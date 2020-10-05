The blame game over the EU

The official UK government wants a deal. Some of the Ministers want to avoid the blame for break down of the talks. As a result the talks continue after we were promised we would be getting ready for a WTO exit. This is holding the UK back, and diverting Whitehall attention from the many wins we can achieve if we just leave.
It is silly to carry on talking just to try to avoid the blame for breakdown. If there is no deal after all the wasted time so far, both sides will blame the other. Most people will lay the blame on the side they oppose, whatever the alleged or actual news background to the final break. I and many Brexiteers have seen enough to know the EU has never negotiated in good faith. It has peppered its statements with making it clear the UK must be seen to lose from exit. It has failed to accept that the UK voted to be free of EU laws, budget demands and their Court. It cannot even accept we will run our own fishery. The EU has never agreed to implement the clear requirement of the EU’s own Treaty to pursue friendly relations with a neighbour based around free trade, nor to implement that part of the Withdrawal Agreement and Political declaration.
I want us to leave on WTO terms. I want us to cut tariffs on imports from non EU countries where we have been made to pay high tariffs on food, but to impose these new lower tariffs on the EU. This will allow us to rebuild our market share of food and fish. If we do not have all the boats to catch as much fish as the EU currently catches in our waters, then let us rebuild our over fished seas with more fish stock whilst we expand our own fishing fleet.
During our time enmeshed in the nets of endless EU red tape we have lost large amounts of market share in food and some manufactures. Let us follow a policy aiming to rebuild our home position with laws, budgets and incentives which suit us.
I want us to leave on WTO terms.
Is that really possible under the Withdrawal Agreement. Isn’t it a treaty that lasts indefinitely unless both sides agree to end it?
Deal or No Deal; does it really matter now?
The problem for the PM, and PCP. is he’s losing the support of the the voters. But the solution is there to be taken, quite simply it is the return of Sovereignty, complete and unequivocal. And there is no clearer demonstration of this return to self governance than unchallenged control of our Fishing grounds in our EEZ.
The PM needs to deliver, or he and the PCP will gone for a generation.
that is all any one was given the option to vote for
The UK is near-surrounded by and adjoins the European Union.
Its businesses have, hitherto received hundreds of billions each year from it, an amount of similar order to that from the entire rest of the world. In turn that supports countless jobs, millions.
The UK requires access to its roads, ports, airports, and airspace.
Oh, and there’s some stuff about a few fish too, but that’s pretty trivial in the scheme of things.
The big talk is a good laugh at least though, so thanks for that.
Are you seriously suggesting that European nations will stop trading with the UK and blockade roads, ports, airports and airspace to all of us in the UK?
Beyond Project Fear into ridiculous fantasy.
Correct, Sir Patrick. The Withdrawal Agreement – which is Boris’s oven ready deal – lasts indefinitely, and commits the UK to a lot of measures which apply to, and in the case of state aid beyond, Northern Ireland. John Redwood often seems unaware of what he voted for
Yet if there is no deal the Withdrawal Agreement doesn’t become effective.
Nothing is agreed until everything is agreed according to the EU.
Follow that dictum.
May and Robbins wrote an oven ready Brino with Metkel and Johnson signed it. The electorate were deceived into believing it was an oven ready Brexit. Parliament is crammed with Remainer MPs who knew this and were selected by the Tory Party with the aim of accepting Brino and fooling the electorate again. The Norwegians were deceived by their politicians and ours think that they will get away with it too.
That may be the legal position, I’m not qualified to be definitive, but it clearly isn’t the practical, real world position.
Sovereignty means that whatever the UK government decides to do becomes law and therefore reality.
Short of an invasion to enforce its view of its treaty rights, what could the EU actually do?
It is called a ‘Withdrawal Agreement’. Who ever thought that it should last after withdrawal had been accomplished? – presumably May and Robbins in their efforts to give us BRINO. Boris in his haste never took it up. The thing should have had a sunset clause otherwise we can never be truly free, independent and sovereign. No other independent nation has such a thing and I don’t see Japan or Canada doing it. It must be repealed immediately after 1st January 2021 regardless, as item one of business in our new independent parliament. If it isn’t we know who is pulling the strings and that they want to wheedle us back in again by some backdoor method.
Well said JR. I fear Johnson will capitulate , his record demonstrates this time and again. He has already capitulated on every date he has given, signed up to May’s vassalage agreement he said he never do. Whiteha; is running rings around him.
Let us not forget the head of the new head of the civil service drafted the N.Ireland protocol! Hardly instils confidence does it! What was Johnson thinking to appoint such a person?
. . . and the Government should repeal the Withdrawal Act and Political Declaration before 31st December 2020.
No the WA is a temporary Treaty with an expiry date, which has had to be extended several times to appease the Remain establishment. If it is not extended (again) it falls and we trade on the default WTO terms which are the best terms for the U.K. anyway.
If the EU don’t want to accept our freedom, what they want is worthless.
But it is the UK’s negotiators who want a great amount from the European Union on the one hand, but do not seem to understand that it is not under any obligation whatsoever to grant that on the other.
Simple things, like the right for UK trucks to drive on its roads, and for driving licences to be recognised, for instance, but a great many of these, and far more complex ones too, like regulatory recognition for a very wide range of goods and services.
You just don’t get it, do you?
Sir John,
You think and write such common sense. It really is difficult, to those of us who concur with your views, to understand why supposedly great minds that find themselves able to actually deliver what the people told them they wanted, somehow continue to shy from making the obvious decision which will permit the British Nation to move on from these years of uncertainty and worldwide diminution of the UK’s standing.
Scrap the WA, declare, this very day, WTO terms from 1st January 2021 and put everyone out of their misery!
Seconded.
Declare WTO from the 16th October….the said fixed deadline
+1 A famous Tory Lord has today told me that he fears ‘Boris is out of his depth’.
….make it 21st October.
Then we can rub it in a bit, by raising a glass to both the Admiral, and to having finally left the €USSR.
I think Boris has agreed an extension of another month. I am devastated. As if 4 years is not long enough to suffer this awful EU. I was so keen that we would walk away on the 16th on WTO. Any deal with the EU will be like shaking hands with the devil. That devil being the ECJ.
Membership of the Single Market and Customs Union are a joy, not a misery, for millions of UK people in businesses, engaged in hundreds of billions worth a year of commerce with the European Union.
Your post is, to be polite, rather fanciful.
Countries like South Korea, America and China sell huge amounts into Europe without being part of the Single Market nor Custom Union.
Japan has only had a trade deal with the EU recently yet for decades before sold huge amounts of products into Europe and the UK.
I want to leave on WTO rules as well. Any deal with the EU will have us tied in some way to the ECJ. I was so disappointed that Boris has agreed to extent the talks yet another month. So disappointed. The EU will never respect our sovereignty, never. We must be seen to fail and also to be punished to save the polit bureau in Brussels. Anything else including our success will see other nations wanting to leave. So their objective is our failure and punishment, nothing else. Boris must not let us down on this. He must not. We have waited so long for a proper exit from this awful corrupt and difunctional experiment gone wrong. I think the backlash if he caves in will be enormous.
Backlash?
From this government-terrorised, masked population?
Trembling every time anyone sneezes.
The govt. can do as it pleases.
It has done away with Parliament.
And we are trussed up like £70, 5kg, no-more-than-six-at-the Christmas-table TURKEYS!
I have absolutely no confidence, none at all, that Boris will not cave in. Extending talks is an exceedingly bad omen.
And you are right: the backlash will be enormous, and relaunch the Brexit/Reform Party.
In such a scenario, would our host and other committed, lifelong Brexiteers change horses, I wonder?
Good morning
Sir John
We voted to Leave the EU, not for a deal. So how can our government be blamed for not delivering something we were never offered or wanted?
Let us be honest. MP’s, Lords, the Civil Service and the Establishment do not want to Leave the EU. Hence the door dragging and the false narrative that the UK Government and the EU are negotiating a FTA. They are not ! It is an Association Agreement similar to that of Norway. The only difference is the level of control the UK Government is willing to concede. The EU know this and are playing us for fools, treating us with contempt.
Johnson like all those before him have not got the guts to simply say, “Enough is enough, as from mid night tonight we will no longer be holding talks with the EU.” And simply walk. They are much more interested in what is good for their reputation than what is good for the nation. They are weak. The EU and the rEU27 only understand one thing – strength! Look at how Presidents Trump and Putin dealt with them when they thought they could mess them around. The EU will back down, but only if you stand up to them.
You want a FTA ? A real one ? Take my advice. Walk out the door and let them come running to you.
I am sure that should A Johnson fail, that will be the end of his reputation and he will take the Conservative party down with him.
Well Said!
Good post – and your last sentence is key.
Absolutely spot on, very well said.
Mark B
Nobody is going to come running to anybody.
Fabulous! We want the Eu to add £13 billion pa to our Governments coffers for access to our lucrative Market!
Bill B, Rubbish. We’re already in a better position than Theresa May got us into. It’s just that it is not Leave yet. And don’t come the ‘I don’t understand what Leave means’ propaganda, even you’re not that thick. And don’t whinge about being called thick (or even not thick!) either, since Remain has persistently characterised Leaves as thick since 24 June 2016.
You may think that – but why don’t we give it a try and see then how willing the EU is ready to proceed with a real deal.
We do not need to give any concessions to the EU because they would be worse off with a WTO exit
Mark, it is so obvious. It was made clear at the outset the EU would never agree a fare deal, all the rest would leave and see no benefit to the project.
Martin Howe QC has eloquently demonstrated how rotten the WA and PD is and it defies belief other than treachery why May and Robbins would agree to it. It was a bridge to a smooth return to the EU without deviating from its rules or laws.
The current new head of the civl service wrote the N.Ireland PD! A sell out is int he air. Lock down will prevent public outrage.
If Mr Trump gets re-elected can we expect Molotov-Ribbentrop 2.0 and the disappearance of the EU?!
Well said – and completely accurate
The one and only thing the Eu wants is control one way or another of the U.K. something France or Germany could only dream of in the past, so we should leave with no deal if so be it, I’m sure we will survive without being part of the Eu club we did pre 1970s
The UK was on its knees pre 1973 and begged to be admitted repeatedly.
De Gaulle was absolutely correct beforehand to veto its entry, it turns out, its having behaved exactly as he predicted it would, with today’s Tories’ antics almost being a caricature of his very words.
Eu good U.K. bad.
The WA and PD gives the EU direct effect and sovereignty over UK law after we leave! Only an idiot or remainer would sign up to it or vote for it!
Shame on all those Fake Tory MPs who did so.
Reply. The ACT provides a UK sovereignty override in Cl 38 which we need to use
Reply. The ACT provides a UK sovereignty override in Cl 38 which we need to use
Didn’t I read that it does not apply to the WA so it has no effect on a treaty? Am I wrong?
Johnson has never highlighted this or indicated that he would use it. If he was sincere about us regaining our sovereignty he would have been pushing this for all it was worth.
JR,
At the moment it is not an Act it is a bill! Johnson is already trying to water down for remainers specious claim about international law.
If your manifesto is true and correct there would have been no need for an Internal Market bill!
Sounds as if you know we have reached the end of the road with the EU, but are reluctant to actually state it before the government do so officially. The cut off date was 15/10, I read over the weekend that this had stretched to sometime in November. If so it appears to me that we are being played the established game by the EU. My advice would be, if you set a date stick to it. If it is not done and dusted by 15/10 then game over and we have time a plenty to prepare for WTO rules. The realise that it is only new for companies that only trade with the EU. The vast majority of exporter already operate WTO rules with customers outside the EU. As sure as light is day, it will be the EU manufacturing problems if there are any.
Just make sure the Royal Navy is at sea to stop any preemptive illegal fishing. For sure the French will try it on.
agricola,
15/10 we have plenty of time to prepare WTO.
Most of UK industry and business have not prepared and 10 weeks to prepare is not enough.
Hae you actually ever worked in a real business?
They’ve known for four and a half years what was going to happen, they were led astray by Remoaners who told them it would be BRINO at most.
‘Most of industry and business’ do not deal with the EU except to be told by them what they can and can’t do even if they never have anything to do with the EU – only 10 percent of our business is with the EU, the rest worldwide and many firms trading with the EU also trade worldwide and know exactly what is required. In any event all the problems will go away once the EU see sense and and agree to a FTA.
I should, more accurately, have said ‘the rest worldwide and domestic’.
They will be preparing for the third time and have got it down to a fine art now.
Yes I have (and owned them too).
I would have done everything in my power to prepare for any eventuality and have fall back plans in place. I would certainly not be trying to go from full stop to full steam ahead.
Having said that – the Government should stick to its timetable, as constant postponement costs money in both logistics and staff training (even before Covid).
Get on with it and industry will adapt or die. Simples – that’s the way markets (should) work.
Yes they have prepared for WTO. Maybe not in the EU where you live, because they were promised the U.K. would be reduced to rubble. That’s why the German Manufacturers are now on the ceiling! WTO with the U.K. is going to cost them £130 billion pa. – they say!
Bill, it’s abundantly clear that you can never have worked in a real business. Anyone who claims there is not enough time to prepare after 52 months since the referendum, would not have survived in the real business world.
Most of UK industry is ready for whatever eventually happens, just because you have been sitting on your hands for 4 years doesn’t mean that everybody else has, regardless of what the CBI et al say….
Bill B, Governments and businesses have had over 4 years to prepare. To my knowledge banks had their plans in place by 2018, and were simply waiting for the EU/UK politicians to make their minds up. Have you actually ever worked in a real business?
They have had years to prepare. If they have been trying to frustrate our clean exit rather than preparing for it then they deserve all they get.
I keep reading here that the cut-off’ date has been extended AGAIN, but I can never find it elsewhere. Assuming this is true, what happened to British business requiring several months to prepare for WTO and are our politicians placing us in a progressively weaker position as the EU are allowed to run down the clock to December? I am still expecting an announcement that Boris has ‘asked’ for another transition period and has been ‘forced’ to take two years by the ‘wicked EU’ (of course this wasn’t the plan all along).
A deal would involve compromise with the Anti-Brexit EU and would equate to staying attached to and staying within the gravity field of the EU. A UK-EU deal therefore does not guarantee nor deliver independence and sovereignty
The TUC and the CBI both campaigned to keep the UK within the EU. Last month both FEMALE leaders of these two political organisations stood alongside an ex-Thatcherite Tory Chancellor outside No.11. We can see where this is going can’t we.
The UK will NEVER leave the EU or escape from its clutches until both Europhile main parties are replaced by a true conservative party that promotes this nation’s independence, our history, our values and our sense of self
The Tory-Labour partnership since 1990 has ripped this nation apart and all MPs are responsible, culpable and guilty
We have in British party politics today an understanding rather than any defining differences between the two corpses that masquerade as Labour and Tory. Like the new world both main parties are trying to construct, it is and they are utterly contrived, conceited and extremely dangerous to our freedoms
All freedoms gone now though.
Aided and abetted by those who should have preserved them.
Traitors.
Serfs had more rights than we do.
I agree fully, but how many MPs have the same sensible views as yourself? It is probably in single figures. There is something about the types of people drawn to be MPs that means they get nearly everything wrong. As we saw/see with the climate change act, the EU treaties, the ERM, the EURO, the process of leaving the EU, the reluctance to give the people the referendum, the Paris accord, the net zero carbon agenda, the Millenium Dome, HS2, the endless red tape, tax levels and tax complexity, bonkers employment laws, the war on landlords, all the woke lunacy and so much else.
Well put.
Yesterday I got a second e mail from my “MP”.
Only three contacts throughout this whole charade.
One ordering me not to allow any relatives to go into town(???).
And yesterday’s and t’other banging on about his VIRTUAL MARATHON.
What???
Made me feel sick to read it.
Long ago, those who were successful in their chosen careers decided that they would like to give something back to the society that had housed their success. They became councillors, worked for charities and some became members of Parliament. The successful financially in life would never choose Parliament as a career, the pay is abysmal. You are also putting yourself up for daily ridicule.
Parliament now has no prerequisite for success in life, it is for many a career path, school , university, gofer in an MP’s office and eventual ordination as a good chap worthy of a seat. This applies to all political parties of whatever persuasion. Your incredulity of politicians behaviour and incompetence is thus explained. Being an MP today is the icing on their cake rather than the satisfaction of having put something useful back, leaving the institution better than when you joined it.
well said.
LL, read Martin Howe’s article in Lawyers for Britain. The politicos all knew this gave the EU direct effect and sovereignty over Uk laws after we left! May agreed this!
Johnson just awarded those traitors with titles and extra pension!
Indeed.
Sunak sounds more and more like a lefty vicar or a dim primary school teacher addressing 5 year olds. He keeps saying he cannot “protect every job and every business”. Well who on earth ever thought he could do?
He could however do loads of things to make sure plenty of new jobs are available. Lower taxes, simplify taxes, go for early hire and fire, kill red tape all over the place, go for cheap energy and cull all the vast waste in government and pointless jobs. No sign however of any of this from this essentailly socialist government as yet?
Boris’s lavender list was indeed fairly appalling with the exception of Charles Moore who alas does not want to tackle the dire BBC for personal reasons.
The liblabcon does represent the people; they represent those lurking behind the curtain that control the selection of MPs and provide the funding. Things cannot change without a change in the electoral system so that the ‘wasted’ vote ceases to be a stick.
I find it very hard to believe that a Prime Minister who signs up to every globalist idea available going really believes in Brexit.
He’s signed up to Climate Change doctrine, such as banning petrol and details vehicles, to the letter.
He’s also not only followed every instruction from the WHO regarding COVID 19 he’s even gone beyond it.
Not exactly “taking back control”.
Johnson’s a Tory, Eton boy bullshitter. Always was, always will be. He’s a career Tory politician and will take the line of least resistance to serve his own personal interests.
He’s capitulated to the most vile of hate filled, Marxist organisations namely the existential threat that is BLM. He’s embraced the fascist left’s cultural war to destroy and then rebuild this nation along authoritarian lines and why has he done this? Because he doesn’t give a toss about the UK and its majority population
Vote Labour, vote Tory, get Marxism and subjugation under the Marxist jackboot
We will be forced to submit and they’ll do it using the law
EXACTLY!
And note how neatly all Covid orders actually fulfil globalist orders!
ie. “Stay at home. Don’t travel.” = no cars, no trains, no shops, no cash (aka Agenda 21/30).
Why would a communist psychologist in SAGE be insisting on us wearing masks?
TO PUT US OFF going out if you ask me!
Why would there even BE a communist in SAGE??
He is indeed signed up to Climate Change lunacy. Perhaps he just takes orders from his new greenish wife.
Let us hope Trump recovers and wins the election at least he is right on energy and climate.
Radio 4 just now. Roger Harrabin (Catz English Graduate and the BBC’s Energy and Environment Analyst for some reason) said:- “retaining forests is the single most cost effective way to mitigate climate change”.
Where on earth does he get this complete drivel from? Once a forest is fully grown it no longer acts as much of a carbon sink. Anyway atmospheric CO2 is not the huge issue it is claimed to be. Using the wood to build things or burying it and growing new trees would actually capture more carbon anyway.
Nor have we “took control” of our borders – when over 400 can arrive in ONE day – and laugh their heads off. Crime certainly DOES pay – if your a migrant heading to the UK.
Of course he does not ‘believe in Brexit’; he’s a Remainer, but he is PM because he promised Brexit and he knows that! Hoist by his own petard from his point of view. (He believed he would get a trade deal from the EU – they all do!)
Yes. I have never seen one once of political courage from him. Get ready for a ‘sell out’ accompanied my masses of spin. The question is. Do Sir JR and the ERG have the cojones to stand up and be counted?
…putting a tinfoil hat on for a moment……. there is always the possibility that we all find ourselves in the position we are today, because the globalists didn’t like the idea of a fractured European Union?
Agreed.
This country staked it’s future on globalism(aka the American Empire) in 1945.As Lord Curzon pointed out over a century ago,shorn of empire the UK would be like rather like Belgium.
For the avoidance of doubt,I say that as a Brexiteer-smallish countries can have prosperous independent existences provided they avoid geopolitics.So out of the EU,NATO,all the other entanglements;close down Chatham House,RUSI,assorted busy-body NGOs,axe the post-Imperial class who with their sense of entitlement still think the world wants to be lectured to by them and who expect us to keep them in clover whilst they are doing it.Getting rid of that vast cost might even enable us to bring back sound money.
I agree with the sentiments here, and am entirely content with leaving under WTO – but you make no mention of the Remainer element on your own benches in the Commons. Nor of the stronger Remainer element in the Lords. So I’d suggest that we keep the theatre going until the very end, sticking to our guns – and leaving the EU’s negotiators with egg on the their faces. (Do our eggs still have that British Lion stamp on them?)
Agree with Pominoz, BW and Mark B
Sir John, a question if I may.
Recently I’ve seen a number of articles suggesting that the WA was only ever intended to be for the duration of the transition period and to be replaced by a FTA and future relationship agreement. Surely this is an interpretation from the UK side ? Many of the odious restrictions and unfair commitments will remain after January 1st giving the EU a continuous source of material to regularly make life uncomfortable for the UK for eternity thereby achieving one of their main ( bad faith ) aims. Only by ripping up the WA would we be truly free.
Could you clarify. What would be the legal, financial implications including possible trade disruption.
Thanks
Colin
Until the very end- 31st December they will all be away on their holidays
You do not have a mandate for us to leave on what you call ‘WTO terms.’
You have never asked the public for such a mandate and you wouldn’t get one if you did. And you won’t ask because you know you’ll lose.
In 2016 Vote Leave narrowly won the referendum by promising we would leave the EU WITH a deal better than EU membership. They said that after we left there would be a new UK / EU treaty (that’s the posh word for a deal) and that the UK would be a part of a free trade area which stretched from Iceland to Russia. You can still find the manifesto online to remind yourselves what you actually voted for.
Then, in 2019, Johnson won his Parliamentary majority with a minority of the vote – all by promising a deal. So where’s your mandate for no deal? And, please reminded you only got your referendum in the first place because you claimed general elections were not sufficient to determine our relationship with Europe. Because pro-Europe parties and candidates won 8 successive general elections in a row from 1979 to 2015 and this wasn’t sufficient for the Europhobes.
Frankly, I don’t mind if there is a deal or not. The trade deal they are discussing now is so lousy it is barely worth having. It’ll save a bit on tariffs but we still get all the masses of bureaucracy, the pointless pen pushers and the dozens of lorry parks your Brexit has always inevitably entailed. Remember when you all promised less red tape too? Chortle chortle.
More than four years on you are all still trying to find some benefit to Brexit and so far, collectively, you have managed marginally cheaper tampons and something about fish. And more plus sides for me to look forward to?
1 No deal is better than a bad deal. WTO exit is better than EU membership.
2 In the last election parties (you support) that promised to remain,did very badly and the Conservatives got a huge 80 seat majority.
It was always abundantly clear that a deal took two sides to agree. You are correct however that many on the Brexit side were far too sanguine about the ease of the deal – such as David Davis’s silly and glib comment about the easiest deal ever.
Of course there were strong arguments for Brexit which have been set out here and elsewhere repeatedly. As indeed there were also some good arguments for Remain. Which is why over 50% of the electorate voted for it despite the united and loud opposition of virtually the whole political and bureaucratic and much of the business establishment.
But of course you can’t see any merit at all on the other side of the argument and can only fling silly insults implying bad faith at those you disagree with. No wonder you lost.
More to the point there is unfortunately no support for a WTO exit in the House of Commons.
But yes so many more positives to leaving if and when we get some sensible government in place that actually wants to:- Go for far smaller government, lower simpler taxes, selective immigration, cut out all the green crap lunacy, go for cheap on demand energy, get fracking, deliver real freedom and choice and start firing most of those overpaid and over pensioned state sector worker doing little or nothing of value from home. Many clearly doing positive harm.
No such promise, no such question asked. The only decision was to have a ‘Clean Break’ from EU Authoritarian Control – nothing else
Remainers keep make things up in the hope the UK will submit retain EU Rule
The government has a mandate to leave. That’s all that they need to do, and that required neither deal or no deal. If the eurocracy aren’t prepared to accept that we leave as friends then we will leave as sadly angry competitors. They will be the losers.
On the other hand, Remain only narrowly lost because so many people believed the narrative of economic ruin simply by voting to leave. If they had known how false this prediction would turn out to be, maybe many more would have voted to leave.
Whether or not the UK would get an FTA with the EU never entered into my calculation on the vote; I simply wanted an end to EU control in my life.
An FTA makes sense to everyone, except the Brussels set, who want the UK to be seen to suffer for daring to leave their sphere of power.
Pro EU Andy hate- laced bile sadly as usual . Must have kept you up all night to be up at 6am unless you live abroad in another time zone!
There is no mandate for Marxism either but we’re getting it anyway.
There is a huge anti mandate for mass immigration but we’re still getting that too.
The benefit is we dont have to pick up the bill for the failing EU behemoth and its corruption and excesses.
Andy – As you voted to Remain and voted against the Conservatives in the 2019 your concern for those who voted against you is touching but worthless. Comments from pro-Brexit pro-Conservative voters that they “didn’t know what they were voting for” would carry much more weight, but I don’t see any. Odd that.
Eventually, we will all have to face the truth about our country. We will make a success of it with or without the obstructiveness of the EU – or those people who still cling to a belief that somehow we all want to rejoin.
The referendum question was :
“Should the United Kingdom remain a member of the European Union or leave the European Union?”
Voters chose to “leave the European Union” by a clear majority.
The question made no mention of the terms on which we should leave so there is just as much a mandate for leaving on WTO Terms as there is for leaving with a deal.
There isn’t – because Vote Leave’s manifesto said there would be a deal. It isn’t my fault that you didn’t read what you voted for.
There may still be a deal.
But if not the deal become the WTO option which over 90% of world trade operates with.
And EU nations are signed up to WTO trading.
Retiring your tired old tropes about no deal not having a mandate?
I don’t recall the conditional question on the Brexit referendum ballot paper that you seem to refer to: “Leave the EU only if a deal is reached”.
Apparently the EU has trillions invested in bad debts in the Mediterranean countries, so you could look forward to not being dragged down with them when the day of reckoning arrives. This of course depends on our politicians not agreeing to be responsible for EU debts after we have ‘left’.
We have a mandate to leave. Nothing parties say on the hustings has any effect. What was on the ballot paper is what counts – Leave or Remain. The votes were cast and Leave won. Since then we have had a Remoaner Parliament trying to thwart the will of the people and many of those MP’s paid the price including your favourite MP for your area. The Remaining Remoaners should learn the lesson or they will find out at the next election what we think of their shenanigans if Brexit is not fulfilled in its entirety. You are free then to campaign to go back in if you want to.
The referendum question wasn’t implied it was implicit – leave or remain, it didn’t suggest any deal or how to leave or remain – it was a briary question. The Tory government took it upon themselves to invent the WA & PD
Utter disgrace of democracy
I gave such a mandate in 2016. Of course you did not. No-one is pretending you did.
Yes they have.
52% : 48% on 23rd June 2016.
The UK absolutely has a mandate to leave on WTO terms. Perhaps I should remind you of the question on the ballot paper:
“Leave the European Union”; no conditions specified.
“Leaving” in name only on some deal which leaves the EU with any control over us is not truly leaving.
The difference in tone of comments coming out of the UK-EU negotiations set against those from other FTA discussions is striking. In all other cases of trade deals between countries around the world the objectice is a win-win deal. Which is easy as the more comprehensive and liberal a free trade deal is, the better for everyone, and indeed the whole world.
The problem with the UK-EU deal is the EU’s unique additional political objective that the deal must be seen to be bad for the UK. We’ve seen this clearly in many statements such as that by the former EU functionary Mr Selamyr, who was reported as saying “northern Ireland must be the price of Brexit”. It is very difficult to have sensible negotiations with a counter- party behaving like that.
We see this attitude also from a small but voluable minority of shrill Continuity Remain types – one or two of whom post here. They rant alternately about the risks of ‘no deal’ which they think the wicked Boris is trying to bring about, and assure us that the UK will “cave in” to an unsatisfactory deal.
To me it feels like one will get done albeit at the last minute.
There is some hope however and there are signs that the new president of the EC Mrs von der Leyen and such other figures as Mr Rutte of the Netherlands do not take this silly approach.
Yes Mr Johnson is correct that UK can prosper , but he like his predecessors keeps having his date bluffs called so the country does not get fully ready. The latest bluff of the 15th October will go by, or he will accept something he shouldn’t, for which he has prior.
So avoiding blame is more important than getting us out. God I detest these people.
Incidentally Mr Redwood you have just said you want Brexit to mean higher food prices.
Most of our food imports come from the EU and are currently tariff and bureaucracy free. And you want to impose new tariffs on these. That means higher prices for your constituents.
That is not the Brexit you promised.
You also say you want to cut tariffs on some non EU imports where tariffs are high. Oranges is an example Brexiteers like to give. Saving me a fraction of a penny on the 5 oranges I buy a year will not make up for the additional amount I will spend on everything else.
So when are you going to be honest and admit that your Brexit will have the effect of making most of your constituents and countrymen poorer?
You are so proud of this Brexit and you are not prepared to admit this economic truth about it. Why is that? Are you frit?
Reply I wish to cut tariffs on non EU food and grow more at home!
Your second paragraph says it all Sir John. We must stop wasting time and get on with implementing WTO rules and regs’ so we are ready on day 1 of our freedom.
Those ministers trying to avoid blame are wasting time and money and are illustrating their complete lack of business experience.
Boris’s chat with the EU president on Saturday did nothing to progress Brexit and will most like extend this useless charade.
Hear, hear, Mr Redwood!! I wholeheartedly agree with all you say.
Knowing that being blamed by some, is guaranteed, a case of damned if you do, damned if you don’t…expect it and just leave anyway in WTO. Rip up the WA and depart with our heads held high!
Let the remainers scream and shout!!
Totally unacceptable. Why would we swop one set of unaccountable officials for another, we should go nowhere near this shadowy WTO. Who voted for the people in charge at the WTO?
What you write today is so important for the country and democracy that it must not be followed up by a post, in a couple of months, that includes a line such as the following:
“I voted for the [insert name of ‘deal’ here] on the understanding that the Conservative Party leadership would keep its promise to review it every three years to determine its impact on the UK’s sovereign interests.”
This all has a very nasty dėjà vu feeling!
The country in chaos, Parliament all but defunct and a less than truthful PM wringing his/her poor, little, helpless hands. Or rather grinning behind them!
Brexit? “Operation Moonshot” will finish off the country so the EU technocrats ( or whoever) can march in and take over.
Has anyone thought through the implications of “Operation Moonshot“ assuming it is a reality? Dereliction and destitution to mention but two.
U.K. has no future.
Boris got his 80 seat majority in large part so he would take us out of the EU. So why the pusillanimous fear of being blamed for the talks breaking down? The majority of those who voted for him will applaud him for getting on with it, and simply can’t understand the damaging foot-dragging.
These silly talks have done more damage to the UK economy than Corvid-19, yet this not to logical thinking Government still keeps dancing to the EU tune. Clearly the EU is enjoying messing with the heads of those whose asperation is to disrespect the will of the UK People
Agreeing to extending talks already means that Boris has given ground.
The Eu want an extension as it gives them time to try and tease and dig out a few more concessions from us.
Guarantee a fishing deal will be won by the EU in some form because we have no vessels to stop them fishing in our waters at the moment, good grief we cannot even stop rubber dinghies full of who knows who.
No Deal is the only clean form of Brexit.
Best to do it that way, then at least we will find out in the medium to long term if Brexit is a good or a bad thing.
I say “medium to long term” because virtually everybody who voted for Brexit accepts there will be a short term hit but expects decent benefits beyond both the short term and what we might have expected had we stayed in the EU.
It is largely Remainers who are obsessed with the short term.
Any fudging, which is what prolonging these pointless “negotiations” will surely lead to, will just blur matters and leave us none the wiser.
Looks like the phrases such as “should be easiest deal in history”, “we hold all the cards”, “countries are lining up to make a deal with us” have all flown out the window.
In away good.
They were just drivel and nonsense from the beginning.
Your last sentence rather gives the game away: ‘ laws, budgets and incentives that suit US’ (my emphasis). This ‘us’ is the right wing of the Tory party and its funders from Russia and related tax dodging offshore asset strippers. The losers are manufacturing areas of the UK, farmers, Scotland, N Ireland and many other ordinary Brits.
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again:
The EU wants to cause difficulties for the UK when we leave. For them the worst possible outcome is a free and thriving UK. They know such an outcome will be the catalyst for other countries to seek to leave the iron grip of the EU.
Sir John has always made it clear that in his view WTO was fine. Should he turn out to have been talking nonsense those who lose jobs and businesses can blame him. The cuts backs to schools and health that would have been avoidable, again, can be blamed on him. The Debts that our children acquire to pay for his present comfort…can be blamed on him.
Its not all bad news; makers of sanitising gels, are rubbing their hands with glee ,and I foresee a busy trade selling pitch-forks on line
It has been clear for the last 4 years that WTO is the only way to go (and once left, to then negotiate any trade deal we might still want from a position of total independence). When will this government do what the people voted for and, instead of dragging its feet, with pride, just leave?
The EU has never agreed to make good on all the promises you made.
17mm British voters do not get to change the rules for 450mm europeans simply because it suits them.
Come on Sir John, this is your attempt to head off the blame for the failure of Brexit to deliver anything of use.
You must be well aware that WTO terms are no panacea and if worth anything at all must be coupled with extensive (long and slow) agreements with other nations. Far too late for that, the sums never added up and you failed to make your case to Mr Johnson’s team.
You must take your share of the blame, the project was never likely to succeed and Parliament has made a mess of it.
Good morning Sir John,
Thank you for highlighting this unacceptable situation.
The prize now is clearly WTO exit and not the pipe dream of FTA.
The EU and their remainer fifth column in the UK media and Parliament are continuing FTA negotiations with the sole intention of scuppering preparation for a WTO exit.
They are being accommodated by the UK government, who will agree a compromised exit at the eleventh hour.
A very relevant topic now we learn that Boris has agreed a further delay with Mrs Fonda- Lying.
I do wonder if ‘blame’ has anything at all to do with it though.
I get a sense that the government is just not prepared to walk away on WTO terms. It will simply take the best it can get and try to put a ‘victory’ spin on it
The Withdrawal Agreement should be torn up and we leave. Boris does not seem prepared to do that.
Entrapment is the real aim of Brussels.
Any legal agreement will be disputed as infinitum in future rules by ECJ.
As Einstein perfected :
Simplicity is the ultimate goal in many areas.
Leave means simply leave.
…and I thought we had a strong united cabinet
Cameron surely showed how too much compromising was not good for our nation — That Boris is also edging away from imposing a strong British exit from the EU is indeed worrying.
JR – Please reiterate for all of those weak kneed ministers just why we cannot do anything but benefit from a WTO exit… Now is not the time to be cowed by the media nor those who work to deny us our freedom from EU despotism
The odds are fully on a crap deal.
The seas around the British Isle are a major asset. I want the UK to leave with out a deal.
While our fishing industry rebuilds its self ,the fishing grounds and sea creatures ,can recover from 40 years of mismanagement.
Is deal spelt S – E – L – L O – U – T ?
The European Commission are happy for the UK to leave on WTO terms as they will benefit from the 80% they receive from import tariffs.
We must control fishing because the EU fished out their waters with super trawlers. The Dutch have one Australia will not permit.
Its not just about money its about preserving the fish in our oceans. The inshore fleets are particularly good at it.
Ps off topic, but current. We now read that the Covid figure was seriously inaccurate because an excel spreadsheet couldn’t be updated and now instead of all apologising and resigning because they are incompetent they are looking to blame each other.
How can you continue to support this absolute shambles with such serious consequences for our personal health and future well being?
I broadly agree with your piece this morning but would further intensify preparations starting today while publically announcing that we are allowing exactly another month with the PM declaring a final, final date by which a deal must be in place otherwise we walk.
At the same time Boris should publish in full detail, the terms of the deal we have put on the table, including the three-year period for changing fishing quotas as agreed with Norway. Hold nothing back so everyone can see what is on offer.
I would wager that 20 of the 27 EU member states have no idea how good the terms of the FTA we have offered are, and could well be very angry with Barnier, the Commission and Macron for making a deal so hard to achieve. Barnier may be a difficult Frenchman to deal with, but in reality, he is no more than a puppet with the puppetmaster in Paris pulling is strings. Merkel should have reigned Macron in months ago.
Ps it should not be rocket science to find out who created this spreadsheet and maintains it. They are taking us for fools yet again.
So, why don’t Brexiteers; that is the original ERG 62 at least, put forward a Substantive Motion to shut down any further negotiation under Article 50 TEU? Who knows, the Speaker may even allow it to be debated. Brexiteers could move that leaving on WTO terms preparations should be set to max.
Does leaving on WTO terms mean no reciprocity with the EU no-deal Contingency Action plan, which is primarily just a shock absorber for the EU27?
https://eur-lex.europa.eu/legal-content/EN/TXT/PDF/?uri=CELEX:52020DC0324&from=EN
Sir JR,
Interesting and rather one -sided perspective. From where I am sitting there has been bad faith on both sides.
As the majority of British industry and business (CBI and number of other surveys), wish us to make a del with the Eu, I believe it is rihgt by the government and Whitehall to continue negotiating. The optimistic and rather naive forecasts by the ERG of the great things which will happen if we leave on WTO tems have not been proven and have not been tested either as you forecast.
In other words cave in and stay – without a say.
Where are you sitting Bull? Frankfurt?
We have negotiated and negotiated, extended and extended. We all want a fair and sensible deal, but the EU wants to punish us for leaving. Every extension makes us look weaker in the eyes of the world and encourages Remainers to think that the process can continue indefinitely until we are forced back into the EU. If we want anyone to take us seriously we must walk in mid-October.
Bill B, There is no reason why the EU should control our entire economy simply because an eighth of our GDP is earned from exports to the EU; business special pleading notwithstanding. Therefore WTO trade with the EU is better for us overall because it avoids EU empire interference in the majority of our economy.
Indeed. This articles chooses not to acknowledge that if, as the likes of Michael Gove have publically stated recently, the UK wishes to continue trading with the EU27 on a tariff-free, quota-free basis, then such an arrangement will come with certain requirements and obligations.
Anyone advocating a WTO exit needs to explain in detail how they will, in 10 weeks, handle the Irish border situation, and do so in a way which ensures that the UK is fully compliant with WTO non-discrimination requirements. Requiring goods coming in via Dover, Folkestone, Harwich and Immingham to be subject to full checks while not having the same requirement at the Irish border will leave the UK exposed to non-discrimination claims from other WTO members.
Discontinue talks now and accept WTO rules. The EU will be knocking on our door for a deal immediately, if they have any sense!
They don’t have any sense- they are very much rules based so sense doesn’t come into it as far as they are concerned
Indeed; just ignore the Remoaners whose real objective remains to keep us tied to the EU.
JR, here is an issue which has mystified me ever since Brexit day 1:
It is the role of the ECJ.
I am not referring to the issue of sovereignity, but to assertions about different approaches to the interpretstion of laws and regulations.
My limited understanding is that whereas in the UK legislation and regulations are judicially interpreted based on long-established objective principles, ECJ interpretations of EU laws and regulations may be similarly based but with an overriding (or primary?) principle of protecting the EU structure and furthering the project of EU integration.
I am not confident that my understanding reflects the EU position, and it would therefore be appreciated if you could examine the issue in a future Newsletter.
Many thanks
Peter Anderson
Agree with your statement. Your third paragraph should be shouted from the rooftops and posted on every government and public sector wall, though we need to rebuild market share in many other sectors as well.
As long as EU seek to punish or disrupt us they should not be treated as “friends”, though in reality they never have been,
Thank you.
About those ministers who want to avoid blame for a break-down of the talks, firstly, those ministers should be putting country first. The SNP and SNP government (and their so-called gardening section) will shout and scream very loudly whether or not there is a deal. They work by playing grievance politics. That will be true whether or not there is a deal. I think the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster might be worried about this. He should be more worried about the many many thousands of jobs that will be lost if the UK and Scotland cannot apply state aid freely, particularly in post-Covid times.
“…the EU has never negotiated in good faith. “ – making it all the more absurd that the UK does other than see the Evil Empire for the hostile power that it is.
And we are going to have to use it big time.
Nearly every clause gives the EU freedom to interfere with UK law.
The WA was written by a remainer as a way of keeping us under the jurisdiction of the ECJ.
This gives us colonial status which suits the EU fine.
Nothing to add.
And we could also offer soft loans for our fishing communities to buy those foreign boats that aren’t going to be fishing in our seas any longer.
Macron is concerned about French Fishermen turning against him if he gives way on this matter.
I’m sure that Boris knows that the folk who voted for him recently also have a ‘red line’ where UK fishing is concerned. Whatever Boris may be tempted to do – I suspect he knows full well that this would kill his remaining support stone dead. Political suicide probably isn’t one of Boris’s ambitions.
Let’s hope that German Car Manufacturers trump French Fishermen when push comes to shove.
Well said Sir!
“the many wins we can achieve if we just leave” – but where where? I just don’t see it- I don’t see Liz Truss riding over the hill with the cavalry- surely by now we should have had some positive news or indication about the way we are going- we havn’t even got a British owned Merchant Navy any more for God’s sake. The rest of the world is wrestling with Covid and the US is in a shambles and nobody knows how it’s going to work out? and here we have our host talking about the many wins we can achieve if we leave to WTO rules- it’s hardly real world stuff
“the EU has never negotiated in good faith” – here say’s one who is a Tory MP a member of the party that is out to renege on an International Treaty the WA that was signed only less than a year ago- good faith- kettle black
Dear Sir John, well said again.
We did not vote for a deal We voted out, so why PM making heavy weather about it.
WTO and The PM should do as he promised Out now.
This whole business has shone a light on this Parliament and that other waste of space , the Lords.
No more scarring just get us out some body please ?
Barnier has stated there is an opening for a deal in November. If EU Parliament refuses to pass a negotiated trade deal after end October it will be back to negotiating table and handing control of negotiating to EU.
It suits the EU to extend talks to 31 December when they would be able to blackmail Britain into conceding on its red line issues.
If Boris does not keep his statement to end discussions if no agreement by 15 October he will cause unrepairable damage to the Conservative party
JR, Absolutely first class analysis. It is such a pity that our establishment lacks both self confidence and confidence in us, the people of the UK. Most of the world pays little attention to the EU apart from a bit of trade. Indeed, even after nearly half a century in the EU, the UK’s GDP is over 87% non-EU, so the EU isn’t that important to us either. We should simply re-join the rest of the world.
Hear Hear.
Such clarity.
Keep it simple.
The EU keeps proving why we were right to leave.
We need no complicated deals with ambiguities and traps leading to years of wrangling.
Bin the WA – an instructive example of a one-sided deal to avoid.
Remainer MPs and Peers need to remember they are not representative of the majority UK view, and they should stop representing the EU against UK interests.
Thank you Sir Redwood.
The internal market bill was a great leap forwards by the government.
What we needed to have done some months ago is tell the country that the talks seem to be bogged down on the insistence of the EU, on the big three NO’s (fishing ECJ and level playing field) and that the country MUST prepare for a WTO exit.
Continue talking, not much harm there, while DOING all we need to do for our extremely likely WTO exit.
I agree with all you say and I cannot see why any blame should be attached to failing to strike a deal with negotiators who appear to have some other purpose than the best interests of those on whose behalf they are acting.
I agree, I never for one moment thought the EU would approach this pragmatically, So WTO is not only the only option but in many ways always the best option.
Good article Sir John. Hopefully you can remind Boris that he will be politically “dead in a ditch” if he lets us down, quite possibly taking your party with him.
As so often over the years, Sir John, your comments are spot on.
In tomorrow’s edition of Facts4EU.Org we are publishing an article about the small number of businesses which might be affected by a no deal exit. It will surprise many people.
We end by suggesting three tasks for the Government. We doubt you will disagree with any of them.
Reported elsewhere “16,000 Coronavirus cases had been missed off the daily figures due to an “IT error”, however details have now come to light that the IT error in question was as simple as the central Excel spreadsheet reaching its maximum file size:” .
This simply shows why I said Government should have capable robust systems and not DIY Civil Service and Quango outfits inventing their own.
A database should have been set up by now centrally by competent technical staff years ago but CS Departments would fight to control it like a political football sadly. Also the Data Security and Data Privacy leaks would not trust them to make it failsafe.
“We have lost large amounts of market share in food and other manufactures”.
Yes, yet we hear only today that the Hovis brand is under attack from a takeover bid from Italy. Another EU country intent on becoming a huge competitor at our expense. Why does it so rarely work the other way? Do we have any large, still UK-owned, manufacturers who could absorb foreign companies? We’ve had 4o-odd years of being asset-stripped, many household name companies manufacture in Eastern Europe, jobs exported sometimes with EU grants. Many of those same companies are owned by Indian, US or Chinese conglomerates. Some of our airports are run by Spain, our electricity by France, some power stations built by China, our train operating companies by Germany. Am I alone in all this making me feel distinctly uncomfortable Sir John? Aren’t we incredibly vulnerable now as a trading nation, so reliant on financial services?
Sir John,
I totally agree with your statement ”The blame game over the EU”. I am sure that the people that voted to leave the EU along with others, a majority, would also agree with you. Please use your very best endeavours to pursue your fine argument so that we may ditch this wretched Withdrawal Agreement and Political Declaration, trade on WTO terms and move on.
This nation has become a nation of mouthers , complainers , downers , find something to put them outers ,bloated bluffers , non practising equity perpetuaters ; how do expect to find a
sensible thinker with rational views amongst them and go forward . I have heard laughs amongst certain sets of people on how they can bring the UK down !!! They still say we are dinosaurs . Its a buffoons trend!