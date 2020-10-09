Another bad algorithm

On Wednesday the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local government listened to concerns from MPs in private at a meeting. Yesterday he listened in public to more of those concerns in a Parliamentary debate.
I have put my issues with his Planning proposals to him on several occasions now. I think planning needs to have three principles at its heart. The first is planning solutions should allow local communities and their Councils to shape the built landscape they live in and preside over. The second is levelling up is an important and popular policy. That means diverting more of the large investment in new housing to the parts of the country that welcome more investment and need to attract more talented people to their communities who may well want to be buy a new home as part of the attraction. The third is the promotion of home ownership, which is going to be easier to do in parts of the country with lower house prices and most difficult in affluent communities with highly priced land.
The government proposal genuflects to the first principle and says it wants local communities and Councils to have their say, but that is overridden by the algorithm which decides in advance how many extra homes a place will have whether they want them or not.
The second principle and policy aim is not only overridden but overturned by the algorithm. By making high prices of homes the main determinant of where to put new ones it guarantees increasing the build of homes and the investment and jobs that goes with it in the most affluent places, and starves the places that want more jobs and investment by actually reducing the numbers of homes built there to below the current level.
The third principle is also thwarted by the algorithm, ensuring new homes will remain expensive.
Instead if there is to be the other reforms of planning the government wants, we need an algorithm or a way of calculating how many homes based on the reverse principles. It should offer more new home investment where house prices are low, where there is a shortage of good new family and executive homes, and should be linked to a community and Council which it says it buys into levelling up and welcomes new talent to come to the new homes.
Areas like Wokingham have attracted disproportionate amounts of the talent and well qualified people through the building of large new estates of executive and family homes. It is time to share this growth and prosperity more widely. We should not reinforce the growth by the planning system in the most successful areas, but copy the success elsewhere. This rogue algorithm will do the opposite of levelling up.
12 Comments
Good morning
Reading this article I cannot believe it came from a Conservative MP let alone our kind host.
There is only one algorithm that we need to concern ourselves with, and that is of DEMAND and SUPPLY. We keep banging on about this. Currently supply for homes in London and the South East outstrips supply. This leads to property prices in those areas being higher than elsewhere.
What is it that our political class cannot understand about market forces ? They all seem to have this God like complex. Whether it be the economy, society, housing or a relatively harmless virus, they seem determined to try and control it. It is as if they want us to believe that they possess some great mystical powers. YOU DON’T !!!
This so called ‘Leveling up ? I would be interested in knowing from our kind host what this means and how it will be achieved?
Taking into consideration that a pie (econonomy) is only so big, if one wanted others to have more of said pie, then it only stands to reason that others will have to have less. If this is the case then what is the point of voting Conservative when all you will get is Socialism ?
The Tory Wets have taken over the party and it seems that we are going to have relive the 70’s all over again. And for those who were not around at the time, all I can say is, you’re in for one he’ll of a treat 😉
The pie can of course very easily be much bigger. You just need far fewer state sector workers, a bonfire or red tape, cheaper on demand energy, far fewer parasitic jobs, fewer worthless degrees (and soft loans for them), real competion in education, health care, energy, broadcasting, easy hire and fire, relaxed, simpler and quicker planning rules. lower simpler taxes.
In short more people doing sensible productive things and few parsites getting in their way.
I’ve said it many times over the past 30 years, and I’ll say it again: whatever happened to plain common sense? I don’t believe that the world should only do what I think is right, but please, have we really transformed into a malign sci-fi world where rational thinking is discarded and we must all be run by machines?
Has everyone in the upper echelons of the Government and the Civil Service forgotten the simple maxim: ‘rubbish in, rubbish out’ ?
List of Greene King pubs at risk in Wokingham
Two Poplars, 118 Finchampstead Road, Wokingham
Three Frogs, London Road, Wokingham
Loch Fyne, London Road, Wokingham
The Greyhound, Longwater Road, Finchampstead
Old Bell, Goring Lane, Grazeley Green
Wee Waif, Old Bath Road, Charvil
Ye Old Leathern Bottel, Barkham Road, Barkham
Nice work Matt Hancock and Boris Johnson – help out to eat out then we’ll put you out of business
This is more evidence that your party and your government has disdain for the people, the ordinary citizen, and that it is following the globalist policies beloved of your dangerous PM.
He dislikes us, has no respect for us and is determined to suppress us. Housing, immigration, ‘green’, freedom of speech choice and assembly, all these subject are to be imposed or suppressed. He is an anti-democrat as are his supporters.
The average daily Covid death rate in Sweden (worldometers) 7 day rolling average – 1 a day
Anders Tegnell used common sense. The Prime Minister disgracefully describe it as “letting it rip”
It is not simple – people will wnat to live where the jobs are, there are decent schools, pleasant suroundings, good concections, roads and transport, low crime rates etc. The government can do things to improve these factors in other areas but there is a danger in doing this as once the incentive are removed often the jobs more too.
Having a national minimum wage and pay scales is rather damaging to poorer areas. These should be removed and market forces should apply. One of the main problems with buying is the absurdly high and evil turnover tax of up to 15% stamp duty.
I bought (in London) a one bed flat, then moved to a two/three bed one, then a small house then a largish house which I then enlarged further. Stamp duty was 1% only over 30,000. Today to do this at current values I would have to pay the government perhaps £400K just in stamp duty. That £400K coming out of already taxed income so perhaps about £600K needed to be earned just to pay this SDLT tax bill.
Now you have to spend perhaps £200K every time you buy and sell (perhaps more than you earn after tax in that year). This in stamp duty, agents fees valuation and legal fees and this is hugely damaging.
ANDREW PIERCE has the inside story on the rift between Rishi Sunak and Matt Hancock
By ANDREW PIERCE FOR THE DAILY MAIL
In Matt Hancock’s world one Covid related death is ten times more serious than a hundred cancer deaths
Everywhere I look there are houses being built.
Large swathes of pleasant land concreted over to supply housing for your imported clientele.
There’s enough houses for the indigenous population. Stop allowing more in.
It sounds as if the Secretary of State for Housing’s brain cells are controlled by an algorithm that is levelling them down.
Margaret Thatcher said that one must determine what is right and then do it. Too many of his are instead like Labour’s not working.
Unfortunately I happened to catch the end of Frankie Boyle’s New World order (before Newnight last night). What appalling, tedious, not remotely funny drivel it was.
Why on earth are BBC licence payers forced to fund this totally unfunny, tedious and foul garbage?
The algorithm doesn’t work well from the point of view of levelling up, but how well does it work as a means of tax revenue? Surely that is the objective of government.
Plenty of spare housing in estates scourged by “problem families”, just no one wants to buy there.