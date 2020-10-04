On Tuesday night Parliament will have the chance to debate and vote on the Rule of 6 and the related restrictions against larger gatherings.
The decision will be about the Coronavirus Restrictions (No 2) (England) Statutory Instrument.
As someone who wishes to see more moves to relax controls that damage business and prevent large sectors that need social contact from working, there is a good case for not supporting this measure. As someone who wishes to see the death rate down and agrees that too much social contact can spread the virus too far too fast I need to listen to those who say there is a case for trying these controls for a bit longer.
The rule of 6 is the government’s latest attempt to create a simple universal rule that might provide some brake on the spread of the disease. It has not been going for long, so the government says it should be tried for longer. You can also argue that we have had controls in place for many months, but they have not proved able to keep the disease down in the way a near total lock down for most did in April. Some think the virus has a life of its own regardless of controls and see the fall from April as a coincidence. Others seek to find patterns in the numbers to prove controls do reduce the spread.
The Conservative party membership is shifting its view from a substantial majority behind lock downs and strong government action, to the largest group now favouring the more relaxed Swedish approach to create a better balance for business and normal life. Polls of the wider public still favour tough action to limit social contacts. There is a lack of specific scientific data to show which of the various measures tried in the areas visited with extra controls have a beneficial impact. There is also a worrying delay in getting results in those special areas and in some cases no evidence that the controls are working. The 10pm curfew is the most dubious and contentious ban, but that is not up for a vote on Tuesday.
I am interested in your views as I make up my mind concerning Tuesday’s vote, particularly if you are a constituent.
The measures may slightly reduce the spread “IF” people obey them but as we see not even MPs do so. But anyway this is more of a delay than a permanent reduction in infections. If more young people catch it the sooner we will develop herd immunity. The initial lock down (done rather too late alas) did make sense as it flattened the peak, and gave the NHS more time to get ready, organise PPE and isolation systems and find better treatments. It saved many lives. It was killing 14% of people infected and now is only killing 1% (though admittedly more infections are now being detected so this overstates it a bit).
Protect the vulnerable and let the young get their free vaccine by catching it. Most will catch it sooner or later whatever they do. These measures now do more harm than good we should relax them and get back to work.
If only the government would look at countries broadly similar to the UK, but which have dealt far more effectively with this epidemic and simply copy them – and expressly state that that is what is being done – then we might get somewhere.
But apparently arbitrary measures based on guesswork will only further disengage large sections of the public from making the needed effort, and this wretchedness will only drag on.
which countries would that be? An island, little manufacturing, major finance centre, massive cities, dependent on imports of food.
Can’t think of any – help?
OT:
JR, by this blog are you helping your govt. to hide, under cover of Chinese virus, the real news Johnson has caved in again to delay his deadline for the EU to reach a deal by another month! So July, October now November! Sound familiar?
EU knows he is a bottler. Hill gives good advice to respond to car parts threat by EU and the like. Ambrose-Pritchard also worth a read of negotiating with someone wishing to cause you harm. When will your govt. wake up?
Two good articles in Con Woman Adrian Hill and Tim Bradshaw.
Lifelogic, Covid19 “was killing 14%” of known infected (and mainly hospitalised) people. I suspect a lot more people were infected at the time but had milder symptoms, but because they weren’t hospitalised or tested they didn’t (and never will) show up in the figures. That itself would reduce the killing ratio somewhat. Then as you say the NHS has learnt better how to cope. And of course the most vulnerable died first.
You’re making a big assumption that they the young have just caught the virus and its spreading, what if they’ve had the virus in their system for months – without any issues
We have 4 years to show how so many politicians despise ordinary people.
Stopping Brexit and continue Covid lockdowns prove it.
The evidence is overwhelming that lockdowns don’t work. Peru’s hard lockdown has left it with the highest death rate. There was never even any evidence that they worked the first place as they had never happen before.
Of course don’t forget no lockdown Sweden.
These lockdowns are a crime against humanity. Boris Johnson is enjoying every moment of being a dictator. The Lib Dems vote against renewing the Coronavirus Act, so did the Green Party. Labour abstained.
The UK has left the European Union. It happened months ago now.
However, so addicted are you to victimhood, and to claims of betrayal apparently, that you pretend that it has not, as an excuse for yet more whingeing.
And your lockdowns are the sovereign acts of a sovereign UK, something that the European Union could never, ever have imposed within the Lisbon Treaty.
LL, the NHS is still not ready! I have been repeating ad nauseun your last paragraph since the 22nd March.
Indeed the NHS is fairly dire and will remain so until it is structured and funded more sensibly. Freedom and choice please not a dire state take it or leave it monopoly.
Privatised! With a proper health insurance for the whole population. Patients need to be customers with the ability to spend the money where they choose.
Doctors are required by their Socratic Oath to take all their patients into account and not just focus on one patient. The Government Scientists must start producing a graph with deaths from ALL illnesses for context, with covid included. However, that would be like pouring petrol over yourself and the political party you work for and setting fire to yourselves.
Sorry meant Hippocratic Oath
The Hippocratic Oath isn’t required to graduate from UK medical courses.
That is a disgrace and must be remedied in that case!
Merely getting a degree does not make one a practitioner.
I think they (junior doctors that is) take an oath to vote for all union motions.
But you conjured up a nice image of a GP doing consultations using the Socratic method. Two-hour appointments might just be long enough!
I do not think they sign up to this in the UK. The closest to a modern Hippocratic Oath is the core values and principles set by the General Medical Council (GMC), laid out as the duties of a doctor under the title “Good Medical Practice”.
Since some NHS GP have virtually refused to see NHS patients for the past 6 months then I do not imaging these types would take much notice even if they had signed up to an oath. There are some horrendous stories of medical negligence and neglect that I have heard. Some GPs are of course diligent and almost saintly but a sizeable proportion do the minimum they can get away with..
The NHS & Doctors threw the Hippocratic oath out of the window when they decided they would not treat or give Ventilators too or give Intensive care too anyone over 70 as instructed by NICE and was proven by sending all elderly, with or without COVID_19 back to the care homes, thus producing 50% of the total deaths.
It would seem as I have long suspected that our John is a ‘bedwetter’ too.
He should be pushing for Sweden, they got it right as is now showing.
Boris has dug himself into a hole and doesn’t know how to get out of it, serves him right for listening to fools like Ferguson & SAGE, been proved wrong many many times but still Boris listens to them.
The Swedes are not all propping up bars shoulder-to-shoulder, knocking back seven pits of Stella Artois, and shouting at football on televisions.
Almost to a man they voluntarily took their government’s advice seriously, which is why their country too has suffered a severe economic impact.
This would really help put things in context. I suppose that’s why they wouldn’t do it. It could also expose them to criticism about the excess deaths due to the NHS ignoring non-Covid illnesses.
Their patients.
Not those of all other doctors too.
According to the ONS figures:
“Of the deaths registered in Week 38, 139 mentioned “novel coronavirus (COVID-19)”, accounting for 1.5% of all deaths in England and Wales.”
Note: this is not deaths from but deaths with COVID-19. Week 38 is w/c 18th September.
I think this puts things into prospective and shows how some so-called experts are exaggerating the risk for whatever reason.
The fastest Spreader may be the number of personal contacts each bod is allowed.
One bod limited to 2 others a week reaches 64 in 6 weeks.
Reach mushrooms rapidly if he’s allowed contact with 6 others: to 46,656.
10 would reach a million in 6 weeks, and 1 billion by the ninth.
Exactly.
If one person meets 6 each day for 7 days.
That’s how much of a farce this is.
There is something not right about this now.
Adam, That’s true in the abstract, but the majority of people are in contact with the same people repeatedly rather than 6 new people at every meeting. Moreover small babies almost never leave their mothers, so should not be counted as they are not independent vectors.
So we are accepting saturation coverage and talking about the time it will take? Let’s get it over!
Boris ‘bumpy through Christmas and beyond ….. forever!
If this idiocy is not voted down next week and ‘beyond’ I will vote for whomsoever can beat the Tory next time … and ‘beyond’.
I am content for the restrictions. The Rule of Six is no great crimp on our lives, for now, and will hopefully get us to the point where we are able to socialise more freely at Christmas.
I was concerned to hear, this morning, on Five Live Science, that many who should be in self-isolation are ignoring the requirement. The police (and others) seem to be putting no effort in ensuring that that restriction is being followed. It’s all well and good for MPs and ministers to make laws and policies to fight this virus but what’s the good if operational execution isn’t up to much?
P.S. Christmas is coming. The government needs to think about it. (The health implications of Mothers’ Day were forgotten about.) Many pubs and restaurants will be offering Christmas lunch on Christmas Day and Boxing Day. They should be encouraged to make that seasonal offering over more days, so they can manage the loading better, to flatten the Roast Turkey Dinner Curve.
There is going to be nothing left when you come out of your hole.
Be prepared for that.
Crawl back in yours.
Sea Warrior: I agree with you that Christmas is coming.
As for the rest – I’m not sure the hundreds of thousands of young people whose jobs in the hospitality industry are on the line, would say it’s ‘no great crimp’ on their lives to have these restrictions.
Not sure when they’ll be voting, but they will have their say.
Sea Warrior said: “The Rule of Six is no great crimp on our lives”. Yes, it is. We cannot have family gatherings. A brother and sister separately married with their own families of two children cannot meet (legally). So they will meet illegally. This brings the law into disrepute, and encourages GDR-style snitches.
+1
NickC
“The Rule of Six is no great crimp on our lives”. Yes, it is.”
Tough. We’re in a national crisis, some say the worst since WWII. People need to stop whingeing.
SW are you happy then to keep the restrictions, prolong the agony and keep multiplying the cost to the economy, health, livelihoods and lives? All of which are already causing massive damage.
BOF
So you would be happy to lift restrictions, infect the whole country and be responsible for the deaths of hundreds of thousands, so long as you can get to the pub, germ – ridden gym, social gathering etc.
”The police (and others) seem to be putting no effort in ensuring…..”
Oh dear. Well, perhaps YOU should offer to become one of the ”others”. I understand they’re recruiting dobbers-in, as volunteers just at the moment. But soon there may even be a payment per dob – so that could be a nice little Christmas-spend earner for you.
Its nonsense to imagine the Police can do anything about the constant measures – short of a full curfew.
The news is there will be no Christmas Sea Warrior! Possibly ever!
Why do you think that we will be able to socialise more freely?
zorro
Sea Warrior
“I am content for the restrictions.”
So am I.
I don’t care who’s in government, we’re in a national crisis and should be doing as the government says.
These rules are un scientific and arbitrary.
They have decended into a power grab by Hancock and Whitty. They guaranteed their taxpayer funded salaries and don’t give a fig for the economy or employment.
The 10pm curfew is an absolute nonesense costing thousands of jobs.
They are willing a second wave which is not happening to justify their nonesense.
Pull back John and let us be responsible for our own lifes.
You don’t seem to bother how many will be killed by electric scooters.
Dear Chris–Being responsible for [just] our own lives would be great IF IT COULD BE DONE but it simply cannot. Decisions taken by individuals very much affect other people too so cannot be left to individuals themselves
Well said indeed, Mr/Ms Wragg!
This obsession with testing yields very useful numbers (and who cares if they’re false positives?) that can be used to ”justify their nonsense” by dripping the fear narrative into the ears of the Terminally Terrified. This ”second wave” will be produced in order to prop up the narrative, no matter what methods are used to produce it.
For the barking madness of all this, see John Bishop on Youtube. It’s funny enough to make you cry with frustration.
It is rather hard to take Whitty and Valance very seriously after the dodgy dossier performance.
Boris is getting criticised all over the place the on the BBC and even in the Spectator and Telegraph.
What I do find hard to forgive is Boris’s abject failure to cancel HS2. The virus gives him the perfect excuse to change his mind on this insane and very damaging project.
Is it really true the government have allowed Whitehall to spent £370K on unconscious bias training/propaganda as reported today. So much government spending is not only pointless much of it is massively damaging. So much fat that could be cut out but zero political will alas.
Indeed, why can’t Cummings concentrate on that instead of faffing about with ‘opinion polls’?
zorro
LL
“What I do find hard to forgive is Boris’s abject failure to cancel HS2. The virus gives him the perfect excuse to change his mind on this insane and very damaging project.”
Yes indeed. Though I would go further in saying it the government doesn’t need an excuse to cancel it. Fact is the country cannot afford it, covid or no covid.
The government is manipulating the “tested positive” data again – this time it’s due to a “technical error”. Its obvious to me – and probably the public – that whatever the government says on this crisis will be untrue, there have just been too many cock-ups. One is reminded of the phrase “the left hand doesn’t know what the right hand is doing” Personally I don’t support the Swedish model, I don’t think it’s worked and there are also suspicions there that their government is hiding the truth.
Once again, the government is going to have to decide how many fatalities are acceptable if we don’t go for another short, sharp total lockdown.
Sakara Gold, There is no reason for the government to accept responsibility for the number of deaths. Especially from only one risk factor – covid19 – looked at in isolation.
Can we even trust the death figures I wonder? With so many now being tested some of the deaths will surely be false positives or people who had the virus, recovered, then die of something else but still had sufficient residual virus to test positive.
If just 1% percent of the daily deaths were falsely attributed to the virus it would make a significant reduction in the covid death rate currently running at circa 60 a day average.
The rule of six is arbitrary and disruptive.
If infections go up, government will claim it needs to be enforced harder, if infections go down, government will claim it is working. It could even be working in one part of the country and need to be enforced harder in another.
At least you are now detecting a trend between arbitrary regulations and likely future voting patterns.
Good to see this comment is still awaiting moderation while others submitted an hour and a half later have been published. Shows comments critical of the government are still hitting a nerve somewhere!
Agreed my sentiments also- some comments are hitting too close to home.
I went past a local pub on the way back from a bike ride and was tempted to have a pint of bitter, but the landlord required that customers had downloaded the NHS app before being served sitting down. My phone won’t download it and I will not use anything that the NHS tells me to. So that pub is out. We went for a walk and thought it would be nice to have a drink and snack in the garden of a pub that was a regular before the lockdown. I put my mask on and tried to take a seat but was directed to enter via the main entrance and have to walk through an enclosed space, which is more risky to vulnerables. At the entrance we were greeted by a young lady with a smart phone who told us that we could sit in the garden but would have to download the pub app to order a coffee. So I walked out the wrong way and won’t be back. As I was hungry, I was delighted to find a fish and chip shop open, managed to buy a bag of chips fried in dripping without an app and lowered my standards by eating them walking to the car, saving about five quid. They tasted better outside too.
There’s no way I’d download one of these apps. I’m hearing a lot of people who are of the same opinion, too.
Just as I behave too.
NHS App? What nonsense.
Serco App actually….
zorro
A number of establishments are understandably confused by the rules, which say that the premises should have an alternative manual method of leaving contact details rather than turning away anyone who doesn’t own a smartphone. Perhaps JR could suggest that a Government spokesman makes a high-profile announcement explaining this. How about somebody designing a facility that creates a personal QR code that you can carry and the pub can scan, using THEIR smartphone?
And some, like me, have never owned a mobile phone.
Rule of 6 is an attack on freedom of assembly and is a Marxist ruse. I bet this rule is selectively applied after being filtered through a racial and religious prism
Let’s stop this charade once and for all and let’s state a facts. Every politician in Parliament is utterly unconcerned about the lives and welfare of the people of this nation. FACT.
The scandal that cannot be discussed provided the incontrovertible evidence the public needed to confirm what most of us have always known about the brutal nature of the contemporary British political mindset.
We’re dealing not with human beings that now populate our politics but with political animals without humanitarian instinct.
The concerns of the modern political class are entirely political not humanitarian
We are being manipulated, played, deceived, lied too and articles of this nature are testament to the wobbly tightrope many politicians try and navigate. Constructing a veneer that they believe in freedom and liberty when in fact it’s just that, a veneer.
Freedom and liberty has become a THREAT to the political class. Freedom of expression and open debate has become a THREAT to the political class. If that fact alone doesn’t instil and incite fear about what these deranged lunatics have in store for this nation then you need to mature your senses
Our sense of societal obligation is being used against us. Put a mask on, restrict your movements and you are guilty of murder says the politician. And that is the level of blackmail we are dealing with here.
I thought we could not have a worse PM than the vicious ex-PM May but this occupant in power now has defied my expectations.
He will betray the UK on the EU issue. He did endorse BLM and stand against the majority. He does approve of progressive politics that is ripping apart our world. He will continue with mass immigration to change our world ala Labour.
Your party and that stain in opposition have cooperated hand in hand to built and protect a system that promotes the Tory-Labour scam. It seems the electorate still haven’t understood this fact yet, but they will
Put a mask on, restrict your movements. A refusal to do so equates to attempted murder says the politician
like the SNP woman.
Dom, Hitchens says similar today in a more succinct way.
The egregious WA and PD written and agreed by May example A. Against all what she said publicly and totally against the largest mandate ever given to any govt.!
Utter lunatics
zorro
Mr. Redwood, I’ve voted Tory for over 45 years, but because of the government’s shambolic handling of this virus from day one, when they refused to quarantine anyone, to now, when we’re nearly all in lockdown, I cut up my membership card and sent it back to CCHQ, as have hundreds of others whom I know. The Tories are finished!
Friends have lost their businesses and also their homes which they used as collateral because they tried to save their businesses!
This government are overseeing the worst financial disaster in our history.
Let businesses and factories open, let people work, give the economy a boost.
Also, ask why the government are NOT listening to our best medical specialists, but only to a couple of number crunchers in the pay of big corporations!
Britain is no longer a democracy, but a totalitarian, fascist, state!
I suggest anyone who can afford to leave this country for free and farther shores, do so asap!
+1
I have tried to encourage one or two – but seem reluctant.
That rant made you feel better?
I agree. The best comment of the day is Peter Hitchens in the MoS.
+1 Well said. The requirements will always increase and never be rolled back.
In 2021 lack of food will be used as a weapon. Covid is being used now to deliberately disrupt food production & supply chains. The 2020-2053 Grand Solar Minimum is now widely accepted. Organised stockpiling of food currently. See eg ‘Ice Age Farmer’ -the evidence is widespread. Even the BBC warns of this, omitting the deliberate sabotage bit..
Power corrupts. And absolute power corrupts absolutely. Our system relies on the Legislature holding the Executive to account and everyone recognising the fragility of our system. Currently it is broke, and few seem to want to fix it.
Your mobile phone
One Ring to rule them all, One Ring to find them, One Ring to bring them all, and in the darkness bind them.
What is delaying the spread of the virus supposed to achieve? Why is it important to do this at enormous cost to our economy and way of life?
I think in Round 1, there was some logic. Stop the NHS being overwhelmed. Arguably it worked.
Round 2…..? I think we are in a different place. We should use Nightingales as Covid hospitals where possible. Ramp-up the protection for the vulnerable (especially care homes), and suggest practical measures for the bulk of the population….Primarily focused around maintaining physical distance as a means to avoiding contagion, although caveated based on susceptibility.
They’ve thrown everything at it trying to stop the spread of the virus and it hasn’t worked –so whats the next plan….continue throwing the same money and resources at it in the hope that it will stop the spread some time soon
Utter madness
They do not seek to delay the virus par se, more to hang on to their new powers.
The virus has a life of its own regardless of controls and there is no evidence that any of the measures taken to control the spread have worked, they have simply extended the life of the virus. It will die out in its own time, like any other virus. We should follow Sweden. The people are fed a constant diet of project fear so it is hardly surprising that they want more stringent measures. We need a different set of scientists to tell them that the chance of them surviving the virus are more than 99% according to Stockholm university. It is time to ban censorship of material that does not fit the government narrative. The measures taken to prevent the spread of the virus have caused far more damage than the virus itself. Please vote down the ridiculous and unscientific rule of 6.
Viruses do not “die out”.
They become endemic if not eradicated. They may or may not evolve to become less severe at the same time.
This would mean, in the case of covid19, that it would shorten average life expectancy for everyone.
That’s for the simple reason that everyone becomes older, and more vulnerable to it, unless something else kills us first.
bizarre.
It is clear that not everyone is vulnerable and definitely not 80%. There are studies showing that it is highly likely that there are a range of immunity responses within us already potentially related to previous coronaviruses.
zorro
Martin, Lack of treatment on the NHS for diseases other than covid19 also shortens the average life expectancy for everyone. And that’s what you promote by focussing solely on covid19.
So true! Please vote to scrap the rule of 6, and follow the Swedish model
It seems clear that groups mingling together are most likely to result in the virus being passed around. I find this “rule of 6” is too pedantic however to be accepted by the public, us. Surely it would be sufficient to insist that the most vulnerable are protected by a more simple rule, no more than 2 households. Always of course based upon none of them are tested positive. The protective measure of masks on public transport, or in shops and enclosed public places seems logical as does early closing of pubs. This pandemic is creating a massive and possibly permanent change to our way of life, we need to learn to live with it .. as most nations in the far east have already had to do.
Like two metres it’s arbitrary, and not based on solid evidence.
On the other hand, the authorities could simply copy what has been done in the countries which have, for practical purposes, beaten the epidemic, and do what they do.
But Conservatives ignore “foreigners”, and also first language English-speakers too, if they happen to have a Labour government, it seems.
Martin, No country has “beaten” SARS-CV-2. Nor “stamped it out”. A few countries have had a low death toll, for example, by having a young population, or as a consequence of self-isolation by locking down their borders. The first we can’t have, and the second you refused to have.
JR
“…..favouring the more relaxed Swedish approach”
I don’t believe that would work here, JR.
It comes down to the people themselves. We have large cities where standards of hygiene & personal responsibility is questionable, we have pub culture, we have people sticking two fingers at anything Boris politely asks of them….because they didn’t vote conservative.
(and we have hypocrites with the virus coming here from Scotland who refuse to do as they’re told by an English Tory.)
I have a hunch Boris is warning that he could come down hard on such people, and I think he’d be justified to do so.
In retrospect we will find we had no choice.
Economy or Covid.
Loss of the economy is going to kill far more lives and far younger too.
I agree with much of that, Steve.
The Swedes are a civic-minded people, perhaps because a bond of trust has been built over the years there between government and them.
They can be relied upon to follow advice because they have come to trust it. That is why compulsion was not needed there.
The UK media have fostered disengagement, cynicism, and apathy on the other hand – “voter suppression” as it has been called of late.
Martin, The Remain establishment fostered voter suppression by wilfully ignoring the Leave vote. Including sneering at Leave voters, as you have done too.
He will be announcing a 2 week lockdown later this month. It’s the worst kept secret in government.
It’s a power trip for the likes of Hancock and Whitless.
Just watch for the sell out of Brexit because of Covid.
Sweden has the Nordic culture. It has a much higher Social Cohesion factor than the UK; also, Swedes tend to trust their government and its experts much more. See chart at https://blogsmedia.lse.ac.uk/blogs.dir/28/files/2014/12/greecesjichart.jpg
Hence, they changed their individual and group behavior to protect themselves before the government stepped in. Nearly half of C19 deaths were in Care Homes with no PPE.
Acorn, Twaddle. Why are you Remains so persistently and obtusely anti-British? The most fundamental social cohesion is patriotism. Yet it is something that Remains consistently sneer about, especially in those who voted Leave.
… We have large cities where standards of hygiene & personal responsibility is questionable.
Steve the number of masks I’ve had to pick out of my hedge & front garden with a pick-a-stick & the amount I’ve seen strewn on pavements while out exercising attest to that. But that’s the joy of living in one of the most diverse councils in London.
Steve, you don’t seem to understand that many people who oppose the Lockdown rules do so because they don’t want to be complicit in this fake panic-demic that is responsible for killing far more people than government interventions could ever save. It is a moral position; it is a well-considered and well-researched position – and you think it is justifiable for a government to shut them up and make them obey by using force! I think you are living in the 1930s.
You should not take any notice of polls. They are geared to influence public opinion, not take a snapshot of it. Personally I don’t know anyone who wants more draconian lockdown and restrictions, but I suppose there are quite a few masochistic types who desire total captivity no matter what the effect is on everyone else and the economy. The British have fast become namby-pambies but considering the force-feeding of covid lies for many months I suppose it’s not surprising. Let people live their lives, they are short enough as it is. Otherwise in the future we will have a nation of hermits and recluses, the population will dwindle as people fail to meet, marry and reproduce…and we all know where that leads.
chris
I read of a person who used to be a pollster for Gov. She said it takes a certain type of person who will sit and complete a 15 minute poll and that she doesn’t believe in their worth. And as a lot of people have said, the questions invariably steer the person to where they want you to go.
I’ve done the odd supermarket poll and each time wondered why I bothered. the questions were limited in how you could answer properly as to be of any use.
Transport of London are doing one but no questions about the mayor closing bridges over the Thames, narrowing the roads with stone kerbs, metal poles, plastic & metal road barriers while spending millions on his never ending “superhighways” for pedal cyclists, many of whom still think they don’t need lights at night.
I know of people who were on furlough and being very supportive of the government and its measures. Now it is looking like furlough is coming to an end and the economy may well tank, they seem to be questioning things a bit more.
People will always agree to something so long as that something affects others and not themselves 😉
On the strength of what would you be voting yes?
The tests are not diagnostic. There are many false results.
The figures for deaths and hospital admissions are constantly being questioned.
Being shut in one’s home does not stop any virus.
The Long Imprisonment caused …c 30,000 extra deaths.
People’s mental health must have reached snapping point by now.
Covid was officially dropped as a HCI last March.
Young people are far more likely to die from flu.
Above all…since you closed all the hospitals, doctors, dentists and are responsible for goodness know what catastrophes …we know that you have no care whatsoever for us.
So for God’s sake Vote no and save what might be left of our economy.
Ask the UN why don’t you? They are always saying that poverty kills!
Constituent? Effectively I have no MP.
Yes=continue with the economy wrecking madness.
No= stop it and restore some sanity.
Hope I got that right.
Everhopeful, yes, you got it right.
Distilled to the essentials, the trivia left in the sludge. Johnson and Hancock, epitome of that useless clammy sludge.
‘Young people are far more likely to die from flu.’
Or hitting head when drunk.
Or driving drunk.
Or taking ‘rave’ drugs.
Or suicide with such a hopeless prospect of their future.
Sir John, attempts to control the virus are the modern equivalent of King Canute ordering the tides to stop, and give rise to headlines like those on the BBC News website this morning where the leader of the opposition accuses the government of having “lost control” of the virus.
Stop this authoritarian, unscientific and doomed experiment in social control that we copied from communist China, not a suitable model for a democracy to adopt, and let us return to a reasoned and reasonable response to so mmm during no more virulent than a bad flu season.
Indeed.
Except King Canute was making the point that he could not stop tides despite being the king.
Also is the UK back to being a full democracy yet? We still seem to be under EU control to a large degree and still have the House of Lords stuffed as it is with many dubious and deluded characters with the right connections and suitable pro EU, climate alarmist, big government, high taxation, red tape spewing views. Many with interesting consultancy incomes. As indeed have many MPs.
+1 why has the Govt taken responsibility for the climate and a virus? It’s not God! Maybe that’s news?
Look at the charts drawn from government data on this page: https://hectordrummond.com/2020/10/03/positive-tests-admissions-and-deaths-graphs-from-christopher-bowyer-29-september/ and elsewhere on this site.
Compare and contrast the scary second wave prediction from Vallance’s notorious press conference with what is actually happening according the the government’s own data.
Observe the massive increase in tests carried out and try to discern the corresponding rise in deaths. Ask on our behalf why the focus on ‘cases’ (ooh! scary!) rather than the numbers that actually matter, hospitalisations and deaths.
Now look at the latest ONS weekly deaths statistics at https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/birthsdeathsandmarriages/deaths/bulletins/deathsregisteredweeklyinenglandandwalesprovisional/weekending18september2020 ; notice that since the middle of June, the height of summer, flu and pneumonia deaths have outstripped covid-19 every single week.
Thank you !!!
Spot on! Using ‘cases’ instead of ‘infections’ is blatant scaremongering. I just don’t understand why more people aren’t seeing this and calling it out for what it is.
+1
As a Constituant JR
The problem with the rule of six, is that it can be individuals from six different families, and therein is the problem.
If there are four family members, 2 adults and two teenagers and they all decide to go out in different groups of six with their own friends, club members, interest groups, and five other families of the same size choose to do the same, you end up with an actual rule of risk many times more than six, and that is only if they all go out once a day each, many go out during the day, and with another chosen group in the evening.
Thus there is no sensible limit to the risk, and no wonder the virus is still spreading.
We already know that large numbers of people are booking up groups of restaurant tables as a group of six, with each table booking in a different name to circumvent the spirit of the rules, and whilst this is not a problem if the groups do not mingle, with alcohol and travel involved, invariably they do.
Far better to have a lower limit on the number of individual bubbles (suggest two or three bubbles) allowed together at any one time, which indeed may be more than six people but the risk is then kept very much lower.
Fully aware we need to get the economy growing, but that will only get to happen if the infection rate is kept low, if indeed that is the Governments plan.
The rules are being broken because more and more people are getting fed up with battle fatigue.
Not a constituent.
I think distance and hygiene is key rather than pure numbers. Indoors / outdoors also counts for much.
Difficult to enforce and favouring those with larger properties but I think the numbers should be determined by space and ventilation. Restaurants hotels and pubs should be able to host parties of as many as can stay 2 metres away from each other and provide hand sanitisee.
3 people in a two by two kitchen in a domestic setting is less risky than 8 in a four by five living room or 4 in the dining room 3 in the living room and one in the kitchen.
As ever common sense and mitigation goes a long way.
I am also unconvinced by the 10 PM curfew. This seems based on assumption of the behaviour in various states on inebriation rather than any data.
I can get just as inebriated between 5 and 10 as I can between 7 and 12 but now I am squeezed in at the same time as everyone trying to do the same and then leaving at the same time.
Stop trying to control everything and continue to encourage hygiene and distance.
Dear Sir John–Any idea that the six in the ‘Rule’ could be arrived at scientifically (as the Telegraph leader had it) shows a misunderstanding of just about everything. It is a judgement that’s all. The Telegraph also likes to publish letters about the joys of individuals being able to decide for themselves as if such decisions didn’t affect everybody else. Anybody who thinks the latter is to my mind not sufficiently with it to be allowed to make any decisions on this complex contentious and evolving subject
Good morning
Sir John.
The government made the statement that it would be led by the science. If that is indeed still the case, then all you need to ask is, “Where is the science behind all these measures ?” The fact that the government has requested that The, Rule of Six be given more time to see if it will work suggests that they are not following the science and are just making it up as they go. On that basis I would be inclined to vote against such a measure.
The government asks that we act responsibility. I ask of it the same.
Perhaps ‘led by the science’ has degenerated into ‘led by the scientists’ and to which should be added ‘of our choice’. Haven’t heard any dissenting voices in the scientific community, but as only the accepted version of everything seems to be published by MSM and I don’t move in such circles, that’s no surprise.
For now, until things become clearer I will continue with minimal contact via minimal shopping trips etc. and continue shielding. I do though, think that for those wanting to go out, the 10 o’clock shutdown is not even logical and any late night bad behaviour would probably be improved if it was moved to the old pub hours or even 11.30 where food is being served and would be better respected with less complaint.
Coronavirus SitRep:
– who among us really believes the daily “case” data?
– March figures can’t be compared to present day as we weren’t testing in March
– rumours abound that the tests are ineffective, false positives, picking up old virus cells
– people have had enough of changing rules and flawed science
– and we can all read what Carl Heneghan and Sunetra Gupta say
– RULE OF SIX prevents so many two household families from getting together
– nothing has shown that SIX is anything other than an arbitrary pick
Sir John, the party is losing support by the hour, hostages to “following the science” when you haven’t been.
The last sentence succintly says it all.
The rule of 6 is a farce. If a family plus close visitors (a couple?) is really required(?) then 7 or 8 makes much more sense.
Closing time for pubs at 10pm is pointless – drinking and socialising will take place earlier and more intense! If evidence points to pubs being the problem of spreading then close them for 2 weeks – paying significant sums for loss of business.
Rule of Six seems to be based on nothing more than “The Rule of Six” which applies to the fact that a RNA virus’s nucleotides always occur in MULTIPLES OF SIX.
ie…we are ruled by a virus!
No more thought than that put into ruining our lives.
Who will be cut out of your Christmas Lunch?
No doubt the UN or EU have instructed Boris to do away with all Christian festivals.
On 31st August I received a “Christmas Shop Now Open” notice from an online butcher.
Very early. Very surprised especially since the turkeys at £70 odd quid were only 5kg ( very small).
“Rule of 6” came into law on 14th September.
Newspapers now saying that turkeys are being slaughtered early and small because of the rule of 6…fewer people at Christmas dinner table.
So who knew what when?
And why?
Well I feel as though I am driving in fog on this question. Insufficient data, and what there is is lousy. So I don’t blame you for asking. Whether or not there is a vehilcle there, I am obviously going to drive with care, and go down roads with fewer cars coming the other way.
Given that, personal responsibility should account for 90% of what we do. Vulnerable folk rarely have a need to go to raves or student gatherings, and if they do they probably shouldn’t. So the question is more about how much support those people should be given, and less about rules and restrictions for the others. Find out where these pinch points are and resolve them, meanwhile opening up the system to those who will on any case catch and recover.
Sainsburys has sent us an invitation to order Christmas food – NOW!
This is just ridiculous who would pay £70 for a 5kg turkey? Turkeys can be made into mince meat and put into pies, and other frozen meals instead of chicken.
What Boris should be saying is we don’t think we’re going to be on top of this covid19 by Christmas (even though Germany, Sweden and others seem to have done). So its up to you guys, if you have big meetings with your elderly parents and extended family you are going to put them at risk. If you have university students home, they may arrive asymptomatic with the virus if you’re willing to run this risk then fine but it is your choice.
The government should just be giving us facts and figures, who is suffering right now, who is under what treatment right now, what are their per-existing conditions, who do they believe they caught it from (what activity) did they not take precautions, what would they do differently.
“The decision will be about the Coronavirus Restrictions (No 2) (England) Statutory Instrument.“
John, when I asked you the other day you didn’t answer but will the SNP get to vote on this?
Yes!
Isn’t ‘The rule of 6’ rather an arbitrary compromise?
The quantity is meaningless.
The logic has to be that the more MP’s vote down irrational authoritarian measures, the more the chances are that the government will come up with a plan B or plan C — They need to be shunted in a different direction.
It is vital that we move away from the establishment intention of having the government forcing us down the road of having all freedoms removed.
You should also be looking at the quarantines imposed for returnees from countries abroad killing the airline and travel industry for no reason.
I am in Portugal where the distancing and mask wearing etc is far more than in the U.K. equally a friend currently in Turkey.
We both agree that we are more in danger in a U.K. supermarket yet this shambles of a government is more about punishment than protection.
The common cold is a virus but no one believes that social restrictions will make it go away so why do they think they will make Covid go away. Covid is now endemic just like common colds and flu and all restrictions do is delay transmissions of these viruses. Nothing is gained from the delays because the infections and deaths resume after the restrictions are lifted and will do so for eternity. Why is that so difficult to understand? If a vaccine is produced it will be prescribed to the elderly each winter just like for common flu because nothing else is going to solve anything.
So do you think that the world ends at these shores then?
How come so many other countries are not having the problems that the UK and the US are?
They did not operate on your useless, wet-lettuce, Counsel Of Despair, for one thing.
I suppose that all you freedom-snatching MPs know that “The Rule of Six” is a feature of some paramyxovirus genomes. They are RNA viruses. The number of nucleotides they contain IS ALWAYS A MULTIPLE OF SIX.
The corona virus is one of these.
So was the number 6 just pulled out of the ether based on a cruel joke?
“The Rule of Six“ refers to a RNA viruses.
Coronavirus is such.
And we are ruled by it.
How very amusing.
What a bunch of *******s
(Very much like the number of alcohol units recommended, plucked from thin air)
For the Love of God.
Vote against the continuation of this “law”.
Assuming you can!!
I can go to a pub or restaurant among strangers. I can get on an aeroplane with 300 others or a commuter train. I could go to work in a factory.
Yet I am forbidden from mixing with more than five others in my home. Even if they are relatives or friends, who would quite clearly decline an invite if they thought they had any vague chance of previously being exposed to Covid.
If you or anyone in parliament think that makes any sense. I despair.
+1
Will this authoritarian piece of legislation be applied against all citizens of this dump of a nation or will it be applied once filtered through the prism of politics racial identity and religion?
Just saying like, now the London-centric political class and the authorities have taken sides and now provide special protection and privileges to with those with a certain identity
John, WE KNOW WE ARE BEING TREATED LIKE IDIOTS by both your party and that filth you gawp at every day in Parliament
Johnson has become a threat now he’s taken power. Before becoming PM he portrayed himself as our liberator from Marxism and progressive fascism. Oh, how naive and easily led are the British electorate for which they will and are now paying a heavy price
I warned you about Boris! I also warn you about Farage! But you know best! Go through the fire and stop whinging.
Putin wouldn’t get away with what Boris + foolish ‘scientists’ have imposed.
The government should have setup multiple competitive advisory teams. The way the decisions are being taken, is most of the problem.
Re the pubs closing issue.
Have we all forgotten the passionate arguments used to support relaxation of the drinking hours legislation?
Wasn’t it all about stopping people binge drinking, stacking up, drinks before Closing time, avoiding the rush of drunk people out Onto the streets at the same time? Stuff like that….
Seems to me those are exactly the issues we have now, and are not helpful to control a contagious disease.
Let individuals and families decide for themselves on who they will meet up with, and where, and when. Those most at risk of catching and suffering badly from the virus are adults, and can make up their own minds: we don’t need or want an oppressive state telling us who we can associate with. We are best placed to make an assessment based on our circumstances.
Parents should be allowed to decide on the appropriate level of risk for their children.
Drunken adolescents will be drunken adolescents.
For those people who are very worried of the disease: take extreme precautions and/or away from the rest of us. But don’t ask that we severely curtail our freedoms in order to pander to your fears.
It’s not that the fall in April was ‘coincidence’. It’s that, as Carl Heneghan has pointed out, infections began falling before lockdown began. This point is of the utmost importance in the sceptical position and you should at least acknowledge it.
You really should be advising the idiot Government!
This idea that the Swedish government has done nothing about covid19 is fiction.
What they recommend is almost identical to UK precautions.
https://www.folkhalsomyndigheten.se/the-public-health-agency-of-sweden/communicable-disease-control/covid-19/
Harry, Indeed, most of the measures are the same. Except for the full lockdown in the UK where people were required to stay at home from 24th March, unless they were essential workers.
In the meantime there are thousands and thousands of foreign migrant sex workers moving through the land unsupervised and with no regulation- and nothing to do with 6 people meeting- surely there can be no activity so dangerous at this particular time- and not one word from Government of Public Health. Meanwhile all emphasis is on the rule of six for house meetings and then of course the pubs closing times- it’s all a load of old nonsense.
Ps. Have nothing against the sex workers or the sex trade during normal times but we are not in normal times.
I have a small extended family.
There are just 7 of us – 4 adults, 3 children.
Who would the Conservative Party like us to leave out?
Bet the other 6 want to leave you out!
You!
Yourself.
You!
You need to ask in these polls are you:
A) working from home
B) working for the public sector on full pay regardless
C) if not working do you still get full pay and full sick
D) are you retired
It’s ok for MPs who are on full pay whatever choice they make, if you want to continue with these rules then you need to pay people the same benefits that you all get! Simple as really.
same here, I have walked out of pubs, a few rural ones close to going bust are ignoring this evil scam.
I behave much more cautiously than advised by Government and typically support its present rules and can cope with the rule of six but can see that some relaxation of that might be reasonable, to facilitate two families meeting for example.
If many people are minded to disobey rules (either as they do not see them as appropriate or following them introduces material difficulties) then, clearly, enforcement fails encouraging universal disregard.
Lack of faith in current scientific advice and obvious, often enough wide, loopholes in present and past rules does not encourage compliance.
Many people are fed up with lockdown. It was just about tolerable as Spring went to Summer. The weather was nice and the daylight got longer. A second round from Autumn into Winter is a more difficult sell. We are not seeing bodies stacking up due to covid deaths. People have had it and recovered.
At some stage people, will have to be able to go about their business in a normal manner. They will not want their source of income to have been destroyed.
They will also expect open discussion of the issue and not the silencing of individuals whose views the government don’t like, for example the German doctor whose name cannot be mentioned on here.
It is clear that not everyone is vulnerable and definitely not 80%. There are studies showing that it is highly likely that there are a range of immunity responses within us already potentially related to previous coronaviruses.
zorro
The arrest of the German doctor was a despicable act of censorship which rightly illustrates Kim Jong son’s fascist junta.
How JR can allow himself to be associated with this government is troubling….
zorro
Boris is trying arbitrary Covid-19 interventions while he waits to assess the outcome of the US election before deciding which way to jump. He seems incapable of acting like a leader.
If Biden wins, the UK will see increased woke-ism, authoritarianism, tariffs, fear, clampdowns, snitching, licensing being required to do everyday things you once took for granted, more road restrictions, fewer genuine free trade deals.
If Trump wins, the UK will see the biggest injection of hope, free trade, optimism that the West has seen in a few generations. If the EU are not riding that train, say goodbye to the Euro. If Boris is not on that train, he’ll be sucked off the platform.
Yet most of our blinkered politicians would prefer Biden.
To the best of my knowledge the existing measures have not led to a significant reduction in this year’s flu fatalities. As the measures brought in for COVID are aimed at minimising a respiratory borne virus how is this so?
bloody good question!
Exactly, comment comes there none from the government’s acolytes!
zorro
You could not make it up!
I see the ghastly Ms Patel is whinging on about foreigners in dinghies again – and is refreshing the Conservatives annual pledge to reform the asylum system.
Fresh from her attempt to send them all to Ascension Island or abandoned oil rigs she will apparently tell us a sob story about a genuine asylum seeker along with a horror story about a fake one who did bad things.
Of course what we really need to say is that this is a non problem. We are talking about tiny numbers of people – and where we need to solve the issue is in the heads of the most elderly Faragists who just don’t like foreigners.
Perhaps we could charter a plane to Ascension Island for them?
Sir John, can I urge you once again just to delete completely ignorant comments like this?
Currently the only way to reach Ascension Island is by cruise ship or personal yacht.
It would seem that apart from a small number of MP’s the lack of a spine seems to be a prerequisite to being a politician. The greatest crisis to face this country produced a 90 minute farce on Wednesday when MP’s with the backbone of the biggest invertebrate failed miserably to take this government to task over the ludicrous corona act. They fell for the promise of greater scrutiny and some votes, when it suits the government, which it will easily outmanouvre. The electorate are being swindled front and centre and are allowing it happen. The MP’s show nothing but contempt to the people they serve now just as they did regards Brexit. We desperately need a new political force in this country, until we do, it will be same old same old….
So do nothing?
No proper immigration rules or systems for applying to come here like other countries?
No wonder the parties you support get such low numbers of MPs.
Sorry Jeff
Meant to be a reply to young Andy above you.
Had we a stable sensible population at all levels we could adopt a varied approach to keeping Covid 19 in check, but we haven’t so we can’t. Those in charge are left with a one size fits all solution. Even with this it is abundantly obvious that there are elements of society that. insist on behaving like idiots and are best kept corralled. For the rest of us, who knows whether the figure six is the magic number.
I think the time to be Swedish was in the Spring and Summer. Now we are coming into the ‘flu season I am not so sure. However, I agree these pandemics have a shelf life; but they are more likely to burn themselves out if allowed to pass from person to person, weakening as they go, because a virus doesn’t want to kill its host. Keeping us apart may prolong the strength of the virus, and of all the other viruses. Our immune systems are weakening. So I would keep the rule of six for now, as it seems to be working, but I would explain hard why there are apparent inconsistencies: that if we take a risk here, for the sake of the economy and education, we must tighten up there, in compensation. I know it is almost impossible to get a message across unmutated through our malicious and irresponsible media.
and they have very restrictive alcohol licensing laws….
Sir John,
My understanding is that 10pm is just closing time (like we used to have). I do not believe the regulations are for a curfew – this would imply everyone having to be indoors after 10pm. If there is to be a sensible debate then it is important that the rules, and what they mean, are fully understood by everyone (especially by those making them).
I understand from the Daily Telegraph (so it must be true?) that Six was chosen because Michael Gove thought six was a number that more people ould understand than say eihgt or ten. But, surely, numbers of individuals is not the point but the number of families that should be allowed to mix. Unless you can uncover some compelling scientific evidence for the ‘Rule of six’ I think you should vote against, because, after all, the Government follows the science, doesn’t it?
JR, Please, please look at the ONS death toll graph. The maximum was reach around 10th April – just two and a half weeks after lockdown (24th March on).
So if the time between infection and death is greater than two and a half weeks, the (full) lockdown could not have been the sole cause of the death toll reduction. The CEBR suggests the path takes a mean 26.8 days with an SD = 12.4 days (eg: 2 weeks to 5.6 weeks, +/- 1SD) using a log normal distribution suggested by Wood (below).
Wood (Cornell, 5 May, revised 17 Sept) “A Bayesian inverse problem approach applied to UK data on COVID-19 deaths and the disease duration distribution suggests that infections were in decline before full UK lockdown (24 March 2020)” (my italics).
Tsk, CEBM.
Michael Gove said we have had enough of experts…….. only when it suits him. Forked tongue springs to mind
Whatever rules are in place, the public must understand their objective and the majority must buy into them if they are to succeed. The only rule that meets this criteria is “hands, face, space”, but there’s also an obligation on individuals to apply a huge dose of common sense to any situation.
I still suspect that much of the government’s draconian measures are derived from the alternative, targeted demands of the public sector unions, e.g. the NEU require impossible-to-meet criteria to keep children in school and parents working, Unite instructs their members to “maintain current controls where they exceed the minimum”, whist Unison have issued Covid “bargaining guidelines”. I await Labour’s condemnation before these political agitators destroy what’s left of our economy and the jobs they claim to protect.
“There is…in some cases no evidence that the controls are working.”
It is commonly said that, to preserve freedom, our criminal justice system obliges us to tolerate risk. William Blackstone quantified it as follows: one person’s innocence is worth defending even at the risk of ten guilty persons escaping. I wonder if the Conservative Party leadership can prove that the current risk from COVID-19 is greater than that posed by Blackstone’s ratio.
I am a constituent.
You receive a lot of views and information on this site and are pointed to reputable scientists who use evidence-based medicine to form opinions and policy. I suggest that you read and listen to them instead of the false graphs from the self-interested and invested ‘scientists’ and the increasingly hysterical and Dreaded Covid Commissar Mat Hang Kok.
The PCR test has been shown to be disreputable. Raab has explained that on television and the Dreaded Covid Commissar doesn’t even understand what a false positive rate is anyway as has been shown from several interviews.
This.Needs.To.End
It is an embarrassment to the country. Flu/Pneumonia deaths have been 5-10 times the rate of ‘With Covid’ deaths since July.
Masks have not helped in one bit and there is no evidence that they have or ever will as has been accepted over years of RCTs into the issue. It is political, nothing more, nothing less.
There needs to be a reckoning with how this government has waged a bogus psyop against its own people. They will not escape judgement. I suggest that you choose wisely.
zorro
The ‘rule of 6’, rather than say rule of 5 or 8, was decided by the Cabinet, I believe. No scientific basis for it. Therefore it’s a political issue, not a health question. Politics is about people’s livelihoods. The ‘rule of 6’ is certainly killing jobs and not proven to save lives. It must go.
Could I suggest that the rule of six could be relaxed for children under 12 years of age. After all, they are free to run around a supermarket without a mask and the Government doesn’t consider this to be a major threat.
I would also suggest a relaxation of the 10pm closing rule for pubs and restaurants. Perhaps a return to the old licensing laws might be sensible where ‘time’ is called at 11pm with a reasonable ‘drinking up time’ rather than everyone being tipped out onto the street at the same time.
They are now blatantly misconstruing the figures to try and give a fig leaf for Whitty/Valance by claiming that they are at 12,000 ‘cases’ a day by including older cases. Will they not stop at any length to try and cover their a***s?
Probably, the mass of students in Northumbria who supposedly test positive but are completely well – utter, utter madness!
This seasonal epidemic ended in May/June and has flatlined since. End.Of
Flu/pneumonia deaths have been higher by a significant factor for months. This incompetent and frankly lunatic government should just go!
zorro
zorro
I’m in regular contact with 5 couples (very old friends) in the UK of pensioner age.
Couples 1&2 are in reasonably good health for their age and have observed the lockdown rules quite carefully.
Couple 3 are both in very poor health and require medical attention often but have not self-isolated, though they are careful.
Couples 4&5 are mostly in very poor health, requiring frequent medical attention, and have very stringently self-isolated and observed all the rules; one male has needed a bowel operation for many months, which has now been postponed four times.
None of them have contracted the virus.
I live in a ‘middle class’ area in S Africa, but I come into frequent contact with people (eg. in shops and cafes) who are unable to follow regulations simply through poverty and overcrowding. I have not self-isolated, and our community socialise often in small numbers. So far, I personally know only one man (78yrs old) who, 2 months after having felt a little under the weather for 4 days, has tested positive for the virus but has no further symptoms. None of his friends, nor his wife have contracted the virus.
I hope this is of help.
You can look at graphs from every area, in every country, to see that regardless of the measures put in place they all have the same single bell curve of deaths. Most areas in this country have had their bell curve. Stop fixating on positive tests and look at hospital admissions and deaths. The restrictions were to protect the NHS and this has been achieved. It’s important to continue to protect the elderly and vulnerable but allow the rest of society to return to normal. The damage done to the economy and the disruption in other medical treatments now far outweighs covid-19 deaths. Interesting to see that flu deaths have greatly reduced in countries where facemasks have been worn, so I would encourage this practise to continue for now.
Why has there been no attempt to take account of false positives before stating the number of “cases”? Even a genuine positive will include previously infected people (dead virus DNA takes time to dissipate) & other asymptomatic people.
Even raw “cases” are now declining, despite them increasing sharply in areas selected for local lockdown punishment. The second ripple continues to dissipate. https://lockdownsceptics.org/#second-wave-fizzling-out
There are many sensible responses above explaining why the rules should be scrapped and that clean habits and social distance will be enough.
Please vote against.
Not a constituent but my own MP only acts as a rubber stamp for goverment & party line. Correspondence with him does not even receive an acknowledgment these days.
Forget what the polls say, those polls don’t ask the rights questions
You’ve been on furlough for the past 6 months on 70% pay but all your bills are still 100% the same, are you happy with this ?
The furlough is to end in October and unless you’re a public servant there’s a likelihood of 50% redundancy or a further pay cut, but all your bills are still 100% the same, are you happy with this ?
You’re self-employed and your income is almost zero, and your bounce back loan was a one-off and can’t be extended, but all your bills are still 100% the same, are you happy with this ?
You’re retired and your investments return zero income, but all your bills are still 100% the same, are you happy with this ?
You’re a business owner and investor and have seen any return or scope for development, the dividend return is zero and you’re likelihood for closure is high, but all your bills are still 100% the same, are you happy with this ?
If you’re a public servant you’re okay
The rule of six could actually be helpful at Christmas and other celebrations when wishing to exclude some members of the family.
love it!
COVID-19 infections have been rising again, the R rate looks too high, and deaths are on the increase. Avoidance of deaths needs to be the priority and Government needs to take urgent action to minimize deaths. Their lockdown measures seem to me about the least they could have taken, and I urge Sir John to support their proposals. I would have preferred to see tougher measures.
Flu is killing more than Covid. If avoidance of deaths is your priority, you should be focusing on flu.
What evidence do you have that ‘tougher’ measures would have worked or do you just enjoy that?
Do you think that we should outlaw smoking? Think of the many lives which could be saved. Do we not mourn their deaths like those ‘with’ Covid 19?
zorro
As with all the liberty destroying restrictions Sir John, the rule of six is an abomination. If Parliament fails to vote it down then that will be just another failure of our MP’s to uphold freedom and democracy.
Not a constituent, unfortunately.
The government needs to publish, in full, the science it has access to. I see so many opinions circulating on the internet which are based on assumptions, guesses and incomplete analyses based on very out of date and incomplete data.
The R rates are published as a range, presumably because the calculation has an in-built variability and margin of error. We need to see more of this. What the government knows, what it does not, what the science currently tells us, what it does not (as yet).
Give us all the details about testing, give us all the details about the ONS surveys.
Reducing everything down may make for good soundbites but it doesn’t make for good science and it hides the fact that the reality of the science is never that simple.
Patel to promise ‘overhaul’ of broken’ UK asylum system – source BBC
Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me
Take the polls showing public support for strict lockdown measures with a pinch of salt. Recent Kings College London study found just 11% of people stick to the rules they claim to support. So why do they say they support these measures when in practice they do not? Because at the moment the government has pressured people into confirming, but in the ballot box this will count for nothing.
Most people I speak to In private think the rule of 6, the curfew, etc. are arbitrarily chosen. Explanations are never given by the government or the medical advisors with full statistical justification and refutation of counter points such as false positives, number of deaths, non-medical definition of a ‘case’ etc. I think the presentation with the graph projecting cases to double every 7 days to 50,000 in October was an inflection point where people realised just how ridiculous the draconian advice has become.
Please vote down these measures.
Conforming*
Here’s a letter in the Lancet by three doctors raising the alarm once again about false positives. https://www.thelancet.com/action/showPdf?pii=S2213-2600%2820%2930453-7
nobody wanted to listen from Day 1 when I kept warning. They kill the economy – false negatives kill people.
The reality?
“stopworldcontrol.com/planned/”
Lengthy but well worth a look.
Think about it John, if you have six people on Christmas Eve, six people on Christmas Day and six different people on Boxing Day then what is the point of the rule of 6 if you’d mixed with an infected person on the 23rd December!
Tell us about the spread, who is getting seriously ill with it, serious enough for medication or a hospital stay only. Then the people in those key groups can decide for themselves how many people they visit or receive and they can ask the people who do visit them how many others they come into close contact with in a week.
Swedish approach please.
Boris is awful too. The whole cabinet in fact, and why do I read today Gove is following Sturgeon? What nonsense this Tory in name only government offers a country that deserves so much better. Abysmal leadership and country is heading for catastrophe. All I am hearing now from friends etc is how they are now being told of impending redundancy, reduced hours and cancelled job offers. For a virus with 99% survival rate. No to vaccines too.
John, you should be in the Cabinet! We can dream can’t we?
SI 2020 No. 986 The Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (No. 2) (England) (Amendment) (No. 4) Regulations 2020 Made on 13th September 2020 Coming into force at 12.01 a.m. on 14th September 2020 Laid before Parliament at 10.30 a.m. on 14th September 2020.
JR. What exactly will the HoC be voting for; can it be amended or repealed? How would you amend it; reduce 6 to 4 or 30?
“In accordance with section 45R of that Act [Public Health (Control of Disease) Act 1984] the Secretary of State is of the opinion that, by reason of urgency, it is necessary to make this instrument without a draft having been laid before, and approved by a resolution of, each House of Parliament.”
Sir John
The problem is we have a society that cannot do as it is told if their mothers life depended on it. “Wot about my yuman rights” blah blah blah.
I try to obey the rules as best I can. What is the point. I see daily massive demonstrations, gatherings, parties, the normal Friday and a Saturday night excessive alcohol fuelled nonsense.
So whilst I support the rule you mention, if it is not obeyed it is pointless. The advice should be advice take it or leave it. I take it. Many don’t. Please stop using the police to impose ridiculous fines Which we all know will have to be paid back once the yuman rights lawyers smell they can earn a packet
Sir ajohn I am a constituent.
Funny how everyone who derides the British people for being lawless claims to be angelic themselves! Why do you think you are different from your relations? Or are you castigating the ‘new Britons‘?
God will thwart your laughable exhortation attempt at ID and vaccines.
My people will not take YOUR mark.
“You can also argue that we have had controls in place for many months, but they have not proved able to keep the disease down in the way a near total lock down for most did in April.”
Taking into account the lag between infection and hospitalization and death, I thought it had generally been accepted that the trend in infection must have been dipping before lockdown was introduced at the end of March?
There is no robust statistical evidence anywhere that lockdown has caused a step change in rate of infection, as one might reasonably expect it to have done (if it worked).
Six is an arbitrary number. Where’s the science? How about 8 or 10 and do not include the children in that number?also I do not like there being an end date to these rules.
Off topic but what do you think about Critical Race theory and unconscious racial bias courses. There was an was article giving the history of CRT in today’ Sunday Telegraph by Douglas Murray. Many employees in the U.K. are being forced to attend these courses. Two out of three Harvard academics now admit the test they created was misconceived.
Does it matter? I think these woke views are totalitarian in nature and cause distrust and resentment in society.
I see Cineworld have announced the closure of all of their premises with the loss of hundreds of jobs. I wanted to go the cinema after lockdown, but I refuse to sit for 2 1/2 hours in a stupid pointless facemask when there are typically ten or fewer people in the early performances I attend. You would have thought that a multiplex with computerised seat booking could handle social distancing without facemasks, if a film is popular just show it on more screens at the same time. But the heavy-handed facemasks for all approach prevailed.
Again I ask: IF WHAT BORIS AND HANCOCK ARE DOING IS THE RIGHT COURSE OF ACTION:
WHY ARE WE THE WORST AFFECTED COUNTRY IN EUROPE?
WHY ARE WE PRO RATA ONE OF THE WORST AFFECTED COUNTRIES IN THE WORLD?
WHY IS BORIS STILL ALLOWING 10s OF 1000s OF CHINESE TO COME INTO THE COUNTRY?
ANSWERS PLEASE:
Check your facts!!!
San Marino has the highest death rate in Europe [in fact in the world], followed by Peru & Belgium.
Er, China has, for practical purposes completely eradicated the virus there, as verified by independent observers.
It is the UK and the US etc., which are now the reservoirs, which threaten to undo all their work, and that of the many countries which have similar commendable achievements.
He loves China, he wants the UK to be like China – look at what is happening in reality.
zorro
There is already a mass of proof that we should have protected/isolated the vulnerable NOT the healthy, that the MAJORITY have an immune system well able to deal with Covid 19. Listening to scientists using outdated models was never the way to go. This is a war on humanity.
Mr Redwood, I hold you in high regard as one of the few real Conservatives left. I am shocked at the government’s whole shambolic response to this now. The initial lockdown was for 3 weeks to ‘flatten the sombrero’ and prepare the NHS for the huge numbers of illnesses and deaths that never happened. Nightingale hospitals, put up at great expense, have been unused and are now being dismantled
Not only does the arbitrary rule of 6 need to go (apparently a rule that the police asked for to make it easier for them!) but the whole policy of stop-start has to end. We have livelihoods and families out here in the real world. Can the government stop treating us a giant living experiment and butt out of our lives. We employ every MP and Minister in the HoP and we are not getting any representation and no one is doing what we pay them for.
Measuers unnecessary for three reasons:
1) alleged infection rates declined BEFORE lockdown in March
2) innate T-cell immunity means 100 percent of the population is NOT susceptible (dodgy Ferguson models again – why does government follow him?)
3) the PCR test has NEVER been approved as a diagnostic tool yet the number of positives dictates all policy. Investigate the PCR please. Remove Hancock/Johnson/Cummings please.
Until that happens, the media terrorizes the population. The govt criminalizes normal human behaviour and destroys this once prosperous and jovial country.
Abandon Rule of 6 – those feeling vulnerable are already avoiding contacts in every shape and form.
At the moment there is no way of knowing if the rule of 6 is working or not. So I suggest it is removed in a region where cases are currently low and see what happens.
So much for the Brady amendment – you’re not getting a vote on the curfew rule which seems to be based on no science at all, only a vote on the rule of 6 which Labour will support anyway.
Isn’t it time that the Government took into account the natural rise and fall of people’s immune systems throughout the year? And advise how the population can fortify their immune system through the winter months?
Please vote to repeal. The British people are you boss, we are able people and can make the millions of decisions required for each to keep themselves as safe As they want to be. If Parliament thinks we are too stupid to loom after ourselves, maybe they think we were too stupid to elect sensible representatives? They should therefore all take the Chiltern Hundreds.
Simply stop testing and start counting
how many admitted to hospital each day with CV19
how many admitted to hospital in total each day.
how many beds in hospitals
how many beds in hospitals occupied each day.
how many die of or with CV19 each day
List how many died each day from all other causes.
Those responsible for this fraud need to be brought to account.
It really is that simple to expose what is going on.
Those responsible for this fraud need to be brought to account.
Scrap all the rules! Masks, (anti) social distancing, rule of 6, local lockdowns, quarantines – all of it – leave people to decide their own risk and let everyone start living again – and open the NHS to the WHOLE nation, not just those who might have had a positive PCR test.