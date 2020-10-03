What will the future railway look like?

60% of the passenger use of the railway was commuter traffic into our main cities and towns prior to the pandemic.
Today commuter traffic is massively down. There are many businesses talking of adopting a new model even after the pandemic has gone, with more working from home and flexible working.
The railway needs to research and assess these trends. It will need new fare offers, as we have discussed before, to encourage part time office goers to use the train, allowing them flexibility over when they travel. It might, for example, be necessary to offer a system of rebates or free tickets when people reach certain totals of tickets purchased for the same journeys.
The railway has a leisure business. This often relies on heavily discounted tickets. If the base load of commuters are going to spread their journeys out over different times of day there may not be the same amount of empty capacity to offer. What is a realistic target for leisure travel? What kind of financial contribution should it make to cover costs?
There is business travel. Currently this is down by a huge amount, as people hold their meetings, customer contacts , exhibitions and conferences on line. How much will return to physical meetings, and how much of the train travel will return?
Trying to determine how much train travel there will be in 2021 and 2022 is difficult, but becoming a necessary task. The government has nationalised the losses and taken control of the whole railway. We now need from it a vision of what a modern railway looks like and who it will serve. It is going to take some brilliant marketing, new fares structures and compelling offers to fill the trains again.
13 Comments
You will have to await events that at present are impossible to predict. Ultimately the customer will shape railway travel, so until he/she is back to a new norm it is a blank sheet of paper. When it is known the railways will need to reshape. The raiways are the chess pieces on the board mid game, but the rules, to date unknown, have changed.
HS2 is a vanity project and should be cancelled immediately!
And still we waste money on HS2.
Never before has such a white elephant been so obvious.
Indeed. Well we certainly do not want HS2 for a start. It made absolutely no economic or environmental sense, this even before the events if Covid and the downturn. Just like the insane renewable green subsidies it destroys jobs and living standards and wastes vast sums of tax payers money.
What will a future railway look like? Probably public transport will be mainly cars, buses, mini buses and taxis that drive themselves called up by apps. Perhaps vehicles that come together to form a convoy (rather like a train) for the main part of the journey then split up again for the last door to door bit of the journey. People largely want to go door to door. Not A to B to C to D to E as with most public transport. They often want to carry luggage, tools, shopping, samples and other equipment with them and be able to leave this luggage stored in a vehicle rather than lug it round with them all day.
As time passes it is becoming clear that there does indeed seem to be a plan at work. This involves reducing personal travel through both the use of the car and of public transport. Cars are going to be the reserve of the wealthy and connected with the plebs forced onto public transport. To alleviate congestion and the need for massive infrastructure expenditure people are being encouraged to use it less. A sort of rationing of public services if you will. This will be achieved through the use of both carrot and stick. The carrot being time and money saved for both the person and company, the stick being limited availability and cost of 24/7 access to personal and public transport. Clearly this is being sold with some positive spin with the looming threat of contagion over us.
It is clear that the government is embarking on a major social reorganisation program and no questioning (effective shutting down of debate in parliament) of it is being accepted. This Maoist, ‘Great Leap into the Dark’ project is doomed not only to failure but create much social and economic harm. But as a prominent Labour MP once said on the BBC when questioned over Chairman Mao stated that; “On balance, he did more good than harm.” This despite starving millions to death in the process. So our government, ably advised by our Marxist / Maoist CS no doubt, sees the planned outcome and all the ‘losses’ as worth it. After all, it is not as if anyone in the Public Sector, and that includes MP’s, are going to lose their jobs and homes over the next few years, is it ?
We are seeing a step change in rail usage. High speed broadband is contributing to this. Which makes HS2 an even bigger waste of money than it was.
We probably need a new Dr Beeching and some sensible pruning or the rail network starting with HS2.
Indeed we need massive pruning of most of government and nearly all the many taxpayer subsidised activities in general. All those (in the main rather worthless degrees) that so many people get into large debts for being another good example. The state subsidies “arts” and the dire propaganda outfit of the BBC.
Pre covid our trains were often overcrowded. This will not be the case for a while.
In the short term there will be fewer trains. That should facilitate improved reliability and punctuality. That would be nice.
In future there is likely to be fewer work related journeys. Some imagination might be needed to increase the number of leasure journeys. Maybe more day trips to Blackpool.
Then there’s HS2. I wasn’t going to mention it but I can’t help myself. It was always an expensive irrelevance. In the future even more so. I would be interested in seeing a blueprint for HS3. Preferably one which does not involve a trip to London.
I think that the railways are perhaps some way down the list of topics upon which commenters might wish to give opinions just now, John.
reply I have provided recent extensive commentary on Covid and the state of the economy and will return to these topics. Railways are a central issue in the big debates on a green agenda and elevated levels of public spending.
It’s at least 45 years since any government did anything ‘brilliant’. This one can’t even manage ‘competent’. The era of rail is over. Nobody wants mass transport. It’s over. Government needs to STOP SPENDING ALTOGETHER, private industry will react to demand for motorways and clean internal combustion engines.
Boris needs to go into quarantine for 12 days until we walk away from supping with the Continental Devil which is well on the way to bankruptcy.
