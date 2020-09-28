Commons bars observe the curfew

By johnredwood | Published: September 28, 2020

I received the following official communication today, contrary to some contributors here.

Sale of alcohol on the parliamentary estate

Alcohol will not be sold after 10pm anywhere on the parliamentary estate. In line with the Government’s industry guidance, catering facilities will remain open later (but no selling of alcohol) when the House is sitting, to serve food for those still working and to support social distancing.

This decision was taken by the Speaker last Thursday. Today [28 September] is the first day since that the House is expected to sit beyond 10pm.”

2 Comments

  1. Iain Gill
    Posted September 28, 2020 at 5:13 pm | Permalink

    Still getting preferential access to Covid tests and GP’s though arnt you…

    Reply
  2. Stred
    Posted September 28, 2020 at 5:25 pm | Permalink

    Take your own hip flask and cool box. Everyone else will except Speaker and Hancock.

    Reply

