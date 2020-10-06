Taking back control

There are two ways from here to take back control properly from the EU on 1 January. The first is to do so by an Agreement about our future relationship. This would not only include a Free Trade Area but would also end the residual jurisdiction of the ECJ , end the payments to the EU and end any further ability of the EU to tie us to their laws.
The second is to leave without an Agreement and pass a short confirming Act of Parliament removing the remaining powers of the EU. This would build on the essential assertion of Parliamentary sovereignty in Clause 38 of the Withdrawal Agreement Act, confirming the notwithstanding clause over all residual matters.
I assume given the view of the EU it will need to be the latter. Far from undermining our standing in the world such an Act would be seen as a sign of strength by the UK, clearly setting out our independence. As the Supreme Court and the Commons has confirmed, the UK Parliament can make these laws and lead our country in the way required by the referendum decision.
So, Sir John, that means – with or without an agreement – the UK once again becomes a fully independent sovereign nation.
Unless, of course, Boris bottles it! I really hope he does not.
Such silly grandstanding would be seen differently by different types of people in different parts of the world.
Those in the most civilised and Enlightened parts – that is Canada, Aus, NZ, Japan, and the twenty-seven nations of the European Union, along with perhaps a few others – have already made plain what they think of the UK’s decision to leave and they are clearly rather unimpressed.
Who cares what the rest think?
Who’s being silly now!
Nobody cares what losers like you think. If Swaziland can be independent and Sovereign why can the U.K. not?
It’s a strange fact of life, but where there’s an opportunity to be first in line to take the rich pickings of trade and make a shed load of money, such opinions will merely be temporary. Clearly, you also believe that the EU’s behaviour has been exemplary and should have no influence over how we respond?
Controlling your own destiny is not grandstanding Martin. Could you imagine France or Germany being subject to the US Supreme
Court.
The world was laughing at us under May and her traitorous cabal.
Not any more
We have always been a sovereign nation. But, from January, we will be one with a lot more lorry parks, tens of thousands of more bureaucrats and less convenience for our citizens. Because you exercised your sovereign right to do something stupid.
You are only Sovereign, when the laws, rules and regulations that apply within a Country are made by the People through their elected representatives. It is the People of the Country then that get to say how they are administered, reformed, or repealed. Anything less is enslavement
You will be exercising your sovereign right to be sovereign? How stupid.
Rest assured, should he bottle it that signals the end of the conservative party to be replaced by something the people can believe in. It has happened before over this very question and could be repeated domestically.
I’ve come to the conclusion the Prime Minister will agree to any policy if it has a catchy name.
So if you you want to get him to agree to anything you must think of a Super Duper catch phrase.
A No Deal Brexit could be renames Brexit with Lashings of Ginger Beer .
Or
no Deal Brexit, it’s what 007 would have killed for!
Any others…
https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1344115/brexit-news-immigration-law-rejected-house-of-lords-boris-johnson-priti-patel
I see the unelected House of Lords are up to there old tricks again, or is this what Boris wants so he as a excuse to water down anything Eu related!!!
Indeed and Boris just stuffed even more lefty, woke, green crap pushing, open door immigration & remainer dopes into it. With the notable exception of Charles Moore (who alas will not take on the BBC job for personal reasons it seems).
This was a vote led by Lord Dubs – who escaped Nazi Germany on the Kindertransport. Perhaps rather than slagging him off as a traitor or a Remoaner you should actually read the detail of what the Lords voted for? Because the government’s position is pretty indefensible.
On the referendum ballot paper in 2016 there was not a box saying that you had to behave abhorrently towards EU children. That is a decision you have come to in your own mind since. And, frankly, it is pathetic.
But who elected him to represent the People of the UK?
Perhaps he was saved so young that he never realised the force of the evil?
If we had large boxes of unwanted items obstructing our hallway, we’d simply remove them.
We can remove the EU similarly.
Some of the obstructing boxes are in Calais though.
Good morning
Sorry, Sir John but who keeps laying down deadlines and then asking for extensions ? From memory, I do not believe it is the EU !
We have been at this for over 4 years now. We have a parliament that is Remainer to the core because, as we have now seen with this pandemic, few MP’s are up to the task of running a country. All the political parties want is to get the filthy little hands on the Public Purse to spend on shite no one wants like HS2.
The 2016 Referendum was not just a vote to Leave the EU, it was the truly first time this nation had the chance to express its feelings on an issue. We were given sole promises that our decision would be respected and acted upon. To those that were listening we believed that. The years of betrayal have not weakened my resolve, it has strengthened it.
We voted LEAVE. And we meant it.
You left last January. And you are still moaning.
Good morning
The people voted leave, but then they voted for ‘Get Brexit done’. And now Parliament, which is sovereign, has a mandate for that. Whether people realised it or not (and, of course, they really should have), getting Brexit done meant stitiching up a deal with the EU that, inevitably, was some sort of BRINO. This is what will happen, and the people voted for it. Democracy in action my friend. Truly leaving has nothing to do with it.
It is not a Democracy while others want a say in how you work internally and the laws, rule and regulations are imposed on you without a say, using their Political Court as the adjudicator.
No ‘Get Brexit done’ Meant WALK! No TALK!
Yes 2016 was a change in the concept of democracy to which the establishment have continued to say never again. However it is too late. There must in future be a seed change in the way our sceptered isle is governed on future major issues.
Hear, hear mark B!
Let’s pray that Boris does the job properly and doesn’t bottle it. Fingers crossed too!
The Withdrawal Agreement binds the UK to accept the authority of the ECJ and of EU law generally in the areas it covers. You voted for it in the House of Commons. So what you propose here is that the UK shall break an international Treaty that is not even a year old. Vladimir Putin will be delighted. The democratic world is horrified at the UK’s choice to become a rogue state
The Treaty expires, we don’t need to ‘break it’.
Exactly – but alas it is highly unlikely that the Boris government (still less the Commons) will take this line. Parliament and the governemnt is still stuffed with remainers. If these people cannot even see that HS2 and the expensive war on CO2 are absurd what chance it there that they will come to sensible conclusions on Brexit as you outline above?
After all very many of the current parliament even voted for the blatant treachery of the Hillary Benn surender act (some of whom are still allowed to be Conservative MPs).
An international Treaty cannot be changed by an Act of Parliament. You must know this. So why post such untruths?
Disturbing. Either Mr Redwood and his friends do not know this or they continue to be dishonest about it. I don’t know which is worse. Ignorance or negligence.
Cameron told us a Treaty was no longer a Treaty once signed, this to justify ratting on his Cast Iron Guarantee. International Treaties are often ignored by countries where the politics allow.
Ignored or just interpreted differently that is.
No it can’t, but it can be broken, and a sovereign nation can do this, there being no superior law.
Much better to have not signed the thing in the first place.
Yes – better to have never signed to start with, but the EU now is not what it started out as. Then “function creep” set in and the REAL intention became clear. Kalergi plan – Agenda 21 and Barcelona declaration. Call it what you will – it is the extermination of countries and white Europeans to start with. Then it gets worse. Glad i’ll be dead.
No, it simply invalidates the whole thing, tears it up, effectively.
It would free the other side from being bound by any of its provisions too, I think.
No Laws or treaties can be imposed by others on a free democracy. Government change so agreements change.
The rest of it is huff & puff by those that do horrid things in the name of a law that they make up as they go along.
The Treaty expires 31December, it will be dead, finished, no longer extant, over, done with, a DEAD PARROT – got it?
We have enemies without and enemies within. The EU without, the British political and administrative class within. The British people, silent and open to abuse.
The Cultural Marxist war against the majority population and their strategies are now in full swing aided and abetted by your disingenuous, perfidious party. Culture, history, identity, language, symbols and the physical person themselves now exposed to the full panoply of Marxist indoctrination designed to remodel and re-engineer human beings
Yes, we can see the EU in action and we can see their intent is to nobble this nation and its independence and yet your party in government unleashes a war against the majority population by exposing them to a torrent of racial identity propaganda designed to turn them from moral, honourable, proud people to snivelling, apologetic wretches expected to self-subjugate and no doubt self-flagellate each time they look in the mirror
We are tired and exhausted by your BAME, BLM and other racially infused political propaganda exercises designed to stoke guilt, undermine confidence and stoke division.
Your party is an offence to dignity and to this nation
Indeed see the appalling comments of the new head of the Supreme Court:- Lord Reed said the lack of diversity among the 12 Supreme Court justices was a situation “which cannot be allowed to become shameful if it persists”.
He clearly thinks the justices should be selected not by ability but as if flower arranging will huge discrimination against white, heterosexual males for many years one assumes. It is this that would be shameful mate.
Head of the Supreme Court and entirely unfitted to be a judge.
If every person had the same opportunities he wouldn’t need to say it. The lack of diversity is shameful.
Superbly well put DOM. Time to rid ourselves of this socialist liberal inflicted guilt.
+1 Thank you
William Hague Today in the Telegraph:-
To defeat a resurgent Labour, Boris must show the power of Tory values
The Government needs a united team of ministers constantly banging the drum for opportunity.
Indeed but we also need Tory polices now to get the economy going only for years left. Not that William Hague has shown much Tory values of late.
Kate Andrews is rather more sensible – Capitalism, not socialism, will fix this mess
It’s time to fight back against the ludicrous claim that Covid has exposed the failures of the free market
Well is will if the government let it. It could also sort out the appalling long and huge waiting list the dire NHS now has.
Please state those “values”?
The free market is a good thing – no one in serious, modern politics would claim otherwise these days.
However, it is not the solution to ALL things, as the débâcle over the provision of PPE to front-line clinical staff here demonstrated very clearly.
THAT is the fact which the covid19 epidemic has exposed. The fact also that the Anglo-American Right insists that it is means that the very foundations of their puritanical creed are shattered, accordingly.
Let us be rid of them, then.
Yes £160 billion on dependence on wind power will do that. Hague is of course a Remainer socialist. Boris is MAD!
Yes we need to leave without an Agreement.
However, delays play into EU hands. They also indicate that Boris is reluctant and unlikely to do so. If he screws up on Brexit it will be the one thing that got him elected and the knives will be out. Delingpole is already writing Boris off on Breitbart. It is a very extreme assessment of him but suggests their could be moves against him.
It has been apparent since the result of our referendum in 2016 that the EU wished to punish the UK for having the temerity to leave. Barnier said so in print at the time. Nothing they have done since suggests otherwise. Only an EU with such a mindset could turn an existing FTA into a self harming failure to agree something very similar for the continued benefit of all in Europe. The EU are driven by a political agenda rather than a desire for a sensible outcome.
Time to say, enough of your obfustication and filibustering, after 15/10 we are done. We will follow the parliamentary path our host suggests with no payments of a divorce fee or continuing membership fees after 1/1/21. The system for fishing will be on a diminishing scale like the Norway/EU agreement under rules applied by the UK. The emphasis should be that we the UK are a wholly sovereign state run by its people through Parliament. How we run our industry will be within the rules of the WTO and how we participate in defense will be from within NATO alone.
I believe that a period of trading on WTO terms would be an excellent catalyst for change within the EU that would raise a member state question mark as to the benefit of EU membership. Put simply we can source food commodities in particular from wherever we wish, free of EU protective tariffs and restrictions.
Sir JR
“woulld be seen as a stregth for the UK”
actually No, it would more likely be seen as a weakness and it would not help our businesses and how they feel as I have outlined clearly earlier
Sir John
The only option we have been permitted to vote on is a ‘Clean Break’
All this dancing around bending to those that cant get over it, home and abroad, has cost the UK tax payer billions and kept them enslaved.
Would any one in their right mind want to be associated with the double dealing, double standards EU
Agree as ever but concerning you need to write your last two blogs, you seem concerned about a ‘sell out’?
I guess not just sharing with us but perhaps as a leader of the ERG making certain a far smaller but key group within HMG continue to be aware of your message.