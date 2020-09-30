My speech yesterday on the United Kingdom Internal Market Bill

Sir John Redwood (Wokingham) (Con): I support the Government’s amendments to the legislation for the reasons outlined admirably by the Minister—it did need a little strengthening and this is a welcome clarification—but I rise mainly to oppose new clause 1.
I am disappointed with the official Opposition, because I was delighted after the clear decision of the people in the last general election that the Opposition said that they now fully accepted the result of the referendum, although it took place years ago—the previous Parliament blocked its timely implementation. We had a rerun in the general election and the Opposition fully accepted the verdict of that general election, yet here we are again today, with new clause 1 deliberately trying to undermine the British Government’s sensible negotiating position in the European Union.
Whenever there is a disagreement in interpretation of that original withdrawal agreement between the United Kingdom and the European Union, the Opposition and most of the other opposition parties rush to accept the EU’s—very political—interpretation of the situation and rush to say that anything the UK Government wish to assert in this Parliament, or in a court of law if it came to that, is clearly illegal.
It is preposterous that we have so many MPs who so dislike the people of this country that they are still trying to thwart the very clear wish to have a Brexit that makes sense.
Karin Smyth (Bristol South) (Lab): Will the right hon. Gentleman give way?
Sir John Redwood: I must not take up too much time. I wish to develop my argument quickly.
We have to recognise what we are dealing with here. The EU withdrawal agreement was pretty unsatisfactory and one-sided because the previous Parliament stopped the Government putting a strong British case and getting the support of this Parliament in the way the British people wanted. The Prime Minister wisely went to Europe and did his best to amend the withdrawal agreement but it was quite clear from the agreed text that a lot was outstanding and rested to be resolved in the negotiations to be designed around the future relationship, because we used to say that nothing is agreed until everything is agreed and that the withdrawal terms had to run alongside the future relationship.
The EU won that one thanks to the dreadful last Parliament undermining our position all the time. This Prime Minister is trying to remedy that and the only reason I was able to vote for the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018—much of it was an agreement that I knew had lots of problems with it—was that we put in clause 38, a clear assertion of British sovereignty against the possibility that the EU did not mean what it said in its promises to my right hon. Friend the Prime Minister and did not offer that free trade agreement, which was going to be at the core of the new relationship. We therefore needed that protection, so I am pleased that the Government put it in.
That made me able to vote for the measure to progress it to the next stage, but I was always clear that the EU then needed to get rid of all its posturing and accept what it had said and signed up to—that the core of our new relationship was going to be a free trade agreement. We were going to be a third country, we were not going to be under its laws and we were not going to be in its single market and customs union, but it has systematically blocked that free trade agreement. The UK has tabled a perfectly good one based on the agreements the EU has offered to other countries that it did not have such a close relationship with, but it has not been prepared to accept it. Well, why does it not table its own? Why does it not show us what it meant when it signed up to having a free trade agreement at the core of our relationship? If it will not, we will leave without a deal and that will be a perfectly good result for the British people, as I said before the referendum and have always said subsequently.
Of course, it would be better if we could resolve those matters through that free trade agreement. As colleagues will know, many of the problems with the Northern Ireland protocol fall away if we have that free trade agreement, and we are only in this position because the EU is blocking it.
Why is the EU blocking the agreement? It says that it wants to grab our fish. I have news for it: they are not on offer. They are going to be returned to the British people, I trust. I am always being told by Ministers that they are strong on that. The EU wishes to control our law making and decide what state aid is in the United Kingdom. No, it will not. We voted to decide that within the framework of the World Trade Organisation and the international rules that govern state aid—rules, incidentally, that the EU regularly breaks. It has often been found guilty of breaking international state aid rules and has been fined quite substantially as a result.
I support the Government’s amendments, and I support this piece of legislation. We need every bit of pressure we can to try to get the free trade agreement and the third-country relationship with the EU that we were promised by it and by the Government in the general election. We can then take the massive opportunities of Brexit. It is crucial that new clause 1 is not agreed to, because it would send a clear message to the European Union that this Parliament still wants to give in.
Sir John, may I congratulate you on an excellent speach. It was passionately delivered and I detected not a little anger but it was admirably controlled. You summed up my sentiments exactly. Thank you.
JR, Frost is proposing a three year transition on fishing to give EU time to adjust! Unbelievable. 7 Years from the time we voted to leave.
Please just get Johnson out of office. This charade has gone on long enough.
If the EU gets a further 3 year fishing transition period I will vote for the Brexit party, the Labour party – hell any party apart from the Tory party
I don’t mind being nice to the EU in the fishing negotiation by tapering their quota, but it has nothing to do with the trade deal and we shouldn’t be backing down again. We know that conceding EU demands leads to more EU demands. What are the odds that as soon as the quota is due to be reduced by the taper the EU threaten to ‘break international law’ by reneging on the trade deal?
Fudges emerge, but the government hope covid news will crowd out discussion.
Seems pretty clear that the government will not go for WTO exit and the EU are aware of this.
I expect some sort of deal dressed up as a ‘victory’. Conservatives desperately hoping voters forget by the time of the next election.
+1
+1
Sir John, thank you for supporting the referendum result, democracy and for following the wishes of the people
Any obligations stemming from the referendum result have ALL been discharged.
The UK has LEFT.
The post-exit relationship with the European Union has not been the subject of any referendum however, and so the Opposition are perfectly and wholly free to oppose any proposal by the Government in that regard without in any way engaging their stated respect for the referendum result.
Disagreements over that will – quite properly – be the subjects of competing manifestoes come election times, and that will be the case for very many years, I think.
So John’s attempt to portray the opposition as having broken their word is groundless on that basis.
During the transition, the EU’s writ over Britain will apply not only to existing laws – which British ministers and officials have been able to shape – but also to all new laws which will be framed by the EU without any input from the UK (Article 128).
If the EU can disregard clause 38 can the UK just disregard any clauses to suit?
I think people in the ‘red wall’ that voted Tory for the first time in their lives would agree that Labour sold them out.
Martin, We have not left. Nor LEFT. The tool the EU uses to remain in control of the UK is different – the Withdrawal Agreement now, rather than the TEU and TFEU before – but the effect is the same.
The Referendum choice was to Leave, not remain under EU control. The post exit relationship by definition must be one where the EU cannot control the UK in any way. It still hasn’t happened yet, over four years later.
EXCELLENT.
I fear we are not going to get a Free Trade Agreement, the EU maintaining a position of delay, prevarication and obstruction. A message consistent from the start – nobody leaves.
We’ve got you tied up and no escapologists will free themselves!
well said
but dont take your eye off the ball of the things we would not approve of being sneaked into the supposed free trade agreements we are doing with other countries. we should not be giving immigration and visa rights away for the basic right to trade.
How foolish you will feel and look when Boris betrays you like he betrays everyone
Our political system gave us a choice between Johnson and Corbyn. What a choice! The poor citizens of the USA get to choose between Trump and Biden. What is it with political systems!
We know about Boris, that is why we are watching him like a hawk. Only two weeks now to the middle of October. If there is any backsliding on leaving the EU beyond that date then Tory MPs should start talking to the 1922 Committee about a leadership challenge.
Polly, I said last year that Boris was the best of a bad bunch – we could have had Matt Hancock! But yes, I fear a Boris betrayal. Or many little betrayals. He is not a sound man, and still less so after his covid19 illness.
The first class any student takes in international law and politics makes clear that national law can never excuse a breach of international law. Did you really think clause 38 had any effect on the UK’s commitments to the EU? If you did, you literally don’t know the first thing about international law
International law is a vague concept and cannot be used to the detriment of a sovereign state.
One sided treaties are frequently broken, others have caused war.
The EU is a bullying disaster area and we are right to be leaving.
Under your scenario we would never have been able to leave the EU.
Law is a vague concept to the Right.
There – sorted.
So you’re saying that an intelligent MP elected democratically can read words with a straightforward meaning in his own language which can then be overturned by external forces without any democratic recourse?
Democracy trumps decisions made elsewhere for us without any democratic mandate.
Otherwise long ago we’d all have knelt before the Third Reich.
Garland, let me understand what you’re saying at 0951, do none of the clauses have any real effect then such as these clauses – “The agreement states that EU law will continue to have ‘the same legal effects as those which it produces within the Union and its Member States’ (Article 127). And the jurisdiction of the ECJ over the UK will be unaffected (Articles 86 and 131).” can the UK just disregard clauses too?
I’m sure they do teach that Garland.
If a nation cannot make, amend and cancel its own laws then it isn’t a free nation.
You prefer the globalist view.
World government by unelected technocrats.
But you are in a minority.
Where is this international law you speak about?
Do you mean the UN?
You should read the article in Politea by Martin Howe QC
Didn’t a Mr Chamberlain come back with a signed agreement from Europe that was not kept to by one of the signatories?
Like the Labour Party mislead the electorate in the 2017 election saying that they would abide the referendum result, in by saying this gaining votes from the conservatives knowing full well they were totally against us leaving the dreaded Eu as it showed in Parliament 2017-2019, but the public were wise to there deception along with all the other Eu loving mps in the 2019 GE there by giving them a good kicking and yet they still seem along with some conservatives to keep us tied to the Eu one way or another
Well said and Crystal clear after parliamentary muddy waters, quicksand and fog-laden years courtesy of hypocritical MPs who pretended to implement Brexit. Many thanks for your courage and resilience.
The Brexit narrative looks to have move to the famous « stab in the back » of the inter-war period. At no point do the Brexiters take ownership of what they voted for.
You should be happy with your Brexit… yet you keep complaining and blaming others.
We have no Brexit yet, but we will be very happy when we get it.
This. De it looks nothing like ‘my Brexit’. So I will moan about it.
Tabulazero, I will take ownership of Leave – when I get it. If the EU remains in control of the UK then we have not left the EU, and that isn’t Leave by definition.
Exactly let us hope the Boris Government does not cave in on this.
Sir JR,
Interesting presentation but exceedingy one sided both parties have broken WHO rules and we ahve broken international law with this legislation as well.
Reply Our trade policy is under the control of the EU so it is they who break the rules.
Bill B, If the EU empire behaves itself (difficult to imagine, I know) then the IM Bill clauses in question will never be actioned. You claim that the UK has already broken international law. That’s false. We won’t, unless the EU does first.
So what it all boils down to is we have already left the bloc but we still want to bully our way to a new agreement- preferably a bespoke arrangement to suit ourselves- well sorry but it is not on offer- neither is Canada style- mabye more like Australia style- whatever that is? So make all the speeches you like but i think you’ll find EU independence and the level playing field will not be compromised.
Happy for EU independence not to be ‘compromised’ so long as UK independence is not compromised either.
Who is this ‘we’? Of course we would like an arrangement to suit ourselves, as does the EU, but we have settled for the same deal as everyone else, the one the EU wanted us to take, and are even giving them 39 billion euros we don’t owe them plus other goodies for the privilege. But as you say the EU is not obliged to have any deal with us, in which case we should cut bait and walk away. I’m not sure that refusal to trade under WTO rules is compatible with the EU’s membership of the WTO.
Dougg, Is this the new Remain propaganda tactic – to claim the UK is so mighty that we are bullying your poor little EU empire? It’s an interesting inversion of the truth, since it is the EU which is trying to control the UK, not the other way round. For example, is the UK demanding to take EU fish? Or is it the EU which demands control over UK EEZ fish?
Well said
A logical honest approach, lets hope it concentrates the minds of the EU when it is passed.
The Government’s stance as embodied in the Internal Market Bill is positively Thatcheresque. I cannot praise it more highly. Well done the people’s Blue Boris!
Don’t think people outside of your own little bubble care very much about what goes on in the House. You yourself pushed for WTO rules and now that we’re facing no deal you would rather a FTA with them- it seems. It’s all getting rather tiresome.
Reply I always said a FTA would be nice to have but WTO is fine.
Kristo. John has consistently said he would like a trade deal but unless it was a fair one then we would go to WTO.
Exactly. The whole point of Brexit is to make our own trade deals, so why wouldn’t we want one with our closest neighbours? But if they are not prepared to discuss a fair deal or even one slightly weighted in their favour then many countries do fine exporting to the EU under WTO rules. However Remainers make it up as they go along so you can expect to see the same canard repeated in the coming days.
1st Para: New Clause 1 – please clarify or provide link.
Do you really believe the UK parliament can just pass an Act and that changes the terms of an international Treaty? Really? Can any country’s Parliament do this (eg could China pass a law revoking all HongKong’s privileges?) or is it only the UK Parliament that has this special power?
Reply Yes, a country may renounce a Treaty or legislate to clarify or interpret it . A Treaty singed by the UK government needs a Statute to entrench it.
All treaties can be abrogated. Nothing is forever.
Yes, you can decide not to comply with the contract relating to your lender’s mortgage on your property if you like – of course you can.
But you get thrown out of your, sorry, their house.
The other side has redress when it is an international treaty which is broken too.
As someone said above you don’t have a clue about international law. Every word of your reply is 100% wrong in international law. Do consult a lawyer before you post horribly wrongheaded stuff like this
No it isn’t
Otherwise every nation is overruled by this concept of international law.
You globalists must never prevail.
As I replied to Garland above, read Martin Howe QC’s article in Politea.
I can think of several countries who break international law four times before breakfast. Nobody refuses to trade with them and they aren’t collared by the ‘international police’. The truth is that Remainers want the EU to have a choke hold on us so they can then complain about the resulting bad deal.
Len, Don’t be silly, the UK just abrogated the TEU and TFEU, so of course Parliament can revoke a treaty. Indeed, I urge Parliament to revoke the WA – it’s a Remain (and remain) agreement signed under duress.
Well exactly.
Dear Sir John,
Recently the UK Constitutional Law Association has articles strongly supporting the view that the WA ties us to the EU unless it is repealed in full as proposed by writers on the Conservative Woman. Latest article link below.
https://ukconstitutionallaw.org/2020/09/29/pavlos-eleftheriadis-the-constitutional-status-of-separation-law/
So positive action is required on top of the IMB or we will still have a BRINO. Please do what you can. The tide is still running against a real, clean and proper Brexit.
John, you are a cut above many of our cabinet ministers.
If you do accept any BBC interviews or C4 news they are after this silly gotcha American type of interview nowadays, it is very boorish for viewers and not very satisfactory.
All interviewing ministers need to anticipate this better and have a file with key points. A tab with local special lockdown conditions in alphabetical order they can refer to. Or take an assistant with them and say “Well I’m not the MP from Bolton but my assistant will just check for you and we can move on to your next question” (their assistant checks the record and gives the correct information).
If the government had better local information channels rather than trusting the BBC local news and poor readership local papers that people could check out for themselves by just inputting their home and work postcode into their smartphone all of this could go away.
Current cabinet ministers could learn a lot watching Kayleigh McEnany she is an American political commentator who is the current White House press secretary since April 2020.
Can I also add that if the newspapers, the BBC news, etc. are thinking the viewers are liking these ‘people aren’t informed attacks’ they should all look in the mirror, especially the local news channels and local radio stations and local newspapers if you aren’t getting the local decision-makers information out to your local viewers then why aren’t you telling them? The local Councils why aren’t your information channels clear? Why aren’t your websites updated and telling people? What system do local Councils have to keep residents informed?
What I don’t understand is they’re not landing punches on the Tories over this, they’re smacking themselves in the face!
Very well put Mr Redwood!
It’s clear there are still too many who will try their best to thwart a proper Brexit, including several previous PMs.
Let’s hope good sense and loyalty to the UK prevails!
An excellent speech Sir John clearly stating how we have arrived at this current position in the negotiations and explaining how we must protect the return of our sovereignty.
We have nothing to offer the EU except a fair free trade agreement and they have done absolutely nothing except carp about fish and state aid.
We’d have more success dealing with a rattle snake!!!
International trade deals are a cutthroat business and the EU cannot be blamed for exploiting weak and incompetent negotiators and politicians. The waters have been muddied by the likes of May and Robbins. Years of EU rule have left us with stunted leaders who are unable to show resolve or make big decisions. If unwanted illegal migrants were trying to enter Israel or Russia in dinghies, what do you think the response would be?
Thank you for making and stating the very obvious.
Amazing so many Mp’s still want us to still be subservient to the EU.
A fine speech Sir John and one that gets the issues from our side on the table.
Did any MP rebut you or did they use the non-sequitur approach of obfuscation about our responsibilities to the EU and the world and being trusted to keep treaties?
I am particularly pleased that you got “It is preposterous that we have so many MPs who so dislike the people of this country that they are still trying to thwart the very clear wish to have a Brexit that makes sense.” on the Hansard record. It is a shame that more media outlets have not been prepared to explore this statement with you.
Mr. Redwood – well said. I would also applaud your allowing posts that are critical of the government and, sometimes, of you. In the undemocratic wasteland that this country’s political system has created, this site is a breath of fresh air.
+1
and what makes this blog worth reading – a balanced set of views
+++
Fine speech Sir John but you know in the end concessions will be made that will make a mockery of our decision to leave the EU.
Dear Mr. Redwood,
It is reported that British car exports will still face EU tariffs even if there is a Brexit trade deal with UK cars that are made with parts from outside the EU unlikely to qualify for the zero-tariff deal on offer from Brussels.
Therefore, will car exports from the EU to the UK that are made with parts from outside the EU be subject to UK tariffs?
One can but hope. We import far too much.
Yes – another concession or fudge, in addition to fishing, that has emerged but is not front page news.
WTO exit would make sense but I don’t see that happening, unfortunately.
It doesn’t really matter. We won’t be having cars for very much longer – not the masses anyway. That’s the plan.
Car manufacturers are down sizing to provide minority personal transport for zil lanes.
Alan, I should hope so! Burt with our civil service still in Remain mode I doubt it.
Sorry, but we have nothing to thank the Tories for on this issue. A fine speech but utterly meaningless in the greater scheme of things
I will repeat what needs to repeated ad infinitum to focus the minds of every Tory MP. It is Nigel Farage who has brought us to this point, not Cameron or May or Johnson or indeed every other Tory Eurosceptic MP
What lesson can we learn from Farage’s success on this issue? Simple. Trusting the two main parties on any issue at all is like walking into a burning building naked. Both parties are absolute bullshysters, liars and charlatans and THEY KNOW IT
If we now had a Reform Party government we’d now be a sovereign nation once more rather than a messed up blob that’s been subject to abuse by both parties since 1974
You (Tory and scum Labour) continue to embrace (silent) Marxism in all its forms and then tell the people that authoritarianism is good for their soul and their safety
Just thank God that Nigel is not in any position of power. He would disappoint you mightily. This was a brilliant speech from an MP fighting our corner. Why are you so dismissive and ungrateful? Will nothing satisfy you?
Two party system is difficult to break down. Bugging turn more likely unless one or both parties can be destroyed.
Buggins turn.
Brilliantly put
Thank you, all we need now is the ‘Clean Break’ we were promised, then we might start believing in the point of elected representatives.
+1
An EU deal is getting closer as the UK backs down on fishing. A three year transition on EU fleets is not what I voted for (the guardian) – The conservative party will lose my vote at any future election
The EU coastal communities have already had a four-year transitional period to get used to the changes. Where was this tabled? What did the UK get for this betrayal?
The French are already shooting their motor industry in the foot with French language only passports for vehicles sold into the UK. We need new van manufacturers in the UK wanting to work with the British instead of this posturing.
No actual government can deliver the utter fantasy that the lying Leave campaigns promised Leave voters.
It could never exist in this universe.
And that will probably also leave the ECJ as the master and imposer of the new Laws and rules.
What can they be thinking of. A ‘Clean Break’ means just that and that was what was voted on
Boris the bottler is backing down on fishing. Absolutely not acceptable. It doesn’t do to ‘trust’ him. Trouble is I dare say Sir John may think it reasonable.
This won’t be the only surrender.
No surprise.
Two weeks to go. If hints & leaks in the press are a true indication of where we are & where we are heading then my past tolerance, positivity, support & goodwill towards this government is reaching a point of no return. Now a mooted Fisheries transition too – no more transitions thank you. Just more can kicking of which I think we have all had enough. Here’s another whose future vote will, no doubt & very sadly enable a deplorable Labour party to enter office.