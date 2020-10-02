Parliament needs more control over lock downs

I supported the Brady amendment by co sponsoring it on the Order paper. I apologise to readers for a rare mistake of a bad forecast in thinking the Speaker would accept it for debate and decision as a majority of the House clearly supported it.
The important thing is that nonetheless the amendment served its purpose. It did result in the Speaker warning the government they needed to change and to allow debates and votes in government time on the controls, just as we had argued. He had legal advice against taking the amendment which I do not question. The government agreed to come to Parliament over these powers. As an early demonstration of good faith, there will be a proper debate on 2 Statutory Instruments imposing controls, with a vote on each next week.
Many of the Statutory Instruments which have imposed the restrictions on our freedom of movement were not debated or voted on in the past but will now need to be to comply with the Speaker’s ruling. Many of them were not put into effect by the government under powers in the Coronavirus Act but under other emergency powers legislation, so trying to vote down the Coronavirus Act would not have dealt with the issues many people are raising. The Coronavirus Act is the source of authority to assist public bodies manage the crisis, which I and others did not wish to stop all the time the restrictions are in place. We want to get at the freedom removing SIs which are mainly issued under the 1984 Public Health (Control of Disease) Act. That will become clearer next week.
False positives and the never-ending epidemic
By
Diana Kimpton October 2, 2020
“TESTING is at the heart of the government’s response to Covid-19, but the current test for the virus is not 100 per cent reliable.”
Conservative Woman Website
My local general hospital had only one COVID death over the past three months. It had three on Monday. It’s still here – and probably getting worse.
RICHARD LITTLEJOHN: In a free country dinner parties are for the many, not the few
“Are you sitting comfortably? Then I’ll begin. You may like to pour yourself a stiff drink. This is going to come as a shock.
For the first time in my life, I have some sympathy for Jeremy Corbyn.”
Daily Mail
There’s a broader point needing consideration by the government: communication with stakeholders. It seems that every day brings news of another comms screw-up. There is a management tool known as a ‘RACI analysis’; this shows who is ‘responsible’, who is ‘accountable’, who needs to be ‘consulted’ and who just needs to be ‘informed’. The government should start using it. And backbench Conservative MPs, like yourself, need to ask themselves who is to blame for it not being used already. I won’t offer an opinion. I’m sure other posters will offer their thoughts.
Conservative MP Philip Davies has criticised the government’s “nanny state socialist” coronavirus response, after the House of Commons had voted to extend the emergency powers which gives the prime minister autonomy to pass legislation without requiring parliamentary scrutiny
Breitbart Europe
Parliament needs more control over lock downs
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8796351/Fiasco-specially-chartered-plane-flies-just-ONE-failed-asylum-seeker-UK.html
I’m sick to death of reading stories like this nearly every week, when is your government going to take the bull by the horns and say stuff the illegals rights and concentrate on our rights to be protected and get rid of the illegals straight away , not doing something constructive is going to be a deal breaker at the next General Election
It isn’t a crisis but both parties and all the agencies of the State have made sure they’ve extracted the maximum benefit from it by deliberating creating the perception that it is an existential crisis, which it isn’t
We are being lied to. We are being fed bullshit. We are being played. We are being deceived.
This PM is an absolute charlatan and a brigand. His personality before and after his GE victory is telling. An actor of the most vile intent
The British people will pay a heavy price for continually endorsing the Tory-Labour Statist orthodoxy adopted since 1990, which accelerated in 1997 and then exploded in 2010 when the New Socialist Tory party doubled down on their march leftwards borne from pure fear, cowardice and a total capitulation to Marxist influence from Labour’s client State allies
You (the British political and State managerial class) have betrayed, taken and destroyed our freedoms, our values, our culture and our nation
This is not about CV19 restrictions any more but about a nation’s total rebuilding along socialist lines in which racial and gender identity has replaced social class as the new political weapon of social control
I read this blog and then I read Conservative Woman and it becomes clear just how far even libertarians like Mr Redwood have been driven towards the dangerous progressive orthodoxy.
Every Tory MP has self-subjugated to a politics that they despise and why? Personal convenience and political protection. It is a betrayal of this nation and what we are
I hope you are happy and content with being a Marxist lackey
Firstly. I would like to thank our kind host for this important update, and others in Parliament who have worked on this. I would also like to thank Speaker Hoyle. It is good to see we have a Speaker that knows what he is doing and seems to be a decent man. He may not have allowed the amendment but, the advice to the government, which it was wise to take, has been taken on board.
I know it to be early doors but, I think we have turned a corner and the government sees that those in parliament, and especially our kind host are, as the title of his last missive suggested, are trying to find a way out of the mess it has got both it, and ourselves, in.
Parliament now needs to recognise this and start to reassert its authority. It needs to question both the government and, more importantly, those who are giving it advice. The advice I argue is of very poor and dubious quality. The MSM are not doing their job of scrutinising them and seeking alternative views. They are dealing in propaganda and are manufacturing a crisis all in order to sell copy. They are clearly having a good pandemic 😉 Only Parliament can save us now. They need to turn the spotlight on the advisors and start to question their advice and hold them to account. Only then we will see a change.
The Prime Minister’s record sounds like he’s trying to turn a bent plastic vase back into All Shook Up at 78.
Thank you for clearing up the confusion of the different bills etc.
I notice the Major of Middlesborough has refused to comply with the rules. Good! The government really needs to be held to account in their over-the-top ‘guidelines ‘ and punishments.
I think it’s too late for MPs to convince the public they were doing their job. MPs have simply rolled over when Boris implemented his authoritarianism.
What I have learnt from Covid is that MPs are all pretty much useless at doing their job of holding the executive to account.. MPs of all parties have given up moral authority. The only thing keeping their jobs as the next election is the lack of an alternative.
Lack of an alternative is how things have been for as long as I can remember.
Competent people who have led successful businesses will be very reluctant to leave their successful business to go into politics, even though that experience would be good credentials. Instead, we get PPE types with no evidence of managerial competence.
Yes our liberties need to be guarded, but our freedoms should not impinge on others freedom. In this case we must accept that we do not have a carte blanche freedom to infect others,some more vulnerable than ourselves. It is a delicate balancing act.
Seconded. Scratch the skin of someone banging on about ‘freedom at all costs’, in the midst of a pandemic, and you’ll find a sociopath.
Open discussion on covid is clamped down on. The authorities foolishly believe a standard, authorised version of what is happening can be rammed down people’s throats.
At least the moment of truth on Brexit is not far off now.
Nobody I know listens to any of the clowns in government anyway.
Rules of this, rules of that. Even the prime minister doesn’t know what the rules are – and I think most of us are long past the point of caring. Politicians are talking at us – and we are not listening.
I set the rules for my life. Not some out of touch toff in the Westminster talking shop who the majority of us didn’t vote for anyway.
The government still want to bring in a 2 week full lockdown to coincide with the half term, they have been preparing for weeks.
They need to pump up a second spike to justify all this nonsense.
Perhaps it’s time we took responsibility for ourselves and ignored the science.