The UK government needs to uphold UK sovereignty and interests

A petulant EU has refused over many months to simply discuss a Free Trade Agreement which they agreed would be at the core of our future relationship. Now in a tantrum they propose to take us to their court to tell us they think we are wrong! Meanwhile, a rattled EU nonetheless rejigs the talks and is at last prepared to discuss a Free Trade Agreement.
The UK government should reply to their incoming letter with a short and courteous reply. It should say
Dear EU
Thank you for your letter. We have left the EU and do not accept the future jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice . We made clear in the legislation that put into effect the Withdrawal Agreement that we reserved the right to follow UK interests, with our clear sovereignty clause in the legislation. We will use this power which expressly overrides the Agreement to guarantee the UK interests set out in the Withdrawal documents should you not negotiate a simple Free Trade Agreement in good faith as you promised.
We will not of course participate in ECJ proceedings , which would be a silly political stunt. We note that you are now willing to negotiate, and trust you will respond favourably to the draft Free Trade Agreement we submitted for your approval or modification some time ago. The EU’s interpretation of the Withdrawal Agreement is not international law, it is an unhelpful negotiating ploy.
Yours etc
Sir John, you say “we do not accept the future jurisdiction of the ECJ”. Did you not vote for an Act of Parliament giving force to an international treaty in which it clearly states that during the transition period we DO accept the jurisdiction of the ECJ over certain matters such as if the EU believes the UK has breached EU law and we DO accept the continuing jurisdiction of the ECJ on cases pending after the transition period ends? I suppose we could also just ignore that treaty obligation too, as seems to be the preferred way ahead for the UK. Are there any international treaties that you believe are of worth? NATO? The recently signed FTA with Japan? The Good Friday Agreement? How will other nations know which treaties we intend to honour and which we do not??
Reply I voted for an Act of Parliament with Cl 38 as a clear sovereignty override which I now want the government to use!
It hinges on what John means by “future jurisdiction”, I think.
However, since he suggests that the UK would not – “of course” – be an active party to proceedings, it sounds like he wants the UK to break its treaty undertakings in that regard too.
Thank you for your post, Villaking – I would have written the same almost verbatim.
Reply The Agreement with the EU said the UK’s sovereignty would be respected. That is what we must now assert
Mayhab and Robbins wrote the WA and PD as a bridge back to full membership not to leave.
Guido pointed out how Mayhab’s Chequers servitude plan contained two provisions to break/depart from international law.
Her outburst made no sense other than to grab headlines to keep alight the remain faction. Sadly Johnson rewards them with titles and extra pensions to hate him and the public mandate to leave the EU.
Your party and govt are an utter disgrace. Stop writing fake letters that will be ignored and take real action against the treacherous and traitors in your party! Much better if you apologized for voting for Mayhab’s servitude plan that Johnson told us was dead! He lied and you voted for it. Shame on you.
Respecting the UK’s sovereignty does not mean letting the UK change the terms of the agreement whenever it chooses. No country would ever bother agreeing anything if that were allowed
What do you mean?
If we cannot alter the Withdrawal Agreement why do we bother continuing to negotiate?
Martin,
It must be nice for you to have a friend.
So you are referring in your defence to the agreement’s wording, the very agreement that you boast of derogating.
Like sovereignty, respect is relative too.
Others will rightly form what opinions they will, and there is nothing that you or anyone else can do about that.
You are defining the process where the UK is finally asserting it’s independence.
After all these years I realise this is a shock to you.
To Reply:- Indeed it must be asserted.
But signing any agreement that agreed to arbitration by the ECJ (over disputes between the UK and the EU) was clearly idiotic. They might as well have agreed to arbitration by the EU commission.
Or indeed Blair highely political UK Supreme Court – which would probably find for the EU too.
Why is it always EU good U.K. bad with Martin. Why don’t you mention the 60 odd illegal infringements of France awaiting the ECJ, including money laundering. Why not mention the outstanding infringements of Germany awaiting the ECJ.
In order for Brexit to mean anything the U.K. must regain its sovereignty first and foremost. This is what the EU have been trying to stop since 2016. They will do anything to keep the U.K. under the thumb of the ECJ and consequently the EU.
It is the EU that have not negotiated within the spirit of the agreement. It is the EU that will not negotiate a free trade agreement without the ECJ lurking in the background. It is the EU that will not respect the U.K. sovereignty, all are requirements of the WA. Therefore it is absolutely necessary for the UK to use Clause 38 to protect itself as a nation against the tyranny of the EU polit bureau.
The Withdrawal Agreement Treaty gives the ECJ permanent jurisdiction over large swathes of life in Northern Ireland.
Any Tory MP who voted for the Withdrawal Agreement Act would have known this, if they had read what they were voting for.
They would have known this has they listened to all the people they abused and called Remoaners.
But they didn’t read and they didn’t listen and we are where we are. Tory Brexit mess. And we will make sure you own the blame.
But as an independent nation we can decide what we want to do.
A shock to you I realise.
Villaking, You seem oblivious to the fact that the EU has already broken international laws (eg WTO rules), and its own laws (so it could prop up the Euro), and its obligations under the WA by threatening not to respect the sovereignty and integrity of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.
We have a well established and well known dualist constitution whereby the WA was only accepted through an Act of Parliament – the EU (WA) Act 2020. Personally I think fiddling at the edges to protect ourselves from the predatory EU is pointless. I would abrogate the entire WA. Given the attitude of the EU, the WA is no longer fit for purpose.
Sir John
If Only! It is clear the EU isn’t listening, the re-moaners keep giving them hope that if they play at being the awkward squad the people of the UK will relent and accept their rule. They just don’t get it.
Michael Gove give some hope that he has got the message. Boris is of playing with his other worldly friends and pops out to make Headmaster threats.
Why would any one want to live in this desperate cabal of the EU, that wouldn’t know reality or truth if it punched them on the nose. Desperate people using malicious tactics to say look at me I am the Law.
This ridiculous outfit called the ECJ, shows its is there to reinterpret the Law to fit with their political masters – we can all see it is not independent
Ian @ Barkham
“people of the UK will relent and accept their rule. They just don’t get it.”
Not the people, just 17m of them out of nearly 70m. The usual shambles in a undemocratic system not fit for purpose in our modern world.
A two party state to keep either the haves or the haves not in power.
Another ridiculous propaganda piece Margaret
Babies and toddlers have never voted.
Under 18 year olds have never voted.
Voting is not compulsory.
We simply count those who vote.
If you had an opinion or were passionate about the referendum you would go out and vote.
For all you know everyone who didn’t vote could have been leave supporters.
Ian @ Barkham
the latest opinion figures shows an average of 70% support for teh Eu as an institutin aross the 27 countries with Italy the lowest at 53 %.
So there are lots of even more democratic countris than ours (according to the EIU) where a majority wish to live in the “desperate Cabal of the EU ” as you call it.
But i am aware you have to read and look it up to be aware of what is going on, outside our little island nation.
After we leave others will realise that the EU doesn’t give them any advantages.
Some nations are suffering low growth and high unemployment.
They will be the ones who are next to leave.
Now we are hearing statements from Mr.Gove suggesting there is no compromise on fish. Confused? I suppose the public have to get used to claims and counter claims now.
As for taking us to court, that is not a big deal. Lots of countries get taken to this court, many of them far more often than the U.K. So the slant in The Daily Telegraph can be ignored.
We can only await further developments.
So have we or have we not offered a 3 year fishing transition period to the EU ?
I find it very strange that the EU wish to interfere with the internal law making procedure of a country that currently doesn’t actually break any agreement at this time (although it may at some stage it the future).
Would the ECJ even take this case on until the agreement is seen to be breached?
Surely on the “World Stage” this puts the EU in a bad light…
The whole world knows the EU breaks agreements and treaties all the time, even its own internal treaties.
If ever anyone needed proof that the EU still wants Control over the UK even when we have left that organisation, their actions this morning proves it.
Like the letter JR, but no one on this side will have the courage to send it, because we must not upset the commission must we.
Thank goodness May is no longer Prime Minister, she showed where her loyalties were a couple of days ago.
If Professor Stanley Unwin were still alive, we could have appointed him as our official solicitor and told the EU to address everything to him for a suitable reply. He spoke their language.
but you didn’t add ‘Love Boris and the people of the UK’.
It really is not the EU being petulant.
The Brexit toddlers are finally being put in their place.
It is amusing watching their project crash and burn.
Hard rain is coming.
Hard rain will put the crash and burn out! Make your mind up mate!
He was referring to amusing toddlers, so maybe he meant crèche and buns.
Andy:
Toddlers? Normally it’s the old folk who are the objects of your scorn. This is just getting confusing. Is there any age group you don’t hate?
The only thing crashing and burning is the EU.
It demonstrates daily what a corrupt and thoroughly nasty institution it is.
I remember last year Andy your ended every post with…….
We’re the supplicants you see.
Not anymore.
OUR project, Andy. We are all Brexiteers now. Unless of course you are planning to emigrate……
Given that the ECJ will have no jurisdiction over us I think all we need to reply is
Thank you for your recent letter.
We have noted the contents.
We look forward to discussing the comprehensive free trade agreement with you before our 14 October deadline.
Your Friend forever
UK government
Sir JR,
Your interpretaion of internaitonal law does not seem to be co-herent with the interepretation of the former attorney-general’s
There are many lawyers and they often have many different opinions.
Bill,
There is law, and there is politics. The former AG is a lawyer, but the thing called “international law” is mostly politics. In the case of the EU, I’d say it is entirely politics.
You mean the Remainer who was Attorney General under the Remainer PM? Both of whom conspired to overturn a direct Order from the Sovereigns of this country?
and don’t forget the ever helpful Sir Oliver Robbins KCMG CB
And what’s your qualifications in international law, Bill? You have trouble writing so I don’t think I’d rely on you as my lawyer.
This is all OTT. Another, another, another PANTOMIME.
Just LEAVE…some hopes!
And in any case it has just been reported that Migration Watch is alarmed by Boris’ plans to bring in literally millions of cheap workers post “Brexit”.
“Take Back Control“…another three word magick mantra.
More like “The Great Reset“ closely followed by “The Great Replacement”.
He lied to us. Big time.
Please don’t pretend that we will have a country left.
So what’s the plan? Ruin the economy and then get “rescued” by more mass immigration?
Boris needs deposing, in the New Year. Using immigration to drive growth is nothing but a Ponzi scheme.
Brilliant, succinct proposed letter. We need to bring CV19 and negotiations with the EU to an end. We have all had enough.
There are other international tribunals besides the ECJ.
Perhaps the European Union will take its case to one of those?
I accept that the ECJ would not be the proper place to hear a dispute between the European Union and a non-member nation such as the UK, but for conventional legal reasons relating simply to jurisdiction.
That question does not directly or expressly involve sovereignty.
‘I accept that the ECJ would not be the proper place’.
How very magnanimous, or should it be pompous, of you!
The EU has no case so unless it’s heard by it’s own minion – the ECJ, there is no means of progressing.
Martin, Well I never! So you noticed the EU’s self-serving referral to its own court too. The problem is the EU is used to throwing its weight around especially with the UK. The EU is used to us capitulating before this point. I hope they have misjudged, as they have throughout this process. Properly out of the EU we have the chance to succeed as a medium sized nation. But that chance will disappear if we cave in at the last minute.
A good letter Sir John, just wish this government had the bottle to send it – we need to stop chasing the EU and let go
They are only pretending to discuss terms for a new FTA- because there’s not enough time or goodwill left now before 15th Oct to agree anything so in the meantime what we have is both parties throwing shapes purely for legacy reasons. The thinking on all sides now is that negotiations for the future can be started again at the WTO forum probably next year or the year after.
Talks are expensive and we need the ‘negotiators’ to do something productive. No more ‘talks’! Sir John, what has been the cost of negotiations with the EU including the 2 years of Cameron talks, May’s fiasco and Boris’ extra year?
It is unfortunate that the NI Secretary (?) said we will be breaking International law. Some pretty learned QCs beg to differ on this point.
This essay by Martin Howe QC spells it out
https://www.politeia.co.uk/internal-market-bill-by-martin-howe-qc/
No – let’s not send a letter. Send Boris to the podium and have him deliver the message verbally. It will then be shown across the EU – and the World. And saves a stamp.
Only one petulant party here, and that is the backbench MP for Wokingham. A free trade agreement is under discussion, that is the job of Frost and Barnier. What is NOT on offer is the benefits of EU membership without any of the obligations. Kindly stop throwing tantrums and grasp that just as the UK has its wants under a free trade agreement, so does the EU.
Seems many non EU nations trade succesfully with Europe without having the benefits of membership.
Why not the UK?
Not so much “Liberty, Equality or Fraternity” in spirit coming from Macron or Barnier to UK.
Sad to hear the monthly gravy train from Brussels to Strasbourg costing £100+million each year is cancelled and is terribly upsetting for them as it feels like the French have no voice sacre bleu!!! It could be held in Berlin or Rome or any other capital surely to balance things out?
And English will still have to be the international language of the EU not Francaise!
We give this to them free of charge but they are ungrateful by default.
So Ltec again.
Sometimes our host is far too polite.
My response to the EU would probably get deleted from here were I to express my thoughts fully… I shall refrain from doing so, here and now, but some that hold similar views to me on here could probably guess at what I would be saying.
Dear Mr Redwood, the Withdrawal Agreement is a binding international Treaty. The UK cannot change it unilaterally and nor can the EU. Please stop your silly stunts and instead comply with the Ovenready deal which got you elected last December and which you voted for last January. From the EU, with all due respect
It isn’t .
The Withdrawal Agreement isnt a treaty.
The clue is in the name.
Trade agreements are very different to treaties about things like borders.
I wish John Redwood was the pm
The ECJ is the commission’s kangaroo court.
I’d have thought there is a good case for a counter-claim perhaps in an international court: 1) due to the breach by the EU of the good faith clause re agreeing an FTA and 2) (if true) the threat by the EU to block food imports from GB to NI using some interpretation of the WA would surely be an inducement to or coercion on Ireland, which would have to be a party to this, to breach the Good Friday Agreement.
They responded to a real action with a piece of nonsense. Draw it out to 1/1/21… then they have no power to do anything.
It doesn’t matter what is agreed now because the EU Parliament will never pass it while the UK is in breach of the terms of the WA- that’s for sure
Good letter JR, but perhaps consider we ‘brexiteers’ have had enough of the EU. Also we are fully aware the EU’s position is all about French demands for access to our sovereign maritime resources. Compromise on this one issue alone and the conservative party will cease to exist.
Therefore it is obvious – just walk away and trade on WTO.
UK abandons the UN Convention that historically agreed the supremacy of the “rule of law” between sovereign states; with its Internal Market Bill.
The UK Conservative government says, sovereign nations can reject international Treaties any time they want. Keep in mind that the UK’s form of democracy (an elected dictatorship that currently governs mostly by decree), is at least two centuries out of date, thanks to being in stasis, caused by having a Monarchical legacy system supplying its Head of State.
Trade treaties are altered and changed.
“an elected dictatorship”…did you miss the elections?
Let’s just go. No payments if no trade deal. Why tarris on our cars? Hope we put them on their too. As usual everything stacked in their favour. Let’s leave and get tough on asylum seekers which are at a record high.
The numbers of illegal immigrants with Covid coming is unacceptable. This country is finished.
“The government’s immigration policy will open up the jobs of three million UK-born workers – including butchers, bakers, IT technicians, tailors and welders – to unlimited global recruitment at a time of deep concern about the prospect of higher unemployment”.
Migration Watch.
Brexit? “Take Back Control“?
No chance!
Dear UK
Thanks for your letter but there is no chance, none at all, that there can be an FTA with you while you are in breach of the terms of the WA. If you needed to make changes to this treaty then there is provision for both sides to meet discuss and negotiate but your unilateral decision is not the way. Therefore trust has been broken between us and as far as we are concerned we can talk but nothing further can be agreed until this matter is resolved. Signed EU
Fine we leave on WTO rules.
I believe they the govt are worried that the media and the people will be shouting why didn’t you go WTO 4 years ago
When we heard Frau von der Leyen, we were reminded of those infamous words, “My patience is exhausted.”
Good letter, if it would be accepted.
If Boris flunks this, the Conservative Party are over for good, in my opinion. Never again!
Good luck with that, President Fond-of-Lying and your merry band of European Commission hypocrites!
You’ll need it.
If only we had a party in government whose raison d’etre is the return back to the British people of their independence and sovereignty as per the democratic wishes of the BBritish electorate. Unfortunately we have two dominant political parties in Parliament are without principle or honesty.
If charlatan Johnson and his party are willing to embrace the destructive nature of progressive fascism of the left and Labour then you can bet your bottom dollar they’ll be willing to capitulate to Merkel. I have no doubt Johnson and Starmer will do just that
I like Mr Redwood and his ilk but why does he and other MPs like him remain part of a vile party that they no longer understand nor agree with?
We’re now at the posturing stage where each actor is seeking to pin blame for the inevitable outcome on others.
The longer-term problem is that the whole world now knows that the Johnson government is one that will happily introduce domestic legislation to overturn an international agreement.
If the ‘international agreement’ is damaging to this country, why do you have a problem with that? Do you think the EU should be allowed to partition our country? Yes or No.
To be honest the country is “partitioned” (to use your word) already. Northern Ireland has an integrated energy system with the Republic of Ireland, not Great Britain. Northern Ireland has a very different set of political parties from those found in Great Britain. (No doubt there are other aspects that people who are more knowledgeable than me could list as well.) So I don’t feel your existential pain on this point, to be honest. if the government wants to do a deal that treats Northern Ireland differently from Great Britain then I wouldn’t object in principle.
If I feel any existential pain about this whole issue, it’s that earlier this year my family and I were both European and British citizens, and now we’re not. That really grates with me.
An SNP MP has been suspended by her party after she admitted travelling to Westminster despite experiencing Covid symptoms. Margaret Ferrier, the MP for Rutherglen and Hamilton West, said there was “no excuse for my actions”. She said she took a test on Saturday – but travelled to London on Monday because she was feeling “much better”.
Ms Ferrier received a positive test result that same day, then took a train back to Scotland on Tuesday.
The MP said she had informed the police and that she deeply regretted her actions.
I’d have thought she should be encouraged to resign – considering the mock horror that ensued with Cummings little trip, and it went on and on for almost weeks.
One rule for them, and one for us. This flagrant disregard (and Cummings and Ferguson earlier) demonstrate that they do not care one iota. They are part of a privileged class, separate from us, the ordinary people.
LOL. The British government upholding British interests? That will be the day. They’re much too busy lying about the fakedemic and housing illegal invaders to bother about any interests except their own and their masters.
Any deal with the EU will come with strings. Any string is an attack on our sovereignty. We need to leave without a deal. Trade on WTO and await the EU proposals for a trade deal when we are fully out.
Can anyone point out one benefit to the UK from the WA? Why would any sane person have signed it in the first place? It will be a mill stone around our necks for years to come. I despair at the quality of MPs sitting in our parliament most of whom seem to want to damage our country.
Agreed Christine. The Withdrawal Agreement should have been ditched immediately. As Charles Moore said, the Dublin Agreement, which formed the basis of the WA, represented a “complete capitulation” to the EU. He was right then and right now.
It is indeed a millstone as both May and the EU intended, so that we did not benefit from “leaving” the EU.
What on Earth is the point of anything to do with rotten “Brexit”?
The UN has now told us that illegal immigrants are no threat to us and that our money will easily stretch to bringing in more than just their nuclear families.
This chimes eerily with what Migration Watch is saying….
“The government’s immigration policy will open up the jobs of three million UK-born workers – including butchers, bakers, IT technicians, tailors and welders – to unlimited global recruitment at a time of deep concern about the prospect of higher unemployment”.
The EU are contravening UN Resolution 3281 Article 32 :
“No State may use or encourage the use of economic, political or any other type of measures to coerce another State in order to obtain from it the subordination of the exercise of its sovereign rights.”
I fear that your leader does not have the slightest intention of paying any heed to you. You have put down markers about how you feel about things as time goes on, but words are nothing. Action is the key, and unfortunately you all supported Boris and his resurrected May’s Withdrawal Agreement.