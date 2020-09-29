Coronavirus powers and the Brady amendment

Tomorrow I will vote for the Brady amendment which requires the government to provide time for a debate and a vote on further extensions and changes to Coronavirus powers.
I expect the Speaker to allow this debate and vote, though the government does not think it should happen. I trust the government will meet Sir Graham Brady and agree to accept the terms of the proposal, to avoid the defeat which is otherwise likely on this matter.
I will also post today my speech yesterday in the CV 19 debate.
A clear demonstration showing how the lockdown saved no lives in Britain, using Ferguson’s predictions for deaths in Britain and Sweden and what actually happened in both countries.
If you take Ferguson’s prediction for no lockdown Sweden with the official death rate it was 12 times lower.
SWEDEN Prediction 70,000 official deaths 5,880
Divide Ferguson’s prediction for the UK with no lockdown, UK 500,000 by 12 you reach a figure of 41,666.
Currently the official figure for the UK is 41,988
SEARCH YOUTUBE “Andrew Neil: “Boris Johnson panicked – hard to say Sweden was wrong” (and what it means for the UK)”
Please share – send to your MP, whatever
Yes, and earthquake-proofing buildings saves no lives either by your “reckoning”.
Japan, billions spent 0n it, thousands of deaths.
UK, nothing spent, no deaths.
“QED”.
Martin
There is no QED in your reply to Sir Patrick who raised an interesting point which you failed to answer.
This was posted yesterday. It is complete b*!!*$£s and supposition in the manner for which you criticise Ferguson.
Sweden’s approach is best vindicated by the absence of rising cases at present. Long may it continue.
I thought that the Speaker had vetoed it..so as not to be like Bercow?
Hope it all goes against the govt.
Must be stopped.
I hope the amendment is disallowed. Brady et al. will then be forced to show the true colour of their money. You would think they would have to vote against the extension of the emergency powers. Would they? Hmmm.
Ah ok.
Yes you are right.
Will watch with great interest!
You can’t micromanage a virus
No but they want to micromanage our lives through Global Compacts.
All fits in with Covid restrictions.
No, but you can use it as an excuse to micromanage us.
It seems to me that Covid is being used to implement…and this does NOT appear to be a conspiracy theory…Agenda 21 or 30.
It is widely aired on the internet and seeks to micromanage our lives in the name of “Sustainable Development”.It is there for all to read. And “World Leaders” are following it to the letter.
Abolition of ALCOHOL is definitely on the list…look at MHIN.
And I reckon that singing and dancing ( banned in some places under Covid law) comes under the CULTURE umbrella as spoken of in UCLG and CULTURE 21. Museums, theatres etc all involved.
There is a huge network of these summits and agendas and their aims are recognisable in all the weird things that have been going on.
Every single Covid restriction seems to be linked to this concept of “Sustainable Development”.
Reading up on all this it seems absolutely essential that the Tory rebels succeed. Boris must be stopped!
From MHIN
“2 out of 17 SDGs impacted
Evidence shows that alcohol is a cross-cutting, harmful factor in many areas of the Agenda 2030, such as:“
I do wish someone could soothe my fears by declaring all this to be nonsense and explaining why.
It all terrifies me.
And for years I dismissed it as conspiracy but it seems to be coming true!
A dictatorial approach to managing covid is not working.
It’s outrageous that with so few deaths and empty hospitals that the government continues destroying peoples livelihood.
We are living in a virtual dictatorship.
It’s amazing how tough you are on the general public but ignore the Marxist BLM and ER.
Get a grip John and stop hiding behind pseudo science.
Where’s Gina Miller when we need her.
She only campaigns against issues she disagrees with. She uses the veil of democracy to advance her own agenda.
She is your typical authoritarian.
I agree 100%, a kindly observer may call us a ‘Nanny State’ , I think more accurate would be a ‘Totalitarian Dystopia’.
Another set of restrictions on freedom WILL NOT be accepted.
BJ, wake-up, sack the inexperienced Hancock, get someone in with at least some medical and life experience.
Whatever it takes, whatever it costs is just about the worst policy ever announced.
I’m in favour of the Brady amendment – not because of constitutional principle but because government decision-making has been so poor throughout this crisis. The government has quite happily imposed ‘stress testing’ on arrogant bankers; COVID-19 is ‘stress testing’ for arrogant ministers – and they’ve failed it. There are, on both sides of the Commons, a goodly number of MPs blessed with the art of interrogation. Allowing them to do their bit will only improve the quality of decisions. But in the same way that every MP should know the price of a pint of milk, I hope that they will all have the good sense to equip themselves with the latest COVID infection rate for their constituency, know its trajectory and know what’s driving it.
“know what’s driving it”
And here is the crux of the matter. Decision making is being driven by “feelings” and what is “believed” rather than what has been proven.
It is felt that face masks must provide a barrier, so why was an Essex councillor on the London news last night asking people not to commute? They are either effective or they are not. If not then abandon the policy. If effective then open up with face masks.
I want to see MPs using the track and trace patterns to justify whatever approach they are recommending but only where that evidence is unequivocal (i.e. the person has only had contact with very limited people).
Good morning, and thanks you, Sir John and Sir Graham Brady MP.
Like many here, I would be happier if this law was scrapped altogether. The government has been given carte blanche powers for the last six months and, has totally failed in my view. If anything, it has done more damage than the virus itself. It is high time that wise and more sainer heads got involved and gently nudged the government in the right direction. I therefore see this amendment as a step in that direction.
The government only get out clause has been to dump responsibility upon the science. This so called science has been little better than Voodoo Magic and these Shamen need kicking into touch. I hope that parliament can start question both them and the government as has our kind host and that we can find a way out of the mess we have been led into.
Here’s hoping.
Scrapping the law altogether would be the absolute bare minimum necessary. Not one MP has achieved honourable standing. Even Desmond Swayne, as critical as he has been, has not resigned the whip.
The government has no get out clause. They have followed one ‘scientific’ view, but ignored others. And there is good reason to believe that ‘the science’ has bended to the demands of the politicians. Not that I have an iota of sympathy for Vallance and Whitty. They take the state’s coin. They know what they’re doing.
There might be a way out of this mess, but it will be miserable and painful and tedious and longwinded. And it is inevitable that the way out of this mess will lead into another mess, and another. Ultimately, the problem is structural.
There is no reasonable hope.
+1 Sentence two
Assuming the Speaker does allow the amendment, what difference does it actually make? My view is that, like everything this joke government is involved with, this amendment business is a nonsense. An amendment being forwarded by the senior backbencher reeks of a put-up job. The real question is, Why aren’t you and other supposedly sane MPs voting against the extension of these powers?
Though the virus itself (very minor though it may be) is not a nonsense, your government’s response has been and continues to be. That you, and the rest of them, are not calling out this sinister BS tells anyone paying attention everything they need to know. Mild, indirect or implied criticism is not remotely good enough.
As it happens, the economic damage has already been done. There is no coming back from this (though keeping on digging the hole obviously makes things worse, and certainly is evidence of staggering stupidity (or an awful conspiracy)). But a failure to say enough is enough is foolish and cowardly.
Blowers’ new clothes were always invisible, but none of his subjects is either brave or decent enough to observe that he is naked, lest they are accused of ogling his dangly bits. It is pathetically ridiculous, and yet it is people’s lives that are being trashed. Anyone lending credibility to this incredible government is culpable.
I read he wasn’t going to allow it because of precedent, which is fair enough if true. We can’t complain Bercow ignored precedent and then support it being ignored. I’m sure there are other ways for the Commons to get their way on this.
I am sure you can. After all Brexiteers exist to complain.
Dear Sir John–I would be happier if I could understand what the average MP knows about the complex issues involved. I increasimgly doubt the whole basis of so-called representative democracy. Having lost faith long ago I have asked many people over the years why we engage in it (there was once no other way but not any more) the main answer being along lines of, That’s the way we do it, so it is a historical thing–modern Science scarcely gets a look in.
It’s certainly the case that the majority of MPs cannot weigh up the complex issues involved here. It takes a kind of judgement which comes with age and experience, and many MPs have neither. This is where the beauty contest which is candidate selection these days comes home to roost.
If the amendment passes then whatever lockdown powers the government wants will be approved by Labour anyway as they couldn’t care less about economic damage. However, at least having them vote in favour of the measures makes them complicit if they don’t work and it spike’s Captain Hindsight’s guns.
The government should accept this amendment as, apart from scrutinising the draconian powers it has given itself, it will force Labour to state their position. What would they do differently?
I suspect, lockdown once more and chuck money at everyone.
Seeing the government arguing against locking down and chucking money will hearten me. Open up and let us get on with our lives. It is risky, but life is full of risk.
The original total lockdown was unpleasant, but worked in that it did reduce the transmission and death rate.
However a lot of mistakes in the management of the crisis were made at the time, and subsequently. A proper enquiry would have provided a report for parliament to debate.
Brady is no more medically qualified than the other buffoons who have managed to kill about 65,000 citizens so what’s the point?
Sir John
This Government needs to be reminded the People want to live in a free Democracy and not a Dictatorship
Surely the real question is whose orders Boris is following?
And why are many other countries doing exactly the same?
Why have the Tory rebels waited this long to question what is obviously an extremely bizarre situation?
Is it a kind of “Softly, softly catchee” type thing? “Oh they are getting restless…we’d better appear to pull back a bit?”
This “rebellion” will fizzle out in a puff of unreality. Then compliance will be renewed with vigour.
We lost Bercow who allowed EVERY possible amendment only to find a bloke who does not apparently believe in democracy.
Bells on the other one!
In reality we expect advice and direction from our Government, not abusive draconian laws and fines. The greater majority will follow the advice. Those that don’t are the same ones that will break the laws and don’t have the means to pay the fines. So this power grab is defeated before it gets off the ground.
Punishing everyone else for their own stupidity is not what is expected from a Government that want us to believe it is in control. This Government is running the country based on their own personal ego, which is despicable. We wanted out of the EU because their controllers are only in it for them selves, we needed to return to some form of Democracy, what was not expected is the UK to bread its own version of total dictatorship
The premature deaths from other illnesses because of action against CV19, all the delayed treatments & diagnoses, the increases in mental health problems, increases in suicides, disruption of education, job losses, economy wrecked & personal liberty and freedom removed? How concerned have most MPs been? Very little it would seem as they willingly were happy to sit back, collect their paay and allow our democracy to be usurped by power mad ministers and advisers.
If and when you have these debates, I hope that you will not merely let the Conservative Party leadership call on expert witnesses “for the prosecution”. I hope you will be prepared to cross-examine their evidence and, if available, to call expert witnesses “for the defence”, all the while placing the burden of proof on those who wish to rebut the presumption of freedom.
Good luck tomorrow John, I hope there are enough MPs to support the Brady Amendment. It will be tight as I doubt there will be many Labour votes in support. They must think all their Christmases have come at once watching Johnson and this clueless Government needlessly wreck the economy and destroy the lives of so many. Johnson has handed the next election to them on a plate.
One thing John. As the UK Government’s covid measures only extend to England, Scotland, Wales & NI allowed to make their own decisions on covid, could you please confirm if 117 Scots, Welsh & NI MPs will be excluded from the vote John and if not, why not? And if they do vote and their vote makes the difference to the Brady amendment failing, will you or your colleagues speak out against this affront to democracy or keep quiet as usual?