the Left manipulates opinion polls?
Is Johnson a Marxist? He is doing their work for them!
“Gottle of gear”!!!
This goes to show that human nature has not changed at all in the 350 years since John Selden told us: ‘Preachers say, do as I say and not as I do’!
You are right about the gap John, 375 billion this year, I said after the last crisis that the deficit will never go below 30 billion pounds a year and I was wrong, it went below 30 billion for a few months and then went on to double the following year to 63 billion after BJ move into Downing Street.
Now I will make another perdition that the deficit will never go below 75 billion pounds a year and will take years to even get to 90 billion pounds a year. The biggest problem in this country will be facing is food.
You can try but you won’t beat human nature. We believe:
Covid won’t really harm us – until we end up in Hospital.
We know Test isn’t reliable and the trace is oft-times ignored.
Issue/subsidise the best reusable PPE masks to the vulnerable,
and for returners/[pre]contagious traced, with fines for not wearing them properly.
Electric cars are the Motor Manufacturer’s wet dream, but not ours
Now we can write our own laws –
Don’t legislate a solution (electric)- promulgate acceptable emission parameters
STOP subsidising the rich buying electric toys.
On a completely different note.
According to the latest from the COnfederation of British Industry.
77% of all companies want a deal with the EU, and only 4% do not want a no-deal with the EU.
In manufacturing and distribution it is more than 80% who would like a deal with the EU.
Reply They should know this is unhelpful to the U.K. negotiation.The only sensible thing to say is No deal is better than a bad deal
”Polls show a high degree of agreement with the Green movement propositions that climate change is real and a serious threat to our lives and livelihoods…..”
Empty vessels making the most noise, perhaps? Polls can be skewed – the sketch in ”Yes, Minister” illustrates that for us.
Perhaps the reason that people aren’t ”rushing out” to buy electric cars is because they’ve done some research on the science regarding electricity production and the manufacture (and eventual destruction) of an enormous number of poisonous batteries.
“I think we’re at the point where it is safe to say that the entire Wuhan virus scare was nothing more or less than a massive fraud perpetrated upon the American people by ‘experts’ who were determined to fundamentally change the way the country lives.”
This comment, reported by The Washington Examiner, was made by William Crews. It is highly significant, in my view, as it is coming from the lion’s den so to speak. He worked at the NIAID National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, where Fauci was his boss.
“A harsh critic of the federal government’s response to the coronavirus has been revealed to work as a public affairs specialist for the government health agency headed by
DR ANTHONY FAUCI”.
Crews went on to state that the lockdown policies were not based on sound science.
Isn’t it time for the government to respect the people, their thoughts, their opinions, their future ambitions and their understanding of science? For too long the political parties only show any interest in the people at election time.
The government’s handling of covid-19 has quite frankly been the worst in Europe. The statistics to make decisions has been inconsistent – the average person in the street could do better.
The NHS has been cancelled with 75,000 additional non covid-19 deaths recognised deep inside a SAGE report.
At one time, you went to a doctor for treatment. Now the treatment is a lifetime course of drugs or monitoring an illness forever. No more free education at University, no more free care in your old age. Who now wants to go into a care home to be covided, or not see any family? So much has been taken away from the people. Respect for life and well-being has gone.
The one thing with Brexit is that the true democratic vote trumped the wishes of a remainer parliament. It will not be long before each individual returns sovereignty to themselves than watch the chaos and trashing of the economy. We will soon see a ‘South Park’ episode, “And your pensions gone!”.
Why can the individual not choose their own virtual government and pay taxes to Sweden or Switzerland? That would force governments into a rethink of their policies. No more excessive borrowing to cover failures of governance.
The gulf between public good and private vice a profound insight that in the hands of George Eliot of Dickens but it is also a banal truism. Orwell dealt with it by recognising that without hypocrisy all moral aspiration would cease.
The genius of the functioning market is that it aligns private greed with public betterment , a functioning constitution does the same for political ambition . Sadly both can malfunction as ours has so obviously.
As I said this insight can be profound but also banal, the fact that people are, in reality , largely selfish is true at all times , not just of the environment or Covid 19 . So what ?