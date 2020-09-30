No deal is better than being a colony of the EU

Yesterday I made the case again for no more U.K. concessions to the EU in the debate on the Internal Market Bill. I will post the speech later this morning.
The Withdrawal Agreement was based around the promise of a future relationship which had its core a Free trade agreement where the EU would respect the UK’s sovereignty. There is no good faith by the EU over this. It’s time to leave and to be independent.
Agreed. But said that over four years ago! What is taking you so long ?
John’s preposterous implied premise, that there are only the two extreme options started the day well with a good old laugh.
The Swiss people have shown good sense, with their 62:38 vote for Free Movement and for membership of the Customs Union.
People should reflect on and examine that position.
JR, leaked letter 7/9/2020 about fishing rights from Frost: the EU could be given three more years fishing transition to adjust! That is seven years after we voted to leave!
Is your govt. utterly mad!
Martin, And that’s not self-serving in what way? The premise is the two offered options: to remain in the EU under the new terms agreed by David Cameron, or to leave the EU. Leaving the EU quite clearly means the UK no longer being controlled by the EU, and therefore outside the EU’s jurisdiction.
You’ve displayed to us over many posts your Stockholm syndrome (psychological response wherein a captive begins to identify closely with his or her captors, as well as with their agenda and demands” — in other words, a process of brainwashing)
“Compare and contrast the speed with which the U.K. government brought The Coronavirus Act into law and the speed with which they have implemented the democratic decision of The Referendum 2016.”
“You have two hours.
You may start writing”.
One does wonder how many liars the Tories have to get rid of in their quest to keep us tied in.
Cameron – lied about giving notice the day after his referendum.
May – lied about leaving the EU on various dates.
Johnson – so far kept his word, but if/when he doesn’t, do we get a Steve Baker to pull us back out?
Now we have “tragedy” for the car industry because they can’t bring in parts from Turkey and call them British. Well maybe that’s another lie that needs correcting by putting up more component plants here. A good thing, surely?
I think that is fairly obvious. The last parliament would not implement the referendum result and this one is only doing it half-heartedly. They are dragging their feet.
You are surely right but will Boris and his team make the right call? I rather fear not.
Well, our friends the US have finally lifted their twenty-year ban on British beef owing to BSE – the European Union does not have one – and that market should make up for a small part of the very large one that UK farmers will lose by a No Deal if that happens.
Reel out the bunting.
Martin, If the WTO deal goes ahead – and I very much hope it does – then the UK will trade with the EU like it does with the USA already, under WTO rules. Finally we may get what we voted for after four and a half long years – independence. When it should have taken two, but could have been accomplished in one year.
Nick C you quite conveniently forget to mention that EU has 35 different trade agreements with US so it is nit pure WTO.
I share your fears. The floundering PM has lost so much authority thanks to his preposterous Covid policy – not to mention HS2, IR35, Huawei and so on – that he will come under pressure over the last, lonely point of light in his lamentable programme: Europe. And being a flake there is every likelihood that he’ll cave. He follows a pattern, don’t forget. He trailed the idea of junking HS2 in the election. In office he dithered and finally opted for the wrong decision. Currently, he’s trailing the notion of appointing Dacre and Moore to top media positions – but will he follow through? If he junks the hard line with Brussels, then his reputation will be little more than a cinder.
They undertook to “Get Brexit done”, are being closely monitored, and will be finished in the face of failure.
John, We have already left 31st January we are independent- nobody voted to have another FTA with them so I don’t know what the problem is? The WA was agreed to allow us depart in an orderly manner- mission accomplished.
It was the other document signed that was about a possible future relationship but it was aspirational only and unlike the WA which is an international treaty it is not binding- so we don’t even have to talk with them anymore if we don’t want. If Boris and Cummings are not happy with the way the talks are going then tell them just leave walk away- we don’t need the EU’s respect for our sovereignty.
“….we don’t need the EU’s respect for our sovereignty.”
James: You are right in two respects:
A: Admire someone deeply, as a result of their abilities, qualities, or achievements.
B: Have due regard for someone’s feelings, wishes, or rights.
We maintain our own standards, so don’t need their A for admiration.
They are B overdue on the second one, and we don’t NEED that either!
Yes, there’s nothing to stop sovereign countries self-imposing near-blockades if that’s what they want.
The UK was always sovereign in that regard.
It could not have left the European Union – as it has done – by the mere sending of a letter if it were not.
Try chucking out the US bases and see what happens on the other hand.
They are there as part of nato THE organisation that has kept the peace in Europe since 1945 not your beloved EU whose biggest members Germany & France have shirked their obligations & promises to pay their share of nato defence.
That is nonsense
Blockades are illegal under WTO rules which the EU has signed up to follow.
We could ask the USA to leave its bases if we wanted to.
But no government has ever had that policy.
Would you as an Ultra Corbynista be keen?
Yes, there’s nothing to stop sovereign countries self-imposing near-blockades if that’s what they want.
Try telling that to Priti Patel because that would be news to her having been told by the BBC, France & UN she can’t blockade the country from the people smugglers sending over illegals in dinghies & escorted across the channel by the French navy.
James, The UK did not leave the EU on 1st Jan 2020 – all we did was swap from the TEU and TFEU then extant, to the Withdrawal Agreement which continued EU control over us. Obviously remaining under EU control isn’t leaving.
No, the Political Declaration is not merely “aspirational” and cannot be dismissed with a hand wave. The PD was written in conjunction with the WA which itself has future effects (not least the EU’s demands for a bribe). The only way of junking the PD is to abrogate the WA entirely – which is legally and actually possible but unlikely.
So why are we still paying the EU and have to abide with EU rules
The Withdrawal Agreement may be an international treaty but it breaks the international treaty known as the Lisbon Treaty. In this it states that the future relationship with a departing member must be agreed at the same time as the leaving arrangements. The EU refused to do this. They broke an international treaty but no-one seems to care about that.
Correct – the wording of Article 50 was very clear and concise and yet the EU choose to ignore it
The Withdrawal Agreement which Mrs May penned is full of little ways of keeping us tied to the Eu so that we can be sneaked in by a back door later on by the referendum denier remoaners
Mick
I get updates from Brexit Watch and Briefings for Britain, and that’s exactly what they’ve been saying all along. Jayne Ayde an economist recently wrote that a pro Eu PM could easily get us back in through the WA as easily as flicking a switch.
I bet you two Kent Access Permits, five lorry parks, 10,000 customs pen pushers, an ETIAS visa waiver and an international driving permit that is we’ll eventually rejoin.
Andy, You used to claim it was “55,000 pen-pushers” not the mere 10,000 you state now. Any explanation why? You’re not even consistent with your absurd threats.
And you have still never explained why Brexit Britain is a basket case (in your opinion) when the rest of the world isn’t, merely for being outside the EU.
Sir John,
But did Theresa May really expect the EU to play fair, or was the WA a deliberate sell out to keep us under EU control?
No, and yes.
They are all firmly signed up to every agenda going.
Except the one that sets us free.
And it is soooo funny. We never see the woods for the trees…there are so many uber, uber obvious “interests” that just get smoothed over, for ever, by everyone.
Try nicking a pencil from work or saying the wrong thing on social media and see where your job stands.
Poor old Joe knows all about it then!
At one time “sweepings” were totally legit bounty ( bits of wool, cloth, wood off the floor).
They did away with that pronto and now it is jackboot on the neck time!
Probably the former. Daft as a brush.
Pominoz, I think Theresa May is both easily persuadable and stubborn at the same time. Where she is equivocal then the right people in the right circumstances can persuade her. Olly Robbins was such a man. Once persuaded she becomes immovable, despite the evidence.
She was surrounded by a Remain civil service. Every obstacle set up by the EU would have been exaggerated by the likes of Robbins. Beset by apparently insurmountable problems, unable to think for herself, and with already existing Remain sympathies, she was easily persuaded to become a hard Remain.
Ans she’s now being given £100,000 a speech by Brexit blockers to explain herself
And what about the part of the WA you hastily signed which also says that the UK will respect the integrity of the Single-Market ?
You keep forgetting this one ?
Smuggling from the EU to Northern Ireland and in the reverse direction will be small in the grand scheme of things.
Goods and services for sale on either side of the border between these two countries will still be subject to the rules of both sides’ single market.
That is respect @Tab
In what way is the U.K. proposing not to respect the integrity of the EU’s single market?
What does that mean exactly?
You can keep the Single Market within your borders and put up armed watchtowers too if you so wish. It wouldn’t be the first ime.
We don’t feel quite that degree of paranoia.
Tabulazero, In what way would the UK not “respect” the EU’s single market? If you are referring to the UK/Eire border then the TIR system can be used for legal exports and imports. That allows remote customs checks on both sides of the border which must comply with both UK and EU laws. Smuggling is already illegal under both jurisdictions.
Of course we will, it’s none of our business and we will trade with the ‘single market’ on an ad hoc basis on WTO terms. What’s the problem?
Tabulazero,
I totally support your statement
Bill B, It was a question, not a statement.
Sorry? Who is ‘not respecting’ the integrity of the Single Market?
A great shame that when Theresa May said “no deal is better than a bad deal” she was (as usual) just lying. A shame too that Cameron (who claimed to be an EUsceptic, and gave us the worthless Cast Iron guarantee, claimed to be a low tax at heart Conservative and that he would stay on and deliver Brexit serving notice the next day) was similarly fraudulent & dishonest.
We should have left with no deal years ago but for all lies, dishonesty and clear treachery or MP and the establishment.
Indeed we should have left when Cameron came back with his pathetic and worthless thin gruel. He could have been a great PM had he done so.
I’ll simply say that you feeling the need to say this confirms that what I’ve been saying all along is correct.
Tim Davie is very unimpressive in front of the Media Select Committee. He did not think the BBC were biased on Brexit! So is he lying or totally deluded? Doubtless he thing they are middle of the road and balanced on climate charge and left/right issue too?
He seem to think there is a problem over BBC staff expressing view on social media. Their views are loud and clear (on nearly every BBC programme) not just on social media mate. The today programme had about 7% (I think it was) pro Brexit and 93% remain.
Sir David Clementi (PPE yet again) seemed even more arrogant & complaisant.
Grant Shapps (diploma Manchester Poly) backing a hydrogen fuel cell train project with tax payers money. They seem to be claiming this is zero emission. Sure mate how do they manufacture and store the hydrogen. Another expensive white elephant funded by excessive taxation and unfair subsidy. Either electrify the track or use diesel, it can be quite clean enough and is far cheaper.
Meanwhile it seems councils are using the pandemic to block more and more roads.
Good programme about all the vast volume of water wasted by the EU forcing non siphonic ( so leaky) loo flushes on to us 19 years back. Costing the Earth Radio 4 yesterday.
Re the leaky loos, when the UK agreed to accept the EU directive it was widely forecast that it would lead to pretty much invisible but persistent leaks. Prior to that all UK loos had an overflow pipe so it was obvious to the home owner that the cistern was over filling because of a faulty inlet valve. Strange that it has taken 19 years for the basic design flaw in the EU cisterns to be exposed…..
Total global energy production from wind and solar after $100bns of subsidies and laws giving them preference over other means of production: <3%. Both technologies are also now close to the limits of their potential efficiencies so the 3% number can only now be increased by huge extra numbers of wind and solar farms. We never hear such stats from the mouth of a politician, these seem to be inconvenient facts which can’t be repeated.
And remember moths and mites that are no longer killed by plenty of water and high temperatures in EU-approved washing machines.
Hoovers that don’t suck. Food processors that are safety-weak.
And all the dreadful lighting foisted upon us in the home and streets.
And yes!! The loos. Non-standard fittings, non standard size so replacement can be a nightmare ( loo does not fit on soil pipe or some such ..so either a sticking-out loo or much digging!!)
All these years of our hateful politicians selling us out.
Prostituting the entire country to a foreign power.
An absolute plague (!) on all their houses.
The European Union did not force bad design or cisterns without inlet filters on anyone at all.
There is no intrinsic reason at all why non-siphonic flushes need be leaky.
The amount of water saved by abandoning leaky ballcock fillers was not examined either.
“There is no intrinsic reason at all why non-siphonic flushes need be leaky.”
Oh yes there is mate. They have to have an active seal that stops the water leaking into the pan. This seal only needes a bit of grit, wear, decay, loss of elasticity, calcium deposits, poor seating etc. to start leaking continuously into the pan.
Go and look it up mate. Almost imposible for siphonic ones to leak!
Martin has no practical experience LL
I know this.
Its obvious.
They are the same on trade and tariffs.
Useless
You could see leaky syphon toilets because they had an external overflow.
If the ball cock valve fails or sticks yes but that is noticed quickly and is the same for both anyway.
Martin, The “European Union” sounds like the Holy Roman Empire, though in the EU’s case it consists neither of Europe, nor is it a Union, but is definitely an empire.
No change at the BBC
He has a mountain to climb.
Turning around the BBC tanker is even harder than doing the same with the Home Office and all the other public bodies that have been infiltrated by the unelected and unwanted socialists and neo-Marxists.
The enemy within.
Tim Davie even thought that the fact that some BBC employees had gone on to work for the Conservative Party showed it was balanced! Hardly mate the Tories are stuffed full of pro EU, greencrap pushing socialists and Libdims just like the BBC.
Did anyone hear Ed Davey’s durge of a speech? I sypathise greatly with the fact that he has a disabled son but I do not vote for people out of sympathy. I want sensible policies and you have none mate. Deluded green crap is his main one. He thought Jo Swinson had done well in getting 11 MPs at the last election and losing her seat – that as more that 50% were women! I suppose with those policies 11 MPs is a good result.
By “respect the UK’s sovereignty” you seem to mean “give in to all the UK’s demands, even where they are not in the EU’s interests”. Toddlers in the playground learn that you can’t always get your own way – especially when you’re dealing with someone bigger than you. Did you miss that lesson growing up?
I think he means negotiate a trade deal in the manner in which other trade deals have been settled without recourse to our fish or claiming jurisdiction over our laws.
Trade is just that, trade. We don’t want to be part of this great project.
We want to become a sovereign state. That means being free of EU interference.
We are asking, no demanding no more than any other independent country.
May was and is a remainer.
The WA was all about binding us to Brussels.
Ian Wragg- Well demand all you like but we’re not going to get the same or better than other countries that have negotiated for over several years- these countries you’re talking about are converging with EU rules- we are diverging away there is a huge difference- to leave was our choice’ our call- the EU have repeatedly said that we can never be better off outside than we were inside- as far as they are concerned
Who said we want to be better off?
Just treat the UK the same as they treat all the other nations they trade with.
It is about time that our so-called government and politicians made sure that we get our way.
Toddlers’ natural inclination, as with all living things, is to get their own way!
Of course it is.
But our politicians are just too weak kneed and liberal. They have twisted nature out of shape in order to achieve whatever their goal happens to be.
Virtue signalling, greedy and downright disgusting.
There soon will be no UK, no sovereign ..nothing.
So I really would not worry too much.
The problem is in all other trade negotiations, whilst they can be adversarial and countries look to protect special interests, the assumption and objective is its win-win. With the U.K.-EU negotiation the EU is understandably and correctly trying to protect what it perceives as it’s interests, and the U.K. is doing the same, but the EU has an additional political objective which is that it wants the FTA it signs with the U.K. to be seen to be bad for the U.K.
In the face of that, the only rational course for the U.K. is to say let’s do a win-win FTA such as exists around the world, and if that doesn’t work for you then let’s just go to WTO terms. Had this approach been adopted 4 years ago there would have been a deal signed on exit in 2018 or 2019, life would have moved on and people would now have forgotten what the term ‘brexit’ meant.
Hmm…Yes don’t give in to bullies.
They respect the sovereignty of other non EU nations, so they just need to treat the UK in a similar way.
What we do from January 1st 2021 is none of the EU’s business. That’s the point.
What are these ‘UK demands’? We have agreed to take the trade deal initially offered to us by Barnier and later by Tusk. It is the EU which is demanding control of our territorial waters and economic policy before a trade deal is discussed. Long past time to just walk away (without ‘demands’) and leave the EU to come to its senses.
“Toddlers in the playground learn that you can’t always get your own way – especially when you’re dealing with someone bigger than you.”
What are you saying here Garland that if someone is bigger than you, you should let them bully you and just give them everything they ask of you? Is that the advice you’d give to your toddler?
Garland, It means respecting the UK’s sovereignty as much as Canada’s or Japan’s. Nothing more.
No it means we don’t give in to their demands. They can have a free trade agreement or WTO. Easy – let’s hope they go for WTO because they will pay the U.K. £13 billion pa if trade remains as it was.
Don’t give in to bullies is the lesson from Napoleon and successors Mon Amie!
I don’t think the UK is “demanding” anything and will not be in a position to “demand” anything once it becomes a normal independent state.
We will simply be friends with our European neighbours who may wish to enter a trade agreement or may not.
Did you miss the parable of David and Goliath?
I rather think it is you that needs to grow up. The EU must respect the Sovereignty of the UK and should desist in seeking to impinge on that Sovereignty in defiance of international law and accepted norms. Personally I would never have signed nor agreed to the Withdrawal Agreement and as the EU has acted in clear bad faith in its negotiations I would repudiate the WA before the 31st December.
…………just another anti British, pro EU remoaner. Go live there and leave us to live our lives as a free independent sovereign Nation without having to read remoaner comments. Trade and friendship only or WTO. Enough already!
Okay, they are bigger than us. But we don’t want to be bullied. So, let’s just leave the playground and play with others who are not bullies.
I’m past caring now. I used to think the EU was a great thing – a wonderful thing in the light of two world wars. But, not any more. The original idea of making sure trade links ensured there were no further wars has long been superceded by a desire to be a supra government.
The UK has not, unlike the EU who have members with history in annexation, been trying a territorial land grab during negotiations.
Although considering what the EU are expecting from little Eire to finance their bale outs & percentage of trade with the UK they would be better off crawling out from under the skirts of Frau Merkel
Time to just get on with it and pull out. Nothing is forever; at some future point we’ll cut a deal, but it won’t be a mutually beneficial one unless we have been WTO for a few years or more.
No member country is a “colony” of the European Union.
It is not a nation, nor has a nationality, so could not colonise others, as did the Spanish, the British, the French etc.
Its institutions are dependent entirely on the member nations’ combined consent and will for their existence, not vice-versa.
The EU has a currency, a flag, a anthem of Europe, a military command HQ, foreign ambassadors, a nation bank, a parliament, a police force, a border force etc etc – how can anybody with eyes to see that the EU isn’t a nation
You’re a bit behind the times, as usual, Martin. Employees of the EU chortled that they had finally made the UK a “colony” of the EU in early 2019. It’s there on the BBC video “Inside Europe” (that should have been ‘inside the EU’, but you know the BBC). And you can see how difficult it is to get out so “consent” gets rather taken for granted.
That sounds like a summary of the referendum question – and what the people expected
Beebtax, You are right. The EU will not treat the UK as sovereign and independent until they have had a few years to get used to it.
When you sup with the EU, use a long spoon.
Negotiating with the EU was always going to be a complete waste of time and money, as Yanis Varoufakis documented at length in his book Adults in the Room.
No Deal is Johnson’s only chance of political survival.
The EU is a left wing dictatorship and they finally broke cover in the summer. Barnier must be kicking himself for being found out and then confirming it with his trip to Ireland.
We should not and must not give an inch. We might as well walk away now as nothing will be achieved in the last 15 days except nausea and fake news from our left wing media and those ardent disingenuous remainers who still cannot accept the result of the 2016 referendum
Happy with that – but I would want to know what goes on at the first EC meeting AFTER we decide to leave without an agreement. Oh to be a fly!
I’ll repeat my view that, from this point on, you, and other MPs, need to ensure that ANY agreement with the EU includes a simple exit clause, that the government can execute, without having to kowtow to a Commons that still has too many Remainers in it.
P.S. Would you care to write a little about the Swiss referendum over the weekend?
We only ever voted for a ‘Clean Break’.
In a Free Democracy the only people that can impose rules, laws and regulations that affect the internal running of a Country can only come from its people via their elected representatives.
Simples! – no say, no meaning.
From Guido
Quoting Theresa May
” The UK Parliament would scrutinise this legislation in accordance with normal legislative procedure, respecting the principle that a sovereign Parliament has complete control over domestic law.”
It is the People through Parliament that create Laws, amend laws, repeal Laws. Change the Government is the People cancelling previous Laws and impositions.
Any Government not recognising this, as now, puts itself in jeopardy. This applies to Brexit and Corvid equally
I await 15th October, Boris’s cut off date. If a FTA materialises I want it forensically disected before being agreed by the HoC. I do not want our fishing rights or an oversight of our legal system to be part of it. Nor should there be any EU say in how we support industry which henceforth should be within WTO rules. The greatest subsidiser and offender of WTO rules being the EU. If none of the above can be agreed, like you, I am happy to have a surgical break, no deal being better than a bad one.
My Caveat is be prepared to defend fishing with legal force if necessary. The french will not accept any restriction we impose, just as they aid the passage of illegal migrants. The law to them is what they decide on the day.
The government missed a trick with regards to fishing. It should have insisted on sequencing – stating that fishing talks would only be open when the FTA had been agreed. If my memory serves me correctly, the EU is happy with such a negotiating strategy.
How wonderful this would all have been had we had not actually been handed over lock, stock and barrel to globalism.
I thought that the EU was the threat but now it is obvious that our every move will be dictated by the UN, WEF, WHO….and probably others.
They want as much if not more control over us than the EU ever has. Or do they control the EU?
It is astonishing to read about. But few do!
Every law/bonkers idea that ever sent a shiver of dread down one’s spine comes from globalists. We have been sold out.
Ministers don’t even bother to hide it. They even use the globalists’ Newspeak..
“Build Back Better”, “Tools in toolbox“, “Reset”, and other ludicrous, yet dangerous nonsense.
I have read that many ministers dismiss all this as conspiracy ( as taught to do).
But it is coming true!!
Our country is in ruins.
Boris will blink again, he’s just another Tereasa May. He didn’t follow through with threat of if there wasn’t as deal in June he would withdraw and has also pushed the bill out until December. I voted for Boris but I wouldn’t do it again. Based of his current performance I predicted labour will win the next election.
Agreed.
However, like others above, I fear there will be a last minute fudge which will be hailed as a victory.
A rather pathetic notion- ‘a colony of the EU’ – both sides are negotiating to gain an advantage and an FT A seems to be the best outcome. What will you tell all those workers who lose their jobs if a no deal scenario plays out. It seems the government had a sensible deal under Theresa May that is being unwound; viz. the difficulty with foreign components in UK manufactured vehicles that would have been resolved in her plan.
Boris promised he would stop negotiations months ago if there was no agreement and yet here we with the same stale arguments that the people decided years ago. Get us out now.
Or maybe this is just another storm in a teacup to distract the people from realising what a scam the pandemic is. Too many people waking up perhaps? The trouble is once people know they’ve been lied to they start to question everything they’ve been told.
We were never going to get an acceptable deal for UK patriots, proud of the virtues of being British. Successive PMs and hordes of Civil Servants have twisted messages and legal constraints to try to ensure permanent subjugation to the monster EU.
Leave now – walk away – what was clear years ago it would come to this!
It’s better to be a colony of the EU than a laudromat for dodgy Russian money.
Tabulazero, It’s better to be independent of both. And you need to have a word with your mate Martin in Cardiff who thinks the EU does not have colonies.
All these international treatise represent a loss of sovereignty which binds the hands of future generations , and some, like aid and asylum, end up as albatrosses around our necks. They represent a block to any evolutionary change in policy , where the political class are too frit to change them, and it’s only when the public get their say in a referendum, like on the EU, can we get some change.
I keep hearing British politicians boast about us being leaders in creating an international rules based system, which to me smacks of world government in which we have no say.
Better to have no deal than exchange one prison of EU membership with another in the form of a treaty .
Sir John of topic today, but seems to follow up on the battery car question.
In the Telegraph from Transport Secretary Grant Shapps. New hydrogen-powered trains are being trialled on British rail lines for the first time, and the Government has said they could be carrying passengers by 2023.
This technology also overcomes all the obstacles that come from batteries in personal transport. It also ties in with the already existing Hydrogen Buses and other Council transport in London. We have been dancing around the solution for far to long
How is the hydrogen made?
we’ll buy it from the EU – – – –(grin).
Various methods at the moment and yes some use fossil fuels. The Big However is that the wind turbine Company’s have found that to transport and store the power they produce is by directly turning it in to Hydrogen. Wind power had a problem to overcome, sometimes its their sometimes its not, so if you can store what’s produced you get ahead.
The instant problem with cars is recharging time, battery life and so on and of course how is the electricity for the batteries produced.
But is it GREEN enough – has it been signed off as suitable by the green lobby and extinct rebellion
Ian
Agreed, and certainly not enough publicity in the media about this possible option, whilst I am sure there are still some significant problems to overcome, you will not have to dig up the Country to put power lines in for recharging, or indeed build more power stations just for car charging.
The news that the EU won’t allow a FTA to include British built cars with non-EU parts shows the only thing on offer is a one-sided arrangement that allows their goods into the U.K. market while excluding British goods and services. There is no point in having such a deal. Far better to trade on WTO terms with independent and tried & trusted WTO arbitration. The tariffs on their trade surplus are much needed revenue for the Exchequer and voters in English and Scottish fishing ports will reward a government that stands up for their interests.
JR, I fully support your views on this. The EU would not dare treat any other nation as badly as they have the UK because they would be given short shrift if they tried. The vote to Leave clearly means we should no longer, as a nation, be subject to EU control over us. It’s time for the EU to stop its bully boy posturing and accept our independence.
Totally agree Sir John.
The UK should simply leave and let EU producers apply pressure for the Article 24 option. If not some EU tariffs will replace lower tariffs from the RoW.
It would be great to get back to making the most of Brexit. But to do that we need to end the completely pointless Lockdowns, curfews & other illogical restrictions now decimating our economy.
The truth will let and using deceit to keep people fearful until a rushed vaccine arrives in 2021 or later is the route to obliteration & purgatory!
The truth will out… (autocorrect)
As Sammy Wilson sets out in his Times article today, ‘no deal’ would not prevent us being a colony of the EU – unless the WA agreement is dissolved.
Surely if we go WTO the WA would be repealed…..nothing is agreed until everything is agreed
Well said Sir John…..is the 15th October still a trigger date
THERE SHOULD BE NO QUESTION OF PANDERING TO THE EU WITH ANY CONCESSIONS
The EU will only take advantage — How long does it take for us to learn that!
Apparently the Home Secretary has considered sending asylum seekers to Ascension Island.
Just in case anyone needs a reference point in how bonkers these clowns in government are.
She should be sending them straight back to their homelands – many of which are closer than Ascension. But I agree with your ‘bonkers’ assessment. Ministers really are finding this policy-formulation thingy hard-going.
The EU is founded on the idea of a United States of Europe, non populist (ie run by experts) non nationalist (ie individual countries do not matter). It is deliberately made to work in secret because the two ideas it hates (see last sentence) are very popular. It has one market, one justice system, one Committee and they call the shots. It cannot adapt because these are its founding principles. Think China, USA or the Vatican.
UK believes firmly in nationalism and our glorious record of fighting tyranny from abroad and, yes, our glorious Empire which brought the world such prosperity and peace for such a long time. We also believe in representative democracy which is bad until you consider the alternatives.
Oil and water will not mix.
The move to a Brexit referendum was to stop the Brexit Party from taking Conservative votes and gifting Labour the election.
Does the Conservative Party not realise that the technocratic and authoritarian way they have dealt with the covid crisis opens the door for Farage to gift the next election to Labour.
It appears to me that the technocrats in the civil service are simply steering power back to the Labour Party now that Corbyn has left office.
Javelin, It was UKIP, not the Brexit party, that was instrumental in “the move to a Brexit referendum”.
“Let them eat cake” springs to mind.
Time to bite the bullet Boris – after years of trying to reason with unreasonable bully boys from bureaucratic Brussels.
They don’t want to lose face but more importantly lose the cash contributions of “Treasure Island UK” / le Royaume-Uni generous contributions to “le Grande project”.
Just ‘un petit conseil’ (a little bit of advice): If you want to spice your comment with some specks of French to show how ‘cultured/cultivated’ you are, what about checking first with an online dictionary (there are tons/tonnes of them on the web) and come up with ‘le grand projet’. Otherwise French people reading this blog either from the UK or from across the Channel will wonder how bad the teaching of French can be on these islands.
Hey Edward2, I am expecting a (‘desobligeant’) comment from you. Don’t disappoint me.
All that huffing, Hefner, over a single letter “e”? You’ve made more and worse mistakes yourself.
Yet another snobby pompous comment desperately trying to demonstrate your self considered superiority.
Is that OK for you hef?
I can’t be alone in not wanting yet another deadline to slip. The media seem to be working flat out to convince us it will.
Boris said it himself – 15th October or we walk
Always the reasonable and sensible ideas put forward on your blog Sir John so why do we so often see the Government pulling in another direction?
I expect a flurry of last minute activity followed by ‘compromise’, in other words cave in, while ministers will claim success!
Sir JR,
We are still negotiating and from where I am sitting , there has been bad faith on both sides.
So, actually using the word Colony is totally out of order and has never been the case for members or non-members of the EU. For member nations in Europe who are according to teh EIU more democratic and more transparent than we are as a nation.
Reply Colony was the word the EU used in a documntary.
It was the word used in a frivolous conversation by two members of backroom staff among the thousands, as I recall.
It was never used by a spokesperson for any European Union institution, nor by any leader of a member nation, a voice on the European Council that is.
This is just yet more repetition of silly brexit central misrepresentation.
Bill B, Neither you, nor I, have ever had the right to help vote the central EU government out of office. The EU is not democratic. Nor is the EU just a cosy bunch of independent nations occasionally co-operating. It is dirigiste with a central government, its own constitution, central court, and commercial, foreign, internal, and defence policies. The EU is therefore an empire. Though an empire acquired bureaucratically rather than by war.
Any deal that the EU will agree will be a bad deal for us. Just don’t deal with them, agitate for the break up of the EU.
Andy,
Simple not particularly useful as they are till our biggest trading partner. So actually very unhelpful as it is not going to happen anyway
Bill B, The EU is only “our biggest trading partner” if it is a single entity – an empire in point of fact. If you look at the state level, our biggest trading partner is the USA.
The EU knows only too well that part of the UK strategy was the break up of the EU but it did not happen, it will not happen- could be they will lose some stragglers and deviants along the way – like Hungary for instance but that will only make the bloc stronger. The EU are only too well aware of Brutish bad intent towards the bloc and that is in part what’s making everything so difficult now
Hold on Jacob; Margaret, Martin, Andy, Bill, etc. have been regularly on here telling us we’re Little Britain, the rump, insignificant, a laughing stock in Europe. Acorn the other day saying the UN are going to eject us from a seat on their top table over Brexit we’re so insignificant. So how on earth has such an insignificant rump got any ‘Brutish bad intent to the bloc’ whatsoever and wouldn’t it be like a flea bite anyway?
Who said No, Ireland you can’t have your independence. Britain just seems to back down and get trampled on left, right and centre.
Jacob, That’s a change from the usual Remain rant where we have been threatened with retribution because the EU is so much bigger and stronger than us. The UK being able to break up the EU, eh? Whatever will Remain dream up next?
Surely No Deal gives many advantages –
1. With SNP wanting to join the EU, an independent Scotland would have to face having tariffs exporting to the rest of the UK, and with %90 of its exports is with the UK surely this would dampen any arguments they have.
2. Let’s formalize CANZUK – trade and free movement of people, make education free, and unfettered access between the countries. This would allow CANZUK to mitigate China’s divide and isolate policies and make CANZUK an icon for democracy, trade, and rule of law.
3. Ireland: let us invite Ireland to leave the EU and join CANZUK. This would solve the border and historical issues.
We must stand firm and be bold in our vision and realize China’s belt and road policy must be dealt with in Africa and around the world. CANZUK and the Commonwealth must do more.
1/ Not at all- taking Scotland in to the EU will be a gradual but progressive thing- the EU has plenty of experience in managing these things
2/ CANZUK- what an awful name- sounds more like CANSUX
3/ Not in a million years
Don’t worry we’re not going to be a colony of anyone- instead more like a backwater- since this Government led by Cummings Boris is in the business of breaking treaties I don’t think there will be many who will trust Britain to keep its word on anything so promises about the future or respect for sovereignty doesn’t really matter. Only thing now is to trade a la Liz Truss by WTO rules with countries far away and wait for another more enlightened generation.
Actual experts from industry have been giving evidence to MPs about Brexit trade talks today.
The pharmaceuticals industry says there may be shortages of drugs – particularly in Northern Ireland. The chemicals industry says there is zero benefit to a one billion pound attempt by the Brexiteers to duplicate regulation. The aviation industry says it is pointless to replicate safety agencies. They have collectively said day to day business will be struggling to survive.
The Tories who chose this will be the ones we send to prison in the end.
Incorrect, those so call industry experts today where in fact CEOs of industry bodies and large European industry conglomerates – all had an vested interest in the EU
And you will hold the keys to the cells?
“Britain has offered a three-year transition period for European fishing fleets to allow them to prepare for the post-Brexit changes as part of an 11th-hour deal sweetener.
While the policy would deliver the extra catches promised as a Brexit bonus, it is understood the government is also making new commitments on maintaining EU sustainability standards and cooperation on the collection of data.” (Guardian)
PS. As I have said before, three years from now the UK’s post Brexit fishing policy will look little different to the current ‘EU-Norway agreement. Norway pays circa €120 per capita for access to the EU Single Market as an EEA member, with no access to the EU customs union. The UK pays net €143 per capita for both in the EU.
And gets a £90 billion a year trading deficit.
They are not going to be moved by a three year sweetener as part of an 11th hour deal- and truthfully speaking we have gone way beyond the 11th hour- more like one minute to midnight. Thinking now in Brussels is there will be plenty of time for talking after midnight- next year or the year after
How do you know what the ‘thinking now in Brussels is’ Jacob? Do you work for the top brass in the EU?
A colony ..oh come on you can come up with a more absurd comparison, why not a Satrapy , sounds a bit classical and as we all know a smattering of classical education beats basic competence hands down.
Personally I would go old school ,and drag out the old favourite ‘Puppet Government’ .No opportunity to mention Quisling or Vichy should be missed . As we know almost anyone reading the Financial Times of Guardian or found in possession of a degree ( in a built up area ) is plotting to flood the country with Syrians ( or something )
Old WS Gilbert would have loved this material
The big sell out starts with a proposed 3 year fishing agreement allowing EU boats to fish our waters. I’ll be expecting further sell outs on the other points of disagreement. This is not the Brexit I voted for. Yet again we see parliament putting EU interests ahead of the UKs.
You didn’t vote for or against any particular post-exit arrangements with the European Union.
You have NEVER been asked, Christine.
Grow up and stop pretending that you were.
Make-believe games are for little children.
Christine,
we are still negotiating so you obviously better informed than the rest of us, as you seem to have all the answers
It is just a prediction of the near future by Chrustine.
Can you allow people to do that?
Thanks in advance.
Sir John
Most of us joining in here fear this Government will sell us short and not permit us to become a Free Democracy.
If the EU finishes up with any laws, rules and controls no matter how seemingly small of what happens inside the UK then this Government and all those in the HoC would have lost their purpose. Rolling over and accepting Rule from outside however they want to word it is surrender. We know the EU they have form, salami slice power from others until they assume total control for their Political Class.