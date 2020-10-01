We need an exit plan from CV 19 restrictions

In the world of the government advisers the UK has to carry on with major restrictions on our freedoms to contain and reduce the incidence of the virus. They want us to do this until a vaccine is available that works well and is accepted by the bulk of the population.
They do have to tell us that of course the present vaccines in trials may turn out not to be effective, or may show side effects that are unacceptable. There may be long delays in developing a successful vaccine. Even when one is available it will take time to produce enough of it and vaccinate enough people with it to allow removal of the controls.
That is why I have been urging Ministers to have a Plan B, a plan for relaxing controls when there is no generally available effective vaccine. Some scientists think Sweden shows that the virus stabilises or wanes after a period of time, as more people have immune systems capable of warding it off without vaccine intervention. Others have a number of proposals to improve treatments, help containment and protect the vulnerable better, so more people can resume a normal life.
We now seem to know the most vulnerable groups are the elderly and those with other conditions like diabetes and obesity. It is possible to devise ways to offer all those most at risk better safeguarding whilst allowing the rest of the population to behave more normally. All those who wish to shield themselves should have access to support to make this possible for them.
Many of the deaths we experienced in the spring came in Care Homes. There could be stronger rules preventing the return of patients from hospital with CV 19, tests for new residents and regular tests for Care Home staff. It would be best if people can keep in touch with their families through on line systems and the phone. Of course people will also want some face to face meetings. These can be organised in gardens, with suitable ways of keeping warm on colder days, or in large meeting rooms with a good circulation of air designed to avoid contamination.
It is important to ensure good infection control in hospitals, preferably by having designated CV 19 hospitals with other hospitals virus free. I await progress reports on a range of possible treatments that some doctors claim can make a difference.
We need a message of hope. There does have to be plan to get us out of lock down whilst avoiding deaths and helping people take sensible precautions to control the disease. We must not allow a large number of good businesses to be written off because they are not allowed to trade at all or under such constraints that they are not commercial.
I am trying to persuade Ministers they need a new plan to restore our liberties.
11 Comments
I didn’t understand what concessions the Government gave
From the Telegraph: “Matt Hancock, the Health Secretary, later announced the details of the peace deal (watch him do so in the video below), which will make national Covid measures subject to a vote “wherever possible” provided they do not hold up urgent regulations needed to save lives.”
It doesn’t sound like anything. Maybe we need a full explanation.
Reply There will be debates and votes on SIs seeking to control us. To date they have governed without such engagement.
Indeed.
I understand that Covid is now about the 24th commonest cause of death (plus it is mainly killing very old people) and represent only about 1% of daily deaths. All deaths are sad but clearly the government has it totally out of proportion. The lockdown is now clearly causing more damage and indeed deaths than the virus.
I have never been impressed by Simon Stevens (lefty & PPE Oxon yet again) but did he really say ‘we are not going to have aged-based apartheid across this country’? What on earth is wrong with sheltering the vulnerable. A great shame the dire NHS and Health Dept. did not do exactly that leading to so many deaths in care homes and of people infected in hospitals.
The Prime Minister and his two Doctators do not seem to care about people like this.
Travel agent breaks down as she reveals Covid crisis is killing company she’s run for 20 years – saying she’s made only £120 this month but still has to pay an employee £500 under ‘cr***y’ furlough scheme
Daily Mail Travel-owner-Kate-Harris-breaks-Covid-looks-set-close-business.html
Based on the wall to wall negative comments in the press Boris has more than done enough to destroy the credibility of the Cabinet.
A 0.2% death rate at present, the vast majority in over 75s with pre-existing conditions and severely damaging millions of under 40s lives. The virus will be around for years and years, based on the existing rules so will the lockdown. So when the rules change, as they will, then how do the Government justify the about turn. They can’t.
It is my fundamental belief that both this Tory government and the treacherous, sinister Labour opposition have both embarked on a course of action using the issue of public health safety whose intent is the permanent destruction of the peoples liberties, freedoms and of our civil world
Something imperceptible changed in 1990 when the odious Clarke brought down MT. It was a sense that liberty and democratic accountability had somehow died with MT’s demise. That the intent of her downfall was the replacement of libertarianism and the individual with something much more political and imposing. What we are seeing today emanates from that fateful moment in Paris when MT was interviewed by John Sargeant. A shiver down my spine, went. I could almost the flame of freedom and liberty flicker into nothingness. And so it has proven
Both main parties have brought us here today. On the verge of brutal authoritarianism. The London based, woke fascist political, bureaucratic and public sector managerial class that transcends all parties are determined to silence dissent using all means necessary, violent if necessary using paid thugs of the State
And the British voter continue to vote for this cancerous party in government and continue to vote for that rancid, racist party in opposition
The agenda is a cross-party agenda and it is one determined to protect the Status quo from harm and to increase the power of those in power.
The voter must challenge this by not voting for the Tory-Labour conspiracy.
And PM Johnson? Well, he knows that his actions are utterly reprehensible and yet does he care? Of course he doesn’t. He’s concerned with his own future and protecting his vile party from harm
And Mr Redwood. Yes, lots of words, fine words but carefully chosen words so as not to offend the party leader and the whips. Well, that ain’t good enough from an elected rep when freedom is being extinguished
Our hope is now the Reform Party to prevent the Tory-Labour-Labour’s socialist client state from destroying our civil world and our nation using all legal and illegal methods and any means
+1
I would like to thank the 24 MPs who voted against renewing the provisions in the Coronavirus Act last night. They at least value our freedoms and our democracy. It’s a shame there aren’t more like them.
There is competition going on for who can be the most draconian. Conservative versus labour. UK government versus devolved regions (especially Scotland). We must turn that around.
Who profits from the vaccine?
There will never be – never can be – a safe and effective vaccine against a mutating RNA coronavirus. The notion is an absurdity.
There can only ever be a partially effective vaccine that can become part of the flu jab spectrum. This will be announced to get great applause, the drug companies will dine out on it and we will get back to establishing a natural herd immunity based on mass exposure and mutation to a lower IFR/lethality.
The problem comes from people who see “fighting Covid” as a virtue in and of itself, rather than a means to an end. It is difficult to convince them how small the problem has become, as that negates their “virtue”.